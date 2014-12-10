Review: Brilliant British sci-fi drama ‘Black Mirror’ comes to Netflix

Technology makes a convenient villain in science fiction(*). In our books, movies and TV shows, computers, robots and other inventions are forever gaining sentience and turning on us, punishing mankind for the hubris of trying to make like the Almighty.
(*) Also, at times in traditional fiction, like in the way the combined works of Aaron Sorkin can be read as one long screed against that damned Internet.
Technological dread is at the heart of “Black Mirror,” the brilliant British anthology series that's the best spiritual descendant of “The Twilight Zone” I've seen, and which joined the Netflix library last week. (Last year, DirecTV aired the episodes; as a result, it wound up on my list of the best new shows of 2013.) But what makes the series so powerful is that it doesn't just present another collection of stories where technology turns on us, but where we use technology to turn on – or tune out – each other.
Created by Charlie Brooker, who wrote or co-wrote five of the six episodes that have aired so far (a Christmas special, featuring Jon Hamm, will debut in the UK next week; Netflix does not at the moment have the rights to stream that, but it will be on DirecTV this month as well), “Black Mirror” does as its title suggests – and as the best science fiction strives to do – in offering us a dark reflection of ourselves, in a series of stories set in worlds only a few minutes from our own.
(Some spoilers follow for the premises of different episodes, though you may want to go in completely blind. If so, I might suggest starting with episode 2 and not getting to the first episode to the end, simply because it's probably the least representative of the six.)
In nearly every story, technology meant to improve our lives and bring us closer together has instead isolated us from one another, with phones, tablets and other devices usurping the position of basic human interaction. In “Be Right Back,” for instance, a young woman (Hayley Atwell) tries out a service that combs through her husband's social media history to craft an artificial intelligence program that thinks and speaks like him. “The Entire History of You” involves a twist on Google Glass where people have implants that can record every moment of their lives – moments that can then be rewatched, over and over and over again. “Fifteen Million Merits” (the episode that seems to take place furthest into the future) posits a world where poor people's existences are largely governed by gaming apps, pop-up ads and reality TV competitions.
In those stories, and in the other three, technology isn't the enemy; we are. We just turn to our devices for distraction, or for comfort, or for a feeling we can somehow no longer get from other people. The “Twilight Zone” comparisons have less to do with twists – only one episode really has a significant twist, and it's one that cleverly doesn't alter the larger meaning of what we've seen before – than with the way both shows look at what's happening right outside our windows (or inside our touchscreens) and extrapolate it just enough that our reality becomes the show's satire, or horror, or both. Nearly everything Brooker and his collaborators dream up feels frighteningly plausible, whether the actual inventions only being a few years away, or the way the stories take accepted online behavior and transplant it back into the physical world.
As I said above, I would probably save the first episode, “The National Anthem” until towards the end of my viewing experience, not because it isn't as good as the others, but because it doesn't feel entirely of a piece with the five that follow, and is thus not a great introduction to the series as a whole. Social media still plays a role, but it's primarily a political satire with a sick punchline; episode 6's “The Waldo Moment” is also about politics, but leans harder on the series' other areas of interest.
The best satire, and the best science fiction, draw as much as possible from the truth. Every now and then, I would stop to wonder if if an alternate future posited by a “Black Mirror” was plausible. And then I would pause from my thoughts to play a game of Subway Surfers, then do a Facebook status update about how well I did (got the Mega Jackpot yesterday!), and then fall down a YouTube rabbit hole of “Community” clips. So mainly when I look into the “Black Mirror,” I see me, and the view ain't so flattering.
I think that’s one of the reasons I didn’t like “White Bear” as much as others seem too — this wasn’t a twisty show, and I knew 5 minutes in that “this one is going to have a twist.” Also, for reasons that relate to my profession (which I won’t mention just in case it makes my next thought too spoilery), I found it to be the least plausible.
What side of the atlantic do you live on? IME people in America find it less plausible than people in the UK, who see it as an extension of the same kind of crusading tabloid justice that’s ubiquitous there but confined to HLN Pundits.
I’m American. My incredulity has less to do with the media and more to do with the Eighth Amendment. Which I guess they don’t have in the UK. But they probably have something similar.
@Rover357 – Really? You’re referencing the Eighth Amendment – while reports of US torture are being published; California has been accused of cruel and unusual punishment due to overcrowding; and the incredible routine use of solitary confinement in US prisons has also been identified as unusually cruel?The Eighth Amendment is, at best, sickly – if not in terminal decline.
First off, No. Britain is a country where a magistrate can decide that a normally innocuous or legal behaviour is a crime for you and you alone because he or she thinks it’s justified. Comparing it to the ideals of the American justice system is doubly dumb.
Second, it is about the media, stupid. Britain is a country where one of the main TV channels essentially commissioned a misery-revenge-porn mockmentary about a real pedophile being executed because the tabloid media has created a genuinely fucked up and troubling climate full of insane revenge fantasies. Jonbenet Ramsey never reached the same level of saturation coverage in America that Madeline McCann got in the UK, and that level of tabloid hysteria happens at least once a year.
I’ve been so, so looking forward to this. I’ve got some vacation time coming up, and portions of it will be spent binging “Black Mirror.”
I watched this last year after it made your list and can’t wait for the Christmas special this year with Jon Hamm.
I agree the first episode wasn’t totally of a piece with the rest, but I also found that the episodes tended to vary widely in tone. By far the best were The Entire History of You and Be Right Back. But I think those mostly worked because they relied more on the emotional aspects of the story than on the technology. As a result, I didn’t care that much for 15 Million Merits (which was also far too long) and White Bear. Only the Waldo Moment left me totally cold.
Be right back was my favorite, but the audacity of the first episode was so awesome
Well, so much for me giving a “Black Mirror” DVD set to my brother for Christmas! Well, maybe he doesn’t have Netflix, I’ll have to find out. But great news that this on on Netflix now!
First episode was a whole bunch of meh. From the oily journalist to the spineless, poll-obsessed politician manipulated by the duplicitous, domineering aide, it was all a bunch of tired tropes leading to a conclusion that was 100 percent predictable as soon as the ransom demand was made. Throwing in youtube and twitter references doesn’t make a familiar story original.
The second episode, Fifteen Million Merits, is both brutal and beautiful. If you didn’t like the first episode, try this one because it is amazing.
My husband and I made the mistake of watching National Anthem first, so we haven’t revisited it. Should we?
Yes, definitely. Episodes 2 through 5 are absolute brilliance. Episodes 1 and 6 are by far the weakest.
Absolutely. As Alan suggests, it’s the most overtly political satire aside from 2×03 ‘Waldo Moment’, but the other episodes, particularly the remaining two S1 episodes and the S2 premiere, are great!
Thanks so much for alerting us that this was released. Without the heads up I would have completely ignored this browsing through Netflix.
Be Right Back has easily been my favorite so far. The performances in the eps I’ve watched (1-4) have been outstanding – especially Hayley Atwell and Daniel Kaluuya – and it’s crazy to think how easy some of this tech could be implemented in the very near future – especially the beginning stages of the software in Be Right Back.
I loved Be Right Back. It actually brought tears to my eyes and is pretty much the only episode of Black Mirror with a remotely happy ending (emphasis on remotely), though like every episode, any joy is bittersweet. Hayley Atwell and Domhnall Gleeson were superb.
The show also has a lot of familiar faces even to us Americans (at least, those of us who watch a lot of British TV): Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), Jessica Brown Findlay, Allen Leech, Tom Cullen (Downton Abbey), Jodie Whittaker (Broadchurch), Michael Smiley (Dr. Who and Luther), Donald Sumter (Game of Thrones), Jason Flemyng (The Missing, X-Men), Rupert Everett, Tobias Menzies (Outlander, Rome)…
Tobias Menzies was in Game of Thrones as well. I knew I recognized hime, but I had to look him up because his character in Black Mirror is so different from Edmure Tully that I couldn’t put 2 and 2 together until I went to IMDB.
You might want to watch Inside No. 9 as well. It’s a pitch-black comedy anthology series from the UK.
I guess I’m in the minority, because I thought Fifteen Million Merits was the worst episode. It went nowhere and didn’t really seem to have a point. The Waldo Moment started off intriguing but ended pretty flat. I thought the other 4 were fantastic.
Clearly I’m in the minority because I thought National Anthem, although not of a piece with the rest, was one of the best hours of TV I’ve seen in a long time. It could’ve easily veered off into satire or tongue-in-cheek, but was instead brilliant in how it approached this situation from all possible angles. It all came off as very realistic despite the absurd premise.
Also enjoyed White Bear and 15 Million Merits quite a bit. The Entire History of You and Be Right Back were good, but not as compelling as the other three I mentioned above. I was left a bit cold by Waldo though it certainly wasn’t a waste of my time.
Can’t wait for more.
Glad I looked up this review here – wanted to check this show out, but it had such mixed extreme reception (some friends love it, some say it’s incredibly boring).
Will take the advice to start with 2-5 first, thanks