Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘Jimmy Jab Games’

A quick review of tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as I draw the wrong lessons from the fall of Addis Ababa…
“Jimmy Jab Games” is a pretty straight lift of the plot of “Office Olympics” from “The Office” season 2, but I’m okay with that for a few reason. First, Mike Schur wrote “Office Olympics,” so if he wants his writers here to import the nine-year-old idea into the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” universe, more power to him. Second, this episode expanded on the idea by incorporating more of what we know about the ensemble and their gifts (like Scully’s opera singing) and by acknowledging all the weird toys a bored detective squad would have to play with. Third, the tone is different, because most of these people like their jobs and get to do exciting things with a badge, so the Jimmy Jab Games are presented as a means of letting off steam rather than a method of surviving years of drudgery. And fourth, it did a good job of advancing Jake’s feelings for Amy without beating us over the head with the idea. Jake figuring out why Amy kept screwing up was very insightful, and suggested how much he’s been thinking about Detective Terrible Detective, and Amy’s awful victory dance happening right as Captain Holt returned from headquarters was a nice confluence of both the episode’s two storylines and her ongoing attempts to suck up to the boss.
The Holt/Wuntch rivalry remains a treat – I could listen to these two toss dry insults at each other (“Hello, Deputy Chief Wuntch. You’ve aged”) for days – and also demonstrated a flaw in our favorite robot’s programming. His hatred of Wuntch blinds him to the trap she sets, and it’s up to Terry – made the straight man in the story due to the irrational Holt/Wuntch feud – to point out what’s really at stake here. And the idea of Rosa running an anti-Giggle Pig task force has promise – and not just because “Giggle Pig” is a funny name for a party drug.
What did everybody else think?
I thought it was great, and you had a decent writeup too! Holt represents the most underrated character on television.
Bit weak. Should do more police work and less mucking about. Also, since America has made great strides with homosexuality and marijuana, it was a shame to see Ecstasy depicted negatively.
This comment was a ride, from start to finish.
I had full confidence you’d make the “Office Olympics” comparison, Alan. If only we could do a crossover fantasy episode where Scully and Kevin face off in various eating challenges. Boyle in a Flonkerton race would be delightful, too.
B99 can do no wrong in my eyes. This season has been on fire.
The show’s crushing it so far, like a skeleton crushed by Terry Cruse. Loving this season.
A review of B99 after I make a slam dunk from the three point line….
The Office Olympics was one of my favorite episodes of “The Office”, so I ain’t even mad.
Fantastic episode
they’re doing Jake&Amy right
Holt and wunch insulting each other = comedy gold
“God, I hate you. Don’t be late.”
I quite adored the Holt/Wunch/Terry plotline… had most of my favorite gags of the episode, and I may or may not have been up until quite late reading the Wikipedia articles about Victor Emmanuel III and the Abyssinian Crisis…
But I found the other plotlines pretty lackluster. Peralta and Amy aren’t Pam and Jim, and I find both the tension and the over the top flirting forced. And while so much of the joy of the Office Olympics was the improvisational nature of discovering the various “events”, they seemed to be selling JibJab as a pre-existing set piece, and it just wasn’t interesting enough for me to buy it.
Didn’t hate it, but it’s probably my least favorite of the new season so far.