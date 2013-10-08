Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘M.E. Time’

A quick review of tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as I have sex on a futon in couch mode…
Though “Brooklyn” is clearly still finding itself, “M.E. Time” suggested the creative team is getting closer to their target. Yes, Jake is still an immature narcissist who doesn’t listen to anyone else’s advice and has great difficulty putting anyone’s needs above his own, but hooking him up with a coroner (played by Mary Elizabeth Ellis from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) with a corpse fetish was both an amusing joke and one that felt like appropriate comeuppance for Jake trampling over Charles’ case so much. Down the line, the show’s going to have to find a way to make their hero less of a dick without neutering him or the comedy, but this was a solid, funny plot, and Andy Samberg did especially well reacting to all the grossness of the autopsy scene.
The episode’s highlight, though, involved Santiago’s difficulty in sucking up to Captain Holt, which featured two strong running gags in one: everyone’s complete inability to read the boss’s mood (a perfect use of Andre Braugher’s gift for deadpan delivery) and Terry’s artistic flair. Terry Crews is a painter in real life, so this is the show incorporating one of his talents in the same way that Ron Swanson and Nick Offerman are both good with wood, but I enjoyed seeing TV Terry go full artiste almost immediately, asking the witness, “Let’s start with the eyes. Were they desperate? Lonely? Did they portray heartache?” Though Crews and Braugher get the biggest laughs of that plot, I’m impressed by the work the writers have put into Santiago in the last couple of episodes. Given the set-up of the show – and the general structure of movies and TV shows centered around cocky man-children – Amy could simply come across as a killjoy, but it feels like the writers and Melissa Fumero have found ways to make her more complicated and funnier than that. (Giving her two consecutive storylines away from Jake, other than tonight’s opening scene, also helped in this regard.)
The supporting cast is quickly taking shape, and though I still have issues with the central character, he made me laugh enough tonight to let his innate jerkhood slide.
What did everybody else think?
Between Bayliss having sex in a coffin and his brief thing with the M.E. on ‘Homicide” you’d think they’d know not to bring in the pretty M.E.
Maybe they did it as a Homicide reference.
I’m pretty sure Terry’s question was “Did they betray heartache?”
I missed the cold open because of the baseball game – Was Gina in it? If not, a whole episode without her is unacceptable, good as it may have been otherwise.
No, she was absent this episode.
I’m sorry, off-topic, but isn’t Supernatural the show that’s premiering tonight? Why is Hit Fix promoting The Originals again?
Because The Originals is a new show that they want people to know about. At this point, if you’re going to watch Supernatural on The CW, you already know to watch Supernatural on The CW.
Because those are the ads CW bought.
I thought this episode was great. In fact, I’d say this show is the only new show I’m currently enjoying without reservation.
My husband and I are watching this together each week and laughing a lot. I think the show is finding itself very quickly.
It’s not just that Jake is a dick. It’s that he appears to be an adolescent emotionally, so when he has a fling with the coroner, I think of her as Mary Kay Letourneau taking advantage of a student. Regrets, but the parts of this show that I like are just not enough to overcome the Samberg-shaped hole in the middle.
Ti add to your point, Peralta acting like a teenager (at best) forces everyone who`s paired with him to act like a babysitter. It can work with Cpt. Holt, because he got such good deadpan delivery, but even that is wearing thin, as Alan pointed in last week’s review.
Don’t “bu-bu-bu-bu-bu” me again.
The world demands more Chelsea Peretti! Her freeze frame in the opening credits is one of the greatest things ever.
I agree!
She is literally the only thing stopping me from going ‘all in’ on this show.
I really don’t understand what people see in her and her comedy.
+1 for Chelsea Peretti. Episodes w/o her asides are the worse for it (still funny, but they could have been funnier!)
I think her comedy is about her delivery, her tone and her attitude. And if it doesnt work for you (i.e. if you dont find those kind of people funny) its no slight on you, just as its not a slight on those that do find her funny.
I loved this episode. Particularly the Braugher deadpan gag. it reminded me of Black Dynamite. “I am smiling.” [www.youtube.com]
Loved it, as well as last week’s. Had no idea Terry Crews would become one of my favourite parts of the show but between Scary Terry (He says what Regular Terry is thinking!) and the way he delivered “Get me my oils!” tonight, it’s gonna be Terry vs Gina battling it out in my power rankings.
I thought Jake’s fat jokes were sort of stupid and they kept it going way too long, but the rest of the episode was good enough that I don’t really care.
Agreed, the fat jokes got old fast, and yes I get that they are there in part to reinforce the “manchild” persona of Sandburg’s character, but it got old.
+1 on Terry Crews being a breakout on this show “Get me my oils!” killed me, along with the answer “paint or massage?”…. “I’ll get both”
I thought the Braugher “I cant get a read on him gag” went on a bit long. I dont think it needed 9 reiterations to be funny… a few less would have felt less like a sledgehammer over my head. But it was a funny thru-line.
All the “can’t read him” repetition was for me completely worth it for the Detective Terrible Detective variant at the end.
Agreed, FICTIONISNTREAL. The repetition was at the right level for that joke to work, which it did brilliantly. There was also a nice callback when Holt’s reaction to the painting (which looked EXACTLY like the photo he had hated) was to embrace it and say his husband would be glad that Terry made him look happy.
Chelsea Perretti has by far the weakest character of the supporting cast, and is one that really isn’t necessary. The episode benefited from her absence.
I agree. I am stunned that so many people seem to like her character. Her voice is like fingernails on a chalkboard to me.
I just read this comment after I posted my comment below. I couldn’t agree more, Chelsea Peretti was the character on this show I could not stand; yet everyone in the comment section of Alan’s reviews were singing her praises, and I felt like I must have gone crazy.
don’t worry, i’m not a fan of her character either.
You’re not alone. I find her character incredibly annoying, whereas I’ve mostly liked anyone else. Then again, I’m not a fan of Peretti to begin with, so may be pre-disposed to not liking her character.
I think Peretti being used in this way works (and I enjoy what she brings to the show). No plot lines for her. Just occasional asides or digs, and she doesnt HAVE to be in every episode (since her character is relatively one sided, we’d burn out on her fast if she was in every episode).
She should be the 4th person in a scene, never the primary, and never have more than 1 or two lines in a scene.
And again, this is coming from me as a Peretti fan.
+1 on enjoying the absence of Chelsea Peretti and thinking the show was better for it.
This was the first episode that I really made me feel like I’m going to stick with the show.
Although maybe by coincidence, this is also the first episode to not have Chelsea Peretti (let alone feature), whom I have not found the least bit funny.
I actually find her quite annoying, but everyone else seems to love her, which absolutely baffles me when I read the comment section of Alan’s reviews.
I liked Peretti well enough in the pilot, but her character kinda ruined the next two episodes for me, tipping them over from “meh” to “ugh”.
“This was the first episode that really made me feel like I’m going to stick with the show.”
Same here.
I’m trying 4 new comedies this year; Michael J. Fox Show, The Crazy Ones, Trophy Wife, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
I think all 4 have strengths and weaknesses, but in my gut, the only one I get excited for is B99. This episode continued that feeling.
Completely agree. I’m watching the same 4 and while they’ve all been uneven but enjoyable B99 is the only one I lead my night off with once everything’s on my DVR.
funny show.
I liked the episode, and I`m willing to cut this show some slack because it`s new and I like the cast and most of the tone, but they will have to fix that Peralta problem.
I suppose those episodes were written before the show premiered and that they will adapt, but their main character is such a bummer because the main plot always center around him being disrespectful to his colleagues and to a job that he supposedly like and is so good at. It forces whoever is paired with him to act like a “killjoy” and that to him like a parent would talk to a 10 year old that doesn’t want to do his homework.
The B plot is usually the better of the show and it shows that the rest of the cast can shine when they don`t get dragged into Peralta’s gimmicks.
is there a betting pool as to who plays Holt’s husband yet? I vote for… Omar.
Could be Rawls.
McNulty. This would particularly work since Adam Samberg has stated that his vision for Perralta is “McNulty in a comedy.”
Normally not a big Samberg fan, but I enjoy him a lot in this show and it is my favorite of the new shows this season.
This show pleasantly surprised me. I think it’s 95% of the way to being the heir apparent to Parks & Rec. They need to polish a couple characters (Terry Crews actually being a wuss is kinda funny but it needs that extra “something” to make it click, and I think the “scary/mean” girl cop is kind of a nothing character at the moment), but I think Sandberg is great, the brown-nose girl is great (“Did you just bow to me? No, this is how I walk”), and Andre Braugher is absolutely perfect. I laughed out loud when he said “We had a small fire that destroyed precious photo albums”.
I wasn’t even cautiously optimistic about this show, I straight up thought it was gonna suck. But I really like it so far.
Loving this show. Boyle and Diaz are my favorites, more Boyle and Diaz time!!!!!!!!!! This is the only show I get exited for this season. I keep forgetting its only 4 eps in so I’m cray cray exited for the rest :)
Chelsea’s response (last week) to Braugher’s telling her to “Be more articulate when you talk to the children,” was, “Yes, I will make better mouth.” Thought I would die! Originally, I thought I was happy about this show because the rest of the comedies are so not good, but turns out I like it outside of that context. Good on ya, show.
Sorry, wrong actress. I meant Melissa saying she would “make better mouth.” But Chelsea is also great. The supporting cast is excellent and I hope the writers give them each his or her due during the season.