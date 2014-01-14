Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘The Bet’

A quick review of tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” – or, I suppose I should say, of Golden Globe winner “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” – coming up just as soon as I take a seminar on hand-shaking…
The “Brooklyn” pilot suggested some Unresolved Sexual Tension between Peralta and Santiago, but the show quickly moved onto other ideas for both characters, and later occasions where they teamed up didn’t so much as hint at the idea of them hooking up. As someone who hates it when sitcoms force this kind of thing because Jim/Pam (or, before them, Ross/Rachel), I was pleased, especially since Santiago turned out to be a lot more interesting (and funny) once she became more than just Peralta’s wet blanket partner.
“The Bet” is the end of the show’s initial 13-episode order (a full season order came later, and Kevin Reilly has been talking for a while like a second season renewal is just a formality), and having built out both the ensemble and Jake and Amy as individual characters, the show feels comfortable revisiting the idea that these two opposites might be attractive to each other. And I’m more interested in it now than I was then, for a few reasons. First, as I said, Santiago has become a much richer character than she was back then. Second, the stakeout sequence showed a more grown-up version of Jake, which is both something Amy would want but also something “Brooklyn” in general could use more of. He doesn’t have to be mature and sensible all the time, but if his half-hidden interest in her forces him to take the juvenile behavior down just a couple of notches, it’ll be worth it.
Beyond that, “The Bet” was another strong episode for the whole ensemble. Boyle being upstaged by Sgt. Peanut Butter was maybe too similar to L’il Sebastian, but his bout of candor from the painkillers led to a lot of funny moments, plus one absolutely perfect stunned reaction from Stephanie Beatriz after Charles told Rosa of his plan to win her heart by being himself. Holt getting Terry into trouble felt a bit formulaic, but it’s also good to see something Holt isn’t good at, and to have Merrin Dungey (Francie!) join the larger ensemble as Terry’s wife Sharon.
What did everybody else think? And how did you feel about the show’s big night with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association?
So glad the show won Best Comedy at the Golden Globes. I hope it’s a sign of a long run for this show.
I’ve been watching a lot of Alan Partridge lately, so the horse reminded me of the first episode of “Knowing Me, Knowing You” as well.
Great show which is showing each and every week why it is deserving of the golden globe. Looking forward to the new season
So far my favorite Holt moment has to be him stealing Boyle’s pathetic cell phone beep to get out of an awkward situation
I’m still shocked people were so up in arms with their win. Yea, Samberg isn’t great but neither was the competition. And though it was a tougher call with Best Series you could argue S5 was the weakest season of Parks since the 1st and Girls, which I love, has as much vitriol lobbed at it as it does praise. Modern Family and TBBT are horrible shows so I’m just glad they got nothing.
Disagree. Samberg is really, really good.
I enjoyed this episode a lot. They’ve done a great job quickly developing all the role players so that most of them can carry storylines and be enjoyable. Terry, Boyle, Rosa, and Holt all can make episodes very funny. I won’t mind Peralta and Santiago as long as it’s not an extended will they or won’t they situation.
As for the Golden Globes, I thought it was surprising and a little early for them to get so much recognition, but I’ll take it over the crap they normally give it to.
I just watched this show for the 1st time after seeing Samberg win a Globe. What a disappointment. I didn’t find anything funny about it, or interesting in any way. The only good thing was to see Andre Braugher back to his normal weight and hear him say anything, because no matter what his lines are, he is so good. But it is almost embarrassing to see AB in this mess. I wonder what he thinks about it. I won’t be wasting any more of my time on it.
This is a weird thing to say about such a young comedy, but this episode really relied on your enjoyment of the characters established in prior episodes.
So, your comment does not surprise me that much. If you have no investment in (and knowledge of) these characters, most of the jokes and emotional moments in the episode would be underwhelming.
I do endorse watching the whole series (available on Hulu Plus) because it is truly wonderful.
I the bet/Peralta didn’t really work for me, but the rest was good. I especially liked the truthy Boyle.
I seriously love Boyle. He reminds me a little bit of Michael Scott at his most innocent and likeable. His speech in the coatroom was adorable.
It was fun, and I loved Holt blowing it. But who played Sharon, Terry’s wife?! It’s driving me nuts!
“to have Merrin Dungey (Francie!) join the larger ensemble as Terry’s wife Sharon.” – the review you just read and commented on with this question
LOL. Oops. Yeah, I was a bit tired last night. Thanks!
lol when i saw her, i yelled “evil francie!” and she was also wife of Deacan on King of Queens
she also loved cats on “better off ted”
The key is volume.
Little sad the jump text wasn’t “as soon as I think I am getting a text message… BLOOP!… there it is…”
Fantastic chemistry between Samberg and Fumero. I still feel they work better as faux-siblings, but I could buy an extremely dysfunctional relationship between the two.
Definitely agree that the faux-sibling/competitive thing feels better than the relationship thing. Much better angle. And if they use this episode to grow up Jake a little bit in various situations, that’s great too.
That jump text would’ve been phenomenal
I loved this episode. Peralta planning an horrible date on purpose was a very good way to sidestep the forced romance thing and have it start again ona stronger basis.
The rest of the storylines were more typical sitcom-y, but it’s a mark of a good show to be able to take those more common plots and give them their own flavor with the characters. Truthy Boyle worked for me, the Holt one didn’t work. They had to make him stupid for this episode and it doesn’t work for him.
I don’t know why, but Hitchcock and Scully make me laugh all the time. Scully doing the Titanic dance by himself made me laugh out loud.
The show is definitely starting to hit it’s strides. But, Andy Samberg is still not likable for me.
Golden Globe winner Andy Samberg!
I don’t have the same problem with him other viewers do, but he’s definitely not my favorite part of the show. I feel like they’re getting better at calibrating his character, though.
I know this is just nitpicking but why have they not introduced Holt’s significant other? Another awesome episode on the whole.
They’re supposed to be putting the SO on the show soon, but I don’t know exactly when. I kept thinking that too, though.
I totally enjoyed the episode. I wanted Santiago to win and burst Peralta’s smug bubble, but this really freaking worked for me. Go figure.
Also, poor poor Holt. Now we know why Terry was afraid to go back into the field.
If I remember correctly, Holt refers to him as his husband, so I think we should too. I hear Holt’s husband is already cast, so he should be showing up soon. Speaking of Holt, it was a nice change to see him mess something up for once (especially with that still stoic demeanor, made it incredibly funny).
“Are you cooking meth? Are you breaking bad? How many cell phones do you have?”
The more I see of Santiago, the more I think the show would work better if she were the central character and Samberg still got a lot of time as her goofy best friend but not the lead.
Which part to answer first? The show is a fine show. Andre Braugher and Terry Crews just crush. But I’m never, ever not aware that I’m watching Andy Samburg. Ever.
His Golden Globe nomination was a joke, let alone his win. The show, however, I can live with. Someday it may very well be deserving.
Really? Pretty harsh words. I love what Samburg brings to the show. He has awesome comedic timing with everyone involved.
Favorite episode so far. Starting to like all the secondary characters as well.
I am just happy that it seems like they are finally getting away from “dysfunctional team learning to work together” theme that they were repeatedly bashing us over the head with in the beginning of the season.
That’s funny – I didn’t even *think* of Li’l Sebastian at all! I was probably too amused by the delightfully ridiculous name – Sgt. Peanut Butter!
I’m surprised to see so many comments that either hate or somewhat dislike Samberg. He was the entire reason I tuned in and he/his character routinely make me laugh the most out of anybody weekly. All of his mannerisms and the way he says his lines are just hilarious. I’ve grown to love the other characters, but he’s still the main reason I watch the show.