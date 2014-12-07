Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘The Pontiac Bandit Returns’

A quick review of tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as I realize that my time is worth nothing…
The original Pontiac Bandit episode was a highlight of season 1, and it wasn’t surprising in the least that Schur, Goor and company would want Craig Robinson to come back and goof around some more with Andy Samberg. What makes the Jake/Doug rivalry work so well is how fundamentally good-natured Doug is, and how simpatico these two men are; if they weren’t on opposite sides of the law, it’d be easy to imagine them as best friends. This one also tweaked the Jake/Rosa dynamic from the previous Doug Judy episode by putting it in the context of her Giggle Pig task force. Here, Jake goes along with her desire to put the task force ahead of catching Doug, even as it’s killing him to do so, and the payoff is that marvelous, freaky forced smile Rosa tries on (“How do people do this with their faces?”) to thank her partner and old friend for doing her that solid.
The subplots were both solid as well, offering treats like Boyle and Gina trying to figure out what “old people third base” is (Gina: “Presents.” Boyle: “Rubbing butts together.”), or Amy’s scrapbook project giving us another welcome glimpse of the cocky young Ray Holt. (I particularly liked that when Amy brought up the case to him, Holt immediately switches from his current robot persona to the colorful style of speaking he used back in the day, asking, “What? That dirtbag flamed out ages ago.”)
My only real concern with this episode, and several others this season, is something the producers have no control over: the sitcom format that FOX now uses (as do several other networks) includes an extra act break, and that means that instead of a short tag scene after the last commercial, we get an abbreviated concluding act, which often makes episodes feel like they end very abruptly. It really messes with the momentum of storytelling, especially in the half-hour window, and I wish the networks would cut it out.
Enough crooning!
Thoroughly enjoyable, as usual.
My favorite part was probably when Jake wanted to join in on the song but was conflicted over his anger at Doug.
I really enjoyed this episode… felt it to be one of the strongest of the season. Alan, it struck me tonight how fortunate the show was to cast Andre Braugher as Captain Holt… to me, he absolutely makes the show. Do you have any stories on how they ended up with Braugher and who else may have been considered for the role?
Doug Judy is ckearly the Joker to Jake Peralata’s Batman. Brooklyn Nine-Nine writers please build out the rogues gallery.
I’m getting kinda tired of hearing Rosa say “If I don’t get a big bust soon then my Giggle Pig task force is finished!” She’s said that for like 4 episodes in a row. Is this task force ever not in trouble of being dissolved?
Well, it’s over. They caught the big dog.
I thik ASFAN meant to say they caught the big pig
@ASFAN
I doubt it’s over. The guy they caught had a boss that he refused to introduce them to, and Doug Judy messed up the bust before they could find out any more. Watch, next episode Rosa will say “If I don’t find this guy’s boss then the task force is finished!”
Huh? He said he WAS the boss, not that he had one.
An alternative start to your review would have been:
A quick review of tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as I buy my wife they type that dissolves in your mouth
Or, “…just as soon as I finish using a blowdryer to dry my undercarriage.”
Craig Robinson deserves more screentime, here and elsewhere, he can’t help being funny
The Pontiac Bandit is a pitchman for Dodge.
Big Sugar.
I’ve been assuming the networks just want people to see the tag , because when the plot is concluded at the end of a sitcom’s third act, people will often change the channel permanently come commercial (or a recording will cut off the tag).