Review: ‘Community’ – ‘Cooperative Polygraphy’

The title of “Cooperative Polygraphy” evokes season 2's “Cooperative Calligraphy.” So does the structure, as once again we spend an entire episode inside the study room as one shocking revelation after another leads these people to turn on each other. What elevates it above a straight rehash of “Calligraphy” is that there's an outside force stirring up the trouble this time: the late Pierce Hawthorne, playing one last set of mind games on the group that never truly let him feel like he belonged. (In that way, it owes as much to the first documentary episode as it does to “Calligraphy.”)
You might think that after all this time, there wouldn't be this many dismaying new secrets left to come out, but the “Polygraphy” script made it work, because virtually all of them are the kind that Pierce in particular would jump on. Whether the sin was minor (Troy and Abed using Jeff's Netflix account) or major (Annie drugging the study group, Abed planting GPS trackers on them all), all arose from the same basic belief that the transgressor knew better than those transgressed against. To Shirley, Britta's vegetarianism is another goofy belief not worth bothering with. To Annie, Troy and Abed are too immature to properly handle their money without her setting some of it aside each month. Fairly or unfairly, the rest of the group held itself above Pierce, and he had to jump on all these accounts of them doing the same thing to each other, and/or simply acting selfish without regards to their friends' feelings. The moment where Jeff tries to blame all the new strife on Pierce, followed by Mr. Stone(*) noting that “Pierce” hadn't asked a question in quite some time, was chilling, even in the largely comic context of an episode featuring jokes about Chang's masturbation habits(**) and Shirley's resentment of the snooty polygrapher.
(*) A nice role for Walton Goggins, who's very good at deadpan stillness like this, then got to cut loose in the tag as we got Stone's perspective on all that just happened, completely oblivious to how his audience feels about the whole thing.
(**) A perfect use of Chang, really: bring him in for one really good joke, then shuffle him off-stage ASAP.
And in the way the best “Community” episodes do, it all builds up to a lot of genuine emotion, as the study group unburdens itself of its remaining secrets (though some, like Shirley being passive-aggressive, are less revealing than others), followed by Pierce – having successfully brought them all down to his level – being magnanimous and wise and kind in the way he was capable of being (but also petty and racist at times), leaving them all advice and gifts, each of them reflecting his specific relationship with that person. (Abed, whom Pierce related to the least, is the only one to not get a second gift beyond the sperm.) It's a really generous sequence, not just from Pierce, but from the writers toward that character, who was an easy butt of jokes, and whom they could have simply forgotten, or derided, once Chevy Chase departed under such bad circumstances. Instead, they said farewell to Pierce in a way that looks more kindly on him in death than they often did in life.
And Pierce's farewell also sets up Troy's. Next week is Donald Glover's last on the show, and though I might have liked to see him get more to do in the previous three episodes, he had a lot of strong material here, and I imagine he will next week as Troy prepares to sail around the world on Pierce's boat. Remember that in the very early days of the show, Pierce was Troy's primary foil, until the writers recognized the Glover/Pudi chemistry, but even after Troy and Abed became the bestest of friends, Pierce still showed an interest in Troy, and of course they were later roommates. Pierce was obsessed with both attaching himself to youth and to correcting the mistakes of his past; asking Troy to do this mission that he couldn't neatly pulls off both, and is such a grand idea (with such a big payoff) that you can buy Troy leaving Abed and the rest of his friends to do it. And in the weird but not impossible event of a sixth season, it leaves things open for Glover to come back, even for an episode, if he's of a mind to do so.
Just a terrific episode. Sad we're about to lose Troy, but the show is in remarkably good shape after all this time, and all the backstage turmoil.
What did everybody else think?
Pierce smells like poop
Top to bottom fantastic. When they all lied about wanting the money and the woman called them on it and Shirley shouted out we know you …..bitch! I was on the floor struggling to breathe.
You once wrote Alan that you did not understand why Harmon would come back, I agreed with you. They fired him in a crappy way and then they destroyed his show for one season. But man am I glad that he is back because damn that was phenomenal.
Just Damn, Damn, Damn!!!!!!!! Thank you Dan Harmon, thank you.
Nailed everything I was thinking, Alan. I would add that it was as quick and funny as the show has ever been.
I believe Jeff was also only left sperm. But you’re right, this episode was fantastic! I loved it so hard!
he was also given something he would find more tempting to drink
Jeff got a bottle of Scotch
Jeff also got scotch so he wouldn’t be tempted to drink the sperm because he’s gay. (Pierce’s logic)
Jeff got scotch
It blows my mind how much one person can affect a show. Harmon IS community.
Prepare to have your minds blown
[25.media.tumblr.com]
Nice. That was so long ago (end of season 1, right?) that I had forgotten about it until I saw the image. That’s a very patiently-told bit of story, there.
So was this scene from the clip show also a flash forward of sorts?
[youtu.be]
I actually thought about that too!
Mid officially blown
(so much that I was unable to actually type mind correctly, apparently)
For those of us with poor memories (and not enough coffee in our veins yet), could you please explain the joke? Thanks.
Never mind, it’s explained below. Great attention to detail from the writers (not so much from me, d’oh!).
The sailing thing also calls back to season 1’s Beginner Pottery, wherein Troy learned boating in the school parking lot. Finally those lessons will pay off.
I was for three days that week! I invented an entire language, you flipsbarpin gixgorrik!
When Annie outed Shirley’s belief that the whole group was going to Hell, Troy had an easy-to-miss response to the effect of, “what is hell, really?” This seemed like another of the few, but noticeable links to his being one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Alan, do you know what connection (if any) Harmon has to Jehovah’s Witnesses? Was he raised in the faith, or has family in it?
I believe that actually comes from Donald Glover being raised a Jehovah’s witness.
Donald Glover was raised in a Jehovah’s Witness family.
G’damn, the Jeff being gay as labeled by Pierce is hilarious. I know it’s a dumb joke, but it never gets old.
And Britta as a lesbian.
gaymurdersayswhat?
Even though Pierce was not one of the hugely important characters, I always feel like Harmon was the only one who got Pierce and his place in the study group, and this episode sort of supports that. There’s a very good balance of ‘bad’ Pierce and crazy Pierce but also insightful Pierce and good Pierce even in an episode that doesn’t actually feature Pierce, which I haven’t seen from the show since season 3.
Yeah, if anything this season thus far is just feeling like the characters are actually all back with their full spectrum of psyche, even the ones that aren’t here anymore.
On the commentaries Dan Harmon said that it was Chris McKenna who came up with the best Pierce material.
But you’re right, ever since the two of them have returned the show has been top notch, exactly how it should be. The characters are their full fledged selves.
And Chris McKenna is back this season, along with Harmon. I’m sure that explains it all right there.
Did anybody realize the joke behind Britta getting an ipod nano? In the first season, there’s an episode where Jeff and Britta are being punked by some high schoolers and they make fun of her for not having an ipod. The episode had an animal house vibe to it thanks to Troy and Abed and at the end of the episode, much like in the movie Animal House, Britta’s caption said: “proud owner of used ipod nano-2014” Very clever of Dan Harmon and the writers. One more reason to love a show that pays such close attention to details.
even more amazing is in an earlier episode – one where Pierce shares his religious beliefs – Troy remarks that he would like to eat a ghost as he sits next to that lava lamp/urn device. Fast forward to tonight and he’s inhaling Pierce from the exact same device.
Was Chang shouting “everywhere!” a wink to Gary Oldman’s character in The Professional yelling “everyone!”? I thought it was.
Definitely. :)
thinking way too hard about reference.
ps shoot already
Did Harmon just introduce Chekhov’s Sperm? The study group could use a baby.
Astonishing. What an episode for all the fans who stuck with this show…
“And in the weird but not impossible event of a sixth season,”
*Ahem*
Or the movie…
I’m still giggling at that final shot with Walton Goggins. Pun intended.
Don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say this was the best episode since Season 2. I watched it again later last night (my wife wasn’t able to see it live) and laughed even harder. I will miss Troy though, very, very much.
Did you catch the name of the polygraph operator in the credits? Mara. That makes three shows featuring Walton Goggins interacting with Mara.
Sheer brilliance from beginning to end.
This is turning out to be one of the best seasons.
cool cool cool
it will be interesting and probably sad to see what Abed does without Troy
I think him and annie will become alot closer. She was the closest person to him after troy…out of the study group. plus their stil roomates.
Danny Pudi/Abed’s anguished, frustrated side-eye to the polygraph lady when she announced he was lying re: cool cool cool was an actorly thing of beauty. Amazingly done.
Loved it, unreservedly. And to see Walter Goggins in a role like that just had me in stitches.
The difference between this season and last (and even season 3 to some extent) is striking. It’s great to have this show firing on all cylinders.
Spectacular episode.
Throws me when Walton Goggins ditches the Boyd Crowder accent, though…..
I would love to know the reaction of someone who hasn’t seen Community would be to this line: “Abed, whom Pierce related to the least, is the only one to not get a second gift beyond the sperm.”
Awesome episode. So happy Dan Harmon came back.
How come no one has commented on the “Childish Tycoon” joke. It was amazing.
Agreed. I thought that was the best moment of the show. A wink to Glover’s rap name, Childish Gambino. I know he’s signed on to make his own show on FX sometime in future, but I would imagine a primary reason for him to leave Community was to concentrate on his rap career.
After the news of his exit from Community (and prior to his new album’s release), Gambino/Glover posted on his instagram account a series of letters, one of which said something along the lines of “I hope Dan Harmon will still like me”. Obviously, Harmon wishes Glover the best of luck.
To paraphrase what Pierce said to Troy, “To travel the world, make millions of dollars, become a man.” A very beautiful send off from Harmon and the writers, and he’s still got one more episode left!! Check out Childish Gambino if you haven’t already!
Just wanted to echo that Childish Gambino is a spectacular rapper and to say, being the Donglover apologist that I am, I believe him when he says he left Community to do more than rapping. Even more than the TV show on FX, I hope!
I wholeheartedly echo the very positive comments here. I just wanted to say this is my second favorite Walton Goggins cameo/TV appearance only to his use on Sons of Anarchy (though I thought the first episode he was in was pitch-perfect and they didn’t need to bring him back). Even beyond all of the brilliant callbacks and writing, I’m just glad to be routinely laughing at the many layered jokes on this show again. Long live Community with Dan Harmon!
I would love it so, were Henry Ian Cusick to be Troy’s sailboat captain. :)
Word!
i know i’m late to this but i finally watched this episode and holy shit it was hilarious! This will definetely go down in the top 5 episodes of community for me. when goggins revealed pierce died from dehydration from filling up the cylinders of semen, i lost it.
Britta got a Ipod…but wait! She´s already have an Ipod! Check the episode “Remedial Chaos Theory”
I was away last week so I didn’t get a chance to watch until now. It was comedy gold and an all around excellent episode. A very fitting and respectful tribute to Pierce and Chevy Chase. I wonder what Chase’s reaction was?
I feel the show benefitted from Harmon being away for a year. It might’ve been good for Harmon to recharge and reflect. The show seems to have benefitted immensely. The only downside to this is that we still have season 4.
Any episode without Dean Pelton is a good episode.
