Review: ‘Community’ – ‘Economics of Marine Biology’

I’m still waiting for a season 4 episode to make me laugh as loudly and consistently as the show can at its best, but “Economics of Marine Biology” was a perfectly decent example of the kind of campus hijinks episodes the series did a lot in season 1 before shifting towards more ambitious concepts in seasons 2 and 3. We got two interlocking stories (Dean/Annie/Britta and Jeff/Pierce), an unrelated Troy/Shirley subplot and an Abed running gag. Not all of it worked – Abed’s fraternity seemed mainly an excuse to give Danny Pudi something to do this week – but it was pleasant and suggested the new creative team is starting to get a handle on how they can make the show work.
The Jeff/Pierce story, in particular, was welcome. This has been such a terrible season for Pierce that it’s easy to understand the anger that motivated Chevy Chase’s show-quitting tantrum, even if you can’t defend many of the things Chevy did and said on his way out the door. It feels like too often on the show, everyone’s dislike of working with Chevy informs the way Pierce is written, when the character has worked best when you get moments (like the end of “Beginner Pottery”) where he’s not just an oblivious, racist dick being kept in the group out of pity. The Jeff/Pierce relationship, and the way that Pierce wants to be a father figure to Jeff, has been one of the stronger emotional through lines of the series when the series remembers it exists, and it was about time it came up again in the wake of Jeff confronting his actual father.
Dean Pelton trying to land a whale, meanwhile, suggested an interesting new direction for the character, who usually seems grossly incompetent at best. Here, he was ruthless and goal-oriented, and sucked Annie, Britta and poor Magnitude (“Diggity-do?”) into his mission. I think I would have liked a stranger, more “Community” resolution to the story than Archie simply appreciating the idea of being at a place where people don’t kiss his ass all the time, but I liked it overall.
And the P.E.E. subplot was the second time this season (after Halloween) to put Troy and Shirley together without any other regulars around. It’s a pairing the show never really went to in the first three seasons, which is surprising – not because Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown are both black, but because Shirley’s maternal qualities and Troy’s childlike persona seem to fit together perfectly. It was a very Greendale-y kind of class, and the obligatory inspirational montage was a good use of Chang: bring him in, let Ken Jeong do some goofy physical comedy, and get him out quick before anyone starts questioning why this guy is still around.
Nothing fancy, and Troy’s reaction to Britta in the tag was the only really big laugh I had all episode, but this is a version of the show that Port, Guarascio and company can very clearly make.
* Unrelated to this episode, but Alison Brie’s appearance on the cover of the new issue of Wired makes me think two things: 1)The cover was designed to make Dean Pelton’s head explode, and 2)If the show ever does another “Mad Men” homage, Danny Pudi is perhaps no longer a lock to play Don Draper.
* This episode featured one of the longer study room scenes of the season so far, but with Pelton substituting for Pierce. Still waiting for an episode where we just spend a good chunk of time with the seven original regulars bantering around the table.
* The Thanksgiving episode finally revealed that Jeff is constantly composing texts to no one, and here we see him doing more of that right after the opening credits. Later, though, his actual texts back and forth to Annie become a plot point.
* I didn’t catch all the “coach” names, but at least a few of Troy and Shirley’s fellow students were named after “Community” writers past and present, like Karey Dornetto.
* The running gag with Troy endorsing Let’s Potato Chips (and kicking Britta out of bed when she prefers a different brand) was an amusing spoof of the kind of product integration almost every show has to resort to these days to pay the bills, and also brought back the fake brand featured throughout the series. (Leonard reviewed it last season.)
Most I’ve liked Community this season. I would be happy for the show to settle in as a sweet and funny, less strange than S2-S3, campus comedy. Go out on a pleasant note.
Agreed. I like that all the storylines were actually community-college related. Most community fans (including Sepinwall) became fans back in season one, before they started doing the high concept episodes, so it couldn’t have been an awful show back then. If the show can emulate the first season standard I’ll be happy, instead of aiming for Harmon-level weirdness and
failing miserably.
Still a comedy without laughs.
The Jeff/Pierce story was the best but like the thanksgiving episode it works mostly because it tugs on the heart strings.
I could probably forgive the show for trying to forge on but I have yet to laugh at a single scene I’ve seen in the past few shows. In fact the last thing I did find funny was the “luft balloons” remark a few episodes back.
It’s like we are watching rough drafts of episodes that haven’t been tweaked.
Where’s the funny?
I have to agree here.
The whale story resolution, with the horrible cliche of Archie choosing Greendale because they wouldn’t kiss his ass, was as unrealistic as it was predictable. Except, it wouldn’t have been predictable on Dan Harmon’s Community.
This season just feels like such a hollow and unimaginative shell while, at the same time, it feels as if it’s trying too hard. Even the episode titles…they’re trying too hard to be clever, without bothering to sound like actual classes any more.
I hated, hated, HATED last week’s episode but this week, while not the funniest episode ever (or of the season) was great. Like Alan mentioned, it reminded me of the best of Season One (and the best Season 2/3 lower key episodes) and really nailed the characteristics that made me fall in love with the show in the first place. For everything that’s weird (good weird) about Community, what made me truly like this show was how real the characters were in spite of the unreal stories and surroundings of the show. They were lovable and seemed like a real bunch of (eccentric) people. They did that right tonight. A good sign, since this should be right around when he know if the new showrunners truly “get it” or not.
Good episode. Though I thought Annie asking how to get drugs would elicit a reference to her own pill popping past.
Until this episode I’ve generally agreed with Alan’s reviews but this one was a big miss for me. I’m surprised he brought up Beginner’s Pottery regarding Pierce because I thought the P.E.E. storyline had Shirley learning the exact same lesson she did there. Something about it really reminded me of Captain Shirley.
The rest of the plot kind of lagged. I don’t know how much of this might just be their budget but the don’t seem to really GO for anything this season. It’s a WWII spoof? Make is look like Saving Private Ryan. It’s a hunt for a white whale? Make the Dean go full Ahab like in the Hearts of Darkness spoof. It just feels lazy and not put together.
I keep trying to watch with an open mind and forget about Dan Harmon but they just won’t let me.
I didn’t laugh once. The only time I cracked a smile was when I realized how ridiculous I must look watching this piece of shit show with a constant scowl on my face. The more I watch, the more pissed I get. I can accept the fact that other people find it “perfectly decent,” but I don’t think there’s any hope left for me. I don’t want to take away your guys’ toys, but I truly hope this is the final season of Community, which I will never, ever own on DVD.
To the contrary, there is no hope for those who refuse to see how much better the show used to be and how much worse it is now.
Right on David and Jonas. Can we all agree this season never happened? (In Annie’s voice) “Mercy killing? Mercy killing? Mercy killing?” Re-watched conspiracy theories/interior design recently. Brilliant, inspiring episode. Lots of laughs too.
Read something where writer Andy Bobrow says he was frustrated this season because he knew they could do better but also knew that he wasn’t good enough to write like Dan Harmon. Sounds about right.
I did not laugh once during this episode. :( I really really miss the old show. I don’t care who writes it, I just care that it’s not the same anymore. No more J/B banter, Jeff feels like a “whipped” fool doing what Annie wants, Abed’s storyline was just filler to give him something to do. Shirley and Troy seemed like the “Captain Shirley” episode.
I really think the show has made a huge mistake with trying to please J/A shippers. Go back to the roots. Make Jeff a playboy again. Troy and Britta DO NOT WORK. In face I would be happy with no relationships in this show. That’s what the writer’s fail to understand. This show used to work because the 7 of them are all in a relationship together.
Come on writer’s! Get it together. We are running out of time!!!
The show’s trying to please J/A shippers?
*snort* That’s a laugh.
The 7 of them being in a relationship together should not keep them from having individual relationships with each other. Troy and Abed have pretty much been a couple for the past three years. It hasn’t hurt the group any. These people aren’t celibates, they are in college. They should be hooking up with each other and everybody else. It seems wrong that Fat Neil has seen more action than Jeff for two years.
That being said, I also don’t like sitcoms that get taken over by dragged out relationship drama. I like Jeff and Annie. They have chemistry. But come on! They should have hooked up, broken up, and moved on a long time ago already.
No laughs for me this week. As soon as they introduced the frat storyline, I was excited and thought it could be a great take on Animal House or Old School, but no. I don’t expect fully committed theme episodes anymore, but even the brief parts of it were lame.
As for Pierce, I think I’m with you about Chevy. I could see a scenario where he didn’t really click with the cast/crew early on and they just wrote him as an exaggerated version of what they actually thought of him. He probably felt that vibe and lost it.
I just started watching New Girl and binge watched every episode this past week. I used to laugh so much at Community and thought it was great, but now, compared to something like New Girl, it’s not even close.
I just haven’t laughed much this season. I don’t expect even the best comedies to hit a home run every episode, because that’s impossible, and many comedies are able to do great episodes that are a little light on the laughs but make up for it on the “heart” (the Parks & Rec wedding comes to mind, though it was funnier than other examples that I’m forgetting at the moment). The problem here is that I haven’t cared that much about the character moments they’ve done and the jokes just aren’t landing for me. I laugh at a lot at good comedies (I sometimes get the feeling that I annoy those in physical proximity with how loudly I laugh), and this episode may have elicited only one expression of amusement from me higher than a chuckle.
I think the MOST frustrating thing about this season is that the show has lost the charm and brilliance that attracted its cult audience, without becoming good enough to attract the mainstream audience the network desired. So…lose-lose.
Am I the only one who found it odd that they said the whale’s family was worth $8M. Yes that is wealthy, but it is not will-fund-our-college-for-years-to-come wealthy
I think that was part of a joke. This is a whale only by Greendale standards.
Worst episode of the season. I don’t know what is going on with Allen lately.
So shocked was I reading this review that I just spelled Alan as Allen. Wow.
Have to agree. Came to this sight because his reviews seemed dead on and often offered additional insight. Just don’t get what he finds appealing about the show now.
in hommage to your first post i misspelled ‘site’ ‘sight’.
Excellent! So when I complain about episodes I don’t like, I’m accused of being too blinded by Dan Harmon love to appreciate the show anymore. And when I say complimentary things about an episode I didn’t hate, that also draws complaints.
It’s a marvelous thing, writing about Community season 4. I would ask for some kind of crowd-sourced take on what you’d like my opinion to be each week, but then it wouldn’t be my opinion anymore.
I’ve criticized Alan for having a review that dwells too much on the past before, but this one seemed pretty fair and spot on. If you don’t mind me saying, you judged the episode on it’s own merits and didn’t let it get bogged down by your wistful predilection towards Harmon’s expertise. Complaining about this review is just seems sour grapes for those who want more nostalgic deference.
Alan, I hope you didn’t take my comment above as a complaint directed at you. As I said, I think we’re generally on the same wavelength but this week I had a different gut level reaction to an episode. It’s all entirely subjective.
Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs once said of an album it was like sticking your finger in a light socket – you might get shocked but you might not. I think that’s also true with comedy. As much as we can break down what we think worked and what didn’t, for me it boils down to that unpredictable reaction. (I’m mixing metaphors like it’s my job)
One of the saddest things about this episode is simply that the outstanding Jeff-Pierce subplot and the notes it either did or didn’t hit (Jeff genuinely enjoying the old-style barbershop, Pierce NOT reacting to the texts by storming back into Greendale and becoming the destructor of the “whale” plot) shows what “Community” could have done based on the talents of Joel McHale and Chevy Chase–if Chase hadn’t been so inexplicably hateful and violence-seeking towards Joel that they clearly could not put them together in many stories (similar to the Season 1 “NYPD BLUE” deal where David Caruso was such an asshole to Dennis Franz that the show left behind the great Kelly-Sipowicz shared scenes and put them into different stories in order to avoid even worse real-life tensions).
Exactly!!! The old Community would have had Pierce storming back into Greendale and showing the “Whale” who runs this town and somehow Abed and the fraternity would have ended up pantsing Pierce or doing something that was intended for the whale all the while Jeff sits in a barbershop
Somewhere NOT texting Annie “mother may i” but wondering semi aware where Pierce went to.
I think Pierce not running back to Greendale was being referenced as a positive, and I happen to agree with that perspective.
Can someone explain what exactly the tension was between chase and mchale?
I kept waiting for the Abed subplot to pay off. Abed, the king of pop cultural knowledge. Remember, writers? And the best they could do was pants the dean. I waited for ANY reference to “Animal House” — bringing a horse into the dean’s office, a food fight, Abed reciting something like Bluto’s “Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?” speech — but we got…nothing. Such an insult to Abed, whose homages are *never* half-hearted!
Was the march of the frat boys just before the panting of Dean Pelton a shout out to the original Karate Kid? You know, when Martin Kove would frog-march his students in chanting, “Cobra Kai! Cobra Kai!”
I thought I heard “Cutlip” (as in Coach Cutlip from The Wonder Years) among the coach names. So (unsurprisingly) I think there were some old TV references in there.
It was Cutler, in tribute to yet another former Community writer, Emily Cutler.
I thought this was a pretty good episode. A lot going on, but it felt like one of the lower key episodes of previous seasons.
The showrunners haven’t been able to figure out how to go all out on a parody of some sort, so Abed doing his fraternity rush just in the background worked for me.
“Keep your damn hands off my Let’s.”
Some seasons of television have ups and downs; This one has up and downs. Last week was the first episode that I thought held together from beginning to end and now we’re back to one nugget of gold unmined from the humorless and unrefined rock that constitutes scripts this season. Jeff and Pierce was pretty good and, in contrast to the manic tone of the rest of the episode, it was low key and subtle. When Jeff reciprocated Pierce’s gay marriage joke it was both funny and touching. Naturally as the best thing in the show, it had to be made an afterthought so they would have plenty of screen time for the lame A story and the underwhelming P.E.E. class. If they had devoted a lttle more time or even made it the focus of the show, they could have added some more beats to the blossoming of Jeff’s and Pierce’s friendship and made something genuinely special. Nope, we get a retread plot about a silly Greendale class that ends with a ham handed attempt at poingance. The main story might have worked if A) it had ultimately hinged on something that actually mattered and not Magnitude’s catchphrase and B) it had resolved in an original Community style manner instead of this fortune cookie moral that felt like something a tweener sitcom like Saved by the Bell would have done.
I’m starting to wonder if the mediocre episodes are a worse sign than the flat out awful ones. Seeing them almost get something right seems to be the highmark for this show now.
Let’s say we have 4 ideas:
– Jeff Winger connects with Pierce at an old barber shop
– There is a P.E.E. class, Shirley excells, Troy is not good.
– They try to get a rich student to go to Greendale
– Abed starts a fraternity
Now, given these ideas, I feel like I could write the same show on an afternoon. Have people say some stuff that is not funny, but moves the plot forward. Have Pierce make stereotypes. Given the great potential, I think it would be difficult to think up a less interesting version of the Abed subplot.
I really don’t mean to be rude, but I have to ask, are you a screenwriter?
Let’s put your idea to the test. Please, take an afternoon and write your version of this episode and post it here, for everyone to rip it apart.
I’m not saying you can’t criticize something unless you can do better, but come on, guys. Let’s get some perspective and stop speaking in hyperbole.
For the record, I’ve found most of season 4 average. No epic instant classic episodes yet. But far from the mess that most people on this board seem to be watching. It still makes me laugh.
“I’m not saying you can’t criticize something unless you can do better, but come on, guys. Let’s get some perspective and stop speaking in hyperbole.”
And let’s also remember Rule #1 on this blog: TALK ABOUT THE SHOWS, NOT EACH OTHER.
Thank you.
Whether or not YMer can write something “better” is not the point. I think I agree that, taking those four mini plot ideas, the rest of the show was written in the most obvious way possible. They were like bad SNL skits where you take something mildly interesting but then fail to breath any life into it and instead run in place for 5 minutes.
You can almost picture the writers room. Maybe someone suggested having an actual physical education class. Then another writer adds an extra E for the toilet humor. “Wait a second, what if there was a class on Physical Education EDUCATION”?!?!?
Okay, but where do we go from there? Troy would obviously be good at PE, but may the humor is in that he’s bad at PEE. Who WOULD be good at that? Well, Shirley has kids, so maybe she can use her maternal skills to excel.
Right, right, now let’s ramp up the absurdness factor. We’ll have them simulate locker room situations in a fake locker room. And then Troy can point out the absurdity b/c there’s a real locker room.
Is anyone writing this down? it’s brilliant!
Hey, you know that cliche where a kid gets stuffed in a locker?
Say no more, I’m already ahead of you.
First off, my apologies for breaking or coming close to breaking one of the blog’s rules. I tried to skirt the line between making it personal and making a passionate point and I failed.
But anyway, yeah, I should’ve phrased it better: “Let’s see how your written version of this episode does in the boards” is a more accurate line. KRONIC, you are right that the point isn’t if it would be better – I believe at this point this season’s episodes are coming under an insane (dare I say unfair?) amount of scrutiny and second-guessing. To just assume that there’s laziness and lack of commitment from people who are more than likely busting their asses trying to follow up Harmon’s run on the show… (and to imply that pretty much anybody could do what they’re doing)… that just pushes my buttons.
Yeah, you can deconstruct the episode now that you’ve seen it, and yeah, we can all make anything sound stupid. I betcha I can write a dismissive analysis of any Community episode from its “Golden Age”. “Oh, it’s a western themed episode so OF COURSE they’re going to use Sawyer from Lost as the mysterious gunslinger without a name” and so on.
I HATE the new Spider-man movie (bear with me, it’s relevant to what I’m trying to say). I don’t hate everything about it, but overall, I pretty much hate it. And if you get me started, I can list so so so many things that I think are wrong with it. But I’m also aware that most of those things are things I don’t like because there’s something bigger about the movie I don’t like. When you boil it down to the basics, the reason I don’t like the new Spider-man movie is because the villain sucks and the changes to Spider-man’s origin don’t make much sense. I can complain about the continuity issues, the silly plot turns, the unresolved story threads… but I also know I wouldn’t care about any of that if they’d pull off making the Lizard a cool villain and hadn’t retooled the origin story for no good reason.
Back to Community, do we really care about most of these things we are all complaining about? My theory is most people are mostly upset about the behind the scenes stuff and that just drives them to be overly critical of a show they weren’t so critical about before. Pierce has made horrible jokes about stereotypes through the entire series’ run, yet suddenly, now that Harmon is gone, THAT is an issue? His story actually had some meat this time around! The PEE and the fake locker room are about as silly as John Goodman’s air conditioning guys from last season, but somehow we’re looking down on that now? It’s like we’re not giving these guys a chance because they’re not exactly like Harmon right off the bat and they’re not doing exactly what we want them to do.
Like I said on my earlier post, I agree that the show isn’t what it was at its best (has anyone argued that it’s better now than it used to be? I’m curious if that’s a non-existent opinion), but I think it’s hitting the average that the “regular non-high-concept” episodes used to hit.
I’m also not trying to say that your opinion or Ymer’s aren’t valid. It just kind of boggles my mind when I read comments like that because, to me, if you dislike it so much right now, odds are you didn’t like it that much in the beginning either. So is it that the really good S2 & S3 high concept episodes spoiled most of the viewers? Or is it that a lot of people started watching with S2 and look back on all the good but not extraordinary episodes from S1 with retroactive fondness? I don’t know.
And to be honest, I don’t really CARE that much. Most of the time I just glance through the boards and move on. But like I said, YMer’s comment pushed a button (and I know it wasn’t intentional) and now here I am, ranting and raving :-) So, take this post as more of an explanation to my earlier post and not so much a challenge on your world views ;-)
I’m going to withdraw my statement. I didn’t mean to say that I could do it better, I meant to say that I don’t think there was many ideas put into it after the original storylines are invented.
I definitely don’t have a problem with Pierce stereotyping, or the concept of physical education education. I probably found those two things the best part of the episode. I just don’t think that there is much else. Once you have the concept of P.E.E., then everything else in that plotline follows so easily. They don’t go anywhere or come up with a joke that is in anyway surprising.
In comparison with the John Goodman storyline, then, well, it had John Goodman, and that in itself helped it a lot.
In most of the former episodes I feel like they most of the time used the storyline to go somewhere unpredictable, or made a joke about it wasn’t an extremely obvious one to do about that. Sometimes they didn’t. The Abed meta-film storyline comes to mind. But they didn’t fail to do it for all the 3-4 storylines in an episode.
We’re there ever any black writers on Community`s staff? I ask because that may be the reason Shirley and Troy never shared a storyline before. White writers have no problem writing for black characters, but they have no idea how black characters talk to each other when there aren’t any whites around.
“… and kicking Britta out of bed when she prefers a different brand..” is all kinds of wrong, and one example why I don’t like the new Community direction.
Nothing of those two together makes sense. Certainly not having them be the first couple to be actually having scenes in bed. Troy is still that of “Troy and Abed” and really nothing sexual in Troy made sense. He was a kid stil. Why couldn’t they have continued with tension between them, in the same way it remains with Jeff, whom we never saw in bed talking with Britta, despite they had confessed to often hooking up.
Abed and Troy were misused this seasion compared to the heights of last season.
might be fun for you to know Lets potato chips have been featured on other nbc shows as well like the middle
Isn’t that on ABC?
I for one agree with Alan’s review. Not every note they tried to hit in this one was perfect, by any means. This is still a version of the show that needs to figure a lot out. But this was the first time in a while that I felt like many of my beloved characters were slowly coming back. Most “right” episode of the season for me.
I thought it was the funniest episode of the season.
One of the things that’s taken me out of enjoying the show as much this year is that it doesn’t quite LOOK like Community… the camera angles are just a little different (but noticeable, especially in the study room), editing transitions are sometimes abrupt… overall, the show’s production values just aren’t as crisp.
During this episode, I was formatting photos of my kids on the computer while watching/listening and only SAW about half of it.
Is it possible the dialogue is working better than I thought, and the production flaws are dragging it down THAT much?
I’ve enjoyed how they’ve used Abed all season. I was a bit worried about what was coming when the Delta Cubes marched into the room, but got a good laugh out of the Dean-pantsing, but I suppose I’m alone in that regard.
I also got a real kick out of the gravitas given to Magnitude’s “Pop Pop” (even if I did get annoyed out of them seeming to overstate how great it is [Annie: “It’s so funny!”]). Always enjoy the C and D tier characters, so it’s nice when they pop up. I got a proper laugh out of the first “Pop Pop!”
Haven’t seen it mentioned in any other comments… Was this episode supposed to air before last week’s? Someone pointed out to me that the banner they were making to welcome “the whale” was seen at the beginning of the previous episode.
It’d kind of make sense, since there was no follow-up to Chang’s mysterious phonecall.
I liked it a lot. Some episodes this season lacked either the laughs or the thorough execution of some storylines, but I really enjoyed this episode. It felt like Communtiy again. Hopefully, the trend will continue.
On a side note, ratings-wise: Any comments along the lines of “The show is going to get cancelled, noone watches it after Harmon left, look at the ratings” should be ignored. I did look at the ratings. And Communtiy has never fallen below a 1.1 so far this season, and while this truly is bad, it shows more the awful state NBC is in. Community, Parks and Rec and The Office are the ONLY THREE of NBC’s eight comedies (that have aired episodes after midseason) that have not fallen below that 1.1 at some point after midseason. This means, at this point, Community has a very decent shot at renewal. (Source used for ratings: [www.tvbythenumbers.com])
I think this episode was a metaphor for a show not catering to the masses to make the executives money, but rather to show that Community doesn’t have to change who it is as a program to appease others but rather stay true to itself and still be a great show.