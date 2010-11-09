Review: ‘Conan’ debuts on TBS

A late night talk show is a marathon, not a sprint, and when someone begins a new show, or a newcomer takes over an old one, there’s a sense that you should wait a while before forming an opinion. Jimmy Fallon, for instance, was a disaster on his “Late Night” debut, and has by now carved out an entertaining little niche for himself.
With the first episode of “Conan,” Conan O’Brien’s new TBS talk show, snap judgments feel more fair. Conan’s been in the late night game for close to 20 years, knows what he wants to do and, after stumbling early in his “Tonight Show” stint in a futile attempt to get the Leno fans to like him, has rediscovered his rhythms. Though much of the material in the first episode of “Conan” was about his uncomfortable departure from NBC, the show itself felt not unlike an episode of “Late Night” or one of his later “Tonight Show” outings.
It was Conan at his most comfortable, going through the familiar rituals of a late night show (monologue, desk piece, interviews, musical performance), bantering with Andy Richter, etc. It was a Conan O’Brien talk show, and that in and of itself had to be satisfying for the many members of Team Coco who flocked to his final “Tonight” days, followed his Twitter feed, went to one of his live stage shows, etc.
But if it felt much like an episode of one of Conan’s old shows, the “Conan” debut also felt like a middle-of-the-pack example. Some funny bits, some other obligatory moments, and a good feeling to have the guy back, but nothing extraordinary like, say, his final week on “Tonight.”
Conan of course had to tell some NBC jokes, which he did early and often. The taped cold open about his unemployed time in the wilderness had some nice moments (you can see the whole thing below), like Conan being gunned down like Sonny Corleone on the causeway, or Conan begging Don Draper from “Mad Men” for a job. On the other hand, even though most of us can agree he got a raw deal at NBC, he needs to cool it with the jokes about how much less he’s making, given the economy and how much the public knows about his NBC severance, his ownership of the new show, etc.
The monologue was also heavy on the NBC material – my favorite was Conan observing that he left NBC because he wouldn’t go on at midnight, “So I get this job at eleven. Then, yesterday, Daylight Savings Time ended – so right now it”s basically midnight.” – but also had Conan trying to work in every major news event from his hiatus into a single punchline. (That was a case of Conan and his writers recognizing how far they needed to take the joke to get the laugh, as it wasn’t working at all until he paused after mentioning the BP oil spill and said, simply, “Brett Favre’s penis.”) And I will, of course, never object to an appearance by the Masturbating Bear, here inserted into a local newscast’s lottery drawing.
The highlight of the episode came post-monologue, as we got to see Andy back on the couch with Conan, bantering like the good old days, with Andy sneakily dropping all the best lines. (When they each tried on a Halloween mask of Conan that, for legal reasons, had been named “Ex Talk Show Host,” Andy sniffed and said, “Inside, it smells like tears.”) For much of their brief time on “Tonight,” Andy seemed reluctant to cross that divide from announcer back to traditional sidekick, but that’s one tradition where the two have always excelled, and it was a pleasure to see that familiar chemistry.
After that, we got a talk show, with the usual pre-researched questions for guests Seth Rogen (who was determined to push the limits of what he could say on TBS) and Lea Michele. The Rogen interview was the stronger of the two, if only for Conan’s giddy laughter when Rogen mentioned that he had first studied martial arts at the Vancouver Jewish Community Center, but neither was particularly memorable.
The most notable change from the old days came at the end, when Conan joined musical guest Jack White on-stage to duet on Eddie Cochran”s rockabilly classic “Twenty Flight Rock.” That was a reminder not only of Conan’s closing moments on “Tonight,” where he jammed on “Free Bird” with Beck, Billy Gibbons, Ben Harper and some other special guests, and of the “Legally Prohibited From Being Funny on Television” live tour, where Conan’s musical performances were a staple. His joy during those performances is infectious, and hopefully he’ll find opportunities from time to time to strap on the guitar during the show.
The other day, I wrote a column about how I was glad to have Conan back on TV, but hoped he might be willing to reinvent the wheel, since I’d lost any real interest in the traditional talk show format a long time ago. Conan clearly doesn’t want to do that, nor should he have to, but his TBS debut confirmed my feeling that I’m not likely to be a regular “Conan” viewer.
What did everybody else think?
I agree, Sir. I like Conan and I’m happy he’s back doing what he wants after the raw deal he got, but I can’t see myself tuning in regularly. I’m so over this whole format, especially when it rarely plays directly to his strengths.
I pretty much agree with what you said. As someone who watches Craig Ferguson every night, the canned talk show looks ridiculous to me. Reinvent the wheel? Craig Ferguson does it EVERY NIGHT.
Yeah. I’ve watched Ferguson regularly for the last year or so, and Conan’s interviews and (to some lesser degree) monologue suffered substantially in comparison.
I third the Craig Ferguson mention. What other talk show would have a great conversation about philosophy with Cornel West after 30 minutes of just goofy humor?
I concur as well. Ferguson is way ahead of the competition in terms of taking the late night concept to the next level. I had hopes that Conan would do more with his newfound freedom than re-create his Late Night show. Cold open was great though.
I was lucky enough to see his live stage show back in May, so I too was hoping he would be a little bit more out of the box and more like the writer’s strike episodes. The opening was great, and jamming with Jack White was awesome, but I really don’t care about guests who come on just to promote their projects. I would’ve rather he talked to the nutcracker lady! Hopefully tonight with Tom Hanks will be better. I love me some Conan so I’ll watch regardless.
Thought it was pretty good, and classic Conan. I too will probably not be an “every night” viewer… but to be honest, I haven’t even watched a late night show since Conan left. Ocassionally I will watch a Fallon clip here or there, but Letterman and Leno are stale and old. Conan has a very avid fanbase that I believe will keep the show popular and more than likely very pop-culturaly relevant. Overall, good first show, and just happy to have him back where he belongs on Late Night TV.
I’m a guy and I heart Craig Kilborn, hard. It feels good to have Conan back. The guy’s too talented not to be on late night tv ib some capacity. I’m digging the beard, the masturbating bear and the moving moon. Come back Kilborn, I’ll even start my own Dido countdown.
God, at first I thought you mistyped, but you were serious. You want the Craiggers back!?!?
I was glad to see Conan return, although underwhelmed by the show. Living on the West Coast, I get Conan at 8pm vs. midnight…. so if there’s nothing else I’m interested in watching on a given night, this at least gives me an option to tune to TBS and check him out.
“Sir” (tee hee hee….). I’m not giving up Daily Show for Conan. He’s just not as funny as Jon- never was (to me).
Agreed. The Daily Show is also the main reason why I won’t be a regular Conan viewer, although I generally like O’Brien.
Yeah, the “Play clip of politician saying something absurd, then cut to host making his what-that-guy-just-said-was-absurd face” well never runs dry…
Give it up, Someone. The Daily Show will run forever because its fanbase is a renewable resource. No use complaining about it.
Spot on review until the end, especially noting Andy and Conan at the desk together as a highlight. I was so happy to see that again.
I thought I wanted him to reinvent the wheel as well. It turns out I’m just happy to have him back, and if he wants to keep to this format I’m fine with it. I will definitely be a regular “Conan” viewer.
Enjoyed the first ep, and probably agree with all of the other comments as well. Fact of the matter is I tuned into Letterman and Leno to see if any jokes may be made at Conans expense, then Stewart and Colbert, then Lopez, and by the time Fallon was on, I was talk showed out.
Congrats, you watched every talk show on television except for the best one.
Like ‘Cougar Town’, sometimes it’s OK for Conan do what Conan do.
I see myself watching every night for the monologue, taped segments and guest interviews only if I like the subjects. Won’t watch a musical act unless Conan jams with them again.
I liked it and it is exactly what I expected and hoped for. Easily my favorite late night talk show host.
I personally can not get enough of late night shows, I DVR Jimmy Kimmel, Letterman, and now will Conan. I watch them all with pleasure. But prioritize based off who is the guest.
I liked the show, but found myself wishing Conan had landed at HBO, not TBS. I feel like with HBO he could have really reinvented late night, almost as a real life Larry Sanders Show. Even if this meant less money and a smaller audience, I feel like he would be happier in the long run with the huge amount of creative license HBO would have provided him.
After Conan slammed down the phone in that cold open, the self-righteous cheers from the audience all but drowned out his next line. Which summed up the whole brouhaha for me.
A Kovacs-style sketch show from the guy would be great. Totally agree that a fifth late night talk show option, especially with this interviewer, is an unexciting proposition. Will continue to throw my lot in with Ferguson, whose timeslot-jumping red-headed production assistant was an amusing coincidence.
I’m curious how you calcuated that Conan is the fifth late-night talk show. There are five on the broadcast networks (Leno, Letterman, Kimmel, Fallon, Ferguson)*, plus other options such as The Daily Show, The Colbert Report and The George Lopez Show. So I’m curious which of those you left out when you determined that Conan was #5.
*Even in an exhaustive list like this, Carson Daly doesn’t deserve to be included.
I’m thinking he means channels. CBS, NBC, ABC, Comedy Central, and now TBS.
Granted, TBS already had a late night talk show, but he probably didn’t have any interest in George Lopez.
And I know it’s fun to pick on Carson Daly, but the man gets great guests. Just try to name one other talk show that featured canoe building with Ron Swanson.
Yeah, me no math good. I forgot about Kimmel. I often do. It’s worked for me.
I don’t consider TDS/Colbert as the same sort of show; they may be time slot competitors and may share some of the same elements, but the approaches are different enough to distinguish what they do from a “Late Night Talk Show.” The goal would be to be able to say the same thing about Conan.
What’s a “George Lopez?”
I agree with all said so far. It was good, but I’ll watch the Daily Show instead at 11, and continue to enjoy Craig Ferguson at 12:30. I really should go to bed around 12 or 12:30, but he consistently makes me happy to be tired the next morning after having stayed up late to watch him. So much more off-beat, enjoyable and entertaining than any of the other hosts.
Agree that the traditional talk show format just doesn’t seem that interesting anymore. Have we been spoiled by the Daily Show/Colbert?
There is nothing edgier or more modern than a parody of a movie from 1972. Finally, a companion piece for ten hours of Tyler Perry sitcoms!
I think Alana sums it up best by pretty much confessing that he pre-judged the show. I’m sorry but some of us WANT “the familiar rituals of a late night show (monologue, desk piece, interviews, musical performance)” & aren’t willing to follow his comedy troupe city to city. Have you been following those late nite shows without those trappings? You haven’t been because they’re either unwatchable or off the air.
I’m willing to stick it out with Conan if you’re willing to not review the show again. Please continue to review Cougar Town & preten it is deeper than it is.
Patrick, the finished product was *exactly* what I predicted it would be in the earlier story.
I’m glad you enjoyed it, but it was what I thought it was.
No need to be so hostile Patrick. Some people (Alan included) aren’t going to like a show as much as you do. Get over it.
I had plenty of laughs in the first half (and thank you for pointing out Richter’s contributions!), but as usually happened with Late Night and Tonight, it didn’t continue into the interviews. Craig Ferguson’s the only late night host that I look forward to interviews with no matter the guest (though if it’s Kristen Bell or Ewan MacGregor, it’s gonna be the best hour on tv that day).
No, it wasn’t Strike or End of Tonight Conan, but those were huge pushes in crazy times. He’s still really funny even with no sense of danger lurking immediately around the corner. I’ll definitely be tuning in often. I can always fall asleep to Stewart/Colbert after Ferguson.
>>though if it’s Kristen Bell or Ewan MacGregor…
Yes! Also: Lauren Graham! And maybe now Charlene Yi and Alison Brie and Sloane Crosley. It really is the rare talk show where I look at the upcoming guest list for folks with whom the host can make something happen.
Let’s not forget Michael Sheen!
The opening sketch was brilliant. The rest was dull, even cringe-worthy.
Back to skipping late night and catching Ferguson’s show on Youtube the day after it airs.
It gave me a good feeling to have Conan back, especially with Andy resuming his natural role. I hope they mix it up a little bit since they’re on TBS, like doing some more of the pre-taped stuff. What do they have to lose at this point? I’ve got a couple of DVR’s so I don’t really see a dilemma of choosing between Conan and Stewart/Colbert.
I enjoyed the first show, but it needs to get funnier – two guests and a musical guest are too much. My favorite Conan shows on “Late Night” were when the sketches would turn the show into a madhouse. If it gets the old energy & absurdity back, I’m hooked. On a similar note, Jon Stewart seems to be taking himself too seriously, and Colbert is now my preference over the Daily Show.
Was anyone else hoping that it would be Jack Shephard on the bridge with Conan, rather than Larry King? Cause that was definitely the first think I thought of…
When I more regularly stayed up late enough to watch Conan, I always changed the channel after his monologue and opening bit at the desk. That is where Conan is superior to other late night talk show hosts. His interviews, etc., are just the same as the others and not that interesting. But I am very happy that he is back on TV.
For some reason I thought he’d go back to NY, but I guess LA makes it easier to get guests.
Is there a DVD or something of the summer tour? So many of us didn’t go and are curious as to what went on, but not curious enough to track it all down on the web.
I’m just happy to have Conan back. I agree that his late night show was better because they could get away with more, and the sketches were so over the top, but really just his personality is what carries the humor for me. My feeling is the show will only get better from here. If we’re expecting him to knock it out of the park right from the start, we’re pulling the same thing people did with his Tonight show. He needs some time to create a new rhythm, and the jokes will follow
I just can’t bring myself to care about this dweeb. in fact, I’ve become unenamored, to put it politely, of late night talk shows as a category for a while now. There is nothing about these guys that makes me want to watch them. Borrr-ing. Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert and Bill Maher are funnier than any of them. Thank heavens for choices on cable and On Demand! Now I can catch up with HBO, Showtime, BBC America, or PBS instead. Phew!
Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert and Craig Ferguson are comedy genius: Conan is a guy who cant stop blathering on about how he’s an ugly redhead, occasionally punctuated by stupid faces in the camera. His schtik is TIRED. It over-ran its course. Retire Jay Leon and make Craig Ferguson head of Late Night; he’s awesome, so incredibly funny, I download his shows off internet all the time. Twelve thumbs up.
CRAIG FERGUSON IS AWESOME – Conan was never a comedian like Ferguson, Jon Stewart or Colbert. He’s a bad copy of Letterman and Letterman is tired. Cant be asked to watch Conan bore his guests with his schtik about how he’s an ugly redhead and pull faces at the camera. Snore! Craig is King, Long live Craig.
