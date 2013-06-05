Review: Daniel Sunjata and Aaron Tveit go undercover for USA’s ‘Graceland’

A successful undercover cop show, like a successful undercover police operation, requires patience. You need time to establish your characters, develop a relationship with their target, and plausibly get in deep enough for the real action to take place.
Most undercover cop shows – like most of the TV business in general – don’t have that patience. They want instant gratification, and throw their heroes into new identities and operations with such speed that it’s hard to believe in or care about anything that’s happening. Every now and then you get a gem like “Wiseguy” (the ’80s classic featuring lengthy guest arcs built around villains played by the likes of Ray Sharkey, Jerry Lewis and a young Kevin Spacey) or “Sleeper Cell” (the great but short-lived Showtime drama about an FBI agent infiltration an extremist Muslim terrorist group), but more often you get completely forgettable dramas like “Prince Street” or “The Handler” or “Dark Blue,” where the cops tended to slip in and out of assignments so quickly as to not be worth the bother.
“Graceland,” the new USA drama debuting tomorrow night at 10, is attempting to split the difference – just as it’s trying to both embrace and expand upon the familiar USA “blue skies” formula.
The series revolves around a SoCal beach house(*) that a group of federal agencies (including the FBI, DEA and Customs) use as a base of operations for their undercover operatives. They’re an attractive bunch – led by Daniel Sunjata’s undercover legend Paul Briggs, and joined by FBI rookie Mike Warren (Aaron Tveit) – who live together, help each other out on investigations (and in supporting each other’s cover identities), and also find plenty of time to surf, play football in the sand and complain about the house chore wheel.
(*) The show’s title comes from the house’s previous owner, an Elvis-loving drug dealer. Other than that, the show evokes nothing of either the King or the Paul Simon song.
A few years back, a show like “Graceland” on USA would have been completely disposable: Mike, Paul and the other housemates slipping in and out of character in the space of an episode, closing forgettable cases with enough time remaining to catch a few waves under a gorgeous setting sun. But the network’s formula has evolved in the last few years, thanks in part to the work “Graceland” creator Jeff Eastin has done with “White Collar.” Longer story arcs are now acceptable – “Burn Notice,” beginning its final season tomorrow night at 9, has become almost totally serialized of late – as long as there’s some sort of problem to be solved in the space of an hour.
So “Graceland” mixes things up: sometimes, Mike and friends work assignments that end practically as soon as they’ve begun, while at other times, they go into deep cover roles. Mike spends several episodes getting close to a drug lord played by Gbenga Akinnagbe, Chris Partlow from “The Wire,” and there’s also a secret reason for his assignment to the house that should take a long time – if not the life of the series – to resolve.
Unsurprisingly, the serialized material is stronger, especially when it involves Paul acting as coach and safety net for his housemates. This is an excellent role for Sunjata (light years better than his stint as a dramaturg on “Smash”), and he provides many shadings to Paul both when he’s playing himself and when he’s working under an assumed identity. Also strong: Vanessa Ferlito as a DEA agent who gets too close to one of her informants, and Manny Montana in a lighter role as the house’s jack of all trades. (The other two housemates, played by Brandon Jay McLaren and Serinda Swan, don’t get as much to do in the three episodes I’ve seen, and are totally absent from some episodes, though the creative team makes sure to eventually put Swan in a bikini.)
The wild card is Tveit, the young Broadway veteran who played Enjolras in the “Les Miserables” movie last year. He’s believable as a golden boy rookie who would land such a plum assignment, and he has the level of gravity needed to be at the center of the series’ main arc, but he’s less convincing in his undercover guises than several of his co-stars.
Then again, depending on where Eastin takes “Graceland,” Tveit may not matter that much. For all the praise heaped on “Wiseguy,” little of it goes to star Ken Wahl, who was mainly there to be impressed by the guest villains. If Eastin and USA are serious about pushing in a more serialized direction, then the other feds and their targets may be enough for the show to work.
Based on the three episodes I’ve seen, there’s a lot of potential here, and an interesting blend of self-contained and long-form storytelling. With “Burn Notice” ending (and with me way too far behind on “Suits” or “White Collar” to easily catch up), I’m in the market for a new USA show. This could be it, if it wants to be serious and not just kill time until everyone can grab their boards and hit the beach.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Thanks for the review. Looking forward to Graceland. But you really need to catch up on Suits. It’ll be worth it. :)
Absolutely no doubt about that. Suits is very very good.
Sepinwall…you should catch up on Suits. It is the original show on USA.
Reply to comment…
Sorry!
Suits might be one of the best shows on TV…if you like lots of banter. It started pretty strong and got better.
If nothing else, this will make a fine addition to Fienberg’s roster of shows in which he demands singing from the musical theatre-experienced star.
How long until Tveit goes undercover into a rock group or something?
John – It’s almost like you know that we recorded this podcast segment already!
-Daniel
Of course, by applying the same logic, how long until Sunjata goes undercover on a baseball team and the show finds itself making coy jokes about group showering?
You’re not too far behind on Suits. Watch Suits.
I agree, Suits doesn’t have too many episodes to date and gets better and better. It’s easily the best show on USA and doesn’t follow the typical Burn Notice/White Collar formula, not that it’s a bad thing.
“The other two housemates … don’t get as much to do in the two episodes I’ve seen….” “Based on the three episodes I’ve seen….”
I was going to point this out as well, in addition to a couple uses of “several episodes.” I don’t think it ultimately matters how many you’ve seen, Alan, but it does read confusingly as is.
Three. The magic number was three. The pilot and two later ones.
The Killing has ruined any appearance of Brandon Jay McLaren, he’s always going to be Bennet Ahmed!
I’m in. I like Daniel Sunjata roles (save for the one on Smash)
I watched the pilot some time back and I liked it. Serinda Swan wasn’t in it and I think she was a last minute addition to the show.
As for the other shows on USA Network, I thought that the second season of “Suits” wasn’t as good as the first.
“Burn Notice” and “Covert Affairs” had strong seasons, last year.
“White Collar” and “Psych” are entertaining as always.
“Royal Pains” has become boring and I don’t watch “Necessary Roughness.”
Just reading your review made me miss TERRIERS even more! And, don’t diss Ken Wahl, I knew him and he once told me that he only became an actor because he failed the test for the Post Office.
he NEVER took the test for the post office, you bought into his lies like so many do, they don’t call him Pinnochio for nothing!
I saw the pilot for Graceland a few weeks ago when USA had it up on On Demand. I thought it was very good. Definitely looking forward to the rest of the series. I am a huge fan of Burn Notice, Psych and White Collar. Covert Affairs is pretty good. I gave up on Royal Pains in the middle of Season One. (The first USA original that didn’t work for me.) I have no interest in Unnecessary Roughness. I have been on the fence about trying to catch up with Suits for a while. Maybe I should make a run at it before Season Three starts.
Catch up on Suits. Gina Torres. Nuf said.
Personally I feel Suits really isn’t that good Alan. It’s entertaining to a degree, but suffers from too many clichés. You’re better off.
I’ll give Graceland a try though.
Meh. This bored me halfway through, but I’ll go back and watch it all. I saw an old White Collar and the first episodes were dreadful compared to how great that show became. For that reason alone, I”m going to stick with this show for a while at least.
This is just now premiering? USA has been hyping this thing forever.
Does anyone know the songs featured in the pilot? I know the last one was by Radical Face “Welcome Home.”
A nice read. Will check this out. Thank you.
I have followed GRACELAND from the start. It is a good summer filler, along with the Bridge and thank god BB is back. Never saw Suits. I might check it.
Gotta book a trip to BELIEZE!