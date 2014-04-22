Review: ‘Fargo’ – ‘The Rooster Prince’

A review of tonight's “Fargo” coming up just as soon as I find a human foot in a toaster oven…
Episode 1 of this strange new Coen-adjacent adventure kept things relatively simple. We got to know the perpetually bullied Lester, got to appreciate Lorne Malvo's role as a homicidal bringer of chaos, got to appreciation the relationship between chief Vern and deputy Molly, then saw how the murder of Sam Hess triggered all sorts of problems and additional violence. It's not the 1996 movie in microcosm, but it's a small enough story that one might wonder how Noah Hawley intends to get 10 episodes out of it.
With “The Rooster Prince,” Hawley makes very clear that he's got many weeks of material here, as he introduces several major new characters and plot threads. Sam Hess's murder is the inciting incident, but there's an awful lot more going on here.
Because the murders of Sam and Vern were essentially a way for Lorne to amuse himself in between jobs, we only got a few clues (like the phone bank operating out of the back of the real estate office) as to how Lorne's business actually works. Here, we get to witness him assuming a new identity – and, as he did with Gus Grimly at the end of last week's episode, he scares a civil servant into ignoring his law-breaking with a calm but purposeful monologue – and then meeting up with a new client, obnoxious supermarket mogul Stavros Milos. It's Oliver Platt giving the same basic performance he always does, but there are certain character actors you want for that reason. Only Luis Guzman can play a Luis Guzman role, just as only Platt can convey quite this level of comfortable self-satisfaction. And in Lorne's crude but simple response to the threats of Milos' security chief Semenko, we're reminded again that the most intimidating thing about our chief villain is how little he seems to be intimidated by anything or anyone. Lorne just goes about his business (even in the bathroom), knowing that he can't be stopped.
But though Lorne has moved on from Sam's murder – it was just a thing he did to amuse himself (like the recordings he appears to keep of other saps like Lester whom he provoked into embracing their inner gorilla) – the rest of the show has not. Because Sam was connected to organized crime in Fargo, his death requires both an investigation and a proportional response, and that arrives in the form of Mr. Numbers and Mr. Wrench, the hitman duo played so indelibly by Adam Goldberg (an alum of Hawley's “The Unusuals”) and Russell Harvard. Note that Wrench wears a buckskin jacket that looks very much like Jon Voight's famous look from “Midnight Cowboy,” while Goldberg has in his career played various uptight urban Jews who evoke the young Dustin Hoffman. That Wrench is deaf – and that Numbers can communicate with him so well, including various crude signs that I imagine are not taught in an ASL For Beginners class – makes the partnership more than a pastiche, and their ruthlessness in dealing with the Lorne Malvo lookalike from the strip club(*) marks them as potential trouble for both Lester and even Lorne going forward.
(*) The spoken word song playing as they dump the guy below the ice is “Full Moon” by Eden Ahbez.
Wrench has his identifying piece of wardrobe, and of course Lester has that ridiculous orange parka, which is always a loud introduction to such a quiet, panicked man. We see here that he's continuing to struggle with both a fear of getting caught and at least some level of guilt about bashing Pearl's skull in with that hammer, with the buckshot wound in his hand – which the cops somehow have not noticed, even though it would instantly blow holes in Lester's story about being passed out in the basement when Vern was killed – functioning as his equivalent of “out, damned spot.”
And Lester has good reason to be nervous, given that Molly Solverson(**) is still convinced he had something to do with the murders of Pearl, Vern and possibly Sam. Though we learned last week that Vern viewed Molly as his successor, in reality obstinate veteran Bill gets the job, and he of course refuses to view Lester as a suspect, eventually pulling Molly off the case altogether when she refuses to let go of the most obvious theory of the crime.
(**) Hawley loves his colorful, descriptive names on this show, no? Even though certain characters aren't even referred to by name in the scripts at this point.
And we get to spend more time with our other beleaguered cop, Gus Grimly (see above note). We heard him talking to his daughter on the CB radio last week, and here we get to meet Greta, played by Ramona Quimby herself, Joey King. Between these two episodes, we quickly have a sense of what a simple existence Gus leads: just him and his daughter and occasional glimpses of the sexy Orthodox Jewish woman across the way.(**) But he also seems troubled by having let Lorne go, and it seems clear that his path and Molly's will be crossing as the story continues.
(**) For those wondering, no, it is not unusual or against tradition for such a woman to wear underwear like that. Jewish law is very encouraging of a healthy sex life between spouses; what she's doing wrong, by law, is letting another man see her that way (and not appearing to mind that he's seeing her).
Greta tells her dad that her school did an assembly about bullying, and so far that's been a big theme of “Fargo.” Lester wanted Sam dead for the way Sam treated him in high school (and then again as an adult), Wrench and Numbers push around anybody who causes them problems, and of course Lorne Malvo is the baddest, calmest bully of them all – just one who occasionally gets his kicks encouraging nerds to rise up against their own bullies.
So much happening. So much of it fun. And we're just getting warmed up.
What did everybody else think? And if you're a fan of the wide spectrum of FX and FXX shows, how did it feel to have Glenn Howerton turn up as dumb, spray-tanned personal trainer Don?
"Who the f##k are the Knutesons man?" – Jeff Lebowski.
Glenn Howerton’s character already reminds me of Bill Pullman in Ruthless People.
“This may very well be the stupidest person on the planet. Perhaps we should shoot him.”
so Howerton wrote the ransom note?
I think its the dim witted son AND Dennis Reynolds
Loved Howerton. Perfect casting. Which is something you can say about the entire cast. Anyway this was a great episode and i’m enjoying this weird universe.
Liked the small callback to the movie. The pharmacist calls after Lester about his unguen. In the movie, Peter Stormare is looking for unguen for his hand wound.
it’s “unguent”
Another callback is when Malvo’s leaving the post office he tells the mopper he missed a spot, just as H.I. McDonough did to another prisoner in the opening of “Raising Arizona”. And didn’t Stavros Milos remind you of Nathan Arizona?
On Twitter already people calling this a plodding episode, as if they expect violent twists every week. It’s only the second episode and they should have more faith in the series they loved last week.
I was imagining a good excuse Lester could give, like he just found out Hess was a insurance policy holder where he worked and he was telling the guy at the hospital a “small world” story and becoming animated when acting out how Hess used to bully him. It might have worked but Les isn’t that quick on his feet.
I think Lester’s best tact would be to be as honest as possible re Sam Hess. There is no physical evidence to tie him to the murder; the only way they can get him on it is via Malvo. Hess’s sons can confirm that Hess ran into Lester that day and how he actually got the broken nose. He should have told the police everything about that encounter. Then told them that he spoke to the stranger in the hospital about the encounter because that’s why he was at the hospital. Include everything but the offer to kill him.
While I get the point about Oliver Platt playing a somewhat samey character that he always plays — and you’ve seen a couple more episodes than us — I think that the same could be said of Thornton to a certain extent. As well as Adam Goldberg’s extremely shiny character.
I found the non-ASL scenes between Goldberg and Harvard a bit annoying but then again I’ve been spoiled by Switched at Birth’s realistic and shockingly great portrayal of non-hearing communication. This sort of annoyed me and let me down, seemed like a big stupid joke that didn’t really work.
Not pleased that the always wonderful Shawn Doyle was only in one episode but his great scenes with Allison Tollman are carrying over at least a little bit.
Tollman is a revelation, just a total enjoyment to watch. She looks like a real woman: curves, low maintenance lack of makeup, and has an actual personality that shines through. It makes the rest of the women characters sort of pale in comparison, with their almost macabre makeup and push-up bras and over-the-top scenes.
Loved the scenes also between Tollman and Carradine, just really really beautifully done. So great that they disagree and he as her father wants to protect her and have her be his hostess as opposed to being a cop and seeing things she can’t unsee — yet the father-daughter love is there, and he can still give her good advice.
Not a huge fan of Odenkirk but he seems relatively reined in here. Hope Hanks Jr can bring some interesting flavor to his character but he’s a bit tabula rasa at this point.
This is not a show that I will probably re-watch — and the violence is a problem for me, even if there’s a nice macabre edge to it. But I am enjoying the journey and the very delicate but also very rich characterizations.
Not really sure why all of these recent mini-series / short episode TV shows have to be so focused on violence and moodiness. Maybe it’s a reflection of how dark and complicated our world is today. I guess I wish there was more lighter stuff, stuff that I could enjoy more, etc. But right now this is what we’ve got….
Yes to Tollman. We almost never see “real women” in a leading role. This is a real pleasure.
Oliver Platt was really, really good as the narrator for a PBS documentary, titled “The Poisoner’s Handbook”. Also, I’m just now watching the cancelled HBO series “Bored To Death”, and he’s essentially playing the same character.
I watched Shawn Doyle in the cancelled CBC series “Endgame” (where he played an agoraphobic Russian chess Grandmaster-turned-private detective. Yes, it’s as terrible as it sounds, but he was basically the only reason to watch.
There seems to have been a change to the episode since the screener was given to critics based on your and the A.V. Clubs review Alan. We plebs watching the show on TV heard Malvo listening to a recording of Lester’s phonecall whereas you guys seem to have been given a copy with some other call.
I’m intrigued to know what the original was exactly and wonder why they changed it. As it stands the scene seems like another of the episode’s recaps, so maybe FX requested the change as a simplification, or maybe the other character comes into the story later. Hard to know.
How weird and wonderful was that frozen lake burial at the end? I had to look up the poetry reading in the voiceover. I’ve never heard of the poet. Full Moon, by Eden Ahbez.
Oops, and now I see that Alan had named it. Missed it on first read….
Callback to Raising Arizona: ‘You missed a spot.’
Thank goodness the white on loud blue for replies is gone. The new format (standard black on very pale grey) is fine.
Enjoyed last night’s episode … we’ve got MORE than enough story to resolve over the next 8 weeks. The glory of it all is that in this sleepy little innocent almost-town, practically every scene leads to confrontation, as to who knows WHAT, and WHO’s done WHAT. And the most innocent/oblivious figure in all this? The Chief of Police. He might as well be on the planet Pluto … just another reason that It’s damn good television …
A really esoteric nod to “No Country For Old Men”…the pharmacy that Anton Giguere robs of medical supplies after creating a distraction blowing up a car was named “Mike Zoss”. In this “Fargo” episode, there’s a big sign for “Mike Zoss” displayed as Lester hurriedly exits the “unguent” pharmacy when he feels as if he’s being harrassed by Solverson.
It’s Anton Chigurh.
“Mike Zoss Productions” is the name of the Coen Brothers’ production company.
Thought that the personal trainer was Jamie Kennedy!
Noticed there’s a strange infantilization and nostalgia that mixes with the bullying theme Alan identifies above. The way that Gus talks to his daughter about right and wrong is very simple, the way that Molly’s dad talks to her about the innocence of youth (including a reference to Tutti Fruitti) and finally the way that Bill treats both Lester and Molly during the “questioning” (with reference to Hubba Bubba).
Sure it makes the show quirky, but there’s also clearly an effort by some characters to keep others in subordinate or childish positions (for their own protection or for their own selfish reasons)
Did anyone else notice a lot of references to chicken in the second episode? I guess possibly connected to the bullying theme…
This show is by far the worst way I have ever spent my time. I am disappointed with the representation of a Police department that in reality is very professional. Bemidji is not just a WASP population. BEMIDJI is an Ojibwe word. Where are the Native Americans? WASTE OF TIME!!!!!!!!
Despite the statement that kicks off each episode about this being a true story, it’s not. Nor does it take place in a world that’s supposed to exactly resemble reality. Calm down. No one is mistaking this show for the real Bemidji, or the real anything.
Also, Jews aren’t WASPs, by definition.
According to the 2010 census Bemidji is 81% white, so there’s that.
Another very typical Coen, Jewish reference is the number 613-it is Nygaard’s address and the $46, 613 in the blackmail note. 613 is the number of “mitzvot” in the Torah.
and in the last episode, Molly calls “car 613”
I enjoyed every minute of this “plodding” episode. Are people so jaded they need a lot of loud explosions or car chases every few minutes? Look for the subtle references and humor in each scene. They are everywhere, if you care to pay attention. And I do.
Fantastic 2nd episode. Really enjoying the start of this show as much as any I can remember. Looking forward to more!
I’m loving this show so far, but what is with all the terrible names? Solverson? Really? If it’s a joke it needs to be FUNNY, otherwise it’s like a Seltzer/Friedberg movie.
I am not too sure if it’s gonna be so good as people are expecting it to be. The first episode was intruiging, and dark, and had a comedic undertone. This one, the comedy is more blatant, with the quirky characters saying absurd things, like the mute guy and the guy translating if there is a libary, and the ironic music. Or the supermarket king, and his book, and his over the top dialogue. It feels more than the first one, they are imitating the coen brother trades, imo. The character of BBT is becoming less threathening, and more cartoonish, and strangely enough also less funny imo. I think Martin Freeman and Bob Odenkirk are still the best thing of the show. But anyway, I’m not sure if this is gonna be as good as people are now expecting.
(Btw if I made some language mistakes, I’m Dutch).
Ok I take that back, the third episode was awesome imo.
The great moment where the janitor is scraping the former police chief’s name off of the door is straight out of “The Hudsucker Proxy.” Hawley really knows his Coen Bros.