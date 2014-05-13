Review: ‘Fargo’ – ‘The Six Ungraspables’

A quick review of tonight's “Fargo” coming up just as soon as I make my best offer for irregular socks…
The scene in “The Six Ungraspables” where Molly convinces Bill that Lester should be treated as a suspect in the murders was among the more satisfying “Fargo” moments so far, yet in a way where I felt relief at the show for not screwing things up rather than pride in it for being so wonderful. Bill's incompetence has already been too much of a lazy plot device (see Lorne's quick release from prison last week), but also a blatant shortcut to make Molly seem smarter in comparison. And Molly comes across as plenty smart on her own. So if he had listened to that whole presentation and still refused to consider Lester as a person of interest, it would have been a stupidity bridge too far for the show, and I'm at least glad that we've moved past that phase of the story as the season hits the midway point.
At the same time, Molly having to spend so much time rehashing the investigation – and, later, breaking into Lester's house to study his basement (and look inside the washing machine where he previously hid the murder weapon) – means that a lot of the episode (including Wrench and Numbers interrogating Lester in the jail cell) is devoted to other characters seeing and hearing things that we already know. This is a challenge in mystery stories where the audience learns everything that's happening before all the characters do, but that can still be done very entertainingly, as “Fargo” the movie demonstrated. (See also “Columbo,” or Hank's search for Heisenberg on “Breaking Bad.”) We'll see how “Fargo” handles things over the remaining five episodes.
Beyond that, “The Six Ungraspables” was another good showcase for the deadpan genius of Billy Bob Thornton as Lorne. He remains a wonder in dealing with idiots (both Don getting locked in the closet and the fence trying to sell him a pink walkie-talkie), and yet that same affect (or lack thereof) can be so menacing when he calmly talks to Gus's Jewish neighbor. And the fact that he now knows where Gus lives, and is listening in to Greta's radio communication, suggests big trouble ahead for the Grimly family – and/or a chance for heroics by Molly, who is on her way to spend more time with her unofficial new partner in crime-solving.
What did everybody else think? Did Molly's chat with Vern's widow touch you, or had you forgotten she was a part of the show? Were you hoping Bill would keep shooting Molly down? And how will Don survive a night in that closet?
I found the oliver platt character ignoring what his son had found about the bugs annoying..other than that I’m pleased with the episode. I really liked the neighbor character, he was in some solid scenes.
Side note: when are key and peele showing up? Anyone know?
I think that I read somewhere that they are in the 6th through 10th episodes. Can’t wait!
Dont forget, Oliver Platt high as a kite – he’s not thinking normally.
Yeah, I would have assumed that the “not now, son, this is important!” trope was well below this brilliant series.
Sadly, no. Loving nearly everything else about the show, especially Colin Hanks.
He’s high and he’s in a religious fervor–he’s not listening to anyone at this point.
Odenkirk has been almost single-handedly dragging down an otherwise-excellent show, so I really hope that subplot is over and done with.
People are being too hard on him because of plot-related aggravation. Odekirk’s acting in the scene where the light finally dawns on him is fantastic.
Actually, while the scripts and plot have cornered him into the sterotypical role of the ignorant boss, his performance has been understated and well-tuned. I couldn’t imagine anyone else, say a more serious actor, making that character any less ridiculous.
I also agree with RCADE about the scene where he can’t ignore the truth any longer. Well played, indeed.
I think his character is a buffoon, but there are real buffoons who dismiss anything a junior officer (especially a female one) has to say and seem to aggressively ignore or argue against anything that proves the subordinate correct. My only complaint with Odenkirk’s character is that they don’t give him enough screen time to develop or explain his character’s behavior.
I remain convinced that Odenkirk’s character is not incompetent but that he is involved somehow.
I seriously doubt Bill is involved in anyway. I think in addition to his lack of inquisitiveness Bill couldn’t see the merits of Molly’s case against Lester because Lester was a person he grew up with. He just couldn’t see him as the murderer of his wife and by extension having something to do with Verne’s death. I think we all have Lester types in our lives. Can you imagine the Lester you know all of a sudden up and killing his wife and a policeman?
I, too, had grown tired of all the cops but Molly being painted as implausibly stupid. Glad that’s over. I liked the neighbor, although I was a little suspicious of him at first. (Wasn’t his wife flirting with Gus last episode?) And now I fear for him, his family, and the Grimly family, as well as the grocer’s son. I’m hoping Wrench and Numbers will catch up with Malvo — and be permitted, by what I presume are their mutual bosses, to deal with him — before I can do any more harm. mIn any event, I’m still all in.
“Molly being painted as implausibly stupid. Glad that’s over. ”
Well, technically that was over mid-way through the first episode. The first scene with her and the chief investigating the frozen guy did portray her as being implausibly stupid, but that was really the last time we saw her like that. Since the moment the Chief died she has been doing good detective work. Kind of makes the initial scene of her being a doofus a little pointless, but I’m just glad it wasn’t an on-going theme.
@Chris:
To be clear you misrepresented a sentence by leaving out key words:
“…all the cops but Molly being painted as implausibly stupid. Glad that’s over. ”
The way you previously quoted the sentence before seemed to make it say that Molly was implausibly stupid; she wasn’t; and to be fair we only saw Molly and Bill interact about the case, not the rest of the force so much.
As for her being stupid when we first saw her investigate the case of the abandoned car that Malvo left. She actually got a few things right, like the reason the car had blood on the front was the car hit a deer, she just couldn’t figure out what happened to the deer. Verne, on a gut hunch opened up the trunk and viola, dead deer. But as Verne intimated, who would put a dead dear in the trunk of a car? So Molly shouldn’t feel bad in not looking there.
@ Hunter..
Yep, you are right. I read that the wrong way initially.
that Parable is the coolest “character telling a story” onscreen trope since – of course – “A Serious Man.”
There are a few gems onscreen where a character tells a story and the audience goes along with it:
* The commode story that Mr Orange tells.
* The campfire story in ‘Stand By Me’.
* The Mariachi story Steve Buscemi tells Cheech Marin in ‘Desperado’.
* The “I know a bloke who knows a bloke” story from ‘Sexy Beast’.
* The story Jonah Hill tells in ‘Superbad’, about being addicted to drawing d*cks.
I would add the “Three Brothers” story from “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows p1”
It’s really short, but I’d add Sheriff Ed Tom Bell telling Carla Jean Moss about Charlie Walzer’s injury when he was trying to slice a beeve.
“Is it a true story? Well, it’s true’n that it’s a story.”
Apologies: the above was from “No Country For Old Men.”
Really like this list — thanks guys.
Just yesterday, I tweeted (@SlackerInc) about how that commode story is my favorite part of Reservoir Dogs, but that no one ever seems to reference it. Oops!
Lester’s hand is possibly the worst thing on television. At one point, I didn’t care about anything else except Lester going to the ER immediately.
My wife can’t even look at the screen when Lester is examining his hand.
I got that beat… I was watching and eating lasagna… :-)
I just cringed every time you saw it. It really made the jail sequence where they squeezed it great
The setting of Bemidji bothers me a bit – like 13,000 people live there, and odd characters showing up and spending a few days there would not go unnoticed by everyone, including law enforcement (especially when they get arrested).
i work with lazy, incompetent and dumb law enforcement officers, but they aren’t that out of touch.
Do you keep constant tabs on your nearest 13,000 neighbors?
Any town large enough to have more than one hotel can (and does) have odd people showing up for a few days unnoticed.
Plus, you’ll no doubt have noticed that these odd characters *aren’t* actually going unnoticed.
Hell, the more unbelievable part is how everyone seems to either knows each other or went to high school together. Bemidji ain’t NYC, but I’ve been there and it ain’t Mayberry either.
No, but I and my neighbors do keep tabs on strangers hanging around town, especially ones wearing thin buckskin jackets in the winter, with big sideburns and having sign language arguments with another stranger in town.
The other odd thing about the police are their complete lack of procedures or following them. Officer Grimly doesn’t radio anything in, even when he is stopping or arresting someone. The Bemidji jail just locks people up in their street clothes. Since Noble Robot has “been there”, maybe he/she can attest to whether this is how law enforcement operates (or operated).
I maintain that if odd looking hit men descended on a small community where people, including the chief of police!, were getting murdered, law enforcement officers would notice.
Chiefdeputy:
How would you know that they were hit men? I mean objectively speaking without using you inside fly on the wall knowledge of the show. A couple of weird guys making odd signs with each other. And yes for minor misdemeanor crimes like getting into a bar room brawl they let you wear your street clothes because it is assumed you may not be there for a long time, especially if you can get bailed out. Not everyone is put in jail orange.
And yes it is a town of 13,000 people. As towns go it is pretty small, but still on a one on one level it is still a lot of people to keep track of and that is not counting all of the stranger’s passing through.
I wouldn’t “know they were hit men”, but if a trucking company guy with possible mob ties got murdered and then the CHIEF OF POLICE was murdered days later, I’d notice strangers (especially oddballs), as would most alert people.
How long do they let you stay in street clothes before they realize you may be there longer and make you change into orange? My city’s jail makes everyone change into the jumpsuit unless they can immediately post bond after arrest. If you get put into a cell, you don’t get to wear street clothes. I guess Bemidji, with its countless strangers passing through (never shown in the show) and not being Mayberry, could just put everyone in street clothes in one holding cell because they assume they will get bailed out.
I come from a town of less than 10,000 people, and unless they setup a carnival tent on the town square, I’d have no clue if a couple of guys were in town for a few days. Hell, even THEN I probably wouldn’t notice, if I had no reason to be in the town square area for a few days. Most people just get up and drive to work and then drive home for dinner and TV. They’re not constantly patrolling the town square on foot, looking for anyone in a buckskin jacket (we all know THEY don’t belong). Also, how would the average joe know that the local trucking company owner has mob ties? I’d be surprised if they even knew his name.
I agree with NOBLEROBOT – you’re treating (fictional) Bemidji like Mayberry, where everyone bumps into everyone on a daily basis as they stroll through the town square. Real life in 2014 (or 2006) just isn’t like that.
I’m guessing you are not in law enforcement. Your local police, if investigating multiple murders, would probably take notice, and would be patrolling the town. If the chief of police was murdered, and the killer at large, do you think “real life” for the police would be “drive to work and then drive home for dinner and tv”?
The original issue was using this relatively remote, small, quiet community as the setting for unusual violence and an influx of oddball characters without anyone, especially law enforcement, noticing.
My community had a woman go missing, and hundreds of locals contacted the police about odd people they saw doing odd things around the abduction time frame. Malvo’s character could easily go unnoticed if he wasn’t so in your face confrontational, but are you seriously saying that a tall deaf guy in a buckskin jacket wouldn’t at least turn a head?
I’m with CHIEFDEPUTY.
I grew up in a town of about 20,000 in the Midwest, and everybody in town (not literally everyone, of course, but lots of people) knew that the guy who owned the local car wash chain used them to launder money from his drug business. Average people knew it, the cops knew it (a local cop who was a friend of my father’s admitted this to me, but said they couldn’t prove it), and even kids at the high school knew it. The guy lived two blocks from me. I used to walk past his house and drool over his gorgeous Porsche. When I was about a sophomore, the car wash owner in question went after a kid a couple years ahead of me and roughed him up a bit with a baseball bat. The kid never called the cops and said very little about the incident, but he and I had a mutual good friend who told me that the problem arose out of a drug dispute. I knew all this, and I was one of the good kids! In a town of 13,000, would rumors of Sam Hess’s mob ties have been flying? Hell yes. Would the cops have been aware of them? Hell yes, even if they didn’t have enough to act on. That’s my experience, anyway.
I’ve been to Bemidji several times – I have relatives in the area, a blanket on my bed from the Woolen Mill – but I doubt that anyone I didn’t know before would remember me. The thing that bothers me is the back and forth between Bemidji and Duluth – I’ve driven back and forth, and it’s almost three hours. In good weather.
I had a serious girlfriend from Bemidji, and I don’t have a problem with that town’s storyline so much. The tree I’m surprised not to see more people bark up is the misrepresentation of Duluth.
In the premiere, the first time they showed Grimly in Duluth they established a shot of the iconic Lift Bridge, which I thought was a nice touch. So I forgave them the fact that subsequently, none of the neighborhoods have looked like any in Duluth that I’ve ever seen after living there several years.
But then in this episode, they show a wide shot of the city skyline that looks absolutely nothing like Duluth. It’s too big, it’s not on a steep slope down to Lake Superior, none of that. Why even bother with the Lift Bridge in the premiere if they were going to be so sloppy later? And how hard would it be to just use some generic B reel of the actual city of Duluth (which large numbers of people in the Upper Midwest are familiar with, as it is a big tourist destination) as an establishing shot before going closer up to the actual scene shot in whatever Canadian city that is? Even just avoiding establishing shots altogether would be better than this nonsense.
Also, Minnesotans don’t bring each other “casseroles”. They bring “hot dish”.
Looked up what the rabbi neighbor muttered to Malvo after their conversation.
Said “Se’irim” which means “Demon”
Thought that was a good tidbit but had to rewind a couple of times to understand him.
([en.wikipedia.org])
Now that’s an informative comment!
God thank you for this! My ears are so bad I couldn’t figure it out.
Has anyone read “The Master and Margarita”? Plot revolves around Satan coming to 1920s Soviet era Moscow and wreaking mayhem with the populace – and taking great glee in the suffering that ensues. Lorne Malvo is just as mischievous, I’m sure the showrunners were inspired by the novel.
The concept of a devil-in-disguise coming to a place and wreaking havoc on the decent folk is pretty common in fiction.
One of my favorite guilty pleasures is the Curtis Hanson movie “Bad Influence,” where Rob Lowe helps milquetoast James Spader unlock his ID and keeps taking it further and further. Lowe enjoys the suffering too and the film leaves you wondering whether he was Satan. (An early draft of the script made this notion overt.)
Yes, a co-worker was speculating yesterday about the possibility that Malvo is Satan, a demon, or some other kind of supernatural entity. (There’s even a theory out there on the Internet that he’s Loki.) I kind hope that’s not the case (and I suspect we’ll discover in the end that it isn’t), but it’s not a crazy thought. There’s definitely a “Needful Things” aspect to his presence in Bimiji/Duluth.
This episode didn’t do as much for me as its predecessors because it trod the same ground on the major characters I like. They were doing what we’ve seen them do already, such as Lorne Malvo threatening the watchful neighbor into obedience.
But I did think it was a nice showcase for Lester Nygaard and Martin Freeman, who hasn’t gotten as much attention as Allison Tolman and Billy Bob Thornton.
How Lester got the shotgun was a great character detail. He was talked into a $55 purchase because bartering with the intimidating clerk for irregular socks worth a couple bucks was more than he could handle!
That scene was one of my favorites of the series so far. Very Coenesque.
Alan: correction….it was a pink police scanner not walkie talkie
Does Greta remind anyone else of Natalie Portman’s character in The Professional?
Yes, good call.
The noose is tightening for both Lester and Lorne.
Yeah but Lorne can get out of it. Lester? Doubtful. He can’t explain away that buckshot ball in his hand.
I’m surprised that you, Alan, are annoyed at the small-town cop, mostly Bob O.’s character, & his reluctance to take a woman cop seriously. This seems pretty true to life, especially in a relatively small town. Woman are rarely taken seriously in these law enforcement roles when they haven’t necessarily proven themselves to the lazy men around them. I think Fargo’s depiction of how determined Molly is is a testament to the character’s tenacity and how well-written the show is.
True, but I also think it is the fact that he knew Lester that caused him not to listen to Molly? Lester kill his wife and the police chief? Ridiculous!
Breaking Bad has left behind some big shoes, but Fargo comes closer to filling them than any other show. Darkly funny, good people doing bad things, cornered by their mistakes, plus the beautiful (if very different) scenery. I just love this show.
Anyone else catch the couple Lebowski references? The sporting goods place was called Uli’s, and the cop who Lester punched was Kneudsen. If I’m not mistaken, I think Bunny (Vaughn Kneudsen) grew up in MN. Love the winks to other Coen Brothers masterpieces.
Fawn Knutson was from Moorhead, MN, which is essentially the same town (separated by the state line, of course) as Fargo, ND. So yes, great catch. :)
Now if Peter Stormare would just make an appearance in the TV show . . . :)
I really like this show, which is surprising because I loved the movie so much, and I hate remakes. Molly came into her own as a likeable lead (I wasn’t sure about her during the first episode).
I think the big thing here though is Colin Hanks. I think the world is ready for a Colin Hanks tv show where he plays a “Kyle Chandler Coach” type of role. He’s likeable, a good actor, and looks the part of a TV dad. Similar to Kyle Chandler (who I didn’t realize was such an incredible actor before FNL), I think he’d be great week to week in a series.
I guess I know what I am doing this weekend with my rottweiler.
I’ve watched the first couple of episodes while multitasking so I’m sure I could have missed some important events or conversations. Can someone explain what prompted Molly to specifically go straight to the washing machine, open it up, and search for something? It seems way too random to just be a hunch.
Thanks.
Lester babbled that his wife was washing the towels, but Molly was first on scene in the basement and saw the machine was off, and the towels were in the laundry basket. That immediately raised suspicions. Plus, the blunt instrument used to brain Pearl was never recovered.
Alan wrote: “And how will Don survive a night in the closet?”
OT:
Since it was a PANTRY closet, was anybody else fleetingly reminded of the prisoners (red shirts, all) locked in the prison canteen, in “The Walking Dead”? And of Rick’s discovery of their 10-month makeshift latrine?