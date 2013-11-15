Review: FOX’s ‘Almost Human’ a formulaic cop show with a robot twist

Science fiction has a long tradition of robots, computers and other logic-driven beings having more fully-rounded and beloved personalities than the humans around them. Among “Star Trek” fans, Data and Mr. Spock are more revered than their shipmates from Earth. In “2001,” the only character with an identifiable personality at all is the HAL 9000. If you pick up one of Isaac Asimov’s robot novels, you’re sure not reading them for the well-drawn human characters. This isn’t a surprise, since those who write and consume sci-fi are drawn to it precisely for the characters and ideas that differentiate those worlds from the one outside our windows.
That tradition continues to an extreme with FOX’s new cop show “Almost Human” (it debuts Sunday at 8 before moving to Mondays at 8 the next night) where the humans are forgettable to varying degrees and and the robot is the only reason to watch at all.
Of course, Dorian (Michael Ealy) might object to the term “robot.” He certainly complains when his new human partner John Kennex (Karl Urban) derisively refers to him as a “synthetic.”
Dorian has reason to have a chip on his shoulder. In a near-future where crime is so out of control that all police officers are required to work with an android partner, Dorian was part of a line of machines built with “synthetic soul,” able to experience human emotions – and simulate human intuition – to better do the job. The experiment was deemed a failure, and Dorian and the rest of them were bagged up and stored away for years on end, replaced with a more rigidly logical series.
Ealy has very precise, vivid features (it’s rare I notice the color of an actor’s eyes, male or female, but you can’t miss his baby blues) and a soft-spoken delivery, which he’s used to strong effect in past roles, like as takeover-happy lawyer Derrick Bond on “The Good Wife.” But he’s also great at wearing his heart on his sleeve, most memorably as the star of Showtime’s underrated thriller series “Sleeper Cell.” The role of Dorian(*) fits him perfectly, as he’s believable as both a robot and one that feels things so deeply his bosses had to shut him off once before to avoid a synthetic nervous breakdown.
(*) Though Urban’s character is mostly referred to by his last name, every now and then a scene will refer to him as John, and his partner as Dorian, which will cause confusion for any fan of “Scrubs.”
Ealy’s great. The rest of “Almost Human,” from J.J. Abrams and former “Fringe” showrunner J.H. Wyman, much less so.
Urban was the pleasant surprise of Abrams’ “Star Trek” reboot as Dr. McCoy, evoking DeForest Kelley while giving an actual performance. Here, though, he’s stuck playing every cranky cop ever who doesn’t want to work with a partner who’s a robot/alien/immigrant/minority/woman/other, in a slightly futuristic world borrowing as many elements from Philip K. Dick movie adaptations (specifically, “Blade Runner,” “Total Recall” and “Minority Report”) as can be presented on a network TV budget and schedule.(**) There’s also an early scene where he evades the watchful eye of his initial robot partner that’s played as a joke, but which feels like it should be much more complicated given what we begin to learn about the synthetics through Dorian.
(**) FOX only showed the first one to critics, blaming incomplete visual effects work on later episodes – even though we often get sci-fi shows with rough VFX work (or, at times, no VFX work at all). If “Almost Human” doesn’t work beyond the spiffiness of the effects, it won’t work, period.
And Kennex – who wants revenge on the criminal gang that blew off his leg and murdered his human partner – is still vastly more interesting than the other cops on the show, or than the attempts to dress up stock police procedural stories with cool gadgets. (Dorian can, for instance, inject a blood sample from a murder victim into his body so it can be analyzed more quickly.) Minka Kelly from “Friday Night Lights” was for some reason cast in a non-robot role, which seems a poor creative choice unless it’s a surprise waiting to be sprung on us for February sweeps.
Basically, “Almost Human” is a formula cop show that just happens to feature a robot, and even that part only seems novel because of Ealy’s performance. In a TV world where even the straightforward police procedurals have a tint of science-fiction to them, and where you have the fantastical likes of “Marvel’s Agents of P.U.N.C.T.U.A.T.I.O.N.,” it becomes harder to stand out. Urban is usually a likable presence, and in time Kennex might calm down and start feeling like a person rather than a cliché, at which point “Almost Human” could settle into being an acceptable spin on buddy cop tropes. Right now, though, it’s Ealy or bust.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
“Minka Kelly from “Friday Night Lights” was for some reason cast in a non-robot role, which seems a poor creative choice…”
They should put this on the DVD artwork and Fox commercials.
Does it at least look good?
Meh? It looks okay, but nothing fancy. As I said, the design of the future mixes equal parts “Blade Runner” and “Total Recall,” but on a TV budget. You will not be dazzled by the visual style.
How about Hymie, the robot from “Get Smart”? Or REM from “Logan’s Run”?
The trailers show a lot of gunplay, is it legit? I like gunz.
Anyone else remember Mann and Machine [www.imdb.com]
LOVED M&M. Immediately thought of it when the trailer for this showed up
Of all things I imagined not working with this show, never in a million years did I think Karl Urban would be one of them. He is the single reason I want to watch this so badly, so I’m hoping I feel differently than you on his performance, Alan.
He’s not bad. The character is just boring.
Alan’s criticism that he’s stuck playing the cranky cop trope seems spot on from all of the trailers (extended and otherwise). Love Urban, but he needs to be more than just gruff
Waiting for a cameo appearance by Holmes and Yo-Yo.
Thanks for this review!
Curious: can anyone name any sci-fi TV shows that have gotten good ratings throughout its time on TV that is not canceled? I ask because I feel like this specific genre is prone to cancellation and it’s not as popular anymore.
However, Dr. Who is a sci-fi show that is still pushing strong. X-Files was another show that pushed strong throughout its time on TV. Orphan Black is another sci-fi show that is pretty strong in ratings, I think.
And then you have Firefly, Terra Nova, Fringe (started strong, ended weak), Battlestar Galactica (good show, but not a ratings juggernaut), etc.
LOST
But, then, the producers specifically set out to put out a good TV show that just happened to have fantasy elements rather than a fantasy TV show that might or might not be good.
In second place on my list is Supernatural, but you could argue about the whole “ratings” thing since it’s not a major network show.
RWG (or, hey, you could argue that neither of them qualify as “sci-fi” :-)
I don’t know how good the ratings were, but all three TNG-era Star Treks lasted 7 seasons, and I always got the feeling they were ended due to that being a sufficiently long run and the writers running out of ideas rather than any of them being canceled. But I could be wrong, as they all aired before my time.
3rd Rock from the Sun.
Futurama
The Stargate series lasted a long time. (syndication, not network…but still)
All of the Superman series were successful.
I agree about Urban’s turn in the first Trek film. But he was also a highlight of both REDS and DREDD.
RWG (though I guess I can’t blame him for wanting a regular paycheck, even from Fox)
Alan, How violent is Almost Human? Considering allowing my 9 & 12 year old sons to see it.
Maybe they should’ve kept the cold, emotionless partner and set the show in the 1930’s
– high fives Penny Arcade –
Instead of this, Fox could have resurrected The Sarah Connor Chronicles.
Sigh.
As good as SCC was (inconsistently), it may be time to move on. A resurrection is not likely to happen…
You haven’t even seen it yet. And Sepinwall’s review of the pilot was so overly dismissive, like nasty jokes written in advance of watching it, based off of previews, even though we all know that Abrams/Wyman show(s) tend to require a little time at the beginning to find their voice.
Agree that Ealy is fantastic. There is also something really fascinating about that character being played by a black man and objecting to being thought of as not human. I hope the show pushes that racial subtext in interesting ways. So far, I dig it.
re: almost human – I liked the concept. The gruesome violence is too much for me. Will check back later – bet its not there if the violence is “tamed”.
The actor Mackenzie Crook, aka Rudy Lom or just plain Rudy in Almost Human, played the pirate Ragetti in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End. ([rlsbb.fr])
If you like sci-fi and police procedurals, this could be right up your alley. I only like the former, and then only when it is done well, so it really doesn’t work for me.
I am really curious though to find out how they changed the ending of the pilot. Where they originally revealing that Urban was a robot too?
I have watched this series on hulu and it gets better. Love this show!