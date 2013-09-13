Review: FOX’s ‘Sleepy Hollow’ isn’t afraid to be crazy

I honestly can’t tell you if FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow,” the first new show of the 2013-14 network TV season, is good or bad – and I’ve already watched the pilot episode (which airs Monday at 9 p.m.) twice. I suspect it’s bad, and that it will be proven to be bad over the course of its first season. But if it’s bad, it’s in a memorable, weird, fun way. It’s a show that goes for broke, does not apologize for its excesses and is never, ever boring. In a freshman class full of forgettable new dramas, it stands out by virtue of embracing every possible way in which it could go awry, because ultimately being boring is worse than being bad.
Created by the prolific screenwriting duo Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci (“Fringe,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Star Trek”), plus Phillip Iscove, and directed by Len Wiseman (“Total Recall”), “Sleepy Hollow” is loosely based on Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” in the same way that spaceflight is loosely based on birdflight.
There’s still an Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison), but now he’s not a timid school teacher, but a British soldier who turned against the redcoats and joined George Washington’s Continental army. And there’s still a Headless Horseman, only now he’s tied into an elaborate mythology about witches, time travel, the astral plane and Washington trying to prevent the coming of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Within the pilot’s first three minutes, Crane decapitates the Horseman, is perhaps fatally stabbed, and is nearly run over by a car when he wakes up in the year 2013, where he will again tangle with the Horseman, who has by now discovered the value of automatic rifles and pump-action shotguns.
So, yeah, “Sleepy Hollow” is nuts. It is cheerfully, unapologetically nuts. It is aware of just how ridiculous it is, and it tries to cram in as many wacky ideas as can fit into the opening hour without falling into complete camp.
It helps that Mison has a light touch as Crane, who is very concerned about the world in which he finds himself and the trouble that the Horseman can cause, but isn’t so grim that he and the show become a self-parody. He has a warm rapport with Nicole Beharie from “42” as Abbie Mills, the local cop who very much wants to believe this strange visitor’s incredible story. Though both are intent on stopping the Horseman, Crane is also eager to pump his new companion for information about the modern world, from the role of African-Americans (“You’ve been emancipated, I take it?”) to why every business he recalls from the Sleepy Hollow of the 18th century is now a Starbucks. (“Is there a law?” he asks wryly.) Too many sci-fi and fantasy shows want so desperately for you to take them seriously that they become afraid of humor, and incapable of letting their characters enjoy themselves for even a moment. Despite the ludicrous events unfolding around them, Crane and Mills both come across as human beings, played by interesting actors.
The show’s mythology comes across as a step above gibberish: combine enough popular supernatural elements and prophecies to fuel many seasons – Crane at one point even refers to “a seven-year period of tribulation,” which would correlate neatly with a successful run for “Sleepy Hollow” – and worry later if all the pieces can hang together as well as they hung separately in other bits of pop culture.
“Sleepy Hollow” reminds me in a way of “Zero Hour,” the short-lived ABC drama from last winter about evil Nazi clocks (or, at least, evil, Nazis and clocks). In isolated moments, “Zero Hour” was just as absurd and confident in its lunacy as “Sleepy Hollow,” but they were too few and far between. That was a show that hedged its bets on just how bad it was willing to be, and as a result was just a drag. There aren’t many slow moments in “Sleepy Hollow,” a show that would rather risk looking silly than risk making its audience want to nap. I don’t know if the pace and number of ideas is sustainable, or if the Headless Horseman shredding a police car with small arms fire is as nutty as the show can ever go, but I’m at least curious to see what comes next. And I can’t say that about the great majority of shows debuting on the networks over the next few weeks.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Alan, do they shoot ANY exteriors in Westchester? I know they filmed in NC and by all indications the trailers make it look nothing like the Tarrytown/SH area. That’s a major turn off for me since the content begs for NY gothic.
They had some aerial establishing shots of the actual town (includong the old dutch church) and the tappan zee bridge but that’s pretty much it.
I’ll be watching. This is great to hear: “It’s a show that goes for broke, does not apologize for its excesses and is never, ever boring.”
Would you say the creators are using Irving as a religion? And speaking to our internet techno-bred minds through gothic romanticism?
Also, Fox hasn’t made future episodes available for critics, I take it? That’s generally a bad sign, no?
This time of year, it’s rare to get more than a pilot, maybe 2-3 episodes at absolute most, of a new show. Thus far, the only new network shows I’ve gotten multiple episodes of this fall are, I think, Michael J. Fox (which has been in production a long time), Dads and Sean Saves the World.
I’m glad you circled back to Zero Hour at the end there, and compared and contrasted the two, as, for most of the review, I was thinking ‘sounds like Alan’s review of Zero Hour’ “_
I pretty much despise Robert Orci at this point, but…a stupid hour of stupidity might be a nice break from everything. What the hell, why not?
That is exactly what I was thinking. Fall is a great time for loopy dramas. I hope this is fun!
Hooray for garbage!
ITA, his name is the last thing I want to see ANYWHERE but I tried not to hold it against the show.
So many people are coming home from jobs and situations that they grind their teeth about everyday, that an hour of edge pushing silliness can often be a great thing. Here’s hoping.
I actually enjoyed Cult for its first few episodes while it was operating at full lunacy, and I’d rather get a run of inspired, if bad, episodes of a new show instead of something boring and predictable. The thing that bothered me with Zero Hour was how abysmal the acting was– it made the show unwatchable. Anthony Edwards should be embarrassed.
Thanks Alan. To tell you the truth it doesn’t sound like any of the fall shows are really worth watching if you value your time and have good shows on DVD you haven’t gotten around to watching. If that valuation changes, please let me know.
Otherwise, I can wait for spring DVR overload: Justified, Orphan Black, Hannibal, The Americans, not to mention Archer, maybe Community, and isn’t Mad Men back then? Spring is the new fall.
Is it as ludicrously crazy as S2 American Horror Story or does it manage to not completely round the bend?
“I suspect it’s bad,” Alan says. Yet I see absolutely nothing in the body of the review itself to support that assertion — or that even suggests that Alan himself believes it. “Wild and crazy” is not synonymous with “bad” in fiction, in any medium, and it doesn’t sound like Alan would dispute that. So that leaves execution for where everything could fall apart, as it did in Zero Hour. Is it poorly cast? Is the acting sub-standard? Is the direction plodding? Is the plotting incompetent? Is the dialogue unengaging? (In the case of Zero Hour, the answers to all of those questions was “Yes.”) Nothing Alan says about these building blocks of a show — any show — supports thinking the show is bad. One gets the sense that Alan likes it, thinks it is GOOD, but is just embarrassed to come out and say that, perhaps because there is a widely-held conviction that only children and geeks who refuse to grow up are supposed to like this sort of thing.
Now, I am not going to say Sleepy Hollow is good or bad until I see the pilot, because it would be silly to take a position either way before seeing it, but I know I loved the trailer (and yes, I know a trailer can mislead, which is why I won’t deliver a verdict on the show yet). The trailer suggests that this is going to be something in the spirit of Doctor Who, which embraces both high-concept zaniness and FUN in a way American shows are usually reluctant, or maybe even allowed, to do (to bring up Zero Hour again, the producers seemed to think that to compensate for the zaniness they had to make the show as fun as a toothache). And frankly, Tom Mison as Ichabod Crane comes across in the trailer like the absolutely ideal Doctor for Doctor Who — charismatic, eccentric, adventurous, charming, and of course, English. Monday cannot come soon enough, I say.
Excuse me, I meant to write “…or maybe are rarely even allowed…” above, in the middle of the second paragraph.
He did rate it as a B-, which pretty much anyone would call “good.” He’s just saying that he’s wary of where this is headed, probably from extensive experience with shows that had out-there yet interesting premises which got ludicrous and bad in short order.
@Kyle7 — I did say “One gets the sense that Alan likes it…” It isn’t a negative review, I know, which is why the “I suspect it’s bad” line stands out as so incongruous. If Alan liked the pilot but has fears about how the show will develop, that could have been stated — well exactly how I just stated it in the first clause in this sentence.
Remember, the grade and review are mostly for the pilot. He suspects the show will be bad, because he suspects it won’t be able to keep up the wackiness and pacing shown in the pilot. But the pilot itself is apparently very watchable.
Also, things can be both a bad show (stilted dialogue, nonsensical plot) and fun to watch.
Jesus Christ, seriously?
@Mahmoud Fayed — Yes, seriously. I am still shaking my head over a review that essentially managed to call the show probably bad while talking about how GOOD the show is. Seriously? indeed.
Why do people on the internet always capitalize FUN? Like so many tv shows are just a drag and not fun, and of course most movies are such weighty ponderous examinations of modern day life.
We need FUN!
@MUH — I don’t know if it is true that “people on the internet” (generally) capitalize “fun.” As for why I did it, here, on message boards (on which the writing is obviously informal) I tend to capitalize any word that I would put emphasis on if I were speaking conversationally. You may have noticed that in the previous paragraph I capitalized “good.”
Geek sites love capitalizing FUN. Why can’t movies be FUN? Which usually means garbage. But it has to be geek garbage, if it’s too mainstream, like Michael Bay it’s not FUN, it’s stupid. Pacific Rim, however, is just FUN. Because usually movies are too serious and weighty, like we just came out of a summer filled with art movies.
So anyway, this show kind of stunk. It’s what Hollywood thinks is fun, which is to say sort of idiotic. It had a fast pace so nothing really sunk in, and a fight to the death had the same momentum as looking through files. I guess I’ve been watching way too many cable shows, so my reintroduction to the network drama was a little more harsh.
I’m just so excited to see a sci-fi/fantasy show have a sense of humour (the Starbucks and emancipation jokes in the trailer aren’t actually that funny, but at least they convey the writers have a sense of humour), that I don’t even care if it is too ridiculous to be believed. I’m so bored by ultra-serious shows where characters are never allowed to laugh at their crazy circumstances, the way real people do, instead of brooding themselves (and me) into a decline. In this way, Sleepy Hollow sounds like a breath of fresh air, and the leads seem charming.
These are the guys behind the Star Trek re-boots too, which had plenty of humor. I think there’s great potential here. Even Fringe had a sense of humor the first season.
I saw this pilot and I guess I just couldn’t get over the number of times I rolled my eyes. The writing is sloppy and it’s not surprising enough to garner that guilty pleasure/campy title. Also, the Headless Horseman is about the least threatening villain around. Every moment he was onscreen made me break into laughter.
A total dud for me.
Saw pilot last week on a United flight, was fun and fast and the leads were both compelling. The question will be can they keep it up. And if not there are worse things than an hour of Tom Mison. Expect he will be the next big heartthrob which is interesting as this is a non romantic role, he is very clever and appealing. Sort of McSleepy!!
Saw pilot last week on a United flight, was fun and fast and the leads were both compelling. The question will be can they keep it up. And if not there are worse things than an hour of Tom Mison. Expect he will be the next big heartthrob which is interesting as this is a non romantic role, he is very clever and appealing. Sort of McSleepy!!
Of course there’s humor, lame cheesy lines is the hallmark of hacks who are making a “fun,” idiotic show. Wow Starbucks jokes, oh my sides!
The amusing thing about Sleepy Hollow is that the setup is almost identical to The Terminator, only in reverse.
An unstoppable police-killing machine and an ordinary soldier (sent by a heroic general) travel in time to the present, one to bring on an apocalypse, the other to stop them. They soldier meets a female heroine and they team up. No one believes the man from another time; there’s a scene with skeptical cops and doctors. Heck, the horseman on his horse even starts using modern weapons Terminator-style…
The “we have 7 years to stop him” – hoping for a long series run, I see…
That aside, it was silly fun, nicely photographed, with some decent supernatural mythology and a reasonably racially inclusive case.
Nothing to say about co-lead Nicole Beharie’s performance (aside from the “warm rapport” comment)? I thought she was really good.
Hated it. Wanted to love it but couldn’t. Loved the actor playing crane. Hated the lead actress, thought her acting was worse than sub-par and just bad. I couldn’t fathom watching her a second time. Ever.
why such visceral hate? Beharie was fantastic.
I really enjoyed this. I have loved Nicole Beharie since I saw her in McQueen’s ‘Shame’. I suspect I will be loyal to the end.
Totally loved it the first two episodes, all the while suspending belief someone from the 1700’s isn’t alarmed by cars…But 3rd episode, not so much. Makes no sense and a lot of CGI but no substance. Tuning out now…..
the starbucks thing is funny…. cept in 2014… there’s still no starbucks in sleepy hollow, nor in nearby tarrytown. got to go to dobbs ferry or ardsley on hudson and that’s a schlep.