Review: FX’s ‘Fargo’ reinvents the Coen brothers movie

“I don't watch movies,” declares Lorne Malvo, the slippery, malevolent figure at the center of FX's new “Fargo” series. (The first of 10 episodes debuts tonight at 10; I've seen the first four.) The line rings true to what we have learned about Malvo, a professional hitman and amateur troublemaker who takes pleasure in encouraging people's worst impulses to see what will happen. But it also functions as a sly acknowledgment of the large shadow “Fargo” the movie casts over “Fargo” the TV show.
Created by Noah Hawley (a “Bones” alum who created the charming but short-lived ABC cop show “The Unusuals,” starring a then-unknown Jeremy Renner), the new “Fargo” takes place in the same frozen Minnesota winter of the Coen brothers' Oscar-winning film(*), though it is not a remake of that film's story. Still, there are many nods to the movie both big and small – each episode, for instance, opens with a bogus “This is a true story” disclaimer, just like the film (this one's set in 2006) – and several of the characters share DNA with their cinematic predecessors. We again have a frustrated salesman who gets mixed up in crime, only here it's Martin Freeman from “Sherlock” as bullied insurance man Lester Nygaard. And though the friendly police chief is about to become a parent, in this case it's male cop Vern Thurman (Shawn Doyle), while his young protege Molly Solverson (Allison Tolman) is more of the Frances McDormand figure.
(*) Joel and Ethan Coen are credited producers on “Fargo,” but mainly in the sense that they gave their blessing to the project.
Given what a great and unique creation the film is, it would seem folly for another creator to try to enter this world of “uff da”s and endless winter. At best, you might come off as a competent imitator of two of the best, most idiosyncratic filmmakers of our age.
Yet somehow, Hawley and company (including Adam Bernstein, who directed the pilot) do much better than that, especially after the first 20 minutes or so are done reminding you of the archetypal characters from the movie. This is not the improbably perfect 98-minute blend of brutal crime and quirky humor that the movie was, but nor is it a pale, delayed copy, either. Over the course of the first four episodes (and hopefully over the remaining six), the TV “Fargo” establishes itself as its own wonderful thing that is connected to the movie without being a recreation of it, and that doesn't seem unworthy of the name.
For starters, there is Lorne Malvo, played by Billy Bob Thornton (who has worked with the Coens a time or three himself). He's the sort of character who doesn't exist in the film, and yet instantly belongs in this extended “Fargo” universe. There's a calm stillness to Malvo (who goes by many other names) that makes him both an instant threat and a great figure of dark comedy. Thornton underplays the role masterfully, so that you can see the joy he takes in winding other people up to do bad things even as he seems entirely reasonable to them, and so that you believe he could terrify a cop like Gus Grimly (Colin Hanks) while maintaining an even, gentle tone throughout their encounter. He's not a clone of Anton Chigurh from the Coens' “No Country For Old Men” (though both men have terrible haircuts), but the effect he has on those around him – and his absolute confidence that he cannot be stopped from doing what he wants – is similar.
“Your problem is you spent your whole life thinking there are rules,” Malvo tells poor Lester Nygaard after bringing some chaos into his life. “There aren't. We used to be gorillas. All we had was what we could take and defend. Truth is, you're more of a man today than you were yesterday.”
Hawley (who, like Nic Pizzolatto on “True Detective,” is credited with writing all the episodes) lays out a tangled story that has room for plenty of cops (including Bob Odenkirk, productively filling the time between “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul”), a pair of out-of-town killers (Adam Goldberg and Russell Harvard), a smug supermarket mogul (Oliver Platt), a dim physical trainer (Glenn Howerton from “Always Sunny”), a bitter mob wife (a lively, funny Kate Walsh), Molly's retired cop father Lou (Keith Carradine) and Gus's clever daughter Greta (Joey King), among others. It never feels overstuffed or hard to follow, but rather like a fully-realized universe that we'll need 10 hours(**) to properly explore.
(**) All the episodes I've seen are longer than a standard basic cable drama episode – the pilot is scheduled to run until 11:37, with commercials – yet they do not drag in the way that some other FX shows do when they're allowed to go into overtime. I left each episode wanting more time spent in Bemidji, Duluth, etc.
The regional accent deployed in the movie and now the show seems ripe for parody – even today, the movie has detractors who say the Coens were mocking the locals, even though Marge Gunderson is perhaps the single most admirable character they've ever written – and Freeman's attempt at it is a bit wobbly, even as he nails the desperation and ennui that define Lester in the early going, and then his shock at the circumstances he finds himself in as the plot becomes more complicated. (There are moments where the show owes as much to “Breaking Bad” as it does to the film.) Tolman's a virtual unknown, but won't be for long, given what a warm, expressive performance she gives as Molly, who's much cagier than most of her colleagues assume. And the relationship between Goldberg (whom Hawley worked with on “The Unusuals”) and Harvard feels unlike any criminal twosome of its type I've seen before, even in the midst of a show that is otherwise cleverly rearranging familiar pieces of the movie and other crime stories.
And like the movie that inspired it, the TV “Fargo” is a sharp student of human nature, and the ways the same chilly climate could produce three such disparate individuals as Lorne Malvo, Lester Nygaard and Molly Solverson.
After a violent crime has been committed, Lester wonders aloud, “I just keep asking myself, 'Who could have done a thing like this?'” Given the presence of some fundamentally decent characters like Molly, the show's answer is not “Anyone,” but it's still “More people than you might imagine.”
“Fargo” is being billed as a “limited series,” a phrase that has a slippery definition at best in 2014. This story will be resolved in 10 episodes. If it's a success, FX could bring it back where it would be like “True Detective” or the channel's own “American Horror Story” and feature an entirely new cast of characters. Or this title could be left to stand on its own and perhaps Hawley might do something elsewhere in the Coen universe – or something wholly original – a year from now. Given the high degree of difficulty of adapting the original “Fargo,” and how nimbly Hawley turns it into its own exciting thing, I have no presumptions for what I'd want him to do next. I just know I want to see whatever it is, now.
Had no interest until now. Thanks!
I saw the pilot episode and can’t wait for the other 9.
No Sepinwall review I’ve ever read has made me more eager to see a show than this one did. This sounds delicious. I love a good BB Thornton villain.
If I didn’t like the movie what are the chances I’ll like the show?
I haven’t seen any episodes, but based on the review, it sounds less dark comedy than the movie. So depending on what made you dislike the movie, I’m guessing you could still enjoy the show. Worth a shot at least.
I was wary when I first heard about this, but got interested when I realized it was a new story set in the same world and tone, and now that Alan confirmed it’s good I’m totally pumped for it!
I am coming from kind of the opposite perspective. I was excited about this from hearing all the buzz and as a big Coen brothers fan. But one issue I did have in the movie with certain characters (including the much beloved, though not by me, Marge Gunderson) was that some characters had good Minnesota accents and some did not. (Overall it was still a five star movie for me.) But in the trailer, everyone has a horrible, excruciating attempt at the accent, worse than Marge’s ever was.
>(including the much beloved, though not by me
Apologies for late reply, but I’m curious as to why?
I’m sure the terrible attempt at an accent had a lot to do with that, although I ended up really liking the series despite my reservations noted here. I’m just not into that sort of personality either. The things I love in that movie are generally when Marge is off the screen, with Jerry getting himself deeper and deeper into trouble, or the hilarious relationship between the Steve Buscemi character and the quiet blond guy.
Two movies that have brought in over $2bn and Freeman is only the guy from Sherlock?
It is a TV blog.
It is a tv blog after all
Sorry, didn’t reload the page for awhile. Mike beat me to it.
That’s nothing. I still think of him as “British Office Tim.”
To be fair, Bilbo was barely in those movies.
Alan,
Apologies for being off-topic but has there been an official renewal for True Detective? At what point does it start being weird that there hasn’t been? Especially in light of Thrones ultra quick renewal.
Is it a matter of waiting until they line up the right stars? Or is there a possibility that HBO thinks the success of True D should be given to (1) MM (2) Fukanaga and (3) Pizzolato (in that order), and given that they’ve lost those two biggest reasons, they’re leery to jump back in only on the back of Pizzolato?
They’re waiting on casting, I’m sure. Everything I’ve heard suggest it’s a done deal, but they’re in no rush to announce a renewal because they don’t have to deal with picking up contract options for the actors.
I like this new trend for quality anthology seasons. More of this please.
I’m convinced it’s the wave of the future for TV. The biggest complaint I hear from a lot of people who watch TV is “I want to watch critically-acclaimed Show X, but the TV shows I like are always cancelled/the ratings are already bad, so why even bother if all of the plotlines aren’t going to be solved by the end of season 1?” This way, we have a guarantee that the story will be resolved by the end of the season (assuming the network doesn’t yank the show early for terrible ratings), so people will tune in because they’re curious about the limited-run TV show, and more people equals better ratings, etc.
I’m also convinced. Get a movie star or two, put them in a role where the character gets to develop over the course of a season, but no one is tied down for multiple years. Could change Hollywood.
I’m very excited to see this. One question, though: wasn’t this supposed to originally air on FXM? I feel like they keep moving things from FXX and FXM to FX, which is great for ratings, but what is the point of those channels?
I didn’t think FXM was ever going to have original programming, just old movies. But you’re right, the purpose of those channels seems to be fading QUICKLY. First you had the unfortunate cancellation of Totally Biased on FXX. And people just seem to not care about finding the channel. Given it’s younger skewing, a lot of those people probably just torrent.
Whoops, I didn’t know “This is a True Story” from the movie was a joke. I feel kind of silly now.
I did not know this was a Noah Hawley project, but now I’m definitely in. I was bummed when The Unusuals was cancelled!
I must be one of about 7 people who have not seen Fargo, so I’ll be going into this with a very open mind.
Oh, and any mention of Colin Hanks…[www.youtube.com]
I never saw Fargo, either, but LOVED the Pilot from last week!
I’m hooked. Loved every minute of this. Some great physical comedy that made me LOL. May have found my new favorite show since Breaking Bad ended.
what was the scar on Lester’s hand from? I missed that.
A pellet from one of the shotgun blasts hit his hand. A wound that will be impossible to explain to the cops since he was supposedly unconscious in the basement at the time.
anyone catch the “White Russian” poster in the Restaurant where Billy and Martin meet. clever Big Lebowski InJoke!
Otherwise, very, very good premiere.
I saw that, too! Now I’m looking in the corners of every frame for Coen Bros in-jokes.
I enjoyed the movie Fargo. I didn’t know what to expect and I have seen the movie at least four times. This is played even more satirically than the movie. Because it’s tongue-in-cheek, rather than gasp and faint at scenes such as his wife getting her head bashed in with a ball-peen hammer, I actually laughed, which is really what they’re going for here. Otherwise it would be just too tragically ugly. I was surprise at how many were snuffed out last night, will there be enough cast left to carry on this black comedy for 10 episodes?
It was interesting the way the murders proceeded from Hess, who deserved it, to the wife, who was unpleasant and nasty but didn’t deserve that fate, to the sweet cop, who was wholly innocent (at least with respect to Lester). So we’re way out of Dexter territory (where only bad people get whacked).
I’m curious to see how the relationship between Malvo and Lester develops. Why did Malvo sort of take Lester under his wing? Oh, and that name, Malvo? One of the DC snipers!
I think Alan has it pegged: Malvo enjoys getting people to act on their worst impulses. He reminded me of Rob Lowe getting milquetoast yuppie James Spader to unlock his ID and get vengeance on a bullying coworker on “Bad Influence.”
Malveaux is taken from Latin, where it means bad valley (malus + vallis).
Alan, you are my unquestioned leader, so with that in mind, you mentioned the Coen’s are merely eps, that gave a blessing to Hawley, when they have 3 writing credits apiece. Am I splitting hairs here, dude? The Coen’s involvement (or lack there of) is of relevance.
I feel like Perry, when he told Tony he didn’t slam the refrigerator door.
P.W. Cassady – Don’t trust IMDB. The Coen Brothers didn’t write a word of FX’s “Fargo.”
-Daniel
Saw the preview, watched the episode, and then was hoping Alan had reviewed it. Very promising show. I liked but didn’t love the movie. I think Malvo and Rust Cohle need to have coffee sometime.
Please ask Dan why this show is OK having a “conversation” with the movie, but it’s not OK for Bates Motel to have a “conversation” with Psycho.
Thanks. I would ask myself, but I could not find a place to do so as I don’t do Twitter or Facebook.
Ken
Ken – FX’s “Fargo” has tied itself to a tone and sensibility, but only in the very slightest way to the plotline of The Coen Brothers’ “Fargo,” so the narrative of the TV show has nothing to do with the narrative of the movie, nor is there a desire to have them do so.
And I never said it wasn’t OK for “Bates Motel” to have a conversation with “Psycho.” I said I didn’t like the way it was doing it. There’s a difference between principle and execution. And I base my opinions on things on execution. And “Bates Motel” isn’t having a conversation with “Psycho.” It’s rewriting. Or writing over. But I was also *reasonably* positive on “Bates Motel” when the second season started.
So… Yeah.
-Daniel
I think you’re exalting form over substance. I don’t want to belabor the point, but if one can ask why call it “Bates Motel” then one can also ask why call it “Fargo”?
If we’re now living in a weird Looking Glass world where TV shows are now directly or indirectly based on movies (rather than the opposite as God intended), then perhaps the same slack should be given those TV shows that movies based on plays or books were/are given.
I’m not clear on what you’re saying at the end there. If you are referring to whether Norman is Ms. Watson’s killer, I would say maybe but the jury is still out.
Ken
Ken –
I articulated what the difference clearly. If you don’t AGREE, that’s fine. But one is playing with theme and tone, but none of the narrative details. The other is playing with narrative and details, but very little of the tone. They are, in fact, taking roughly the opposite approach to adaptation. And I’m allowed to prefer one over the other, just as you are.
And I was saying nothing at all about Norman or Ms. Watson’s killer. I was referencing nothing plot-related at all. Alan and I reviewed the show before the start of the season and I was relatively positive.
In any case, you changed your question. Your first question was “Please ask Dan why this show is OK having a “conversation” with the movie, but it’s not OK for Bates Motel to have a “conversation” with Psycho.” I answered it. [And I never said it wasn’t “OK” for “Bates Motel” to have a conversation with “Psycho.” In fact, I would love for it to be more of a conversation.]
Your second question was “Why did Dan get upset by ‘Bates Motel’ calling itself ‘Bates Motel’ but not with ‘Fargo’ calling itself ‘Fargo.'”
Those aren’t the same questions.
But the bottom line to that question is: “Fargo” is much better than “Bates Motel,” IMO. If “Fargo” had been bad, I would probably have quibbled with its use of the name “Fargo.” Full-stop.
Not sure I have much more to say here. I see no inconsistency in anything I’ve said. You do. Oh well.
-Daniel
OK. I misunderstood your earlier last comment. Thought maybe you were referencing our brief discussion after the BM prior “finale.” I must have missed your and Alan’s positive comments about BM Season 2.
Yes. You are certainly entitled to your opinion and preferences. I don’t think I questioned that. IMO, the “Fargo” show was terrific and a lot of fun. So far, I think Bates Motel is also terrific and a lot of fun. At this point I see them both as contributing to the current “Golden Age.”
Thanks for taking the time for the exchange.
Ken
can I call it now?
Marge Gunderson makes a cameo at the end of the entire TV series. Third season?
Interesting thoughts. I truly feel this will only be a ten episode and nothing more only because anything more than that and I would loose interest and probably so many others too. Why would people loose interest after ten? Because then the show wouldn’t be ‘believable’ I mean how much stuff could really go on In bemidji and Duluth to make more episodes, and Murder over and over would get boring. It wouldnt be like the show ‘Dexter’ murders either where there is almost an art to it and suprisingly ‘Dexter’ is almost the only show that makes you want to watch ‘murder’ over and over and mostly because they did a good job at creating the character ‘ the good serial killer’ and that lasted well into many seasons. Another show that was able to go for a good run was ‘Nip/Tuck’ by FX. I felt the success to that was that it had a main theme that was alway changing drastically in many ways(the patients) and two or three per episode. We all like seeing a good makeover plus the luxury lifestyle of plastic surgeons is something any man with half a brain would dream of being at some point in their life or another.
Maybe its still early for me to be speaking about the run of the show and I hope I wrong. Overall I love this show. I gave the first episode an A- and the second one a B.
FargoTvShow
To me, Fargo (the title) could easily be ongoing like True Detective. Of course we would Bemidji and Deluth, but we wouldnt lose interest in the whacky, insane, deranged crimes that North Americans commit and try to cover up.
People never get bored of Dateline and that show is like Fargo every Friday night.
The way I see it, Fargo has become less about the “place,” but more closely related to the story told in the original film – that people will do some incredibly messed up things when it comes to murder and crime.
There is a “small” sense of comedy in all of it, even though we prefer to poke fun of the funky accents and people of Minnesota.
My opinion: It doesn’t have to be true (as we know the original “the is a true story” line is a gag), but it also doesn’t have to be in Minnesota.
I guess if you don’t see it, you don’t see it. But if you are not able to understand why this series is a disgrace to the movie, you really should not be expecting to advance in this line of work.
I was watching a bunch of TV ads when some stuff about a dead dog came up. What’s with that ???
The dead dog or the ALL the TV ads? because it has LOTS.
The dead dog, Billy Bobs character killed it to scare the supermarket king into paying a 1 million dollar ransom.
