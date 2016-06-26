‘Game of Thrones’ Paints Its Masterpiece With ‘The Winds of Winter’

A review of tonight’s Game of Thrones season finale coming up just as soon as I examine the contents of this delicious meat pie…
“But sometimes, before we can usher in the new, the old must be put to rest.” -Qyburn
Earlier today, a friend texted to ask for my final predictions on who would die in this episode. I quickly realized that I hadn’t given the matter much thought at all in the past week, not only because the only death I particularly cared about at this stage was Ramsay’s (and that was only to eliminate that character from the show), but because the combination of all the major deaths in previous years and Jon Snow’s resurrection earlier this season had fundamentally devalued death as dramatic currency for the show. (It hasn’t helped that so many other series have decided that this is the most important thing they can copy from GoT, so that death across primetime now feels more numbing than shocking.)
It was telling that this season’s most potent death hit so hard not because of the loss of Hodor himself, but because his death was accompanied with the revelation of how his entire life was ruined to enable him to get to that particular moment in time. We’re close enough to the end of the story that no death would feel especially surprising, or in most cases sad (though I’d like to see Tyrion make it to the end somehow), and what matters is less who dies than how, what their deaths say about their own journeys through the story, and how they impact those left behind. The jaw-dropping shock of Ned’s decapitation or the Red Wedding isn’t coming back; all that matter is good storytelling.
All of which brings us to “The Winds of Winter,” an episode that killed an awful lot of characters, particularly in Cersei’s terrorist bombing of the Sept of Baelor, which took out the Sparrow, Margaery, Loras, Mace, Uncle Kevan, and Lancel, with Maester Pycelle being stabbed to death at the same time by Varys and Qyburn’s little birds. Though some of them (Margaery and the Sparrow in particular) had memorable moments along the way, none of these were huge losses in the grand scheme of the series. The interlocking feuds between the Lannisters, the Tyrells, and the Sparrow were — like a lot of storylines from the last two seasons — primarily a way to fill time and keep certain characters (Cersei in particular) occupied while more important things were happening elsewhere. Even Tommen — who jumps to his death out of a combination of grief for the dead and the realization of what his mother is capable of (and what he is very much not capable of) — was the king, but almost entirely in name only; very little of what happened outside of King’s Landing in any way reflected that he was the ruler of Westeros. In terms of the larger plot of the series, that Wildfire explosion, and all that followed, was the removal of a lot of cannon fodder who had nothing to do with an endgame that should involve some convergence of dragons and zombies, with the Starks and maybe Jaime and Cersei standing between them.
But the larger plot of the series doesn’t have to define the series from moment to moment, scene to scene, episode to episode. I won’t particularly miss any of the characters Cersei wiped out (even Margaery, while entertaining, had largely outlived her usefulness, and will perhaps be even more interesting as a dead motivator for her grandmother than she’d have been as a living nuisance to the queen mother), but they are almost besides the point. Their deaths — and the later death of Walder Frey at the hands of a girl named Arya Stark — are powerful not because of who was killed, but because of what they told us about their killers, and about how masterfully the show dramatized their final moments.
The King’s Landing sequence in particular was sensational: as technically stunning in its own way as last week’s Battle of the Bastards, but with far more humanity and emotional heft. It was assembled in a different way than we’re used to from Game of Thrones. The editing was faster and more purposeful, whether contrasting the different ways that Cersei, Tommen, Margaery, and the Sparrow got dressed for the trial, or the Hitchcock-style(*) cutting between Lancel crawling to his death and Margaery realizing how very wrong things were about to go. Ramin Djawadi’s score deployed new themes (leaning heavily on piano and cello in a way that briefly had me wondering if I was watching a really weird episode of The Leftovers) to create a dread-filled, funereal atmosphere long before Cersei’s plan came to fruition. And even harder-hitting than the pyrotechnics that took out the Sept, or the many little daggers that brought down Maester Pycelle, was that very still shot of Tommen’s chambers as he surveyed the damage, thought of all he had lost and all that his future held (and didn’t), and chose to join his wife and his priest in the next world. As impressive as all of Miguel Sapochnik’s work was in the battlefields outside Winterfell last week, the way he framed Tommen’s suicide was equally jaw-dropping.
Go arya!
cersie’s dress looked eerily similar to the night’s king attire.
And Dany’s was black, like Cersei’s (and Olenna’s, but…well). Can’t remember Dany wearing black before.
@PA Dany was wearing black when she torched the Dothraki leaders in Vaes Dothrak.
Easily my favorite episode of the series. Red wedding, Ned’s beheading, Hardhome… They don’t hold up. Killer all the way around.
Also, Cersei in Lannister black was awesome.e.
I mean, so much goodness this episode!
– Cersei beating the High Sparrow (and how!!)
– Dany making Tyrion Hand of the Queen
– Jaime putting Walder Frey in his place
– Then Arya taking her revenge (and how!!)
– Sansa nuh-uhing Littlefinger’s advances
– Jon Snow, King in the North!
– Dany FINALLY moving across the narrow sea
Awesome, awesome, awesome all around!
I dunno. I really enjoyed the episode, for sure. It’s an entertaining show. But I can’t shake the feeling that the levels of greatness others seem to see last night just aren’t there for me. It’s staged really well, I loved the 8-year-old’s speech and the king of the north stuff, etc. But in a lot of areas, I feel like there’s story-telling stolen bases going on.
–Lady Olenna lost her family. They were pretty tight, no? But we don’t even get that moment, we just see here being the same as always with the sand snakes. Now, she’s awesome, but there should be some emotional toll, right?
–Tyrian and Dany had that emotional moment. Peter Dinklage is great, but why is he so moved by her, other than he’s now supposed to be? With more character work, that scene is much better.
–On one hand it’s satisfying, of course, to see Arya kill Frey. But is that all? We should just think it’s great?
Again, very entertaining, I like the show a lot. But I’m not sure you put this on the top shelf.
PS, agreed, Cersei’s dress was awesome.
KMarko: why is Tyrian so moved by Dany? SO clear to me. Here’s a person who values him, sees him. After how his family treated him, and so many others. A joke, jester, funny imp (oh look, he likes booze and whores.) No, she took him seriously. Jamie is his blood, and loves him. Dany is worthy of his loyalty and affection. He finally has respect and worth. Peter Dinklage shows us in one moment why he’s one of the strongest actors working today, in any realm.
KMarko, you’re a little twat, go away
@Barba, and you’re the kind of braindead moron who usually pollutes other sites, not so much this one–you and whoever anonymously upvoted you. (“Oh no! Someone has a different opinion than me! My critical faculties and self-worth are under assault! Twat! Twat! Twat!”)
@TonyL, totally agree on how great Dinklage is, and thought it was a moving scene largely because of him. And I’m sure having his counsel be valued is important to him. But I’m not sure what has been on the screen was enough for his speech to her.
“Lady Olenna lost her family. They were pretty tight, no? But we don’t even get that moment, we just see here being the same as always with the sand snakes. Now, she’s awesome, but there should be some emotional toll, right? ”
It’s not like someone texted her the news. Being all the way in Dorne, I doubt she knew.
@Mack, no, she knew–she said that Cersei had taken everyone from her.
@kmarko — with respect to Olenna, she definitely knew he family was dead, she was wearing black and she was super pissed off. I don’t think she gets sobbing crying-type of emotional — she gets mad.
I can totally see why Tyrion feels so moved by Dany — forgetting about the fact that she can ride dragons and has survived being burned alive twice, she has shown HIM respect, when she could have had him killed immediately. After all he is a Lannister. But she gave him a chance.
And as far as Arya goes…IMO killing Walder Frey was a big one on her list. And she did it Faceless Man-style, while tricking him into eating his sons…LOL…oh god that was so gross! But so perfectly deserving. And I think this is just the start of what Arya will be doing.
@Kmarco Agree 100% people act like its breathing the same air as The Sopranos and The Wire.
Or Breaking Bad.
It doesn’t breathe the same air. It’s on a whole other playing field.
No it’s not. It’s followed the same path as all the other fantasy television shows’ trajectory into mediocrity, Rantong. Use your head.
I’d still put Hardhome as the series’ best episode (literally was breathless the last half of that episode) but damn was this good. The Hitchcock “definition” about suspense was so damn true, I had to turn down the volume for about half the entire part of the Kings Landing scenes (which meant I missed a bunch of the soundtrack) because of the suspense at what was coming.
Yeah Hardhome is off the top of my head, the most memorable episode. Maybe the one with the Red Wedding as well. I really need to go back and watch the earlier seasons, though, because I remember 2-4 being consistently strong.
But this was still a great episode nonetheless. Easily top 10.
The girl pulled a Titus Andronicus
Yes! This was without a doubt pulled directly from Shakespeare and doubly interesting since she also encountered the acting troupe during her training. And Julie Taymor’s Titus is severely underrated and has many GoT elements now that I think of it. Tamora Queen of the Goths and Cersei have much in common.
I don’t know why but something about Cersei handing the Septa over to FrankenMountain reminded me of Tamora giving Lavinia to her feral sons. It gave me the same queasy feeling. The Septa deserved a death sentence but she didn’t deserve THAT.
Awesome review for an awesome episode.
Great season finale and wrap-up to a strong season (comparatively at least to last season).
At this point though, who ARE the Lannisters’ allies? With the entirety of the North on Team Stark, Frey gone, and Dorne/Highgarden teaming up with Dany and her giant army solely to get vengeance against the Lannisters… it’s not looking pretty for the incest twins.
I’m very excited for next season.
There are still Freys, and even without their leader they would be allies of the Lannisters, plus the Lannisters have bannermen, smaller houses, behind them. But yeah, especially with the Vale behind the North and the Tyrells and Dornish with Dany, the Lannisters days are very clearly numbered.
I’d say Cersei’s reign isn’t going to last too long. With Dorne and Highgarden allied, Danys heading from Mereen and 90% of the North opposed to the Lannisters, the Iron Throne isn’t quite what is used to be.
Well, Jon Snow being made King in the North throws a wedge in Littlefinger’s plans to sit on the Iron Throne… So who knows how long the Vale will remain the the North camp.
The Lanisters don’t HAVE many allies left. Just like the people we saw up north this episode they stil have a number of smaller houses loyal to teh crown but the Lanisters days ARE numbered. What’s dangerous about this is what will a clearly mad Cercei do until then? Feels to me that when Cercei also realizes her reign won’t last she’d rather burn down the whole damn Kindom and take everybody with her than relinquish anything! Talgaryan style!
I’m pretty sure, Jaime is not on board with the whole “driving our son to the abyss” thing. Maybe he has to be the poor devil who kills not one, but two mad kings/queens. Would be awesome in my opinion and it would give Jaime a fighting chance to survive the change in rulership, when Dany arrives.
The idea of Cersei being a parallel to the Mad King is very interesting as it may come down to Jaime being a Queenslayer and Kinslayer to add to his Kingslayer title to save the people of King’s Landing once again.
i feel happy and sad at the same time. Waiting a whole year.. yet again! :(
Hopefully this year we get a book to ease the time!
So Jon is now King in the North, which at the moment makes him just about the only male ruler (you know Yara and Theon are going to overthrow Euron sooner or later). Although technically, Bran should be King since he’s the eldest surviving legitimate son of Ned, and I’d think that Arya might next be in line in front of Sansa because Arya hasn’t been married off to the Lannisters and Boltons like Sansa had been.
Here’s really good video of all of the scenes to date dealing with the Rhaegar/Lyanna/Ned/Jon thing. On the YouTube page, also click the “show more” button to have the entire timeline spelled out for us. [www.youtube.com]
Bran is no longer in the Stark line of succession. He is the three-eyed raven. He is outside the bloodline even though Stark blood runs his veins (an arguable case could be made, given that most monarchies claim some form of divine authority inthat their bloodline has been chosen by the gods for leadership, that Bran is the three-eyed raven because he is a Stark, the chosen family of the gods of the North. That no one OTHER than a Stark could have become the new three-eyed raven, and the divinity inherent to that role makes Bran a more important figure in the Stark hierarchy than the King of the North).
At the moment, Bran has not been seen or heard from in months, and was last seen going north of the Wall. Until he actually shows up again, it’s not unreasonable for people to think he’s dead.
Jon being King of the North is definitely totally separate from the Stark succession line. He’s not the Lord of Winterfell even (Sansa). This to me is the Northern Lords bending the knee to someone who is the biggest badass in the realm, who they clearly need to survive. Think Aegon the conqueror becoming King, not Joffrey succeeding Robert.
Notmydayjob – Being a Stark is NOT a prerequisite to be the 3-eyed raven. In the series we’re given no reason to think that Max Von Sydow’s character was a Stark, and in the books Bran’s predecessor is a Targaryen-Blackwood bastard.
DavidW … as always on this site, the books are not the issue, the events as portrayed in the TV series are. Since nothing about Bran’s predecessor’s linage has ever been presented by the TV series, nor was the bloodline of Max’s pre-Raven persona ever mentioned (at least that I recall), it remains an arguable case, which is all I ever said it was. Arguable. Not necessarily true.
This show probably has the most badass females on TV with Arya, Yara, dany, Brienne of tarth, Olenna, Lady Mormont, Sand Snakes and Cersei.
You even have 5 of them in charge of their area (Yara, Dany, Mormont, Olenna, and Cersei). Sansa could be in here too but they chose Jon.
I am starting to think the show is trying to make a different point with that ‘all men must die’ thing than I used to think it was making.
Sansa seems to have decided definitively that she does not want to be in there.
If you’re going to have a mediocre season at least finish it strong and they nailed it!
Isn’t Rhaegar Targaryen Dany’s father? That would make her Jon’s half-brother, not his aunt.
And that’s half-sister. Duh.
Rhaegar was her older brother. He was the eldest son of the Mad King. That also means he is the true heir to the throne, ahead of Dany, if that part really mattered at this point…which it really doesn’t.
Okay, I didn’t realize she had another brother besides the (literally) golden-haired sadistic whiner who got what he deserved.
No, the Mad King Aerys had three children: in order of birth, Rhaegar, Viserys, and Danaerys. Jon is the bastard son of Rhaegar Targaryean and Lyanna Stark (Rhaegar being married to Elia Martel of Dorne at the time; Elia’s brothers were the recently assassinated Princes Doran and Oberyn Martel).
Dany’s father gets mentioned in almost every conversation, if not in name. He is the mad king Aerys. Rhaegar is Aerys’s son. So Dany is Jon’s aunt.
Worth noting that if Rhaegar married Lianna Stark (I think Targaryens did polygamy?), the Jon technically has a better claim than Dany.
Aerys Targaryen, the Mad King, is the father of Rhaegar, Viserys, and Danaerys. Rhaegar is Jon’s father via his polygamous marriage to Lyanna Stark.
Dany’s father was the Mad King, Aerys Targaryen. Prince Rhaegar was her brother, making Dany Jon’s Aunt.
Got it! :D Thanks for all of the clarifications.
PS– I am straight up saying that Jon is not a bastard after all. He is the LEGITIMATE child of Rhaegar Targaryen. I’m predicting polygamous marriage to Lyanna, but maybe the timeline of the show allows for Elia Martell to be dead and Rhaegar married to Lyanna after her death.
Either way, Jon is the legitimate son of Rhaegar, hence the presence of the Kingsguard outside the Tower of Joy. They were guarding the rightful king, in their mind– Rhaegar’s wife’s child, his own true born son.
Lyanna made Ned promise not to tell, as by that point, the Targaryen forces were defeated and Robert would have killed Jon. No legitimate Targ heirs were allowed to remain alive in Westeros. Thus, Ned kept his word, lying to Robert and even to his own wife, Catelyn. Lying also to Jon his whole life. In the books at least he considers telling Jon, but never gets around to it.
How it comes out matters a LOT. If it comes out after he’s already married to Dany, it’s a weird incest thing and Westeros might have an issue with it and with their offspring. If it comes out before Dany lands, then they might duke it out over whose claim should take precedence.
Not sure which would be more dramatic or better for the show. More pointless fighting over who has the better claim, ala the Joffrey/Stannis/Renly BS is kinda tired. I like the “tragic incest love” angle better. The Targs are famous for their tragic romances, and Tyrion’s words foreshadowed the hell out of it.
I think what everyone’s trying to say is… : ^)
She’s his aunt. But Targareayans have a tradition of marrying brother to sister as it is. So the shock of finding out he’s her nephew may not be the deal breaker the article implied. Especially since dany is prepared for a political marriage.
She’s his aunt. But Targareayans have a tradition of marrying brother to sister as it is. So the shock of finding out he’s her nephew may not be the deal breaker the article implied. Especially since dany is prepared for a political marriage.
@A Little Bird: Just because we know all this doesn’t mean Jon Snow or anyone else does. Howland Reed is probably the only living person in Westeros who knows Jon’s true parentage, and we haven’t seen him yet on the show.
As Alan notes, it’s not even entirely clear if Bran heard all that was said during his vision. And even if he didn’t, he can’t exactly drag himself back south of the Wall in a timely fashion.
I don’t doubt it will become a plot point at some stage in the next two seasons (otherwise, why reveal it?), but it’s not as if Dany’s initial claim to the throne is going to be rebuffed by a group of Jon Snow loyalists. As far as almost anyone knows, she’s the only living Targaryen.
I am hoping that Varys knows. He seems the type who knows these things but can keep a secret forever until the knowledge is most useful. Though probably anyone but Bran revealing Jon’s parentage would be very close to deus ex machina’ing the whole thing.
I don’t see John wanting the Iron Throne; at least not enough to fight Dany for it. If he ends up with it, it will be due to circumstance, not desire.
THE important question is: Can Jon control the dragons?
The musical score in this episode was TERRIBLE. Seriously, that piano/cello thing just did NOT work. And like you said, seemed like it was a half-assed Leftovers ripoff.
This same score on any other show would be universally panned as one of the worst on TV. But the fact that it’s GoT gives it a lot of good will based on the show’s other strengths.
Couldn’t disagree more — loved the change in music from the normal GOT themes, and thought it added greatly to the mood of the episode.
As much as a person can be wrong, you’re wrong. Wu wun wrong. Wrongness is coming. Wrongness is here. Growing wrong. We do not wrong (more than this comment). We Are the Wrong.
There’s always room for cello!
I thought it was beautiful — and perfect.
Yeah I have to disagree as well. It was absolutely beautiful.
I don’t know if I would say terrible but it did remind me of The Leftovers and the only reason why I didn’t like it is it didn’t fit with the show – it felt like I was watching a new episode of GOT being put together by a group of new people…I am sure there has been music in other episodes but all seemed to blend in – here it stood out like a sore thumb like some kind of melodrama that I would have never associated with the show.
I loved the music, it was eerie and evoked a bit of an old European horror film vibe. Its lack of resemblance to the usual music underscored what a game changer that scene was.
The music reminded me a lot of Battlestar Galactica.
Pure conjecture, but I’d say Bran is the key to the Night King bringing his army south for the same reason he got into the Three Eyed Raven’s crib…
Oh, I like that. Interesting and makes some sense. If that “touch” he gave Bran allows him to pass thru the Wall’s magical protections, that’s all kind of bad news.
Benjen knew how the children of the forest and 3 eyed raven went down. It seems unlikely he would have brought Bran right up to the wall if the Night’s King could do the same thing to the wall.
Plus, the 3 eyed Raven heavily implied that Bran was no longer safe at the tree, so he should leave, implying that he would be safe elsewhere.
In other words, it seems the Night’s King just got an indication of where Bran was, not a permanent tracker that would allow him to follow Bran wherever he went.
I think you nailed it. I think the Night King knew where the 3 Eyed Raven lived the whole time, but he couldn’t do anything about it because it was protected by magic from the children of the forest. Once he touched Bran, he destroyed whatever magic protected the tree from the Night King and his army.
I honestly hope that you’re wrong, but I think you may be right.
This theory could prove true, but if the magic of the wall had already been broken by Bran’s encounter with the Night King, then Benjen could have continued on with Bran and Meera instead of having to stay back.
That seems like far to easy of an out for the writers. I really hope there is a cooler plan to bring the wall down than a touch Bran got halfway through season 6
Read about the Horn of Joramun.
I kind of felt like Benjen’s line was a bit of a throwaway so as to keep him north of the wall. Was it magic that kept the Night King from getting access to the 3 eyed raven that the touch of Bran unlocked? Or did the touch merely reveal the location of the 3 eyed raven? That was my impression. That the touch allowed the Night King to find their location.
I’ll go a step further: I think Benjen might be in league with The Night King. As ‘z’ pointed out, Benjen knew how NK breached the magic of the Three Eyed Raven’s cave, yet he takes Bran and Meera to the Wall. He’s already told them that his continued existence is via the same method that created NK, but implied that he would have died otherwise (or did die). But that’s not how NK was created – that dude was very much alive and uninjured when they shoved the shard in him. What if he protected Bran because he knew the NK’s mark was key to the dead army passing (or even destroying) the Wall, and we just assumed that he was a good guy rescuing his nephew, despite the drastic changes that befell him. To me, that sounds like just the sort of head-fake twist this show is known for.
Just my guess, 2 cents, etc. Bring on season 7! Valar morghulis!
@Kalinsias What an interesting idea! I really hope it’s not true though. Having Benjen betray his family (not to mention all of humanity) would be quite a disappointment.
One other Bran-related point:
I was looking back at Episode 6 (“Blood of My Blood”), and I noticed that the show used one of the exact same shots of the wildfire explosion in the finale as in Bran’s previous visions.
Of course, this could just be the show saving money on an explosion shot (although you’d think they would have had a different take/angle they could have substituted – there are many shots used in the finale and only one in Bran’s vision). Otherwise it proves that Bran is having occasional visions of the future as well.
Here’s the shot in Bran’s vision (Ep.6):
[www.daysalive.com]
And here it is in the finale (Ep.10):
[www.daysalive.com]
Wouldn’t Dany be Jon’s half sister, not aunt?
So said I, above. :o)
And it turns out I was wrong anyway. *sigh*
Excellent episode and review.
I’m most curious about the events at Winterfell. We had another “King of the North” moment, (which also hasn’t ended well) but I couldn’t help feeling this somehow sets up a future conflict between Jon and Sansa. This seemed especially foreshadowed by the constant cutting between Sansa and Little Finger. He looked at her as if to convey “see? Just earlier Jon was saying you should be the Lady of Winterfell, but now he stands silent as they raise their swords to him. Men will always take from you, but you can trust me that we would rule together.”
Perhaps if it becomes known that Jon is not a Ned heir he can “pass power” to Sansa, but it seems they are setting up something a little more dramatic.
Yeah, Sansa was smiling, but she must have been a bit shocked how quickly she became an afterthought to Jon.
I thought she was showing concern about how Littlefinger would react to having his clearly stated ambition (to sit on the Iron Throne) thwarted by Jon. Littlefinger saved the day against the Boltons, but now he’s going to be a problem.
I don’t think Sansa was surprised or upset. What was Jon supposed to do, with the whole room swearing to him? It was hard enough to get them to believe in him, let alone her. She knows how hard it is for a woman to hold official power in this world. It’s probably more important to her that per their conversation Jon seems to be ready to listen to her counsel (though I don’t know that she will ever *fully* trust anyone again after what happened to her, even him). She may end up being the unofficial equivalent of the Hand of the King.
Sansa was actually happy for Jon. She told him earlier that he was a Stark to her.
Her face turned sour when she saw the cogwheels turning in Littlefinger’s head. He told her earlier that everything he did was to make the picture in his mind a reality; him on the Iron Throne with her by his side. Jon becoming King in the North was not part of his plan. Jon is now an obstacle for him to overcome.
Agree. I think it was concern about Littlefinger, who she knows is untrustworthy.
@Byron: I agree. At the tree, Littlefinger cunningly gave Sansa an idea that would not have otherwise occurred to her: herself as ruler. In the next scene, when she locks eyes with Littlefinger while everyone else cheers King John, that idea is taking root in her head.
Sansa’s secret request to Littlefinger, poorly plotted as it was, established that she’s capable of deceiving him. I expect she’ll be practicing the art next season.
Does anyone honestly believe Littlefinger cares about Sansa? She certainly shouldn’t after seeing him betray her mother in King’s Landing (and get Ned killed) or when he pushed his wife out the Moon Door or when he sold Sansa to the Boltons. Please stay smart Sansa – don’t fall for his smooth talking ways!
I think there were mixed thoughts in her head. Concern perhaps that what will Littlefinger do in response to Jon being hailed by the Northern lords as King in the North, and maybe a fleeting moment of imagining what power she might have had if she had agreed to be Littlefinger’s partner in ruling from the Iron Throne.
It occurred to me in those last scenes that at some point in the series Sansa and Dany are going to meet. It will be marvellous.
Sansa wants to be safe and stay at Winterfell. That’s all she really aspires to at this point … something she articulated at the tree when talking to Littlefinger. She has no experience in battle and the “King of the North” moment was born out of a desire to unify under one military leader. The leader they chose is someone she trusts more than she trusts any other, and someone she said only scenes earlier that she considers a rightful Stark, not a bastard unworthy of the name.
Were she and Jon in competition or conflict with one another? She might feel differently. But she is not Cersei. She has no thirst for power, just a desire for protection as can only be achieved by virtue of being empowered versus powerless.
Jon responded to her “sorry I didn’t tell you about the army of the Vale even though it might have saved thousands of free folk, and potentially both yours and Rickon’s lives” apology by kissing her on the forehead and saying “we need to trust each other.” If ever she did anything to deserve punishment or rancor or at least a couple of shouted words, it was failing to tell him about the army of the Vale. But he forgave her unconditionally for her actions and focused on how they might avoid such problems in the future.
Sansa was happy the houses united behind Jon, as rightfully she should be. Her concern was in watching Littlefinger and realizing, as much as she promised to tell Jon the truth from this day forward, she has really not told him anything about the reality of Littlefinger or Littlefinger’s plans.
Littlefinger is all about victory over those “the man” and those he has lost to in the past. Caitlyn chose Ned over him. Sansa bears the Stark name as might give him credible claim on the Iron Throne (him possessing no bloodline from any family house as would afford him the potential to make such a claim based on his own lineage). He “wins” against both Caitlyn and Ned by getting Sansa to choose him as her partner. He is trying to sell Sansa on the idea that HE would be the king with HER at his side even though the bloodline claim would be based on her linage, not his.
Littlefinger is the ultimate player from the shadows. The pretty picture he paints for Sansa is no doubt exactly what he wants for the future. But it is not out of “love” for Sansa or even, solely, out of desire for ultimate power. Rather, it is because this is the picture of WINNING for him … to breed his own bloodline on the daughter of the woman who rejected him for another and the man who beat him out for the affections of that woman, and to WIN at the Game of Thrones despite being born out of the running to even play.
I think that we are related is not going to be the only problem between jon and danny.
About R+L=L , is interesting that we find put a eetail that hasn’t be revealed in the books yet: apparently Jon has a Targ name.
R+L=L?? Is the second L Lancel? Littlefinger? LYANNA MORMONT??? ;)
I would rank this probably as the 2nd best episode. This one has the most rewarding scenes — truly earned over all of these seasons (like Bubbles going up the stairs for dinner).
But I still give the literal dropping of the jaw created by the Red Wedding as the episode that makes this show such a phenomenon. I sort of expected Cersie to burn the city to ash, had guessed who Jon Snow’s mother might be etc…
But I had no clue about what would transpire just after the Rains of Castamere played .
This one, however, was mostly stuff that made me happy or sentimental, as opposed to merely shocked and saddened.
I was generally underwhelmed by the Battle of the Bastards, but the first fifteen minutes of this episode more than made up for it. It’s right up there with Hardhome and Ned’s final moments as one of the best sequences the show’s ever done.
As for Cersei’s claim on the throne: No, she doesn’t really have a legal claim, but with the entire Baratheon line wiped out it isn’t like there’s anyone out there with a better claim. Actually, due to some Baratheon-Targaryean intermarriage a few generations back, it’s possible that the person with the best case for being Tommen’s rightful heir is Daenerys herself (though I’d need to spend some time with a family tree to be sure).
a main conceit of the series is that dany was the rightful heir even before robert
Forget right of succession in Cersei’s case. She took the throne by force, just as Robert did.
I think the battalion of scary knight dudes escorting her, along with the supervillainess black dress, was making it pretty clear that she’s taking the throne by sheer force, not by any logical succession.
Robert/Stannis/Renly’s grandmother was a Targaryen princess, a younger sister of the Mad King’s father. Aerys was an only son. After Aerys & his kids, the next closest heir was, in fact, Robert, being Rhaegar’s second cousin. Daenerys is not the heir to Tommen at all, since there is no Lannister blood in her ancestry, nor any Baratheon ancestry. There are undoubtedly closer relatives to Robert elsewhere who would be next in line for the Baratheon family holdings in the absence of his “sons”.
BTW, we can’t be sure about the precise placement of Targaryen relatives, since Maester Aemon claims that Daenerys is his brother’s granddaughter, when in fact, Aerys was the grandson of his brother. So they lost a generation somewhere on the show, or exactly how Robert is related to them.
It doesn’t appear that Cersei is even trying to put forward her best legal claim, as she was crowned as “Cersei of House Lannister”. I think that her stronger legal claim (though far from clearcut) would be as a Baratheon by marriage, as I believe that all of the Baratheon’s are now dead.
Cersei’s use of Lannister also doesn’t appear consistent with what we’ve normally seen otherwise on the show for widows – Catelyn was still a Stark, Lysa was still an Aryn, and Olenna is still a Tyrell. I take it as a pointed note that Cersei is claiming the throne by sheer force of power.
DARKDOUG – The show may have messed up that line, but in GRRM canon, Daenerys is the GREAT granddaughter of Maester Aemon’s brother.
I don’t think it matters your justification for why you wanted Ramsey’s death. Your “critic” reason, of eliminating him from the show, displays your attempt at elitism and coldness to all things emotional. Bottom line you wanted him dead, stop rationalizing why. Also, death isn’t devalued, we all had the sense that Jon was special and needed to be resurrected for the final narrative. If death was devalued then there would be Red priestesses and priests roaming around and re-animating every. Understand that those who come back have an important story to tell, including Beric. “Somehow you’d like to see Tyrion make it to the end”…why because you are emotionally invested, embrace it. Are you one of those who has to be totally surprised by a twist to enjoy the show? “What matters less is who dies?” Really? What if the Night King just died from old age? or Jon Snow? or Dany? Or the Onion Knight? Come on man, learn to identify the key players. Ok, I made it to the end of your first paragraph, I’m going to bed.
“Your “critic” reason … displays your attempt at elitism and coldness …”
?!?!?
You aren’t smart. You dumb.
This is a crazy person comment.
Did you have a seizure or something? Are you ok?
Why the vitriol…?
@Ghostone: Alan has actually spoken of how he doesn’t much care if the show is predictable/surprising or not. Most recently in a vid with Roth.
I’m one of those that just wasn’t emotionally invested in Ramsay’s death and anything regarding him. It just needed done, I was fed up/bored with Ramsay (for years now) and yearning for something else to watch. There was a bit of satisfaction for about two to three seconds while Jon was beating him up, and the same when he finally died with Sansa watching it.
I also second pretty much what every one else remarked about your comment, but wanted to clear those things up and that Alan has a valid “critic” reason (lol@you dude) in saying what he does…and that he’s not the only one thinking that way.
You should go take care of that butthurt. Figure out what is causing it.
Yeah, admit it Sepinwall…you wanted Ramsey dead because it felt good….
I ran out of breath reading this recap because of all the run on sentences.
Maybe next time just try reading it in your head instead of aloud.
Try reading Alan’s reviews out loud once or twice. They’re so full of footnotes, parentheses, run on sentences and references that would be better suited for a twitter feed that you have to skip something in every paragraph. I appreciate that it’s tough to get reviews out fast without outside editing, but the readability is really suffering sometimes.
I think you’re confusing deliberate conversational stylistic choices with poor writing. You’re free to hate on it, but its really a matter of taste and nothing more. I happen to find his style of writing highly readable.
I’ve written a slew of books for major publishers, and I’m a picky bastard, and I find his writing swell (though this site would benefit from a copy editor willing to work after midnight….you do realize that Alan hustles to get these reviews out same-night, right?).
OK….most exciting jaw dropping spectacle is still the zombie siege of Hardhome, but best and most satisfying episode was tonight.
The Internet will explode.
SPOILER FREE PREDICTIONS:
1. Despite her big-ass army, Dany is not going to get the warm welcome some seem she will. She’s bringing all Westeros’s grossest enemies with her: the Dothraki, whom the Westerosi will see as barbarian hordes (‘cuz they are), the Iron Born (reavers not to be trusted), Tyrion Lannister (one of Westeros’s Most Wanted) and… dragons. The Dornish might treat with her for Elia’s sake, but I think a lot of people might rather rally around a Westerosi king.
2. Dany and Jon are going to make a political marriage to ensure that they both rule Westeros, and fall in love, possibly even produce progeny. Then it’s going to come out that they’re aunt/nephew, and all of Westeros is gonna squick hardcore.
3. Arya is going to hear that Sansa and Jon are at Winterfell but choose to go to Kings Landing to kill Cersei instead of reuniting with her family. She will die before she ever reunites with Sansa, and Sansa may never know that Arya is the one who got rid of the Stark enemies. That’s gonna be heart breaking.
4. Littlefinger will move to take out Jon Snow. Sansa will have to choose, and I believe she will choose Jon. The Hound is Sansa’s destiny, not Petyr Baelish.
Only time will tell if I am right.
Good points – add to that their memory of mad king Aerys. On the whole, the Targareyns don’t come across as benevolent rulers but as self-interested people who possessed super weapons (cough).
Their children would be gorgeous.
Interesting predictions!
Unfortunately, Dany is barren after the magic-induced stillbirth of her son by Drogo.
I predict Jamie as Dany’s match. Their honor and willingness to protect the innocent even at enormous cost to self is driving. Jamie is the bloodline heir of his house (rather than a popular bastard) and values women as equals in a way no other character except perhaps Tyrion does. He has lived his life as consort and protector of the woman he loves. This is who will draw Dany both politically and personally, and Tyrion in her ear will weigh to Jamie’s favor, too. Jon and Dany are two sides of the same coin. If they disagreed on a point of protection for the people, both would stand on principal. Jamie, on the other hand, has the instinct to protect and the honor Dany craves balanced with an essential dose of political savvy and understanding of compromise. In philosophical conflict over authoritarian issues, he would cede to Dany’s beliefs. This is what she requires, and it is who I predict she will choose in the long run.
I like the idea, but I believe the story when Jaime indicates that all he cares about is Cersei. It makes him all the more tragic. Jaime has shown enough potential and he is not ‘the other side of the same coin’ to Cersei, but I believe he will sacrifice himself for her nonetheless. If Cersei goes, Jaime won’t survive.
I disagree PA. Cersei is the personification of Jamie’s dishonor. I believe him when he says that she is everything to him but not because he loves her as much as he thinks he does, but rather because he loves his dishonor in the way only a child born to a man like Tywin could love it. Cersei is what he knows. She is his twin. It has always been the 2 of them against the world. And this is the dynamic at war inside Jamie: the way he has always believed himself to be and the way he chose to be in killing his king to protect the innocent despite the perceived dishonor he would suffer in doing so.
To my assessment, Jamie is all about the struggle to be a good man when you believe yourself, by your very nature, to be a bad man. Cersei is the avatar for his inborn badness. Brianne is the avatar for his chosen goodness. Jamie is still battling that war, but in the end, I think he will win it. And he will likely do so, as I’ve expounded on elsewhere, by choosing the people over Cersei just as he chose the people over the mad king.
After watching this episode, I’ve become ever more convinced that Kingslayer is Jamie’s identity, both internal and external, because it bookends his journey to redemption. And that his choice with the mad king foretells his choice with Cersei. That Jamie, the honorable man, can only exist by choosing to end the dishonorable man he defined himself to be. And that such perceptions of honor are not extrernal, made by others, but rather internal, made by him alone.
So while Brianne’s view of him as honorable has helped him see this in himself? And while others’ view of him as dishonorable for being the kingslayer has wounded him deeply and reinforced his inherent self perception that he is a dishonorable man (a perception reinforced by, despite his limitless options to do otherwise, his ferocious choice to love only himself, in the form of his own twin, Cersei)? Both of those assessments are relevant to him, but do not define him. Only he can choose which man to be, and he did choose once, when he killed Areys to save the people. And I predict he will choose again, when he kills Cersie to protect the people.
And in doing so, free himself from the dishonor he has worn like a defiant badge of FUCK YOU for as long as he can remember (this is why he and Tyrion connect … both of them are defined by their FUCK YOUs to their father, as the avatar for both authority and the opinion of the world in general) by CHOOSING who to be rather than railing aginst a choice he has rebelled against all his life for feeling it was made for him by the circumstances of his birth.
So for me, while others may disagree and the show may not actually go there, Cersei’s destruction is not a kill stroke for Jamie, but rather an essential character evolution for the man Jamie has spent the entire series struggling to become. And I feel that her death must be at his hands, because this is all about redemption for him, and you cannot be redeemed by the actions of another. You must be redeemed by your own choices. And I think the setup of Cersei to take on the madness of King Aerys along with the crown of the Iron Throne with Jamie as the assumed protector of that crown is end game come calling for Jamie’s struggle with the concept of self image and redemption.
I predict he will win this war, although I also gird my loins against the potential that human nature dictates that destroying the self we love to achieve the self to which we aspire is never a given. There is always the potential to fail in the redemptive arc, and for Jamie, that failure would be, at the moment of ascension, to refuse his own salvation by choosing Cersei over whatever other choice he is afforded to the end of overcoming and becoming.
Very interesting, and convincing too.
I agree that Jaime is on an arc of redemption, and that his relation to Cersei is sharpening as she is becoming his negative. I like your view of Jaime’s honour/dishonour as well.
From a storytelling point of view and from the way GoT and similar tend to handle such things, however, I think that such an endgame might turn into Jaime killing Queen Cersei – both as an act of mercy for her and himself, and Westeros. But I am not sure he will survive such an act. That could become the ultimate redemption.
I think that a lot of these are interesting and plausible, but I don’t see “then it’s going to come out that they’re aunt/nephew, and all of Westeros is gonna squick hardcore” as that big of an issue. The Targaryens married brothers and sisters for generations. Others in the Seven Kingdoms didn’t go that far, but marrying cousins has been common. For example, Tywin Lannister married his first cousin. Viewers will squick a lot, but it’s not that crazy to the people of Westeros.
I’d like to see Jamie survive his redemptive arc and consider him the most likely political marriage for Dany to pursue. But I agree, PA, that he might not survive such a redemption as requires him to kill Cersei. It would make me endlessly morose, were that to prove out the case. But I do agree, it is absolutely possible.
ARYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!
And Cersei the boss. Holy shit that was amazing.
She may be utterly hateable, but she’s managed to be both three-dimensional (even from the beginning, having to converse with Catelyn at the feast at Winterfell while a drunken Robert tries seducing other women right in front of them, to all the other moments where she’s been human and even sympathetic in her motivations and experiences) and enthralling in her actions. I don’t give a damn whether great dramatic characters are likable, so long as they’re entertaining. Walter White, Tony Soprano and Don Draper all managed to be that, and Cersei Lannister sure as shit stands right with them. She’s amazing. She may not sit on that damn throne for long, but by god she’s earned it.
Listen, I’ve loved Margaery, and Natalie Dormer since before she was on the show (one of the best parts of The Tudors), LOVED them, and even after losing in her in that amazing sequence, I still can’t help but tip my hat to Cersei. I just console myself that Margaery was the one person smart enough in that entire damn room to get an inkling of what was going on. Farewell Margaery, may you as awesome in another life as you were in this one.
(Minor quibble though – I wish we could’ve seen if there was more to Margaery’s own plan beyond self-preservation. I was expecting something more.)
As for the rest:
– A little worried for Jon, with Littlefinger eyeing him, but a Sansa vs Littlefinger battle of wits to control the North would be fun to watch, especially if the student overtakes the teacher.
– Thank goodness we finally got that goddamn Tower of Joy moment and more or less confirmation of R+L=J. It does now make me wonder how this will play out in the future. Would it be that weird if Jon gets paired off with Sansa to strenghen bonds between Houses Targaryen & Stark? (Ok, it’d be weird, but as weird as other things on this show?)
– I had been thinking the show was setting up Jamie to turn on the Freys, but now I wonder if they’re setting him up to be the one to take down Cersei. It’d be sadly fitting for the Kingslayer to become the Twincestslayer too (and, hilariously, manage to take crap for that too from the same people who’d mock him for twincest already). I mean, if Cersei goes crazy and tries to finish what the Mad King tried to start and destroy King’s Landing rather than give it to Daenerys….
– They better not kill Lady Mormont. Leave Lady Mormont alone.
– Does Melisandre try to help Jon from afar, or sneak back in to help during a battle with the White Walkers, and then get snuffed out by Davos afterwards?
– Soooooo is Euron Greyjoy too late? Was his presence solely to get Yara & Theon to Daenerys, and then all of them to Westeros? If so, cool I guess, but that was a lot of fanfair for someone who feels pretty inconsequential already.
– If Daario is really going to hang back in Essos, that gives Michiel Huisman time to return to Orphan Black’s finale season next year.
– I do find it funny Varys makes it back to Essos in the blink of an eye for that final shot, but we got no Brienne or Pod back in the North for the finale. I guess we’ll have to wait until next year for more Brienne + Tormund stolen looks.
Damn though. Cersei the boss.
“Thank goodness we finally got that goddamn Tower of Joy moment and more or less confirmation of R+L=J.”
Not a reader of the books, and since they didn’t let us hear what Lyanna whispered into Young Ned’s ear, is there some certain reason it HAS to be Rhaegar as Jon’s father?
As you said “more or less confirmation of R+L=J.” is it possible that she was pregnant with Robert Baratheon’s child before being kidnapped?
That would make sense of Melisenda’s being wrong about Stannis, but right about the Baratheon part. Jon’s the Baratheon of her vision.
And it also free’s up a marriage between Jon and Dany.
Jon with Baratheon AND Stark blood mixed with a Mother of Dragons Targaryen would make one hell of a baby to end the series.
Because it wouldn’t make sense? We didn’t hear the first part of Lyanna’s whisper, but we did hear her make Ned swear to her to protect him and something about (paraphrasing) “you know how he is/how he’ll react.”
The “he” in question would be Robert Baratheon, and what would baby Jon need protecting from, if he’s actually a (semi-legit, not sure if marriage is needed to make it official) Baratheon heir? The Targaryens were gone by that point, so Jon wouldn’t need protecting from him. And, as others have pointed out as part of R+L=J, why would Ser Arthur Dayne be there, guarding a political prisoner with no other Targaryen around instead of riding with his friend and lord in Rhaegar, unless there’s something at that tower that needs protecting?
Even if Lyanna and Robert had time to have carnal relations before being kidnapped (and I haven’t read the books, so I don’t know if that’s documented somewhere), it doesn’t make any sense for Jon to secretly be Robert’s own son.
[book spoiler]
Regarding your speculation about Jaime being the one to take down Cersei. The prophesy was a bit fudgy about what was the ‘Valonqar’ that would kill Cersei. One translation is that it means ‘little brother’ in High Valerian, which Cersei took to refer to Tyrion. Yet… Cersei is the elder twin.
This is not really a spoiler as it’s still just fan theory.
No it cannot be Roberts child. Because it had been a year since Rhaegar “kidnapped” Lyanna. so the newborn baby cannot be Roberts or it would have been born 3 months earlier. Also as someone else pointed out she is specifically telling Ned to hide the baby from Robert knowing he would kill the child. Tywin had already all Targaryens in Kings Landing on behalf of Robert.
Why does everybody think Tommen jumped? Alan mentions not only because so many people he cared about died, but also because he realized what Cersei is capable of. Didn’t he think Cersei was at the temple and in the explosion? I figured he jumped because literally everyone he cares about, Cersei included, was now dead. But maybe that’s just me.
I think Alan thought, and so did I, that he was also reacting with horror at what his mother was capable of, because who else would pull off something like that? That wasn’t a freak tragedy. Wildfire had already been used by the Lannisters once to their advantage.
Also, the Mountain was the one there to force him to his quarters. Who else would send him to do that, and for what purpose?
It seemed pretty clear to me he knew immediately who was responsible for that, let alone why he jumped.
Cersei would not have been at the temple without her bodyguard, The Mountain. The Mountain kept Tommen in the castle, obviously by Cersei’s order as hers are the only orders he takes. There would be no reason Tommen would believe Cersei was anything but safe. And just to cross their tees, there’s that little errand boy at the front of Tommen’s suicide scene who says “I’m sorry, your highness. I’m sorry.” … the implication being that he just gave Tommen a final report of who was and was not incinerated (of those Tommen might care about) in the blast.
Tommen jumped, BTW, because that was the only thing he could do to hurt Cersei in the way she hurt him. Not that long ago, Tommen and Cersei had a private scene where Cersei reiterated what she had often said to all her children, reminding him that he was everything to her, and asking him if he knew that. Tommen agreed that he understood that the only thing that mattered to Cersei was her children, and that if anything happening to him, it would destroy her (I believe this scene was directly after Marcyllla’s death).
I do not believe the page was there to report on the High Sparrow, I believe he was there verifying that Margaery was killed in the blast. She was the only person who loved Tommen for who he was, and the only person Tommen loved.
He jumped to hurt Cersei by taking himself away from her the same way she’d hurt him by taking Margaery away from him. His suicide was an act of vengeance.
Agree it was clear Tommen knew Cersei was alive. Think the fact that Tommen was in fact brainwashed by the high sparrow contributed to his suicide. He genuinely came to believe in the union of church and state the sparrow had preached. Meaning the two people who had most control over Tommen’s thinking in recent months: Margaery and the Sparrow were both dead, leaving him at a loss.
Don’t think Margaery loved Tommen, though I think she was fond of him. Still he was a means to an end, though a safer, more agreable one than Joffrey. Do agree he loved her.
Have you read Romeo & Juliet?
Good call on The Mountain. You’re right, Cersei isn’t going anywhere without him. For some reason I didn’t think about that. Thanks to all for smacking some sense in to me! :)
GARYC … I think Margaery loved Lorrus the same way Jamie loves Cersie. And for the same reasons. Sexuality in this dynamic is irrelevant, as sexuality is often portrayed to be in GOT except as it relates to the continuation of bloodline and, by virtue of bloodline, power. Which, being all about the Jamie arc as I am, I feel is at least part of the point of the High Sparrow storyline … the part that relates to Margaery and Lorrus as themselves rather than as pawns in a power struggle or as heirs to HighGarden or queen of Westeros.
Margeary and Lorrus’s sibling bond is the avatar for family functionality (thus the asexual nature of their love) where Jamie and Cersei’s similar bond is the avatar for family dysfunction (thus the incestuous nature of their love). Margeary sacrifices everything by refusing to leave Lorrus or denounce him. She does not forsake him even when forsaking him is the only way to save herself.
There is symbolic power in the idea that Margeary is martyred by the end she sees coming. And that end is her best destiny: not her role as queen, but her role as sister. Her incorruptibility in the context of the familial bond (something she demonstrated with her grandmother as well).
So does Margeary love Tommen? I think she loves him the way she was taught from childhood that she should love whatever man she partnered with to serve the end agenda of HighGarden. I think she is honest to the emotion of the relationship even if that relationship is defined as a social function for her, which I believe it is. But her true love? Her true calling? Is family, particular as family is articulated by the avatar of Lorrus.
And to that calling, Margaery stays true to the very end. And for that, I consider her character arc a great success, if also a great loss in the queen she would have been had the false faith she adopted to serve her family agenda not bitten her in the ass as cleaving to false faith so often has a habit of doing.
He jumped because he realized that his decision to disqualify trial by combat had backed his mother into a corner, leading to the deaths of so many people important to him, including his wife and his cult leader.
And what was left? Life under the thumb of a mother whose full monstrousness was now apparent to him?
The music was so good in this episode. Wow
Not to argue against your appreciation (this isn’t QUITE a disparagement), but the score approached, though did not quite reach, “Our Man Flint” levels of heavy-handed re-orchestration of its central themes.
I rolled me eyes a couple times, but as a musician I’m hardly the target audience. The composer’s definitely skilled, and he knows who he’s writing for.
*my* eyes.
I liked the *me* eyes. Made you sound like a pirate.
Shiver my timbers!
I think Sansa not telling Jon about the army was explained as a matter of trust. She’s been through so much, even before Ramsay, that she now seems unable to completely trust anyone, even her own brother. And now that she knows Littlefinger’s end game (sitting on the iron throne), she also understands the possible consequences of Jon being hailed king of the North.
Mostly expected but still amazing to watch. The music and the effects for the wlid fire were on point. Tommen’s suicide was a real shocker.
Fabulous episode! Amazing to see many women in power — Cersie, Dany,and Yara leading their houses; Dame Diana and the Sand Snakes joining forces; Sansa quiet but powerful at Jon’s side; Arya inscrutable and fearless; even little Lady Mormont exerting power far beyond her tiny army. Next season should be epic!!
Trolls will have to work pretty hard to tear this episode apart.
Just watch the video review on westeros.org for that. They hate the show, and tear down anything that diverges from the novels in any way.
It was a very good episode, but Preston Jacobs’ YouTube review does, I’m afraid, ‘tear it apart’. He has a knack for pointing out ridiculous flaws in logic which, once seen, can’t be unseen – and there were, it turns out, a lot of flaws in logic in this episode.
Tommen did not kill himself (only) off loosing Margeary, or his mentor in faith the High Sparrow, or realizing himself naught but a pawn to more powerful players. Rather, he became his own best destiny for, if only once, striking his own blow. He knew he was his mother’s most precious “possession” … both the only surviving child of a woman who has so oft claimed that her children were everything to her and her only reason for living AND the only valid claim she had to the iron throne. Vera is took everything from Tommen — his authority as king, his mentor the High Sparrow, his faith (if, unlike M, he seemed to truly believe?), and most importantly, his love Margeray. So in retaliation, Tommen took the only thing from Cersei that he knew she truly loved, and that he knew taking from her would really hurt her: himself. Yes, Tommen lost everything, but to judge his suicide as less than a direct blow to Cersei’s only vulnerability, a reasoned and accurate retaliation of tit-for-tat (love for love, reason for living for reason for living) to punish — to HURT — the mother who killed his wife is to deny Tommen the only act he ever committed of his own volition, for his own reasons.
She didn’t give a shit about him, she knew he was a lost cause little bitch, good riddance chump, serving up your own mother, i took total joy in seeing him jump and everything else cersei did.
Tommen was dead to Cersei once he outlawed trial by combat. It is rather telling that instead of going immediately to see her only living son after the blast, Cersei was tormenting Septa Unella. I have to admit I was wondering why she didn’t go to Tommen to be with him right after the blast, and then it occurred to me afterwards that she no longer felt anything for him.
To believe that Cersei no longer loved Tommen is to disavow everything the show has ever showed us about who she is and about what is most important to her.
She does not love Jamie (she uses him to feel good, and to feel protected). But she loved all of her children, and she loved them unconditionally. Joeffrey’s insanity scared her, but it did not change her love for him, or her genuine grief at his assassination. Myrcella’s goodness made her proud and gave her hope. And Tommen’s weakness as just Tommen’s weakness. It is who he was, and she loved him unconditionally despite it.
But a mother’s love (in Cersei’s case at least), while unconditional, is not necessarily supportive. Tommen did not nullify her love for him by siding with the High Sparrow. He simply proved to her that, as the king, he was no protection for her, so she must protect herself. And that included protecting him.
Cersei has always wanted to take Margaery away from Tommen the way you take a dangerous toy away from an unsuspecting toddler. She didn’t fail to do it because doing so would hurt Tommen, but rather because, politically speaking, killing Margaery would have potentially ended the Lannister-as-Baratheon reign in Westeros, particularly in terms of cutting off their revenue stream, which is why High Garden was invited to the Westeros court in the first place.
So killing Margaery in her proved-necessary (to her mind, at least) elimination of the High Sparrow? Was happy collateral damage for Cersei. It was, in no way, motivated by rancor toward or a lack of love for Tommen. Likewise, she never considered Tommen’s siding with Margaery or the High Sparrow “betrayal” of her.
As stated before and can never be overstated: Cersei understood and accepted Tommen’s weakness and loved him unconditionally despite it. He was her child. That was a trump card for any action Tommen might ever take in any context. She told him as much in an earlier scene (last season, I believe) when he was fretting over not having protected her from the High Sparrow. That he (Tommen) was all that mattered to her. That she loved him more than she loved herself, and she did not blame him for anything he ever did. Ever. No matter the consequences to her. Ever.
This is the definition of unconditional love, and Cersei quite clearly, in a consistent and reliable way, both spoke it and demonstrated it in every circumstance as involved any of her children.
So to believe that Cersei kept Tommen away from the temple for any reason other than protecting him as her son as he had failed to protect her as her king, both in allowing her to be held for months and I falling under the High Sparrow’s sway concerning the trial by combat? Is to wholly and completely misunderstand everything that Cersei is about, and everything that motivates her choices.
Her choice to have Tommen’s ashes burned is a portend of things to come. She is not punishing him for killing himself. She is not burning him because he no longer means anything to her. His death destroyed her, particularly for the way he chose to end it as an act of vengeance aimed directly at her (although it is possible she doesn’t realize his motivation in that, but rather just feels this is the ultimate expression of the weakness within him that she has always accepted as an unchangeable aspect of who he was). Rather, she is returning him to his family, all of those bodies in the temple’s crypts (including Joffrey and Myrcella) being something she sacrificed to fire to destroy the High Sparrow and his forces. This is classic de-vesting behavior as so often manifests before a suicidal event.
And that is what Cersei’s ascension to the Iron Throne foretells. She would have to be mad to believe she could take the throne simply because she does. And she is … mad, that is. And she must sit the throne to accomplish the endgame her burning of Tommen’s body indicates: that as queen, she will try to return herself and Jamie to the ashes that are all that remains of her family. And along with them, everyone in Westeros … not out of love for them, but out of fury for everything they cost her.
Cersei has herself some plans for a Viking funeral, and she’s going to take everyone with her when she goes. Brace for that in future seasons, because that is the set-up they have created with this episode, in particular, with its most telling reveals demonstrated by the same emotional distance she demonstrates post-Tommen as she wore like a protective cloak while walking through the streets of Westeros to return to a beloved child who mattered more to her than the humiliation of being stripped naked and paraded as an object of ridicule through the low-born populace of her kingdom.
The “like,” BTW, was an accident. I thought I was hitting reply.
I think it’s pretty clear she still loved Tommen. Otherwise, why prevent him from going to the sept?
Did you really need to write a legal brief in response? LOL!
To clarify, Tommen was dead to Cersei in the sense that he was lost to the High Sparrow and Margaery, as evidenced by his outlawing trial by combat, which undercut her plan. She didn’t want him to die, but it is very telling that her first priority was not to go to him after the blast but to torment Septa Unella first.
“This was at times a very frustrating season of Game of Thrones”
No, it really wasn’t. It was the best season of television this year, and the best season of GoT!
To the rest of the episode (I switched to laptop so autocorrect won’t change Cersei to Vera for some unknown fucking reason on it understands):
Yay. Pretty much all of it. Yay.
Given that Jamie and his redemptive arc will always be the most driving storyline for me (what a surprise for anyone who knows me), the Jamie-Frey interaction pretty much made up for every moment of “not really having much fun” the show has indulged since episode one. Jamie’s reaction to Frey calling them kingslayers of a feather, equating his own slaughter of Robb to Jamie’s murder of the mad king Targareyn is everything that ever need be said. And once again, proof that of all the fabulous actors in this show, Nikolaj is the best of them in his capacity to say everything by saying nothing.
Following the thread of Jamie’s storyline, I have an expectation now of future events: one based on the obvious endgame of Jamie’s journey in being confronted with a choice that requires him to choose honor or dishonor, to prove himself the man he wants to be or the man others believe him to be. For some time, I have suspected this would frame itself in a choice between Cersei and Brianne on the pivot of Sansa. I’ve seen bad end for Sansa for some time, and it made great sense to me that, were Sansa to die by Littlefinger’s hand at behest of Cersie (“I will know you are true when I see Sansa Stark’s head on a stake,” Cersei says several seasons ago in promising Balish wardenship of the North if he delivers Winterfell by virtue of deploying his knights of the vale to that purpose) as I thought she might well do this episode, such a turn of events would put Brianne on a death hunt for Cersie to avenge Caitlyn’s daughter, and such end game would like frame itself on a pivot of Jamie as to who lived and who died — him choosing Brienne being to choose honor, him choosing Cersei being to choose dishonor.
But I see a somewhat different future in this regard after tonight. While the conflict’s resolution may still turn on a confrontation between Cersei and Brienne (as I will probably never get past seeing Brienne as an avatar for, amongst other things, Jamie’s honor made flesh), I now see a bookending to Jamie’s story in the very act of kingslaying. And that just as he once killed the mad king Targaryn to save the innocents whose fate would have been to burn had he chosen otherwise, I believe he will now be forced to kill the mad queen Cersei for the same reason. I think Tommen’s retaliation for Margeary’s murder hit it’s mark. I think he destroyed Cersei by destroying himself, the only thing she truly loved, and that she is mad as a hatter in the aftermath, with access to the same stashes of dragon’s fire as Targaryn once had.
The future I see in the flames is Cersei, beaten but unwilling to surrender the Iron Throne to Dany and, more importantly, Tyrion, ready to burn Westeros to the ground just as the mad king Targaryn would have. And Jamie, loving his sister as he once loved his honorable persona as the king’s hand, will once again prove himself an honorable man by doing what has to be done to save the innocents, no matter the personal cost to himself in the doing. This is the future I see. I don’t know if it is the future they have planned or not, but just for showing me this potential future in the outlay of tonights episode … that is enough to make me love it to the moon and back.
I had the exact same thoughts but you uttered them perfectly.
By now, I enjoy your thoughtful views and deep understanding of both the shows material and the human condition (I hope these are the right words in English.) far more than the original review, because the technical standpoint of Alans reviews lack by no means insightfulness but for my taste a little heart. You on the other side delve always into the story and indentify yourself with the protagonists, not from a critic point of view.
That makes your comments fun to read. Thanks again.
Thank you, Grafwallenstein.
I don’t think Cersei is mad like the Mad King. He was truly off his rocker and completely unhinged devolving into a paranoid psychopath. Cersei simply had no better choice. She faced a trial that was going to end badly for her after she’d already succumbed to the High Sparrow and suffered the Walk of Shame. Her son had turned on her, the Queen of Thornes had abandoned her, and the High Sparrow saw fit to essentially banish Jaime from Kings Landing (and send the Lannister army with him). Her only out was trial by combat and the High Sparrow made sure that option was also gone.
Realistically she had no other way to fight the High Sparrow and his minions. Killing off her other political enemies and potential opponents was a side benefit, but she needed to rid the city of the High Sparrow so she took the last shot she had.
I would not be surprised to see Cersei fully lose it rather than surrender when Danys arrives with an armada and dragons, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Jaime do the right thing once again to protect the city, but I don’t think Cersei is crazy just yet. She is, however, playing the Game of Thrones entirely for keeps, and she won’t let anyone stand in her way.
Oh, I don’t think Cersei was mad at all when she orchestrated the demise of the High Sparrow and his faithful lackeys, LITTLE BIRD. What drove her mad was Tommen’s suicide. He was her last child, and she took extreme measures (leaving herself exposed by putting The Mountain on Tommen duty rather than keeping her ace-in-the-hole close at hand to protect her from any potential Red Keep intruders under High Sparrow command) to protect him from becoming collateral damage to necessary acts engaged to protect herself from the High Sparrow’s judgement. That, in the aftermath of her whole and complete victory, she lost the only thing that still mattered to her … THAT is what makes Cersei the Mad Queen I see in her near and present future.
But when she ignited the wildfire under the temple? No. I wholly agree with you that she was sane as sane gets when she did that. It was vengeance, coupled with a need to protect herself in the context of proof that the king would not protect her, driving those actions, and she took them in full possession of whatever faculties she has ever had.
Fantastic episode and that opening in King’s Landing was brilliant. I love how everything is coming together, even the Dorne plot.
Breathtaking episode. Agree that the direction was masterful, despite the time travel.
Probably the best crafted so far in the entire series. Walking Dead directors/producers take note – this is how a series finale should be. No lame cliff hangers necessary.
Excellent review Alan.
Any discussion of time travel — in reviews, comments, or podcasts — is a complete waste of, well, time.
Predictions on Jaime’s reaction to Cersei’s usurpation? Will he run to her side? Wil he be appalled and finally see what a monster she is? Place your bets.
In the end, he will kill her, as he killed the mad king Targaryen, for the same reason: she’s mad and wants to watch the world burn, and he cannot allow her to incinerate all the innocents of Westeros just because she’s mad and wants to watch the world burn.
Kingslayer to Kingslayer: Bookends to the Jamie Lannister Story, and the endgame for Cersei as I predict it.
Interesting how Cersei just pulled off on a smaller scale what Jamie claims to have killed the mad king for planning to do.
Could see Jamie and Bronn back on the road at the end of the show; heading for places unknown.
Am I the only one who wondered if, perhaps, it WASN’T just the sloppiest bit of instant-travel the show has ever done, and Varys was actually in two places at once?
I know, probably giving them too much credit and it was just that sloppy, but it made me wonder.
We don’t know how long it was between those scenes. Them being on those boats could have been a month later.
Any discussion of time travel — in reviews, message boards, or podcasts, is a complete waste of — well, time.
I almost thought it was a mistake at first: like they shot the ship scene before the writers decided to put Varys in Dorne.
Even if enough time passed between scenes for Varys to travel back, it was poorly edited. There was no narrative reason for Varys to travel to Dorne in the first place. He’s really good at sending letters.
The rest of the thoughts:
Arya. Where did you get that face? WTH, I don’t really care. It was such a satisfying end for Frey, and not one I saw in the approach, that I don’t really even care if it stretches the bounds of credulity that Arya somehow knows how to do the faceless god thing without benefit of the faceless god’s mysticism and/or temple of many faces. Okay, maybe I care a LITTLE. But not much. And whatever amount I DO care is wholly counterbalanced by those Frey boys getting cooked up into a nice, hearty meat pie.
Margeary. Sad face. Great send off that she’s the only one smart enough to see the writing on the wall. But very, very sad face that she’s gone, because I really liked her, and was hoping to see fruition to whatever long game she seemed to be playing with the High Sparrow over the stakes of her beloved Lorrus.
That being said, this was the right time for her to go. She had to die for Tommen to take the extreme he took to strike back at his mother. And I wholly agree with Alan: Tommen’s entire suicide scene was masterful in the making. Perfection. And bless his blond little heart for taking off the crown before he jumped. I do this not as a king; but as a man. As a husband. As a son. As a man. As my OWN man.
“To the last, I grapple with thee; From Hell’s heart, I stab at thee; For hate’s sake, I spit my last breath at thee.” (Moby Dick or Wrath of Khan, depending upon your mood)
Could not love that message more as a crowning achievement for Tommen’s otherwise always-a-pawn reign. And could not anticipate it more as the ruling benchmark for Cersei’s reign. As Arya rightfully pointed out to Lady Crane in her portrayal of Cersei after Joffrey’s murder … she would be sad, but much more, she would be mad. Methinks Furiosa’s got nothing on Future Cersei in the Pissed Off department, and I think Cpt. Ahab is just about the level of crazy pants this chick is going to go in her reign of blood and fire and vengeance.
I really wanted to see Davos kill Milesendre. I really didn’t want him to say a word to her. Just show her the stag and cut her fucking throat. Probably best that he didn’t. But that is what I wanted. Badly.
As I mentioned earlier, I am somewhat surprised Sansa survived the episode. Niether happy or sad. Just a little surprised.
Little Lady Mormont fills a Hodor-sized hole in my hart, too.
The cut from baby eyes to Jon Snow eyes is perfection put to film.
Peter Dinklage will never be anything less than the heart and soul of this show. Jamie is my story arc. But Tyrion is my joy. And Bron is just Fun, with a capital F.
Perhaps the most intellectually intriguing development for me — the bread and butter on which I thrive, albeit not for nothing that I prefer the tasty deserts of emotional satisfaction as delivered by character evolution — is the ramifications of Cersei’s King Me moment. All legalities aside, the rules are what you say the rules are if you have the capacity to enforce that the rules are what you say they are. For myself, I do not think Cersei’s reign will be long. But I don’t think she actually WANTED the reign, either. I think it is a means to an end for her: she has lost everything that matters to her, and now she just wants to watch the world burn. Sitting atop the iron throne while you toss the match into the dragon’s fire seems a great perch from which to accomplish such an end agenda.
What I find intellectually intriguing about her ascension is this:
1) She has sought the power male family bloodline all her life, but I truly do not believe she would have traded Tommen’s life for that power. She wanted the power to protect her children and herself. That she finally got the power when all her children are dead and she has destroyed the enemies as posed a threat to her personal safety seems both ironic and fitting. I find it full of portent that, like Olenna, she is a woman stripped of her future in the form of her heirs. And like Olenna, I think that stripping of her future leaves only one agenda for her to pursue: vengeance.
2) By ascending the throne herself, Cersei, who is not of the Baratheon bloodline as her sons supposedly were, effectively changed a Baratheon reign into a Lannister one. I find this intriguing, and wonder how that change of family bloodlines will play out in political terms.
3) Cersei is not the only one who ascended the throne without a blood claim to that throne. While the sand snakes are Oberyn’s children and thus have some bloodline claim to Dorne, Ellyria is not. She has ascended the throne of Dorne not as a warden until one of the rightful heirs comes of age, but rather as it’s queen. And without the bloodline tie, that is a very interesting thing, particularly in the context of Cersei doing the same thing from a Baratheon perspective, if not a Lannister one.
4) There is still a bloodline Baratheon heir out there. One of those little bastards got away with his life, as one may recall. Wonder if we’ll be seeing that little fella again, perhaps with the Baratheon-loyal at his back in a march against the double-dealing bait-and-switch of an apparent Lannister coup.
5) Cersei’s ascension to the Iron Throne puts a woman on the throne in Dorne, Westeros, King’s Landing and WhereverTheHellOlenna’sFrom with both The Iron Islands and Dany pending as most likely ascendants to their respective thrones. But yet, in Winterfell, a bastard man takes the throne from a woman with the bloodline name. I don’t know what all that means, but it certainly bears noting, if nothing else.
A great episode, from top to bottom. In all respects and on all fronts. Huzzah, Game of Thrones. By all fuckin means, huzzah.
5) Not to mention that Sansa looks likely to make some sort of claim as Queen in the North, now that LF is whispering in her ear.
jesus, your writing is horrible. i would hate to have to listen to you.
Then don’t read it. Simple concept really, although perhaps still beyond your capacity to grasp.
“… only she makes this proclamation only moments before we’ve learned that technically, it’s another Stark’s blood who runs through Jon’s veins.”
Only moments after*, which makes the second “King of the North!” scene all the more powerful.
Holy cow. That was hands down the best episode of the entire series in my humble opinion. That absolute dread I felt during “Baelor” was replicated here a hundredfold. There were certain narrative choices this season that drove me up the wall in hindsight, but for now at least I didn’t find significant enough flaws in this one to temper my enjoyment in any way, shape, and form. The writing, the direction, the music, everything fit together seamlessly and even with a couple of leaps in logic (timing), I found this to be a tremendously gripping installment and if it possible, they should clone Miguel Sapochnik and have him direct every episode. Rewatches are in absolute order. [goo.gl]
Who is the woman with Dany, Tyrion and Varys on the bow of the ship at the close of the episode?
Missandei, Dany’s interpreter and Grey Worm’s soul mate.
It has to be the first episode of Game of Thrones he ever watched.
“he and Dany inevitably meet — particularly if she should decide that he is her best bet for a political marriage, before either of them realizes that she’s his aunt.”
That wouldn’t matter to the Targaryens tho – countless targs have married their relatives and is a common and almost preferred way than marrying outside of the family and their dragon blood. However, Jon’s claim to the throne would then be > Dany’s claim (as Rhaegar’s son), so while on paper they’re a perfect match (except for the fact that Dany can’t have children so really for the targ bloodline it should be preferable that Jon marries and have children), they may more likely come to blows over who’s the real king/queen – but then again, how would others know Jon is a targ?
Suppose Podrick is the most likely political husband for Dany, if someone can confirm his parentage. Though seeing Dany and Tyrion as Queen and King would be interesting.
Most of the legitimate heirs to the major houses are dead and I can’t see Dany marrying Jamie or Littlefinger.
Podrick? I think you mean Gendry the Slow Rower, who will finally come to shore after every other player in the Game of Thrones is dead and win by default.
My only question about Jon Snow is: How the heck is anyone going to prove he’s actually a Targaryen? Bran Stark magically reappearing and saying he had a vision about Jon’s birth isn’t exactly going to convince the lords of Westeros or Dany. Not sure if the one witness to the Tower of Joy incident is going to show up and whether that would be enough. Without Ned Stark, it’s all a bit shaky. Same thing goes for Gendry.
I wonder if Pycelle is okay, he took some pretty nasty stab wounds.
Great episode, but why bother luring Pycelle to be stabbed to death, as opposed to just letting him die from the wildfire with everyone else at the trial?
Because he was a kiddie rapist. The birds wanted vengeance. And the birds must not be kept wanting.
Because he’s a maester — they understand wildfire and where it’s hidden through out the city. He could have tipped people off sooner, which was a risk.
Methinks Qyburn wanted the pleasure of seeing Pycelle die after Pycelle bad-mouthed him all the time.
Blowing someone to smithereens is a relatively quick, painless and impersonal death. It was important to Cersei that those who committed the greatest offenses against her – Pycelle, Lancel and the Septa – be murdered in particularly painful ways. I’m sure if she had access to the High Sparrow he would’ve gotten the nasty treatment as well.
Makes sense, although I don’t understand how she “got access”, as you put it, to the Septa either. Nor do I remember what Pycelle specifically did to her, but he was a generally unpleasant character so that doesn’t surprise me.
Don’t think Cersei was as much content, as resigned, when she assumed the throne. She probably decided the old lady’s prophecy was correct, and she would be unable to save any of her children, once her daughter (completely innocent) was poisoned.
I still found her immediately being crowned a little hard to believe for someone who really did care about her children. Guess she figured she has nothing else to live for, except to rule. Her only alternative would be to run away with Jamie to Casterly Rock. And she has so many enemies now, someone would probably pursue them.
She had to crown herself immediately. To wait would give others with actual legitimacy a chance to make a claim.
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!
That was great! So great, that even the Dorne bit was more than tolerable! So great, that even Sansa’s explanation about the Knights of the Vale didn’t much matter to me (though, I was expecting them to not find any valid excuse for her being mum about it). So great, that Varys’s teleportation skills didn’t matter to me!
The one minor quibble, was not hearing everything Lyanna had to say, and learning if Rhaegar straight up kidnap her or if they ran away together. I suppose that’s one that will be answered in the books.
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!
I wanted *more* from the Battle of the Bastards…this one delivered.
In hindsight what I wanted more of from the BofB was more surprise and more suspense.
Just because Dany is now Jon’s Aunt, I can still see them married for political reasons. After all, incest isn’t something new in the Targaryen family. It’s their preferred kind of marriage. That being said, I can’t see Jon agreeing to marry his Aunt if he knew of their relationship beforehand.
Royal blood intermarrying. That would NEVER happen… [clutching my pearls]
Can agree it was the best GoT episode ever, but…
Hodor’s “entire life was ruined”? Really? Don’t think Bran thinks so, and probably not Hodor himself. You hadn’t thought much about who would die in this episode? Wha wha WHA??? That’s ALL fans were talking about last week! Margaery dying wasn’t a huge loss? Wait, what? She was the Queen! And among the best players of the GoT, and the cause of the Dorne alliance. I really hope the spinoff footnote was a joke, but can’t tell. And Cersei’s a “terrorist” now? #LOL “All that matter is good storytelling.” #SMH And it’s greyscale, not grayscale.
#FeelTheQyburn
MBG
Hodor couldn’t really think after what was done to him, so…
His life was ruined, in the sense that he had no choice in the matter and afterwards. As much as every character cared for him, he was a tool for Bran to use, if we cut it down to basics, whose mind was wiped out because of Bran, accidentally.
Tyrell alliance, not Dorne. The Dorne alliance rested on Myrcella marrying Trystane Martell and those two have been gone for a while.
This series is just becoming a feminist propaganda rag. If I need to watch girl empowerment shows I’ll turn on Nickelodeon or the Disney Channel.
It’s simply not realistic for Cersei to be Queen (never been a Queen of Westeros), Yara the Queen to be of the Iron Islands (again no precedent for that), Sand Snakes running Dorne, Danny off to claim Westeros, Old bird Queen working with the Dornish ladies, then Sansa potentially plotting for the North with littlefinger. The fiercest fighter is Brienne of Tarth. The time and place this show is plotted in makes it all the more ridiculous for only women and Jon Snow left.
I get enough of this crap in real life daily, I don’t need to be beat over the head with feminist propaganda when watching a fantasy show I use to tune out 1 hour a week.
Oh and forgot about master assassin Arya. Give me a break… It’s stupid at this point.
I like how you whine about realism when the UK, for example, as a ruling queen.
There’s precedent on the books. For the Iron Throne, it was decided by a council of men in robes to make sure it’d always be a male. This was years after the Targaryen’s conquered Westeros. Dorne was founded after Queen Nymeria conquered it after reaching it’s shores and marrying a Martell. It has had many women rulers since and in the books, a woman is the heir to Dorne, Arianne Martell. And then there’s Lady Mormont…
People are consistently used and abused on this show, especially women and children, I see no cause to be upset that some women are finally reaching positions of power from under the abuse suffered at the hands of men, especially after years of misery that we’ve seen.
Sansa isn’t going to plot with Littlefinger. If anything she might play him because she now knows what he wants and that Jon might be on the way of achieving it.
Be less of a whiner.
I love objections like yours to fiction where female protagonists get to do things we’ve seen male protagonists do forever.
Was it “boy empowerment” for men to succeed in Game of Thrones, or in your view is that just the way things are supposed to be?
I suggest that in a world where dragons are real and an army of the dead is being raised, it is also possible that a few females could develop agency.
“People are consistently used and abused on this show, especially women and children, I see no cause to be upset that some women are finally reaching positions of power from under the abuse suffered at the hands of men, especially after years of misery that we’ve seen.”
You must be kidding. Death as the ultimate abuse (which almost only men face) is irrelevant?
I know, that in the US (and now in Western Europe as well like any trend, outgoing from the US) the allegedly “rape culture” is the newest thing in feminism now (or am I late to the game?), and we see the ramifications of that point of view in tv shows and movies (because which tv producer or director wants to stand in the way of the newest hypertrend and being called an enablist or rape-apologist or something else in the ever-growing shaming vocabulary and be shamed out of a job?), but to negate the horrific and gruesome fates of men in this universe (not only death, but torture and/or mutilation, or as in reality the shaming when a man is incapable or unwilling of fighting) is stunning.
The rape of a monster (Cersey) got more outrage as the slaughter of a ten thousand and more men.
As for Women in high places: It is (without judgement) kind of telling, that in a medieval world, where strength and swordsmanship is key to being a recognised leader, somehow there is a heavy shift towards women leadership, just as we westernised countries are shifting in this direction. In my opinion the thread-starter is right in questioning that particular “problem”.
@GrafWallenstein: “You must be kidding. Death as the ultimate abuse (which almost only men face) is irrelevant?”
I’m not kidding. You had the perfect example on the finale of how death would have actually been the ultimate release given the fate of Septa Unella at the hands of Cersei and The Mountain. In fact, in the world of GoT, death is more like a blessing than the ultimate abuse. You can only abuse the living. Only the living carry on with the consequences of said abuse. Dead is dead.
Cersei is an obvious exception (in terms of cruelty on those undeserving of it), but it fits with her character, as she has voiced and attempted to prove that women can be just as capable if not better than men at ruling.
That said, just because I didn’t throw all the abuse suffered by men doesn’t mean I forgot it or am negating it. My comment was specifically written towards what Mike wrote. I didn’t forget for example, Theon…or Varys…but even those two, suffered at the hands of men who had more agency and power than they did and one (Varys) was a child when it did happen. Even Melisandre and all she did, she couldn’t have done it, if not with the consent of a man, Stannis. Even when Jaime lost his hand, Brienne was on her way to being raped, beaten and then killed…by men in power.
As for the thousands of extras that die off in battles, you do realize that in fiction, you tend to connect/care for the characters that are developed and not the cannon-fodder, right? That’s why when bad shit happens to a character, people go apeshit.
My comment, isn’t a joke, but quite accurate. Yours though…do you know how much crap the showrunners have had over showing rape and being accused of trivializing rape? Cause they’ve had a LOT of it and it contradicts your argument that they’re pushing a “trend” since they’d be better off not even going there with all the outrage.
I like that you call rape a trend. Good on you.
There’s several cases of queens regnant and queens regent throughout various periods of history that weren’t known for their sword skills and strenght. So this, on the show, is hardly anything out of this world. You can look it up and read up on their lives.
“My comment, isn’t a joke, but quite accurate. Yours though…do you know how much crap the showrunners have had over showing rape and being accused of trivializing rape? Cause they’ve had a LOT of it and it contradicts your argument that they’re pushing a “trend” since they’d be better off not even going there with all the outrage. ”
That was my point exactly.
And for your accusation, me calling rape a trend instead of the fabricated “rape culture”, that is what I mean. The trend in shaming people and spinning their every word. Rape as the criminal act is despicable, so is accusing a whole society of promoting a culture of said rapes, because it suits your agenda (not yours in particular, we don’t want another welcoming misunderstanding to derail a discussion).
@GrafWallenstein: Sorry, no. Maybe I am misunderstanding it, so let me make it simpler.
You wrote that basically they have to follow the “trends” or risk losing their jobs because of well, feminism.
I wrote that they’d be better off doing nothing of the sort after all the outrage they (and the network) have gotten over the trivialization of rape as many have called it. If it’s, as you say, a feminist “trend”, they’re really not doing it any possible way feminists approve of (even if trivialization is part of the rape culture problem).
So no, not exactly your point.
I am not spinning any word or pushing an agenda. I merely inferred it from your opinion of the thread-starter being at women reaching positions of power instead of the many times someone is robbed of their agency and unable to receive justice in society due to their gender or sexuality, something you called a “trend”. That alone spoke quite enough to me, where your priorities are between those two.
“Rape culture” is only “fabricated” for those that have never seen the injustices that happen to the victims.
To finish, all of this could have been avoided had you paid attention to this bit I initially wrote:
“People are consistently used and abused on this show, especially women and children…”
Operative words being “people” and “especially”.
Tally-ho!
“I get enough of this crap in real life daily.”
Ha, sure you do. Buck up, little soldier.
I’m surprised nobody has mentioned The Mountain’s face yet. Hopefully someone can screencap it and try to enhance it to see what it looked like, but they seemed to imply that it’s some sort of recreation of Cersei’s face, because she told Unella that she was fulfilling her oath that her face will be the last thing she sees before she dies.
That wasn’t implied at all. Cersei told her she wouldn’t be dying that day. She wants to drag out her suffering.
There’s a pic out there now and he just looks like a big creepy dead dude.
I have to say that of all the absurd fan “theories” out there this season the idea that Qyburn put Joffrey’s head on the Mountain’s body was my personal favorite for its utter batshit craziness. Can you imagine???