Review: HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ is bigger and better in season 2

Sometimes with storytelling, less is more, and more is less. Sometimes, when you have too much going on – too many characters, too many storylines, too many big moments – nothing gets the proper attention or makes the intended impact. Sometimes – particularly in the world of television, where there are limits in terms of both time and money – you’re better off focusing on a smaller group of things you can do well.
Sometimes, though, if you have talented enough people – and, even better, if they’re working off of great source material – then more can, in fact, be more. “Justified” has demonstrated that repeatedly this season as it’s thrown a virtual army of colorful bad guys at Raylan Givens. And on Sunday night at 9, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” makes its triumphant return with a second season that features more of everything: more characters, more locations, more brutality.
And, as the follow-up to an incredibly strong debut season, it’s even more fun.
What “Game of Thrones” has more of now than anything else, it seems, is kings. The new season is based on the second of George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” books(*), “A Clash of Kings,” and rather than spend time re-establishing plot points and characters (echoing the slow build of the first season), it dives in deep to what’s happening almost immediately after the first season’s end. (Minor spoilers follow.)
(*) As I’ve said before, I haven’t read the books, and am choosing not to for at least the duration of the HBO series. I’m of the view that if producers David Benioff & D.B. Weiss can’t make the show accessible and engaging to a non-reader, they’ve failed. So far, they’ve succeeded wildly.
Petulant, sadistic Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) has assumed the throne of the seven kingdoms of Westeros, and no one much wants to be ruled by this obnoxious punk, which means plenty of other claims to the title. Chief among those are the two brothers of the late King Robert, closeted Renly (Gethin Anthony) and unbending Stannis (Stephen Dillane). But there are also plenty of people trying to split Westeros up and claim smaller kingdoms for themselves, like Robb Stark (Richard Madden), son of the first season’s slain hero Ned, or Balon Greyjoy (Patrick Malahide), the deposed, bitter former ruler of a harsh, remote seaside community called the Iron Islands. Ned’s illegitimate son Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is traveling through the cold, terrifying country north of the border and learns that the people there are rallying under a new king. And there’s always the threat lurking in the background of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), daughter of the king before Robert, and now mother of sorts to three baby dragons who, when grown, should make the problems everyone’s having with the current civil wars look like child’s play.
This was a show with a huge cast to begin with, and now we’re adding many, many new faces – even if some of them are familiar from elsewhere. (Dillane, for instance, was Thomas Jefferson in HBO’s Emmy-winning “John Adams” miniseries.) Some newcomers interact with people we already know (Balon is the father of Alfie Allen’s Theon Greyjoy, a former ward of Ned Stark), but there are plenty of times when we’re just interacting with, say, Stannis, his trusted lieutenant Davos (Liam Cunningham) and Melisandre (Carice Van Houten), the disturbing cult priestess guiding many of Stannis’ decisions. This should be confusing, or off-putting, but the characters were clearly so well-drawn by Martin, and then adapted and cast well by Benioff and Weiss, that it feels like the world of the show is expanding without becoming diluted.
Of course, having bumped off Ned Stark(**) as well as King Robert, and both Daenerys’ husband Khal Drogo and her brother Viserys, there’s room for new characters, and also for other characters to become more prominent. The most welcome development to these eyes is that Peter Dinklage, the show’s Emmy-winning supporting actor last year for his role as the charming imp (and uncle to the new king) Tyrion Lannister, moves to center stage as Tyrion takes over both Ned’s old job as the king’s chief advisor and as the closest thing this dense, morally ambiguous show has to a hero. And he is enormously entertaining in the new role.
(**) Because Sean Bean is only allowed to play characters who die.
Though Ned was noble and admirable, he was way out of his depth among all the schemers in the capitol. (Towards the end of the show’s first season, there was a “Stupid Ned Stark” internet meme making fun of all his high-minded but self-destructive decisions.) Tyrion, on the other hand, can scheme with the best of them – “I’m not Ned Stark,” he boasts. “I understand the way this game is played.” – and he manages to combine his own agenda with an innate sense of decency that his nephew Joffrey and sister Cersei (Lena Headey) lack to become a man who can both get things done and, from time to time, do the right thing.
And as Tyrion adjusts to his position, and the various would-be kings plot to claim or reclaim thrones, season two offers many valuable, eye-opening lessons in the nature of power and leadership. Ned was a great soldier (as is Robb) but a terrible politician. Joffrey has been raised to be nothing but entitled and cruel, where we see Robb’s younger brother Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) getting a more rigorous course in how a ruler can do better if his subjects like him. Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), the rare self-made man among the aristocracy, tries to tell Queen Cersei that “knowledge is power,” and she gives him a very blunt demonstration that “power is power.” And she later tells Tyrion that she believes ruling is “lying on a bed of weeds, ripping them out by the root one by one before they strangle you in your sleep.”
With all these lessons and statements come a broader view of Westeros and the surrounding countries. It was an occasional treat last year when the show’s marvelous opening title sequence – a map of Westeros where the different cities and castles rose out of the ground like clockwork toys – would add a new location depending on where the story traveled. There are four new ones in the first four episodes of season two alone, each with its own impressive design.
The show feels more confident in many other ways. It’s smoother in transitioning from character to character, city to city, even as it has to do it more quickly than ever before. (The one major returning character who seems to suffer a bit is Daenerys, as her appearances in the early going tend to be brief, and still a continent away from the rest of the action.) It’s even more willing to use humor to keep the fantasy elements from seeming ponderous, while being bolder in its depiction of the magical side of things. (Among other things, I finally understand what the big deal is with the direwolves.)
There are a few instances where more actually is a bit less – the show becomes even more brazen in its use of what TV academic/blogger Myles McNutt dubbed “sexposition,” where characters only reveal their innermost secrets while cavorting with naked prostitutes – but almost everywhere you look in Westeros, and in “Game of Thrones” season 2, more is better.
Winter is coming. And it’s about time.
NOTE: Same spoiler rules apply as last year. We’re treating this as a TV show. No talk about things from the books that have yet to appear in an episode of the show that has already aired on HBO. Period. So those of you who’ve read “A Clash of Kings” (and beyond), plese keep your knowledge to yourselves until the rest of of us find out. The discussion seemed plenty lively last year even with those restrictions, and should hopefully continue in that vein.
People aren’t complaining because it’s graphic or “indecent,” they’re complaining because it’s lazy and boring.
They’re “telling” and not “showing” the story, but since they put some boobs in it, they think it’s ok? It’s lazy tv.
I like the bewbs. And since the rest of the production is anything but lazy, the sexuality is just dessert. Can’t TV be interesting and fun without being a graduate course in plotting and exposition? More boobs!
Hey, we didn’t really have winter in Chicago this year for more than a few days, so I’ll gladly take GoT instead. Too bad about Luck, though; I really liked that.
Open letter to HBO: just because you CAN have boobs-n-cussin’ in every episode of every show doesn’t mean you MUST have boobs-n-cussin’ in every episode of every show. The “sexposition” adds nothing and weakens a quality piece of work.
STRONGLY agree!
It depends on how it’s used.
I’m two books in now and Martin seems a fan of sexposition himself, do I don’t mind. And it actually worked well last year, like the Littlefinger backstory.
I agree with JimHill 100%. I’m rather disappointed to hear “the show becomes even more brazen…” That’s a shame, because at least half the sex scenes in season 1 were completely unnecessary, and were basically just a blemish on an otherwise fine work.
Read the books…they are even more vulgar. Stop being whimps, sex in a world like Westeros is on par with religion and battle.
As a European, I’m used to have naked women and sex scenes already early in the morning on TV and I don’t really mind sex and nudity in movies and TV shows. But when one episode of THRONES stopped cold for an almost five minutes long lesbian sex scene, it was even for me too much and I seriously started laughing at how ridiculous it was.
I still wonder why the mix of blatant softcore porn, graphic violence and intelligent scripts harmonizes so much better in Starz’ SPARTACUS show, while the sex in THRONES sticks out like a sore thumb. (I guess because SPARTACUS never tried to hide what kind of show it really was.)
Sex happens ladies and gents… especially around people in positions of power. To ignore it/not show it is as much a betrayal of narrative truth then anything, especially when if it’s part of a character’s nature that they only feel like they can be true in the presence of the ladies of the night (tyrion’s whole love life is essentially just whores, part of his inability to connect and the development of his mind)
What I don’t like is the double standard. The one sexposition scene in the book is Ned and Catelyn doing it when they get the secret message from her sister in the first episode. However HBO showed them all covered up! Why be so prudish? Why won’t they show a happily married, middle-aged couple enjoying sex as eagerly as they show lessons in whoring?
@prettok… could be as simple as Bean and Fairley weren’t comfortable doing nudity.
“The “sexposition” adds nothing and weakens a quality piece of work.”
Speak for yourself. It’s HBO, not network TV.
I thought a couple of the scenes worked, but the rest didn’t (especially the one with Littlefinger, which was distracting). I’m sad that they feel the need to use scenes like this, regardless if it’s in the source material. A lot of stuff is getting cut out, so why not the sexposition?
It truly is a sad day when I see people complaining about having to watch attractive people have sex. Get over it prudes, if the scenes bother you so much, go fix a sandwich instead. I for one like having a weekly deposit to the spank bank.
@That Werewolf Guy – If you thought nothing but a lesbian scene was going on – then you probably should have paid attention to Littlefinger’s dialog, which pretty much laid out his whole scheme in indirect language.
The sexposition might be overplayed a bit. The sex itself isn’t a problem to me, so long as it doesn’t detract from the scene. The lesbian scene definitely distracted — it was effectively a guy talking about his past while softcore porn projected on the wall behind him.
However, the fact is that a large amount of the content in the books is made of internal monologues. The writers need ways to bring what the characters are thinking to the reader, and sexposition is one such way. I personally feel it adds to the visceral nature of the world.
Westeros revolves around four things: politics, war, sex, and food. That’s the impression you get from the books, at least.
Might do them well to have some more feast scenes for expositionary dialogue and dial back the sex a bit. The books describe feasts almost as fetishistically as they do the sex scenes.
@Jer: Exactly that was the problem with the scene. I noticed that he was talking about something important, but it was constantly interrupted by two naked hookers making out and him giving commands like “Now lick her from behind”. I was just too ridiculous to take it serious and at one point I just didn’t care anymore for ANYTHING that happened in that scene. I’m sure there is a better way to insert sex and exposition into such a show than that.
(I for myself loved that scene where we found out that the old man [forgot his name] is just acting, by showing him having fun with a naked prostitute.)
The sex and violence is what is keeping this Lord of the Rings knockoff watchable. And what is this love affair with that midget?!? That guy kills me, though I may just have a pre-existing prejudice against midgets, just don’t like them on my TV shows. Wasn’t he on Nip/Tuck for a season too? Hated him there as well.
I’ll give it another couple of episodes, mainly for the nudity and violence. But I don’t see myself staying on board for long.
Martin probably hasn’t had sex in 20 years – that must be why he forces so much of it into the books – but given the little time allotted for the series, don’t add it there please.
I am from Sweden, and there is a city here called Västerås, which when pronounced in Swedish sounds very much like Westeros. Just sayin’…
Just finished watching season 1 on BD. I did read the books before watching the show, and the problems with Martin’s storytelling became more obvious when I watched the show. I wouldn’t say there were very big things, though, and when the show kicks into gear in “A Golden Crown”, it becomes pretty magnificent for the rest of the season.
I not a fan of Martin’s writing. But I am of the show.
Alan, any chance of running two review posts this year? A veteran’s post with discussion for those who’ve read the books would be great.
No. As I said last year, I see all the comments that appear on the site, and no way to avoid some. So not only would I get spoiled, but my reviews would then be colored by what I had learned from those comments.
They do that at av club if you wanted to check out a review that has the books in mind. They run two versions each week.
Alan
Cant the same review be pisted on Dan’d blog as well as some kind of guest blogging/veteran blog post etc,with some comments from Dan as well?
As Dab has rread the books, I assume that the line vetween book/TV could be crossed there quite easily….
No. See above. Comments on the back-end of the site (where I keep track of them) are not segregated by blog. I see ’em all.
It’s not happening. As DR says, AV Club is one of many other TV sites that posts reviews where book discussion is more than welcome. Everyone seemed okay with the arrangement last year, and that’s how it’s going to continue.
Just a little remark: even if he’s a Lannister by blood and “environment”, joffrey is technically a Baratheon; looking forward for the season premiere and of course your awesome reviews !
I’d say Joffrey is more technically a Lannister as both his parents are Lannister’s. He’s a Baratheon by “environment” and name.
Yeah, someone already forgot about the incest storyline. Joffrey is legally a Baratheon, but only because Cersei committed fraud upon Robert.
Yeah, it was my mistake to call him Joffrey Lannister, but given his parentage…
Just as a warning — there are some pretty serious spoilers at that “Stupid Ned Stark” link for things that won’t happen until at least the 3rd season of GoT or later.
Can we expect the reviews for each episode to be up after the episode airs or is HBO going to be more strict with the screeners this year?
Sunday nights are the place to be!! Game of Thrones then Mad Men. The cup runneth over.
I was thinking about that. It will make for an amazing 10 weeks of television, but I’m curious to see what the transition will be like since the two shows are so utterly dissimilar.
I haven’t seen it yet, so maybe this is a change for the show, but in the book Balon Greyjoy is the current ruler of the Iron Islands (not deposed, as Alan writes). He staged his own rebellion against Robert shortly after Robert defeated the Targaryens and was put down by Ned and Robert (with, I might add, Jorah Mormount earning his knighthood in the process). This is when Ned took Theon as ward.
So he lost his bid to make the Iron Islands independent of the Iron Throne, but he didn’t lose his control over them.
There’s the suggestion that he’s in charge but not technically the king anymore, and that the current chaos will get him back the crown.
He’s not king of the Iron Islands, he’s lord of the Iron Islands; he just wants to upgrade to king.
Just a warning: There’s a huge spoiler on the first page of that Ned Stark meme site. If you haven’t read book 3, don’t click the link!
I took the link out. People can Google “Stupid Ned Stark” if they want to see. Thanks.
Alan, the “Stupid Ned Stark” site you link to contains at least one massive spoiler from the third book. Perhaps you could put a warning.
Cadmon just beat me to the punch. Sorry about that.
“I finally understand what the big deal is with the direwolves.”
—
This sounds quite promising.
They’re very dire: that’s the significance. They’re the Dolorous Edd of the wolf genealogical tree.
See, for British fans, seeing Sean Bean die is still upsetting every time because he was/is Richard Sharpe dammit. Too bloody stubborn to die! (Sorry for the double post).
“Because Sean Bean is only allowed to play characters who die.”
Hey, that’s Brendan Gleeson job.
Sean Bean survived Troy. Nobody else did (incl. Brendan Gleeson)
Alan, I’m right there with you. My roommate read all the books and I can’t even look at his face while we’re watching the show because I’m afraid some expression he makes can give away the next three seasons – I’m that hardcore about it. I can’t believe you haven’t had trolls spoil things for you. Good luck to us.
Side note: You say Daenerys has little screen time in the beginning, and that’s unfortunate. Can you tell me how often she is topless? This is important.
There’s a certain type of dress Dany wears described in the books (no spoilers) that you probably would have enjoyed, but from what I’ve heard they skipped that particular detail for the show.
Not surprising about the relative lack of Daenerys the first few episodes… you can only make wandering around the desert intriguing in relatively short bursts.
Especially visually. It works (to an extent) in the books because of the internal narration, but unless she’s muttering to herself or talking exposition about her feelings to Jorah all the time, it would be tough to be a great deal of
Like you said Tyrion gets a major upgrade from last year as he takes over the hero part for Ned, but Theon also gets a major bump in screentime from last year. They came off as the two main characters in the book and hopefully that’s the way it is in the TV Show.
Also, how much of Jamie do they have in the first four episodes?
I haven’t seen S2 yet obviously, but they increased the amount of screen time for both Jaime and Robb this season, and there’s a new scene for them in the first episode. As neither were POV characters in Clash, it should be interesting to see what they do.
Will you and Dan be doing weekly podcast segment for GoT like you do with Mad Men?
Because that would be awesome.
Alan – I know it’s kinda premature, but if the show continues at this level will we be able to talk about it in the same breath as Mad Men, The Wire and Deadwood? Or is it a notch below?
If the show continues to live up to the books , which Season 1 did beautifully, we wont be comparing GOT to Mad Mean, The Wire, or Deadwood. It will be all alone as the greatest TV series of all time. No doubt about it.
I’m glad that Melisandre has repeatedly been described as disturbing in the reviews I’ve read. That is indeed the correct vibe.
Gah can’t it be Sunday yet…
Going to have to DVR this… it’s on the same time as WRESTLEMANIA
Winter may be coming.. but War is already here. >=)
I’m only disappointed that sexposition is coming back. If there’s one thing I didn’t like about season 1, that was it. Hopefully they are more like the Viserys-Doreah scene than the Littlefinger-whore or Maester Pycelle-Ros scenes, which were embarrassing and forced.
Your reaction to the direwolves is exciting. Move over dragons; the full size direwolves are better characters IMO.
Can’t wait to see The Maid of Tarth, Stannis, Davos, and all the other new characters.
There’s always a degree of humour in Stannis scenes (see: “Nobody wants you for their king”) in the books, so I hope they keep that in, as well as the heavy dark stuff. I haven’t seen much of Stephen Dillane, but anyone able to pull off a Thomas Jefferson has to have a great deal of range.
Alan I though Sean Bean’s character was Edd Stark, short for Eddard.
No, more sexploitation is not better, its annoying.
Apart from that good show.
I would really love to catch up on your reviews of the previous seasons, but I can’t find them. It doesn’t seem possible to organize your posts by series, or to sort search results for Game of Thrones by author to find your reviews. The link to your author page gives me a 404. Am I missing something obvious? Thanks.
a million complaints about the sex in the show, and not a single one about the murder spree of babies and children.
The murder spree didn’t distract from the plot, it advanced the plot.