Review: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Ko No Mono’

A review of tonight's “Hannibal” – which NBC renewed for a third season earlier today – coming up just as soon as the teacup comes back together…
“What are you up to?” -Alana
“Ko No Mono” is the sort of episode that I imagine will play better for someone binging season 2 at a later date than somebody watching week-to-week. It inches the Will/Hannibal fishing chess game a little – and even has a moment where Alana accuses Jack of moving pieces around on the board – but it's not until fairly late in the episode, when we find out the truth about Freddie Lounds and see what horrible fate Mason has planned for Margot, that it feels compelling as its own thing rather than part of the larger whole.
Really, I think this entire second half of the season may play better that way, even though I've been enjoying all the post-Chilton episodes. Bryan Fuller and company – including David Slade, directing his first episode of the season here – are clearly treating these episodes as a new phase of the story, not only with the characters who are appearing, but with the elliptical, almost dreamlike visual and editing style (the way that at one point in this episode, for instance, Hannibal seems to be conversing with himself rather than with Will) that's been introduced, on top of giving Hugh Dancy a very different look. It all feels as if two separate seasons that just happen to be airing back to back without a break. I admire the willingness to experiment, but I also miss the crispness and precision the show had when Will was still in the mental hospital.
Though some of the strangeness is also coming from the Verger family, where it continues to feel as if there are large parts of their story have been left on the cutting room floor. (The previouslies was the first time I noticed Hannibal mentioning that Margot planned to get pregnant, but it's entirely possible it was in last week's episode and I missed it because Mads Mikkelsen's accent is occasionally impenetrable.) And on a show that's distinguished itself from the rest of the Hannibal-verse by having an understated Lecter, and where most of the performances are buttoned-down even as the visuals and plotting are insane, Michael Pitt's extravagantly mannered performance – as someone joked on Twitter the other day, Pitt “might be the first actor who ever looked at a Gary Oldman performance and thought, “'I could go bigger.'” – isn't a natural fit. This guy who wanders around making little kids cry so he can drink their tears in his martini is memorable, but maybe not a part of this version of the story. Though his cruel revenge on Margot for trying to impregnate her way around papa's will(*) gave us a brief sense of what a Hannibal Lecter story directed by David Cronenberg might look like.
(*) In a weird way, Mason sterilizing Margot against her will may be the “Hannibal” plot device I'm most surprised got past NBC Standards and Practices, because most of what the killers do has an air of the fantastic. This is monstrous, but not in a science-fiction-y way like turning a corpse into a beehive or a tree.
I do, however, like I like how Fuller continues to play with both our expectations from the books and films and their iconography, like when we see what appears to be Freddie's flaming corpse strapped to a rolling wheelchair, just as happens in various version of “Red Dragon.” Fuller has said that he'd like to do his version of the “Red Dragon” story a few seasons from now (assuming the show makes it that long), and clearly Freddie is going to play a different role in the story, given that she turns up alive and well in Jack's office, as the show reveals both that Will has been lying to Hannibal (which most of us assumed) and that Jack is in on at least part of this fishing expedition (which there's been more of a split opinion about).
The most effective part of the episode involves a character the show's had a spotty track record with in Alana. She's flitted in and out of the narrative at times, and her faith in Will and/or Hannibal waxes and wanes in ways that sometimes feel true to character, sometimes just for convenience. But Caroline Dhavernas got a lot of good material to play this week as Dr. Bloom came to grips with all the twisted things happening between the two most interesting men in her life, and even started playing profiler (a role she'd never been comfortable with previously) because she was tired of being a passive participant in all this drama. I imagine we'll learn more next week about exactly what Jack told her, what Will's been up to, etc., and how she reacts.
As with Will being in the mental hospital, this game he's playing with Dr. Lecter is the sort of thing that probably couldn't carry an entire season (even at 13 episodes), so it's good that Fuller is devoting half of this season to each. This is clearly leading somewhere big, based on the flash-forward that began the season, and I'm eager at this point (and maybe a little impatient) to get there.
What did everybody else think?
Hannibal was renewed; This is my Design.
While I had figured out Margot’s ruse last episode, the previously on segment definitely had a bit of footage that wasn’t in the last hour, clarifying her motives.
This has happened a couple times, and I think every time it was with scenes of Hannibal’s patients. (It happened with Dan Fogler in the first season, for example). I guess when they’re editing down the episodes, the Hannibal therapy scenes are the first to go.
Interesting. Can you point to an example with Franklin? I don’t believe I’ve noticed.
Phew, glad to hear this. Wasn’t sure if that was the case or if I had lost time during Naka-Choko…
I love Michael Pitt as Mason Verger. So evil.
Disagree about Mason Verger. Yes, his rhythms and ways of speaking are a little tonally different than what we’ve seen so far. That’s the point though. Hannibal is so reserved and mannered while Mason is over the top and more overtly grotesque. I think he’s an excellent contrast to all the very serious personalities on the show
I’m of two minds on this. I think the criticism isn’t of whether Mason is just tonally different from Hannibal (we’ve had killers-of-the-week of many other colors, too), but whether the performance is campy in a show that intends to be taken seriously. For me, there are a few moments where I was more reminded of the Joker than a real person, but at the same time the show’s music, symbolic images, and general Bryan Fuller-ness (Mason’s hairstyle included) can all get obnoxious from time to time, so I’d agree it’s hard to blame the acting. The bigger issue is that, at a time when the show was already downshifting from full-on thriller to cat-and-mouse suspense, the sidetrack into the Verger family really took the wind out of the sails of the show, and some complainers are bound to be conflating the two.
Apparently there is a huge anti-Michael Pitt community out there. I don’t get it. He was superb in Boardwalk Empire and I think he’s doing a great job here.
It’s hard for me to criticize Pitt’s performance for the scenery-chewing in a show like this. Yes, Lecter may be a more controlled and regulated performance but then there’s Chilton, Gideon, Loundes, and even Will at times. I think what Pitt is doing is certainly a contrast, but Verger wears his evil right on his lapel. He is the exact opposite of Hannibal, so his performance and personality should follow.
I wasn’t exactly “Anti-Michael Pitt,” but I wasn’t enamored with him on Boardwalk Empire the way others seemed to be. But juxtaposing his performance as Mason Verger against Jimmy Dormandy, I think he’s one of those actors whose strength is in eccentricity. Like Johnny Depp or Edward Norton. They’re kind of flat when giving a straight performance. But give them something to hide behind, an accent or an affectation and they’re brilliant.
I personally wish the first half of the season hadn’t gone by so quickly. They packed about 9 hours-worth of plot into 7, with 5 in particular being a cram-fest.
So, Season 2.5 would work better, had it been ay 4-5 episodes, instead of 6.
I KNEW it. I KNEW last week’s episode had to be part of a plan a plan hatched to finally catch Lecter. I knew Crawford had to be in on it. Lounds is alive and well, and, FINALLY, Bloom has begun to smell the STENCH of Lecter beneath his fake fragrance.
And it is WORKING! Lecter has admitted to killing Abigail Hobbs. It’s just a matter of time before Graham gets enough evidence to finally nail this THING once and for all.
Though I am now concerned for Bloom. I did not like the look in his eyes in that last scene with her. He is beginning to suspect that he cannot use and play her as a shield and alibi as before.
SO excellent. I love every single second. The only thing that I miss that would make these episodes even more perfect would be if we still got to see the brilliant performance of Gillian Anderson and the riveting dialoguing between Anderson and Mikkelson .i could watch entire episodes of just the tthose two. I was so elated to hear of the renewal today of this utterly fabulous show!
Actually, Lecter just increased the probability I assign to Abigail being alive. If you think “what happened” is that Lecter removed her ear and otherwise faked her death (shades of Miriam Lass), all his lines take on another cast. Teacups can’t actually reassemble, but Abigail could still be alive, even if Will can’t teach her to fish. Hannibal wouldn’t kill Mischa, after all.
I agree that the teacup was meant to be teasing the idea of Abigail being alive, as well as foreshadowing Freddie.
On the other hand, Freddie being alive surely reduces the odds for Abigail: first Miriam, now Freddie, how many times are they going to be willing to pull the same trick?
My impression from the conversation between Will and Hannibal is that Hannibal included part of Abigail in that Shiva effigy he created. I’m pretty sure Abigail’s dead.
Do we know how Misha died?
“Hannibal included part of Abigail in that Shiva effigy he created”
I never got that impression. Is there any line in particular which suggested that?
Lecter admitted killing Abigail Hobbs, but psychopaths are excellent compulsive liars too. Saying he killed Abigail was useful in that moment for his manipulation of Will, but that doesn’t mean it was true.
So I guess Chilton is really dead? :-(
What in this particular episode gave you the impression that Chilton is really dead? I don’t remember any dialogue to that effect.
@FictionIsntReal
During the conversation about Abigail, Hannibal expressed “remorse” to Will about killing her, wishing he could give her back to him.
He then creates the Shiva effigy with body parts from different people. Later when they talk about the Shiva (and Abigail again), Will says that he prayed to see Abigail again, Hannibal says that his prayers didn’t go unanswered because he saw part of her.
I thought the “saw a part of her” thing was a reference to her ear.
I don’t get the confusion over Chilton either. Fuller has stated he’s still alive.
Oh, I’m not saying there was more info about Chilton in this episode, only the question raised here of how many ostensibly dead people can they bring back. As for Fuller saying Chilton is alive, I hadn’t heard that. I hope Chilton is alive, it would be great to have him back on the show.
Joyeful – Indiscriminate grave-digging isn’t nearly as poetic as the benefactor symbolically answering Will’s prayers, but one of the medical examiners stated that “the extra parts were harvested on site”…
JEF/CONATONC – I mentioned this down below, too, but to my ears there was some dialogue suggesting that Chilton is alive.
When Alana Bloom was talking to Jack at the end, she said something to the effect of “Do you really believe Chilton is the Ripper?” Not “was the ripper,” but “IS the ripper.” Seemed very deliberate to me, and suggests (to me, anyway) that he is still alive…thoughts?
I do wonder Alan if Hannibal was jealous of the potential relationship Will would have with his child and therefore took steps so that he could keep Will all to himself.
You can see the way Hannibal looked at Alana when she questioned their relationship that he was annoyed.
Interesting that Will could not foresee the consequences of this game he is playing and thus maybe a few steps behind the good Dr.
I thought he looked annoyed because he had noticed the gunpowder residue on her hand, and guesses it was Will who encouraged her to do that. He previously had Alana convinced that he was trustworthy while Will was just deluded. This indicates Lecter is losing ground.
If anything, Alana is making a mistake. As we’ve seen over and over and over again, admitting or implying you suspect Hannibal Lecter is a quick ticket to homicide.
Me too. Hannibal is the only show I have to watch with CC on.
What should we make of the references to A Brief History of Time (broken teacups regaining their forms, collapsing universe, time reversing)? And shouldn’t we mention that Hannibal — for the first time, I believe — explicitly admitted killing somebody?
I believe Hannibal uses the metaphor of the teacup-in-reverse in reference to Mischa in the novels.
IIRC this comes up in one of the later books. Hannibal watches A Brief History of Time specifically for that scene.
The teacup thing sounded really familiar to me but I couldn’t recall what it was from. Since I’ve not read Hawking’s book it must have been from one of the later Hannibal books, as mentioned. Thanks!
Mads Mikkelsen’s accent is occasionally impenetrable? Please give an example, because I am absolutely stunned by this claim, though I guess it does back up my experience that Americans are on average absolutely terrible at understanding foreign accents. English is my first language and I lived for 5 years in England without any difficulty whatsoever, yet here I have to speak at about 1/3rd my normal speed and be excruciatingly deliberate with my prounounciation. :(
I generally miss stuff unless I have subtitles on. Not just with Hannibal, but he’s the most frequent offender (not just accent, he rarely raises his voice).
I sometimes miss what he’s saying and have to rewind. And I usually need to have the subtitles one when I’m watching Orphan Black just because there seem to be a lot of different accents on that show. I know I’m terrible at understanding foreign accents though. I’m not sure if that’s just me or Americans in general.
I listened to one of Will’s lines in this episode three times and still didn’t get it.
I have to use CC to catch all of his dialogue, but part of that is the occasionally florid dialogue and medical/culinary/historical terminology I’m not familiar with.
I don’t think it’s the accent, it’s the delivery and volume.
That’s true for many characters on the show. I can always understand Crawford but Will is a born mutterer. In many shows the actors would be pushed to over enunciate or speak up but vague obscurity is part of the package here IMO.
I’m generally quite good with accents and distinguishing sounds but when I watch Hannibal with any background noise (a fan etc.) I wind up punching up the volume or repeating lines at least once per episode.
This may be my favorite episode ever of my favorite show on TV. And the Shiva-Stag may be my favorite image of the shows run.
Also, Alan, thank you for your great criticism and insights! This is my first time commenting but I’ve been reading you for a couple years.
I remember Fuller was talking about an episode with a more than usual comedic tone. Does anyone know if this was it? I laughed out loud 5 or 6 times.
This meat is not pork.
I’m pretty sure the “more comedic” episode he was referring to was episode 2.07, Yakimono, the last Chilton episode.
“There are dead bodies on my property. You just coughed up an ear!”
Nope. Fuller has mentioned this multiple times over on his weekly AV Club Walkthrough interviews. Episode 12 is the one he thinks is a dark comedy laugh riot, so, next week.
I actually like the second half of this season more than I liked the first. I found the mental hospital stuff to be a little less engaging, whereas the intense game Will is playing with Hannibal in these later episodes crackle with energy. The heart of this show is the Will/Hannibal relationship, and it’s at its best for me when they’re so focused on one another.
The show unfortunately seems to be increasingly about torturing and killing pretty women.
– abigail, presumed dead and part-eaten
– beverly, sliced into pieces and opened up for public display
– freddie, presented as killed, murdered, burned, and then displayed (even though it turns out she wasn’t)
– margot, raped, tormented, now forcibly sterilised
– alanna, just going around being hurt waiting to be murdered
Are there any other women in this universe? Well, Jack’s wife, I suppose, dying of natural causes, but other than that…
[Also getting worried about the plotting. Everything in the second half of the season has just been so OBVIOUS. If you’re going to have an exploitative female death, you’ve got to make it so that it isn’t completely obvious it’s fake. But the way the episodes are structured, it feels like Freddie being alive is somehow meant to be a surprise?
I think the root problem there is that the writers think we will have doubts about Will. But there is no reason to doubt him. Yes, he tried to stop a serial killer violently, in the only way he could from behind bars – but that hardly means he’s just going to flip into being a cannibalistic serial killer.
And in turn, that deals a big blow to Hannibal’s character. Why does he trust Will? Will has basically told him that he’s going to bring him down by any means he can. And then suddenly its “why yes, doctor Lector, I WILL say exactly what you want me to say, for no apparent reason, which just happens to be what it takes me to say to get you to make incriminating remarks”.
Now I know that Hannibal’s faculties are meant to be blunted by his love for Will, but to go from superpowered genius in calculating the motives of everybody else in the world (including Will in other aspects, like with Mason), to being an utter moron when it comes to the entrapment, really strains the coherence of the character for me.]
Although I will say, I don’t have a problem with Mason. Actually, I think his poor social skills and exaggerated behaviour are probably a better representation of real-life killers (and indeed spoiled heirs to fortunes) than the normal perfectly-sane-and-perfectly-pleasant types presented on the show.
It’s a very unfortunate case in American society today that it is not trendy or politically correct to mention and discuss violence against men. So much so that many people have become totally desensitized to it.
I am trying to remember the total deaths of the series from season 1 to 2. In season 1 there was the couple in the pilot and the Hobbs family, mushroom man, Abigail killed a boy, the family was killed, a couple was killed, there was Abel killing male and female equally and then there was the totem pole with different genders and races. In season 2 we have had the eye mureal of men and women and the killer was a man who died, there was Randell Tier, councilmen in tree and as you mentioned females.
I do think on balance that they show does not discriminate really on the whole between male and female victims. Even the poor child Mason abused in the episode was a boy (I hate Mason!). So I do not know if we can say that this show has a female problem just yet.
Actually, I think that in terms of the ‘casual’ serial killing of the week, the writers are going out of their way, unrealistically so, to give us male as well as, or in preference to, female victims. Similarly, they’re going out of their way to unrealistically avoid rape and sexual killing. It’s startling not just that there are so many serial killers in this area, but that none of them are just creepy guys with poor social skills raping and killing young women – I find that a little disturbing, because it seems to be part of the glorification of serial killers in this show, elevating them not just above physics (in their superhuman powers) and reason (in their genius intelligence) but in psychology (in their freedom from the sort of broken emotional and sexual impulses that normally motivate killers).
But when it comes to the main story and the cast, I think they’re exploitatively using threats against a female cast that exists mostly to be threatened. On the female side, EVERYONE has been killed, has been presented as killed, is in serious and emphasised danger of being killed or worse in a way that largely defines their roles in the show. On the male side, Will and Hannibal are much, much more than the threat they occasionally pose each other, Jack mostly seems safe (other than that flash-forward), and there’s been no threat to the other two techs. Mason will eventually meet some horrible end, but we’re not meant to worry about that, we’re meant to hope for it.
Was Margot raped? I don’t remember learning that, but I kind of get easily confused with that story. Do we even know how she tried to kill Mason?
Hey, you forgot Miriam Lass! But more seriously, Alana is the odd one out, because nothing really bad has happened to her yet. And we just found out Freddie is ok. Bedelia du Maurier also got the hell out of Dodge just in time. Plus, I should mention that while Margot is raped by her brother in the book, that has not been confirmed on the show. Fuller said he wanted to avoid that, although the forced abortion+sterilization is plenty bad by itself.
Why is Hannibal falling into Will’s trap?
Because he has disadvantages. He is insane.
He also has a huge ego in which he believes he is smarter than everyone else. Up until now it has proven to be true. But Will is an opponent he respects. While he isn’t underestimating Will’s abilities, he so firmly believes in his own ability to talk people into doing what he wants that he believes what Will is selling him. Will is using Hannibal’s ego against him and doing so in a way that makes it very easy for Hannibal to buy it.
Why wouldn’t Hannibal believe he’s converted Will to his side?
Will boosted his street cred with Hannibal by:
1. trying, and almost succeeding, to kill him from behind bars
2. supposedly killing and serving filet of Freddie, and enjoying the meal with Hannibal.
Well, I will agree that it disturbs me NBC clears the forced hysterectomy, but Mason’s not allowed to say “muff-diving.”
It’s a little muddy to accuse the show of misogyny when Beverly and Freddie have been gender-flipped from the books. There has been gendered, and despite the show’s apparent intentions, sexualized violence (for me, the nurse at Chilton’s asylum) — that I’ve felt has been, whatever this might mean for a horror pop culture television show, irresponsible. At the same time, in a show about serial killers and cannibals, for any character to have weight, anything must be allowed to happen to them (though as you say this obviously isn’t the case for characters like Jack who must survive). At the same time, because society is not equal, the violence is really not equal even dispersed across various genders (and uh especially not when the violence against women is specific to them as women, i.e., Margot).
Why would the show be interested in ‘realistic’ serial killers, at all, much less ones who exclusively kill women, when you can watch almost any CBS show for that? These “regular” murder shows, to me, are the more desensitizing/obfuscating.
Isn’t it a mistake to think Lecter superhuman in all respects? (He does get caught after all, and to characterize that as some kind of brain fart reduces his complexity.) He isn’t really ‘good’ at being an FBI consultant – this is partly b/c he’s often misleading to cover his own tracks, partly b/c he’s not an empath, but also have you ever noticed his “soundbites of wisdom” are kind of boring? And delivered in the same mannerism everytime? (“The ancient blah blahs believed that blah blah was a symbol of blah blah.”) I like the implication that he overestimates his own veneer, and that it is in part being around Hannibal too often and for an extended period of time that makes the persona give a little.
Also, in SotL, he’s really only able to provide info on Bill b/c he was his therapist and knew his secrets, not because he has a gift for insight beyond what he can perceive.
And I like the idea that he’s bored – he ‘finally finds’ someone interesting, and despite the risk of entrapment/exposure, it’s just better than continuing as he has been.
Mason Verger didn’t have a face in the movie. How much more over the top can we get? It’s nice to see someone who isn’t a low talker on the show. It’s a nice contrast. Sometimes you have to turn the volume up to hear will. Plus Michael Pitt is just great to watch all around. Mason has added a creepy element that somehow the show didn’t have despite using cannibalism and human totem poles.
Since Margot’s first appearance it’s been clear her brother is awful to her. This week we saw the clearest picture of their relationship yet. How much time did you want the show to spend fleshing out their backstory?
I can’t say I’ve enjoyed the dream sequences. Visually impressive for sure, but I miss the story telling. Great acting from everyone though. I do hope next season we get to see flashbacks with Hannibal’s sister. A good story to tell there.
The story of Hannibal’s sister is “Hannibal Rising”. It’s not a good story.
The scene where Hannibal talked about his sister was my favorite acting Mikkelson has done in the entire series. When he said “She was not my daughter but she was my- charge-” his voice catches for a moment, and Mikkelson lets you catch a glimpse of a very different and tragic side of Hannibal. Hannibal is almost always in control- contemptuous and smug. We’ve seen him play curiosity about other killers, and caring and admiration about both Will and Abigail, but this was the first time I recall seeing him vulnerable.
Indeed, that was a fantastic scene, and whatever other worries I may have about the show I think Mikkelson is delivering one of the all-time great dramatic performances in TV.
Just go back to that flashforward and look at how he shows Hannibal’s changing reactions to Jack’s arrival in just a few millimetres of motion. Or in this episode, when the camera lingers on him after Will has gone to ‘kill’ Mason: the way that he almost but doesn’t quite smile, the excitement and pleasure warring with worry about (and for) Will, and some concern and regret for Margot.
The other actors manage to live up to the writing – if an actress gets given Alanna’s scenes in this episode, she either lives up to the writing or else she gives an obviously bad performance. Mikkelsen is transcending the writing – another actor could do a perfectly unobjectionable job with his lines, yet not be a fraction as effective as Mikkelsen is. Much of what Mikkelsen does is done without dialogue.
I think there’s a hierarchy of acting ability:
– rubbish
– charismatic or pretty but can’t really act
– can act well enough for most purposes
– able to really be impressive when given highly dramatic scenes
– able to be really impressive even in scenes that on paper don’t LOOK highly dramatic.
Mikkelsen is one of the few actors in that last category, I think. Dancy and Dhavernas I would put in the penultimate category, on the evidence so far.
Hannibal has revealed some emotion before, but he’s so alien it seems hard to think of it the same way we might for a normal human.
Except for the last 10 minutes, this episode was excruciatingly slow & cerebral. I know the visuals get tons of praise but I can’t help wishing they would use allegory as a spice for flavor rather than a full-blown ingredient which overpowers the dish.
Fantastic ep! Cannot wait for the next one and even better news that we’ll be having another season!
Also quite glad to be proven wrong on the writers handling of Jack, since it wasn’t stupidity he was showcasing in previous eps, just subterfuge.
I thought about that last scene between Will and Mason, and it got me thinking about Hannibal’s motivations: why does he do what he does? He’s not an anarchist ( though Mason might be; his portrayal has a shade of Heath Ledger’s Joker in it), he’s not a sadist (which Mason most definitely is). Hannibal kills and manipulates differently every time, based on how he feels about his victims:
– Abigail knew one of his secrets, so she had to go.
– Beverly knew his biggest secret, she had to go.
– Chilton was an admirer and made the perfect patsy.
– Gideon was a competitor and someone Hannibal respected
– Bloom is part of his relationship with Will
– Crawford is the law, always to be eluded
– Will is the object of his “affection”, his potential protege
Which brings me to the Vergers. Hannibal might feel some sympathy for Margot, but she is really just a pawn in his game for Will. And Mason, well…I think Hannibal just straight up hates the guy. A pampered New England rich kid who torments people for no grander purpose than his own amusement. I think he wanted Margot to have a child in hopes it could give her some comfort after all she has suffered and because it’ll screw Mason over. Yet he also wants Will to be a killer, so he manipulates her to pull Will into the problems with her brother, knowing it will lead Will to killing Mason.
Or so he thought, but as Hannibal will realize, he’ll have to do the job himself, deciding only in the moment to instead leave Mason alive to suffer.
I could be mistaken — and I don’t know what it would add, anyway, other than atmosphere and another Cronenberg nod — but in addition to the ‘Dead Ringers’ scrubs, the burst of music at the start of the last Will/Mason scene was also on the ‘Naked Lunch’ soundtrack.
Do you know what song it was? I would love to know, but can find it nowhere.
According to Bryan Fuller’s Twitter, the music is “Farhat Allika” by Groupe Ben Souda.
Thanks! Found an overview of it here, but this is the only place I’ve seen it!
[www.allmusic.com]
I was able to find it on Spotify, you’re fucking welcome [play.spotify.com]
Have you noticed that it’s the first time Hannibal actually admits to killing – in the teacup scene?
It looked to me that Will barely contained a jolt at that moment.
Although he comes awfully close to admitting , especially in his statue, he actually still does not admit to anything in particular. His word choice is always so that it is open for interpretation, if you suspect he did it will sound like admittance , if you don’t suspect it will sound like a general remark.
A few late-to-the-party thoughts:
— I’ve been racking my brain trying to figure out who Pitt Mason reminds me of. I thought I had it pinned with Thomas Dolby, but that’s more on the surface. I’ve now come around to John Lithgow, both in his looks and how his voice sounds. I reserve the right to update that opinion as his arc continues… :)
— Someone suggested the docs in scrubs was a nod to Dead Ringers, and that may well be the case. But I haven’t seen that since it came out, so any reference to that movie would elude me. What came to mind for me–and I’m sure most everyone will think this insane and way off–was Pee Wee’s Big Adventure. Remember when he was having one of his dreams about his bike, and there were a bunch of demented doctors operating on it? They all had painted faces, thought, and the colors were off, too, but the way the docs in Hannibal were all huddled around Margot and sort of descended on her like a horde of zombies was very reminiscent of that dream sequence from Pee Wee. (call me crazy)
–I haven’t seen it mentioned yet in the comments, but I got the impression that Alana Bloom as much as confirmed that Chilton is still alive. When she was talking to Jack at the end, she said something to the affect of “Do you really believe Chilton is the Ripper?” Not “was the ripper,” but “IS the ripper.” Seemed very deliberate to me, and sort of suggests that he is still alive…thoughts?
–These last two episodes cannot come soon enough. Dying to see if Hannibal goes behind bars at the end of the season or if he makes a (short-lived?) run for it, which would break with the origins, but that hasn’t bothered them much up to this point. And if they leave it as a cliffhanger with what we’ve already seen, or if we’ll find out Jack’s and Hannibal’s fates…pleeeease don’t leave me hanging, Mr. Fuller!
I have to say I was amused by the Gary Oldman reference, as I was just thinking Michael Pitt reminded me tremendously in this role of Heath Ledger’s Joker, perhaps before going quite so far off into that unique Joker madness. A new origins story, perhaps.
Michael Pitt = should be the new joker