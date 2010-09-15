Review: HBO’s ‘Boardwalk Empire’

In the debut episode of HBO’s period gangster epic “Boardwalk Empire,” which premieres Sunday at 9 p.m., a character is murdered in a public place, a brutal act that kicks off a music montage showing various violent deeds spinning off from the same group of Atlantic City gangsters.
It’s such a classic mob movie moment that only two living directors should be allowed to film such a sequence in the way that it’s filmed: Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese.
Fortunately for “Boardwalk Empire” creator Terence Winter, he got Scorsese.
So a sequence that in lesser hands would feel like the umpteenth rip-off of “The Godfather” and “Goodfellas” instead plays like a master doing variations on one of his most famous themes.
That’s the case for much of “Boardwalk Empire,” not just in the Scorsese-directed pilot, but later episodes where directors like Tim Van Patten and Allen Coulter very much maintain Scorsese’s fluid style. Much of the show will seem familiar in one area or another – a little bit “Godfather,” a little bit “Deadwood” and “Sopranos” and (as Winter himself will readily admit) a whole lotta “White Heat” – yet it’s so impeccably-crafted that the whole feels more original than the sum of its parts.
With Scorsese, “Sopranos” alums like Winter, Van Patten, Coulter and star Steve Buscemi and an enormous budget that included building a recreation of the Atlantic City boardwalk circa 1920, “Boardwalk Empire” comes with as much hype and as many expectations as any new drama in recent memory. HBO has thrown a lot of money and talent at a problem – that problem being the sense that, even with the success of “True Blood,” the channel has been running on fumes since the days of Tony, Paulie Walnuts and company – and for once, that approach has succeeded. Despite some unavoidable bumps as Winter introduces us to a strange new world and its enormous population, “Boardwalk Empire” has sweep, style, grand characters and chilling moments. It”s fantastic.
We open in 1920, literally on the night before Prohibition starts and alcohol is outlawed throughout America. Atlantic City is not taking it well. A man and woman are seen pushing a baby carriage filled with liquor bottles (they have to carry the baby in their arms), while a group of men in blackface are holding a mock funeral for John Barleycorn himself.
Through this mess strides Buscemi as Enoch “Nucky” Thompson, known in respected circles as the treasurer of Atlantic County, and in less respected ones as the most powerful fixer on the east coast. Where others see Prohibition as a reason to freak out, or mourn, Nucky sees only dollar signs. To crooks like Nucky, Prohibition is a license to print money, unintentionally granted by the United States Congress.
“Everybody wants what they ain’t allowed to have,” Nucky explains – and by God, he’s going to give it to them, at a steep markup.
The doomed experiment that was Prohibition, and the explosion of organized crime it created, is incredibly fertile territory. It allows Winter to mix a group of real-life wiseguys like gambler Arnold Rothstein (Michael Stuhlbarg from “A Serious Man”) and Lucky Luciano (Vincent Piazza) with fictional characters like Michael Shannon’s religious zealot of a Prohibition agent Nelson Van Alden, as well as ones in between like Nucky himself.
(Winter changed the last name and some of the biographical details from the real Nucky Johnson so he wouldn’t be bound by history, and so viewers couldn’t spoil the whole series for themselves with a quick Google search.)
With so many “Sopranos” alums involved, echoes of HBO”s last series about Jersey wiseguys are inevitable. Nucky”s protege Jimmy Darmody (Michael Pitt), a World War I veteran who wants to advance faster than Nucky will let him, comes across as Christopher Moltisanti by way of Scorsese-era Leonardo DiCaprio. Nucky”s ex-showgirl lover Lucy (Paz de la Huerta) is sexy but also moody and unfiltered in a way that evokes many of Tony”s mistresses. Winter wrote most of the funniest “Sopranos” episodes (including “Pine Barrens”) and his black sense of humor is all over this show. There are beefs over jokes taken too far and gifts not properly appreciated and frequent tensions between New Jersey and New York.
Yet the scope is grander – spotlighting various corners of Atlantic City society, criminal and otherwise, and extending out to Chicago and Washington, D.C. – in a way that ultimately evokes other HBO dramas like “Deadwood” or “Rome” or “The Wire” more than it does the adventures of Tony and Carmela. “The Sopranos” was a character study and a cynical look at turn-of-the-millennium social decay. “Boardwalk Empire” is a more straightforward gangster story, and one that”s oddly optimistic even with all the violence. Tony lamented that he came in at the end of something, where Nucky is there at the start.
Buscemi is an unconventional choice to front this show. The real Nucky was a big bear of a man, unconflicted about his criminal enterprise, where Buscemi is small and sarcastic and, at the start, reluctant about the violence that”s coming along with all the money he and his friends stand to make from bootlegging.
“You can”t be half a gangster, Nucky,” Jimmy tries to tell him. “Not anymore.”
But if Buscemi is an unexpected main man, he”s also a superb one, helping to center the complicated plot and huge cast of characters and adding a moral heft that keeps the show from ever letting itself become Prohbition”s Greatest Hits. And in a storyline involving Kelly Macdonald as an Irish immigrant trapped in a bad marriage, Buscemi proves a surprisingly convincing, tender romantic lead.
And the cast around him is wonderful, given one incredible bit of business after another to play by Winter and his writers. Pitt matches Buscemi”s gravity as Jimmy tries to cope with the things he did and saw in the war, and becomes a strong co-lead when much of the action switches to Chicago. As Agent Van Alden tells a potential recruit that their mission is “a godly pursuit,” Shannon”s voice cracks and rumbles in a manner suggesting that his God is an unforgiving Old Testament type. As Rothstein, Stuhlbarg gets to deliver one hypnotic monologue after another that makes clear why all these Irish and Italian tough guys are so fearful of this Jewish money man, and then Michael Kenneth Williams (Omar from “The Wire,” here playing Nucky”s counterpart in Atlantic City”s African-American community) tops him with a dazzling speech that will never let you look at a bookcase the same way again.
The characters are so numerous and colorful that the show occasionally suffers from information overload in the early going. There”s a scene in the pilot where Van Alden tries to identify all the major players to his confused partner that tries to dress up the exposition with humor, yet I very much empathized with the partner during a later sequence where I lost track of who was who.
But as with the best of these broad canvas series, the players and their allegiances become clear within an episode or two. And from that point on, “Boardwalk Empire” becomes everything that HBO (and I) had hoped for it.
In an exchange that”s been featured in most of the trailers for the show, Jimmy again tries to push Nucky for a promotion, telling him, “All I want is an opportunity.”
“This is America, ain’t it?” a frustrated Nucky replies. “Who the fuck”s stopping you?”
With this cast, this setting, this director and this budget, Winter has been given a tremendous opportunity to make something that might one day be discussed in the gangster pantheon with “Public Enemy” or “The Godfather” or, yes, “The Sopranos.” And it looks like he”s running with it.
EARLIER: An interview with "Boardwalk Empire" creator Terence Winter.
Nucky’s line, “”This is America, ain’t it? Who the fuckâ€™s stopping you?'” reminds me of the opening scene of The Wire — explains the series’s view of the world in one pithy sentence.
Exactly!
I can’t wait until Sunday night to watch this. Screw Sunday Night Football!
Between this, Mad Men and Rubicon, Sunday night is the best night of television.
IMO, Sunday has been the best night of television since NYPD Blue went off the air. Was there even anything on TV between NYPD Blue and The Sopranos? If there was, it escapes my recollection.
Won’t be as good as Mad Men.
It could give Mad Men a run for its money come awards time
nice saying that without seeing an episode
I hope it does give Mad Men a run for its money. I am a big fan of Mad Men, but a lot of the Mad Men fans, especially those who post on AMC, seem to think it’s the only show on TV worth watching. Someone actually posted that John Slattery should have won the Emmy instead of Aaron Paul. Now that BB won’t be eligible next year, they’re counting on getting any awards that would have gone to BB.
Alan Sepinwall, is it possible that Boardwalk Empire will win Best Drama over Mad Men at the Golden Globes?
I think it almost certainly will. Regardless of quality, Globe voters are drawn to things that are shiny and new, and also to big Hollywood names. With Scorsese attached, this has both.
All I could think of while watching a trailer is how Pitt and MacDonald remind me to much of DiCaprio and Winslet. Which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. I’ve always loved Buscemi and adding Omar in made sure I’d be watching until the end. I’m very excited for Sunday.
My expectations were already sky high for this because of Scorsese, Winter and the wonderful cast but Alan’s comment that there aren’t just similarities to Sopranos and Goodfellas(you forgot Once upon a Time in America) but also to Rome and Deadwood let them grew even more. Yet, The Walking Dead is still my most anticipated new series. Boardwalk Empire a close second …or 3rd when we can take Ron Howard’s megalomaniac movie trilogy/TV-Series adaption of King’s Dark Tower as a given.
Good catch, Salino. I’d completely forgotten about Walking Dead.
I wonder if Walking Dead could end up being a dark horse to win Best Drama. The comics are some of the most emotionally affecting ones that I’ve ever read. I read the first two trades in one clip and sat on my balcony smoking a cigarette and looking into the middle-distance wondering if life was worth living. It was that good.
Since The Wire ended, I’ve tended to agree with Bill Simmons that it’s pretty frustrating seeing actors from that show in other roles. But that started to change when I saw Michael B. Jordan in “Friday Night Lights” and went even further in that direction when I saw Clarke Peters and Wendell Pierce in “Treme.” However, I think there’s a very good chance that Michael K. Williams in “Boardwalk Empire” will finally bury that line of thinking completely. I just hope that the character isn’t TOO much like Omar.
Reply to comment…
I never would have recognized that Vince on FNL was the same actor who played Wallace on The Wire. He really grew up in that time period. As for Williams, I can’t envision that his character on BE will be anything like Omar. I also love seeing Peters and Pierce on Treme. Can’t wait for Season 2!
That was Wallace? Seriously? I recognised D, obviously but Wallace? Wow. That’s brilliant.
Ehm. What is “Public Enemy”?
[www.imdb.com]
The scenes about people on the day Prohibition starts (specifically the couple pushing a carriage full of booze) are a direct homage to this film. Great Cagney picture that defines the Prohibition-era gangster along with Hawkes’s Scarface.
“Buscemi proves a surprisingly convincing, tender romantic lead.”
I seem to remember he was quite convincing in the movie Ghost World. I am so surprised, I always liked him.
The much more measured critique in the Sunday Times was much closer to the mark and much less blinded by the celebrity of those involved. Yes, Pitt looks like Dicaprio–but Jimmy is supposed to be a former Princeton student from the days when it was even more of a gentleman’s club–yet he speaks poorly (while chewing gum) and has a limited vocabulary–some Ivy Leaguer! He is also supposed to be a haunted, grizzled war hero–not with smooth baby face.
Al Capone is played like a silly, stupid juvenile–wrong again.
And have you ever seen 2 brothers who look less like brothers than the Thompsons? Or someone less likely to instill fear and awe in gangsters and crooked pols than Nucky?
Add in the painfully obvious efforts to jam in period dialogue and “geez, Louise!” you have a Christmas tree ornament of anopener–shiny but empty.
I liked it a lot.
Of course, I’ve always had a weakness for the Roaring 20’s – and “The Godfather”.
But it’s a big, handsome production with some real possibilities.
They just need to keep the plot a little less muddled – and make the characters and their motives crystal clear. Something that wasn’t always the case in the pilot. We always need to know who’s wackin’ who, and why.
