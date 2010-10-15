Review: Idris Elba in BBC America’s ‘Luther’

There was a period in the mid-“90s when I asked an English acquaintance why his country”s TV shows were so much better than ours. He laughed and said that I thought that because only the very best stuff was being sent across the pond, that very few Brit series were up to the standards of a “Prime Suspect,” and that if I spent enough time watching the shows he did, I”d find it to be every bit as mediocre and formulaic as most of American TV.
I thought about that conversation quite a bit as I got deeper and deeper into “Luther,” a six-part cop drama that BBC America is bringing over here starting Sunday night at 10. Were it one of only two or three Brit crime shows I”d ever seen, I imagine I”d have been floored throughout. But I”ve seen enough other shows just like it that I had to leave the novelty aside and judge it on its own merits. And those merits include two fantastic lead performances by Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson, but also some muddled overall storytelling that left me scratching my head by the time we got to the final act.
Elba, who will forever be identified by the small but passionate audience of “The Wire” as upwardly-mobile drug dealer Stringer Bell, is John Luther, a London-based detective who”s brilliant but also unhinged. We”re introduced to him as he”s closing in on a child abductor whose latest victim may still be alive, and the methods he uses to locate her are more Jack Bauer than Lenny Briscoe. He”s suspended, investigated and reinstated, and everyone – his boss Rose (Saskia Reeves), best friend Ian (Steven Mackintosh) and estranged wife Zoe (Indira Varma) – views him as a ticking time bomb. He”s too good at catching bad guys to be left on the sideline, but too much like them for anyone to totally trust.
The notion of the hero who learns to think like a killer in order to catch them is a familiar one by this point, and practically its own sub-genre on British TV, with other notable examples including “Cracker” and “Touching Evil.” (Both had interesting but unsuccessful adaptations on American TV.) So where “Luther” has to stand out is with its performances and its storytelling.
On the former, it succeeds wonderfully. Elba is tall and striking and has a singular presence (in one of the later episodes, another character notes the futility of Luther trying to wear a disguise), and yet he ably transforms himself from his usual smooth screen persona into this stooped, bow-legged, volatile wreck of a man. It”s a riveting performance, and matched by that of Ruth Wilson as Alice Morgan, a killer so clever and crazy that she spends the six episodes veering wildly between being Luther”s arch-nemesis and closest ally. Where Luther has the clearly explosive temper, Alice”s own insanity manifests more unpredictably, and Wilson is strange and compelling throughout.
The cat-and-mouse games played between the two are the highlight of “Luther,” but the deeper we get into the series, the less we get of it. Several episodes in the middle are focused almost entirely on Luther”s hunt for other serial killers – and are largely indistinguishable from your typical hour of “Criminal Minds” – and then the larger arc takes a bizarre and unconvincing left turn in the final two hours.
So long as Elba”s on the screen, I”m interested, and even more when he and Wilson are sharing it. But ultimately, “Luther” turned out to be more average than I thought at first, regardless of its country of origin.
(A couple of notes before the comments. First, please keep in mind that the No Spoiler policy around here means that if something hasn’t yet aired in America, it’s a spoiler. I’m sure many of you have already seen all six episodes of “Luther,” but I don’t want to see them discussed in anything but the most broad of terms. Okay? Second, because of that time-shifted audience issue – and because, frankly, I didn’t love it as much in the end as I had hoped – I won’t be doing weekly posts on this. Probably something quick after Sunday’s premiere (my favorite episode) and maybe another one after the finale.)
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I had a very similar reaction when it aired over here, a case of ‘seen it all before’. I agree about Ruth Wilson though – she was fantastic, although I suspect in her head she was in another show, much like Alan Rickman in Robin Hood.
Sounds like it will be more appealing to me, since I’ve never really watched much British programming but am an Elba fan. Looking forward to it.
I’m still not sure if I’m “on board” with the final act, but I fully agree on the performances – for me, it’s almost perfect across the board. I’m glad I watched it and I’m definitely gonna check out the two-part second “series” in 2011, with hope that in a different format it can let the characters shine more brightly.
One more thing – I really loved the “packaging” of the show, too. The opening sequence set to “Massive Attack” is awesome, and I admit – it alone makes up for quite a lot of what’s lacking in terms of storytelling.
I felt that way about MI-5 when I started watching it. At first I thought it was fabulous because it had that distinctly British feel. But by the end of Season 1 I was very “meh” about it, and skipped the remaining seasons altogether.
I admit I was hoping for a review along the lines of “this is great…you can’t miss it!” but even without it, I will be watching. Elba was so, so great in The Wire, so charismatic that I’ll watch whatever TV show he does. My expectations will just be adjusted.
Agreed…the dynamic between Luther and Alice and the performances of Elba and Wilson are the only things that make this show special, but I can’t understand why anyone who liked the first episode would be disappointed after the end of the short season. The last 2 episodes were by far the best of the series, because they skipped the case of the week element (and those case were mostly ridiculous constructed..The Mentalist is more realistic and has less plot holes) and Alice was nothing more than a wonderful creepy but textbook sociopath in the pilot. She only became something different in the following episodes.
What I also can’t understand why any sane person would have believed that british tv in the 90ies was better than US-fare. Even in the Pre-Sopranos, FX, AMC, Showtime days their were not only by far more great series..the best of them were also a lot better than the best british series. E.R., Picket Fences, Homicide, Chicago Hope, NYPD Blue, Jim Profit, Space – Above and Beyond, Action, Seinfeld, Brisco County jr., Babylon 5, DS9, OZ, Larry Sanders…
I can answer that: it’s what Alan’s friend said, but it works both ways and gives a false impression of the totality of the other country’s output. American anglophiles rave about British TV because they only see the great stuff and extrapolate from that to end up with a higher than justified opinion of UK TV overall, and Brit fans of US TV do the same the other direction. Personally, I think Alan’s point about US/UK TV having different ‘feels’ is a more useful way of thinking than ‘X is better than Y’.
Isn’t England’s greatest gift to recent U.S. tv all the crappy reality/”talent” shows?
That reminds me: a good way to get a handle on the different ‘feel’ of US and UK TV is to compare the respective incarnations of Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares. Even in the same format with the same host, they’re very, very different.
Alternatively, you could watch Law & Order: UK. Has Alan seen it? Given his comments here, it would be interesting to hear his opinion.
I tried watching the show, because, hey, it’s Stringer Bell and all, but very quickly I lost interest (as you said, the case of the week often seem ridiculous at times, and all in all, it’s a good show, but too similar to other British shows), and stopped watching.
Maybe I should just go straight to the last 2 episodes and check those out instead.
I actually really liked the cases-of-the-week on Luther. Didn’t feel like a rehash of a million previous shows like so many procedurals.
Alan: You’ve just described my reaction to ‘The Good Wife’. I’m one of a lot of people who were pleasantly surprised by how engaging a pretty standard legal soaper turned out to be. Not every show out there can be ‘The Wire’ or ‘Prime Suspect’ (at its best), but there are pleasures in a well-cast formula executed with more intelligence than is strictly necessary.
I watched Luther on UK TV when it aired: I actually thought it got better as it went along. Began by looking like possibly a bit of a retread of “damaged cop whose flaws are also his greatest asset for catching bag guys” cliches. Then became an absolute hoot, admittedly a bit silly at times but great fun. And the Idris Elba/Ruth Wilson double-act was great.
Well worth a go.
Love the the comments from the cast as to how they wanted to play their respective characters, however Ruth Wilson needs to know that the fem-fatal in Double Indemnity was Barbara Stanwyck not Lana Turner (unless she was mistakenly referring to the Postman Always Rings Twice.) Appreciate a response. An avid fan.
Are you KIDDING? This show is nothing short of COMPLETELY AMAZING. Every aspect of the show, writing/acting/directing etc is brilliant. It’s complex and emotional with all the right amounts of twist and turns. My only problem is that I just discovered it and have already watched the entire first season (home sick with a cold) and now have to wait because the first four episodes of season two have expired..
This is my second season watching Luther. I looooooove it. Elba is great. The second season has revealed to be twice as good as the first season. Keep up the good work. The British talk is sometime hard for me to keep up or understand but I hang in there. Jackie
The character Luther behaves as a total madman – 1) what is his motivation for siding with psychotic criminals?
2) Why does Luther let criminals assault and threaten him constantly, even agreeing to assisst them in their insane endeavours – would the plot tempo suffer if common sense ruled the day – by simply bringing down the heat of the Met on the criminal charaters?
3) Why does Luther constantly self destruct on a not so slow fuse – since he follows no orders and has seemingly no agenda, why not at least attempt to pursue some form of justice and stop the criminal element from hurting yet more innocent people?
4) I have worked in the criminal justice system – as an attorney and special agent for the government , not as a police officer – I find the actions and motivations of Luther to be beyond reason, even cowardly – are TV viewers now so twisted that they find corrruption and evil appealing? Am I alone in this interpretation of the show’s main character? How about some strong willed characters that believe in justice and helping the public and their country – not on the BBC, eh?
I had heard some good things about his show and I’m familiar with the BBC’s reputation for quality, but I found Luther way too low brow for my tastes. The show teeters between absurdity and just plain stupidity at times. It’s touted as a character study of a trouble cop, but that is balanced by stories borrowed from the wings of the X-Files in their silliness. Luther is constantly coming up with solutions that are so gimmicky they would be better off used in a new series of “Encyclopedia Brown” stories. Episodes often have a clunky quality with climaxes suddenly appearing out of nowhere and “hanger on” moments that are contrived and ring false. If this was made for American television, it would be denounced as American junk TV. It’s harder to say British junk TV, but that’s what this show is for the most part. Elba is a decent actor, but he chews the scenery so much of the time with his wincing and pounding of desks, he’s actually a bit melodramatic.