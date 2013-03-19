Review: ‘Justified’ – ‘Decoy’

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I would like a young Gerard Depardieu to play me in the movie…
“What is the coolest, most awesomest thing that ever happened to us in high school?” -Boyd
Cool as an astronaut landing a helicopter on the baseball diamond must have been to the teenage versions of Boyd, Ava, Johnny and Raylan, I would say the entirety of “Decoy” just topped it for me.
The Jewish holiday of Passover is less than a week away, so the timing was kind of perfect for “Decoy,” an episode that abundantly qualifies for my Dayeenu rule. For the gentiles among you, there’s a Passover folk song detailing all the miracles that God performed for the Jews during the story of the Exodus, and at the end of each line, you say that that individual thing would have been enough – or, “Dayeenu.” (Pronounced DIE-ay-new.)
So when I get an episode as overflowing with awesomeness, as consistently smile-inducing as “Decoy,” the only real way to respond to it is to get my Hebrew on and list all the miracles and wonders presented to us by Graham Yost and company:
* If “Decoy” had only featured Constable Bob proving himself to be one tough sonuvabitch while taking a beating from Yolo… Dayeenu.
* If “Decoy” had only featured Tim deciding to place a phone call to Colt in the middle of an ambush, and accidentally brought Lieutenant Dan from “Forrest Gump” into it… Dayeenu.
* If “Decoy” had only featured the marshals responding to the ambush by circling the wagons… Dayeenu.
* If “Decoy” had only featured Boyd, Ava and Johnny making the same mental connection Raylan did about the astronaut who visited them in high school… Dayeenu.
* If “Decoy” had only featured Nicky Augustine not being the least bit impressed by Boyd and his operation and taking pleasure in how easily he can wind everyone up… Dayeenu.
* If “Decoy” had only featured Ava figuring out a way out of the bar once Nicky outed Johnny’s change in allegiance… Dayeenu.
* If “Decoy” had only featured Shelby’s story about how he met Arlo in Vietnam… Dayeenu.
* If “Decoy” had only featured Raylan and Bob calmly facing off against an army of Tonin goons, plus Bob’s elegant solution to the Shelby problem… Dayeenu.
There have certainly been deeper episodes of “Justified” (most of them involving Mags Bennett in some way), but I would be hard-pressed to think of one that was more purely fun than “Decoy.” This might be an odd adjective to use in describing an episode that includes Patton Oswalt being beaten within an inch of his life, and yet even the Bob vs. Yolo sequence was happiness personified because it was Bob finally getting the chance to prove he’s exactly the badass he says he is, and because the Drew puns kept on coming and coming until they started to confuse Yolo, who must have not been paying attention in school the day they taught about the sinking of the Lusitania.
What made this one so great is the thing that so often powers the work of Elmore Leonard(*): watching smart, competent people get to be smart and competent. Colt’s plan to ambush the convoy is a fine one, but Tim has a sixth sense about this sort of thing, so it becomes a stalemate between two veterans. (And that phone conversation by itself retroactively increased my appreciation of the previous Tim/Colt episodes.) Boyd really does know how Raylan thinks, which is how he’s able to figure out that he’s at the high school. Nicky Augustine isn’t some clown from the city who’s going to be in over his head dealing with Boyd’s crew; he’s the left hand of God, and carries himself accordingly.
(*) And I should note that several scenes in this episode – Yolo putting “Love Train” on the stereo so he’d have a torture soundtrack, or Nicky’s monologue about what Ava must’ve had to do to make it to the top of the Harlan food chain – felt particularly Tarantino-ish, which makes sense, given how much Tarantino’s work has been inspired by Leonard’s writing (even before he did “Jackie Brown,” his crackling adaptation of Leonard’s “Rum Punch”).
And at the center of it are Raylan and Shelby, the former looking to build a career case on the latter, the latter insisting he’s ready to die and just wants to help, the former not believing anything he says. I really like how Yost and the writers (here sharing credit with Chris Provenzano) have turned Shelby into a surrogate for Arlo, so Raylan can work through his issues with his late father even as he’s in the midst of trying to outwit the Detroit mob. We’ve seen enough of Shelby on his own (particularly with Ellen May) to be more apt to believe him than Raylan is, but Raylan has a very good point about all of the people Shelby/Drew betrayed over the years to make it to this moment.
Now Shelby’s on the freight train out of Harlan, but there are enough conflicting agendas at work right now to fill the season’s final two episodes with action, betrayals and, hopefully, much more awesomeness involving colorful characters being very, very smart and capable around one another.
Some other thoughts:
* I’m not familiar with Bobby Campo, who played Yolo, but he really impressed me, giving off an almost Joseph Gordon-Levitt vibe. That’s the kind of scene that doesn’t work at all if the actor doing the torture – whether it’s Michael Madsen in “Reservoir Dogs” or James Gandolfini in “True Romance” – doesn’t have the charisma to keep it interesting beyond the violence being done.
* Less surprising at this point is the quality of Mike O’Malley’s performance. He’s done great dramatic work, after all, on “Glee,” and he convincingly played a tough guy on the short-lived “My Own Worst Enemy.” Still, it’s a pleasure to watch him in this role, absolutely nailing the amount of confidence a man like Nicky would have in dealing with these people. His presence made the absence of gone-to-Canada Wynn Duffy easier to take. (And the lack of Jere Burns this week makes the creation of the “Wynn Duffy Reacts to Surprising Things” – I’m open to better name suggestions – web series even more essential.)
* Yost was one of the producers of the great HBO miniseries “From the Earth to the Moon,”
which included episodes featuring both the astronaut who used the golf club (Alan Shepard) and the many who drive the lunar rover. It doesn’t really matter who it was supposed to be, but my money would be on Apollo 15 commander Dave Scott, who drove the first rover and was one of the consultants on the miniseries.
* Do you reckon Colt was acting on his own when he took out Mort, or had Boyd already broached the idea of a divide-and-conquer strategy with Nicky and his men? Given how powerful Theo Tonin is, and how many guys he has, I would think war with the Detroit mob isn’t one Boyd could possibly win.
* This was a pretty great Tim episode all around, not just with the phone call, but his earlier sardonic joke about how frequently he suffers from PTSD, and the later rant about the lack of available ignition sources now that everyone uses their cigarette lighters to charge their phones.
What did everybody else think?
So Colt is actually a young Gerard Depardieu, right?
Loved that this episode had just enough humor in it to lighten the tension.
Man, I’m so glad that Constable Bob survived. I didn’t think that Justified would go that dark, but I also didn’t know Bob would be so triumphant in his survival. All of that was fantastic.
Ron Eldard has been pretty great all season as Colt. His physical presence is so different from his other roles, and it’s such a quiet menace. The interactions between Colt and Tim have served both characters really well.
I had a good laugh on Raylan knowing that Boyd was stalling so he didn’t have to come through the door first.
Agreed. Fantastic episode.
I find Eldard’s fatness to be distracting…esp since he’s supposed to be playing somewhat of a junkie/tweeker
I’ve been waiting all season for Bob to “beef stew” someone w/ that knife. I was practically screaming at the TV during that scene.
A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I use forty words when four will do…..
I thought this would be your opening.
Really fun episode all around.
I thought it was going to be “…after I underestimate Bob at my own peril.”
“…after I button my shirt all the way to the top”
“…as soon as Drewbacca.”
I’ve never watched Justified, though I’ve been planning to start. If I watched this one, which sounds great if you know the series, would I get anything out of it at all? Thanks!
Do yourself the biggest favor ever and start with season one and enjoy the ride thru Harlan county. I have no idea how enjoyable this would be without knowing all the history and characters and how they think. This show is made of WIN, there is nothing like this on TV now.
Buy the DVDs or use the free Amazon Prime subscription to stream seasons 1-3 off their streaming subscription
I started watching early in Season 2 and got into the show. Yes, there are characters who re-appear, so situations have more meaning if you see the whole thing. I do think if you’re going to start in the middle, at least start at the beginning of a season, as each season tells one long story (with some detours along the way).
I’d say you could start with season 2. Watching season 1 will give you some back story, but I think the show didn’t really take off until S2.
My advice is to watch them all in order. There’s not that many episodes. You’ll get to tonight’s in no time and enjoy it a lot more when you do.
You would get a lot out of it, but if you went back and watched from the beginning you would get a whole lot more. This is a show worth watching from the beginning.
The problem with starting with Season 2 is that you’d miss so much of Boyd’s story and background. He’s such a key figure, you’ll definitely enjoy it more if you have that.
Start from the beginning. They’re short seasons, only 13 episodes each, and it’s such a beautifully layered show with complex relationships, it’d be a shame to not experience it fully.
I’m rewatching season 1 right now, and nobody should skip it. Apart from backstory and characterization, it’s just first rate TV.
Outstanding episode. Just an enjoyable hour of television which is all you can really ask for. Weird seeing the host of Nickelodeon’s Global GUTS as well as the voice of Ratatouille be such bad asses, but well done on both accords. Here’s hoping Patton gets nominated for a best guest actor Emmy this year.
When he was going through the reveal with Johnny and Ava I was expecting him to say ‘lets go to the leader board, MO!’
If you had to sum up the greatness of this episode in one word, only “Drewbacca” would do. Whoever came up with that, either the writers or perhaps Patton Oswalt delivering the most delightful improv ever, should be eternally proud.
Well, Patton is an admitted “Star Wars” nerd. He has a great bit in his stand-up comedy about how if he could go back in time to change history, he wouldn’t kill Hitler, he’d kill George Lucas before Lucas could ever make those “Star Wars” prequels (episodes 1-3).
My kneejerk reaction was that it was a corny thing to say, but then I realized it’s exactly what a guy like Bob would think of.
I looking forward to this episode ever since last weeks previews, and I was impressed. Ill probably watch this episode at least two more times. I also wanna say I basically grew up with Mike O’Malley (he hosted a nickalodean show called GUTS that was constantly on when I was a kid, then on Yes Dear where he was a comedic presence) seeing him play a bad ass mobster is both odd and awesome because he’s so good at it. Finally I my suggestion for your web series is ‘Wynn-abego Surprise!’
I was curled up in a ball throughout this episode – convinced first that Constable Bob (who completely kicked ass while having his ass kicked, who DOES that?) wasn’t going to make it… then Boyd with Nicky’s crew. Then Ava, backing out the door. And Art & Tim… not to mention Rachel being alone with Drew/Shelby. I was sure he was going to overpower her somehow.
Excellent action/comedy/drama blend from start to finish.
Loved the NASA/Yost connection, I’d known that one, not sure when or how.
This felt like a season finale, so glad it wasn’t.
“Drewbacca.”
Shame on you, Alan, that deserved special mention all by itself. That’s the line of the year, so far, and I’d love to see tv for the rest of the year try to outdo that scene. THE AMERICANS came close last week with “I’m sorry I DIDN’T kill you. There, that’s my apology.” (Oh, Elizabeth.)
As tough as the men of Justified are, Elizabeth from The Americans would eat them for breakfast and still have room for brunch.
Jonas, exactly, Elizabeth is not one much for conversation. She’s more of actions speak louder than words woman. Definitely she’d get quickly tired of Boyd’s talkative nature–at Boyd’s peril.
So is Limehouse the long-lost heir of Bubba Gump Shrimp?
Man what a great episode – so much fun but then so much brutality and uncomfortableness. I’d be laughing then bob would take another punch and I’d feel bad for laughing.
One of my favorite editing effects is when a movie or show does something that makes me laugh and immediately cuts to something shocking and the laughter dies instantly. It creates a feeling of unpredictability that I love. The above cited Tarantino does it a lot.
What else can I add to your review? #drewMomma
So many good things about this episode–but my favorite was Boyd having to count on Raylan to not shoot him when he opened the door, & Raylan knowing that Boyd would likely help him defuse the situation so that bullets didn’t start flying.
Someone needs to point out the appearance of the awesome John Kapelos (Breakfast Club, Weird Science, Sixteen Candles, Roxanne) as Picker.
the awesome John Kapelos
The Sniffling Accountant from Seinfeld!
“She’s into malakas, Dino.” rang through my head the whole time Picker was on screen. John Kapelos, indeed!
Awesome!
Add “Love Train” to the list of songs that have been forever ruined for me by torture scenes. As if I thought its constant use in those Coors Light silver bullet commercials wasn’t enough.
Also, please tell me I wasn’t the only one to say “Hey, that’s the name of the show!” in my best Ron Howard voice when Rachel was talking to Drew about how he Justified his actions.
Forgot about Ron Howard, I was thinking Peter Griffin
Pennywise, you were not the only one.
This is exactly why I have all the patience in the world with this show when it has “move the pieces” episodes or when it isn’t immediately clear how it relates to the overall arc. The phone call between Tim and Colt was FREAKING awesome and paid off their seemingly inconclusive encounters earlier.
Great great episode.
Definitely loved the Tim smarts.
Raylan quoting Bob’s earlier line that “people underestimate Bob at their peril” was a nice touch.
Raymond’s growing admiration and affection for Bob has been an unexpected treat this year. I suspect that Tim O. is quite entertained by Patton O., as well.
You mentioned True Romance in the review and as I watched the Constable Bob torture scene, I could only think it as a direct homage to Gandolfini/Alabama.
I watch True Romance about once a year and that scene with Gandolfini and Alabama makes me cringe every time. Tonight’s Yolo/Bob scene had the same effect.
Great review of a great episode of one of the greatest dramas currently on TV! I actually see a future for Constable Bob now(can’t say the same for Johnny Crowder) Tim has been underutilized this season & I hope tonight’s episode was just an appetizer for another showdown between he & Colt. Boyd Crowder is easily one of my favorite characters on TV & is just as essential to the show as Raylan Givens(perfectly played by Olyphant) 2 episodes to go & no renewal I’ve heard of yet… Get on it FX!! There’s plenty more to see in Harlan Co.,of this I’m certain.
I wouldn’t worry about renewal. If I remember the premiere had big numbers and the creative team have always seemed confident that FX will let them tell the story for the amount of seasons they have planned. Few shows on cable get cancelled this far in without it being set up to end already or extremely unlikely circumstances (see Deadwood).
Yeah, why hasn’t this show been renewed yet?
Awesoem episode, one of the best of the series.
One of the best Justified episodes ever, and one of the best episodes of any television episode this season. Smart, tense, funny, thrilling — it checked all the boxes.
I agree. It was beautifully directed. You really felt the violence. It meant something. Tim was great. Loved the Constable Bob/Yolo scene and Mike O’Malley’s performance has been a great surprise. Let’s hope they can keep this quality up in the final two.
When Boyd is on the stairs, Raylan asks, “Who’s your friend?”
Boyd replies “His name is Picker. I didn’t ASK TO THINK if he played guitar.”
Did they simply miss that one in the editing room?
No, “ask to think” sounds right to a Southern ear.
Boogie Nights has a scene where William H. Macy complains that his wife is screwing anotheer guy, and he switches the order of two body parts creating an anatomical impossibility. I always wondered if it was a mistake or a purposeful indication of his stress.
I noticed that too. I think it was a mistake. I’m southern and have never heard it said backwards like that.
If “This is Kentucky….not Sausalito!” were the only line of the episode, Dayeenu.
I kept thinking how Tarantinoesque this episode was and glad you mentioned it. So much great dialog that I don’t think a lot of other shows would have the patience for.
I will say the one thing that got lost in the shuffle is Raylan dealing with his upcoming baby/relationships. I guess the most recent episodes have taken place over a couple weeks, so not much would’ve progressed with the baby, but it seemed like that was going to be a continuing storyline this season. You had his quest for extra money, the bartender girlfriend, and then the hookup with the young poker player and I’m surprised there hasn’t been a call back to any of those things recently. Not that I think it matters much, just surprised.
Well, for what’s it worth, that’s why Raylan is so pent up about getting Shelby = promotion = money = raising his kid. He essentially wants to get out of the field so he’s not having to deal with the likes of Boyd’s crew anymore. However, Boyd wants the same thing … so both leads on their way out and will stop at nothing to see it happen. Pretty cool dichotomy.
I think that the whole season has only played out over a few weeks. The fugitive in episode one showed up again in episode 6 or 7, and it had only been a week between those episodes. My guess is it’s been 3-4 weeks tops.
Awesome episode, but the reasoning behind Waldo’s ID still being in the bag was pretty weak. Why wouldn’t Drew have just burnt/destroyed the ID himself??
A couple other nitpicks:
1) How did Drew and Rachel slip out of the school unnoticed? Unless I’m mistaken, Rachel and Drew were still in the school when they heard the chopper overhead. I’m sure the chopper had eyes on the school’s exits.
2) I know I should suspend my disbelief, but how in the world did Colt manage to drive to that stretch of road and booby trap 3 cars so quickly?
Oh well. Drewbacca and the Lt. Dan book excuse any shortcomings the episode might’ve had. I also greatly appreciate the work done with Colt here. I kinda wish he would’ve been in this mode all season.
I might be mixing something up, but I think Drew had broken both legs when he hit Harlan. Being preoccupied with broken bones and leaving burning an ID to Arlo (who he was already trusting with his life) makes enough sense to me.
1. The school likely had a ton of doors/windows they could’ve gone out of, plus being an abandoned building in a poor area, who knows what kind of shape the grounds were in. I don’t think getting from the school to some trees/something else to hide under/behind, would be that big of a stretch. The guy or guys in the chopper were also probably looking for the other helicopter and/or other law enforcement to show up.
2. Yeah, this one doesn’t make much sense. Colt and Mort, would’ve had to place and rig the 3 cars near the road, plus drive Colt’s vehicle as well.
It seems obvious that just as Picker had numerous goons to help him that Colt and Mort would have had a little help from a few Tonin men in setting up the ambush. Once the vehicles were in place they didn’t need them anymore, so they returned to D’agostino and Picker.
That is Augustine and Picker.
I guess Drew *was* more worried about his broken legs at the time…I still think he was careful enough to follow up on making sure the ID was burnt though.
I get that there were a ton of exits to the school, but if it was so easy to shuttle Drew around Harlan, then I don’t know if I 100% buy the episode’s conceit that there was no way for the Marshall’s to get Drew out of Harlan w/o being attacked by Theo’s goons. Did Theo really have ALL exits monitored? (Granted I have NO CLUE about the geography of the area. Maybe there really is only one main road out of town)
Even if Picker did have a number of goons to help him, the way the scenes were shot it gave the impression that they came up with the idea to plant the IEDs concurrently with Raylan’s team devising the decoy. I still call shenanigans on them having enough time to set it up. Unless it was set-up already? Did Tonin’s guys always have that contingency plan?
A couple episodes ago Wynn said that when Tonin’s men showed up they would be prepared to scorch the earth. It seems to me that the resources put into the ambush would fit neatly into that.
I agree that these points are all kind of a stretch, but I think they’re all plausible enough (I’m the kind of guy that never really cared HOW Walt was able to physically get the poison into Brock, y’know?).
– Drew lands hard in Harlan and breaks both legs, presumably really bad and he’s in a ton of pain. Arlo says “go with these guys, I’ll take this stuff and burn it for you”. Drew probably didn’t think too hard about it, he’d just had a major trauma.
– Colt and Mort each drive a car to the scene, so there’s two, and they run a 3rd guy off the road (presumably kill him, that’s kinda dark) and there’s your third car.
– Rachel and Shelby/Drew wait as the helicopter circles around the building, so they’re out of sight for a few seconds, and make a run for the woods. Or, the helicopter actually left to go pick up the reinforcements.
If “Decoy” had only featured Tim deciding to place a phone call to Colt in the middle of an ambush, and accidentally brought Lieutenant Dan from “Forrest Gump” into it…
I don’t think that was an accident. I think he was taunting Colt.
Yeah, I hate to rain on the parade but there’s a reason federal officers of the law are rarely killed in the line of duty, especially by organized crime, and it’s because the penalty for doing so is extreme. !0 years just for verbally threatening a federal officer. 20 years for assault. 30 for attempted murder. And the death penalty for killing an officer. That excludes state and local statutes, which they’d also be punishable under, plus conspiracy for colluding or hiring someone to do and kidnapping/murder for whatever they did to Drew Thompson. Law enforcement, especially Federal law enforcement, is a total no-brainer for organized crime. They don’t touch them, because to do so means the complete eradication of their entire operation.
The minute Drew Thomspon was under Federal arrest the immediate threat from Theo was done. He’d wait for Drew to end up in a prison or lock-up to have him killed, but attacking Marshalls would be signing his own death warrant.
I agree it was fun and all, but total hogwash.
Yeah, I have to echo this. While I love a Justified episode with great actors reading great lines as much as anyone the idea that the assembled crew of federal agents/police that they had together at the beginning of the episode would be afraid of a bunch of mob goons attacking them …I’m sorry but that’s action movie stuff. And not good action movie, that’s Jean Claude Van Damme forget how the actual world works action movie stuff.
I’m not saying I need an episode of Justified to be entirely grounded but the suspension of disbelief this show has asked has always centered around Raylan being off on his own as a renegade of sorts. When back-up shows up, it’s over. Organized crime does not attack a convoy of federal marshals.
This episode was a cartoon.
Yeah, though, seems to me they specifically went out of their way NOT to kill any law enforcement. They had ample opportunity. Your forgetting too, though Tonin isn’t, that he’s not going to get into the federal system until AFTER he testifies against Tonin.
So the part where they rigged cars with IEDs and the sniper was given the order by Colt to start shooting to lure them into the bomb blast was just for show? Yeah, they didn’t end up in a situation where they actually fired but they certainly had intent.
And if I were Tonin, would I really be that worried about testimony on 30 year old crimes from a murdering, drug dealing con man like Drew Thompson? Unless he can produce actual evidence of a crime whose statute of limitations hasn’t run out yet, it’s one douche bag’s word against another. Being charged with multiple counts of attempted murder of Federal agents however, is going to leave a mark.
I’m not saying it’s perfect but it’s not “total hogwash” as you say. Also I believe they did comment that Tonin didn’t want him testifying at one point. You act like you’ve never heard of law enforcement getting killed protecting a witness? One other thing, nick’s speech about God to was to stave off arguments like yours, Tonin is God and they will do anything for him. Like I said though its not perfect.
But I think, Bryan, you’ve hit on why the episode struck me and Joel as being so contrived. The ambush on the highway only works if the Marshals are actually so concerned that Tonin’s men are going to rush a group of federal marshals like it’s the friggin’ wild west that they feel the need to send out a decoy convoy.
And they didn’t really go out of their way not to kill law enforcement. They just didn’t when they realized the odds weren’t in their favor/there was no point to it as Drew was gone.
As Joel said even threatening law enforcement is a crime. One that they commit without a thought towards it.
It’s been a great season so far and this episode had a lot to like and it was a lot of fun, like I said originally, I just didn’t buy the premise one bit. I’ve been recently revisiting the Sopranos from start to finish, and no one on that show even contemplates violence on law enforcement even though they have ample reason and opportunity, and the FBI has little concern for retribution. This entire episode was fun, but ridiculously contrived.
Hogwash! Did you know that Constable Bob is a comedian named Patton Oswalt? They are using actors!This show is not REAL! It bet some of these “actors” arent even trained to be US Marshalls.
yeah, I know were splitting hair here. I’m just trying to explain MY reasoning for suspending belief. Part of it I think is since last week kept wondering what the hell they were going to do and if they were going to eff it up somehow by going way overthe top. (I even read where Yost was somewhat comparing this to Broken Arrow a little) So I was very happy with the way it came out.
My favorite justification/defense is “It’s a TV show, so get over it.” Ha, that’s always a winner.
If it had just been the threat of violence or a car chase or a shoot out, maybe it would have felt less over-the-top. But IEDs is a bit much, and Raylan and his associates have proven highly adept at dealing with bad guys. Plus they appeared to have most of the Kentucky State Police on their side.
Broken Arrow seems like a odd point of comparison though, for Justified at least. I enjoy that movie, but it’s practically a different universe from Justified.
I don’t know. In an off-the-map place like Harlan County, if a big contingent comes in and massacres a bunch of Feds and leaves no witnesses, how exactly are they going to be prosecuted? You’d pretty much have to throw conspiracy to murder at Tonin and hope it sticks.
@Joel – They’ve said all season that Drew Thompson witnessed Theo Tonin murdering a federal witness. That has no statute of limitations and I would expect his testimony to be considered credible enough, given the lengths to which he went to hide himself (and to which Theo has gone to find him), not to mention the lengths the Marshals are going to to protect him, for conviction.
Didn’t they also say that the reason Tonin wants Drew alive is because Drew shot him, and Tonin wants revenge, which is also a great way for a defense attorney to question Drew’s honesty on the stand.
But it doesn’t matter really, since a Federal prosecutor can charge Tonin with at least four counts of conspiracy to murder Federal officers. Why bother with the 30 year old homicide anyway?
The evidence, by the way, is those derelict cars rigged with explosives, and Raylan can ID Tonin’s men from the school. You stick Boyd and Colston with the attempted murder raps first, plus kidnapping, and if they don’t testify against Tonin you charge Ava with accessory after the fact on all the charges. Boyd will flip rather than see her go to prison and his child a ward of the state.
This show has a heightened reality. It consciously exaggerates for the purpose of entertainment. It’s never pretended to be realistic. This world has a U.S. Marshal who behaves like a wild west lawman and a an organized crime syndicate more powerful than most in real life. But most signifigantly it portays events that, while unlikely, are plausible. Do these things happen in real life? No. That’s the point of fiction. It lets dramatists extrapolate from life to create a story that is more compelling than what life provides us. The more valid criticism is not whether the show is true to life but whether its true to the world its created for itself, and by that standard this episode is a complete success.
We learned in an earlier episode that dredging up the whole Drew Thompson affair has Theo so upset he’s been listening to the ear. When Theo listens to the ear, he doesn’t listen to reason, or to his lawyers. As Augustine pointed out in this episode, when G-d speaks, His subjects have no choice but to obey, whatever the consequences. So I’m not particularly bothered by the Detroit gang’s reckless conduct.
Re: Jonas Left
In my first response on this thread, I acknowledged that this show has always asked us to accept that Raylan acts in a way that no Marshal would. But there’s heightened reality where Raylan acts like a gunslinger, which lots of cop shows have done, and there’s heightened reality where Raylan zaps the bad guys with his x-ray visiion. This episode took the show into a new territory of heightened reality.
The show has always asked us to accept that Raylan’s methods were seen as extreme and outside the boundaries by his fellow marshals. In a world where the mob feels justified in waging all-out war on the federal government, Raylan’s actions seem downright reasonable. It’s hard to buy Art getting upset by Raylan’s renegade ways when he’s throwing molotov cocktails so that they don’t get ambushed by IED’s on a Kentucky highway.
Ignoring that, contrary to your point, fiction can be incredibly powerful when dealing with very grounded things that people deal with everyday, the point being made here is that the episode did not strike me as true to its world. Like I said, there’s a line between a cop who plays by his own rules and the Wild Bunch set in modern times.
Which isn’t to say I didn’t enjoy it. Just that we were in x-ray vision territory.
The Dr. put it better than I could, so I’ll second what he said. I also think Josephsdad makes a reasonable point that Tonin has been driven a bit wackadoodle by the unearthing of Drew Thompson, and has thrown all caution to the wind. I’ll just reiterate what I said two other times, and that is that I still enjoyed the episode and have thoroughly enjoyed this season in spite of anything else.
The first season of this show was built around a Miami based drug cartel with seemingly unlimited resources trying to kill Raylan for no other reason than a grudge. The Tonin onslaught is entirely consistent with the world the show built and the rules its villains play by.
DR. D. To your point about grounded fiction. True. I was specifically talking about the type of drama that Justified does. It makes everything big and epic but maintains an intimate relationship with its characters, which is why I like it.
I just rewatched that first episode. It’s most certainly not about “a cartel with unlimited resources trying to kill Raylan.” There are a few guys that come after him here and there (like on the trip to California to see Cameron), but not an unlimited wave of bad guys.
I said my piece last week about this Wild Bunch scenario. It’s unrealistic – beyond the ground rules that the show has laid down. I said the same thing with the Hillbilly Illuminati episode.
Why I ultimately don’t care is that the show only uses that silly stuff as setup. The threatened ridiculous scenario never plays out. The show doesn’t turn into The Firm or Commando.
This week’s episode may be the best thing I’ve seen on TV this year. Joy.
In the first season, the cartel is so ubiquitous that they randomly pop up in Raylan’s assignments even though his cases have nothing to do with Miami, and that’s on top of the several hitmen they specifically sent after Raylan. The cartel threat was so big they couldn’t wrap it up in the first season, they needed the second season premiere to tie up all the loose ends and explain why the rest of the series wouldn’t be one attempt to kill Raylan after another by Miami.
That’s funny you’re so fixated on this Miami cartel thing because I don’t remember that at all. I remembe Boyd and Ava and Boyd getting shot and Boyd turning to God and Boyd’s evil Dad and Boyd in the woods with his bible study group and a big smack down between Boyd and his Dad and Raylan to end the season. And I recall a couple stand-alone episodes where Raylan was doing random marshall business, including one with a bunch of paintings that was sort of awful.
My point is, season one wasn’t about the cartel just like season 4 hasn’t been about Theo Tonin. The show is about Harlan County, not Miami or Detroit, and if it’s “epic,” then it’s epic in its focus on Harlan County and those in Harlan County. Your whole POV is yours and that’s fine, but the show you’re describing sounds more like Sons of Anarchy than Justified.
Haven’t seen Theo Tonin at all…presumably, He has trusted minions willing to kill marshals for him. Theo isn’t concerned about them, he’s concerned about himself. And maybe Drew Thompson has evidence that is more solid than he said, he said.
Point being, the actions of the minions might be unrealistic given reality, but if the minions are sufficiently scared of Theo and Theo is sufficiently scared of what Drew represents – it all makes sense in context of the internal reality of the show.
Like DB and Joel, I don’t remember the Miami cartel as being quite what Jonas does but I think it’s largely immaterial. Like I said, the show’s heightened reality has always asked us to accept that the stuff that happens to Raylan is well outside the lines of the typical stuff that happens to a US Marshal. Again, that’s the gunslinger-y, play by his own rules stuff that the show is(or was, kinda).
But the government was always the government. When Raylan got in touch with his back-up, that was it. Hillbilly crime lords did not think they could muscle up against federal law enforcement when they were en masse and in radio contact with whoever they needed to be.
Again, I dug the episode. It was just ridiculous. Assault on Precinct Kentucky.
Theo Tonin is at risk from Drew Thompson. He quite possibly doesn’t know exactly how much risk, either. Maybe Drew Thompson has something on him that he doesn’t know about. He presumably trusts that the men that he sent down there won’t put him at risk – either because they’re loyal, scared of what he might do, and/or don’t know anything of actual importance.
i.e. it is not ridiculous at all other than it requires the assumption that he trusts his men to take on the Marshals and not get him in trouble. That’s not a ridiculous assumption in the context of the show.
The only bad guy that actively tried to harm a federal law enforcement agent was Colt. None of Tonin’s guys fired a shot, and Mort only did what Colt told him to. So, it seems like Tonin’s guys were on the trolley of non-violent capture of Drew, whereas Colt was the one who took it over the top because he hates Tim (and because he’s kinda crazy and sloppy in general).
Yolo beat up Bob, but I have no problem believing that an organized crime syndicate would have a young up-and-comer who’d be willing to harm a local cop and risk a 5-to-10 year sentence.
I have to totally disagree. Drew Thompson could bring the Tonin organization down. He’ll be in protective custody, if not witness protection. Once they have him in custody and out of Harlan, it’s doubtful that the Tonin organization can touch him. It’s now or never for them to get him.
Great episode – my only complaint is that Constable Bob tells Raylan he knew he was at the high school because he got a text, yet when Yolo looks through his phone he finds the call history but doesn’t bother to look at the text messages?
Not that it had any effect on my enjoyment of the episode, but it seems like it shouldn’t be too much of an audience expectation that if a show is going to incorporate modern technology (which Justified does very well), that they should be able to work out all these issues and not just most of them.
The text only would’ve said something bob would be able to decipher like “opened door at high school”. Yolo wouldn’t have made a connection.
At that point Augustine already had Boyd’s theory about the high school. The point of interrogating Bob was to get info that they didn’t already know.
Right…..the text probably said “Area 314 triggered” or something like that.
I don’t know if anyone else gets this vibe, but every time I see Colt wearing those big aviator sunglasses, I can only think of “Blind Justice.” (A show, which despite the numerous times that crimes were solved via smell, I really enjoyed, mainly for Eldard’s performance.)
I didn’t get that vibe, but if I were blind my sense of vibes would be heightened.
One of the few shows I watch (nearly) live, and this episode justifies why (n.p.i.).
If you had spelled “dayenu” the way our hagaddah does, or pronounced it like the song suggests … dahYAYnoo!
I’ll comment on Alan’s blog as soon as he shows me his titties…
Art, Guns n Roses. I’m still laughing.
That was fantastic. I hope Art never retires, because I want to get more of these awesome biographical nuggets.
I only skimmed Mr. Sepinwall’s review, but this episode more than any other felt like a classic western.
I only skimmed your comment. I didn’t get past “Sepinwall.”
I only skimmed Mr. Sepinwall’s review. So, I don’t know if he mentioned this. But, this episode more than any other felt like a classic western.
I think it would be cool if an author wrote some short stories about Tim. His story is interesting and he seems as capable as Raylan.
I am a bit unclear what relevance the reference to the astronaut at the high school years ago had to anything. Was it to imply that either the Federal or the bad guys’ chopper would/could be landing somewhere on the HS property. Also, why did Tim need to blow up the one car in order to circle the wagons? For the smoke cover it gave?
It was implying that it would be an optimal place for the Marshal’s helicopter transport to land and take Drew out of Harlan.
Tim b;ew up the car so that Colt couldn’t do it when they had to turn around and drive past it. At least that is my assumption
I also assumed Tim blew up the car so that they would have a clear path for “retreat.”
Art: “You get those [full-blown PTSD episodes] a lot?”
Tim: “Only when I’m handling firearms in public.”
Dayenu.
Colt suggests Tim write a scene in his imaginary book in which an MP hospitalizes a couple Rangers in a bar fight. Tim: “It’s not a fantasy.” Dayenu.
I have to agree with some of the other commenters that this episode required viewers to take suspension of disbelief to rather heroic levels. Sophisticated criminals such as Theo Tonin’s organization simply don’t engage in (or plan to engage in) in open, public, frontal assaults on groups of heavily armed federal marshals and sundry other law enforcement officers. It just isn’t done. And that’s just the most obvious example. If any other show pushed me this far, I might balk (as I ultimately did at SoA). But Justified has such great stories, such brilliant dialogue, such spectacular characters (all beautifully acted), and such a wonderful setting that I’m willing to go to heroic lengths as long as they don’t ask it of me too often.
I am a little worried about Rachel. Just because she made it onto the train with Drew/Shelby doesn’t mean she’s going to make it off the train OK. I want to believe that Shelby is a different man than Drew used to be — I genuinely like the guy, and I concur with Art’s assessment that the guy is pretty badass — and we have reason to think that he has changed. On the other hand, let’s not forget that only a couple episodes ago Drew/Shelby apparently ordered the murder of Arlo Givens. Unlike Rachel, Arlo was a piece of crap and the world is better-off without him. Still, I worry a little. But I’m sure it’s nothing.
I said recently that for several weeks I’ve had a feeling that something bad is going to happen to Ava. I still have that feeling. The Crowder crime family is falling apart, Shelby and Ellen May are still out there, and now Ava has pulled a gun on and threatened to burn one of Theo Tonin’s closest associates. And once Colt’s murder of Mort becomes known, I have to assume things will only get hotter for anyone associated with Boyd Crowder. We have lots of fodder here for a couple of fantastic episodes to close out the season, and I look forward to them. But I have my doubts that it’ll all work out OK for Ava.
I think I laughed hardest at the “It’s not a fantasy” line. Especially with the way Tim delivered it.
I commented on an earlier (very long) thread about how I’m pretty sure that none of Tonin’s guys attacked any marshals – only Colt really openly attempted to harm them. The other guys just used intimidation tactics, which I totally believe for mobsters.
My thoughts on Drew – I hope he escapes. I can’t see him killing Rachel, but he could knock her out. I think that Shelby/Drew being safely delivered into custody would be anticlimactic, and him dying would be stupid….seems like nobody can exit a show without dying.
Lastly, I also felt the sense of foreboding about Boyd & Ava getting the “happily ever after” ending, but I don’t think either is going to die. They already lost the money that they were going to use to buy the house, so now if the Tonin thing falls through, they’re back to being petty crooks and their dream is ruined. So, I think that’s the sad ending they’ll get this year.
When Tim stared down Colt at the hospital 6 episodes ago, you KNEW they were going to have a go ’round. Their story arc just keeps getting better.
Constable Bob is a BADASS
I still can’t take Rachel seriously. Just not a convincing character, unlike Tim who went from an afterthought to a crucial character.
I think the reason Rachel isn’t as believable is that they are trying to make her tough and badass, instead of smart and capable. She could be an awesome marshal and a great shot w/ a pistol, but to have her act “hard” like Tim and Raylan just doesn’t work because she’s a small girl. This isn’t an Angelina Jolie movie – we don’t believe that she can beat up men twice her size.
So, they should focus on making her really good at non-physical marhal work. I still like her as a character.
Great episode but Boyd’s reasoning for Raylan being at the school was so god damn stupid. “An astronaut came 30 years ago so he must be there!!” How bout, because it’s an abandoned building with enough rooms and twists/turns where you can dictate the action, as Raylan did twice. Almost ruined the episode for me.
The reason why Raylan picked the high school and Boyd figured it out was because the astronaut came by helicopter, and Raylan needed a place to hole up to wait for the helicopter, thus, the high school.
“Where’s a good abandoned place to hide, that I also know for a fact is a good place to land a helicopter?”
– Raylan and Boyd
So not only did you stop reviewing Shameless, one of the best shows on TV right now, you removed (or someone did, I doubt you code for hitfix) the past recaps from the sidebar? What the hell, Alan?
1. I’ve never, in any of its 3 seasons so far, reviewed Shameless weekly. I enjoy the show but don’t enjoy covering it in that way.
2. In part because I cover it so infrequently, Shameless has never been in the sidebar. It wasn’t removed; it wasn’t there in the first place.
Shameless ins’t one of the best shows on TV.
Justified at its most awesome. Almost all action – so unusual. Considering that – not too many people died. Raylan didn’t even shoot anyone. I guess we have that to look forward to very soon.
Tim’s the Man. That scene with Colton was outrageously great. I finally felt glad that Colt had not been offed so far as I have been bored by his character up to this episode. Now that he has his”mojo” back – nice cat-and-mouse with Tim – and more to look forward to.
So relieved that Constable Bob has balls of steel. I love this scene – you’re right Alan, very Tarantino – and love this character. So I hope we see more of Patton Oswalt in the future. And the scene in that bar where Eva gets to show her mojo – fantastic.
Shelby channelling Arlo was beautiful. I thought there would be more Raylan-deals-with-Arlo’s death stuff before the end of the season. This was the perfect way to get that in the story.
Now that Shelby is on the train with only one Marshal- maybe we’ll get to see her Mojo as well.
Only downside – this season will be coming to an end all too soon.
This one gets our vote for the best episode of the series. Loved the balance between character-revealing scenes and tense actions sequences.
The sheer number of just great scenes (especially Nicky, Ava and Johnny) make this one a best of the series
Our take: [wp.me]
Where has this version of Tim been? He was a badass in this episode. We need much more of this Tim going forward. I wouldn’t mind if we lost Rachel to a stray bullet though. She is the weakest part of the show.
My only question with this episode is why Picker believed Raylan that Drew wasn’t there. How did he know he wasn’t tied up in one of the many other rooms? I thought it was weird he just took Raylan’s word for it.
The whole point of that scene was that it didn’t matter whether Picker believed Raylan or not. As Raylan points out to them, Bob KILLED Yolo, and his face got all gruesome and badass because he would NEVER talk, and Raylan is a Marshal, so you know he is not going to talk either. And the sirens of the Kentucky State police could be clearly heard bearing down on the school. Picker could either stay and try to get the information from them or save his own ass but he couldn’t do both. So he left. Smart man.
I’m glad I now know why Arlo didn’t just kill Drew and take his cash and coke. They may have referred to it before, but if so I don’t remember and it sure didn’t stick with me.
I hope Rachel gets the opportunity in the next 2 episodes to be as interesting as they’ve made Tim. What a waste otherwise.
Thanks for the explanation of “Dayeenu”.
Tim’s come a long way since Euro Trip.
I’ve been hoping they’d give him more to do.
Fantastic episode.
Tim was in Road Trip? No wonder he has PTSD.
There has been debate on how YOLO actually died and who fired the shot. I think YOLO fired the shot (the gun is in his hand) but he died from the stab. Hit the femoral artery there’s nothing you can do (as we learned from Hubler in Graham Yost’s Band of Brothers episode)
I agree. That was a whole lot of blood spurting out of his leg.
I think the shot was a cheap way to try to scare the audience that something happened to Bob. That leg wound was 10 seconds from bleeding out.
While I agree that some of the things Alan loved were fantastic, overall I found this episode to be tiresome and just not very believable. I’ve been watching season one lately, and it reminded me of what I loved about Justified when it started, which was — outside of the fun of watching Raylan Givens be Raylan Givens — the simplicity and the sense of reality conveyed especially in the criminal element. Criminals are, on the whole, not a very bright bunch, and a lot of the fun of early Justified was getting to watch people like Dewey Crowe and some of the other lowlife nitwits be their own, low-brain-wattage selves. Now, every criminal is a Shakesperean-tongued genius capable of thinking six moves ahead and engaging in brilliant repartee (usually delivered in the same, evil/cool “whisper.” It gets tiresome after awhile, and it’s getting to be a cliche, and it’s not realistic. I also find it hard to believe that the marshals couldn’t get any law enforcement help beyond their own tiny 4-person crew and Bob to help them. That seems ridiculous to the point of laughable. Just my opinion.
1. The Show has established that the Marshals Office is in Lexington, 149 miles from Harlan. The only other major city in the region (likely to have a Marshals Office is Knoxville TN, which is 170 miles from Harlan. And the time spent winding over mountain roads, and thats 3 ot 4 hours driving time for any reinforcements. Not to mention the time it takes to gear up and mobilize special weapons and tactics troops. This is Harlan Kentucky we’re talking about, not Los Angeles or New York, it is TOTALLY believable to me, having grown up in a small Missouri town, that there would not be a whole hell of a lot of lawmen on hand until the Kentucky State Police finally showed up in force at the school at the end of the episode.
Doesn’t Harlan have local law enforcement? Shelby had deputies, fercryinoutloud. Are you telling me if the U.S. marshals are under seige by a gang of heavily-armed criminals who have already murdered several citizens, they can’t pick up the phone and call the local law enforcement for help until the feds can arrive??? Yeah, right….
Couldn’t Colt have been some prompted to be the soldier he was and killed the sniper to protect Tim (another solider)? Colt seemed truly respectful that they didn’t run or just sit there and die, but that Tim “circled the wagons” and found a way out. … Colt probably has the PTSD that Tim joked about having. My instinct was that Colt didn’t want a mafia sniper taking out a soldier…and we’ve established Colt doesn’t think very long or very hard about stuff like the mob now coming after him.