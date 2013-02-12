Review: ‘Justified’ – ‘Foot Chase’

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I fail the third and sixth grades…
“But the way I see it, Ava Crowder: you and me, we ain’t like most people.” -Boyd
This has been a darned entertaining season of “Justified” so far, but “Foot Chase” illustrated some of the pitfalls of building the season around this complicated mystery story involving many players with many agendas. It’s an episode that almost works anyway, thanks to the chemistry between Raylan and Shelby in one corner and Boyd and Ava in another, but on the whole, it’s a mess. The hour tries to pack too much in, and the storytelling suffers as a result.
The main plot, with Raylan and Shelby looking for the suddenly footless Josiah, leaves too many narrative gaps – many of them involving how Arlo’s lawyer wound up kidnapping Josiah to sell him to Theo Tonin – because the hour’s too busy bouncing around to watch Colton battle his drug addiction and rage issues, Tim help a fellow veteran out, etc., to tell it properly. It’s not that I can’t fill in some of those gaps myself (and some others may be explained next week), but it felt sloppy in a way that “Justified” usually isn’t, all because it was trying to service some more minor characters.
It’s a tough balancing act Graham Yost and company have to do; I get that. It’s a big cast, between the regulars and all the recurring guests, and you want them to seem interesting enough that we’ll care when they get caught up in the plot. There’s been a more concerted effort to beef up the presence of Tim and Rachel this season, for instance, but I think both characters still matter almost entirely in context to how they deal with Raylan. (Not that they’re alone in this; the show has done one or two Art-specific plots, but his defining trait remains exasperation towards the guy in the hat.) I don’t know that I need a Tim-specific subplot – even if it intersects with what’s going on with Colton – if it’s going to come in the middle of an episode that needs more breathing room.
Similarly, I imagine Colton will be important down the road, and these episodes are laying the groundwork for that, and giving Ron Eldard something to play. But it still felt like more time was devoted to him than necessary.
On the flip side, I would happily watch far more of Raylan and Shelby’s unlikely partnership. Timothy Olyphant and Jim Beaver obviously have a long history of working together, and a performing shorthand as a result, and it was a pleasure to see it at work – even if both men seemed a bit lackadaisical about finding Josiah before he bled out. My concern for Shelby is even higher now that he’s made such an overt move on Boyd, rather than plotting in secret around him. But that story he told about the kid he shot was a good example of narrative economy in making the audience invest more deeply in a fairly minor character. If or when Boyd takes Shelby out, it’ll hurt not just because I have pre-existing affection for Beaver, but because the show has turned Shelby into an interesting person.
Meanwhile, as I watched the Ava story, I was struck by how odd it is that she and Raylan used to be a hot and heavy item, and that at the start of the series, she was so willing to aim both barrels of her shotgun at Boyd and pull the trigger. Their romance is one of those situations where the show had a talented actress under contract and no obvious direction for her, and if you think too deeply about how she and Boyd became each other’s One True Love, it doesn’t make a ton of sense. But in this case, Walton Goggins and Joelle Carter are so good together that I inevitably forget about that and just enjoy the two of them together for scenes like his unexpected proposal. The show has had to take Ava a long way from who she was (even if, before Raylan, she was married to another Crowder), and it’s been smart about acknowledging how uncomfortable she is in this life of crime, even as her passion for Boyd inevitably overwhelms those qualms.
As with any series, “Justified” has to take shortcuts sometimes. “Foot Chase” was just an episode where they were more noticeable than usual.
A few other thoughts:
* Raylan acknowledges it’s been a while since he shot somebody. I honestly couldn’t remember how long it had been, and after some research I think the last time (unless you count the beanbag rounds a few weeks ago) was when he shot Dickie Bennett late last season. The show has definitely become much more sparing in how often Raylan pulls the trigger.
* I will admit to having a “Holy cow!” moment (only I didn’t say “cow”) when it was suggested that Josiah was really Drew Thompson. Would have been an excellent use of the many faces of Gerald McRaney, who can work either as comic relief or as a much more important dramatic figure. Instead, it was just a fake-out. And now they have to find somebody better than McRaney to play the real Drew, no?
* The Tim subplot pulls in a couple of faces I’m familiar with from sitcoms: Michael Stoyanov from “Blossom” as the drug dealer, and Ian Reed Kessler (who’ll always be Derek the douche from “The Loop”) as Tim’s recovering addict pal.
What did everybody else think?
So Shelby’s Drew Thompson, right?
That would be awesome
I hope not because if he is, Shelby is a murderer. Besides, it doesn’t seem plausible given what we know of Shelby’s history.
It’s both plausible and possible. His role is VERY beefed up this season so he is either Drew or he is gonna be killed. It’s how TV works. take a character mostly on the margins for a season oe two, give him a bigger part and then he goes out in a blaze of glory. Beaver is kicking ass. I like where it’s all going.
We know Shelby worked in the mines, that he had a career in law enforcement, and that he was well known in Harlan. These things seem inconsistent with a criminal living under an assumed identity that didn’t exist until the eighties. It also seems to me that a devious sort like Thompson wouldn’t have the moral fiber or inclination to oppose Boyd. If he were Thompson wouldn’t he be busy skipping town?
On the other hand, it just occurred to me that Shelby’s story about getting hit by a car involved injury to his legs. Didn’t Raylan’s aunt say that Thompson’s legs had been broken?
Still don’t think its him.
Maybe they covered this and I missed it, but shouldn’t somebody (FBI, his family, etc.) have an old picture of Drew from the ’70’s.
It was covered–his ex-wife said he came home before he disappeared and told her to burn all of their photos. Presumably he skipped his senior photo in high school, and he wasn’t a famous criminal before he disappeared, so it’s understandable there are no pictures.
What was that comment that Josiah said to Raylan? Something about an ex-lawman knowing where Drew was…
Anyway, can someone explain to me why all of these law enforcement officers thought Drew Thompson was dead all those years? The body that fell out of the plane had the I.D. of someone named Truth…so why did everyone assume it was Drew?
Also, I might like this story line better if it was a “Hunt for Drew’s Gold” kind of mystery…which seems really fun, but Drew Thompson right now hasn’t had an interesting story. What did he do that’s so interesting that makes everyone chasing him worth this much story line? Am I the only person that thinks this?
The Waldo Truth I.D. was not on the body, it was in the bag inside Arlo’s wall. The stakes of the Drew Thompson mystery are: Raylan wants his father to face justice, the Tonin mob wants to kill a witness who can send Theo Tonin to death row, Boyd wants the money from his deal with Duffy to set up a respectable life with Ava, and Art loves being a marshal and a big case would be good for his career. High enough stakes?
Yeah…high enough stakes. I just have trouble understanding how Drew Thompson came to be thought of as dead until recently…The Waldo Truth I.D. was in the wall, but fell from the plan with the body. So that means that a law enforcement officer is probably involved with the cover up, including stashing the I.D. in the wall (or giving it to someone to stash). That’s the only way the story makes sense, right? I’m not trying to be dense…I really don’t understand this story line.
A “hunt for Drew s gold” storyline would be foolish because they just did a “hunt for Mags gold” story last year.
Also, Waldo`s I.d. was never on his body. It landed safely with Drew and the rest of the cocaine, which he traded to Arlo and Bo for protection and a new I.d. Arlo kept it in his wall in case he ever needed anything to trade to the feds. Which is why he sent Josiah to looking for it.
Ava is nuts to try blackmailing one of her Johns. She was lucky he was so easy-going about it. If word got out about her indiscretion, she would lose all her married customers ( and a lot of her girls) to another brothel.
Maybe it’s just me, but this season feels like we are headed for Ava being either in jail or dead by the end of it.
I agree with you. Someone on this cast is dying this season, that’s for sure.
I’m going to have to agree with this. Ava doesn’t have much left to do except cause Boyd irrevocable pain by dying. (This is many years of reading comic books talking.)
Not saying that it won’t happen, but it would be so easy to kill off Ava. It could be much more interesting if she lived, but she and Boyd were no longer together. The two of them, still living in the same area, would make for great future story lines.
Same with Shelby. It’d be so easy to kill him off. Much more interesting if something comes about where they are forced to reach a temporary détente instead.
But in the meantime, so much fun to see Bullock and Ellsworth together again!
Boyd being happily married doesn’t feel like someplace this show is willing to go anyway.
And now the Ava deathwatch begins!
She is going to have a Biblical end, that preacher’s sister looked like the Old Testament eye-for-an-eye kind of person.
Might have missed something but how did Raylan and Shelby go from talking to Boyd to knowing where Major Dad was being held? Sepinwall had it right about there being narrative gaps in this one
Didn’t they follow the lawyer?
The camera made sure to focus on the van, so maybe they had deputies keeping an eye open for it.
I was a little confused by that as well.
I agree this element didn’t jive for me either, but the lawyer being in cahoots with Hillbilly Dipstick and Hillbilly Sociopath made less sense. That was so far out of left field that I ignored the rest of it. Granted, we know the lawyer is dirty, but really.
Messy episode.
Funniest season to date.
It’s also the season that seems to be really close to either being a great season or a disappointing season. I can’t figure out which yet.
Great so Far.
Funniest line from Raylan: calling the Indian ‘Rapes With A Smile’, that was awesome.
Sepinwall’s funniest: Mentioning that ‘I have pre-existing affection for Beaver’…..
Agreed that it was messy, lots of stories all going on at once. However, that isn’t to say it wasnt a great episode. Justified has built up enough goodwill in my book that I feel like they will do a good job of tying everything together by the end.
Also… all of Art’s “foot” jokes at the beggining had me rolling.
Really? Almost worked? The hour was riveting, full of great performances. I am more than happy letting the story unfold.
Agreed. There are a lot of stories going on, because THERE ARE A LOT OF STORIES GOING ON. You can’t expect to get all the answers right away. Do we need to hear the lawyer’s entire backstory of how she got into this criminal enterprise? She’s a crooked lawyer. Who cares? The fact that there are multiple stories going on and there are different characters doing different things is what makes a show INTERESTING. If it doesn’t pay off by the end of the season, THEN complain about it!
I think trimming the Tim subplot and the scene with Colton shaking that guy down in the men’s room would have tightened the show up and given them extra time to flesh out the kidnappers better.
If only followers of the walking dead had this much patience…
If on the writers of walking dead had this much wit…
touche… but come on you have to admit that the “internet comments” culture is a little impatient with its consumption of television shows, and the walking dead audience is probably the worst.
oh, I agree completely Kro- There’s 2 shows that I watch that Alan reviews that I don’t follow the comments on. TWD and HIMYM.
The Walking Dead is terribly written and inconsistently plotted. The fact that it has stellar ratings is more surprising than the response to its goofy characterizations.
I missed why Ava and Boyd were going to the swingers party….
So they could just find out if any of the old guys there are Drew or not.
Not the sharpest hour of Justified, to be sure, but if Yost is going to give me an episode where Shelby and Raylan drive around together, swapping stories and chasing bad guys, I am not inclined to complain.
Anyone else thinking that in Ava Crowder we’re being shown the origin of Mags Bennett? Obviously there are some differences. I couldn’t see Boyd and Ava’s kids being anywhere near as dumb as Dickie or Coover.
That makes a nice narrative, but I think they kill Ava off. I don’t think this ends well for her.
Tim’s buddy could play the role of young josh brolin if josh brolin ever got a biopic.
Maybe “Men in Black 4” could send will Smith even farther back in time.
I’ve enjoyed Jin Beaver’s work for a while now, and tonight’s episode was a treat. Sheriff Shelby is now one of my favorite characters from any show. Clever and cagey and funny as hell. I hope he takes it to Boyd and wins.
Did anybody else think Colton was going to show up at that drug dealer’s place while Tim and his friend were there? Those two storylines didn’t really have a payoff without a scene like that. Maybe next week.
Ava’s Lady Macbeth routine was a little obvious. I don’t forgive her, however bad she feels about Ellen May.
Justified has some great villains, even minor ones like the psycho that abducted Drew Thompson’s ex, but blowtorch man felt “been there done that.” I’m not sure if it was the writing or the performance, but he just felt generic.
Overall, I really enjoyed this one.
Jim Beaver was awesome in Harper’s Island. I absolutely loved that show. It was one of the great surprises in the last few years on television.
Harper’s Island is airing on Chiller. They run around seven episodes back to back every 10 days or so.
I actually watched “Harper’s Island” just for Jim Beaver (as Deadwood fans are wont to do with Deadwood alums), at least for as long as its primetime run lasted. It’s been so long now, I’d have to start again from the beginning.
I wish they had put Harper’s on Chiller from the beginning. That network knows how to promote that particular show…oh well.
You’re totally right about Carter. When Ava was paired with Raylan she annoyed the hell out of me, but with Boyd she’s become great, and the role has been refashioned to uncover Carter’s strengths as an actress. She’s terrific, and only she and tremendous Goggins could have made me tear up over the engagement of extremely interesting, clever sociopaths.
Of course now one of them will have to die.
And before I forget: There can never be too much Tim in any episode. TIM. I don’t care if his storylines are gratuitous or shoehorned in or superfluous. TIM.
TIM. Just posted this but text box devoured it upon seeing Tim’s name.
I love Tim. When he walked into that room, I had to fairly catch my breath.
He just has “it” on a stick. And he can act.
Does anyone remember Kenny Johnson’s first (and only) semi sex scene in The Shield?
That’s what I want for Tim and some woman ( preferably small and ethnic :)), except about five minutes longer.
I REALLY wanted Josiah to be Drew Thompson. Also the dude from BLOSSOM!! Thank god, Ive been racking my brain trying to figure out where I saw that guy from. Also at the beginning of that scene Tim really stared down that shirtless guy that was leaving the drug dealers (strangely nice) house. I missed the first 10min and last 5min of the episode. Did I miss something or am I just looking for forshadowing that isnt there
No, you definitely missed something worth re-watching (or just DVR and watch the parts you missed) :-)
Agreed that this season has been great but this episode had problems. I like Ron Eldard but don’t really care about spending so much time with Colton. Plus, Colton’s drug use/rage is a bit too reminiscent of Quarles. There are a ton of people in and out of Justified – and a lot of them look/dress alike. I found myself wondering if we had seen the 2 kidnappers before. It was a bit distracting. I am ok with Tim getting more screen time – but do hope this somehow gets close to other story lines. Loved when Tim called Colton “Boyd Crowder’s ride.” As mentioned, great stuff with Ava/Boyd and Olyphant/Beaver. I also liked Raylan’s concern for Ellen May.
I agree with you about Colton. Just use him for whatever plot device you are going to use him for and get rid of his drug induced rage story line. Who cares.
The drug/rage brings him into Tim’s orbit, though, because of Tim’s experience with his military friend. I’m guessing it’s going to be Tim who picks up on Colton’s issues and “resolves” them. Raylan can’t do everything :-)
Write a coWhat do I think? I think Lynard Skynard is over-rated. I KNOW that I really enjoyed last night’s episode, even though I agree it was scrambling around more than necessary. The real question… Will Ava ask Raylon to give her away at the wedding? mment…
Write What do I think? I think Lynard Skynard is over-rated. I KNOW that I really enjoyed last night’s episode, even though I agree it was scrambling around more than necessary. The real question… Will Ava ask Raylon to give her away at the wedding? a comment…
We have been wondering why Boyd has been squirreling away money. It’s so he and Ava can one day have a respectable life and so that their kids can be free of the Crowder curse. I love that. Boyds last attempt at redemption did’nt work, because no matter how much HE wanted to change, no one around him would let him. I’d like to see Justified end with Boyd and Ava riding off into the sunset THE HELL OUT OF HARLAN to start their new life.
The thing about Boyd’s character that seems a little out of place right now is how he is actually really crappy at being a criminal yet he walks around like he’s a criminal mastermind. He’s got Johnny and Ava and an oxy ring that he almost lost due to a preacher. He doesn’t have Win’s heroin share yet…so what kind of criminal mastermind is he exactly?
He’s fun to watch on screen, but honestly if you think about it long enough, his character is rather dumb.
I sort of agree though I wouldn’t use dumb. I think Boyd is a really smart man and has been shown to be able to out-wit, out-talk and generally out-last everyone in the room, but this season he seems out of touch with what is going on around him. Colt is dangerously unhinged to be a right-hand man and Johnny’s allegiance is likely completely gone. Though I did think it was weird Johnny bringing up Wynn possibly just killing Boyd last night, it almost seemed to tip off his hand. Maybe Boyd has been distracted by building the nest egg? I really hope we see him start to figure out what is going on around him, or if he already knows, we start to get clued into that fact. It seems like it would be out of character for Boyd to just get blindsided by the deficiencies in his crew.
The idea that Boyd couldn’t change is bullshit, as is the idea that he or any other criminal doesn’t have other options. One of my favorite exchanges in the episode actually touched on it. When Boyd mocked Shelby for his Walmart job, Raylan and Shelby went back and forth about the shitty jobs each of them had worked. However menial or unpleasant, an honest job is more dignified than being a criminal who hurts innocent people in the name of business.
“Dumb” is probably too lazy a word, you’re right. However, if you just look at his character through this season…he murdered two people (preacher and prostitute) and his brother is backstabbing him with a heroin dealer that is also backstabbing him. His lawyer is now in deep water and the sheriff isn’t afraid of him. What,exactly, does Boyd Crowder have to offer that shows he is such a criminal mastermind? Maybe if his lack of self awareness was brought into the show I might buy into it more, but I think his character is suffering right now with all the other plot lines. He was stronger in the first two seasons.
DJ Re-reading my comment, I thought it might have come off as harsh or personal. I hope you didn’t take it that way, as it was not intended as such.
Alan, I heard Oliphant’s contract , by his wishes, limits his character’s shooting in an anti violence effort. Any truth?
When you’re on a show that has twice used dismemberment to humorous effect, I think the anti-violence effort is a lost cause.
Glad I’m not alone in the issues I had with the episode. This was the first episode of the season that didn’t completely hold my attention. Part of the problem was having to fill in information as to how they got from Point A to Point B at various times. Another issue is it is becoming increasingly difficult to remember who is working with who and who has made side deals. And we have one lawyer who seems to be working for everyone on the wrong side of the law.
Somewhere in the middle of Boyd’s proposal, as he talked about their future and grandchildren, all I could think is how doomed the relationship is. My gut feeling is one of them (likely Ava) will not survive the season. On a good day, ‘Justified’ isn’t a show about anyone getting a happily ever after and with the life Boyd and Ava are living, and the high body count on the show, I have a very bad feeling.
Now we’re getting to that dangerous point in our relationship with Justified. Last season was better than this season. Next season won’t be as good as this season.
But just imagine Yost and Olyphant announcing that next year they’d be taking their balls and going home.
I bet THAT season would be the best one ever.
I love the show anyway, but this season of “Justified” is not as exciting as the preceding ones. Previous years were driven by characters on both sides of the law with deep-seated motivations and flaws.
Each season had a character driving the plot who was so fascinating every scene they were in was riveting: Boyd Crowder in season one, Mags Bennett in season two and Robert Quarles in season three.
By virtue of the disappearance mystery, Drew Thompson is an empty vessel. I have no idea who he is, what drives him or why anyone should care.
So far I think the decision to try a different style of storytelling this year with the mystery has been a mistake.
Even if it ultimately proves less fruitful than the approach of past seasons – and I say the jury’s still out – I wouldn’t call it a mistake. I think they’re smart to try doing something else. A lot of shows (cough cough BUFFY) got married to a formulaic approach to telling a season arc – one which, like “Justified” seasons 2 and 3, was oriented around a Big Bad that the hero had to vanquish in the end – and eventually suffered for it, because the storytelling form became so predictable and they were constantly trying to one-up their own bad guys (and inevitably failing on that front – Buffy never had a better actor or villain character than the Mayor in season 3, yet tried for four long years after that, often to their serious detriment; how boring was Glory or The First? sigh).
For me, a lot of the charm in “Justified” is the shaggy storytelling that meanders this way and that, often allowing us to just enjoy the colorful characters and witty dialogue. It’s very true to Elmore Leonard’s writing, and I don’t see it as a minus. I do like when they do longer arcs and not just episodic stories, but I think this show more than many deserves some leeway to try different things and see how they pan out. And if this collection of disparate stories ends up less awesome than seasons 2 or 3 – much like Elmore’s last book was not as awesome as “Get Shorty” or “Rum Punch” – it’s still a lot of hours of Raylan, Boyd, and the funniest, dumbest, occasionally scariest cast on cable.
All the comments here are great. There are too many things going on right now, but I’m such a fan of the show, and the characters are so fun to watch, I know this will all resolve at the end.
At some point, Tim went from a one-dimensional underling to a legit Marshall who openly gives Raylan crap. I liked his scenes last night.
If I had one criticism of this season, it would be there isn’t a great villian like Maggie or Quarles.
My reply is that I wish I’d said everything that Eric said. ( except he needed to add a tone poem or haiku about Tim.)
CHANGSHAFU I’m been a fan of this show, and I’ve become a fan of your crush on Tim.
He’s no Ellen May, though…
My heart belongs to season two – and still does; but, the dialogue is – as always – just crackling so even when there are some dips (for me) in the actual storyline, the dialogue just sings so I’m in for the long haul.
I miss Dickie – weird but true. I have to admit that none of the new cast of characters are really popping for me. The Ron Eldard character is actually boring to me and I can’t say I have ever felt that about any of the featured characters on the show, even if I didn’t much like them.
Still, compared to the rest of what is on – 99% of which I can’t bear to watch – this beats it all hands down for me.
They need to bring back Dewie Crowe. They need to bring back Dickie. They can kill off anyone they want this season, I think it will be Johnny to be honest. But one thing they cannot, I repeat cannot do is kill of Wynn Duffy.
Wynn is a character like Saul Goodman, Roger Sterling, John Casey, etc that is the comic relief for shows like these which can skip the comedy at times and be too dramtic. I need Wynn Duffy to surive, I will be upset if he does not.
On a show like this, the characters are like animals on a farm. As much as you may love them all, eventually you need to put some of your favorites on the chopping block so you can have a juicy piece of meat for dinner.
One things for sure, if Wynn Duffy dies he will get a great death scene.
Also, as funny as he is, he’s pretty sinister, too. Lots of bad guys have threatened to kill Raylan, but only Duffy threatened to rape him.
“My concern for Shelby is even higher now that he’s made such an overt move on Boyd, rather than plotting in secret around him.”
I can’t be the only one thinking that this is all just a ploy. What has Shelby actually done? Pretended to arrest Boyd? And doing it with Raylan conveniently there so that he thinks that Boyd and Shelby are enemies. What was the point of fake-arresting Boyd, if it wasn’t for Raylan’s benefit? Did he think Boyd would give up some info in an interrogation? If it was real, all it did was put him in Boyd’s crosshairs, and with Elen Mae’s statement against Boyd (assuming she gave one), he could have arrested him (I assume; if he didn’t have enough to arrest him, then why make a move against him at all?). Then Shelby conveniently shows up later to tag along with Raylan, and starts asking him questions about what case he is investigating. It looks like he is pumping Raylan for information about Drew Thompson. If this is what is actually happening, then Shelby called Boyd after one of his guys picked up Ellen Mae, and Boyd knows that Colt didn’t kill her.
I was thinking about this a little more, and I realized that Shelby might be helping out Boyd with the Drew Thompson case in the short term, while building a case against him in the long term, so Boyd might still not know that Elen Mae is still alive.
If Shelby was in cahoots with Boyd, then ther was no reason for him to be so agressive or rude when he arrested him. Raylan wasn’t there. There was no need to put on a show for Ava. Boyd was obviously pissed. The only point to that scene would have been to cheat the audience with a cheap trick, which Justified has never done.
Jona…you’ve spent a lot of time trying to apologize for this show…I think it’s ok that people don’t view every episode or season of Justified as a brilliant piece of artwork. This show has suffered this season, and I think many people on the blogs are expressing legitimate concerns.
Jack – I could see something like that between Shelby and Boyd. I see Jonas’s point as well but the conversation Boyd had with Colt when he got back from “killing Ellen May” was oddly specific, that it still strikes me as odd. He basically wanted so many specifics that it seemed almost like a test to see if Colt would lie to him that I almost wonder if he knew she wasn’t dead. Maybe I am reading too much into the conversation but with this show that is half the fun!
KRO L… Unless I’m very much mistaken these forums are meant to allow people to exchange opinions and observatios about the shows in question. That’s what I do. I do it respectfully without personal insults or acrimony. I try to be accurate and have a sense of humor when it seems appropriate. I actually posted several criticisms of this episode which is the exact opposite of apologizing. I like reading opinions that differ from my own and I enjoy engaging with people in these forums.
Pretty much agree with everything Alan said. I think we could have grasped Colton’s issues with far less Colton screen time, and it probably would have made it more poignant. Justified usually doesn’t go with such a heavy hand. Glad I’m not the only one who thinks back to Ava’s origins and her history with Raylan. Not that it lessens my enjoyment of the show, it just crossed my mind frequently.
I would love to find out that Drew Thompson is hiding out in … wait for it … Nobles Holler, protected by none other Mr. Elston Limehouse. That would be a very cool twist. After all, he’s the Hillbilly Mafia’s go-to banker, right?
Someone mentioned the thing about Boyd’s control of his “empire.” Well, I think it comes down to not having much to work with. I’ll bet anything he’s a step ahead of Johnny and knows full well of his intentions. He sniffed out Devil easy enough.
Boyd is going to be doubly pissed at Shelby when he finds out he’s hiding Ellie May. And now with Arlo’s lawyer about to be locked up, his deal is going to go away and I bet we may see the Drew Thompson storyline go somewhat cold for a couple of weeks as the Detroit crew rolls into Kentucky.
I want to see Raylan tangle with the big guns again, like he did in the first five minutes of the series, which, along with Californication’s opening scene, is my favorite introduction to a series ever. Both. Perfect.
Actually, its mentioned several times that Arlo’s lawyer was the one holding up the deal. Now that she’s locked up, Arlo will get new counsel, presumably a public defender who will see the deal through.
As I recall, Boyd knew Devil was a traitor because Johnny told him after Devil tried to conspire with him against Boyd.
Interesting thought about Limehouse. I’d love to see him again.
Arlo told his lawyer that Josiah was Drew, which the Marshals know is bull, which will call Arlo`s info and good faith into question. Raylan could use the lie to throw out the deal, toss his dad back in jail, and go searching for Drew Thompson on his own.
What Arlo told his lawyer was a priveleged communication and it wasn’t under oath. It can’t be used against him as a matter of law. As even Raylan noted, Arlo lied to her because he didn’t have the deal in place, not because he’s unwilling to give up Thompson. The federal prosecutors want the deal. They won’t let this scuttle it.
Shelby is Drew Thompson. I was thinking it in earlier episodes but now I’m sure after that story he told. Covering up the fact that he had two broken legs in his past.
There were definitely gaps in the narrative, but the dialogue is so snappy that it made up for it in parts. Still enjoying the hunt for Drew Thompson, though he’s starting to feel like a MacGuffin
I’m still a huge fan, but I’m not living the Drew Thompson story. The whole thing is too confusing.
“I have pre-existing affection for Beaver” — funniest thing Alan’s ever written or funniest thing Alan’s ever written?
After hearing Goggins delivery on “huevos rancheros,” I now want a spin-off show of Boyd Crowder just reading menus from Mexican restaurants.
I don’t have the words to express how much I love Beaver.