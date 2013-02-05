Review: ‘Justified’ – ‘Kin’

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I read a book about a Native American princess who controls invisible forest animals…
“I’ve come to a conclusion: I don’t like you, Raylan.” -Boyd
It may sound like a weird word to apply to an episode featuring a murderer’s row of Hey, It’s That Guy!s, including the series’ latest mini-“Deadwood” reunion, but what I think of when I think of “Kin” is restraint.
I watch any of the scenes between Raylan and Boyd in this episode and think of just how easy it would be for Graham Yost and company to put them together at least once a week to banter and charmingly threaten one another. As great as Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins are independently on this show, they’re even better together, and I can’t imagine a single “Justified” fan complaining if it were to turn into “The Raylan and Boyd Power Hour.”
But at press tour, Yost noted that they deliberately kept the two apart for the season’s first four episodes, because, “We need to kind of explore other things in the relationship. We didn”t want to do the same scenes that we”ve done in the past of Raylan going to see Boyd or Boyd going to see Raylan. We wanted to mix that up a little bit.”
And it’s because they haven’t interacted that their scenes up on the hill have the impact that they do. I missed seeing the two of them together, but I also got to see Raylan investigating this case on his own, and Boyd struggling with his empire and needing to forge this alliance with Wynn Duffy, before we could get back to the two of them trying to outmaneuver each other.
And what’s been so smart about the design of the Drew Thompson case is how, at its core, it’s another story about the intersection between the Givens and Crowder families. Arlo and Bo were partners in crime, and Boyd’s been more of a son to Arlo than Raylan was, and now both men are conspiring to keep Arlo in prison for the rest of his life, even if it’s for very different reasons. (Raylan wants Arlo to pay for Trooper Tom’s murder, and more basically just wants to see the SOB die in prison; Boyd wants the money and business Wynn is offering him.)
“Kin” smartly drew other lines between the two men, from ex-military men Tim and Colton functioning as their seconds for the trip up the mountain, to the way the two teamed up to try to escape the hill people. I’ve been enjoying the mystery arc up until this point, but having both men competing to find Drew Thompson exponentially increases the urgency and entertainment value of the whole thing. And I don’t know that that would have been the case if we had started out the season that way, rather than building to this moment.
Beyond that, “Kin” was just a ridiculously entertaining hour of “Justified,” and a mark of how smart this show is with its guest casting and how it writes for those guests.
Not only do we get Gerald McRaney as our latest “Deadwood” alum – giving new life to the old Seth Bullock/George Hearst feud (see below for a reminder) – but the role of aging backwoods con man Josiah plays to McRaney’s many comic gifts, before, during and after Raylan’s method of extracting information from the old coot. Our glimpse of Josiah’s severed foot suggests bad things coming for the guy, but hopefully at least one more hour with McRaney.
And the arrival of another “Deadwood” vet gave the show permission to whack another, as Stephen Tobolowsky’s Agent Barkley takes a bullet from an effectively menacing Mike O’Malley as Theo Tonin enforcer Nicky Augustine. I liked how that scene in the Wynn-ebago retroactively enhanced the Barkley story from last season. It’s more interesting if Barkley accuses Raylan of working for the Detroit mob as a way to cover his own work in that area. And Barkley’s death provided another opportunity for Jere Burns to remind us why he is king of the reaction shot.
Beyond McRaney, Tobolowsky, O’Malley and Burns, we also got Bonita Friedericy (General Beckman from “Chuck”) as Raylan’s cousin Mary, the return of Natalie Zea as Winona and Rick Gomez as David Vasquez, more of Patton Oswalt as Constable Bob, Romy Rosemont (O’Malley’s wife on “Glee”) as Arlo’s defense lawyer, and even Christopher Reed (Filthy Phil from “Sons of Anarchy”) as Daniel, the hill person who never gets a loaded weapon. (Reed was on “Enlightened” last week; he’s busy.) Whether new or old to the series, all were used well, and for the right amount of time so it didn’t feel overcrowded. Constable Bob, for instance, moved the plot along and hearkened back to the events of the season premiere, but he didn’t follow Raylan up the hill just because it might be amusing to put Oswalt and Goggins in a scene together.
There’s restraint at work even in an episode like this that’s overflowing with memorable performances and big plot moves, and I am very excited to see what happens next – and who turns up to be a part of it.
Some other thoughts:
* “Kin” also resolves the question of where Ellen May disappeared to and why, and makes clear that she still had no idea what Colton was up to. I am officially worried for Shelby now, though, as it’s difficult to see a circumstance where he Boyd forgives an attempt to bring him down. Though if they get rid of Jim Beaver, the show has to bring in someone else from “Deadwood.” What’s Brad Dourif up to?
* Natalie Zea’s return almost got lost in the shuffle, but I appreciate the emotional place that relationship seems to be in right now: they’re both cordial, but Winona has no illusions about what Raylan is and isn’t going to be able to do for her and the baby. (Note that he even starts bragging about the money he’s been saving, an episode after we know it was all turned into chickens.)
* I liked how the camera kept circling the table as Wynn and Boyd faced off, like the two of them are predators probing each other for a weakness. I do wish it could have been a single tracking shot, though, rather than one with edits, but I don’t know how practical that would be with the budget and schedule involved.
* Back in season 2, I noted an odd homage to the movie “Silverado” with the name chosen for a business on the show. We may have gotten another one tonight, as Raylan tells the lead hill person that he doesn’t want to kill him, “And you don’t want to be dead,” which is a line Danny Glover memorably says in the film.
* I’m not that up on my Young Adult literature, but was Tim describing an actual book?
So enjoy a little of Bullock and Hearst and then tell me: what did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
My theory is Shelby is either Drew Thompson or he knows where he is. We know he was a cop before and they could be buddy buddy with Mayors back in the day like Cousin Mary said.
There actually was a news story a few years ago about a guy who faked his death and then ran for public office. This was somewhere in SE Asia. Though, honestly, Shelby doesn’t appear to be dumb enough to try it…
One of the trends I’ve noticed on this show is the whole “the only good guys are OUR guys” syndrome that plagues a lot of cable crime shows. Trooper Tom was pretty much the only non-Marshall service good guy and they killed him off. Look at the FBI people over the past couple of episodes…more of the same ol’ same ol’ here. It’s just incredibly disappointing considering how great most of the rest of the package is.
Have a bit of hope that Shelby is walking that rope on the right side of it, but I’m just too cynical at this point. Alan pegs Beaver as his “Deadwood” character, but I’m more a Bobby/Supernatural fan myself. Dude just made every episode he was in that much better…
That aside, great episode. I just wish F/X would decide upon a regular rerun schedule. I had to run out on an errand midway through this one, expecting they’d rerun it again the next hour. You know, like they have for the last two years…
RWG (but NOOOOOOOOO….)
David Vasquez is a good guy! Don’t forget about him!
Sorry. Forgot about him.
But, in my defense, he’s shown up just enough times to be forgettable. What, something like five episodes over four seasons now?
RWG (saving my opinion on the “comedy relief” addition this year to see if it turns serious)
I was also a little disappointed that Toblowsky’s FBI guy turned out to be corrupt and was just as glad that he got killed right away, if that’s what they were doing with him.
I thought it might be a little interesting to have a straight lawman actively pursuing him out of disgust for his methods or genuine belief in his corruption. As it is, he has his bosses, the prosecutor and the judge (when it’s Reardon, at least) all generally favorably inclined towards him, which for a lot of practical purposes, makes Raylan kind of untouchable.
On the other hand, it does add a bit of verisimilitude, by explaining one way Raylan keeps his job – all the people who might otherwise be inclined to torpedo his career happen to like him. And since we know the show is never going to be about a former US Marshall selling ice cream, I suppose the way they are going is better than constantly bringing up threats to his career that we know will never pan out. With Vic Mackey, those worked because of the horrific ways he evaded a lot of those threats. That’s not the kind of show Justified is, however.
But Vasquez could turn out to be dirty too. Remember Tonin’s guy knew about the Marshall turnover of the files. Everyone is dirty except for Raylan and his crew, as far as I’m concerned. I don’t like that trend either, on shows like this. Where so many lawmen are dirty.
Between this and House Of Cards, it has been a very Gerald McRaney last couple of days.
You never realize how great someone like him is, until they show up and blow you away and wonder why they don’t appear more on TV or in movies
Alan, fantastic recap as always. In a lot of ways this felt like moving day on Justified and one of the reasons I enjoy this show so much is that even an episode that essentially sets up the rest of the reason is this clever, adventurous, mysterious, and enjoyable. This season may not have the overtly sinister antagonists of the last two seasons, but it has been rich in its character development and ill be fascinated to see what drama and danger comes of the search for Drew Thompson, even as we see Raylan’s own evolution.
Really, the only thing that would make the show better for these “moving day” episodes where they’re putting pieces in place, would be if I believed the characters were in more legitimate danger.
That situation with the hill people? Tim and Colton being thrown in with each other, both of them being pretty cagey? Colton’s escalating desperation and increasingly bad decisions (not just lying about Ellen Mae in the first place, but now he’s going around having conversations about it and asking people for help even though he knows what kind of trouble he’d be in if word gets back to Boyd)?
If I wasn’t sitting there thinking to myself, “Well, none of these guys are going to die in an episode like this,” I would’ve been on the edge of my seat waiting for some of those plots to end in a very bad way.
Seeing “Bullock” get the best of “Hearst” was pretty fun.
On a similar note, it would have been cool if they found a way to get “Beckman” and “Morgan’s brother” on screen together.
That seaon of Deadwood, I was in the “just kill Hearst” camp with Bullock. Pesky history, always getting in the way.
I love how the Ellen May disappearance was explained and especially the way it sets up Shelby vs. Boyd. Last week he seemed in the tank for Boyd, his defiance limited to being brusque. Its great to know he still has the integrity not to turn a blind eye to what Boyd had him up to.
The opening scene at the gas station was another example of Justified allowing characters to think their way out of problems. Brains are better than bullets.
The scene with Tobolowsky and O’Malley… Wow. A show doesn’t catch me completely off guard often, and this scene did it twice. Agent Barkley on the take-never saw it coming. And his death. Boy. I wouldn’t have thought of Mike O’Malley for this kind of part, but I’m looking forward to seeing more of him.
Raylan’s joke about Tim’s book was okay, but Tim’s reply was devastating. A truly poignant glimpse into what makes him tick. We need more Tim on this show, because I think there’s a great story waiting to be told about him.
I agree on the Tim bit. You kinda see that he was kinda jaded a little bit. It was heartbreaking when he said that, how he must’ve spend his time as a youth killing people instead of enjoying his years. You kinda see Raylan regretted what he said to him about being “too old” reading fantasy novels
I don’t know if it was an intentional head-fake or I just read too much into it, but I was sure Patton Oswald picked up the girl.
From the security tape, all I could tell was there were sirens on the vehicle, which I knew the constable had. And then after he picked up the teen girl and mentioned what she offered to do if he’d let her go, I was so sure he must’ve pulled that trick with Ellen Mae too.
JimAbbot, I was thinking the same thing about P.O. picking her up, though not with impure intent. I was surpised he wasn’t the one who rescued her, and I was already considering how ill-equipped he was to deal with Colton. As interesting as it would have been to see Constable Bob as Ellen May’s knight in shining armor, I’m glad she has Shelby instead.
Syafiqah, It reminded me of the Nightline epsodes that showed photos of miltary personnel who died in Iraq and Afghanistan. They had the ages posted next to the names of each soldier, marine, sailor, and pilot and it was depressing as hell to see that the overwhelming majority were not old enough to buy beer.
The first thing I ever saw Mike O’Malley in was the Christian Slater vehicle “My Own Worst Enemy” (or something like that) – a ridiculous NBC show about government assassins who are brainwashed between missions to think they are regular suburban family men. O’Malley was the main agent besides the protagonist. After that show, I had trouble with the regular suburban dad on Glee, and kept waiting for him to gun down the whole school.
Jonas.Left, it will always be devastating when you hear about news like that. And that was the thing, how Jacob himself played it out well. I read that he was the one who suggested using the book part, to show how the connection of Gutterson having PTSD and that he had lost his youth during the war. So the book was used as a notion of regress, he might be using it as a way of reminding himself to a happier place. Maybe finding a way to deal with the trauma of war.
As much as I’d love to see Brad Dourif show up, I’m dying to see Ian McShane. I mean, what’s the hold up? Is it money? If so, start a fund. I’ll lead off. McShane would be killing it with this cast and writing staff.
I figure they’re keeping McShane in their pocket for just the right occasion.
He had a very entertaining guest role on American Horror Story. For an uneven show like that, he was definitely one of the highlights this season.
Just go ahead and make Jeremy Burns Wynn Duffy a series regular because right now he is too awesome and too cool to kill off. He is my favourite character by far.
On a show with many strange moments, the strangest of all was Wynn threatening to sodomize Raylan. As calm and cool as he acts, that weird scene always gives Wynn a creepy edge I can’t get enough of.
I can’t believe they killed Tobo!
Has he ever taken a bullet on screen before? He seems to play pretty light characters mostly.
What, you missed that episode of The Mindy Project?
They killed him on Heroes I believe
What did Tonin’s men mean when they asked Duffy if he had “any cats” while they were searching him?
I just took it to mean that the man coming in was very allergic to cats. Or he hated them.
Really loved that little throwaway fact about Tonin’s man. We say it over and over again, but it’s those little pieces what make the show exceptional.
Wynn seemed more put off by the cat question than the splattering of a man’s brains all over his window. Love that guy.
The Native American Princess thing is a reference to a short pulp/fantasy story written by one of the writers of the episode, it appears in Astonishing Adventures Magazine #8, and it is a very, very strange story.
The Native American Princess thing is a reference to a short pulp story written by one of the writers of tonight’s episode. It appears in Astonishing Adventures Magazine #8, and is a very, very strange story.
Which writer? And why didn’t you say which? Do you know him/her? (or are you him/her?)
I really enjoyed this episode. Lots of plot movement, exceptionally Duffy moments, and a fantastic move to have Shelby be so astute.
And while I don’t want to be the a-hole who comes and critiques a plot hole every week, the Lawyer scene at the end really turned me off. I’m law-trained. A halfway decent criminal defense attorney in a moderately large city like Lexington charges $300/hour minimum. A good one is $500/hour. You’re telling me a competent attorney risks her entire career over a measley $1,000? I know attorneys in my jurisdiction who won’t even look at a case for less than a $5,000 retainer minimum. So that detail just threw me as horrible math (even Raylan is only doing career-jeopardizing bond work for several times what Boyd offered that woman, and he makes only a third of what a solid crim attorney does, if not less), but I suppose that’s nitpicking. Still, it wrinkles my nose.
As Shelby found out: hitching your wagon to an outlaw is a career-move. Mob lawyers aren’t stupid.
By the way, a great drinking game with your friends: Playing the Wynn Duffie “No Problem” game :).
Basically, rewatch the scene and then pause on the amazing deadpan with blood spatter on his face and the slightly open mouth after seeing a killshot, and then throw out random questions that Detriot guy could have asked besides “find Drew Thompson.”
I think you can come up with a pretty fun list which would still receive a “No Problem.”
I thought the amount of money was weird too. It seemed like there was no more then 700 or 800 dollars on the table which seems like way too little for that type of work. Maybe Boyd specifically picked this lawyer because she has some sort of other problem that makes her desperate for cash? Maybe he knows her from the drug trade? Seems like Boyd wouldn’t just open the yellow pages for a lawyer to represent Arlo.
I’m not lawyer trained but I get what your saying. My take on it though was, first of all this was “additional” off the books money and secondly she lawyer seemed a little mousy and scared. I think Boyd was just throwing her a bone, he could’ve had her do it without any additional money.
Oh, I just thought of this – Boyd doesn’t want Arlo out of jail – he’s not going to get a top notch attorney.
Growing up with Mike O’Malley as the host of Nickelodeon’s “GUTS” game show, his appearance here was kind of jarring. I hope we find out that Marc Summers was involved in the severing of Josiah’s foot, or that Drew Thompson is hiding somewhere at Camp Anawanna.
He will always be “The Rick” from the famed ESPN commercial campaign. I can see The Rick getting it together and offing someone. Way to go, The Rick!
This episode just reminded me of all the great things about Justified and why it’s one of the best shows I watch now. Clever dialogue, plot and casting. But this episode in particular was so wonderful for all the reason Alan cites. It was so entertaining to see Raylan and Boyd together again and all the more appreciated because we haven’t seen that yet this season. Jere Burns kills it every time and it’s a good thing he doesn’t have any cats.
The Drew Thompson mystery is turning out to be a great story line and the writers are really making the most of this. Real restraint by the writers – Goggins and Oswalt together in a scene would have sent this over the top. Hopefully, there will be an occasion to see them together in a future episode. Can’t wait till the next episode.
I know they wanted Adam Arkin for that scene in the Wynn-ebago, but I like the idea of an enforcer coming to do his work. O’Malley was really good in that role and enjoyed his small part.
I always enjoy seeing an actor I think of one way as something completely different, especially when they kill it like O’Malley did.
O’Malley had a busy night too, showing up in a humorous plot on “Raising Hope” as his character from the defunct “Yes, Dear.” His TV wife from that show joined him. Odd seeing him play two distinctly different characters just an hour apart.
Great episode – as usual. God I love this show.
If FOX decided to cancel Raising Hope it brings Garrett Dilahunt into the mix of twisted Deadwood characters that would be available. He would be so perfect as a full season foil for Raylan. C’mon FOX, do the deed!
Hoping FOX cancels Raising Hope if only to bring Garrett Dilahunt into the mix of twisted Deadwood characters that would be available. He would be the perfect foil for Raylan for a full season.
This.
Also, on Raising Hope, Dilahunt’s son & Root’s daughter just got married. Maybe they could be in-laws on Justified too!
Hearing Boyd say hello to Raylan in that little holding room was pure music to my ears. I hadn’t realized how starved Yost and Co. had made me for this interaction until I got it back. Delayed gratification, indeed. But, time to capitalize on it, and I reckon we’ll see plenty of them together as this chase progresses. BUT, no acknowledgement at all from Boyd about Raylan sparing his life? I know they’ve both dome this for one another time and again, but I want somebody to say thank you.
OF COURSE, Raylan is kin with the Hill People. OF COURSE, there are Hill People in Kentucky. Hill People. Damn.
Thanks, Alan, for calling attention to Filthy Phil from SoA. I watch that show every week, and i STILL get the cereal-eating Phil confused with the big guy from Parker Lewis Can’t Lose and ER (Jerry?). Same guy to me. Only Phil eats more on-screen cereal.
Loved seeing The Rick off Ned Ryerson in the Wynn-abego (maybe the only pun I’ve ever truly enjoyed), and Jere Burns, mustache or no, you sir are a national treasure.
Poor, poor Johnny. Dude just can’t catch a break, and is reduced to trying to bully Ava. He outta know that doesn’t work out well for Crowder men.
Great episode all around, and I like the A-plot immensely. Just love this show so, so much.
Christ, I didn’t even realize that was Mike O’Malley. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him without a baseball cap on.
Definitely gives him a little edge. He was without cap in an episode of Parks & Rec last season, as an owner of a van rental company who tried to price gouge Ron Swanson.
Great episode, another lawyer here and another factoid I was surprised to see that the writers latched on to and got right in the criminal world is that unlike last season where the illegal distribution of oxycodone played a prominent role and did in the real world, heroin is now making a resurgence in a number of states, including Kentucky, because the government has been somewhat successful in clamping down on the distribution of oxycodone.
Another Deadwood reference?
When Agent Barkley was trying to shake down the enforcer, it sounded like the enforcer was calling him “Jerry.” Enjoyed seeing Tobolowsky as a guy named Jarry/Jerry trying to extract bribe money.
How about a spinoff called “The Raylan and Boyd Power Hour!”
LOL, Alan!!!!
It can’t be a Sepinwall recap without a needless Wire or Deadwood call out
Yost has said over and over again that he loves Deadwood and aspires to cast as many people from that show in this one. In this case, I’m commenting on a pattern that the showrunner has publicly acknowledged.
How can a reference to either The Wire or Deadwood be considered needless?
Loved this episode. While it made for great drama and a great scene (and classic to what makes this show excellent), I was a little bummed they killed off Commissioner Jarry. He could have been an outstanding pain-in-the-ass for years to comes on this show.
Restraint, yes. With the bonding over their military backgrounds, it would have been easy for Colton and Tim to team up and charge the hill for the rescue, but what we got instead was so much better.
David Vasquez was only in one brief scene, but did anyone else think it was a rather standout job he did with it? I sure did.
Please don’t kill off Ellsworth again. His character is certainly cunning enough to plausible survive the season, so I hope he does.
I just don’t see Boyd so coldly fucking Arlo over like that after Arlo took a murder charge for him. In the S3 finale Boyd was all emotional talking about how Arlo was like family to me. That leads me to believe he has something else up his sleeve other than just handing him over to Duffy.
That might be why he kept him in jail. If Arlo’s on the loose, maybe the Detroit boys or Duffy scoops him up or prys the information out of him in a less than gentle fashion.
Hell, given the reasons why Tonin wants Thompson, he might even have Arlo killed for giving him shelter. Arlo might be safer in jail at this junction, which fits better than Boyd betraying him just to get the Detroit hook-up, especially since I don’t see how leaving him in jail helps Boyd get Thompson, and thus the Detroit business.
Remember, Arlo has been showing signs of dementia and he hurt Ava. Boyd might figure it is safer for everyone if Arlo is in jail.
Raylan only truly became interested in Thompson when he realized that finding Thompson first would prevent Arlo from making a deal and being released from prison.
Perhaps Boyd thinks that keeping Arlo behind bars gets Raylan off the Thompson hunt, removing a big obstacle in the way of Boyd’s search.
>Though if they get rid of Jim Beaver, the show has to bring in someone else from “Deadwood.” What’s Brad Dourif up to?
DILLAHUNT. I know he’s gainfully employed. Don’t care. Greg Garcia’s had his fun.
Such smart writing on this show. The references to Glasnost and Perestroika in the conversation between Wynn and Boyd were brilliant.
Is anybody else having difficulty understanding/following the Drew Thompson storyline? Why is everyone after him?
Thompson witnessed Theo Tonin, the mob boss, killing a federal informant. The Marshalls and the DA want him so they can bring down the Detroit mafia.
Thompson also shot Theo in the eye and stole $2 million worth of cocaine from him, so they want him dead both to silence him and just for revenge. Boyd is helping them out in order to get in their good graces and get a cut of their business.
@Andrew – excellent summary!
Andrew-
Thanks. That makes it easier to understand all laid out.
How does it tie in with the guy who fell out of the plane in the season premiere?
Drew Thompson put his wallet on the wife-abusing guy and pushed him out of a plane, thus faking his own death, thus getting both the feds and the mob off his back in one fell swoop.
He wanted to take the $2 million and make a new life for himself, but he was injured. Arlo helped introduce him to the “hill people” who helped heal him. Then Arlo and Bo robbed him of all his coke.
Who wants to bet Shelby stashes Ellie Mae in Nobles Holler, while he trys to build his case against Boyd….at least i hope he does because i wanna see some limehouse
Fantastic episode! Finally got to watch. Great scene at the circular table with Wynn and Boyd. So artistic and styled PERFECTLY. “Well we are not trustworthy men.” and “hello Raylan.” in the shed! Crushed it.
My only (very small) issue is having an FBI agent in your pocket is no easy feat and the fact that they killed him off so easily and with such a small reason was a little incredulous to me. They could use him to pressure the Marshalls, use him down the line, etc. It made for good TV but not very realistic. Also, I don’t see a very long future for our defense attorney if she’s taking <$1K and smiling about revealing privilege.
Four “Deadwoodians” in one episode was just awesome! And, while watching, it occurred to me that Deadwood alums Beaver and Dayton Callie (Unser on SOA) are both currently portraying corrupt sheriffs on great FX shows!
I’m new to Justified this season. Haven’t yet found the opportunity to watch the previous seasons so I’m not up with the backstory.
I’m also a huge admirer of both The Wire and Deadwood.
I have to say that this particular hour was one of the most enjoyable hours of TV in a while — right up there with some of the best of Breaking Bad.
I’ve watched every episode so far this year, and I’m now hooked. I’ll probably catch up on the previuos seasons after this one ends, and I’ll stay with this one to the end.
If John Hawkes ends up on this show I may die of Deadwood-gasm.