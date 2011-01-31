Review: ‘Justified: The Complete First Season’ on DVD

“Justified: The Complete First Season” came out on DVD while I was at press tour (or possibly while I was recovering from press tour; that whole period is a haze), so I didn’t get a chance to review it at the time. But in a way, the timing proved useful, since I was able to get an answer at press tour to one big question that wasn’t discussed in any of the disc’s ample bonus features. (At least not the ones I watched/listened to.)
The set itself is pretty spiffy. I’m always a believer that the episodes themselves need to be good enough to buy, regardless of the bonus features, and there are plenty of terrific episodes here, particularly in the back half of the season, for reasons I’ll get to in a moment. Timothy Olyphant is marvelous in the part he was born to play, 21st century gunslinger Raylan Givens of the US Marshals service, Walton Goggins is just as good as his slippery nemesis Boyd Crowder, and Graham Yost and his writers have ably transplanted as much of the voice and narrative style of Elmore Leonard as they could.
And as often happens on season one DVD sets, there are a ton of bonus features about the series’ origins, including a feature on the writing titled, aptly, “What Would Elmore Do?,” a more expansive look at the construction of the series called “Shooting for Kentucky,” several other making-of pieces and even an extended interview with real-life Marshal Charles Almanza, who serves as the technical advisor on both this show and “In Plain Sight.” If you want to know how the sausage gets made, you won’t lack for options.
The one thing that doesn’t get discussed (unless it comes up in one of the commentaries I didn’t get around to) is the evolution of the show’s storytelling from largely self-contained episodes in the season’s first half to a mostly serialized narrative in its second half.
I wasn’t quite as down on the standalones as many of you guys (I happened to make the move to HitFix around the season’s mid-point, so you can find my early reviews here and my later reviews here), as I thought one of the season’s strongest episodes was the one where Raylan traveled to California in search of the runaway dentist. But it was clear that the season’s second half was much more compelling overall than its first.
So when the “Justified” cast took the stage on press tour’s last day, I asked Yost about that, and whether season two would more heavily serialized than season one.
“We had a good long talk with John Landgraf and everyone at FX before we started Season 2,” Yost said. “What we did in the first season was have more standalone episodes that would also have things that would set up where we were going with the larger arcs. But the first half of the season was more standalone, and then it built momentum until we were pretty much in full serialized for the last four. This year, we discussed that we would have also have more standalone episodes because, hopefully, we are going to get a new audience this year. There will be more people who have seen it or just heard about it or whatever that will tune in. So we need to have those hours that kind of stand alone. So it’s more, sort of, our first four episodes four or five episodes have those, but (at the same time) while we are building our bigger serialized arc and then from that point on. So instead of it being, last year, sort of 50/50 or two-thirds standalone, whatever, this year we are pulling up that serialized element so that that, really, more than even the second half of the season. We know that that’s what the people who watch it really crave.”
I’ve seen the first three episodes of season two (which starts a week from this Wednesday at 10 p.m.), and they’re really good. I’ll have a review next week, and at some point between now and the premiere I’ll also post interviews I did with Goggins and Natalie Zea while I was at the tour.
Looking forward to the interviews, and the return of Justified. Quick question Alan, and it’s only loosely (very loosely) related to Justified as they share the same network, what’s your opinion of Always Sunny? I’ve seen you mention it a few times as a show that can be hit or miss, but when it hits it hits hard, and was wondering if you’d ever start to review it full-time, or even irregularly?
Appreciate this isn’t the right place, but previous discussions on it were so long ago that I figured you wouldn’t get to read any comment I left!
I really like the show, but I don’t really care about special features so I wasn’t planning on buying the set right away. However, I just checked Amazon and it’s a shocking 19.99 on dvd and only 21.99 on bluray. I would say that’s worth it!
Thanks for the heads up. That’s an offer I can’t refuse; I ordered my copy yesterday.
Alan, you got to interview Natalie Zea? Lucky man. That Goggins guy ain’t too shabby either.
In all seriousness, I’ve been DVRing the repeats of Season 1, which FX has been running on Saturday nights. This series just got better and better as it went along, and I haven’t seen sharper dialogue since Deadwood and the Wire.
You mentioned in some later reviews how we lost Rachel; did Yost & co talk about that or if she’s back full-time?
Yeah, as I recall, Yost said they were going to be more cognizant this season of how many episodes they had the various supporting characters available for so nobody’s episode total would be used up early the way hers was last season.
The way most ensemble dramas work today is that only a handful of the most important actors are contracted to be in every episode, and everyone else appears in a lesser amount, and the writing team has to play this game of asking whether it’s worth it to use a particular character in an episode where they won’t have much to do. Fienberg and I talked about this with the “Chuck” producers on a recent podcast, and one of the things they noted is that sometimes they’ll put someone in an episode, and then their scenes will be cut for time, but that still counts as an episode they worked on.
So everybody’s back “full-time,” but that phrase means something different from Tim Olyphant versus the rest of the ensemble.
I just re-watched season 1 on DVD, and when you see all the episodes back to back to back like that you realize that the body count on this show is really, really high. Like ludicrously high for what is ostensibly a realistic show. I hope for season 2, they come up with episode resolutions more varied than “Raylan (or someone else) shoots a guy.”
In the one commentary I listened to (for “Blowback,” the episode with the hostage situation), Yost and that episode’s writer talk about the body count and how they realized midway through the season that it was getting ridiculous – hence an episode where the main story was about Raylan doing everything he could to not kill the bad guy.
On the other hand, Yost and everyone else note that the audience likes to see Raylan use his gun, so… it’s a balancing act.
Whereas when I thought about it, I felt the *show* had a high body count, but Raylan’s wasn’t that extreme considering that he’s on a TV show *and* part of his character is the “barely controlled rage” gunslinger aspect. He kills Tommy Bucks in the pilot and almost kills Boyd Crowder; he doesn’t kill anyone in the second episode, kills the smarmy bad guy in the third, and the two cartel thugs in the fourth. And then … isn’t that it until Bulletville? I guess people keep dying *around* him. (And at least the show plays somewhat honest with the idea that this stuff isn’t just a moral/ethical problem for Raylan to struggle with, it’s a professional problem that gets him in trouble.)
Check out the body count Sonny Crockett added up during Miami Vice’s run. He killed at least one guy every episode it seemed. Raylan is like a modern day gunslinger, and just like in the old west, when guys who think they are fast meet him, they want to prove they are faster. Bruce Lee used to get challenged to fights all the time.. even in the middle of shooting a movie. He would beat the guy down and go back to shooting the scene.
Raylan is a victim of his reputation. I don’t see that ending any time soon. At least I hope not.
So you’ve had a Natalie Zea interview for how long now, and haven’t seen fit to share with us? Well, as long as you can look yourself in the mirror…
The bodycount is not a problem! I never thought of this as “the real life of a US Marshal.” He’s almost a cartoon character. I do take seriously, though, the idea that he’s an Old West gunslinger transported to the present day and, as such, is going to be shooting people left & right. So far as I’m concerned, the more people he shoots the better. He’s a badass. That’s what badasses do.
I’m late to the game of watching a TV series on basic cable (Mad Men didn’t do it for me, so shoot me.) And so the standalone episodes were just as wonderful as the rest for me, as I found myself thinking I couldn’t believe something this good was on basic cable. Except I only watched Justified about a month ago after reading about it here.
Couldn’t agree more that this is the role TO was born to play. My wife says she can’t believe I like a redneck show. I tell her to shut it in my best eastern Kentucky accent.
I really enjoy the longer version of the season 2 promo with Olyphant telling some guy about Han Solo shooting first. That’s just a great commercial reminds me of the very first scene from the pilot episode.
I love this show!!!
I really liked Justified when it premiered last year and it got better as the season went along.
FX has been running 2-3 episodes late Saturday nights for the past few weeks (this next Saturday will be the penultimate and final eps).. and I have enjoyed them even more the second time around.
Each week, I set the DVR but still find myself staying up until 2:30 AM.
Alan, do you get any feeling that Yost would be interested in adapting “Riding The Rap” or “Pronto” into movies? I’m not sure who owns the rights, but I’ve been wanting it ever since the first Season 1 promo.
There was a Pronto movie, with James LeGros as Raylan, that Elmore Leonard despises: [bit.ly]
Mainly, I think Yost’s interest is in using whatever bits of Elmore he can get his hands on within the context of the episode, whether officially (adapting “Fire in the Hole” for the pilot) or unofficially (writing Stephen Root as Maximum Bob but changing the name and a few other details to avoid being sued). The show is the thing. It would have to be an enormous, enormous hit (on a much larger level than it is now) for a movie to be something that’s discussed at any point.
Oh yeah, I forgot about that adaptation of “Pronto.” It did suck.
I guess this season of Justified will probably get HUGE ratings..There is no competition on Wednesdays (that I know of) and the still angry Terriers fans aren’t trashing it. I wish FX would not have placed ‘Lights Out’ at such a disadvantage putting it on Tuesdays nights. It’s a niche audience as it is for that type of show and I think it was a bit unfair putting it up against such heavy competition. I went back and looked at what ‘Terriers’ was up against during it’s season, and with all the hoopla about the tons of new Fall shows, I couldn’t see much in the 10pm Wed slot even then (primarily cable). Justified S1 started in March of’10 which was brilliant timing. Why they changed nights when Justified already had a following kinda puzzles me. Don’t get me wrong, I watched S1 every week, as I did Terriers, I love FX dramas tho I never could get into Damages. Anyway, it’s really kinda sad to me that ‘Lights Out’ got shoved into a no-win Tues in January with people blaming it for Terriers cancellation (most ridiculous and immature statements I’ve ever read). But I do thank you Alan for your nice reviews, and let’s see if Justified becomes the #1 show on FX. I LOVE SOA but Raylen Givens is in the right place @ the right time once again, and so it goes…..I predict upwards of 5 million viewers on Feb 9 S2 premiere, what’s your thoughts?
I’m surprised that there isn’t room for Justified and Terriers in the FX lineup. It would seem like the shows would have the same audience. They have the same tone and feel, though Terriers doesn’t have nearly the body count.
By the by…I never got around to watching the finale episode of Terriers after I heard it wasn’t coming back for a second season. Just couldn’t bring myself to do it – got enough frustration and disappointment in my life as it is. But boy would I sure love to see Michael Raymond James do a guest spot in Justified. He’d be a real good fit. But then again, I’d probably watch him in anything. Mmmmm….
I’m so looking forward to this show returning. One of the best things about last season was that so many of the guest stars were so very good. Hope we see some of them back this year.
Count me among thems who don’t feel ripped off if Raylan isn’t whipping out his gun and shooting all the time. This show has so much more to offer than that, and Season 1 was often at its best when Raylan was in situations where he didn’t (or couldn’t) use his gun.
So, to watch a good episodes we’ll have to wait until march.
No.
All three of the episodes I’ve seen fairly prominently feature the main villains of the season, even in the ones where Raylan is busy working other cases. What Yost is saying is that they figured out that even in the standalones they need to move the larger story forward in some way, and now they’re doing that.