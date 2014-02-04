Review: ‘Justified’ – ‘Shot All to Hell’

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I drop a toonie…
“Shot All to Hell” is about 10 minutes longer than the average “Justified” episode. (Though, as a Twitter follower joked, it’s what Kurt Sutter would call a “minisode.”) It’s also significantly busier, and more violent, than normal, with the on-screen deaths of Lee Paxton, one of the Canadian wiseguys(*), Sheriff Mooney, hitman Elias Marcos and Jean Baptiste, with the arrest of Theo Tonin (Adam Arkin finally having the time for a brief appearance in an episode he was already directing), major power moves by Boyd (responsible for two of the above deaths and the screwing over of Mara Paxton), Johnny (who shrewdly pays the Harris brothers to betray Hot Rod) and Albert (who arranges for Ava’s prison stay to be extended indefinitely as revenge for his earlier humiliation), and a potentially huge admission from Raylan to Art. It does not lack for incident, suspense or action.
(*) Dave Foley still lives, as far as we know, which means there is still a tiny chance he could wind up in Judge Reardon’s courtroom before the series ends.
A busy episode isn’t inherently a great one, though. “Shot All to Hell” had its great moments – pretty much everything involving Art, in particular – but a lot of it felt more like “Justified” clearing the decks of unsuccessful and/or extraneous characters and plotlines, in a way that feels more promising in terms of what’s to come than in terms of what we got tonight.
Paxton and Mooney always felt more like plot devices than full-blown characters, and I’m not sorry to be rid of either. (Though Boyd telling Lee about the far-reaching impact of his scheme on the Paxton family, moments before blowing his brains out, was impressively cruel.) Mara was slightly more promising, in that we didn’t yet know exactly what she was capable of, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the show isn’t done with her yet, but I’d also be fine if she left Kentucky, never to return. Whether Hot Rod gets killed or simply divested of his own empire, he’s not a character the show has put much investment in, even though Mickey Jones brought a lot of authenticity to the role. Jean Baptiste got most of his characterization right before Danny blew him away with a shotgun, the Sasso character was fairly minor and Marcos was only introduced within this episode. And as impressive as Alan Tudyk was in his early scenes, Marcos’ reliance on a big gun over any kind of sound tactical plan made him seem much less impressive in hindsight.
Similarly, the more we get to know Danny, the less threatening he and the Crowes become, because how has this mad dog not been put down yet in a family where they murdered another brother for a fairly minor offense? If Daryl really is meant to be the season’s big bad – and the shape of the season remains harder to make out than usual at this stage – he currently seems like the series’ least impressive one by a wide margin.
Extending Ava’s time in prison gives Boyd a goal to work toward, but it also seems a way to prolong his misery. And while “Justified” has given us a lot of memorable stories about Boyd being in a dark place, at this point an angry, cornered Boyd seems less entertaining than when he’s a supremely confident hustler. (By far the liveliest Boyd scene of “Shot All to Hell” is his brief encounter with Daryl and Jean Baptiste.) I like Ava and I have liked her and Boyd as an outlaw royal couple, but I’ve also found that I haven’t missed her while she’s been absent so much this season. I imagine this is all leading Boyd towards an interesting place for the endgame of this season, or the series, but right now, it’s a drag.
But my goodness was everything involving Art and/or Raylan terrific. We finally got to see Art channeling the bravado of his most troublesome deputy (and Wynn’s reaction to it was among the more perfect of all the Wynn Duffy reactions) when he stared down Marcos twice in short order. There was genuine tension and that Elmore Leonard charge as Raylan and Picker tried to out-threaten each other, and I was impressed that Picker would think to pin the whole thing on Agent Barkley (the Stephen Tobolowsky character, whom Nicky Augustine shot in the head last season, and who is MIA as far as the feds are concerned, and therefore an excellent fall guy). The closing scenes with Art being lauded for the biggest bust of his career (including a congratulatory call from Attorney General Eric Holder) were strong both as a celebration of one of the show’s most sympathetic characters, but also as something more bittersweet than anyone but Raylan and Art realized. It’s a great career moment for Art, but he can’t fully enjoy it because he still has this possibly corrupt, definitely headache-inducing irritant to deal with. Nick Searcy plays those scenes beautifully, and so does Timothy Olyphant. Raylan has no regrets over his role in ending Nicky Augustine, but he also likes and respects Art enough to see how much this is all troubling him, and enough to do what appears to be an incredibly self-destructive (if honest) thing in telling him that he knows Barkley wasn’t the man at the airport. It may be that we’ll come back next week to find Raylan spinning a new web of lies, but I don’t know why he’d bother, given that Picker had already taken him off the hook.
And if he’s telling the truth, this early in the season (and this far away from the end of the series), then how on earth do these two move forward from here? Does straight-arrow Art let it go? Decide he’s getting too old for this stuff, retire a few months early and leave Raylan as a problem for his replacement?
I don’t know, but I’m much more excited to get answers to those questions than I am to see more of the Crowes, of Ava in prison, etc. But, again, having made so much of the season’s deadweight into something that’s simply dead, things may get significantly more exciting going forward. I know that’s an odd thing to say after an episode with as much gunplay and double-dealing as “Shot All to Hell,” but it’s been an odd season so far, this episode included.
What did everybody else think?
One of the problems with writing a show that is full of really smart characters is that when one of them does something that isn’t, it sticks out like a sore thumb. In this particular instance, I want to see how the writers handle Ava getting framed for shanking the prison guard. Namely, someone better bring up the very obvious question of why she would do such a thing the night before she was set to get out.
If she was so protected, why wouldn’t the guards and her people protecting her know of a plot to frame her. Pee Wee prison guard didn’t appear to be that smart or connected.
Ava’s prints are nowhere on that shank.
@ORTHODIVA Wasn’t the handle of the shank wrapped in fabric? Nobody’s prints would be on it.
Doesn’t matter. If the guard and Ava’s cellmate testify that she did it, they’ll be believed. No real need to answer the question of why. There is no shortage of self-destructive idiots in jails.
Considering possible corruption, agendas and bribes within and around the prison system, that event didn’t bother me as much as the supposedly efficient hit man’s ridiculously inept and useless big gun fiasco against Raylan and Art. That was a cartoon.
The Ava story line that was a bit over the top to me. I knew there would be some type of obstacle, but I would have never imagined it would be a guard shanking himself. I can’t buy it.
Prison guards are often on a power trip. This guy was humiliated by a women he thought he had power over. He found a way to get pay back and get her sent away to a worse prison. He’ll also be on leave for awhile which will negate any chance of retribution against him by the female guard. I buy it as the guy was clearly out of his mind as he showed an episode ago when he tried to sexually assault her.
The prison guard played a bit of a loser/dolt on Buffy for a few seasons.
The best part was the heavy-handed foreshadowing, such as when Ava’s new prison bestie confides that keeping her up “is murder.” Subtle!
I am very surprised they killed of Jean Baptist. I really hoped his character would survive until the end of the series and he could prove he was such a badass the way he was played.
Also, the team behind Justified had built up Theo Tonin to be this big bad mob boss, only to capture him like that!? That was a bit of a disappointment. He didn’t even talk to the ear!!
I love Justified, but these two points disappointed me.
I am disappointed that Jean Baptist didn’t get to show off some actual badassery, but on the other hand I’m happy when a show can surprise me, so that was a plus.
According to Yost’s postmortem at EW ([insidetv.ew.com]) the actor playing Jean Baptiste was unhappy with the direction of the role and so it was mutually decided to write him off the show.
Yeah, I was really looking forward to the inevitable ear-chat, too, ever since the Theo Tonin character was introduced. Meanwhile, were the pseudo-hick accents more impenetrable than usual last night? I’d need subtitles to figure out the Boyd/Hot-Rod/Johnny machinations, and maybe not even then!
Edi Gathegi is Gone baby, gone.
I was really upset at his death also. He was my favorite of the new “Crowe” characters and I’d much rather have had him kill Danny Crowe. It would have been far more satisfying. Too bad.
I wonder what Gathegi was unhappy with in terms of his character, because that character really hadn’t been expanded on greatly yet. Maybe just the fact that he hadn’t been given much to do so far?
I agree with SOME GUY – it was so gratifying to see Jean Baptiste put the bully Danny in his place, that when Danny turned around and blew him away, I was totally blown away too. It’s great when a show can surprise you like that. And even though he clearly the one to root for in his confrontation w/ Danny, I always say that the only way to get true payoff with a “happy” ending to a story is to have the “bad” guys win from time to time. So, even though it was kinda disappointing to see Danny take him out like that, it’s a moment that I’ll remember far longer than seeing him humiliate Danny.
I feel like that the show is foreshadowing that Art is going to die. If Raylan comes clean, Art isn’t going to be alright with it and if Raylan winds up lying about it, then Art is probably going to spend the rest of the season investigating it.
The retirement angle only makes me think more than Art is going to die. He’s eight months away from retirement. Maybe he and Raylan finally have their breaking point and plans to fire Raylan but gets murdered first. Possibly by Boyd, setting up Raylan to try and makes things right by avenging Art in the final season.
Agreed about the Crowe’s. I think Rapaport’s performance is getting better, but I can’t understand how the family is going to make it the full season. The family is already unraveling and 5 episodes in one brother has been killed and then Baptiste tonight. 5 episodes in and they still have taken no moves and Boyd made him look like a chump the first time they met.
“I feel like that the show is foreshadowing that Art is going to die….”
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
I got the same vibe. OMG they are going to kill Art off! Before he has time to drink that bottle of Pappy Van Winkle’s!
I am not at all thrilled with the Ava thing. I was already tired of the county jail. So there better be a heck of a pay off for now dragging her to prison.
The tiny guard who set Ava up. I see a Boyd having a very special bullet for him.
And I am bored with the Crowe’s from Florida. I would have much rather have seen Dewy and Wade carry on… trying to out stupid each other.
Plus I am still not convinced the Raylan’s new girl, isn’t going to end up being bad news.
If I can have one dream come true… I want to see Theo Tonin talking to the ear.
I don’t think Art’s going anywhere. This show needs him because Art is where Raylan works on his daddy issues. Raylan doesn’t care what about what his co-workers think of him. I’m sure he’d rather be liked by them, but all in all, he doesn’t need them to like or understand him. Art is the only character on the show he looks to for that.
Which is all for the good because Searcy and Olyphant kill in EVERY. SINGLE. SCENE they do together.
It does seem like foreshadowing for Art’s death but surely they won’t go with the old cliche of a cop getting killed right before retirement… I hope he didn’t just christen his new boat, the “Live-4-Ever”.
I’ve had that vibe too, that Art will die somewhere along the line. The end of this ep does change things up a bit on that front, but I can’t quite shake that vibe entirely.
Haute,
I’m getting a little tired of the Crowe’s as well. Trying to hard to channel the Bennett’s and coming off second rate.
I wouldn’t mind if they set up Johnny to be the main antagonist of season 5. There is still time where it might happen. Have him become the main antagonist instead of just being Boyd’s villain. Plus it would give more screen time to the Harris brothers.
Oh no, and REALLY? I never even thought of Art dying so close to retirement. Would the show really be that cruel? I HOPE not! :(
Seems unlikely because it’s so blatantly obvious. Check the Entertainment Weekly article someone posted above and how Yost jokes about this very thing (about-to-retire police people dying).
All season I thought Art was investigating Raylon, but I read that last scene as Art’s talk with Pickr planted with Picker the idea to say it was Barkley on the tarmac as a way off protecting Raylan before Art retired and couldn’t help anymore. Art is by the book, but also old school. Hes talked before about beating suspects with the phone book so there were no bruises. And Nicky had been terrorizing Wynona and the unborn baby.
The interpretation then means Rayon walks back in to protect Art from Arts own, compromising, lie. By telling the truth, he absobves Art of the coverup and let’s him retire proudly.
I thought this was a poorly written episode and none of the main characters felt familiar. The Lexington office stuff is always good but the Crowes have been a serious misstep.
The heart and soul of this show has been Raylan and Boyd existing as a foil for the other. With Arlo dead, and both of them on such separate adventures, I’m wondering how they get back together. Maybe teaming up to get rid of the Crowes?
I had also hoped we would get to see something of Raylan and his baby.
Also, I am no lawyer, but would Ava get carted off to the state prison so quickly, with no due process? Seems like a plot convenience to me.
Is’nt it true that Olyphant and Goggins have some proprietary ownership over their characters and have some say in their direction? Wish they would use it, because Boyd especially just doesn’t feel right this season.
In Kentucky at least, occasionally the state pen will house a county inmate with pending charges if they present a unique security threat. Like someone who shanked a guard for instance.
It’s not possible to have Boyd & Raylan always squaring off or teaming up. I like the direction it is going and thye have had some interaction between the two characters. I hope these minor interactions continue. This will all lead to the ultimate final season where Boyd & Raylan have one last dance, IMO.
I can see he’s trying, but Michael Rapaport’s character isn’t working for me. I find my self checking out of nearly every scene he’s in and then having to re-watch to make sure I’m not missing anything plot wise. Tonight”s Boyd/Darryl scene was the lone exception. On the other hand I am enjoying the Ava/Boyd storylines and the of course the Art/Raylon scenes.
Rapaport is beyond terrible, the character is stupid and his attempt at a southern accent is pathetic. Seriously, his accent takes me out of the moment, it is unreal. FAIL.
But I thought the rest of the episode and the season has been awesome so far.
Dang, of all the characters introduced this season, Jean-Baptiste was far and away my favorite and the most interesting. I’m a little P.O’d he was killed off by and all-talk redneck coward like Danny.
It’s a crying shame that the show demonstrates why Jean-Baptiste is the year’s best character only to immediately kill him off. He was timeless tropical Florida nastiness. A guy like him could’ve been feeding criminals to gators on Boardwalk Empire’s Tampa trips and he’d fit right in.
So I just read an interview with Yost on EW and he said it wasn’t actually their decision to kill him off. The actor apparently wasn’t enjoying the character and didn’t really see where Jean-Baptiste was going. They didn’t have the actor under contract, so they decided to let him leave. The original plan was to keep Jean-Baptiste around till the end of the season and then kill him off.
Still pisses me off though. Not sure why the actor didn’t like the character.
I imagine he didn’t like the character because he had so little screen time and even fewer lines. He must have believed this wasn’t going to change and wanted to explore other options. It is a shame though, I found his scenes just as captivating as Boyd & Raylans.
I kind of got the sense that he would have gotten more screen time in the coming episodes… But I could be wrong.
Edi Gathegi isn’t exactly Leo DiCaprio…..he couldn’t stick it out for 8 more episodes? He had to get written off the show to go do what? Watch reruns of House Season 4?
Though I agree that it was a cleaning of the slate, I must disagree in that I thought it as very satisfying and quite well done. Everything Boyd said and did felt earned, and I loved the scene with him and Daryl in the bar. I do agree that the Ava thing was probably unnecessary, but this show is smart enough to either eventually let her off because it’s obvious she didn’t shank him, or at least explain why there’s no investigation into the prints, etc.
On the whole though, I’m satisfied with how things are setting up. With the Crowes – well, I was thinking that the Bennett’s seemed even more incompetent at this time in Season 2, but they also had a strong matriarchal figure – and there’s one that’s just stepping in here.
They needed to clean up some of these side things, and now they have, and they did it in a very entertaining way. Time to press forward now. I must be in the minority that I’m way into Rapaport’s character. I think too many people may be type-casting him in their head. I’m intrigued by their plan and what eventually becomes of the kid.
Bingo!! People view Michael Rappaport as Michael Rappaport rather than as his characters. He is very recognizeable so people cannot get past the fact that it is Rappaport. I am enjoying him as The Crowe leader and look forward to his scenes in a show where there are so many good characters. I think he has been tremendous while playing a role he doesn’t often play.
I think Rapaport is doing phenomenal work and his accent is absolutely spot-on. Cannot understand at ALL the hate for him.
I wouldn’t say I’m WAY into Rapaport’s character but I do love watching him. I even like listening to his accent. Can’t wait to see how the Crowes and Boyd manage to team up considering their last interaction didn’t end well.
When Jonny got Hot Rods crew to turn on him I laughed so hard. It is one thing to have Boyd double crossing and back stabbing but now Jonny is on the act! Lol.
Then there is the stupid Crowed who are going down and the stupid Tonins who never amounted to much of a threat.
I got to be honest and really want the show to remove everyone who is not Raylan, Boyd, Art and Wynn Duffy and let them duke it out. Everybody else is too stupid or too cartoonish or other stuff.
I love this show but I agree with Alan that the show has felt like it has been too sluggish lately. I can understand why Yost and company want to end things soon, he must have felt the same whilst writing this season.
I agree: Raylan, Boyd, Art, Duffy, but I also want Ava re-activated.
I think it’s pretty obvious that (i dont know his name, the annoying floridian red neck that shoulda been shot instead of the other 2 crowe brothers) is going to use that death to get the main crowe to attack raylan like he wanted to from the start. either that or frame boyd, either way getting the main crowe to commit to actually doing anything this season. I was really disappointed with it as well, he was one of my favorite characters introduced. I expected a lot from him. The johnny betrayal thing was a little too cliche for me, remembering season 1 of game of thrones where the guards switched targets from the queen to boromir. The prison shank scene seemed kinda stupid, there would definitely be blood on ava or prints on the knife, or something obviously not pinning her to it. But all in all, i have been liking boyds character. He has been transforming into this mob boss that everyone denies him of being, including raylan. I dont know, all in all, good season in my opinion. expecting a lot from the end.
Pretty damned entertaining deck clearing.
Okay, so Picker and Theo are in custody; Sammy, Nicky, and Quarles are dead. Who is running Detroit? The ADA wouldn’t let Picker walk free just for informing on Theo’s location, knowing that he would go right back to running Detroit, would he?
Also, where is Boyd going to get this Mexico connection? I don’t recall that being mentioned before. Wouldn’t it be better for him to try to patch things up with Dave Foley and the Canadians? Was it Boyd’s men or the Canadians’ men that were slaughtered in the exchange when Johnny and Hot Rod rolled them? If it was the Canadians that were killed, I could see them not wanting to have anything to do with Boyd, but otherwise it would seem foolish to let a connection slip away like that, or am I missing something?
This show practically requires an encyclopedia to keep up with all the various moving pieces.
I think Picker said to Boyd and/or Wynn earlier this season something to the effect of “I know some Mexicans.”
The ADA can’t hold someone without charging him and they have nothing. He did give up the info. they sought so I think they just let him walk. He won’t be going back to Detroit, he’ll be here in kentucky helping Boyd get his heroin business up and running, IMO. Just a guess.
The ADA has nothing? Picker admitted being present at a gangland slaying. He’s an accessory to first degree murder.
Another solid episode but I agree that this has been an unusually quirky season. Just when I think I’ve got a handle on where things are headed the show makes a point of switching things up: I was certain Jean-Baptiste was going to be a notable villain (he definitely had the most character) but he was killed rather unceremoniously, I expected Mara to get the drop on Boyd somehow but instead she was thoroughly bested, I was convinced Theo Tonin would reappear down the track but not for a short 4 second cameo before being hauled off to prison.
All in all they’ve definitely defied a lot of expectations and I’m not entirely sure I like some of the moves they’ve taken. They’ve yet to make a big mistake but the potential is definitely there, we still don’t have too much of an insight into the Crowes aside from Danny being a sociopath and Daryll being a rather cunning if straightforward villain. My main concern right now is the whole Albert storyline, which has the very serious risk of falling into horribly exploitative “dark” Sons-Of-Anarchy territory and I hope they start wrapping that up soon.
Did anyone else get a case of Death Fatigue in this episode, like in the premiere? Its like from beginning to end there was just a constant procession of sudden shootings, executions and betrayals. Necessary of course for the gamechange they were enacting here but after while it became a bit eye-rolling.
All in all, I’m curious to see where all this goes: aside from the Crowes’ eventual defeat I cant honestly say I have an idea for the trajectory of this season.
Who’s “Albert”?
Albert is the tiny correctional officer, played by the inimitable Danny Strong.
Don’t you think it was a little suspicious that Ava was framed just after Boyd eliminated Paxton and Mooney and also dumped on Mara? It may turn out that someone is getting even with Boyd for what he did. I wouldn’t be surprised if the smartest of the bunch, the Latvian Doctor, Mara was working behind the scenes. Do you think we’ve seen the last of her? I’ll bet she has friends in th USA that are helping and/or looking out for her. The writers of this series are quite devious.
Unfortunately this is the first truly bad episode of an excellent series for me.
First they introduce a bad ass hitman, put him in an excellent diner scene then he stupidly gets killed using an ungainly LMG to kill two trained marshals, not to mention this is the second hitman to be sent by Theo Tonin and killed within minutes of meeting Raylan, it makes Tonin look incompetent and makes you wonder why he was ever supposedly feared… then they find Tonin in a box like an idiot to completely kill any illusions of a man to be feared.
Then the Haitian a truly unique and interesting character, we ask “what did this man do to become so tight knit and respected by a bunch of tough as nail country boys?” We get an absolute superb scene we think will start down the road to answer that question and then the tight knit brother of all people kill him off, worse character development ever. I supposed it was to show the brother is “wild and crazy” but there was much better ways to do that without wasting an intriguing character.
Then Ava, they get her out only to make a nobody frame her, this is the most ridiculous thing ever, period. This guard was just beat by another guard, he must know whoever is protecting her has a level of power… so your answer is to frame her, he literally just signed his own death warrant… but why? To frame a woman he was trying to rape, that was protected before even meeting him, who’s most likely wholly unaware of his beating, which was delivered by his own colleague? that’s ludicrous no one would throw there own life away like that, I thought he was coming to kiss her ass instead of this. And if Boyd doesn’t;t kill this nobody VERY quickly after as much crap as he went through to secure her release and as much as he supposedly loves her and is supposed to be a hard cold killer, I’ll lose respect for him just like Tonin.
The writers just seem to be making bad character decision all in the name of making action or conflict, which is silly, get there through common sense without throwing character development out the window.
LOL, you must not watch this show often, or maybe your always too busy looking for things to whine about that you completely forget to actually pay attention. There may have been a misstep here or there, but it was a terrific episode. Just because Tonin is a good criminal, it doesn’t mean every decision he makes is competent. Justified has always had interesting side characters like the Hatian, and more than a couple have been killed off before we’d like to see them go, which is actually a strength of this show. The whole Ava situation may have been a misstep, but we have no clue what the writer’s have planned, and your overlong diatribe about it just proves that you spend far too much time looking for stupid little things to complain about than actually watching the show like the people who actually enjoy it. All in all, I find your complaints laughable, and for the record, the hitman never used an “LMG.” It was an AA-12 shotgun, and please tell me about why it’s “ungainly.” LMFAO.
I don’t care if it was a Kissmyass-1000 what does the type of gun matter, the point is it was ungainly because it got his ass killed since it was hard to wield. I’ve seen every episode of Justified and this was just a bad one. I don’t know if you work for the show or if you are really just someone who’s feelings are hurt over a tv show because a stranger said they didn’t like ONE episode but either way it’s silly. It’s just a show, I didn’t like the episode that’s my opinion, if yours is different good for you, you don’t have to cry about it. And yes down talking to someone saying they don’t watch it or that they are whining, instead of just staying your own opinion is crying about it.
I think by the end of the season, we’re going to flash back on Dewey Crowe’s brief moment of clarity in bed with the two ladies. Something going to come from that. My guess is that Dewey’s going to play a much bigger role than his normal doofus role.
And not sure what it says about me that I cursed out Raylan when he went back into Art’s office to confess.
This season feels forced for me. A deck clearring is probably a goo way to describe this episode, but the writers on Justified are normally smarter than to back themselves into a corner requiring this kind of drastice resolution to get back on track. Disappointed to see the Haitian go without making a real contribution. Disappointed in Daryl as a potential big bad, although if it turns out to be the sister, that could be fun. (Clearly the other Crowe brother is a vicious psychopath so at least that makes him mildly interesting. He reminds me of Coover: mean, dumb, unpredictable, and unburdened by any conscience.) The Ava story line seems forced, not because of any CSI nonsense (I’ll take the testimony of the victim and the eyewitness all day long), but because the snivelling worm of a guard would be smart enough to know that whoever’s protecting Ava is not going to let this slide. And finally we have Raylan, who simply can’t resist looking a gift horse in the mouth. Why? I don’t quite know except that in Westerns the Good Guy Who Lives by His Own Code often insists on doing things the unnecessarily hard way. Don’t get me wrong: it was an entertaining episode. But it was dumber than what I have come to expect from Justified. I hope now that the decks are clear the story will really start to move, and in the fashion to which we have become accustomed.
I’m surprised some people have so many beefs with this episode. I found it to be vintage Justified: funny, surprising, tense, insanely well-acted, and tons of fun. Nothing on TV right now is anywhere near as intoxicating, save for True Detective. Those minutes just fly by.
I don’t understand it either. I think this season has been great and very entertaining. I knew from the first episode review that Alan was going to have problems with this season and that most people commenting would follow his lead. And I completely agree with you about True Detective! I’m having withdrawals because it was off this week.
I thought it was a tremendous episode, up there in quality with “Decoy,” which was easily my favorite episode of last season. I truly do not understand the hate. Personally, I’m just going to keep enjoying the hell out of Justified while I can.
I think it has been a great season too. Who says we have to have a “big bad” every season anyway.
Nick Searcy listening to Limbaugh while on a stake out seemed about right…Why do I think that was Nick actually listening to Limbaugh, rather than Art?
In addition to being an actor, Searcy is also a professional troll. Google his twitter, if you dare.
Searcy is a staunch conservative who isn’t afraid to take on liberals. His twitter feed is gold.
He’s also not afraid to campaign for Herman Cain, so..
[youtu.be]
I caught that. Art is a smart man.
So… he’s a great American??? Is that where you were going with that, yournameandsomethingonboxiousafterit?
I’d trade you 12 Obamas for one Herman Cain, and this country would be all the better for it.
By the way, not only is Searcy a fan of Rush Limbaugh, Limbaugh is a big fan of Justified, and loved the shout out to him. It was the first thing he talked about on his show today.
Anyone else think Wendy Crowe would be a more interesting romance for Raylan than Alison the social worker? I’m not seeing Amy Sharp’s character as a plus for the show, but Alicia Witt was terrific on this episode.
Graham Yost’s postmortem interview about this episode at EW says Alan Tudyk’s actor credit as Wray Nerely is for some kind of documentary he’s doing.
There’s a Twitter account at @WrayNerely that he set up for it.
Note: Don’t read the Yost EW interview if you avoid spoilers.
I agree with PMD. Why so many beefs?? Still the best writing on TV…. edge of seat, laugh out loud, always a “where are they going now” vibe nowhere equalled on anything else on, even True Detective. OK, maybe some of happenings are a bit far fetched, but they are always going somewhere good. No season 2, but what could be. Not many better characters than Art, Boyd and Raylan, nor many better actors.
I enjoyed last week’s episode, and I believe this was the best episode of the season. It certainly kept my attention, as I didn’t even notice it was a longer episode.
I scanned the comments, but I didn’t see anything about Dewey Crowe. With all that action that scene could be easily overlooked, but is Dewey preparing to say good-bye by giving away his prized possessions (however pitiful they were)? I cannot imagine Justified without the occasional wacky Dewey Crowe story line, and on that note, I also can’t wait for the first appearance of Constable Bob!
Just read an interview with Graham Yost who said Constable Bob, who I also thought was going to be in season five because there had been several articles claiming he would be back, is in fact NOT going to be in season five. The Justified team don’t want to wear his character out and are thinking of bringing him back next year.
Anybody else catch that Art was listening to Rush Limbaugh in the car while staking out the diner? Nick Searcy is a big fan of Limbaugh’s and has been on his show.
Also, for those who don’t know, the 21 foot rule is a real thing. Studies have shown that an attacker with a knife, club, etc can close the (21 feet or less) distance and strike a person who is actually holding a gun before that person can react. What Danny isn’t taking into account is that that this is the AVERAGE person’s reaction time, with little to no training or practice. He wouldn’t get two feet with Raylan. I hope he tries it soon.
Chekhov’s 21 foot rule then, because he’s definitely going to pull that one Raylan and lose.
Are we sure he wasn’t taking a congratulatory call from Stephen Holder? Did the Tonin empire extend all the way to Seattle?
A couple of thoughts. First, I thought that if the Harris brothers were offered a bribe by Johnny to double-cross Hot Rod, most likely they would just take the money but stick with Hot Rod anyway. After all, he is a proven criminal success and known quantity while Johnny has shown he can’t be trusted.
Second, anybody else feel like Art and the DA were setting Raylan up at the end when they brought up the “federal lawman instrumental in Sammy Tonin’s death?” Rewatch the scene with the attitude that Raylan is a suspect and Art and the DA are interrogating him and you’ll see what I mean.
Art knows, or strongly suspects, but AUSA* Vasquez has always been harder to read. My guess is that Art hasn’t shared his suspicions with him.
* Assistant United States Attorney. He’s a Fed, not a local DA.
My one problem was that it makes no sense for Avon and his brother to double cross Hot Rod for Johnny. They clearly had a good thing going working for a guy who has ran a criminal empire for decades. Why would they throw that away for a one time payday. They could’ve just taken the money than sided with hot rod anyway
You should check out the review over at paste magazine. They spend a chunk of the review on that point.
I’m trying to figure out what exactly Raylan did wrong with Nicky Augustine. Does he really have enough evidence to bring him in, and if not, what’s wrong with him walking away when he doesn’t get the confession?
This Review is kinda ridiculous.. Great episode.. the whole thing with Ava is a little predictable.. and weird that she gets sent away so quickly without getting a chance to tell her story.. But other than that I don’t know how you can talk poorly about this episode.. all the deaths.. even if you’re saying they were “dead weight” were still those “oh damn i didn’t see that coming” moments.. The dialogue is flawless.. Boyd and Darryl finally coming together.. Raylan and Art coming to a head.. Paxton is gone.. dumb sheriff is gone.. Paxton’s mistress most likely set up Ava to get back at Boyd.. When Danny shot the Haitian i was like Dayyuuummmm!!!!.. it’s what justified does.. tells 100 stories in a season.. gives you separate character stories every week and then eventually they all start to come together and involve everyone in everyone’s business.. it’s great writing.. this was a great episode.. and saying it wasn’t because you’re more excited for answers to other questions when it’s only episode 5 is a little ridiculous if you ask me.
The predictable argument for a single episode erks me. Of course things are going to be predictable. There have been predictable story lines from the start of this show, but they are in every show and don’t take away from it’s greatness.
Mara was Paxton’s wife not his mistress. I’ll guarantee that you cannot predict the next 8 episodes. Justified is the best series on TV because of its writing, character development, storylines, casting and acting. I have faith in all of it and will be suffering major depression when it ends next season. I wish each episode was 2 hours long so we could really get into each of them.
This was one of the better episodes of Justified in a while, up there with last season’s Decoy. It was literally one of the best episodes of one of the best shows ever made. I feel like Sepinwall occasionally writes an inaccurate review and a bunch of haters just jump on the critical bandwagon, like Debbie down there, claiming this was a “poorly written episode,” because “none of the characters felt familiar,” when it was actually a masterfully written episode with all of the characters feeling more familiar than they felt at any point last season (which was also excellent), and anybody who actually watches this show regularly would know that.
Best episode ever!!!
(Seriously)
What is everyone complaining about? this show rocks!! Sure it has some down time ,but what show doesn’t? With actors like Timothy Olyphant, Michael Rappoport, and the awsome Nick Searcy how can you go wrong. I look foward to it every Tuesday and own every season on blu-ray. I could watch this talky but violent show forever and never get tired of it!! Yours Truly, Tracey