Review: ‘Justified’ – ‘Starvation’

A review of tonight's “Justified” coming up just as soon as I go with the “I was kidding!” defense…
And just like that, “Justified” turned into “Justified” again.
“Starvation” still has to deal with vestiges of this season's less successful plots, as Daryl Crowe is still out there waiting for someone to figure out how to bust him, while Alberto and his goons are looking to harm Boyd over the colossal mess he made of their arrangement. But the core of it was simple and clean and the area where this show tends to shine the most:
Raylan Givens vs. Boyd Crowder.
Now, that's a card the show has been very careful to play over the years, because I have to assume that that's what Graham Yost has long intended the final season to be about. (Though to get there, Boyd has to first survive the cartel's anger.) But as many great villains as “Justified” has introduced over the years, the show always crackles most when it's Messrs. Olyphant and Goggins in a room together, swapping barbs and convinced that they've gotten one over on the other.
And what made their interactions in “Starvation” so strong was that it was the first time in a long time – possibly going all the way back to the pilot – that they've been this angry with each other. There have been other times when one or both has had his hand on a gun in the other's presence (the showdown at the end of “Decoy,” for instance), but there's usually been something of a playful edge to it. Their argument in front of Tim and Rachel here was not playful. These are two men who have grown very tired of being in each other's company, of constantly having problems because of something the other one did or said, of having the other one convinced that he's smarter and better and in any way morally superior. And so Raylan breaks out the file that Boyd assumed was a fiction(*), and Boyd in turn throws Nicky Augustine's murder back at him – in front of two marshals who can't (and won't) do anything to Raylan about it, but who will almost certainly look at their colleague differently as a result – and whatever else goes down in the finale, we are pointing our way towards these two finally trying to get the other one out of his life once and forever. And that will be unsettling, but it will also be an awful lot of fun.
(*) His explanation for the file and why he hasn't acted on it also goes a long way towards explaining the many previous times on the show, including this season, when Raylan hasn't sent Boyd back to jail for something minor: he's been waiting for the moment when having leverage over him will do the most good.
As for the rest of “Starvation,” it had a sense of bitterness and resignation that fit that conversation. Like Boyd, Daryl has left a lot of human wreckage in his wake, and everyone just seems very tired of it all, and also upset at the price that Kendall appears set to pay – especially now that Raylan, David and Judge Reardon have cooked up this plan to try the poor kid as an adult just to smoke out Daryl. Ava's time in prison gets more bleak than ever after Penny's murder and her ensuing conversation with Raylan makes her realize what a very bad decision she made in cutting things off with Boyd. Hell, things are so dark at this point that Raylan goes so far as to have the Wynn-ebago impounded, which is just about the cruelest thing someone could do to poor Wynn Duffy. (More on that below.) They're so dark that we appear to have finally seen the last of Dewey Crowe, who is on his way to prison for the most serious offenses to date, all because he was (as usual) dumb enough to get in the middle of other people's business.
I don't know if this level of despair is meant to prepare us for a dark conclusion akin to the end of season 2, or just to prep us for whatever hell is going to be unleashed in the final season, or if it's in any way an expression of frustration over how this season has gone. But even though I'm mostly ready for all the Crowe business to be done with, “Starvation” was a reminder of how effective “Justified” can be when it wants to be very, very serious.
Some other thoughts:
* Well, if this really was Dewey's final appearance, at least he got to deliver his funniest malapropism ever when he sees his necklace on another man and tells the hookers, “I give you a gift? The anus is on you!”
* This week in Alan Wants A Web Series: “Wynn, Lose or Draw,” in which Wynn Duffy visits the police impound lot to retrieve his beloved vehicle/home, and is forced to wait around all day like any other schmuck in off the street, to his mounting frustration.
* It's only been a few years in our time (and even less in “Justified” time) since Raylan and Ava were an item, but it feels like that happened a million years ago, doesn't it? I think that played to the strengths of their scenes together here, in that it's extra cold for Raylan to be this unwilling (or at least unable) to help his ex.
* Tim has not had much to do this season, but he was on fire in this one, whether pronouncing “Jason Statham” amusingly or acting as the voice of Elmore Leonard in advising Boyd to leave out the parts of the story his audience would like to skip.
* I had several “Poor Caleb”s in my notes on the episode, in tribute to Boyd's oft-injured new bartender. Still, he gets out of Harlan alive, at least, even with a bullet wound in his leg. By episode's end, I was feeling much more strongly about “Poor Jimmy,” who has suffered plenty working for Boyd and now seems headed for the final, most permanent injury. Either way, both of them come out ahead of Poor Mikey, who takes a beating at the hands of Daryl.
What did everybody else think?
There was something so delicious and satisfying about Boyd throwing the Nicky Augustine thing in Raylan’s face.
I’m assuming I’m just forgetting something, but how does Boyd know about Raylan’s involvement in the Nicky Augustine thing?
I hope someone has a credible answer for Greg because I can’t recall a moment where Picker told him that.
Boyd set up the meeting with Nicky Augustine and drove with Raylan. This was why Ava was alone dumping the body.
Oh yeah, I remember that now. Thanks.
Ha, I don’t remember that at all. Thanks though.
I have liked this season a little more than others (though I definitely agree it’s been a down one) but, wow. THAT was an awesome episode. For everyone that says Daryl hasn’t been that believable, I would be surprised if you felt that way after this one.
Boyd vs. Raylan in the final season…. Could it be any other way???
Still hate Daryl and I don’t think the character has been redeemed here. The rest of the episode was a lot better, which may elevate Daryl by default. I did love that Dewey had his best and worst moment ever in the same episode, so at least one Crowe was good.
The idea that Darryl could take Mikey was just another in the long list of ridiculous things they’ve allowed him to do.
I thought Daryl beating up Mikey was strange too. They’ve set up Mikey as a scary bodyguard dude who probably knows multiple martial arts, and they’ve setup Daryl as a goofball. So for Daryl to beat Mikey, they needed the scene to be a surprise or revelation to us, either of Daryl’s previously unseen toughness, or Mikey’s ineptitude. But the scene played out as if it was Wynn that Daryl was beating up (which I think we’d all believe).
Hope I wasn’t the only one who caught Dewey’s last line, “I don’t understand you.” was one of his first lines to Raylan in their first scene in the pilot. Full circle writing right there.
I knew your “just as soon as I….” opener had to be related to Dewey. My choices were, “just as soon as I put the anus on you…” or “just as soon as I figure out who the third person is…”
His 3rd person line could be my favorite Deweyism of all time.
The bonus of this episode was seeing one of the “cousins” from Breaking Bad working for Alberto. Maybe Yost is done taking from Deadwood and Band of Brothers and moving on to the next big thing casting wise.
With all the lost alums that have been cast on this show, it’s amazing to me that they haven’t found a role for Josh Holloway.
Yeah it’s interesting that the Moncada brothers will probably be forever most famous as the twins from BB, but in reality only one of them is an actor. He just happened to have his brother with him at the audition, and the BB writers had a “lightbulb over the head” moment and turned the cousins into identical twins. But going forward, I think only one of them intends to keep acting.
Hey Alan, funny story about Dewey’s “Anus is on you” line. One of the writers, VJ Boyd, is a big fan of a sports radio station here in Dallas, The Ticket. You’ve been on it with Bob and Dan (BaD Radio).
A few years ago, one of the weekend hosts of a golf show said the line “The anus is on him” and it’s been a running joke since then.
A link to the very condensed audio of that incident is here: [www.theunticket.com]
Here’s a tweet from VJ confirming: [twitter.com]
VJ drops references to the station into episode he writes, often naming minor characters after radio hosts.
The creepy janitor “Rhyner” that Ava met in prison, TC Fleming the one legged hacker and his former customer Kemp, and the young man Donovan that Quarles captured and abused are all named after radio folks on The Ticket.
In addition to those, I believe Corby is actual name for either Dickie or Coover Bennett, and one of the local cops was Officer Sturm.
@JOBERT you’re right, it was something about Dickie Bennett is actually named Corby, but I can’t remember if it was our Dickie Bennett or another Dickie Bennett.
Also, don’t know if this was VJ Boyd or a crazy coincidence, but Hot Rod’s last name was Dunham and the DEA agent played by Eric Roberts was named Alex Miller. So when Hot Rod died, you had Dunham and Miller talking about working together. For those that don’t know, the morning show on the Ticket is hosted by (George) Dunham and (Craig) Miller.
Also in this episode, the great Stephen Root as Judge Reardon describes how he got his nickname The Hammer, the nickname of former Hardline host Gregg Williams.
“And just like that, “Justified” turned into “Justified” again.”
That was the exact feeling I had when watching this episode. The pacing, interactions and use of established characters put the show back on the rails. Watching all these characters together and bouncing off each other is what the middle of the season was sorely lacking. Now they have shared motivations and purpose and everything is being nicely interwoven only one episode remains.
I really liked this episode. For the first time in a long while I felt sorry for Ava. She truly is between a rock and a hard place.
I also cannot figure out Wendy this episode. The way she follows Darryl so blindly is sad. Now poor Kendall’s future depends on whether or not Darryl or Raylon will blink first.
Now that the information that could “unleash a shit storm of biblical proportions” is out, I wonder how Rachel will treat Raylon. I know the official verdict is that Nicky was gunned down by an informant,but I’m sure Tim & Rachel are smart enough to realize that Boyd spoke the truth.
It took this season a long time to gel, but now I find myself eagerly looking forward to the finale next week.
I am sorry to inform you that the April 2nd episode was the season finale. There won’t be another show next week. FYI.
Um, no, the final is next week, per Yost in his ew.com post mortem. (and my tv guide)
At first I thought this episode was the season finale, too, but it sure did not feel like one, so I looked it up. Episode 13 (next week) is called Restitution. See? Now you don’t have to wait until next year to watch one more episode. :)
Write a comment…I really hope they have the guts to do what needs to be done season finale. Ava getting killed in prison would be a great move setting up the end of the show. Her character has run its course and they already had Raylan blaming Boyd for Ava being in prison this episode. Nice way to jump start Raylan vs. Boyd for next year with Ava paying the ultimate price for Boyd’s criminal empire.
Even such a dark episode as this had 2 laugh out loud moments for me, first with the unfortunate bartender exclaiming “This is the worst job in the world!”, then with Dewey Crowe inadvertently giving the most definitive admission of guilt to a murder, in front of a man wearing a wire that was meant to catch someone else.
“The way I shot Wade Messer. I killed his ass good! Two shots, pew pew. Me- Dewey Crowe!”
If that was the end for Dewey, it was a great episode for him to go out on.
I liked this episode & really loved the last few minutes–I was trying to guess what card Raylan would play and trying the kid as an adult I didn’t see coming. It really upped the stakes in a way the show hadn’t in a while. And poor Jimmy. The ominous feel of it all had the gut punch the show does at its best and I’m looking forward to the finale more than I’ve looked forward to an ep in a while. Two things are really bugging me though–I really haven’t like the Ava story line–it feels like a totally different show and I really hope it bets resolved one way or another in the finale. And that no one has picked up on the fact that Kendalls story of the shooting was completely different from what happened is driving me nuts. Even if Raylan’s ex couldn’t give a good description of the events, the bullet holes in the wall up and down the hallway pretty much tell that tale. Maybe I’m nitpicking and it’s something the show will address in the finale. But if not it feels like the kind of “don’t think to hard about this” type of thing the show stays away from. It makes these smart characters who are very good at their job seem dumb.
Raylan made a facial expression during the confession of the last episode which he suspected as much. I think we’re supposed to see the reason for district attorney office moving forward as commentary on how institutions sometimes want results and political pressure makes the truth fall to the wayside. Especially when a someone in law enforcement is shot or killed.
It seems pretty apparent that Raylan and the AUSA don’t believe Kendall did it. But his confession was detailed and plausible. Real-world, that alone would make it much harder to convict Daryl, even if they get some real evidence that Daryl was the shooter — right now they have nothing but suspicion. It’s not hard to believe they’d do exactly what they’re doing: follow through with the prosecution of Kendall in the hope that if Daryl is the real guilty party, they’ll eventually be able to get to him through Kendall.
The scene with Jimmy was tough. Normally I’d roll my eyes at “character is tied up and has bad guys pointing guns at him” cliffhanger, but that tear rolling down his cheek really made the difference – I don’t think he’s going to be alive next week. And I actually feel bad about it, unlike most of the sloppy character deaths they’ve done this year.
@MATTNOVA – actually kendall’s confession was full of holes. he stated he was at the door and it opened and Art came out. Amy Smart went out first and Art had to pull her in and leave first. my theory is that Art comes to and tells what happens or Amy gives her statement and Raylan notices the differences and points out to Kendall they know he’s lying.
If this show consisted of the last 3 or 4 episodes of every season, it would be the best show on TV.
Science oven! :D
the third person line was my favorite dewey line since the four kidneys.
Science oven! :D
Tim seems to have an obsession with boners. This was the second time he made a boner joke.
Let’s not forget the “Marshall stiffy.” I noticed that, too.
Rachel is smokin’ hot. Hopefully she appears more often along with Tim next season.
I feel like Boyd will win the final confrontation between himself and Raylan. :(
Boyd won’t win — but they could both lose. (Just my guess, of course.)
I think this is the first time all season that I’ve cared about ‘Eva is the New Black,’ but I really hope they end it this season.
Caleb’s, “This is the worst job ever!” after getting kneecapped made me laugh hysterically. Wynn’s reaction to losing the Wynnebago was right up there too.
Loved it! Also, Wynn’s reaction to the possibility of being “skinned.” Was a great opener.
WORLDSTAR!!
Loved this episode! This season is making a strong comeback after a slow start and middle section.
Also got a kick out of the old woman firing her shotgun at Dewey — kinda reminded me of the old woman guard at Auric Goldfinger’s Swiss compound firing at James Bond!
Two of the best episodes this season, fifth and this one are written by Chris Provezano. That guy needs to write more episodes, or at least co-write them.
One of my favorite lines of the night came from Caleb: “This is the worst $#%#$%% job I’ve ever had.”
Certainly one of the better episodes. Ava dying would be the perfect set up for a Boyd Gone Off The Rails final season.
I like Dewey’s line about ‘the third person” even better than the one Alan mentioned. Too funny!
Best episode of the season. It had some of those laugh-out-loud moments that I’ve always loved about Justified (“worst job ever!” “the anus is on you!”), but real drama to boot. I finally care a little about the Ava story arc, because it looks like it’s about to be resolved, and in a way that impacts the story line I care about: Raylan Givens vs. Boyd Crowder. (I’m hoping they’ll kill her off, so that Boyd goes into the final season enraged and completely unmoored. I think her death would also get Raylan even more pissed at Boyd.) And that Nicky Augustine reference in front of Rachel and Tim? Awkward. Loved it. I also loved the expression on Boyd’s face when he realized it wasn’t going to work (at least not in the short term). The way things are looking now, the final season has real potential to be all I hope it will be.
I hope they don’t kill off Ava, if only because she’s suffered through this dismal prison storyline all season and I’d rather she not get fridged after I’ve watched such a procession of misery. I’ve loved the character before. I’d rather she have a different story than as a prop to another plot. Why have all that stuff about having to stand on her own and not rely on a guy if they’re going to put her in the ground to make her ex vengeful?
Well that’s the problem with “strong woman” characters on most TV shows – they write them just as tough and capable as the men, but get strangely chivalrous when it comes time for something bad to happen to them. I think Ava turning away Boyd and Raylan, then regretting it after it’s too late, and then getting herself killed, would be a fantastic tragic storyline.
Women from “trashy” backgrounds, no matter how capable, NEED a man in order to be whole.
Can we just mention Rachel dropping the ‘American Hustle’ line to Wynn Duffy? “Aw, did some one put metal in the science oven?”
Does anyone else think that Wendy was the shooter? It makes more sense for it to have been her…the guilt…and the booze…and Darryl’s motivation?
Best episode of the season for me. I really enjoyed the key scenes with Raylan and Ava, and Raylan and Boyd. I forgot how much screen chemistry there was between Ava and Raylan as well. Felt sorry for Ava for the first time.
What I don’t understand is that Ava and Boyd have really broken up and that’s that, Boyd not even trying to bargain for her freedom with Raylan. Struck me as a bit odd, even if she asked him to stay away etc.
I fear that she might die in the finale. it would make both Boyd and Raylan angry at the other one.
THE ANUS?!?! P1
Worldstar!