Review: ‘Justified’ – ‘The Kids Aren’t All Right’

A review of tonight's "Justified" coming up just as soon as Hitler has risen from the grave and is in my whorehouse…
This morning, FX made it official: next season of “Justified” will be the show’s last. It’s the kind of news that’s much easier to take when we’re only on the second episode of the current season – the series finale feels like a very long ways away at this point – and “The Kids Aren’t All Right” offered both suggestions for how the show will do just fine over these last two seasons, but also hints of why Graham Yost and Tim Olyphant felt they didn’t want to push the show past that point.
The Raylan-centric portions of “The Kids Aren’t All Right” are terrific, packed with memorable characters both familiar (Kaitlyn Dever playing Loretta for the first time in a while) and new (real-life brothers Wood and Steve Harris playing fictional brothers). As Raylan tried to untangle Loretta’s mess with the drug dealers – before eventually remembering that Mags Bennett’s surrogate daughter is among the more clever and capable human beings he knows – the episode crackled with comic energy, even as there was a genuine level of tension to Raylan’s dealings with the brothers, Loretta’s boyfriend and the rest. The chemistry between Olyphant and Dever remains marvelous, and makes me wish that “Last Man Standing” had more room in its schedule for her to make these return visits, and there’s this great scorpion-and-the-frog aspect to their relationship, where both of them can’t resist their own nature, but where Loretta has figured out how to use Raylan’s unbending self to her advantage.
“Justified” could certainly keep telling short stories like this for a long time to come, and have a blast doing so. But the show has also aspired to more than dark comic one-offs, and it’s in the serialized parts where the wear and tear is a bit more noticeable.
I love Boyd Crowder. You love Boyd Crowder. Yost sure as heck loves Boyd Crowder. But “Justified” has had to keep Boyd in something of a holding pattern for years. The inevitable arc of the show involves Raylan and Boyd as full-on enemies one last time. Under certain circumstances, that might just involve sending Walton Goggins off to make movies for a few years. But because Goggins is under contract, and such a popular ball of charisma, “Justified” tries to come up with things for him to do every year that are colorful enough to please the audience but not so colorful that they would force a Raylan/Boyd confrontation a minute earlier than necessary. And for the most part that approach has worked. But even with Wynn Duffy as his new business partner, I’m finding all the machinations so far this season involving drug shipments, Ava’s incarceration and Lee Paxton’s testimony not worth the effort to keep track of it, nor some of the time spent on it. In general, I have faith in Yost and company and figure they’ll make this work as we get deeper into the season, but the mandate to keep Boyd occupied is more apparent so far than it usually is.
And Art’s investigation into the events surrounding Nicky Augustine’s murder is something that becomes a lot more interesting if we know the end is relatively close. As something Art looks into at, say, the midpoint of the series, it has to be waved away, possibly in a convoluted “Sons of Anarchy” fashion. As something near the conclusion of the series, it’s entirely possible Art could follow the mystery all the way to its logical – and, for Raylan, unemployment (or possibly jail) inducing – conclusion. There’s tension to it now, rather than questions of “Okay, so how’s Raylan gonna slip out of this particular mess?”
I’m going to enjoy the ride from here to the end of season 6. But I suspect things are going to be more enjoyable knowing that things are now all building to the big finish.
Some other thoughts:
* Have we actually heard Raylan use the phrase “ride the rap” before? “Riding the Rap” was the title of the second Raylan Givesn/Harry Arno novel Elmore Leonard wrote.
* This episode is the first shared screen credit I can find for Wood and Steve Harris, let alone the first time they’ve played brothers in a movie or TV show. How does it take this long for such a thing to happen? And can “Justified” bring them both back ASAP? Yet another win for the show’s casting department.
* And still more interesting guests: Xander Berkeley from “24” as the money launderer whose house Raylan has moved into, and Amy Smart as Loretta’s new social worker, and Raylan’s latest love interest.
* The 10-day clock on Ava’s trial suggests another tight timeline for the season, which I suppose is one way of putting off Art’s impending retirement for the run of the show, regardless of how the Augustine investigation goes. “The Shield” and “Sons of Anarchy” have also frequently played with the amount of in-story time vs. real world time, so at this point, it may just be something in the water over there.
* Chekhov’s Confederate Pistol: anyone want to set the over/under on which episode Raylan has to use the antique gun to stop a bad guy?
What did everybody else think?
Great review, as usual.
Raylan used the phrase ‘Ride the Rap’ in season 1. Possibly the episode where he was taking Dewey to prison, I can’t remember exactly.
In the second ep of season 2 the pregnant prisoner says “my baby shouldn’t have to ride my rap”
“And can “Justified” bring them both back ASAP?”
—
Probably the ONLY complaint I have about Justified is how they bring on such great guest actors but only have them on for one episode (feel free to bring back Carla Gugino anytime, Mr. Yost!). I’m definitely hoping to see the Harris brothers back. It seems like there’s plenty more to explore with those characters.
That won’t be the case with these guys. I read an interview with Yost and he said we’d be seeing them again this season.
Not to be contrarian, but I like shows/books/movies where the universe is large enough that interesting people play their small part and then leave the stage. Too often we get shows with small casts, and you know as soon as a recognizable face comes on screen that they are “important” and will have a role in the resolution of the season/story arc. It can feel like a slavish conformation to Checkhov and can hint at the budget and scope of the show.
When a show has the confidence to let talented actors take up just a piece of the story and then not be heard of again kind of makes it feel more “real” to me. But I wouldn’t complain if the Harris brothers (and especially Gugino) spent a good deal more time in Harlan.
And will we see Dave Foley return as the Canadian godfather? Don’t recall ever seeing him play a villain, but after Martin Short’s amazing turn as a villain in “Damages” seems like those Toronto boys can play mean as well as funny.
Dave Foley won’t appear again, but the other guy that was with him will.
The only other time I’ve seen the Harris brothers share screen time is in the music video for rapper Common. Here’s the link for proof. I like to cite my sources.
is that rachel as the wife in that video?
They allow Raylan to be a hardass without even drawing his weapon. That’s what I love about the show the most I think. He talked town the two brothers and Dunham’s crew easy.
I’ve been trying to figure out who Jere Burns/Wynn Duffy reminds me of. It finally hit me. He’s the grown-up Beavis!
Kaitlyn Dever, or whichever parent is pushing her to become a big star, should read the article indicated below, and then let her act her heart out on a good show in which she makes herself indispensable, like JUSTIFIED, instead of whoring herself out on some ridiculous Tim Allen sitcom that no one is going to remember in 5 years —
yeesh, if only Tim Olyphant could adopt her in real life and show her the way to a rewarding career as a serious actress instead of a half-life as an annoying kid actor….
Let us all pray together now against the Curse of the Lohan….
WTF are you talking about “whoring herself out” that’s BS it’s called working. How many episodes of Justified can Kaitlyn Dever realistically do she can’t be in every episode it wouldn’t fit with the story Yost is telling now. So instead she gets steady work on ” some ridiculous Tim Allen sitcom” than sit at home waiting for the next good show (according to you) to come along and set her on her way to “a rewarding career as a serious actress”. The point of being an actress is to work there are thousands who would love to be a regular on a sitcom. Compare Kaitlyn Dever Justified 12 episodes to Last Man Standing 54 episodes and counting so seriously WTF are you talking about.
I’d say things are working out pretty perfect for her. She can make plenty of easy sitcom money for a show no one will remember, thus it won’t negatively impact her career. Jennifer Lawrence was on the Boll Engvall sitcom if I’m not mistaken and I don’t hear anyone talking about that. Meanwhile, Dever can still turn in memorable roles in quality shows like Justified and indie films like Short Term 12.
Yeah, Bosom Buddies really hurt Tom Hanks career
Yes, she should just give up a steady paying job because you’re not a fan of Tim Allen. That’s some wise career advice right there.
Jennifer Lawrence also did time on a sitcom. But she’s hardly had any recent success …
Obviously you haven’t seen her in Short Term 12.
Was the crackhead shot by the airgun Johnny Weeks (Bubbles’ unlucky friend) from The Wire?
Nope. Johnny Weeks did an episode of Sons of Anarchy a few years ago though.
Someone help me out: Loretta has a pile of money from Mags. Why is she fooling around with a major drug dealer. For kicks? And why didn’t Raylan ask her this?
She’s a dope dealer; that’s all she knows. And she’s too cocky for her own good, which is why she needs Raylan to bail her out
Right. Raylan didn’t ask, because as his conversation with the social worker indicates, he understands that she’s going to keep doing her thing, just like she knows that he’ll always ride to the resuce. And I suppose the implication for that scene is that the social worker IS going to be tempted by Raylan, despite a bad history with LEOs and preferring military guys. I think that was the point of her little history there, that despite her history and all the obvious warning signs with Raylan, she’s going to overlook them ’cause guys like him are her nature.
I don’t care for the ‘nature vs nurture’ decision they made with Loretta – she’s not even in her twenties, but oh, she was born from such stock, so yuk yuk – even though Raylan himself is supposed to be an at least partial argument against that. If they wanted to keep Mags on the show, they shouldn’t have killed her off.
I agree with the thoughts on Boyd – and maybe they all stem from the fact that his ‘religious conversion’ storyline was where they stopped plumbing his character, pushing it to its outrights to see how he reacts, etc., and instead solidified him into a type. I mean, we never did receive even a hint of answer or resolution on that, did we? I guess we’re supposed to assume it was an act since there were never any repercussions or struggles or reflections, he just stopped acing thinking or referencing it at all.
For Boyd, I think it is up to the viewer to decide if Boyd truly believed he found God or if it was all an act. I believe he wanted to believe in God and I think he believed he found a belief in God but I don’t think he ever truly believed it in his soul.
My guess: Raylan uses the ancient gun to kill the Crowe from Florida. I’ll say this happens in episode 11.
Primarily, I was disappointed that when Raylan was going around to get the launderer’s car, he rolled up in a Mercedes CLS instead of a Ferrari 308GTS.
Product placement?
That was my guess. You can’t show a brand new Mercedes CLS in “Mad Men” with Jon Hamm driving (the irony), but you can put Olyphant behind the wheel and get some “I want what Raylan drives” motors running.
Was just hoping for the Magnum P.I. homage.
Is it just an interesting coincidence that the guys pressing Loretta’s boyfriend, and Loretta’s social worker are both military afficionados? I can’t think of an angle that they could have been working together ahead of time, and you’d think Loretta would have twigged to any suspicious interest in her business or moving the money on the social worker’s part… The brothers don’t strike me as the type to play a long con like that, especially with a couple of kids they gave every indication of intending to rub out then and there. But then, maybe their talk about hating responsibility and paperwork is a smokescreen.
BTW, if Amy Smart’s character really does think military guys treat her better, but has a weakness for LEOs, maybe she should check out Deputy Gutterson? Be nice to see Tim get some loving, although this is the most attractive love interest Raylan has encountered thus far. And I say that as a fan of the respective aesthetics of Natalie Zea, Joelle Carter AND Carla Gugino.
Another great episode: I laughed really hard at some of the dialogue from Boyd and Raylan. It still felt like Elmore was doing the writing. In this season there are so many “strings” or thread hanging out there-it could go many different ways, all of them interesting. Boyd and the Judges “wife”, Dewey and his wacky family, Raylan and his women (great dialogue there). There are still characters I’d like to see again, especially Limehouse who was one of my favorite characters. This is a great show. Never quite gets enough love.
over all a great up – it’s amazing to me how they keep trotting out the Elmore Leonard characters and they never get tiring.
My only qualm would be the cop that was harrassing Mara Paxton – he was really hamming it up I thought (also small quibble but he probably would have said “great commonwealth of ky” – not STATE. Justified usually does a better job getting that kind of stuff right.
I may be a hopeless romantic about this, but what I want to see at the end of Justified is for Raylan and Boyd to have to join forces and work together one last time. I think it could easily be done without any contrivance given their shared background, their deep understanding of how the other thinks and operates, and even, it seems, a grudging respect at some level for the other one’s intelligence code of honor.
Nah, that would ultimately be disappointing given the way they clash against each other. Both of them riding off into the sunset arm-in-arm just doesn’t sit well with me, under any circumstance.
Then again I would’ve liked that to have happened with Hank and Walt… maybe I’ll have a change of heart once I see how things end between Raylan and Boyd. Hopefully not too gut-wrenching.
@Mahmoud – I didn’t say anything about wanted them to be being all warm and fuzzy and buddy-buddy, so don’t go there. If you’ll recall, they had to come together in an earlier season and it was totally kick ass. All I’m saying is I wouldn’t mind seeing that again.