Review: ‘Justified’ – ‘The Toll’

A review of tonight's "Justified" coming up
“The Toll” is among the more streamlined episodes of “Justified” season 5, and is the better for it. Like a lot of this season, it echoed a stronger outing from season 2 (“Reckoning,” with the manhunt for Dickie after he kills Aunt Helen), but in streamlining things down to two basic stories(*) – the marshals' search for whoever shot Art, and Boyd's meeting with Wynn and friends – it put more weight on what was happening and created a level of tension that's been lacking at times this year.
(*) We also get some movement on Ava's killing of Judith – including Judith's acolytes all giving Ava their ice cream in tribute to the one who finally got that miserable old lady out of their lives – but it was the bare minimum needed to advance that story for whatever's coming next.
I had a bad feeling something was going to go awry when Art volunteered to guard Allison, and though it's a familiar trope of the genre for one of the hero's co-workers to get shot, it became a trope because it's very effective, especially if the character is as strong as Art, and if the relationship with the hero is as complex as the one that he has with Raylan. As Art's wife notes while driving to the hospital, Raylan should have been there right alongside his boss, but what she doesn't understand – what nobody in that office entirely understands, other than Raylan and Art himself – is the depth to which Art has come to resent and mistrust his trigger-happy deputy, and the added guilt Raylan has to feel as a result of this. It's not just that Art gets shot because Daryl was looking to punish Raylan for Danny's death – even though it was Danny's own damn fault he got killed, just as it would have been had Raylan shot him during the test of the 21-Foot Rule – but that Raylan's not there because Art is just that mad at him by now. I don't know that Raylan even now regrets his role in Nicky Augustine's murder, but now the consequences have stretched out further than he could have imagined.
That Daryl has apparently bullied Kendall into taking the fall for the crime creates some more extensive problems Raylan has to solve before the season's over. He can't just put a bullet into Daryl in a situation that fits his code, because doing so doesn't magically erase Kendall's confession. And even though Daryl is right that Kendall will likely only do a few years in juvenile detention, Raylan is also right in how much that's going to transform the kid for the worse. We began this season with many Crowes (plus Jean-Baptiste), even more than there were Bennetts at the start of season 2. Now we're down to a handful, with Dewey in the wind, Kendall in jail, Wendy not sure who she wants revenge on more and Daryl still facing the wrath of Boyd. He's definitely one of the show's weaker villains to date, but there's room for interesting things to happen over the next two weeks.
As for Boyd, I figured something was up with Chekhov's cigarette pack, given how much discussion it kept getting, and yet the actual moment where Boyd blew up Picker real good on the hotel sofa still floored me. As Boyd says, he may not be good at a lot of things – and this season has suggested that he's absolutely horrible at being a drug kingpin – but he has always known his demolitions. Now, of course, we have to see if Wynn decides to cut his losses and find a way to appease his Mexican/Korean connection, if he decides he needs to eliminate Boyd once and for all, or if Katherine Hale(**) was somehow impressed enough with such a bloody assessment that they may try to rekindle the partnership.
(**) We knew that Wynn and Katherine had a history, and now we know that David Vasquez does, as well – and boy oh boy does Mrs. Hale not like our local AUSA, based on her colorful hobbit-flavored description of him. A nice scene, and I'm curious if it was just there to give Mary Steenburgen more to do during her stay, or if it's setting her up to be more prominent next season.
Again, this has been a disappointing and at times frustrating season of “Justified,” and last week's episode arguably had more high notes than this one. But “The Toll” was the kind of episode this show is built to do well with, and it did.
What did everybody else think?
She will have a more prominent role next season. Ms Steenburgen said as much in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
Yep. I was just going to chime in that she said the same today when she was on “The Talk.” She’s being introduced this season and will be a big bad next season.
Best episode of the season. They finally gave Raylan some motivation to go after Darryl. And Boyd’s cigarette bomb, awesome.
Boom goes the industrial demolition explosive compound!
It shouldn’t have been a surprise really. We did see Boyd actually making the cigarette bomb.
Anyone else notice the scenes from next week said “only one episode left”…scared me for a sec.
Only one episode left… before the season finale.
Wow. I figured there was an explosive device concealed in that pack of cigarettes, but foresight means nothing when a scene is so perfectly executed (as was the late Mr. Picker). Just a terrific shock, and it’s nice to be able to cheer for a Boyd victory after the slog the show has put him through.
I really don’t buy that Kendall and Wendy would go along with Daryl’s plan. As always I hope next episode sees the end of Daryl and all things Crowe so there’s at least one episode to focus on Raylan and his circle that isn’t burdened with this dud of a plotline.
If Rachel is Raylan and Tim’s boss next year I predict some great fun. I hope it doesn’t take Art sailing the Live-4-Ever up the River Styx, but it would be great to see a shake up. More Rachel can only be good. And if she’s bumped up to boss maybe Tim will get more field assignments.
I think Wendy went along because Darryl had Kendall and he would have no problem killing Kendall if it meant saving his hide. I think Kendall went along because Darryl probably told him he would kill Wendy if he didn’t. Both were between a rock and a hard place.
I would love to see a final season with Rachel in charge and Art either retiring early or on limited duty as he recuperates.
I don’t think Wendy knew that Darryl was going to throw Kendal under the bus. I don’t think she would’ve agreed to that, and , if yon watch her face when he’s talking, she looks genuinely shocked.
I guess I should specify that it was Kendall taking the fall that I don’t buy. Once Daryl was in custody and Kendall was safe there’s no reason to go through with it. Wendy could have screwed over Daryl the way she did Raylan when she needed him to find Kendall. Daryl would have been furious and Raylan could have gotten in a trademark quip that would have tied up things with a bow. Maybe some pissed off marshals finish the beating Wendy started, and finally the show is free to move on. That’s definitely not Justified at its best, but its best is not going to happen however they wrap up the Crowe saga.
@GHOSTOFMAGS – I guess I should clarify. I don’t think Wendy knew when she called Raylon that Darryl was going to throw Kendall under the bus. I think she went along with calling the cops because Darryl had Kendall and likely threatened his life if Wendy didn’t go along.
@JONAS.LEFT – I buy it because Darryl seems to always get out trouble. Kendall has seen all the violence his brother is capable of. I doubt he believes the law could protect him or his mother
MILAXX – Maybe, but Daryl was on parole when the season began, so Kendall knows that he isn’t invulnerable to the law because he was in prison not so long ago. On an emotional level perhaps that isn’t as clear to him, but that just hasn’t been my impression of Kendall. The one he was really terrified of was Danny, and he actually stood up to him in the previous episode. There’s a lack of consistency to the dynamics of the Crowe family that has undermined their story all season long, and Kendall’s sacrifice just wasn’t set up effectively.
I don’t think Wendy knew at all Daryl was going to get Kendall to take the fall. Kendall is still a kid. I’m sure he could be easily swayed by things like a blood pact and feel like he was “one of the family” and had some mystical duty to protect the Crowe name. Perhaps an adult wouldn’t be convinced of this and would want to save their own skin, but I can see Kendall being convinced he’s doing something noble and that a few years in juvy is nothing (Daryl: “Kendall, you’re a tough little dude, right? You can handle juvy. It’s nothing. I was there once, and I handled it fine. You’re a real man, right? You’re a Crowe, right?” etc.) compared to Daryl possibly getting the death penalty.
KOBRACOLA – I think a version of this season where those characters could credibly make those decisions would have been great. This version of Kendall was so disdainful of his family I just can’t see him suddenly being so devoted to them that he would do that. Daryl’s leadership of his family has been so ineffective I find it hard to believe he could exert this kind of influence over him, especially after beating his mother. On The Wire it made sense when D’angelo went along with a similar plan because the relationships and the power dynamics in the Barksdale family had been set up to make it plausible. The Crowes have been all over the place all season long, and it completely undermined what could have been a powerful twist.
Yeah, I agree the Crowes haven’t been written especially well. I just think fear is a powerful motivator, even when Daryl’s in cuffs, and I can accept Kendall’s switch to supporting the family merely because he’s still a kid and I think children can easily be swayed by people, especially family members, that they look up to. Kendall may ACT cynical but I think the show has made it clear that he’s actually terrified of his uncles and fear often leads to respect. It’s a bit of a stretch, but I can believe it because it’s a TV show.
Danny committing suicide by hole aside I have to say I liked this week’s episode much more than last week’s. It felt like the pieces finally fell into place.
I was impressed with Raylon’s restraint and dare I say maturity in telling Tim this was not the time to go vigilante and in his confrontation with Darryl.
Loved the surprise of Rachel being assigned interim Marshall although between her, Raylon & Tim she really is the best suited for the job.
My heart broke for Kendall. What a crapstatic family to be born into. I think his upbringing has officially surpassed Raylon’s in the awful family Olympics.
Most importantly this episode was the first in a long time that didn’t drag for me and I wanted to watch more than once.
Early this season IIRC-or was it last season?-Art did say to her directly that he wanted her to replace him. She had her doubts about herself. It didn’t help that she was going through a nasty divorce at the time. I really don’t know how she is going to handle Raylan. Raylan probably is going to think he can get over on her even easier than Art. Either way I think the friendship could be done for, especially if Rachel tries to put him on a leash as she should.
You know when you think about it we don’t know the personal lives of any of these people in detail except Raylan. We know a bit about Art’s personal life, but virtually nothing about Tim and Rachel’s.
As for Kendall, there is a tiny idea in the back of my head that he could be Wendy’s AND Daryl’s son? Daryl did mention that Wendy was ashamed of her own son, I mean yes she had him when she was very young herself, probably not much older than Kendall is now, but unfortunately that was so common in the late 1990s early 2000s as it had been for the previous 30 odd years and is still so common now is it really a social stigma any more to have a baby out of wedlock while a teen herself? I don’t think so. We certainly don’t take it out on the child, so I have to ask why would she be ashamed of her child? He is smart if lacking formal education and reasonably good looking and kind hearted despite the cynicism, so why be ashamed? Why pawn him off as a younger brother? And so the incest explanation pops into my head. Or just maybe that reason despite the poverty is less tolerant of unwed teen-aged mothers having children. And if there was an explaination of who the father was I missed it or forgotten it.
Kendall’s father was the con artist who showed up a few episodes ago. That’s when we learned that Wendy is Kendall’s mother.
@HUNTER2012 – I think Rachel is the perfect one to handle Raylon. She knows how he is and doesn’t let him get away with stupid crap. I also think Raylon secretly respects that. I don’t think her new job will ruin their friendship at all.
Wendy is easily 35 (The actress Alicia Witt is 38)so if Kendall is 15 she may have been young but she wasn’t a teen mom. I don’t buy the incest angle either so I have no idea why they pretended he was her brother.
“Now, of course, we have to see if Wynn decides to cut his losses and find a way to appease his Mexican/Korean connection, if he decides he needs to eliminate Boyd once and for all”
Boyd’s killing of Picker was the only thing I found compelling about this episode. I just don’t care about the Crowes and the whole Darryl/Kendall/Wendy story just didn’t really hold together for me. Having them involved with both Raylan and Boyd’s stories this year has been a giant black hole where nothing interesting escapes.
I’m not a huge fan of “shoot the coworker” procedural plotting, and this one didn’t do much for me as a result. But I agree, those other elements don’t hold up well either. The Crowes remain the least compelling villains of this series’ entire run. Just shoot him and get it over with.
Oh I know Raylan doesn’t feel any responsibility for Augustine’s death and in fact is resentful at Art for being resentful and putting him on limited duty since he learned of his role in Augustine’s murder. Now he resents Art having him watched by the Detroit Marshal who was essentially the emergency replacement for Art treat him like the “problem child” deputy he is.
I wouldn’t say Art was always by the book we have seen a couple of his missions where he handled things more or less by himself to say he is not totally a straight arrow and IIRC he has abused suspects himself but arranging a murder is way off the road for Art to swallow. Raylan thinks Art should’ve back him up as if that would be the normal thing to do. Well he has the (gorgeous!) Rachel Brooks as at least his more long term temporary boss and if anyone is a straight arrow in that office it is her. Of course this puts her a a very tight situation because she knows what Raylan’s respect for authority is. Will she have to look the other way when Raylan does something that defies her authority and go along or will she have to-as she should-bring the hammer down?
Picker had the fastest and worst case of cigarette caused lung cancer that has been ever seen! And he didn’t even get to light up! It looked like he was able to see what happened to him just before he died LOL! Yes it was obvious something was up with those cigarettes but maybe I thought he poisoned them ala Walter White had intended to do with one of his adversaries. I didn’t expect anything beyond that until he clicked the pack and I automatically thought “switch/button” but even then I figured remote control of some kind, but a time bomb? Nope.
BTW I didn’t comment at the time but Art’s punching out Raylan a several episodes ago was the second best opening to an episode of a TV show this season (the best of course was the flash forward throwdown between Hannibal Lecter and Jack in the “Hannibal” season premier) That was so absolutely wonderful to see! Too bad Art broke his hand on Raylan’s head, but I guess that symbolizes how thick headed Raylan is. Now if only on “The Mentalist” Patrick Jane got his thumb hacked off; that would’ve been great to see to (the guy is a smug son of a bitch. I have much more respect for the self centered Sherlock Holmes on “Elementary”. At least Holmes isn’t the physical coward Jane is sometimes; and I’m not including to when his thumb was about to be cut off).
I disagree. I think Raylon does feel responsible for Augustine’s death. He just felt it was necessary in order to keep his family safe. You know, that he was “justified”. On the other hand he never imagined that it would come back to bite him like this and regrets the riff it caused with Art. I think the resentment comes from Raylon somehow hoping Art would understand why he did what he did and being hurt that Art isn’t willing to forgive him and doesn’t understand why Art doesn’t trust him anymore.
To hell with Art’s “badass” speech last season about Drew Thompson. A true “badass” is someone who takes a bullet and doesn’t RECOGNIZE it because he’s so concerned about doing his job and caring about the person under his charge that he’s feeling everything except the pain.
RWG (I doubt Art is toast, but I’ll certainly miss him if he’s even got less screen time next season)
Seems like they’re killing off one major recurring character per week.
I’m a little worried for Vasquez :(
They definitely seem to be clearing the boards for the final season.
Great reference to Farm Film Celebrity Blow-up with Big Jim McBob and Billy Sol Hurok. Thanks for that Alan!
Since I like this show, does that mean that I would like the Americans?
Even if you didn’t like Justified, The Americans is a show worth checking out. It’s more serious in tone, and the center of the show is a relationship, but it’s just as thrilling with some really impressive action. I was skeptical going into the pilot, but it won me over very quickly. Great cast, great writing, great everything..
Thanks for the heads up! Just seems weird to root for Russians in the 80’s. Sounds like I’ll have to give it a few episodes!
If you like great television, you would like The Americans.
You don’t root for the Russians on The Americans – if anything, you “root” for the main characters (two super-deep-cover Russian spies), even though they do some really horrible things in service of their country. Actually, I find the FBI agents on the series pretty reprehensible as well – but hey, it was the Cold War and everyone was awful. If you like the novels of John LeCarre (or the great recent film remake of his Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy), you’ll probably appreciate The Americans.
Thanks for the thought out reply gefeylich! Watching the pilot right now.
Agree with those who say this is the best episode of the season. Felt like we were running in place there for awhile. This one had some traction. Now feels like we’re heading toward a great final episode and final season. Also, I thought Tim Olyphant was fantastic this episode. His facial expressions say more than the dialogue does.
I agree as well. I’ve read where some say the episode last week was stronger….nah I don’t think so. Always great to have back to back strong weeks though!
It’s hard to describe, but this felt like a more confident episode…like the writers and directors knew exactly what they wanted to do and where they wanted to go. So much of this season has felt like padding to get to this point, but beginning with last week’s show, it’s like we have our old Justified back.
I was pretty sure it was going to be “just as soon as both of my grandmothers looked like Edward James Olmos.”
One of the better episodes this season. I wish he had gotten more of these and less of the time wasters.
Still looking for Ava to get killed in prison. That would free up Boyd to being truly crazy whacked out Boyd from early on.
Is it just me, or does anyone else think that the whole Ava in prison storyline is gratuitous and takes away somewhat from the rest of the season? I’m really, really not liking that plot…
I like Ava’s storyline. Its there for a reason. It may feel like a different show because I think its supposed to feel like a different show. Its supposed to feel separated because Ava feels separated from everyone else.
And please, anyone, don’t make an Ava is the New Black or something like that reference. Its fucking stupid.
This may not be my favorite season of Justified but I have loved every second of it. Not as bad as everyone thinks.
Did anyone catch the brand name of the cigarettes on the packet? It looked like something very unusual that I’d never heard of. Then I’d swear that when Boyd referred to the explosive, he called it something like this same name. I’ll try to find time to re-watch, but I wonder if anyone else noticed this.
Probably just a fake brand, like all the people on TV drinking Heisler beer.
In all honesty I just about gave up on Justified simply due to the fact that this season has pretty much been a bummer. I didn’t watch last week’s episode until last night, and what sucked me back in was Darryl’s blood-tie scene with his nephew, pretty intense stuff.
Another problem I’ve had all season is the Ava-prison arc. Various reviews that I’ve read seem to be in agreement on this. While we can’t be sure of the outcome, I don’t think it serves any purpose to off Ava. What I hope Ava’s incarceration gets to is that it indicates that she always been out of her element with being tied into a life of crime. Her being with Boyd was perhaps only a response to being dumped by Raylen. Seems it would be fitting if somehow Boyd gets her out of her predicament (although I wouldn’t know how) and then she returns to being the fine, little hillbilly chick that she is.
You had to know that Art was going to get shot, if not killed. After the differences between Art and Raylen emerged, Art became character to dispose. Which is a shame, because the Art-Raylen relationship was, or still may be, one of the best on the program. I think the writers also agree with this because their dialogue is among the best of the show.
All in all, the season up to this point has been quite disappointing. But, like I said the closing scene from last week’s episode sucked me back in.
I am still confused with the two scenes at the hotel–the first ends when Boyd pulls out the cigarette pack and the law rushes in, followed by all the characters at the US Marshalls. Then later all the characters are back at the hotel suite when Boyd again pulls out the cigarettes and blows up Picker. Didn’t anyone else notice? What is the story?
I think the idea was simply that they got hauled down to the Marshalls office based on Theo Tonin’s tip, then when that was confirmed to be a hoax they were released and went back to the hotel to reconvene. I agree that it was kind of clunky how they did it, but that’s the only logical explanation.
Plus it allowed Boyd to give his great line about not knowing the hotel would be THAT pissed off about smoking in a non-smoking room.
Ok, this is the reason I logged in to comment this week. It was really horrible editing. It’s like they came up with the (awesome) scene in the hotel room where Boyd goes to have a smoke and then blows up Picker, but then someone ran in the writers room at the last minute and said “Wait!! We have to haul them down to the station before Picker dies!!”, so they interrupted Boyd’s plan by arresting them. Then, they just reset the board like a Connect Four game, and all four people were back in the same hotel room, in the exact same positions, and Boyd picks up his “I think I’ll have a cigarette” speech right where he left off. It stuck out like a sore thumb, and it was almost like the raid was a fantasy sequence and then we cut back to “reality”.
Not sure if I missed something but doesn’t Kendall’s confession that he panicked when saw “a man with a star” coming out of Alison’s door get blown out of the waster once Alison makes her statement? Or is she completely blank so we have to wait for Art to hopefully come round?
Yeah, there were definitely several inconsistencies in Kendall’s statement from what we actually saw happen. Hopefully Alison or someone points them out and Raylan can finally go after Daryl.
Mary Steenburgen and Connie Britton should play mother/daughter (14 yrs apart in RL, so doable) or even sisters some day. They have some incredible similarities in their vocal inflections and delivery, and even look the part. Too bad Rayna’s mom is already dead on “Nashville.”
The end of Picker wasn’t quite as much fun as the demise of Danny, what a sweet funny moment! Boyd sure does know how to blow stuff up.
Great episode, I felt so tense by the end of it that I was glad I could watch some Brooklyn Nine-Nine and New Girl to unwind a bit. One thing that bothered me was how Daryl, Wendy, and, presumably, Kendall all blamed Raylan for Danny’s death. Really????? He frickin’ ran into a ditch like a dumbass of his own accord and jammed a knife into his own jaw. If there was ever someone deserving a Darwin award, it’s him. Fate and/or god are way more responsible for Danny’s death than Raylan standing there while Danny fell into a ditch. Please. Trying to blame him is beyond moronic.
Except that no-one else saw Danny do that. They would’ve just found him in a ditch with a knife in his head and Raylan standing atop of him. Of course they would then assum Raylan killed him – it would make a lot more sense in their eyes.
Even though Raylan has never stabbed anyone, doesn’t own a knife, and they would know what Danny’s knife looks like?
If Raylan wasn’t there, Danny would never have fallen on his knife. I can see the Crowes blaming Raylan. He may not have “pulled the trigger” but he did inadvertently cause the death of Danny.
Danny’s such an idiot, I’m not convinced of that. Say some other person he didn’t like had shown up at that moment. He probably would’ve tried to run at them to test the 21-foot-rule, and still fallen in the ditch with the knife in his jaw. It’s like blaming the ground for killing you when you forgot to bring a parachute sky-diving.