Review: Kevin Spacey a force in Netflix’s ‘House of Cards’

Francis Underwood, the politician central character of the new Netflix original drama “House of Cards,” is fond of the colorful metaphor. As House Majority Whip, he explains, “my job is to clear the pipes and keep the sludge moving.” And when he tells his chief of staff about a complicated plan to take down a rival, he adds, “That’s how you devour a whale… one bite at a time.”
Netflix is offering its subscribers a chance to consume the whale all at once. Within a few hours, all 13 episodes of the first season – starring Kevin Spacey as Francis, Robin Wright as his wife Claire and Kate Mara as an ambitious D.C. reporter, among others in an impressive cast – will be available to stream on the site, in the same way you can use the service to watch past seasons of “Breaking Bad” or “Friday Night Lights.” It”s an attempt to reinvent the way we watch television – if we”re even technically considering this to be “television” at all. No timeslots. No scheduling. No waiting a week to get to the next episode. No cable company middleman. Just you and as much Francis Underwood as you want to watch, as quickly as you want to watch it.
Will this work? Netflix executives are saying that this is how their subscribers are accustomed to watching shows, but when they have a “Mad Men” marathon, they”re binging on a show they”ve been hearing friends, relatives and critics rave about for years on end. “House of Cards” is attempting to skip straight past the word of mouth phase, assuming that Spacey, director David Fincher, and a lot of promotion on Netflix itself will be enough to turn the show into a success, by whatever metric it is they”re using.
That raises the question of whether “House of Cards” is good enough to be worth the fuss. And I can”t exactly answer that yet, because I”ve only been given a couple of bites of the whale.
Critics were only given access to the series” first two episodes – the only two directed by Fincher (later directors will include Allen Coulter, Joel Schumacher and James Foley) – which is more than I get before I have to review many new series, but less than I often get when I”m reviewing the kinds of prestige cable dramas that “House of Cards” is emulating. We get the beginnings of the story -in which Francis begins pursuing his own political agenda after the newly-elected president goes back on a promise to name him Secretary of State – but not much more.
Those two hours are enough to make several things clear. First, Spacey tears into this role the way Francis Underwood tears into the ribs at his favorite local restaurant (or the way he”d tear into that metaphorical whale). It”s a great, theatrical performance from the two-time Ocar winner, doing his first significant series work since he played incestuous crime lord Mel Profitt on “Wiseguy.” Just as Ian Richardson did in the original ’90s British version of “House of Cards,” Spacey gets to frequently turn to the camera to address the audience – usually in the middle of a scene with other characters – and the gleam in his eye and the lilt in his voice makes the viewer into Francis” willing co-conspirator.
Second, Spacey”s performance is accompanied by several other terrific ones, particularly by Mara (whose sister Rooney did memorable work for Fincher in “The Social Network” and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”) as the laser-focused professional climber Zoe, and by Corey Stoll as a hedonistic congressman who becomes a pawn in Francis” larger game. (This feels like a breakout part for Stoll, who was the highlight of the otherwise-leaden “Law & Order: LA.”)
Third, working at the much faster pace of television versus film, Fincher still has one of the best eyes of any director alive. “House of Cards” – at least with him behind the camera – is gorgeous to look at, not usually in the attention-getting way of “Breaking Bad,” but in taking a clean, intoxicating look at the corridors of power in and around the Capitol.
It”s enough to know that I want to know more, and see more, certainly. But it”s not enough to know whether certain issues I had with the early episodes will improve as the season moves along.
In these first hours, for instance, Wright”s Claire is a strong character when she”s plotting chess moves with her husband, but too far removed when she”s coldly(*) revamping the non-profit she runs.
(*) “House of Cards” isn”t an exact doppelganger of Starz”s late “Boss,” and is a better show overall. But there are enough superficial similarities – a career politician going rogue after a piece of unexpected news, his blonde ice queen wife, a reporter stirring up trouble while working for a dying newspaper – that it”s hard not to think of Kelsey Grammer and company more often than I imagine the “House of Cards” creative team would like. (Also distracting: the similarity in titles to Showtime”s “House of Lies,” which also has a protagonist who talks to the audience.)
And the writing by showrunner Beau Willimon (“The Ides of March”) is a mixed bag. On the one hand, he very elegantly depicts how Francis” political maneuvers are accomplished, or how a scandal can be created out of thin air. On the other, the dialogue – particularly by Frank, and particularly in those direct addresses to the audience – is too laden with meaning, too pleased with itself and its many animal metaphors (Francis loves Claire “more than sharks love blood,” a rival will be fed to dogs and realize, “My God, all I amounted to was chitlins”) to not distract from the story itself. Theatrical dialogue and D.C. politics can work together beautifully, as we saw on the early seasons of “The West Wing,” but Willimon isn”t Aaron Sorkin at his peak, and Fincher doesn”t shoot most of “House of Cards” in a way that quite fits with the way the characters talk. (The look is much more “All the President”s Men” than “The American President.”)
Willimon and Fincher are new to television (or whatever we”re calling this), and have admitted they learned things about the medium, and about their series, as they made these initial 13 episodes. (Another season has already been ordered.) It”s entirely possible that, like many of the great cable dramas whose company “House of Cards” aims to join, the series will get significantly better as its first season moves along.
And after I find the time to stream the rest of the season, I”ll be happy to let you know. But it”s a very promising start, at a minimum. The distribution model for “House of Cards” may be looking to reinvent how we watch TV, but the show itself feels very much of a piece with what we”ve been seeing for the last 10 or 15 years.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
—-
NOTE: As suggested above, my plan is to revisit this show once I”ve watched the remaining 11 hours of season 1, whenever that winds up being. It”s not really practical for me to attempt individual episode reviews right now, though perhaps if I wind up falling much more deeply in love as the season moves along, it could be a candidate for summer treatment. And I may approach “Arrested Development” differently when its new episodes are released in May.
I remember when Kevin Spacey won both his Ocars. Good times.
I just felt every character from the top on down was a cliche, the dialogue was cheesy, the breaking of the fourth wall smarmy as hell, and the territory was completely familiar. (The initial arc of Mara’s character would be enough by itself for me to shut the show down on principle.) There are some good performances, but what exactly the value of the show is otherwise, I can’t see.
The breaking of the fourth wall is my biggest gripe. Occasionally it leads to a fun aside, but mostly it’s Spacey cranking the accent up to 11 and telling us something outright that worked better as subtext.
I agree but I probably lasted a lot longer than Jon. I watched several spisodes. I think this show is a lot like Boss. Boss is a flawed show but has a clearer raison d’etre than this. I also can’t help but compare what Spacey is trying to do with Grammer’s performance. Boss can be really annoying at times but it’s less obvious than this show. Basically, I agree with Jon. I also don’t see the value of this show. I don’t see that it’s saying anything interesting or new. It’s very obvious at times and often just silly.
I agree that the fourth wall thing is the weakest part of the show. I still like it in spite of that, though.
Do you know if Netflix plans to make this available on DVD at some point too?
I doubt they will anytime soon, as that defeats the whole idea that it’s exclusive to their streaming service.
Not sure if that’s Netflix’s decision to make. They don’t own the show. I gotta think MRC worked out some sort of deal where they could release it on DVD after X months. Otherwise they’re just willfully walking away from a revenue stream.
If they don’t, someone like HBO could retaliate by doing the same with their series, which would seriously
negatively impact Netflix customers like me who get discs by mail as well as streaming, and catch up with HBO shows that way.
Alan, I’m curious how the development of this sort of format would affect what you do? With a whole season coming out at once, how does that impact trying to do a week-to-week analysis?
See the note at the end of the review. With this show, at least, it’s not gonna happen. If this becomes the standard in a few years, maybe things change. Who knows?
CBS is making wayyyyyyy toooooo much money via advertising for this to become the norm. They still use the Nielsen system! They may say that they are considering new online technology to track viewers but the simple fact is like any huge multinational innovation is a snails pace phenomenon.
Alan will be ok doing what he does for at least the next 2 decades…..thank you big business indeed.
This is really the big issue for me. I desperately hope this rejuvenates Netflix, as I have been a subscriber and a big fan of the company for years; and I have hated to see them going downhill in terms of Wall St. and their viability as a company. So if binge watching is what their customers like, then more power to them.
For me, personally, however, not being able to go and look at reviews of each episode, without spoilers especially, and discuss it with others who are similarly unspoiled, is a minus.
Last thing I saw Spacey in was Margin Call… and he was SO good in that. When he is good, he is fantastic, so to hear he kills it, that makes me want to watch this even more.
Loved Spacey as Mel Profit and I’m looking forward to “binging” when this is streamed. So far, I have not seen any specific time on Feb. 1 when the general audience can start watching this. But I am pleased all episodes will be available at the same time.
That is how I prefer to watch a series. It’s like reading an addictive book you can’t put down and I think it’s a winning strategy for Netflix. I just hope the show is as good as it looks like it might be.
I like this model alot, too. There were some shows (Mad Men, The Wire) that I heard about for years and finally binged on in huge doses, and it was great.
On the other hand, I also watched Lillyhammer, but it’s just kind of an ok show, not amazing, so I was perfectly happy to just throw on an episode or two whenever I felt like it.
Both are great examples of why I look forward to more shows being released in this format.
Well, I’m going to sign up to Netflix for the first time ever to watch this so it’s partially worked. (If I stay subbed and actually pay after my free month, that’ll mean it’s really worked for Netflix to gain a subscriber.)
Alan, House of Lies seems to have dropped the Don Cheadle-talks-directly-to-the-camera device this season, replacing it with a two-characters-gradually-remembering-stuff-from-a-drunken-blackout device…
I think Netflix really understands its customers. The current streaming model appeals to those who like to binge-watch TV series anyway. By putting out new content in this manner, I think we’re realizing the future of distribution for serial shows. It will be interesting to see how “Big TV” responds — if this show catches on, Netflix will have a competitive edge for several years to come.
Dear Mr. Sepinwall, I was wondering if you could specify how long the episodes you’ve seen actually are.
Is the length somewhat variable? Or is it either a definite 45 minutes, a definite 60 minutes?
The individual episodes vary from about 48 to 52.
I’ve had this show written down on my wall calendar for weeks. I loved the original “House of Cards”, (especially Series 1), and I hope this entertains me as much. But I’ll try to enjoy it on its own merits and not do a constant comparison to the original.
Just rewatched Series 1 and while the clothes, etc are dated, Richardson’s performance as Erkhart still holds. Totally mesmerizing. Can’t wait to see how Spacey works the character over the 13 eps
Not to be anal, but Richard’s character is named Francis Urquhart (pronounced kinda like ur-cut).
I loved the original “House of Cards,” but found myself able to let it go and enjoy the new series on its own terms. I would have been OK, however, with Netflix dribbling it out an episode per week. 13 hours at once makes it difficult to discuss this series online at the same level of discussion that I’ve enjoyed for “Mad Men” and other series.
@AnotherGuest – yes, Richard in the original HOC had a very unusual sounding last name, at lest to my American ears. I wonder if it’s more common in the UK?
Well, I’ve seen all the episodes now except the very last one, which I’ll hopefully get to watch later today. I agree with you – while I did enjoy the binge viewing when I had the chance to take in 2 or 3 episodes in a sitting, overall I think I might have enjoyed this show a little more week-by-week with a discussion in Alan’s blog.
The cost associated with just 13 episodes seems ludicrous though. Somewhere around 40 million dollars? I don’t see this becoming a wave of the future. You constantly have to feed the beast. I feel like they should have produced three series, all different types, and let them out at a staggered pace.
I think they threw alot of weight behind this one to make a big splash. Spacey and Fincher had to be pretty expensive to lure into a gamble like this. If this model catches on, I think shows with a Matt Bomer or a Steven Van Zandt as the lead would be significantly cheaper to produce.
It’s an average of $3 mill per episode, which is on par for network/cable (case in point: Smash costs $3.5). Sure Netflix is producing for a smaller audience, but they’re looking at the long run so they’re surely considering this an investment
I’m not feeling it. Don’t care about DC politics. Disappointed.
It’s not really fair to be disappointed in a show just because it’s based around something you already knew you don’t like. That’s like me being “disappointed” by Honey Boo Boo.
Really? I can’t be disappointed by something I was hoping to get into turning out to be something other? Well slap me silly!
Spacey is good, Wright is better but Mara (or rather Zoe, her character) feels like a walking stereotype. Her take on the character is far too sexual and reinforces some pretty disheartening trends about even smart females’ need to drop trou first and use their brain second.
Our take on eps 1-2: [wp.me]
I have to say the relationship between Urquhart and Mattie Storin in the original was more more interesting that the relationship between Underwood and Zoe. I liked the depiction of Urquhart’s wife Elizabeth better than Claire. Elizabeth was essentially just as cut-throat as (if not more so than) Francis, but American productions always have to introduce vulnerabilities in their female characters, hence, Claire struggling with menopause and feeling second-fiddle to Francis. her new-found desire to have a child at the end of S1 was disappointing.
Not interested in the show but am very curious how it is received using this distribution model.
Watch the British version. Its great
Oh my gosh, YES. Ian Richardson is so compelling as Francis Urquhart. The original “House of Cards” (and its follow on series, “To Play the King” and “The Final Cut”) are available through Netflix Streaming. The quality slips a bit in the 2nd series and definitely in the 3rd, but the first one (they’re each 4 hours long) is magnificent!
Here, here! The original British version is one of my all-time favorites. Sir Ian Richardson was brilliant at playing both the light, comedic aspects of the character as well as making one scary m-f when called for.
That said, I’ve watched the first three episodes of this series thus far, and while I think I’ll finish it, I’m not as enamored of it as I was the original. It’s good, but not great. But there’s still time for it to improve, and I hope it does.
Through the first 4… and I liked 3 and 4 better than the first two, overall. Except for the ending of 4, so we’ll see.
I felt like the Fincher direction smothered the show a bit. Underwood in particular didn’t have a whole lot of room to breathe and become a real character. Some of the scenes were really fun but the plot felt like it was going through the motions. Underwood’s much more in focus in the 3rd episode, which I thought was a pretty great episode of television.
Also, Hemingway is by far the best part for me, so far.
Was interested in this after hearing about it for the past few months. Lasted about 40 minutes into first episode and had to turn it off. I am a fan of Spacey, Fincher and Wright but found writing atrocious, hated the Dramatic Music, and found the asides to the camera a cheap ploy. (And not seamless, as Alan stated in the podcast this week.)
Overall, feeling annoyed. That’s 40 minutes of my life I will never get back.
It’s fine if a show isn’t realistic – if it doesn’t aim to be. It might aim to say something about humanity in a different way. This show purports to be sophisticated entertainment but it’s just banal and even lazy. I’m still waiting for someone to do for national or global institutions what The Wire did for the American city. I suppose I’d better not hold my breath.
Loved it, loved it, loved it. Watched all 13 eps the weekend it was released. I’m recommending it to all of my friends of are “block watchers” as well.
Turned out to be better than I expected – with the writing, all the jigsaws fell into place beautifully … AND THE ACTING! Spacey is gold. The only characters who could reach Spacey’s brilliance were Robin Wright and Gerald McRaney.
Binge TV watching has reached just new heights!!!!!!!!!!