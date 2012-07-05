Review: ‘Louie’ – ‘Telling Jokes/Set Up’

A review of tonight’s “Louie” coming up just as soon as I have two clam shacks in Sag Harbor…
Louis C.K. has said that he writes “Louie” stories without a particular length in mind, and just lets them run for as long as he feels they deserve it. And once that’s done, he figures out how he’s going to fit them into an episode – or, in the case of a few of this season’s stories, into multiple episodes. So I’m assuming that “Telling Jokes” and “Set Up” largely wound up together because their respective running times add up to a normal episode. But they also feel linked by a theme that’s going to pop up often in ensuing episodes: simple yet unexpected pleasures.
“Telling Jokes” is essentially C.K.’s spin on the old saw that kids say the darndest things. But the idea that small children don’t realize how funny they are takes on new life when shown through the eyes of a professional comedian. Jane’s joke about the gorilla who couldn’t go to the ballet would be strange and amusing enough on its own, but when we hear Louie analyzing it for a club audience, it goes to another level.
Beyond that, the opening scene with Louie and the girls at the kitchen table was a reminder that while Louie’s kids can be frustrating at times (like any kids), sometimes it’s an enormous amount of fun for them to just spend time together.
“Set Up,” meanwhile, offered a terrific guest role for Melissa Leo as Louie’s unwitting blind date Laurie. a tough broad who’s as surprised as Louie to realize she’s having a good time when their married friends leave. Leo’s never been a particularly self-conscious actress – on “Homicide,” she refused (over the objections of several executives) to wear makeup, since she didn’t think her character would – so it’s not that shocking to see a former Oscar winner cheerfully offering up oral sex in a pick-up truck, then violently demanding Louie return the favor when he declines, but it’s still an explosively funny, ballsy sequence, and performance.
And part of what made it funny was how it played off of what we know about both Louie the character and Louis C.K. the creative guy, and how wrapped up they are in their own integrity. Nine times out of ten, his reasoning is absolutely valid, but every now and then he picks the absolute wrong time to make a moral stand. It’s a quid pro quo situation, and it’s hilarious to hear Laurie’s righteous indignation over what his refusal to understand that says about the country. (Including a variation of the show’s running gag about people invoking President Obama in strange situations.) And Louie has to ultimately accept that he was wrong, as he seems eager to go out with her again even after she manhandled him in that way. (Or maybe because of it.)
What did everybody else think?
What a great episode of one of the greatest comedies ever! It’s so unpredictable every week and I know everyone says that but it’s so true. I love the segment about jokes and I love seeing Louie with his daughters. The second short was where it got really unpredictable but funny because the whole “you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours (wink wink)” and Melissa Leo was just fantastic as always.
Oh, and I cracked up when Leo disgustingly said “Obama”
The Obama remark was priceless. You aren’t eating me out for a BJ because of Obama?!?
Great episode, one question though. The dead comic they were referencing, does it match up at all with the story from last season? It could have just been a throw-away conversation but I wouldn’t be surprised if he gave that story closure.
How does this passes the smell test? My buddy was over and only watched a handful of episodes of Wilfred & Louie. We were in stitches over this hour of comedy. Always great when someone can come in and watch a story and instantly get it/laugh as opposed to the more serialized versions of comedies such as on broadcast networks.
not as laugh-out-loud funny as most episodes, but I kinda got it. The male vs female oral sex conversation was great.
Am I the only one disturbed by the rape at the end? Using physical violence to coerce someone to perform a sex act on you is the very definition of rape, and I didn’t see any humor in it.
If Louie had slammed Melissa Leo’s head into the window then demanded she blow him, would anyone say this was a great episode? So why is it ok if it’s the other way around?
Yeah you are right it did go a little bit too far. The car window had to break? Couldn’t she have just smacked him a little to get him off balance then twist his pinky?
Obviously Louie wasn’t in any sort of danger, as typically is the implied case if a man that is 100 pounds give or take heavier than a woman threatens violence. Though people can be intimidated by a multitude of things.
Yeah, I found that pretty disturbing as well.
u r watching the wrong show.
If it had happened the other way around, it wouldn’t have been funny.
The way it was done, it was funny.
If you’re easily offended you might want to watch something else.
I found it off, and not a bit rapey. The responses of “then watch another show” are unfair to OP, who didn’t say “so I’m never watching Louie” or “so i hated everything” just “I didn’t find it funny” and disliked the bit. It definitely was outside of the norm for this show, and I didn’t like it. I enjoyed pretty much every other part of the episode, including the car scene. It was still sex coerced under the threat of violence, and while those are different between men and women, this still felt problematic to me. I didn’t know shows we like were beyond reproach.
This ^
Yes.Normally sex coercion is never good. In this instance, smaller woman forcing man and more importantly Louie freely agreeing to go out with her again made it OK.
I don’t think VFEFrenzy, or anyone who was slightly disturbed by the scene in the truck, is watching the wrong show. Far from it. In fact, I think it’s the opposite.
The fact of the matter is, Leo’s character took on characteristics that have been seen as traditionally masculine. She drove a large truck, she iniated them leaving for a drink, she drove, she iniated the sexual contact and she’s the one who got violent. In addition to addressing the issue of appropriate sexual politics, I don’t think playing with gender roles was an accident.
Yes, it’s a comedy but I think Louis has proven to be way too smart not to realize what he was doing. If Louis had been the one threatening to break her finger unless she went down on him, it’s likely the audience would have read the scene in a much different way.
Given the way the Leo’s character was written and the way the scenes played out, I would think he absolutely expected the question to be raised.
Thats a fair assessment Kendra, I just think it still landed wrong. It definitely wasn’t a scene that made me think less of him as an artist, just that it didn’t actually feel like what you were saying. It felt like it was mostly played for laughs with an odd amount of rape-level violence. When he says yes to the date is actually what made it feel the most off putting.
I know Louis always says continuity isn’t important to him (although he did have a motorcycle in this episode) but I went ahead and applied it to his agreeing to the second date anyway. I don’t think we’ll ever know if they went out on a second date but I can very easily believe that they didn’t. Louis just learned what happens when he says ‘no’ to her. Plus, in last week’s episode, we saw him having a hard time breaking up with the woman he was seeing even though it kind of felt like he wanted to. I could totally see him agreeing to a second date because it was easier than saying ‘no’ in that moment.
And I think I didn’t fully explain my response properly. I was not arguing that we were supposed to take that scene seriously. I’m not sure how we are supposed to take it. All I was saying is that if for some reason you found yourself in front of Louis CK and mentioned how you found yourself disturbed by the scenes in the truck and why, I don’t think his response would be ‘lighten up’ because I suspect (and I could be very wrong) that he was aware how the scenes could be taken.
It was a dark moment in the show played for laughs but it’s not the first time the show has done that either.
No, you’re not.
While the scene stayed on the side of verbal coercion, I was going with it. Role reversal, his semi-ridiculous stand, etc. And then there was a rape and it stopped being funny and the tag on the end just made it worse.
If it was supposed to be a joke, it landed very, very wrong. If it was supposed to be thought provoking, then there was a problem with the venue and manner.
I understood that it was the definition of rape, and it landed fine to me. Stop trying to force your opinion on a scene from a television show down people’s throats.
Meh. I can see why people care, but I just don’t. If something is funny to me, then it is funny to me. I also think the (what some people have called) rape scene in Observe and Report is funny. Sometimes bad things happen in TV shows or movies that are-less-than-bad because you know it isn’t real life. You are allowed to find humor in it.
Got to agree with Kendra, here. I think Louie’s perfectly aware that what happened isn’t a million miles away from the ‘Hey, I bought you dinner and some drinks’ scenario, and we’re *supposed* to feel a bit confused and uncomfortable with what’s happening. (Actually, I’d be a little worried about anyone who wasn’t.) But it’s still funny, and the humour here lies in the difficulty of resolving the contradictions.
Frankly, I found the ‘Yeah, sure’ at the end the most hilarious bit. Not only does it hark back to last week, it’s Louie showing he really just has no idea what he wants.
Most of this discussion has been reasonable, but some of you need to take it down a notch. As always, TALK ABOUT THE SHOW, NOT EACH OTHER.
It’s okay the other way round because it almost literally NEVER HAPPENS. Come on people.
My guess is if the window didn’t break we wouldn’t be discussing. I’m wondering if that was meant to happen or if they just rolled with it. could see why folks would be upset, caught me off guard for a second but like I’m hoping happened during shooting, I just went with it.
I definitely think the show likes playing the grotesque for humor. If there’s any continuity in this show, it’s how strange, scary, and unsettling Louie’s sex life is. This moment was all of those, with more emphasis on scary than before. And then to see Louie agree moments later without a second’s hesitation to go out again, well, Louie’s down with the strange, scary, and unsettled.
It is important to keep the bet in mind. Once the bet was made, the situation changed and it became an open challenge to see what Laurie could do to win the bet. Obviously Louie was not expecting her to get violent and rapey but afterward he actually seemed impressed with her craziness when he agreed to go out with her without hesitation. I mean, she jumped on his head screaming “lick it!” Given what we have learned about Louie’s sexual desires I think that probably turned him on a bit.
I get that this is a worthy discussion to be having, but I think Louie CK has earned our trust that he isn’t just saying “rape is funny” but is driving at the humour in sexual negotiation and adding his element of the surreal to expose the absurdity of these types of back and forth conversations/situations even when physical violence is not involved.
I also had a big laugh that Louie was still driving that motorcycle from last episode. Did not expect that.
David, it was actually the “I’ll break your finger” moment that I thought took it too far. I found the window breaking to be nothing but hilarious.
One more thought on Louie agreeing to go out with her again, there are some situations where people are technically violated but don’t feel that way for whatever reason. So while it’s somewhat disturbing to know about/watch, I found it believable that Louie didn’t necessarily react as a victim.
“Oh, some people don’t like you to talk like that. Oh, some people like to shut you up for saying those things. You know that. Lots of people. Lots of groups in this country want to tell you how to talk. Tell you what you can’t talk about. Well, sometimes they’ll say, well you can talk about something but you can’t joke about it. Say you can’t joke about something because it’s not funny. Comedians run into that s**t all the time. Like rape. They’ll say, ‘You can’t joke about rape. Rape’s not funny.’ I say, ‘F**k you, I think it’s hilarious. How do you like that?’ I can prove to you that rape is funny. Picture Porky Pig raping Elmer Fudd. See, hey why do you think they call him ‘Porky,’ eh? . . . I believe you can joke about anything. It all depends on how you construct the joke. What the exaggeration is. What the exaggeration is. Because every joke needs one exaggeration. Every joke needs one thing to be way out of proportion.”
– George Carlin (RIP)
That scene reminded me of the episode with Stephen Root playing a dentist. It’s implied that Root sexually assaulted Louie when he was under sedation. That was played for laughs. If the same thing happened to a female character, feminist groups would get the show boycotted.
A couple of points:
1) I agree that rape can be funny, but I didn’t think the rape here was. I have seen a number of well-reasoned explanations that could plausibly explain why someone might find it funny, but I don’t.
2) I think the scene could have worked just as well without his actually going down on her. If he says “No” after she threatens to break his finger, she lets him go, and then asks if he wants to go out again, then I would be fine with that. That would be funny to me.
I feel like Kendra and I are on the same page here.
The sex attack reminded me of the Louis CK stand up bit when he talks about a woman that he did not hook with, who the next day tells him she wishes he had tried forcing her to have sex because she gets off on that (Louis’ response: “I’m not going to rape you on the off chance you might enjoy it”). I guess he reversed the idea for this scene.
It was somewhat disturbing, though I don’t think it took it too far.
With respect to the Stephen Root episode, that was implied. This was about as explicit as you could get; it is the definition of sexual assault. It rubbed me the wrong way, though obviously that’s a personal opinion and not something I’m trying to cram down someone’s throat (like some idiot commenters above claim).
Unfortunately there’s still a ridiculous double standard. Even if Louie had punched her in the face to get away, it’s likely that there would have been some sort of uproar about violence against women. I thought it was funny until the breaking-the-finger part. After that, it was a bit too far for my tastes.
Even as I was laughing at the scene I realized people were going to complain about it on hitfix. And when I came on here I hoped there would at least be 1 complete page of enjoyable comments before people started raising the RAPE IS NEVER FUNNY, NEVER! flag. Ah well.
“Even if Louie had punched her in the face to get away, it’s likely that there would have been some sort of uproar about violence against women.”
I actually kinda wish this happened, if only to see if the same people would have changed their complaint tactics to “violence against women is too far” or if they’d admit it was totally justified considering what she was trying to get him to do.
All in all though, a very fun episode and I actually did find the gorilla joke hilarious.
I say Sepinwall blew the opening of his review…
I’ll have my review of “Louie” just as soon as I prevent a Gorilla from entering the Ballet.
This episode rocked.
…but everyone knows that Alan isn’t one of the people involved in those kinds of decisions.
It should have been:
I’ll have my review of “Louie” just as soon as I strap on the feedbag.
Ding ding ding!
Winner!
I’ll have my review of “Louie” just as soon as soon as your sperm stop dying in my mouth.
Too on-the-nose?
After watching this episode, the idea of Melissa Leo saying “fuck” on the Oscars seems downright tame.
i think i just watched the greatest hour half of television ever…
Louie has truly perfected the art of making comedy that is not remotely funny.
Funny, I could have posted that comment about “Lucky Louie” back in 2006. I gave the guy a second chance and I think he is hilarious today.
I kind of think (or suspect) you are both wrong. I generally find this show to not be funny, but I also think it’s one of the best shows on television.
I just wanna take this time to say that regarding last weeks episode, after one viewing, i came on here and commented negatively. Than i rewatched it and loved it and was yet again blown away by the subtle genius of it. I guess i was just caught off guard by Gabby Hoffman and spent most of the episodes just listening to her speak and being annoyed by her, instead of focusing on Louie’s reactions and facial expressions and how despite wanting to end it with her he just couldnt bring himself to say the words lol, fuckin brilliant. I was hard on Hoffman too, but she played off him spectacularly, dragging everything he was feeling out of him. I guess sometimes when you love a show so much and look fwd to it, you expect the season premiere to come out like gangbusters but this was a very low key, subtle episode that snuck up on you and needed time to settle in. I couldnt belive how much i loved it on a second viewing. Just another reason why this is one of the finest shows around.
I’m pretty sure that once you’ve won an Oscar, you’re *always* an Oscar winner.
Thank you, Olucy. That “former” in front of Oscar winner unleashed my inner pedant too.
i screamed. i howled with laughter. i was oh snap! when she punched his head into the window and it shattered. then when she was gonna break his finger. sorry everyone that was the best laugh i have had in a long time. not sorry.
yes to this
Don’t you mean the part where he’s wearing her skirt like a turban?
I laughed out loud at some parts of the episode (I think mostly Louie’s daughters’ jokes at the beginning of it), but I agree with the people who say it wasn’t his most laugh-out-loud episode or anything. It was enjoyable though. I did like how bulls**t-y Louie’s reasons were for not going down on her were. I think I mostly spent that whole ending sequence with my mouth open, surprised by what was going on. This isn’t a slight against Curb Your Enthusiasm in the slightest, but sometimes I feel like some of the stories in Louie are like evolved skits from CYE, in the best way possible.
Everyone’s saying his explanation was BS, but it seemed reasonable to me.
? His explanation on why he didn’t go down on her? I mean, I saw this episode more than a year ago, so I don’t even remember now haha.
VFEFRENZY thank you for playing devil’s advocate about the “rape” scene. I thought I was the only one who thought the humor in that scene landed somewhere in left field. I think I get what Louie was going for – role reversal, etc? I just don’t think it worked. I felt a real undercurrent of danger as soon as Leo placed the wager that she could make him go down on her – and I was sure she was about to pull out a gun?! However, the window breaking and her climbing on his head was just as shocking.
I am of the opinion that rape scenes are just not funny – regardless of the sex of the aggressor and the victim.
That said, after watching Wilfred and Louie TiVoed both… Go figure.
I thought this episode was brilliant. I give Melissa Leo a lot of credit for going all out with a role that most people (especially Oscar winners) would be self-conscious with. But I guess that’s why she is a great actress.
As a side point, Louie’s kids are always great. They are an antidote to the plague of terrible TV child/teen characters that Alan has talked about. It is a credit to Louis C.K. that he is able to work the kids into such an adult show without the show ever suffering for it.
i sort of hated this episode. yeah yeah yeah with the kids with the lisping and the telling dumb stories thing. yeah yeah louie is a great dad. but it went nowhere and it wasn’t funny to me and it was just sort of boring.
the melissa leo thing — i have issues with her as a character, how she looks, her manner, etc. she just does nothing for me. and the sex scenes were totally disconnected and seemed like shock for shock’s sake.
i think louie is better than this. i know everyone is yammering on an on how this is the best episode but i don’t get it.
Totally agree, I’m dumbfounded with all the love this episode seems to be getting.
Just curious, what episodes of this show have you enjoyed? The way you voice your criticisms and how you’re clearly not getting it, maybe this show just isn’t for you? Although if you enjoyed previous seasons and only now find the jokes falling short then your comment isn’t completely worthless.
@mahmoud, although the amount of judgment in your post is in my opinion sort of rude (disagreeing with your esteemed position means i don’t get it, and my comment is worthless), i wanted to respond to clarify my initial post.
i have enjoyed the vast majority of the episodes of LOUIE.
i guess i believe that you can be a fan of someone and their work and have an honest reaction to that work and that’s okay. sometimes you are going to love it, sometimes you are going to not love it, sometimes it’s sort of medium.
but thankfully this is not a fascist state of everyone having to agree or have the same reactions that everyone else does.
i loved many of the previous episodes. i sort of just love everything pamela adlon and think any episode she is in is that much better. captain obvious: the chemistry between her and Louis CK is stunning and great and i lick it up with a spoon.
i loved the pregnant sister episode. probably my favorite. but there are loads more i laughed at and loved.
living in new york city it’s an amazing thing how Louis CK gets the subtleties and shades of what it’s like to survive this crazy place, i am just all in on this show because of this.
i would suggest going forward maybe reining in on personalizing the responses to people’s posts. i like reading the discussions here and hearing what other folks have to say based on the great recaps Alan does — but i was not super thrilled about how you said what you said.
What is a “Former” Oscar® winner? Do you retire from having won?
BTW, Melissa Leo, always epic. Every since “Homicide”, just superb.
Any idea what the French song was that was playing as Louis rode his motorcycle to the dinner party?
All the songs on the show were created by a band hired by Louie and are unavailable for download. They are all some jazz classics.
Peter is correct… this music is not available for download anywhere… however they are recorded by Magda Giannikou, who also performs as “Banda Magda.” They do shows in and around NYC fairly often.
The song that’s playing as Louis gets off his bike: the chorus voice by a man is actually Louis. And you tell it’s a joke song because he purposely talks gibberish in French. “Pas de soucis…” => “No worries…”
I thought she assaulted him and I think the word “rape” might be apropos here. He could have left the truck, but he would have had to get her off of him which would have required a tussle — something that Louie wouldn’t do. I think that he gets into situations with all sorts of people, but he is a non-violent, peaceful person. The juxtaposition of sweet scenes with his girls and harsher themes highlight this. I also think she was wrong to demand quid-pro-quo — she offered to do oral sex, he didn’t ask. I also think if he had said no to that, she might have bashed his head in the window anyway. She was a violet, scary character. Louie getting involved with her or other scary, weird people is one of the themes of this program. Questions: Does he act like a victim? What part does he play in these relationships? Does he get involved with these people b/c he wants to be open to all people and figures he can face all craziness and not be scathed? What is he trying to say about humans/human nature in this show?
He wasn’t wrong. She raped him. Switch the sex of the people involved. This would not be a funny scene. His head shattered a window.