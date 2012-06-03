Review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘Commissions and Fees’

A review of tonight’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I wait 20 minutes for an unspecified meeting with my boss…
“What’s happiness? It’s a moment before you need more happiness.” -Don
Matt Weiner said before this season of “Mad Men” began that its theme was the idea that, “It’s really every man for himself… That realization that you really have to deal with your own problems by yourself, and other people are not interested.”
We’ve seen that theme play out time and again over these last dozen episodes, with characters making one cutthroat move after another. But when you’re conducting business, and life, in a way where you don’t care about what happens to anyone else, then bad things can and do happen to other people. And as we’ve watched former friends split up, proteges turn against mentors, marriages crumble, etc., we’ve also had so many hints of imminent death – talk of car crashes and spree killers and life insurance policies(*), the lasting image of an empty elevator shaft in the Time-Life building, just waiting for Don or someone else to become the falling man from the show’s opening credits – that I almost began to wonder if the entire season was some massive sleight of hand on Weiner’s part. He had us looking so hard for someone to die – really, for someone to kill himself – that instead he was going to lead us into a moment of great collective triumph and joy.
(*) On the plus side for poor Rebecca Pryce and her son: didn’t Pete learn that the company insurance policy indemnifies for suicide after three years? SCDP’s been in existence for more than three years now, after all.
But no. This season of “Mad Men” has never really tried to hide what it’s about, whether from episode to episode or across the whole year. As the decade has become bolder and brassier and more iconic, the series has begun to wear its themes on its increasingly colorful sleeve, and the portents of suicide were no different. The premonitions have all come true in the form of Lane Pryce, who became a victim of his own stubborn pride, which led him to live above his means and refuse to ask for help from a man like Don who would have so easily given it. Instead, Don gives him a chance to walk away with his reputation mostly intact, but his life and career in shambles, and it’s too much for Lane to bear. Lane tries to suffocate himself in the brand-new Jaguar his wife bought him with money neither of them had, but – in a dark joke expertly set up by several episodes’ worth of discussion of how Jaguars are pretty but unreliable – the damn car won’t start. At that point, Lane doesn’t go out the window, or down the elevator shaft; he simply goes back to his office and hangs himself right next to his New York Mets pennant – one of many symbols of his attempt to embrace a country where he never quite fit in, but which gripped his imagination and pride so much that he chose to die rather than leave.
“Commissions and Fees” had made Lane’s decision clear long before Joan and Pete found his body. If his fate wasn’t written the moment he left Don’s office, it was by the time he sat calmly on his living room sofa taking care of overlooked errands, assuring Rebecca, “There’ll be plenty of time, dear.” The “what” wasn’t in question for most of the episode, nor the “why,” so all that was left was the “how.” There was a palpable, painful sense of dread throughout this episode, just as there was last week when forces (and Pete and Lane) were conspiring to put Joan into Herb from Jaguar’s hotel room. And though Lane’s tax trouble seemed to come out of nowhere a few weeks ago – and last week seemed designed as a lever to help make the prostitution angle make sense – all of his behavior, and Don’s, felt very true to form, and not like characters acting in a way designed to create a specific end point. Lane was doomed, but by his own actions and foibles as much as by any plot engineering to get that noose around his neck.
Lane, it turned out, was one of many characters this week whose day began with good news and ended with very, very bad news. He starts off getting a prestigious position in the American Association of Advertising Agencies (the “4A’s” everyone kept discussing), and then hours later has his entire life and career come crashing down around his ears after a single conversation with Don.
Don is inspired by the meeting with Lane to get more hardcore about what he wants the agency to be – and what he’s willing to do (like sacrificing Ken) to get it. He gets a meeting with Dow Chemical that’s not so much about a brilliant creative pitch (at this point, he’d have needed Ginsberg for that) as simply forcing Ed Baxter to seriously consider the idea of switching agencies by pointing out the lesson that several characters learn this week: that happiness doesn’t lead to sustained happiness so much as the desire for more happiness, or obstacles to it. And as Don and Roger return, loose and giddy, from a liquid lunch, they’re confronted with the horrific news of Lane’s suicide.
Sally tantrums her way out of a ski trip with Betty and Henry, and then tries to take advantage of Don and Megan’s overlapping schedules to get some time alone with Glen Bishop. She’s been trying to act so grown-up all season – and gets to wear the go-go boots Don made her take off before going to the Codfish Ball – but when her womanhood literally arrives (a different life cycle event in an episode dominated by death), her instinct is to run home to mommy.(**)
(**) And boy, does Betty take pleasure in that – not just Sally for once acting like she wants and needs her, but from a chance to put skinny stepmother Megan in her place.
Though this was Lane’s farewell episode, this is Don Draper’s show, and as the tragic news punched him in the gut, I couldn’t help but think of a prior situation Don found himself in very much like this one. This isn’t the first time, after all, that Don has learned that a man he knew well (even if he tried to hold him at a distance) had hung himself as a result of Don telling him to leave. Before there was Lane Pryce, there was Adam Whitman. The circumstances, and Don’s motivation, were different, but the end result is the same: rather than run away, Dick Whitman tells someone else to do the same, and that man instead ties a length of rope around his neck and violently exits this life of ours. Even Don’s reaction is framed similarly each time:
Don thought he was doing Lane a kindness, and he was. He couldn’t keep working with Lane under those circumstances, and letting him resign without scandal was better than outing his behavior to the other partners, or, worse, calling in the authorities. He even gives Lane a variation on the speech he gave Peggy when she was locked up in the mental ward after giving birth. But where Peggy had enough in common with Don that she could make the hobo code a part of her life – could even flee to a better professional situation when it became available – Lane wasn’t equipped to do the same. He was a middle manager, treated as a lapdog by St. John Powell, and as a necessary evil by the other partners at SCDP. Whenever he aspired to more in life than the path others had chosen for him, he got smacked down (quite literally by his old man). Dick Whitman could start over; Lane Pryce can’t. Don’s speech to Peggy gave her life a new beginning; his speech to Lane brought his life to an ending.
Though Don was never as close to Lane as he was to his half-brother, nor was he as cold in dispatching him – if anything, this was a rare case this season of a character acting relatively selflessly, and it still leading to bloodshed – the parallels are inescapable for him. It feels like he insists on going into Lane’s office as much to deal with lingering memories of Adam (who was long dead before Don learned about it) as to confront what’s happened to Lane, and to keep the man from dangling up there, alone, until the coroner comes.
Glen Bishop doesn’t get the great day he imagined, either, but he does provide a distraction to Don at the end of a terrible, terrible day. And Don in turn fulfills a different fantasy for Glen by letting the kid sit behind the wheel on the long drive back to boarding school, as we listen to The Lovin’ Spoonful’s “Butchie’s Tune,” which is about ex-lovers drifting apart, but which has lyrics that play very well into this tragic moment for Don, and the show:
“Please don’t you cry when the time to part has come
It’s not for what you’ve said or anything that you’ve done
I’ve got to go anywhere any time
And I’m leaving, gone today
On my way
I’m going home.”
The agency is on its way back up. Clients are calling in, and even if Dow Chemical doesn’t pan out, the drought is over. But the professional success has come at a terrible, consistent personal cost. Peggy is gone. Joan has prostituted herself. Don is creatively lost. No one trusts anyone else anymore.
And Lane Pryce is dead.
Some other thoughts:
* Well, if Peggy is still going to be a part of the series, we got no evidence of it this week. Elisabeth Moss’ name was still in the credits (and listed second after Jon Hamm, as per usual), but many actor’s names are there even when they don’t appear, and sometimes even after their character has been killed off. (SAG rules being what they are, I’m expecting to see Jared Harris’ name in the credits next week, even if there’s no Lane dream sequence, flashback, etc.)
* Whether you agree or disagree that Joan would have done what she did last week, the fact is that she did it, and her relationship with everyone who knows about it is forever changed as a result. Just check out how quickly her friendly banter with Lane turns cold and distant the moment he brings up the idea of her in a bikini. Not that Joan ever loved being ogled by the men she worked with, but she had learned to make a game of it that she could usually win; even the game is gone in her dealings with the partners, because of what she did, what they know, and what their roles were in her doing it.
* Not that he seems as fixated on Megan as he was on Betty, but I couldn’t help laughing at Megan inviting Glen to spend the day in the apartment. Somehow, that kid just keeps getting the wives of Don Draper to take pity on him and make him lunch.
* Well, the post-LSD Roger Sterling lasted a few episodes longer than the “every day a gift” Tony Soprano, but in the end, even he has to admit he’s essentially back to the same cold, amused bastard he always was. On the other hand, he is sure as hell able to feel the pain and horror of Lane’s death, and John Slattery’s panicked whisper of “Let’s go” after Roger picks up the suicide note/resignation letter is the moment in that sequence that I think is going to haunt me the longest.
* Lane has previously said, with only minimal exaggeration, that Joan could do his job, so the agency will likely get by okay – and I figure Pete finally gets his name on the logo after this. But interesting that Ken was so turned off by last week’s business with Joan that he wants no part of being a partner – and unsurprising that he doesn’t want Pete Campbell near his father-in-law, at any point in time, ever.
What did everybody else think?
Jim, I just finished Mad Men so it almost seems wrong for me to comment about a different show, but thank you for the Breaking Bad news. MY DRV crashed with every episode I’d saved of Breaking Bad last season.
Today I am a man.
Over the last few episodes of “Mad Men”, there has been a low hum in the recaposphere. It gradually grew into a notable din as the credits rolled on last week’s “The Other Woman”. Even in this, the best season to date by a notable margin, commenters were voicing their concerns that “Mad Men” was starting to jump the shark. What commenters? What recappers? Well, potentially the same people who complained about the weird puzzle piece that was “Mystery Date”, in which we relived a lurid summer’s spell of murder, mystery, and, to be honest, camp. Sure, Matthew Weiner was writing television, but did certain plot points and stock devices have to come down with the ponderous thud of SYMBOLISM? Why couldn’t we just have our subtle-beyond-belief soap opera in which nothing much happens and everyone speaks deliberately? Did Joan have to compromise herself, and would no one really have thought there was something up with Pete, whom we were certain was born a snivelling turd?
Those questions and others cannot be answered here. Those are metaphysical points that you have to take up with your therapist, who probably also thinks that Glenn’s meta-question was on the nose. After all, why *does* everything turn to crap? It starts out great: you know what you want and you’re getting it and you’re happy. Until you’re not. Until you have found you won’t be satisfied until you have more. Don tries to foreclose on Glenn’s earnest question in the elevator–Glenn is too young to be walking around life with that attitude. But is he really? This is early 1967 and winter. For all Glenn knows, he could be drafted in a couple of years. If his life is to be snuffed out because the powers that be are either too craven or too cynical to come clean with him, he might as well grow into that cynicism with all deliberate speed. For certainly he is of the age to have observed enough things turn to crap for him to have an opinion on the matter. He is one child of divorce through whose eyes Weiner would have us see the world. Sally is another. They have known each other for years, through failed marriages and failed re-marriages, old homes, new homes, and even chic new apartments in an increasingly dangerous city. (One that Sally’s step-father “runs” in spite of its fading bloom, its aging features, and its increasingly tempestuous condition.)
We don’t know enough of Glenn to know for certain what he wants, but even as he telegraphs his lack of interest in Sally “in that way”, his immediate defence of his motives before Megan as well as his attempt to casually float the trial balloon of intimacy suggests he’s seriously wrestled with the idea. Glenn has no sister, but he’s already been teased by his dorm-mates for the relationship they assume is budding between him and Sally. For all the hopes and dreams of “Mad Men” fans (#sixseasonsandamovie, anyone?) Weiner doesn’t seem like the kind of showrunner who will shoehorn a “where are they now” into his series finale. We are mere visitors to this Mad World, and as the bloom continues to fade and the stench of death–even the premature death of a time-limited run–pervades over the following seasons, we will continually ask ourselves why everything turns to crap. We may yet see the inevitable process play out with the relationship between Glenn and Sally, but for the time being, we can at least try to fix the optimistic present perfect image of them in our minds: the creepy neighbour befriending the lonely and misunderstood girl who would, in a perfectly TV world, become the subject of her own psychedelic 70s show.
At this point in my review, the game is up. Weiner has telegraphed from time immemorial that his show will be a tragedy. Immemorial to me, at least, but I’m sure he said something to this effect a couple of years ago. This won’t end well. Everything will turn to crap. And I will trace out that dramatic arc across the lives of all the characters we know and see.
Except that would be premature. What we really want to interrogate is why and not what. At least right now, in the shock of what just happened. Strangely enough, I’m transported back to a comment on the Vulture recap by one Emily Viviani several weeks ago. With some prescience, she pointed out this season’s unity of purpose–the architectonic key, as it were–was something both prosaic and profound. “Mad Men”, the winner of four straight Emmys, was trying to set an episode for each track of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Her explorations were jarring at first, but I think it was just the resistance of coming to a new way of seeing things only to find that the world never looked the same way again. By seasons 4 and 5 of “Mad Men”, we keep going to a lot of places and ending somewhere we’ve never really been before.
Take this episode, for instance. When Ms. Viviani launched her theory, I somewhat quickly reaffirmed that someone would die this season. This was a known plot point that Weiner wanted us to chew on. Hence the murders, hence the strangling, hence Pete’s gun, hence the empty elevator shaft. Hence, even, Don’s metaphorical bloody drool, remarked upon by Roger, upon leaving an abrupt but yet methodically anticipated sell. These people know what’s going on. They have cynically absorbed it. They will sell to Dow. They will burn the competition to the ground to get 100% of the market. Maybe even more. And they then will turn to their emptiness and lack of fulfilment and do what? That’s what the money’s for? Sleep on a bed made of money? No. If they’re Roger, they’ll relax and carry on with bedding newer and younger things. If they’re Don, they’ll return to living their self-absorbed lives, confident that since they cared about the business more than anyone else at one time, they are entitled to their entitlement.
Nothing shakes things up like death. How odd, as death is the one guarantee you have in life. The problem with that guarantee is that it’s rarely scheduled. You don’t know when you’re going to die when you’re living the good life. And you often don’t even know when everything looks like crap. After all, as Don says, it’ll work out. And you’re lucky you’ve even got things easy enough to be spared the shame of people who have much worse lives. Within the context of watching the show live though, we are the somewhat forgetful omniscient narrator. We know enough about most characters that we can suspect when they’re up to something. Pete smiles his snivelly smile, lives an increasingly depressing life, and gets off by upping his earnestness in the office. That can’t end well. Either stress will ruin his marriage (even more!) or it will lead him to act out the fact that his co-workers don’t appreciate his effort as they ought. He’s already some ways down the latter pathway, and the consequences of that are a weird brotherhood of “I don’t like how this job has ruined lives” between Ken and Don. It’s not overt, but it’s definitely a miasma that has been coursing through the office ever since Joan suddenly became a partner and Ken’s partner-in-crime, Peggy, suddenly disappeared from everyone’s lives.
Don finds that make-up sex does not do a good job at making up the problems of a marriage between equals–a marriage that he seemingly ran away from with Faye–and that a marriage between equals means he’ll have to make a lot more sacrifices at home and disinvest himself from the company ever so slightly. In fairness to Don, this was not what he married Megan for–he saw an attractive, lithe woman who didn’t show any problems mothering his kids. That he would impulsively marry her in a weekend trip to California is perhaps a creakier one of those plot gears that we have learned to endure for art’s sake. But the impulse is true enough to Don and true enough to Megan, who we now know to be an actress who was good enough to get a speaking role in the Family Draper. The pendulum swings back towards Don’s territory in this particular episode, but the confrontation we witnessed last week in which Megan sprang three months away in Boston upon him and then tried to guilt him into it by appealing to his criminal self-absorption at the pressure point of his hunkering down for Jaguar–this is a sign that there’s a big blow-up coming. A craptacular, if you will.
And Lane. Poor Lane. Like, literally, poor. He died as he lived, in a sense, with a stiff upper lip about betraying both personal impropriety and social obligations. A fair number of viewers will revolt over this point, and perhaps with some justification. Are we really to believe that a man who was financially stretched to the extremes he let on to Don would not have come to Don for commiseration or a reduction in his partnership stake? Are we really to believe that he would have entombed himself in a fashionable enough apartment in Manhattan with a fashionable and free-spending wife while labouring under the yoke of sending his son to a boarding school he could not afford? Surely Her Majesty’s Treasury, if sufficiently keen enough to discover back expatriate taxes would be able to suspect some foul play given his school expenses and potentially continued lateness in paying them. Perhaps this is all part of the Weiner plan: Lane cannot go back to Britain not because of his pimp-cane father, but rather because of a greater financial scheme the layers of which are only vaguely perceptible from this side of the Atlantic.
But this is all an extended attempt to extenuate what is rightly considered a plot point too far for an otherwise well constructed series. I mean, Lane lets his guard down before Don, tries to lie, gets caught, and tries to win Don’s compassion through some pretty weak weeping. Maybe he’s so far gone that he’s already cried his soul out. And that’s certainly a possibility. One doesn’t evade taxes and embezzle at the sight of dubious clouds on the horizon. It’s got to be pretty torrential to cast the baby out with that bathwater and go all in. Lane certainly gives Joan a distress signal–have we known him to ever unwind enough that he lets his inner lecher out (of all he’s got locked in there) to make a pass at her? But this is not enough. His vomiting at the sight of the very car that lit the fuse to unravel his plan–a fuse not unlike the long ones to a TNT powder keg laid by Looney Tunes characters–is perhaps supposed to clue us in to the fact that Britain and its terrifyingly despicable hold on him have caught up with his evasions. He tried to maintain an unnecessarily luxurious lifestyle as long as he could, even to the point that his wife tried to reward him with a perversity for his personal abstemiousness. And his reaction was to internalize it, to hide his shame and the painful truth about himself as a career man–to try to blow his mind out in a car, as it were. (I shudder to imagine the reception of this episode in Japan.)
Lane really has made the grade, in a sense. The check was cancelled. He could have been in the clear. And yet he has found his way into Matthew Weiner’s dark mechanics in his setting of “A Day in the Life”. Mechanics notwithstanding, it’s a deeply moving setting. Lane tried to snuff his life out in a car, but since it ended up being the plummy, unreliable British mistress, he had to do it the old-fashioned way. True enough to form, too, since many first suicide attempts are unsuccessful. It’s gruesome the way it does go down, though, as a crowd of people stare at someone they’re not really sure is from the House of Lords. I suppose that’s a rough fit, since the partners maintain some decorum in clearing out the office and hiding the suicide. But it gets at some of the essential truth. Don has tried to clear out Lane’s office and existence and hide the embezzlement. It’s not quite as cold as his cutting ties with his brother, but it certainly drives the second suicide within Don’s circle of acquaintances. And Don, as he’s the man who knows the fullest truth there is to know, will not be able to live this one down as he knows deep down that he it didn’t have to end this way. After all, Cooper and Pete have known enough of Don’s forged identity and made peace with it, even though it could threaten the viability of the business just as sharply as Lane’s indiscretion. If only Don and Lane really got to know each other beyond the pleasantries we witnessed last season–if only he could put this unforgivable and yet easily forgivable crime behind him and use it to exert greater control over Lane the way Cooper controlled him during the merger, perhaps this premature death could have been averted.
But no. And, as is the case with all things that turned to crap and death itself, it was always going to happen at some point. Just like last episode, we found out everyone has a price, this episode, we found out everyone has a when.
Move along folks. Nothing to see here …
PS. On the bright side, Sally has become a woman, allowing for the further humanization of Betty. I fully expect this to turn to crap, too.
Glenn does have a little sister; she was a toddler in the first season, so he’s between 6 and 8 years older than she is.
Great comment/article. Perhaps you should have a blog of your own?
Yeah, screw people telling what they think just because the blogger asked them what they think! You’d think there was, like, unlimited space here for comments. Or that people could just scroll past long comments rather than being forced to read them.
Thanks for posting. If folks want to read shorter comments, there’s always: Twitter.
Why are you guys being so negative? Dude posted his opinion. Obviously we’re all nerds, why resist nerding out?
Glenn does have a sister.
Actually, I’ve read that Wiener IS planning on ending the series in modern times, as a where-are-they-now.
What’s with the name calling? That’s not necessary.
Q: I know… It breaks my heart that there’s even exclusivity among nerds.
FINALLY! I thought I was only one who thought it was sheer madness for Don to drop a great, mature and equal relationship with Faye at the drop of a hat, and propose to Megan, in a series of coincidences in the Season 4 finale!
It was the first episode of MAD MEN that I truly hated. How little did I know it was ominous of future major changes made at the drop of hat with insufficient set up.
I thought the comment was well thought out and interesting to read. For those of you who don’t want to read it, you can always skip past it. I have never seen such negativity in comments. Jealous?
Anything else? I forgot what show I’m commenting on!
I absolutely do not understand the mentality that would lead anyone to post a complaint about a review being too long. This isn’t a print magazine where you can say the post is crowding out better material. You’re not paying per comment.
If you’re reading this on a phone with a ‘by the pixel’ data plan, that’s your problem. Switch to Sprint. If you’re complaining because you have to keep scrolling, grow a pair and get a squeeze ball.
Don’t care for the comment? Skip on down. I don’t agree with much of anything the writer says here, but I am grown up enough to move on.
I interpret any post that says “This is too long and it shouldn’t be up” to mean “I disagree with the sentiments but not intelligent enough to form a cogent rebuttal” or “I was not able to understand the writer’s argument(s).”. There really is no other reason to complain about something that you’re not obligated to read and you didn’t pay for.
Let’s all dial it down a notch, folks. I have no problems with long comments whatsoever. I’ve long said that the commenters are often smarter about shows than I am. Remember rule #1: TALK ABOUT THE SHOWS, NOT EACH OTHER.
I love your comments; let your nerd flag fly. However I do disagree with you on one point: The way Don fired Lane was absolutely correct; he didnt yell at him, he didn’t rat him out to the other partners, and the guy forged his name !” I can’t trust you anymore ”
No, Don handled it perfectly IMHO. Lane had to do what Lane had to do.
Fantastic post Guest of a Guest. Thanks for turning me on to the Sgt. Pepper Theory.
Great stuff. Chilax complainers.
I think the original post is also @Oh Brother. I’d read the blog, don’t be so self-deprecating.
Lane let his inner leach leach out earlier in the season when he hit on her from the “Vulnerable Man” corner.
Also: Pete is awesome. Sniviling turd who is also a master manipulator and powerhouse in his chosen profession. Last week in his scene with Joan, when he turned a proposition for prototusion into a Study of the Life of Cleopatrick – Genius. He’s a frustrated little man only because he can’t work his life like he works.
* …when he turned a proposition into a Study of the Life of Cleopatra.
*blushes*
“On the plus side for poor Rebecca Pryce and her son: didn’t Pete learn that the company insurance policy indemnifies for suicide after three years? SCDP’s been in existence for more than three years now, after all.”
It was after two years, but the policy only pays the firm, not the family.
Not sure about Mad Men, but in the real world “Key Man” insurance would be used to buy out the shares of the dead partner. So Rebecca and son will be paid out (or pay out to the IRS for Lane’s estate tax….).
But if Lane resigned as a suicide note, doesn’t that neg his insurance policy?
I would think they would have to accept the resignation. Or at any rate, I’m sure Lane forward-dated the resignation. “I tender my resignation, effective [next Monday].”
We don’t know whether the policy pays the family or the firm; it was the sleazy insurance salesman’s suggestion that Pete’s policy might not help his family, and Pete came back with a report that he’s looked at the policy and that yes, he needed a private policy, too.
But we don’t know if Pete was lying about the terms of the SCDP insurance or not. Pete had to say that he needed a private policy in order to get a meeting/invitation to dinner and get inside the insurance salesman’s home again for another encounter with the salesman’s sexy wife. It’s possible that Lane’s policy will pay out and the Pryce family will be free of financial worries for a while. That’s my hope, anyway. I cried at the end of this episode, and I’m not usually a TV weeper.
Yes, a “Key Man” life insurance policy is paid out to the partners of a corporation, and usually the money is enough to buy out the deceased partners shares from their estate/family. So, whether they knew it or not, the SCDP partners owners should have spent most, if not all, of the insurance payoff buying back his shares of the company, not just paying off Lane’s initial investment.
Suicide- Two years (used to work for John Hancock)
I think that Mad Men is not that good this season. I have felt this season is lacking somehow.
It is very dark this season…
I totally disagree. This season has been outstanding.
I think the focus on a new character (Megan) for much of the season, as well as their not (until the Lane story) really being any ongoing dramatic arcs, gave it a very different feel.
But there have been some tremendous episodes.
This season is more heavy-handed than past seasons. I’m not sure why they went that direction.
I guess I’d say that I’ve appreciated it less but maybe enjoyed it more.
I had thought this was by far the best season of Mad Men. But then I read your comment, and you make a convincing argument. Now I hate this season.
LOL S.O.F.O.S.4
Why does everything turn to crap? I’m referring to the comments where many viewers apparently feel that since the series was moving further into the 1960’s it should take on a more sunny, hippie-like feel instead of it becoming darker during an era that incorporates Vietnam, civil unrest and other assorted societal upheavals.
Honestly, why didn’t MW name the show ‘Happy Men’? ‘Mad Men’ sounds much too heavy-handed.
I agree with the disagree. This has been an amazing season. Terrific writing….and very little of Betty.
The beauty of MM is that it’s not designed to have any expectations and to just go along for the joy ride, like with maybe Glenn behind the wheel. I’m never disappointed wherever we go.
If we’re talking about unsubtle and heavy-handed elements, Lane’s suicide comes a distant second to Don’s ‘Manufacturing Discontent’ pitch to Dow, or Glen’s follow-up ‘everything you think’s gonna make you happy turns to crap’.
THUNK
No, really? Advertising’s all about making people think that new stuff will solve their problems? You *can’t* actually buy happiness? Gosh, I never realised that!
The major theme of this season is now painfully obvious – Don starts out being happy, with his intelligent, beautiful wife, but is unable to prevent himself jumping down the empty lift-shaft of cyclical dissatisfaction. He ends up a victim of the same social mechanics (‘I’m tired of living in this delusion that we’re going somewhere’ – the delusion is that you aren’t there already) that form the basis of modern advertising.
Previous seasons have certainly had a lighter touch.
Methinks it’s built into a fantastic season. The one, early, Fat Betty ep was the only bump in the road for me.
Even though I knew the end was coming it would have pleased me a little as a gearhead if Lane’s life had been saved because the E type was such a piece of junk.
Here’s Jaguar USA’s Twitter response from last night: “@JaguarUSA: Well, at least it didn’t happen in the #EType.” That followed this one, after last week’s episode: “@JaguarUSA RT if taking a ride with Joan Holloway in a Jaguar would make you #FeelAlive.”
Um…
come to think of it, our neighbor has a Jaguar. Wonder if they work now…
I dont feel it was a cheap stunt at all. What it did for me was (wrongly) make me get my hopes up that he wouldnt commit suicide. I really wanted him to pull through so I thought the momentary hope I felt because of it failing was a good plot device.
Maybe he should have just faked cancer and split.
It was a wonderful touch. So good, in fact, that it seems obvious after the fact. Those are the best ones.
Hey, what was that lever thing Lane had to pull before he turned the ignition?
In any case, the car may not work well, but it’s a beautiful piece of work nevertheless.
DC, that lever would have been the choke, I believe. It would open the fuel lines entirely to get extra gas into the carburetor/engine while the engine was cold and needed it (if memory serves). Then as the car warms up a bit you close the choke.
I had a 1964 Ford Falcon at one point with a manual choke, and I think that’s basically how my dad explained it, though he could have been simplifying it considerably or I could be remembering wrong. (I got the Falcon as a teenager in 1990, so had never dealt with a choke before.)
Cars now have an “automatic” choke, so you don’t have to do it.
I was impressed how Lane vacillated between abject misery, spirited self-justification and the explosive expression of a lifetime of being underestimated and unappreciated. Last week was Ms. Hendricks’ hour; tonight’s was Mr. Harris’.
But, in the midst of this painful change, Roger and Don righted themselves, even whilst yoked to their past bad habits of pride and lust. It had to happen, after the rush of Jaguar, but we now see that those returns to form might be too little, too late.
|the explosive expression of a lifetime of being underestimated and unappreciated.
That pretty much describes the working and home lives of women of the day. No suicide for them, though.
The scene when Don confronts Lane with the evidence of the check was incredible. Lane runs through a gamut of justifications for his actions even while knowing that nothing justified what he had done. Despite the fact that Lane had managed to put great distance between him and his cruel, brutalizing father — “I’ll lose my visa!” — in the end he could not win.
Lane really looked at peace lying on the couch.
Jared Harris’ Lane Pryce will be much missed. Harris brought that character to life in so many ways. Very sorry to see him go.
@Sharmayne, I agree, a beautifully written and executed scene. Lane was, to the end, reacting to life as an abused child, not as an adult with healthy options. It was heartbreaking.
>Last week was Ms. Hendricks’ hour; tonight’s was Mr. Harris’.
I never noticed how Lane’s actors last name is the same as Joan’s character’s.Till now, when I was briefly confused.
Apropos of nothing other than the desire to read this thread rather than wander off trying to find the proper one — I didn’t even notice the lack of Peggy till the ep was well over.
And unlike House – which gives us advisories for Every Single Episode (so they do no good when needed) this ep had none. Not that it was gory, but a friend was shocked.
Actual question (someone probably already asked on page 4 or 5) Why did Joan look as if something stank? She couldn’t see him, it wasn’t horror, do hanged bodies smell that quickly? (I don’t watch CSI or Bones, cause I hate listening to that sort of discussion)
slightly more on topic this time — I have never seen Lane’s wife happy with him, before.
Also, I was sad to see him all “no worries!” with her. I knew it was coming, of course, but that just confirmed it to me. Lane was not a no worries kind of guy.
I do remember last week worrying that Weiner would … oops.. leave us hanging on the Lane story* without a resolution (denouement?) just to be perverse.
*till next season
meanwhile I”m still annoyed that one of my few memories of the time was skipped over by jumping right past 1965.
“Why did Joan look as if something stank?”
She wasn’t the only one and my suspicion would have been because people frequently defecate themselves when they die. We didn’t see any evidence of this when they cut down the body however. Maybe that would have been taking it a little too far.
@true no housewives killed themselves during this time?
thanks brentalistair
I used to know this (for some reason) but I forgot
And if anyone didn’t catch Alan’s interview with Mr. Harris, it’s up now.
I almost think Don would have let him make restitution if Lane had been honest from the beginning; however, every time Don asked, “Are there any more?” Lane continued to backpedal and come up with excuses. “You sign a lot of checks, it was only supposed to be 11 days, you don’t know what it’s like,” etc. Wait til they find out about that $50,000 line of credit.
I don’t think there’s going to be any money left for Lane’s wife, considering his debts, and maybe what he still owes for Don fronting him the money for his partnership. Unless Don covers it all, which he may do. Don throws money at his guilt.
The E-Type not starting was a cheap ad unnecessary gag.
I never liked the Lane embezzlement storyline. I didn’t like it when it was servicing the Joan prostitution storyline, and I didn’t like how it ended in this episode. It never felt right, even when it wasn’t servicing dramatic plot points. This better lead to some important character developments for Don.
“Lane was doomed, but by his own actions and foibles as much as by any plot engineering to get that noose around his neck. ”
I disagree with Alan there and agree with you. I never bought Lane’s story and sudden turn to suicide. Signs of depression, or i don’t know anything, should have been there before the embezzlement turn.
Overall probably my least liked episode in a long time. Nothing subtle about it. Now that you’ve opened space to complain, here are 3 others
1) Get Glen out of Mad Men. Seriously, that kid is creepy and cannot act. Get him out of there
2) Blood on Sally completely unnecessary and done for shock value. Hated it.
3) the Jaguar not starting too damn obvious.
4) Betty the evil mother continuing in spite of her daughter’s big moment? Unnecessary.
I love Mad Men, just not today.
There’s been some time that has passed, but re-visit the scene where Lane’s father beats him. Lane was depressed in that scene (and time), and he certainly seemed resigned and suicidal then.
Josh you neatly summarized everything about this episode I disliked. It was WAY too heavy handed for the full ride. There was nothing subtle or sophisticated about this episode. I might add to your list
5. Don letting Glen drive his car back to the school. Totally corny, particularly coming after Glen’s trite and melodramatic remark that “Everything you think is going to make you happy turns to crap.”
Many of the episodes this season have been fantastic, some of the best, but this episode was obvious and forced. Really…..Lane has to hang himself just like Dick Whitman’s half brother did?
disagreed on a lot of these points. maybe i need heavy-handed but i thought that Matthew Weiner nailed everything from the divorced parents – children confusion to the getting of the period. and lane, what other choice did he have really?
1. i was surprised how much i liked glen. he seems like a big Matthew Weiner moist kiss. loved how don didn’t know / remember him
2. Loved this shot of the bloody underwear. i could hear men across America totally grossing out, and women laughing. this was just handled so well.
3. the jaguar thing i thought was pretty funny. and the ramifications — and luck for the agency — that one of their own almost killed himself in a jaguar was a lot to chew on anxiously while lane leveraged his own death. the agency was damn lucky.
4. i thought the stuff with betty was really well done. it was a time when her daughter finally reaches out to her after being so horrid. when her daughter really just needed her. it would have been so sad if Meghan had been the one to have that conversation with her. and betty needed that. actually i think both mother and daughter needed that scene. i loved this.
5. i thought this glen driving the car back to school with don was fine. i mean, where else does don have to go. the bleak look in his eyes — contrasted with glenn’s happiness — just said it all for me.
i love this season. i think it has been more challenging and difficult and dark than any season before. and i wouldn’t be surprised if people were less enthralled by it. me, i think the show is improving, growing, becoming more interesting and relevant and illuminating.
Lane has been depressed and somewhat self-destructive for a long time.
I agree. It did feel a little crammed in nearing the end of the season.
I agree with Josh. Mad Men is going the way of Lost: Who cares if the plot makes no sense, it’s a character driven show. Ugh.
Has any character in Mad Men had a”‘normal’childhood? Do all the beaten and’/or subjected individuals end up in advertising?
@ Josh – no sorry Josh why would men across America be so grossed out by a girl menstruating for the first time – what is ‘gross’ about that? Don’t get it.
I agree with the Sally thing. I think most people understood what was going on when she went in the bathroom. No need to show us flat-out.
Totally disagree about Lane not showing previous signs of depression. Maybe not outward signs of depression, but has there been a character more tightly wound with internal strife than Lane? The guy has been ready to burst for like a year now.
The part I thought was heavy-handed was the whole foreshadowing with Don doodling a noose earlier in the season. I thought that would be a tease to make it seem like a suicide was coming, then nothing happens. I was wrong.
My husband fled the room when the blood on the panties was shown and wouldn’t watch the rest of the show. I was shocked that it was included.
Glen is a good actor, he’s just not the plastic, wise-cracking “child actor” we’ve been programmed to look for. Neither is Sally. The scene in the Museum of Natural History was so… natural, they talk to each other like real kids. Every time he’s on screen it feels real. A little uncomfortable, but all “Glen” – that kid of a divorcee down the block.
Really? A little bit of red on some underwear is so horrifying someone can’t continue watching? They showed Don brutally strangling a woman to death earlier this season. How in the world is this worse? Violence against women is routine television; but showing evidence of a natural bodily process crosses a line? That is a sad statement on the acceptability of each.
Thank you for saying it: Marten Weiner, to me, is not a very good actor. I wonder, would he have gotten the part of Glen Bishop if he weren’t Matthew Weiner’s son? Kiernan Shipka acted circles around him in last night’s episode. While she acted out her character in an authentic, believable way, he recited lines in a slightly annoying monotone.
As a guy, I’m much more horrified by the male reactions to Sally’s underwear than I was of the actual scene in question. Are you serious right now? A tiny spot of blood sends you running from the room? Can’t finish the episode? Wow.
Interesting comments. None of it really bothered me, however…
The Jaguar not starting: O.k., it lacked subtlety. However I think it was foreshadowed nicely, I do think Jaguars of old had that reputation, and it fit into Lane’s character. He has been able to do almost nothing right, suffice to say even his suicide attempt would not go well. I also thought it made it a bit more tragic because it took away the impulse factor. If the car HAD started, he does not have to think about it much. Now, he fails at even the manner of how he dies, has to try (and fail) to fix the car, repair his glasses, to to work, write his resignation letter, and has all that time to think before hanging himself in his office. It seems much more depressing when you think of his thought process as well as the fact he had time to change course, something I actually hoped he would do.
Sally’s period & Betty’s Reaction: First, who cares about Sally’s period? I have a sister, I’m married, and I have a young daughter. You get used to the idea. My thought is basically just to tell people they should get over it. It was unnecessary to show it, however it was next to nothing. It’s a fact of life. As for Betty, I thought it was nice for her as a mother to get to connect with her daughter. Granted, yes, part of her reaction probably WAS as a result of her being the one Sally ran to (and NOT Megan). Still, I just thought it was a nice moment to see Betty able to connect with her daughter in a somewhat kind and maternal moment. Granted, I’m projecting. I really WANT their relationship to end up healthy. ALL of their relationships. I cannot believe I am saying this, however it was nice to see Betty get a moment with her daughter and not see them just hate each other (as teens/tweens and their parents are warrant to do).
Don driving Glen: That totally worked for me. Don needed a distraction. Plus, I could see him not wanting to just send his old neighbor kid and friend of his daughter home on the train. Don seems to actually like kids, so for me that all worked just fine.
Sally & Glen: That worked for me. Kids are supposed to be awkward at times. Especially if they are not sure what they want from each other or their roles, and they have not seen each other face-to-face in a long time. They are in no-man’s-land, somewhere between being just friend, or like siblings, or boyfriend-and-girlfriend. They are kids on the cusp of adulthood. How else SHOULD they act? It was like the awkwardness on early seasons of The Office. Not as funny, however there was the awkwardness that was uncomfortable yet seemed genuine and more natural. I like watching people work through the awkwardness of life when appropriate. It seemed like a couple of kids on a somewhat awkward date without either of them truly knowing the rules.
-Cheers
I dont feel it was a cheap stunt at all. What it did for me was (wrongly) make me get my hopes up that he wouldnt commit suicide. I really wanted him to pull through so I thought the momentary hope I felt because of it failing was a good plot device.
@Miles. I’m with you. And I wonder if that was intentional from the writers. In an episode where a dead, hanged body was shown in harsh fluorescent light, a little menstrual blood was the most disturbing image?
So horrible, disfigured death is not as repulsive as the natural workings of a young woman. Huh.
If intentional, a wonderful argument worked into the episode.
@AMG and Miles: right?! Someone loses their foot to a lawnmower in the middle of a corporate office and I don’t remember anyone questioning the artistic choice to show blood. It’s actually more than a little jarring for a little girl to see blood in her underpants the first time. And after that, they go right back to referring to it as obliquely as normal. Sheesh.
I didn’t think it out of character for Lane to kill himself. I did find it out of character for him to embezzle. Depression? His wife disrespects him, his father beats him back into submission *as an adult* and his company “rewards” him by sending him to India? He’s generally tossed around by fate and the bravest thing he did was a coup against PP&L that he would not have done on his own.
Sally – I suppose there is another way to show it but my original point was to be pleased that Betty had even bothered to tell her in advance — I thought we were going to go with I’m bleeding! I’m going to die! My second thought was “ask the lady in the next stall. Don’t be embarrassed and thank God you are not in school today. Grown up women are likely to be more helpful than Junior High Girls.
I loved that Betty was good about it (unless she was just trying to lord it over Megan) and that she laid down with Sally (unless she was reverting to her inner child again) and told her about how someday, she would have a daughter of her own (unless she just did it cause she prefers girls cause “boys are icky” – quote from Kate Gosselin but it sums up Betty’s feeling about Bobby at least)
>My husband fled the room when the blood on the panties was shown and wouldn’t watch the rest of the show. I was shocked that it was included.
Perhaps your husband has been deluded by all the TV ads where what goes into a menstrual pad is always Blue?
“Perhaps your husband has been deluded by all the TV ads where what goes into a menstrual pad is always Blue?”
Nice.
-Cheers
The Sally blood-in-the-toilet-stall scene was good. I’m a man and didnt know why she didnt “feel well”.
Ans when she hugged her mom, and Betty lit up like a Christmas tree; that was fantastic.
The only sign of Lane’s turn to suicide were plot devices: Don’s drawing, the insurance talk, etc. Yes, Lane was fired and was in tax problems, and perhaps his inability to confront his father is what doomed him, but I still didn’t see a good character arc.
Regarding the blood many of you are implying that i didn’t like it because I am a man. That has nothing to do with it. In general I don’t think mad men should go for shock value, and it seems to me that that blood belonged to that realm just like the fight between lane and peter
” love this season. i think it has been more challenging and difficult and dark than any season before. and i wouldn’t be surprised if people were less enthralled by it. me, i think the show is improving, growing, becoming more interesting and relevant and illumination”
Erika, you are assuming I don’t like this season as much because its too challenging. The opposite is true. It is not challenging at all. Everything has been obvious. We all knew someone was dying because the plot hit us on the head with it, and surely we all knew it was Lane.
Overall, I simply do not find the quality or subtleness of previous seasons. There’s nothing challenging about this season. Weiner doesn’t trust us anymore. He has to hit us on the head with Sally’s blood….
@Slam, I did not get it right away that she was becoming a woman. It was obvious when she did, I just thought it possible people, even young girls, can get sick or just not feel well and not presume it is them getting their period.
As for Sally going to her mother and Betty’s reaction? I think it is quite likely she is gratified her daughter is confiding in her and seeking her out. As a parent, I think that is more than her simply one-upping Megan. Is she glad she has that with her daughter over Megan? Absolutely! However it is probably not just a contest. Even though Betty can be pretty cold, I believe she still loves her children. I was happy for Betty that she got that moment and was not constantly losing out to her ex-husband’s new (younger, skinnier, successful, beloved-by-her-daughter, trophy) wife. I liked seeing Betty have that with Sally and seeing Sally get that comforting moment with her mother as well. Betty is at times hard to love, however she has been rather villainized after being quite neglected and under-appreciated (not to mention habitually cheated on) by Don, so it felt good to see her be able to reconnect with her daughter and show a modicum of compassion. I felt good for her.
-Cheers
@Josh, I’ll agree, Lane’s downward spiral seemed rushed. So did Joan’s slipping into prostitution. Still, I thought it still worked and fit with him being so beat down and feeling unimportant, not to mention feeling (kind of like Joan, oddly enough) like he had to do something desperate since he could not reinvent himself like Don Draper could. As for the signs of it not being subtle, I have no problem with the decision to broadcast that with foreshadowing. Once we knew Lane was going to kill himself (which seemed obvious from the moment he got the 4A’s award only to be confronted by Don), it was about the journey and not the destination. Again, I would have liked this to have been building for a few seasons, yet I am not all that upset with the more blatant symbolism, if that is what it is.
As for Sally’s period? I thought it was fine. They showed a second of two of red on her underwear and her reaction. It was not as subtle as it could be, yet it’s a fact of life. You’ve probably seen “worse” on The Discovery Channel. Perhaps it is meant to have us question our sensibilities, and I just presume we have all seen worse. I was more shocked when she got caught touching herself at a friend’s house while watching TV, mostly because of her age. I can see why people thought it was a bit much even if it did not really bother me. Still, it should not be that controversial when there are so many other worse things in the world. It did not seem worthy of being offended by.
-Cheers
Oh man, what a bummer, I’ve got Union Jacks hanging around the house, we’ve had a full-on jubilee weekend, with much flagwaving for Her Majesty and then Lane goes and does that!
–
Re. Dave I’s comment about Lane bungling suicide. I was delighted to see it. Because it told me that MW’s ongoing homage to Billy Wilder’s “The Apartment” is still alive and well and, er, dangling. He’s never admitted it, but I’m absolutely convinced that “The Apartment” was the No.1 inspiration for MW ahead of Mad Men. There have been so many wink-to-viewer moments (well, to those of us who can recite Wilder’s script word-for-word and have seen the movie over 100 times and never tire of it…for fans of “The Apartment” love “The Apartment” the way fans of Mad Men love Mad Men) over the first four seasons (even as late as Dr Faye aping Shirley MacLaine’s office party gesture to indicate with her fingers how many drinks she’s had), that I could write a post as long (and great, however) as Guest of a Guest to list them all. I wondered how long these little knowing vignettes could go on for, though. Especially given that we’re now in 1967 and “The Apartment”, dealing with the social mores of 1960, and effectively the linger-50s, would surely now be a dry-well for Weiner. But MW has trumped all of his earlier nods to “The Apartment”. As dark as Fran Kubelik’s failed suicide in “The Apartment” was, Wilder couldn’t quite see it through. He had to provide an escape clause for Shirley MacLaine’s character, who was so utterly disgusted at how she’d prostituted herself, and give us the saccharin comfort of “The Apartment’s” final triumph of human decency over corporate filth. But that was the other side of Marilyn. Back before the 60s darkness really began. And, hey, that was just the movies, after all.
Whereas Mad Men is real life. And, unlike Wilder’s character who screws a suicide and gets away with it, Weiner’s merely presses refresh to achieve his certain exit.
More nods to “The Apartment”, Mr Weiner. I’m watching.
“The E-Type not starting was a cheap ad unnecessary gag.”
I see it as one more thing pointing to the theme of things that are supposed to make you happy, but turn out crappy. The Jaguar has been a major symbol of that theme for at least two episodes now.
Showing Sally’s underwear with tbe blood on it was extremely visceral and it worked on a few levels which relied on a viewers’ reception of it:
1. If you were grossed out and shocked and a little nauseated by the blood on Sally’s underwear: congratutlations! you may have experienced what a young “woman” feels on finding blood where she never expected or saw it before. How better to communicate Sally’s horror, the impetus to abandon Glen and incur a $25 cab ride.
2. If you weren’t shocked or offended then you understand the logic of Betty’s advice to Sallly. : if she’s ever out and about and finds herself needing help she should ask any woman – any woman will understand. That’s true. My mom gave me the same advice, actually. I applaud the men who took the “underwear shot” in stride. I don’t understand how any woman could really find it all that brazen. Hassn’t that been a common reality and depleted of all it’s “gross factor”?
Betty’s reaction: you can find it cold and self-serving that Betty smiles while her child is detressed, but I think it showed that evon tho’ Betty might threaten murder on the phone with her ex, when it comes right down to it, Betty loves her girl; Betty wants to be loved and needed and feels happiness when she can be a safe port in a treachorous harbour.
Late to party- catching up on dvr’d episodes. Thought the Jag not starting was great. Thought he would go out the window, like opening montage of falling man, then thought the whole suicide too cliche’d and thought maybe he wouldn’t go thru with it.
DId like someone’s earlier thread about “a day in the life” by Beatles, great reference.
I too thought Glenn is Weiner’s son. He is creepy, isn’t he supposed to be? I think he’s a good actor. What kid wouldn’t dream of driving a car? Also, great Don Draper scenes.
Overall great episode, can’t wait for finale.
@Mightyh – Alan’s reviews are great when you’re catching up – even when you’re seasons behind and no one even remembers the small details of an episode in Season 3.
Matt Weiner said he hears the term “creepy” a lot for the Glenn character. I think people are MAINLY referring to the episode where he walked in on Betty in the bathroom and then asked for a lock of her hair. I don’t know about the hair, but the bathroom was something that Matt did when he was a boy (it was his 18 year old babysitter) and when he told his son that he’d done it he was like, “what??” I think he thought it was just something the writers came up with :)
When a show becomes the best on television by miles and exhibits fearlessness with its characters without doing so for shock value… that experience comes along maybe once a decade.
Fearlessness….perhaps you should watch the other great AMC show, Breaking Bad
Miles? By my estimates Breaking Bad has had better seasons overall. You must have also missed The Wire. Don’t get me wrong I love Mad Men. But I don’t think it’s clearly miles above eveything (but almost).
Breaking Bad is a truly amazing show. I can sometimes guess plot points in MadMen but NEVER in Breaking Bad.
They are both superb shows, but for true fearlessness, try Breaking Bad.
This season it has too much on the nose anvilicious writing to be called the best series. There was no chance of missing the themes of the episode as they were explicitly stated multiple times as clearly as possible.
lol they hate me because I’m beautiful. Please, at absolute best Mad Men is the third best show of the last 10 years and there’s plenty of debate to be had beyond that. It’s a great show, but let’s not get carried away.
After last night, this show will never be the best show on tv. Game of Thrones beat it out by leaps and bounds. Mad Men has at least a few flaws, starting with Glenn’s acting. The child acting on Game of Thrones is some of the finest ever assembled.
And yea, Breaking Bad is similarly flawless and superior. Vince Gilligan doesn’t need to beat you over the head with what he wants to say. This season, Matt Weiner has made sure that you know exactly how full of imagery and symbolism he is. There’ve been some great episodes but also many moments of confusion and distrust at what decisions the show and characters are making. If there weren’t other shows at such a high level, then Mad Men would reign supreme. As is, and especially considering this season, that isn’t quite the case… regardless of the back to back to back to back Emmy’s.
breaking bad is a great show, but it has some truly terrible, cringeworthy dialogue. in terms of plotting it’s incredible, but someone please hire a writer to edit out some of the clunky and awful things the characters say. (except for walt–he’s so good he can pull off the clunky and awful lines they’re all sometimes given.)
@Tim Isola
The reason I criticized the child acting, was because it was so apparent when back to back hours of television feature so much facetime for children that one was superior.
I do agree Game of Thrones’ biggest flaw is that it’s only 10 episodes long, but wanting more of something isn’t enough of a real flaw for me to consider when ranking it against other shows.
While Kiernan Shipka has come into her own, I’m of the belief that she wasn’t always so great, and her acting took me out of a couple episodes early in the shows run. And although Glenn is very infrequent, he still takes you out of the scene and makes you realize you’re watching a show with actors; in Game of Thrones you never feel that way.
(GOT tangent: I’m also in the minority when it comes to enjoying Game of Thrones’ fractured storytelling. While Blackwater was a triumph, I was still left wanting to know about the other characters during that ep and couldn’t wait for this week’s finale. I did find myself exclaiming aloud, “Man there are so many characters,” when it went from north of the wall, to Arya outside Harrenhal, to Robb in the camp, back to a different section North of the wall, etc… but that never bothers me or takes me out of anything. And the economic logistics of making 13 episodes probably can’t be worked out without sacrificing some quality/special effects. Unless it’s funded by a consortium of billionaire fans of George R. R. Martin.)
IMHO, Breaking Bad is the best show on TV, but Game of Thrones really gave it a runs for it’s money this season. Mad Men is excellent, there’s no doubt, but it’s such a “show”. I can’t just lose myself in it and enjoy all the places it takes me. So many times I’ve left an episode of Game of Thrones, or Breaking Bad, or even Homeland with a sense of, “Oh My God that was amazing!” And maybe those shows get to do more of that cause they’re more heavily action/plot based, but I think I could have felt that way about Mad Men if it went in different directions. Instead I often finish an episode arguing with myself whether it was great or too frustrating.
This is all subjective, my complaints are in no means meant to say I think they handled anything wrong(besides the casting of Glenn). Nonetheless my personal level of enjoyment with the series is a rung lower than certain other hours of dramatic television.
I agree Mad Men is great show, however as mentioned you should check out The Wire. Breaking Bad is great as well. Not that those are definitively the best shows ever, however I would definitely say I do not believe Mad Men is “the best on television by miles.” “Best” is subjective, so if this is your favorite show, have at it. “Best by miles?” I disagree.
Actually, there are lots of great shows & ideas out there. Awake was a great show. Terriers was fantastic. Both ended after one season, but really did great and are more than worth a look. There are others. I just think it is a mistake to put anything on too high a pedestal.
-Cheers
In terms of best TV show ever, Breaking Bad can’t carry Deadwood’s saddlebags.
1. Deadwood
2. The Wire
3. The Sopranos
4. Breaking Bad
5. Mad Men
Before I was watching Glen last night, I was watching Smash. It was a heavily Leo episode.
I can go with “Glen was intended to be awkward.”
The thing I noticed was how polite he was to Megan and possibly Don. I think his parents never brought him up (see Betty bathroom) and I was surprised.
And while no one is saying it’s *odd* that Don would drive him home, I remember him driving Suzanne’s brother all the way to Mass. He had more to gain from doing that. But he also let him “escape.” Could it be that when he’s not working at least, Don is a friend of the downtrodden and powerless and children ?
Survey!
1. Mad Men
2. Game of Thrones
3. NYPD Blue
4. Kung Fu
5. Hogan’s Heroes
Hogans Hero’s ? REALLY ????
At least you didn’t say M*A*S*H
“KLINK YOU FOOL !”
I always think of it as being on a scale of 1-10, with The Wire being a 10, Mad Men and Breaking Bad being 9’s, and Game of Thrones being an 8. (I haven’t seen Deadwood and I’ve only seen the first season of The Sopranos)
Breaking Bad and Mad Men are both so good, but in different ways, that I think it comes down to a matter of taste. Both of them also have their weaker moments and flaws.
Someone mentioned Terriers, and I immediately broke into tears. TERRIERS!!!! :'(
Whoa, looks like the comment blew up. Didn’t notice that. I guess I should say that Mad Men is currently the only one on TV. Breaking Bad is off-air for now and, yes, I have seen The Wire. It’s a truly remarkable show, but we shouldn’t be afraid to point out the occasionally taxing cynicism of the show.
RIP Lane, I was rooting for you and kept hoping Don could work something out that you could keep your job. Don should know about keeping secrets.
Glad to see Sally realize she is not so grown up. She can be such a little snot, I am not a Megan fan but I give her credit for putting up with the snot nosed brat.
Ugh all I could think about during the Sally scenes was “this is unnecessary filler.” Did nothing to move the storyline and complete waste of time that could have been used in better ways (at the agency, showing where Peggy went, more scenes with the lead characters, etc.)
I wonder what show we would be watching now if Cooper hadn’t kept Don’s secret back in season 1.
how’s Sally ordering coffee an allusion to possible drug use in the future?! That’s a pretty big leap don’t you think?!
actually by “becoming a woman” / getting her period Sally IS now grown up — at least a lot more than before, regardless if she was served coffee.
i think Sally is important to Mad Men because she is such a mix of Don and Betty. she also expresses a lot of things that sometimes i’m thinking or feeling. i don’t think she’s filler at all.
While Don was busy getting his passion back for advertising, getting pissed and imploring Lane to resign because it is good to have a new start – he’d had many – both his gals – Megan and Sally were just getting on with their lives – and as usual Don did not communicate anything…because what Don does and what happens to him is always more important than what happens to anyone else. He felt quite justified in asking that Lane resign – no worries at that time that he himself has been a charlatan and a liar in the past.. those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it.. he hasn’t repeated it but he has now seen how a man who wasn’t allowed to have another chance suffered for it and he could have stopped it. The beginning of the end for Don.
Jen, while I agree that Don is a very flawed character, I felt he handled the situation with Lane in an appropriate, professional, and even compassionate way. He allowed Lane to resign and (as I recall) even offered to cover the “13-day loan.” In this way, Don actually did give Lane the opportunity to move on and have another chance (though not at SCDP – or now I guess it would now be SCD, with another initial yet to be determined).
Don could have told Cooper the signature on the check was a forgery. He also could have simply called law enforcement in to deal with it. Instead, he explained his reasoning to Lane for insisting on his resignation: Don could no longer trust him. After all, the person in charge of the company’s finances had committed theft of company funds and forgery.
Don completely protected Lane. If Lane had simply resigned under some pretense and moved on, no one else would have known of his actions. Instead, Lane, even more than Don, opened up and reached out to no one, letting his pride consume him and his desperation condemn him.
I don’t know why everyone just ignores what an awful manipulative brat Sally is. I can only stand her in small doses.
@Cab
I’m not Jen, but…. It isn’t just in his past. Dick’s still walking around pretending to be a dead person. If any one of the people who knew or now know his secret was a shade less understanding, a shade more vindictive, etc., where would he be? Wish he’d given that a bit more thought before ousting Lane.
No question Don could have called law enforcement to deal with it. Anyone else incredulous, though, at the prospect of Don reporting someone for fraud? That’s the only place his approach to Lane rubbed. Questioning his integrity, acting like one lie meant you could never be trusted by your colleagues.
Don wouldn’t have cared if Lane had lied in his personal life. He only cares if that lie affects the business. He didn’t care that Sal was gay. He only cared when if affected Lucky Strike.
His own lie could potentially affect the business. How well do you think the firm would do if Dick/Don was hauled off to jail as a deserter? Or is it desserter? Whatever. You know what I mean.
Yes, potentially! Lane did embezzle funds, suggest Christmas bonuses for his own reasons, and made Joan a partner. There’s a line separating professional and personal. Lane clearly used his professional sphere to influence his personal. You HAVE to fire a man like that. Don offered to let him keep his reputation and even bail him out. Blaming Don and calling him a hypocrite is unwarranted IMO.
The distinction you’re trying to make is lost on me. Don didn’t want Lane around because he couldn’t trust Lane to not jeopardize the firm again, when Don himself is a walking liability. Cooper and Pete know, so he’s not pulling anything over on them, but Roger and Joan don’t. He’s committing fraud on them. They think they’re in business with Don Draper, not Dick Whitman, deserter. I’d say that’s right up there with embezzlement.
That should read, “Lane’s embezzlement.”
On the other hand, Fran, two of the other 4 partners know the Dick Whitman truth and care not a lick. He’s jeopardizing the firm in that losing Don Draper would be bad for the firm. He isn’t stealing money from the firm for personal reasons. Don Draper is worse morally; Lane Pryce was worse professionally.
I mentioned those two. And I am not getting how misrepresenting yourself to the extent that he is to his business partners is just a personal lapse, and not also unethical professionally. It’s not just the risk of losing Don, but the hit to the firm’s reputation if he’s outed, just as news of Lane’s act would’ve damaged the firm.
Yeah, I’m with Fran and don’t get the distinction between personal and professional misrepresentations. Remember when Don was forced to get on contract, and Bert said something like, “who’s signing this, anyway?” Don is a partner. He is committing criminal and probably civilly actionable fraud all the time and he knows it. It was the “I can’t trust you!” bottom line that seemed hypocritical.
Interesting to see people blame Don for firing Lane. While, yes, Don is guilty of subterfuge it is identity theft. He stole the identity of a dead man. I guess you are either o.k. with that or you are not. Still, that does not mean he can overlook everything. Finding out one of your business partners is embezzling money still requires some sort of action. In business, it is usually firing the person and likely reporting them to the police. There is little getting around that.
Should we be sympathetic to Lane? Yes, just like we have been with Dick/Don. Still, Don has to draw the line somewhere. He cannot simply be Mother Teresa to everybody because he, too, is hiding something. Maybe if Lane had asked him for help it would have been different. Don seemed to be offering him a way to have a clean break while saving face. It would have been difficult, yet Lane could have rebuilt. So he did what he had to from a business stance in firing the guy that had to be let go, while also doing a very kind and warmly human thing in NOT ousting Lane to Bert or the police or anybody else. He could have simply told Bert or anybody else and Lane’s name would have been ruined as well as any chance of picking himself up.
I think it is a good discussion. Still, Lane was ultimately the one to embezzle money to save his pride and the one to choose suicide over rebuilding his life. While tragic, that is not really on Don. In fact, whether Lane recognized it or not, aside from getting away with it clean and clear, Don’s course of action was the best possible scenario and could have resulted in Lane reinventing himself. Instead, Lane had set himself up for breaking even at best and if anybody were to find out his secret, which they did, total breakdown and suicide. While Don is going to be stricken with grief and guilt, blaming him seems misguided. Kind of like siding with the Gypsy character over the protagonist in Drag Me To Hell. Of course that is, in fact, what Sam Raime did in that case (and he would probably blame Don in this case based on that), and it would have been nice for Lane to get a reprieve. Still, I think there is a difference between wishing for a different outcome, which I do, and flat-out blaming Don, which I do not.
-Cheers
Oh, you know the debate has become unproductive when someone pulls out “Drag Me to Hell”! ;)
Dave, I agree with you and don’t blame Don a bit for Lane’s death (I started feeling sorry for Don the moment it was handed to him to deal with.) I think he did the right thing for the firm, too. But citing trust/integrity issues is hypocritical nevertheless, and noteworthy.
Now you’ve got me really hoping Don doesn’t show up at Lane’s funeral and take a face full of embalming fluid.
Good arguments, Dave. Don is a master at compartmentalization, so it’s unlikely he’d find any parallel between his subterfuge and Lane’s actions, or perhaps feel any guilt for his death. To me, Don gave Lane a gift of sorts and Lane’s pride wouldn’t allow him to accept it.
Imagine the outcome if instead of speaking with Lane privately, Don had called a partners meeting (sans Lane), presented the case, and had the partners vote on what to do about it. You know, like they did regarding Joan. Go around the table and predict what the response and vote of each partner would be. Who would have defended Lane’s actions? Pete probably would have demanded that the police or FBI be contacted. Lane would have been forced to resign immediately, meaning no life insurance when the former partner committed suicide.
Don has no reason to feel guilty. As has been said, he gave Lane the best possible outcome and Lane squandered it.
It will be interesting to see how the aftermath of Lane’s death plays out.
“Finding out one of your business partners is embezzling money still requires some sort of action. In business, it is usually firing the person and likely reporting them to the police. There is little getting around that.”
This is also what usually happens when someone is found out to be impersonating someone else. Don’s been lucky — really lucky. The people who know are either too self-interested or too understanding to turn him in. And geez, no, I am not blaming Don for Lane’s suicide (was that what we’ve been debating???). But yeah… (to Don) pot, meet kettle.
@JinJee, yeah, things are going downhill fast, huh? ;) Anyway, I think Don citing trust/integrity issues may be hypocritical nevertheless, and noteworthy, it is also more a philosophical difference with Don’s and more a logistic risk with Lane’s actions.
CAB, Don can compartmentalize. Yet, I think this will still hit him hard. I think in a round-table meeting nobody but Don would actively support Lane. Joan might.
@Fran, no, we’re not debating blaming Don in this line of conversation. Some are elsewhere in the comments. However, while I agree Don is being a bit of a hypocrite when it comes to lying, there is a huge difference. Don is lying about who he is. Philosophically we might have a problem with that, yet it does not effect how he does his business. It is equally illegal and immoral. It also says a lot that we are fine with a deserter and somebody who stole the real Don’s identity as our protagonist. It’s all about shades of gray. That said, Lane was not just doing something questionable, he was actively jeopardizing the company. He also was not doing something that the partners could have or would have overlooked. Don was. While it might have been the kinder/gentler thing for Don to let it slide once (and hindsight that may be in fact what Don would have done had he known how this would have broken Lane), it was still a much different kind of subterfuge that Lane was engaging in. Hence, I do not think the comparison is entirely fair. Still, if all sins are equal in the eyes of the Lord, maybe I am being too partial to Don and perhaps he should have been more understanding to a fellow in need as he has been in the past. I am curious how the aftermath will effect Don and the rest of the characters who are tied to Lane in one way or another.
-Cheers
@ Dave
No, it doesn’t affect how Dick/Don does business, but should he be outed, it would in all likelihood affect the business.
Don is so ashamed of his own secret, criminal act, I have yet to hear him tell anyone the whole truth — that he was mistaken for Don Draper because he wanted to be mistaken for Don Draper. I know he did it in a moment of desperation and can forgive him for it. But you’ll have to excuse me if I’m just a little bit irked that the guy couldn’t recognize that same desperation in what Lane did, and give Lane the break that Cooper once gave him.
*sigh* Okay — at this point, I think I’m talking in incoherent circles, but I hope you can make out what I’m saying.
@Fran, yeah, I can see that. In Don’s defense, I do not think he quite realized how bad Lane would take it and probably thought he was doing the best he could with a sticky situation. Your opinion is certainly a valid one and I can see your point. In that situation, there would no doubt be a lot of second-guessing after the fact, so I kind of expect Don to do a lot of beating himself up over this.
-Cheers
Don absolutely gave Lane a gift in his treatment. Obviously, I understand the point that Don is lying to 2 of the partners about himself. But Lane should not be stealing from the business. If you think the treatment is hypocritical, I’d say there is a major difference between allowing Lane to resign on whatever terms he wanted (while keeping the AAAA job and being able to get another job in the business based on his sterling reputation for managing SCDP through the crisis), and calling the police on him or alerting the other partners of his problems (which Don was the victim of, when Pete told Cooper about Dick in season 1). Frankly, I don’t think the treatment is hypocritical from Don’s perspective.
Of course what Don did was a lot kinder than what he could have done, but not as kind (or rather, self-interested) as what Cooper did when he found out about Don’t crime(s). Unfortunately for Lane, he wasn’t as essential to the immediate success of the firm to overlook the crime, or worth the risk of keeping him on.
Nobody pointed out that everyone would scoot if news got out that one of their partners has been arrested for embezzlement? Don may have been trying to be selfless, but it was also the moment he realised that the company would be put in jeopardy should the scandal leak, thus his sudden throwback into the careless man he was in ensuring more business come their way.
I think it also matters that Don isn’t “lying to 2 of the partners” by choice, he didn’t “come clean” to Campbell and Sterling, he was found out.
If he has his way he would be deceiving everyone. He’s just better at keeping his secret and at manipulation that Lane was. If Don Draper were in Lane’s position, he’d have figured out a way to get that money that didn’t involve getting caught.
I meant Campbell and Cooper :)
The past two episodes have been pretty sad. Bummed about lane, was always one of my faves. Very much looking forward to the finale. Hope Peggy, and Ginsberg appear!
I think after some space (whether that is just this week’s episode, or more likely after more time passes and sometime next season), it could be pretty powerful to have a heart-to-heart with Don and Peggy, reflecting on Don’s happiness (or lack thereof), how he feels about her leaving and presumably her success, Lane’s death, etc. They could have a lot to talk about.
-Cheers
Why couldn’t Don have just hired a car to take Sally to school? Even if he’s annoyed that Megan can’t do it because she has yet another audition, it’s surprising that he lets her blow off a day of school for convenience’s sake.
Speaking of Sally, not only has she “become a woman,” but the fact that she’s ordering coffee (if not yet alcohol) and pouring heaps of sugar into it suggests that she’ll be ingesting all kinds of mind-altering substances in the future.
Glenn is still creepy, but at least his relationship with Sally is mostly innocent (though that’s not what he’s telling his friends). But I wonder if he’s already gotten a little too attached to Megan, the way he did with Betty earlier — and if he’ll be dropping by the Draper residence some more.
As for Don’s pitch to Dow — what if it actually succeeds?
If so, our guys could be the ones defending Napalm as the war kicks in to higher gear, and end up on the wrong side on an increasingly stratified society.
Excellent point about Don hiring a car for Sally. Just one of many holes in this season’s Mad Men that is indicative of lazy writing.
I wouldn’t let my 11 or 12 year old daughter go alone in a hired car.
And at the bottom of Sally’s coffee cup, getting doused with teaspoons of sugar, was the fade in to Lane lying in bed next to his wife, patiently waiting for her to fall asleep so that he can arise and make an “elegant” exit.
Like it’s a big deal if Sally misses a day of school.
Ordering coffee with sugar means you’re going to experiment with drugs?
haha I agree with Kitty O. The coffee bit was meant to show that Sally, though trying hard to be an adult, isn’t. She experienced womanhood this week, and In the end she’s just a kid who needs to go running home to her mom.
The aerial shot of the sugar was a bit condescending to regular MM viewers, I thought. A lot of this season has been.
@BigTed There is no “side” as far as advertising is concerned. Napalm, Nixon, the racists – what were they selling, tools? Money is green and spendable. The tobacco thing was just a gimmick. They’ll sell ice to the devil and come up with some pretty good campaigns to do it.
The sugar bit just emphasized that she is a child trying to find ways to become more adult. She wants to drink what they drink but isn’t quite ready. That comment about drugs is silly.
“Only having half a cup? What’s the matter, don’t you like my coffee?”
“I like the caffeine, it’s the biting taste I can do without.”
“How about a half cup of Sugar Twin to go with your coffee?”
“Sounds good, especially since I’ll be upgrading to LSD sometime next week.”
I thought Sally’s putting so much sugar into her coffee had to do with her comment about getting to eat whatever she wants when she’s at Don’s. I think Betty’s over-regulating her diet because of her (Betty’s) overeating issues.
I think the reason why Sally put so much sugar in the coffee was because she really didn’t like and/or was not used to drinking it. She likely ordered it (1) to see if she could get it and (2) for the reaction from the adults. How ironic that while Sally was trying to force her maturity her body was naturally doing so.
Isn’t the school Sally would go to 50 miles away, near Betty and Henry’s? It’s not like a cab ride.
I felt that Don suggested that Sally skips schools so that he can show Megan the consequences of her refusal to drive her.
As for the coffee, she just ordered it so she can feel grown up, like it’s a natural gesture for her, but evidently it isn’t (the sugar).
I think it was a good season, but a bit obvious in its thematic approaches.
To Coquina: Info from a New Yorker: Sally’s school might be about 25 miles. Rye is a northern suburb of Manhattan.
What Kitty O said. Sugar in coffee =/= Drugs. I think it does represent her trying to be a woman perhaps before she is ready. There was also the bit with her getting a sleeping pill from her step-grandmother a few episodes, so maybe there is something to that. I think it was meant to be taken a bit more generally as her trying to act a woman when she is still a girl. Which is fine, she just does not realize that. I also think Sally missing a day of school is really nothing. Why would that be a big deal.
Advertising w/ Dow: Dow sells lots of stuff. I see no conflicts even if they do sell napalm. Would they even market that? There are so many things they did that I do not see that as any sort of issue. They (SCDP, and Dow for that matter) would obviously adjust their strategy if one or more of Dow’s products became controversial for whatever reason.
-Cheers
I didn’t read the Sally coffee-ordering as being about drugs at all — with coffee presumably being some “gateway” drug on the way to chemical oblivion.
No, I just think she liked feeling adult, being at some vaguely bohemian coffee house (somewhere in the Village?) with her young actor stepmom and her friend.
As for the intimations of napalm, I agree — a Dow account could make the Lucky Strike account look like an ethical slam dunk by comparison. I only wish that Peggy was still with SCDP, so that her New Left boyfriend could give her crap about what an enabler of the military-industrial complex her employer had become.
It’s not like Dow ever advertized napalm to the general public (Hey Homeowner, Wanna get rid of unwanted plant life in your yard? Try Napalm! Works on enemy combatants and innocent children, too.). It was a test for Don’s reaction, given the post-Lucky Strike letter. Dow wanted to know if Don would ever quit napalm. Since Don knows how to prep for meetings (remember Honda?), he was able to present napalm’s history and use in a very objective way.
The dumping of sugar into the coffee was the fade in to the scene of Lane in bed with his wife. Now there is a sugar-coated relationship. He’s all sweet and lovey-dovey with her, but does he let her in on the real facts of their existence? Obviously, she had no clue that he was on the verge of going to tax prison or she would not have bought the extravagant car. Would his life have played out differently if he had been able to be honest with her?
When I was a young teenager, my mom let me have coffee – and the only way I could stand the taste was to disguise it with plenty of sugar. I also poured coffee with cream in my cereal every once in a while. It did not lead to experimentation with drugs; in fact, it didn’t even lead to a coffee habit – I still can’t stand the stuff!
@Retrotwistedcommercial: so funny. I actually went “HAAAA!”
What. The. Hell.
Was Mad Men aired early today? Or was it just in LA? Well, let me just say, I didn’t know it was aired at 9…excuse me, 9:08…and I started watching at 10p right at, “Lane hanged himself in his office.” I thought it was an interesting way to start the penultimate episode, but then the ending credits came on 5 minutes later…
FML. I hope there wasn’t a big lead-in during the episode.
Well, there was that suicide we were all anticipating…
At least on DirecTV, “Mad Men” first airs at 7 p.m. in California (because the schedule isn’t delayed from the East Coast feed), and then again later in the evening. But because it lasts longer than an hour, the rest of AMC’s programming begins at odd times.
*screaming in fear of the janitor turning the clock back*
This is why I’m so horrified of changing the clocks.
I live in LA and I always watch it at 7pm. I have Time Warner Cable and AMC HD is on east coast time.
There seemed to be quite a few notices during the broadcast pertaining to Dish TV dropping AMC from its lineup. Could that have had anything to do with them changing the air time for the satellite customers?
I thought that Lane would not do it once the failed car attempt. Thought him going to the office was to gather his things so he would not need to have that long walk out the door in front of everyone.
Lane hanging there was more than I would have expected in the graphic way it was shown. It seems that this show would have shown just the legs dangling. Who would want that office? Only Harry is shameless enough to ask for it.
Jon Hamm was great in his reaction to the news.
It made sense to have the meeting with Dow. It fleshes out whether it is just Ed Baxter that had a problem or Dow that had the problem. Having the other employees hear the mini pitch was important. They may have less hard feelings over the letter. I noticed that Don was looking at the silicone article. Funny how that product in the breast implant world would be just as litigated as Lucky Strike.
Good call. Betting Harry will get Lane’s office and Joan will get his.
If they are willing to show Don strangle a woman to death and kick her body under the bed in a dream sequence, I’m not surprised they would go as far to show Lane dead and hanging.
Jim; I too thought that they would steer away from the suicide angle when the car didn’t start. And I agree about how graphic the scene was. I again had to cover my eyes; though the strangling was far, far worse. It definitely conveyed the horror and trauma involved though. Just, again, a warning might have been helpful (though spoilery, so I suppose they were sort of stuck).
Lane’s thwarted carbon-dioxide poisoning was a feint; I knew he’d still do it the second I saw him back at the office at his typewriter.
This episode was another, different kind of punch to the gut than last week’s episode. Pfft. And thank you, Alan, for posting those stills of Don – they truly linked each suicide and brought back the first one vividly.
Unfortunately, I had a brother who killed himself the same way when he was just 23-years-old. He hung himself from the attic stair railing in our family home, where I found him. I appreciate the reality of the scene. When you are close to someone who chooses to end their life that way, there’s no way to whitewash or censor it to make it palatable. The shock of it stays with you for life. Weiner wasn’t going to let people off the hook on this one and I’m glad he didn’t. People needed to see the full measure of Lane; how precise and truly elegant he was. I’ll miss him terribly.
Lane’s body blocking the door for Don, Pete, and Roger was horrifying. I felt like I was locked in the room too.
One thing that struck me about the Dow pitch that goes back to season three: Don was selling advertising, not products.
@PA. That’s a good point. And it ties into to Peggy leaving. Chow-guh-guh’s compliment of her work essentially boiled down to “you sell the product, not advertising, not yourself.” It will be interesting to see if Don has a bit of trouble getting back to selling products now that Peggy is gone. I look for her absence from the firm to have a bigger impact on the creative work there that even Don would guess.
Excellent call on predicting Harry will try to get Lane’s office. I’m surprised he didn’t make such a comment after discovering Lane’s body. “Jesus. I wonder who’ll get Lane’s office.”
A technical question: If the Jaguar had started would Lane’s self-asphyxiation with car exhaust been effective, being as the car was located in a wide open space? Although, at that time, cars didn’t have catalytic converters which makes the exhaust less toxic? BTW, the MM episode titled “Lady Lazarus” is a Sylvia Plath poem. Plath killed herself with oven gas. People using that method would seal the kitchen windows and door cracks.
@Sharmayne
I think that’s why people literally put their heads in the oven, it was the one way to guarantee quick results. And it doesn’t matter whether the exhaust is toxic or not, only that it replaces oxygen. An old family friend committed suicide by taking sleeping pills and putting a plastic bag over her head.
@Annan, in the advent of the dry cleaning industry when plastic bags were widely used, the stamped-on warning to keep the bag away from children was actually intended for the adults who used them in suffocation suicides.
@SHARMAYNE, so sorry for your loss. Depression still suffers from such a stigma in this country, and I can only hope this episode helped someone see how much pain suicide leaves for the survivors. I also lost someone close to me to suicide, through carbon monoxide poisoning, and caught my breath when he stuffed the rag in the tailpipe. :'(
@VBarkley, thank you. Even though I knew what Lane’s ultimate intention was, the hanging scene still knocked me off of my feet. I am so sorry about the loss that you suffered. I tell people who have experienced a suicide of someone close that it is *extremely* important to get mental health counseling ASAP. As maddening as it may seem, suicide survivors are many more times likely to do the same thing. I liken it to “surviving” a freight train crash.
@Sharmayne & VBarkley, very sorry to hear of your losses.
In all seriousness, I think thoughts similar to Sharmayne’s are why I am glad they DID show it as they did. Without sensationalizing it, they did not censor or whitewash it. I think it is important to treat something as serious as suicide with a sense of realism and show how terrible it can be, not just the act but also the events leading up to it. It was a bit hard to watch Lane implode, and unpleasant watching the hanging scene. Yet, isn’t that the point? Similar to Joan getting raped by her fiance’ and prostituting herself out or Don’s fever dream choking of a woman to death. I think there is a fine line between exploitation and just not turning away from tragic moments. In this case, it was heartbreaking yet seemed important to me to show what must go on with somebody to take their life. If you are going to depict those things, it is important to do so with respect and gravitas. Otherwise it is simple exploitation. It also showed Don’s reaction which was perhaps even more important to driving the show. As moving as that was, I think it would have been letting us off the hook if we did not see, perhaps not the visuals (and they did not get as graphic as some shows & movies I’ve seen), but the actions leading up to it and the fall out. Weiner did not let us off the hook and it made it have more of an impact than it may otherwise have had.
-Cheers
I kept thinking after the show ended, hey, Bert needs an office!!!
Thanks @DAVE I & SHARMAYNE, very well said, both of you. I agree, they did a very good job of showing the ugliness of suicide without exploiting it.
I didn’t see Betty gloating to Megan at all – she was really quite sympathetic. She could have gone all, “What kind of stepmother leaves a child alone and then LOSES her?!?!”, but she didn’t. She called right away to explain to Megan what had happened. They shared a minute of understanding, and that was it. No blame, no recriminations – none of the usual animosity in either direction. Nice.
And Betty’s climbing onto the bed with Sally? Wow. I loved how maternal she was there. Please, Mr. Weiner, let her stay that way, at least for a little while…
Yes. Ditto, to all of this!
Agree with you on the second paragraph. That was a really nice moment for Betty and January Jones.
However, have to agree with Alan as far as the first paragraph goes. While they DO eventually share a moment of understanding, Betty is definitely getting a dig in when she said “i guess she just wanted her mother” (paraphrasing; can’t remember the exact quote)
She did slip in the line “I guess she needed her mother” not knowing what her daughter had been up to all morning.
You really didn’t read anything into “I guess she needed her mother”? She was even grinning as she said it!
Now I’ll have to go back & watch it again, because I didn’t see a grin at all. Sure, she was glad her daughter needed her, but I didn’t get it being at Megan’s expense. Just one of those womanly truths…
I watched that scene and that line and just thought, “You know what? Let Betty have that one.” I know we all hate Betty and so everything she does is evil and Alan will write it as such, but considering the circumstances Betty did really well handling everything. The line “I guess she needed her mother” was much self-affirmation that she still mattered to her daughter’s life.
And I totally understand how people can tear her apart and find manipulation in her words, I just felt like letting her get away with it this time.
I don’t hate Betty so I don’t look at her through the same lens that some others, or even Alan, does at times.
The only slight ‘dig’ I read in that scene was “Well, you may be wondering where Sally is” since they were supposed to be watching her and technically responsible for her whereabouts. But everything after that didn’t come off as petty to me at all. Ever since the hug, Betty seemed really pleased that Sally needed her. The smile didn’t seem snide nor did Megan’s response indicate that she took it as such.
I don’t hate Betty, not at all. But she did get a slight little dig in. She wasn’t grinning like the chesire cat over it though. It wasn’t that big of a deal. I’m sure she has some jealousy there with her children being around another mother figure. I believe that is very normal.
Stan wrote: The line “I guess she needed her mother” was much self-affirmation that she still mattered to her daughter’s life.
That’s exactly how I saw it. Thanks for putting it into words.
Amazing episode! I did, however, think it was a little much to actually show Sally becoming a woman, could have done without that, but truly a great episode.
I understand what you mean about Sally. But it seems all series long we have seen her growing up through really specific scenes. She took a drink at Don’s office one time (knocked her out), she smoked at home, and she was caught masturbating in the home of a friend. I think if the series lasts long enough to get to Woodstock, we will see her stealing the family car, getting high, and driving on up to the festival. I take her as a little Baby Boomer symbol.All of her behavior is just put out there.
i don’t watch a lot of TV but I think this may have been a first?
Judy Blume would be proud. “Dear God, It’s Me, Sally”.
Rhonda, it’s not the fact that she got her period, it’s the visual. There was NO need to actually see the blood in her underwear; we’d have gotten the idea from her reaction. I’m not scandalized or anything, but it did seem a little gratuitous.
Didn’t one of the Game of Thrones characters (trying not to spoil it) also have her first period this season with a slightly more graphic scene?
It’s odd to call that tiny amount of blood gratuitous just because it’s THAT kind of blood. How much more blood is shown with gunshot wound scenes on your typical cop show? (Or, for that matter, lawnmower scenes on MAD MEN?)
Gratuitous yes….bright red stain on bleach white underwear. It’s not because it’s menstrual blood per se….perhaps because it involves a 12 year old girl/child. I think we would know what was happening to her given the talk about not feeling well, shock on her face looking down in the toilet etc. Not sure why that particular visual was needed except I suppose to highlight Sally’s shock??
I’m trying to think of other MM scenes that might have been gratuitous before this season. I guess the shock and heavy handed imagery and visuals is supposed to represent the craziness and intensity of the later 1960s.
Can any of you people actually say the words: “Sally got her period”?? Or Sally bled? This “she’s a woman now…” truly is like we are living in the 1960s! Give me a break.
@Gotham Goddess: I know, right? “Becoming a woman” became nonsense when teenagerdom was invented. Now here I am waiting for someone to write ‘Sally’s red flower is blooming’.
@Gotham Goddess, THANK U! Really, women are just supposed to be lovely things that advance the plot and not bleed all over the place. That teaspoon of blood was more shocking to some people than a gallon of blood on the floor of a Breaking Bad or The Wire episode.
This is the way we work, people. This is the way it happens.
They showed a little bit of blood–that’s all. And that’s typically what happens when a girl gets her first period–a little shock and a little excitement. Read “The Diary of Anne Frank.” I read it in a class where I was the only female, and the guys said, “Is it really that big a deal for girls?” Uh, yeah. And, as someone pointed out, it was way less graphic than the scene in “Game of Thrones.” Thank you Gotham Goddess, PA, and Ritz for comments bringing the discussion back to earth.
@hampshi – Re: “Judy Blume would be proud,” she actually is. I seem to be the sole Twitter addict here, but here’s her response: “@judyblume: Congrats Sally! Now you are almost a woman. #madmen”
I don’t know how many guys would have understood that Sally was starting her period with just the sore stomach complaints. The blood was needed to make the point and it was much closer to reality than Game of Thrones. Maybe we are just to used to the fake blue for commercials, but the blood wasn’t excessive and just a part of every girl’s life after a certain age.
I was actually surprised that Sally knew what was going on because I was pretty sure Betty would not have discussed it with her beforehand. And Betty dealt with the aftermath pretty well too.
I didn’t find it gratuitous at all. It’s a bit startling to see the first time.
I used the phrase “becoming a woman” because it was used in Alan’s blog as well as the episode. I am not surprised that Sally knew what was going on…even if Betty didn’t talk to her about it, by the age of 12, most girls know what a period is whether it be from school education (not sure what the education about it was like in the 60’s) or from other girls. I just found it shocking that they actually showed it, mostly because Sally is 12, and looks 12. When Sansa Stark got her “red flower” it didn’t seem as shocking, because to me, even though she is supposed to be about 13, she looks quite older.
The scene with Sally was no doubt realistic, I was just shocked a bit, not put off, not disgusted, not offended…just a bit shocked.
I am just laughing at some of the comments here about Sally. I’m surprised no one said Sally’s Aunt Flo came to visit. It was the 60’s, for heaven’s sake – nobody ever talked about it, except maybe in health class, and that’s only if you went to public school. Otherwise, your mom gave you a little book about getting your period and just said, “Read this,” on or around your 11th birthday, after which you waited in fear for ‘It’ to happen. Occasionally you’d check with your closest girlfriends to see if anyone else had started, because you didn’t want to be first or last. LOL!
I had to laugh when Betty told Megan that Sally became a woman. How that connotation has changed! Since Betty is from a different generation, I thought Megan perhaps thought that Sally lost her virginity instead of just getting her period. Oh, imagine the hilarity that would ensue if Megan told Don that!!!!
aside from LawnmowerFoot even our delicate Sally has seen blood onscreen in the general vicinity. If just wasn’t her own.
“Mommy you’re bleeding!”
*it*
sigh
and yes, it’s a big deal.
I had forgotten till I saw Scott Bakula’s movie What Girls Learn.
What a-m-a-z-e-s me is a man – a married man – who would have to bolt from the room in horror!
I honestly can not fathom that reaction.
These comments are very interesting.
As soon as she said for the second time, “I don’t feel very good” I turned to my husband and said, “Shes getting her period.”
Did anyone else think she had a bit of an overreaction to it? I know it is a big deal, believe me, I went through it myself, but to run away, take a cab out of the city, and not let anybody know where you are? I thought that was kind of extreme, but it did give the writers the option of giving Betty some of her humanity back.
And Megan handled everything with great aplomb last night. She definitely expresses her opinions, but always seems to come to reasonable conclusions. Don is lucky.
Give me a break! All these sanctimonious, prissy comments over a little blood?? What century do these people live in? The real shock, and thing we “could all do without” should be over the unbelievable amount of graphic violence shown on almost every network and cable station 365 days a year. We’ve become completely desensitized to shootings, stabbing, rapes, kidnapping, car jackings, domestic violence, child abuse – all of which are depicted regularly on television, leaving very little to the imagination. Yet people are truly bothered, including the one Neanderthal who actually left the room, by a young girls’ first period? God help us. Something ain’t right.
“Didn’t one of the Game of Thrones characters (trying not to spoil it) also have her first period this season with a slightly more graphic scene?”
Please don’t post GoT spoilers here, some readers may not know yet about Varys first period!!!!! Oops. Sorry.
@THAT’S MY THREE EYED RAVEN – It’s not a spoiler if the show has already aired.
Again, just a reminder that it’s the 1960’s. Sally was alone with a bot, no one was at the apartment, and it really IS a time when a girl needs her mother. At least back then it was.
@PAMELAJAYE – Not sure how old you are but even though there may have been some violence on TV and in movies, mostly fisticuffs and gunfire, but very little blood, and not very realistic. Plus keep in mind that Sally is 12 and wasn’t seeing the things kids today are.
I meant alone with a boy …
She was watching the War Report (Vietnam). Pretty violent. Very real.
@VBARKLEY
I was just joking, I didn’t think it was too much of a spoiler – although I had already seen the show, so it’s tough to judge. But you were answering a very specific question and were careful not to be specific.
I was the one who originally posted about GoT. The reason I made the spoiler comment was that the show has aired only for people who have access to HBO. Many people get their first exposure when the DVD streaming versions are released.
@Rebecca: when you’re right, you’re right. Amen.
@OKitty and Others Against The Blood: no one talked about stuff like that. Everyone in that time was on a “Need to Know Basis”. Sally probably had NO idea she could expect to find blood coming from “inside her underwear”. You were grossed out and shocked: Imagine Those Were Your Underwear and You Had NO Clue!!!! You felt in a 3 second shot exactly what Sally did: repulsion, shock and disgust. In. A. 3. Second. Shot.
@Raerae
>Sally probably had NO idea she could expect to find blood coming from “inside her underwear”
Not true. I was wondering that too. But it was clear later on that her mother *had* indeed told her what to expect. I honestly thought Betty, like my aunt… Betty….would “forget” to mention this little trifle, so lost in her own world, but she didn’t.
My mother told me when I was 9. I don’t know when Betty did (or how old Sally is) but she was told. I’ll have to go watch again, now.
At the time I was paying attention to see whether Betty had told her. I was surprised. Happily.
And really, this page is poorly designed for replies. You have to scroll up so far, you might miss and hit reply on the previous post – then you scroll down, and…okay screwed that up, let’s try again. Discouraging.
>@PAMELAJAYE – Not sure how old you are but even though there may have been some violence on TV and in movies, mostly fisticuffs and gunfire, but very little blood, and not very realistic. Plus keep in mind that Sally is 12 and wasn’t seeing the things kids today are.
I’m maybe 5 years younger than Sally.
I’m not sure what we were discussing re: violence and blood on TV. But *I* was referring (likely) to the fact that there is a lot more blood and some gore on *Mad Men* – not in the TV that Sally is watching* – than this little bit of blood, so viewers (not necessarily Sally) shouldn’t be so shocked.
A man got his foot mangled by a lawnmower and blood spewed on at least three people nearby. It was later scraped off the windows. Mad Men Viewers shouldn’t be shocked – unless it’s the location of the blood that’s shocking them. And in that case, if they are men over the age of… let’s be generous… 25 – they should know this happens. It’s not as if her pants were full and running over. It was barely a spot.
That said, I know of at least two men who were unaware that women’s periods last for more than one day (I’m not kidding). One of them was my husband. (yes, dear, that’s why they call it a period and not a day).
Aside from that, men know.
Don may have been inspired by speaking with Lane. But it was the *your little agency* remark at the barber that pissed him off.
Also, Roger and Don, the two veterans, knew what a dead body looked like, and went in, whether they wanted to or not.
… and where the frak was that adult Cooper, for all the years of SCDP? What responsibilities does he actually have? And, who does he consider the adults — Campbell? Really? Even now, does Cooper have that image of John Galt that no associate of his has yet matched?
I was surprised that even Pete, a non-veteran, went in and helped cut down Lane. But, I suppose Pete’s evolved considerably – for better or worse – since season 1.
I’m probably over-analyzing … but three people to cut down Lane could have been like the three fates, who measure and cut the thread of a person’s life.
@Scott- not only that comment, but also that Pete is getting a reputation. No mention of creative at all! Don didn’t like that Pete was getting credit for the Jaguar business.
@Gotham Goddess: I am hoping that wasn’t an implied reference to Pete pimping out Joan.
@GG, yes. Everything about his comments was meant as a slap to Don. Giving Pete the credit. Implying that his creative staff could have come up with something like that, if they’d actually tried. Etc. And it worked–Don’s hungry again for real this time. We’ll see if that translates to creative / business success.
Pete’s a veteran in removing dead bodies from SCDP – I think he took out Ms. Blankenship’s body when she died at her desk.
Don and Roger racing in to take down the body was like Don racing in to fix Pete’s sink. It was kinda of a “Stand back, the real men are here!” moment. Don showed up Pete again who was hanging back and whimpering, but to Pete’s credit, gorge rising, he did stand up and cut the rope!
was the sally/glenn thing some riff on catcher in the rye and growing up? they go to the museum together, he mentions getting picked on a lot at school, he says he thinks of her as his little sister (phoebe caulfield), etc.
When they said they were going to the museum I was expecting some kind of “The Squid and the Whale” moment.
That’s an interesting point — especially because the actor who plays Glenn (who’s Matthew Weiner’s son) is named Marten Holden Weiner.
I thought so, too. Especially with the attitude Sally and Glenn were displaying towards adults and how Sally called something “phony” at least once.
I thought the exact same thing, Courtney.
I was just having a conversation the other day about how that museum always makes me think of Catcher in the Rye.
Didn’t Sally call Betty “phony” at one point, too?
Holden Weiner? Seriously? I bet he gets picked on in real life. What a weiner-ish move on dad’s part with that name.
She did call Betty phony, ha!
I looked up and suddenly we were in a Wes Anderson picture for a minute. That was fun.
It was a shout-out to Catcher in the Rye – good catch.
What I liked most about the Glen/Sally storyline in this episode (other than the blood analogy pointed out in the Salon.com review: blood on the lip = manhood; blood on underpants = womanhood) was that I’ve FINALLY realized who Glen/Marten reminds me of now: a chubby but equally remote and weird Kyle MacLachlan as Agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks.
When Lane is shown his new Jaguar, my mind flashed to Henry Hill finding out Pittsburgh coke had been flushed down the toilet. His wife had tried to do the right thing, but it only showed that his hand was forced by his own actions and pride into taking a suicidal (or nearly so in Hill’s case) path.
Nice reference, and I like the analogy…
This episode, much like the last few episodes, has left me shrugging my shoulders.
It’s been an unfocused end to season five, reminiscent of being in school when you had to write a paper due the next day. You got off to a great start, then grew so tired that you just scribbled the last few paragraphs cause you knew at worst, after your awesome intro and body, you were getting a B and that was good enough at 3am.
The Lane thing we all saw coming a mile away and wasn’t really executed in any way that was interesting. Altho, at first I thought we were going to be saved when his new car failed him but, it was not to be.
The Sally storyline was fine but, this is not a show we watch to learn about how a young woman deals with the changes her body goes thru during puberty. Sally, altho fantastic, isn’t that integral a character to the show. Would have been fine for an early episode of the season but, for the season’s pen ultimate one? No.
Roger/Don getting back together was more interesting and Sterling, as always, had moments where he shined but, even that dynamic ultimately came off as being forced. Like a band from 20 years ago getting back together, they sound the same, every so often feel the same but, you can’t escape the feeling that they’ve gone to the well one too many times and have only gotten back together cause they don’t know what else to do with themselves.
The only real standout scenes tonight were when Don got home, saw Glenn, the elevator ride and subsequent drive. That was a great piece of television that to me felt earned. Perhaps not entirely in the context of tonight’s episode but, in the series and this season for sure. Glenn’s also not the best actor, kid would deliver the lines ‘we’re all going to die’ and ‘i love ice cream’ with the same tone and cadence. Made me wonder how many takes it took them to film his scenes, especially the ones in the museum with Sally where he was clearly blown off the screen.
All in all tonight continued a disappointing trend of bland, predictable storytelling that is in no way up to the high standards Mad Men had set for itself.
I respect your opinion and all, but I don’t see how anyone could think that episode was “bland”!
Dude, it’s difficult to take your opinions seriously with that screen name.
@Reno88 exactly
I will concede the notion that Sally’s plot line in the penultimate episode could have been used elsewhere but at the same time we need to set her up for the next season. Also, after a year with very little Betty is was nice to see a tender moment between them at the end.
I will disagree wholeheartly the episode was bland. The tension of Lane setting up the car was taught and chest tightening. See Don and Rodger hungry again was also great.
Marten is to the Weiner family what Clint is to the Howard family. As long as a relative is in the TV or movie business, the kid will have acting jobs in family projects.
@CAB: I really don’t understand the jabs at Marten Weiner. I think he is perfect as a socially awkward teenager. He’s not charming, or smooth, etc. Glen is not exactly creepy… he’s somewhat of a social misfit, cast off by his mother to boarding school, where he’s not as polished as his schoolmates. He’s sad. He’s been mostly kind to Sally, her one confidant. If he had really wanted to “take advantage” of her, he wouldn’t have suggested going to the museum, but suggested pouring drinks at the apartment. I think Marten plays the geek pretty well. I thought it was a caring gesture by Don to let him drive, knowing no one else cares about Glen enough to “show him the ropes,” and maybe something good.
Considering we all knew the suicide was coming I don’t see how the execution of it was compelling in any way. We all knew Lane was going to be found out, we all knew that as a result he would kill himself. In my opinion if something is THAT predictable it’s bland unless you throw a curveball in there.
@Laura It’s not the biggest deal in the world cause he’s not really in the show (crosses fingers his role won’t expand next season) and if Weiner wants to have some fun by putting his kid in his show I think that’s fair. However, he is not a good actor, his awkward geekiness isn’t a result of any acting chops it’s a result of him feeling awkward in front of the camera. I never thought I’d say this about a performance but, his acting clearly seems to be influenced by AJ Soprano’s, the parallels are uncanny and we all remember how awful he was.
lol @ my screenname, glad you guys are enjoying it… I never intended to post so i figured i’d amuse myself when i signed up… last few episodes were so atrocious that i had to chime in
@ Laura, I agree, Marten Weiner gives his character a realistic quality that’s wonderful to see. the child actors I’ve worked with, and I’ve worked with many, would have to unlearn years of “cuteness” to nail this performance. He makes it look so real it looks like he’s not doing anything. Easy to fool someone into thinking it’s not acting.
Is Marten Weiner a good actor who makes us believe he is “creepy”? Or is he a bad actor who reads his lines so poorly that next to the great actors in the series he appears insincere and unreal which are the defining qualities of “creepy”?
@Ritz I’d buy this point but, this is the only thing Marten Weiner has ever done. Therefore, there was no ‘unlearning years of cuteness’ to apply here.
@Margie Creepy isn’t really the issue here. Fact of the matter is Weiner The Younger simply can’t act. Now he most definitely can improve with experience and I hope he does but, for now the strongest part of the performance was his mustache.
buy it, don’t buy it.
Mad Men is not the caliber of show that normally allows on the job training for people who have never acted before (except for the walk-on by the person who won the Banana Republic contest). The question regarding Master Weiner can be this: Would he have been hired to play Glen Bishop if he had no family connection to the show? He wasn’t bad as younger, creepy Glen (his inexperience easily doubled as creepiness), but now he’s older and not meant to be creepy. He’s a minor character and easy enough to ignore, but his flat delivery is distracting, especially with the talent he’s surrounded by on the show.
One observation about Glen Bishop. For the son of a single mom who drove a VW Beetle, he’s sure going to a swanky school. Maybe his mom learned some accounting tricks from Lane.
@Ritz lol way to support your point
@Cab Agreed and no way would he have been hired but, as long as it doesn’t wreck the show, I can’t kill Weiner for wanting to put his kid on the show. Now if Weiner The Younger’s role expands, we’re in trouble.
And as an aside, I never quite understood the friendship between Sally and Glenn? Where does their connection come from?
Betty Draper and Helen Bishop, Glen’s mom, were friends back in Ossining. That’s when Glen was creepy or just very lonely.
Yeah I know that, guess I phrased my question badly. Meant where and how did they establish such a close connection where the two would remain in touch after all these years? Enough for him to come all the way down to the city from school? Maybe their closeness is all a reaction to Betty’s hatred of Glenn but, nevertheless…
#
Default-avatar
>headinbetweenjoansbreasts @Ritz I’d buy this point but, this is the only thing Marten Weiner has ever done.
or you could look at it as – he’s never done anything else, so you can’t say he’s bad. it’s possible enough that he is “playing awkward” (Scott Bakula played “stiff” on Enterprise and everyone said he couldn’t act – which is far from true).
Until you can see him acting just as awkward in another role, or until he actually has to say and mean “we’re all gonna die!” then I don’t think the verdict is in.
As for your screen name, it’s far less upsetting than STIFFFORALEXIS
DISCLAIMER:in 6th grade we split into groups to do a “radio play” and I was Farmer #2 – complaining about crows or something.
When my “CAW!” did not sound like a crow, I explained that I was not playing a crow; I was playing a farmer.
lol What show is that in reference to? If it’s referencing Alexis Carrington then we’d be talking creepy.
the woman Pete has sex with, wife of train rider,formerly of Gilmore Girls, was my guess.
Still creepy…
Reply to comment…
Nice call back, forgot about that, never watched Gilmore Girls.
I’m still not sure how to react to Lane’s death. It was predictable, especially if you read online forums. But this death wasn’t supposed to be some shocking twist. Also, I was slightly spoiled before watching.*
Maybe it was all just too dreary and cold, especially following last week’s depressing episode. It definitely affected me. The image of Don, et al taking down the body will definitely stick with me.
This has been a fantastic season, but I’m starting to wonder about the next two seasons of Mad Men. I appreciate the realism, but without the balance of style and fun at what point does a show about miserable, irredeemable people just become unpleasant to watch? Is this going to turn into a dreary Elliot Gould TV movie from the early 70s?
The other show that comes to mind is the final season of Six Feet Under, which was often heart wrenching, but at least the characters who experienced grief expressed real emotion and seemed to grow. Are the Mad Men characters going to do that, or are we just going to see people bury their emotions and silently loath one another as their lives fall apart?
Not that I want contrived happy endings or anything like that. I’m still a fan and don’t see myself quitting, but I’m just a bit worried.
*Warning: stay away from The Daily Mail the day after Mad Men (no, I don’t read that rag, I followed a non-Mad Men related link there from another site). Seems they post “news” stories about events on Mad Men, with spoilers in the headline and pictures in the sidebar that are impossible to miss. What jerks!
>at what point does a show about miserable, irredeemable people just become unpleasant to watch?
Gee, Peggy’s only been gone a week…
So the unidentified person drawing a noose in their notebook at the partners’ meeting in the beginning of the season… was Layne, or was it just supposed to be general foreshadowing?
If it *was* Layne, then he’s clearly been thinking about this for quite some time. Might that be the reason for his “courage” in embezzlement — it didn’t really matter if he got caught or not, because he wouldn’t be around?
“So the unidentified person drawing a noose in their notebook at the partners’ meeting in the beginning of the season” That was Don drawing Chekov’s noose.
I didn’t see Betty gloating to Megan at all. She could have gone all, “What kind of stepmother leaves a child alone and then LOSES her?!?!” but she didn’t. She called to let Megan know Sally was okay. It was just two women sharing a moment of understanding. No accusations, no blame – nice.
And Betty getting all maternal with Sally? Wow. When she climbed onto the bed and put her arm around Sally, I got a little misty. Please, Mr. Weiner, let her stay that way at least a little longer…
Uhm… why did it post twice? Please ignore…
oh good. i’m feeling less confused now. (though after last week’s scene in Joan’s apartment twice… you never know)
I thought the Lane/Joan discussion was less to illustrate the change in Joan’s role in the office, and more to show that with his life crumbling and heavily lubricated, the nuance between Lane and Joan was gone. The way Joan let him off the hook when he kissed her earlier in the season had given way to a subtle like a sledgehammer come on.
The change in Joan’s role in the office as a partner was advertised in neon lights during the partner’s meeting. The girl taking her spot was a huge step down, and the amount she added as a partner did not make up for it.
Also, my wife blurted out the irony/symbolism of Lane killing himself in the Jaguar. I had the last word in pointing out the car not starting was the ultimate symbolism.
Good catch on the boots, Alan. That’s the attention to detail that keeps me coming back.
I don’t think we can judge Joan’s abilities as a partner after just a couple of minutes of a meeting with her. Remember, it’s been hinted that she may very well be more capable than Layne, but her focus is administrative/operational things, so she’s not going to be expected to contribute as much to “grand strategy” of the company. This doesn’t make her unvaluable as a partner.
I felt that Joan handled the partners meeting well, graciously explaining to her replacement what to do for the next meeting. Given how condescending Joan can be to the office staff, it was refreshing to see her interact with a secretary twice (in the meeting and when the sec. wanted to leave the company books with Joan) in a more professional and even kind manner. Perhaps becoming a partner will allow Joan to relax a bit – she already got the job.
I interpreted Ken’s exclusion of Pete in the Dow discussions as a payback for the outing of his writing work to Roger earlier in the season – though it also certainly did pander to Roger’s disdain for Pete which added a nice comic overtone.
I was so sure Ken was going to shakedown Roger for money too — just like everyone else has this season! LOL
That surely could be part of it, but I thought it was because he was so disgusted that Pete had pimped out Joan to the Jaguar rep, and didn’t want that sleaziness to be anywhere near his father-in-law’s account.
Good point. I guess the takeaway is that there are LOTS of reasons for Ken to want to exclude Pete :) – and even more so if Ken ever found out how Peggy was treated by him in S1.
I am not sure I agree Joan can take over Lane’s functions. Not that she isn’t good, but Lane seemed to have a broader managerial grasp of the ins and outs. Word on the street about the agency has got to go way down after this. Look at the history of the degradation of their brand. There was Don’s Lucky Strike letter, the so called civil rights protest joke of an ad, now the suicide of a partner. And if it gets out the remaining partners blew off the coroner and not only went into the office and cut Lane down but also opened the guy’s suicide note. You touch nothing, nothing.All the rest of the ad world needs is a source in the coroner’s office.By the way, is there not something truly pitiful that Lane’s last communication was, according to Roger, boilerplate? A man of form right to the end. Another note, Don’s adventures on the highways are always odd, from the Bobbie Barrett accident, to his doping by the two kids who claimed they were on the road as the result of Vietnam, to his driving his former mistress’ epileptio brother to New England.
I don’t think it will get out that Lane committed suicide. The only people at SCDP who know about it are the partners (and Harry and Ken I think?), and they’re not telling anybody.
I can’t imagine how news of Lane’s suicide won’t get out, most likely by Harry, who just can’t keep his mouth shut. Or perhaps someone from the coroner’s office will return to ask questions.
I’m not sure, though, if the news will hurt the firm. Officially, no one knows the reason for Lane’s suicide and the note he left was simply a standard letter of resignation, apparently with no specific reason given that would raise eyebrows.
Won’t they just hint that he had (hushed quite tone) “ahem personal problems”. Will it be that big of deal to other agencies? I don’t think so. I know people never talked about mental health issues and depression, they will just hint at it, and people will nod their heads and understand. Everyone always knows someone like that. And they will hire someone else or have Joan fill in.
I suspect this would make the papers. A partner at a notable ad agency hangs himself in his midtown office definitely sounds worthy of the NY tabloids Not the front page, but at least in the police blotter, if not as a brief story. The baffling mystery of how anyone with money could ever be suicidal is a tabloid staple.
Unless Roger pays off the cops and coroner, this incident a matter of public record.
But, I agree with Janet’s take. I don’t see why this would become a PR problem (unless the embezzlement comes out). A man had personal problems and offed himself.
With just a quick google search here’s a brief story about an ad man’s suicide from 1933* (35 years later I presume it would still be a similar type of story). Also, I came across several similar articles about partners at law firms.
*http://news.google.com/newspapers?nid=1144&dat=19330127&id=0L8aAAAAIBAJ&sjid=WksEAAAAIBAJ&pg=4877,10872
Wow. Now that was an episode of Mad Men.
Heartbreaking, if heavy handed. Both for Lane and for Don; who will never get over the role he played, even if had cut Lane as much slack as possible short of giving him a second chance. He and Lane had enough of a bond; more even than he had with any other partners, in many respects, or more respect for him than the others, perhaps; making his transgression even worse I suppose.
It was good to see “work” Don again, making a powerful pitch, even if not a creative one.
And I thought the Sally story, if also a bit heavy on the symbolism (yet again) was sweet, and that while yes, Betty got some satisfaction out of making clear to Megan that she will not be easily replaced, Betty’s affection towards Sally was genuine too. As much crap as she gets for being a terrible mother, she also just doesn’t know how to be a good mother, and didn’t get to choose motherhood from an array of alternatives; it was her only real ‘choice’ to become a homemaker. Given that, yes; she has been horrible in many ways. But I think we must caveat that by recognizing that she does love her children at a root level, and genuinely wants to do right by Sally in her own understanding of what that is; and that she and Sally are entering that pre-teen/teenage mother daughter phase, where there will be plenty of inappropriateness/blame on both sides. But that final scene of her bringing Sally a hot water bottle and curling up with her was very loving and genuine, from my perspective.
And thank GOD Weiner did not try to make Sally a “woman” with Glenn in a very different way. Even the hints at that were creepy. She is still only 12 years old!!!!
Good point. Now-a-days “becoming a woman” has more than one connotation. Another Mad Men retro moment, a successful tug on the nostaligia chord – when becoming a woman was something you could tell your mother about…
It sounds mean – for lack of a better word – but the Sally/Glenn stuff was wrecked for me by the poor child acting. Kiernan Shipka is usually quite good when playing off of the seasoned adults in the cast, but playing off Glenn everything just felt mechanical.
A couple other quibbles from an otherwise excellent episode.
– I suppose the show didn’t HAVE to show any of the characters reacting to Peggy’s absence, but it would have been interesting to see at least Pete or Ken’s reaction.
– Was surprised to find Joan laughing with Pete and Lane at all. I know things quickly got cold with Lane, but after last week I figured her behavior to be a bit different altogether.
– Not sure I totally bought Lane getting exposed. Cooper deciding to check the books seemed a bit out of left field (unless I missed some form of further explanation, which is certainly possible).
I thought Joan would be the one to find the forged check, but I think it makes sense for it to be Bert. They’ve been hammering this season the fact that Cooper is still invested in the company’s success, so if he’s poring over creative’s work (the crossed-through ad), I find it believable that he’d pore over the books as well.
He was checking the books in response to Jaguar wanting to change the way they are billed.
— I agree, Joan really seemed to get over that whole prostitution thing pretty fast and laughed it up heartily with Pete at the board meeting.
— The acting in this episode (the kids excepted) was superb. Jared Harris and Jon Hamm (as usual) were brilliant.
— What will be the cliff-hanger/plot point for the season finale now that the suicide has happened?
Agreed, Leahblizz, I’ve learned that you can’t count out Bert Cooper. Whenever he does surface, he’s typically right on the money (no pun intended)…
I don’t think Joan has gotten over that whole prostitution thing fast at all. When Don made that remark to the partners about him leaving and them all voting the opposite way, her expression completely darkened. And then, as Alan pointed out, the bit with the bikini.
I had the same problem with the child acting. I just wanted the scene to end.
Bert’s looking through the books was explained easily enough. He wasn’t doing it randomly. They had just had the Partners’ meeting about how they should do the billing for new clients. He was going through the receipts to determine what would be better for them financially. That is what he said to Don as an explanation and it seems a perfectly acceptable one.
Karenx, excellent observation. I noticed the same thing. The steep price Joan paid to become partner will very likely resurface from time to time. The moment in the meeting was a perfect reminder of that price – and who, and who did not, play a part in it.
I agree about Cooper deciding to check the books coming out of left field. I mean, that’s what they have Lane for, and he’s been so good at it in the past – that’s why they all complain about Lane.
I’m surprised Bert Cooper can still read, let alone figure out there’s a bogus check.
Cooper is invested in the company, but I saw his poring over the creative work being moreso a result of Don’s failings (at that time), than anything else. Sort of playing into VBarkley’s comment, but Lane wasn’t exactly botching the financial side of things so it just struck me as sort of strange. Then again, Cooper has always been a pretty strange guy.
It does make me wonder if Cooper will be able to put two and two together and realize that Lane killed himself so soon after he found the bizarre cancelled check and brought it to Don. It would be very simple for Don to assuage any of his suspicions though.
Joan is a seasoned pro. It was difficult for her, yes, but Joan has understood the way things work in her world (the world of men) for a long time. The difference is: now she has power. What was she supposed to do, refuse to speak to Pete or Lane, stay home from work crying over her lost virtue. If anything, at least in this situation,she was fairly compensated. She knew the deal going in, she made her own choice for her own benefit. She’s been around the block, she’s tough, and she’s smart enough to know that business is business. She handled the situation like the class act she is, without shame or hypocrisy. I was proud of her for holding her head high and looking “the boys” in the eye.
I agree, @Rebecca – Joan can ONLY dare those men to find her less than them. Don made it clear that Jaguar was the key to SCDP’s future and she got it for them. She woudln’t dare feel ashamed or uncomfortable about that. Joan would challenge any one of them to claim any greater effort, sacrifice of skill (ahem) in succuring SCDP’s success and future.
…any greater effort, scrifice OR skill…
ahem.
Even though I knew it was coming, I still cried at Lane’s suicide. He wanted an inch for himself…just an inch would have been enough. But family, society, his work…his partners … wouldn’t give…and in the end, he gave himself a few feet. :(
Geez, Betty can’t get a break with you, can she? There may– MAY– have been some self-satisfaction in her call to Meghan, but wasn’t she right? Didn’t Sally appear to need her mother in that situation? And is it so wrong for Betty to feel relieved that her daughter actually does depend on her? You groaned a lot in season 4 about how Betty was too much of an ogre, and here, where she’s given a several warm, sweet sequences with her daughter, you construe that as pettiness. No, she’s not a good mother (or person, really), but she’s a fully realized character, not a one-dimensional villain. /rant
Incredible episode. I may be reacting too quickly, but it seems to me that it’s top 3 all-time (with “The Suitcase” and “Shut the Door, Have a Seat”).
I didn’t see ANY self-satisfaction; thought she was calm and sympathetic. No smirking, no lashing out. You’re right, some people just want Betty to always be the villain.
That Betty call was definitely vindictive. It’s a natural extention of her walking into Don’s apartment and seeing how nice it is (undressed, new wife included) and the retalitory information about Don’s “other wife” she leaked to Sally. That didn’t work, but after Sally defaulted to Betty in a moment of panic, she for sure had cruel intentions with the call to Megan.
Just as Weiner intended, by the way. He wouldn’t have had her so surprised at Sally wrapping her arms around her unless he wanted to show how unaccustomed she was at actually being a mother.
Whether or not Betty was vindictive, I found her one of the most likable people in this episode, along with Ken. She was mean about trophy wife Megan but it was fair game. She has a long way to go to ever equal what Don did to her for years.
When she hesitated before she gave Sally a hug – well that said it all – that she didn’t know how to respond – but then she went on her own instinct. She was brought up really coldly but ultimately she is warm. That’s what I though anyway.
Cruel intentions? Come on, if she’d really wanted to be cruel she would not have called at all and waited to see how long it would take Megan to fess up that she’d lost her.
There was definitely some gloating in the “I guess she just needed her mother,” but nothing out of the ordinary for any normal person. Any mother on TV and most in real life would do the exact same thing.
can’t speak for Alan but I didn’t take his comment as casting Betty in an especially harsh light. I think, as Alan says, that she does take a lot of pleasure in the fact that Sally needs her and that she is able to brag about it a little to Megan. That maybe makes her less than saintly but not exactly History’s Greatest Monster and as others have pointed out, she could have been particularly mean about it if she wanted to. She took a moment to enjoy being needed at what she may have believed was at some small expense to another. Not a huge deal and I didn’t take Alan’s sentence on the matter as trying to make it one.
It had absolutely nothing to do with Betty being unaccustomed to being a mother. Betty is a mother every single day of her life. What she’s unaccustomed to is her daughter actually looking to her for comfort instead of lashing out at her.
And who cares if she felt smug towards Megan for a moment? Betty can never win with people no matter what.
I agree, cut Betty a break here. Having been the mother of an adolescent girl, those moments when you actually feel loved and needed by them mean a lot, since they usually treat you like you are both an idiot and a b*tch. Betty has had her ex marry a younger woman who her daughter thinks sees as “hip” and has also gained weight, when she used to be the “beautiful” one. She is not the greatest mother, but I think she is possibly learning. And it probably did feel good to say “She needed her mother.”
I thought Betty was being a little smug with Megan on the phone, but c’mon…she could have said a WHOLE lot more and restrained herself. How about, “How could you lose my kid you freakin’ idiot???” or something along those lines? And if Betty ever finds out Sally was with Glenn Bishop…oh boy!
The only way I can see a posting something insinuating that Betty was not being vindictive is if you are a mother defending mothers. Mad Men is subtle, but when they really want everyone in on something, they’ll put a line like “I guess she just needed her mother”.
This isn’t to say that what Betty is feeling isn’t justifiable. Her ex-husband is with a younger woman, in a nicer place, while she is going through a self-image crisis fueled by weight gain. Her lash out isn’t completely unjustified, but it was vindictive.
Also, she is a terrible mom. When married to Don, the nanny did all the parenting. She lashes out at her children constantly, with no nuturing at all. Weiner isn’t camoflauging these qualities, they are on the marquee. It’s aired for us again when she nags (paraphrasing): “We’re taking you skiing, so you better not complain.”
Do me this favor. Rewatch when Sally comes running in followed by Henry, saying “She showed up and it’s a $25 cab fare,” what does Betty’s reaction say? Oh my God I what has happened to my daughter, I hope she’s okay? OR What annoying trouble has my daughter gotten into now that I have to deal with?
@Luke: why should she say “Oh my god, what has happenend?” Bottom line: Sally’s alive, well and in possession of her faculties. Why should her first worry be “I hope she’s ok”. When Sally runs past Betty she isn’t hurt and bleeding…
…oh wait….
I’m just saying: Sally’s in one piece and when a parent has 3 seconds to assess a child, Betty could be forgiven for concluding Sally was just fine. I liked that Betty automatically offered to take care of it rather than quibble over cab fare. She knew something was up and she focused on the Who rather than the Why.
What an awesome, disturbing episode. Hours later, I still feel like somebody punched me in the gut. I was hoping hoping HOPING that Lane’s second attempt (I was thinking Pete’s shotgun) would fail like his first, but Pete’s face when he looked through the glass into Lane’s office pretty much sealed the deal.
Much like Walter White in BB, Lane’s great fault was his pride. Remember how much money Don loaned Pete in the S3 finale? And look at how much cash Roger throws around! Lane could have gotten out of that situation by admitting he needed help, but no, he’d rather die. Even his suicide note was only composed to save face. Sad sad sad sad sad.
If I’m not mistaken, wasn’t it Lane who informed Pete that Don had taken care of his partnership payment? Since he knew that and felt that Don had always been decent to him, I wonder why Lane wouldn’t have approached Don earlier for help. I suppose that would’ve been out of character, though…
@Quentincold I will say, my one complaint is that this whole “Lane is extremely proud” angle JUST appeared this season. Not saying it’s not believable, but it kind of came out of nowhere and was hammered really hard.
Another sad thing: remember Lane and Don’s drunken New Years celebration last season? The steak and Godzilla and the hookers? Sad that things had to end this way. :(
I agree that Lane’s embezzlement plot was a little forced, and a little bit of retcon with that character, since last year he made that loan to the agency along with the partners with seemingly no reservations.
But still, it’s not the worst offender in the show’s history by far (for me it’s Pete’s confession of love to Peggy in season 2 finale, probably my least favorite scene they’ve ever done). And it’s been pretty well handled. To echo Alan’s comments about Joan: even if you think Lane wouldn’t have done that, Lane DID do it, and the way the show handled the aftermath was grounded, complex, moving, and ultimately devastating.
TJ, gosh ,I LOVED that scene at the end of season 2 when Peggy tells Pete that they had a baby. I thought it was just devastating- I had to play it back twice to watch it again. How interesting that you found it to be the worst MadMen scene EVER.
Peggy’s half I enjoyed. I just thought Pete’s half was not well set up. And it was one of those “who talks like that–certainly not this guy” moments for me. The show has had a few (the elevator last night was one) but mostly even those work in context.
And I have tried to like that Peggy – Pete scene. I even watched the commentary on the DVD to hear them explain it. When they talked about how much they loved it… nope, I still didn’t get it.
the following is kinda dripping with sarcasem:
Sometimes when people kill themselves they leave behind friends/family/co-workers who can’t reconcile the past with the present.
Suicide is an unfathomable event that never proves a reliable testament to the victim’s/perpetrator’s past or character.
Regarding Ken, I didn’t think that the “underlings” were aware of the terms of Joan’s promotion; I thought only the partners were involved and wouldn’t likely speak of it to anyone else, given the shameful light the event would cast on them.
Additionally, I think Ken holds a permanent (and deservedly so) grudge against Pete for the fact that he’s been forced to torpedo his burgeoning (second) writing career, insofar as he had to retire his nom de plume and resume under a different one, both times directly Pete’s fault.
Dark laughter when the Jaguar kept sputtering; MGs were likewise rumored to stop running if you ran over a puddle or got caught in a hard rain (I had one & it’s true.) Poor sad Lane.
Ken was at the dinner where Herb made his demand to Pete, and where Pete didn’t shut it down. A few days later, they have the account, and Joan is a partner. Ken’s no dummy.
I had forgotten that he was at the dinner. Agreed, Ken’s no dummy and doesn’t seem to want any part of the seedy underbelly of the ad biz. He’s the good guy who tries to do the right thing.
I keep breaking rule #2 on posting comments, sorry. Pull my other comment on this post. I’m just getting antsy about how in the @Q#$! they are going to resolve this season.
I was hoping that Lane would see humor in the Jaguar and just end up in jail. Wishful thinking.
I’m confused about Ken’s discussion with Roger. He used to be against working with Dow because of his inlaw connection. So Roger convinced him by holding what over him?
Roger allowed Ken to plead ignorance of the event (the phone call setting up an appointment) to his father-in-law by telling him to say that he had no knowledge of the call because he was having drinks with his boss – as Roger & Ken were sitting together having drinks. This was in exchange for Ken not interfering with the appointment setup.
This conversation is going to have a lot significance in the future. It felt it has been underestimated in its importance, at least from comments I’ve read so far.
I think other things were implied, like how Joan achieved her partnership and other shading underpinnings of office life at SCDP.
The moment you know that it’s really over for Lane was in the garage when it dawns on him that his wife purchased the Jaguar for him. It’s the look on his face while his wife stands behind him. I watched the repeat just for those few seconds. The Jaguar not starting spared Mrs. Pryce. Lane’s suicide at the office doesn’t make it any easier for her, but at least she wouldn’t have to always wonder if the car was a trigger. Mrs. Pryce will return to England.
My mind went to Mrs. Pryce too when Lane attempted to get the Jaguar started. Finding out her husband used the gift to commit suicide … terrible.
Adding to the pain for Mrs. Pryce if Lane had been able to commit suicide in the car is that she almost certainly could not return it to the dealer and if the dealer kept the money paid for the car, there’d be no money left to pay the British taxes. At least with the car intact and not a crime scene, it’s plausible that the dealer would accept the return of the car given the circumstances.
Also, if Lane had succeeded in killing himself in the Jaguar, it would be a more public death and it would not at all helped the relationship between Jaguar and SCDP. Imagine the taglines other advertisers would bandy about – like “Jaguar – To Die For.”
Scrambling to find a RED Sharpie pen to customize a pair of Skipper panties for my MAD MEN Sally Draper doll: [www.flickr.com]…
Please check out [www.MyLifeInPlastic.com] for all my MAD MEN Barbie & Ken “prototype” One-Of-A-Kind dolls, including Fat Betty.
Creepy. Super creepy.
Funny. Super funny.
Yeah, I gotta vote creepy.
JUDGE NOT, LEST YE BE JUDGED.
LMAO!!! Sounds like something Glen would do.
New SCDP = Sterling Cooper Draper Pete? That’d save money on changing the logo.
Love it.
Maybe the “P” will now stand for “Partners”.
More importantly, how are they going to hide the fact that a full partner committed suicide in the office? Lie? And Jaguar’s car dealership head will surely circulate that Joan is available for hire. They really need to rename the firm or move to new offices or something to retool their image.
The 4 A’s will certainly need to know.
Sterling Cooper Draper Holloway, please. After Ken beats Pete to death. Because please, Matt Weiner, a little fanservice to heal over the last two weeks.
I thought Lane was a junior partner, despite his name being on the door.
Remember that Bert sent the entire office home due to a ‘building emergency’. I think it would be very easy for them to tell the staff that Lane had a heart attack or something, because I don’t believe the coroner’s office has to make the cause of death public, do they?
The P could be for Prostitute.
SCDP = Sterling Cooper Draper Prick, if they add Pete. But Joan is still going by Harris, and may continue to do so, since that is her son’s name.
As for the suicide becoming public – that’s a touchy subject. It depends on whether it’s newsworthy; a nobody (Don’s brother) hanging himself at a fleabag hotel, no newsworthy. A partner in an advertising firm hanging himself in his office? Maybe. Definitely if he would have jumped off the roof or down the elevator shaft. I’m interested to see how the writers handle it.
Maybe I interpreted it wrong but I thought Don’s “pitch” to Dow Chemicals was supposed to be taken as terrible and desperate, as though he went in unprepared and thought that he could rub his desperation to stay relevant onto Ray Wise to the point where he would take his business
I’d say partially right. Although Don is kind of frazzled and they’ve been waiting for 2 hours, he knows their work, he knows the brand’s history, and he knows how to connect to what they want–what they didn’t even think they knew they wanted. The only real problem for him is he betrays his desirousness. I mean, yeah, the whole pitch is about getting more, more, MORE! But you also have to remember, these people live in a different class from even Don. Don is rich, but nouveau riche. Dow Chemical was founded by the same Dow on the stock exchange. It’s an unslayable beast that mints money. They are big enough that they shouldn’t have to grub it out. Advertising is a formality that keeps their name on the lips of Americans and resentful foreigners. For him to seem that zealous can rub them the wrong way because he’s trying too hard when “we” have all made it. It’s a very un-Sterling thing for him to do, which is part of what they hint at when Roger is surprised and gets up after Don. In that room, Don is, in fact, Ginsberg. The other Dow men recognize their inadequacy but they don’t want to betray too much. That’s for when the doors are closed to the rabble. If they want to dominate even more–if they, as Coke, want to vanquish Pepsi once and for all–they will go with Don. As long as SCDP (or SCDC) flourishes, they’re exactly the right firm to sell plastics for Dow. After all, “The Graduate” is coming out.
Wrong. Don did his homework and was well prepared. Spewing facts left and right.
I thought Don was good in his Dow Chemical pitch. He loved the smell of napalm in the morning.
LOL Sharmayne!
Don knew exactly what he was doing in that meeting. He had nothing to lose and a lot to gain. His response to the napalm quip showed that he had done his research and knew his stuff. Don is fired up and ready for his second act (or third act, or fourth…)
It was not a “pitch” for a specific product. It was a meeting to open the door for the opportunity to pitch.
Robber Barons never have enough. And no matter how blue blooded, white shoe, well varnished the Dow executives may appear, they all want MORE. At their level, they do have enough, but being at their level breeds the same sense of entitlement that Peter Campbell has. Their arrogance allows them to believe that they are entitled to a bigger piece of the pie. Don keyed in on that feeling. The looks on the face of the executives in the room showed that they fully understood and believed what Don told them. Happiness is a drug addiction that requires ever larger doses. His pitch was on target.
I thought he came off as desperate also. Maybe this ploy will work in his favor, who knows?
WRONG. Don’s pitch was masterful. He attacked them head on, taking no prisoners. Instead of playing the slick, practiced ad man, he mirrored their “big business” stance, aggressive and almost angry, leaving the Dow executives zero doubt as to how he would sell their products. He sold the hell of of them!
I’m increasingly getting the vibe that Megan’s acting dreams are just not panning out. We keep hearing “I need your support when I’m a big actress” but it’s just not happening. Consequently, she’s always in a mood when Don comes home from work. It’s making a ripe atmosphere for Don going back to cheating, especially since he’s getting “hungry” again. Maybe Megan’s red-headed friend? Been speculating ever since that cute little “guess-who” moment from last week in the work-room.
Wasn’t it Thanksgiving when her parents were there? It’s not even Easter yet.
Megan has also changed her audition dress. Before it was that gold thing we’d seen her in a few times that Don made a point of identifying as her audition dress, but this time she wore black.
Maybe she’s superstitious. I don’t go to auditions or even act, so I don’t know if that’s a thing.
I think it’s like when Joan said to Peggy about the women Don marry, something like, “Don married someone beautiful who will be a failing actress.”
Not only that, remember in a previous episode when the producer wanted her to turn around? Yeah, he was checking her out. Megan being married is NOT going to help her career.
Quite, honestly, I don’t think Jessica Paré is that much of an actress. More Peggy, less Megan.
Did anyone else notice the number of cuts they did during the partners meeting scene? It was distracting and seemed sloppily done. Ah well, still a powerful episode.
I think the scene showed how far the new Joan has to go to get the formula right and how in some ways Joan is holding on to the comfort of her old role by constantly coaching her replacement.
This whole season has been filled with weird cuts and transitions, and I’m not even the kind of viewer who usually notices that sort of thing.
Yes, Slattery’s “Let’s go” was pitch perfect.
Did anyone else find it curious that there was not ONE reference in tonight’s script to the fact that Peggy has left the agency? It’s as if she’s suddenly become a nonperson. A major development like that, coming the very day the agency had won the Jaguar account, surely would have an impact, and be talked about.
I think that the placement of the episode on the show’s timeline was long enough after Peggy’s departure that people wouldn’t still be talking about it.
A month and a half is enough time to not reference regularly. I agree.
Good point. Maybe I should rephrase this. Does anyone find it disappointing that we, the audience, don’t get to have any sense of how such a big development played out at the office?
Y’all are forgetting the Draper credo: “It will shock you how much it didn’t happen.”
@Don. I enjoy that the show is putting some distance between us and Peggy leaving before showing us how the creative end of the business is functioning without her. More interesting to me to jump back in 2 or 3 months (or 15 or 16) after she leaves to see how normal operations have changed rather than showing the transition.
Since there was no depiction at all of the creative side of the business last night, they didn’t have to deal with it (which was the right thing, considering what else was going on).
I’m sure Ken feels a bit hurt and a little betrayed that Peggy left without even saying goodbye to him. Maybe that’s why he was so insouciant in his meeting with Roger; he believes Peggy is building a life raft for him over at CGC.
“I figure Pete finally gets his name on the logo after this.”
Lane’s estate will still owtn 20% (or whatever the number is), though, right? Because he invested some amount of money to get it started, so that’s still his money in the company. I guess, though, there’s not much harm in removing the name of the deceased partner (except it emphasizes the suicide to the world: “Didn’t you guys used to be SCDP?” “Yes, but we became SCDC after Lane hanged himself.”)
Here’s how that company life insurance works…
The company is the beneficiary, so after two years (suicide), it pays in the event of his death. They turn around and use that money to buy out his stake in the company. This does two things: 1) they don’t have to make business decisions with his wife holding a voting interest and 2) it gives his family immediate liquidity from his “asset”. Generally, that buyout is stating in a legal document accompanying the buy-sell or key man life insurance policy.
Thanks for that explanation, Luke. But I do recall Pete stating that the waiting period before the policy covered suicide was three years, and I’m sure the firm has been around that long (I don’t believe it has been). So, the firm may be on the hook to buy out Mrs. Pryce – if she’d accept it (she’d have to in order to pay off debts, but who knows?).
Should have read “not sure the firm…”
It kind of doesn’t make sense that with that much stake in the company, Lane didn’t have any money. Here are Don and Roger with ex-wives and kids to support – Lane only has one wife and kid, with some back taxes. How much could they possibly be spending? Even if Don fronted him for his share in the partnership, wouldn’t that have been payed back by now?
And speaking of which, if that money wasn’t paid back to Don, there might not be any partnership money for Lane’s wife to inherit.
Don only fronted Pete’s partnership share. Lane had to cash out his investments to put in his share; that’s what led to the British capital gains tax bill he couldn’t pay without “borrowing” from the firm.
Even if Don had fronted the money for Lane, nothing was official and the wife likely wouldn’t know it. I doubt Don would fight her to get his money back.
I suspect there may be more to Lane’s money problems than we know of (perhaps more chocolate bunnies in waiting). I think this story line isn’t over, and as I’ve said elsewhere, it will be interesting to see how it’s played out. It would almost have to be wrapped up next week. I don’t see this dragging on into the next season.
Hopefully we won’t see another practical joke pulled of by Teddy G., he of the RFK prank call, like a noose sent in the mail with an invitation to use it.
Ya think Don would have let the check/embezzlement go if he had realized what was going to happen? A “Human Resources” dilemma. This episode has reverberations into our time, where people are getting laid off/terminated with few options. Of course Lane’s personality pushed him into the inevitable trap with no real escape possible. Another powerful episode.
Don always protects the business.He did not care if Sal committed suicide, he just wanted Lucky Strike to stay. And he is not going to let anyone steal.
Don stated the primary reason Lane had to go: he could not be trusted. Allowing Lane to continue at SCDP would have been a cancer metastasizing; Don would always have to wonder about Lane’s administration of the company’s books. Lane was already broken as a man before he came to the company.
So I’m taking bets, in what episode next season does Glen Bishop get his red hunting cap and have a chat with a prostitute and make a reference to ducks and then ride the carousel in Central Park with Sally?
Sean H
Interesting that this storyline about a Brit who just couldn’t fit in in America takes place at the height of the British Invasion. Someone smarter than I will have to figure out what kind of statement Weiner was making here, but it CAN’T be a coincidence.
Airing on the Diamond Jubilee, no less.
All the talk of Lane joining the 4-A’s reminded me of my guys from Luck…and the Foray Stables. Miss those guys…
Can we please bring attention to the several instances of Jon Hamm’s excellent silent acting? I think the moment that stands out was when Roger read the resignation letter, and you can see the wave of different emotions cross his face. He felt guilty, he questioned whether he did the right thing, he wondered if there was any more he could have done, he tried to recount if Lane had shown any signs of how hopeless he felt. Just great.
And mixed in that was he not thinking he had a secret? They didn’t seem to know he had fired Lane and now that they have that resignation letter maybe they will never know?
Yes. Can you imagine the weight that would leave on somebody? No one else knows why Lane did it except Don…and he’s not going to tell anybody (other than Megan), so that’s pretty much a secret he’s got to carry for the rest of his life. It sucks immensely.
And Don is good at secrets… can’t help but think he will now feel really guilty – he was also a man needing a second shot but he wouldn’t give Lane the opportunity to have the ‘American Dream’.
Jon Hamm’s facial expressions amaze me constantly. I can think of a number of examples over the past five seasons that illustrate how he is such a fantastic actor. He is a master at the non-verbals.
When Weiner selected Jon Hamm for Mad Men, I recall he said that he could sense that Hamm had suffered loss in his life. Actors can and do call upon their own personal experiences in their roles. Hamm has had his share of very profound losses at a tender age.
I was struck by how many times characters in this episode shut the door and had a seat. It bookends, naturally, with the company’s inception, all made possible by Lane’s know-how, and now he and his know-how are gone, and I just don’t have a good feeling about what happens next.
It wasn’t until Don said he wanted Chevy instead of Jaguar that I realized landing the account wasn’t the victory it’d been talked up as, car or no, admiration of the 4-As or no.
I suspect that with every subsequent episode, Jaguar regrets its “letter” response to SDCP a few weeks ago. Now that a real company has inserted itself into a fictional TV story line, it’s on the hook to respond to such unsavory story lines as: the cars are crap, it’s big dealer demands Joan, Lane tries to kill himself in one but can’t because the darn thing won’t start, and now Don wants a low-end car company over Jaguar. Ouch! This is a cautionary tale for other companies who become a part of Mad Men. Imagine if Lucky Strike had taken the bait early on.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but Ken doesn’t know about Joan and Jaguar, right?
Nevermind, carry on!
it hasn’t been made clear, but we’re imagining that he could’ve figured it out since he was present for the initial “offer” at the restaurant that night.
I think he must know because he was at the dinner when the proposition was made, and then 2 days later she is a partner. I think that was an important part of what wasn’t stated at the conversation with Roger, but implied however.
Ken has to know. In the last episode, Ken was at the dinner with Pete when Herb Rennet from Jaguar said he wanted Joan. Ken made the remark later, “We are never getting Jaguar,” probably thinking Joan would never stoop to that level. Suddenly Joan is a partner? Yeah, he has to know Joan is why they got the account.
I think it was very telling that Ken specifically stated in this episode that he didn’t want to become a partner, i.e., “I don’t want to do what it takes to become and stay a partner.” Good for Ken for not selling his soul.
i thought that the talk of napalm and its use in various wars at the Dow meeting (plus the mention of the protestors) was really clever — and reminded me of what Roger and Dan had been through in the Korean War. there hasn’t been talk / focus on Vietnam but that is going to definitely be interesting as MAD MEN progresses.
i don’t know, the napalm discussion sort of bookended or foreshadowed the whole Lane suicide for me, brought on the palor of death. and contextualized Roger and Don’s reactions when they are in Lane’s office and outside the office. these are men who have been in a war and come out the other side.
Roger was in WWII, Don or Dan or more to the point, Dick Whitman served dishonorably in Korea.
I thought he was merely sent home because he was wounded.
“I thought he was merely sent home because he was wounded.” Correct. He was sent home, as Don Draper whose identity he had assumed, with a Purple Heart.
I thought the ‘napalm’ comment was a backhanded way of Dow
saying “We make things that the country doesn’t like and are probably unhealthy/nasty. Are you going to turn on us too?”
@ Alechemist. That’s how I took that question, too. And Don Draper had a great answer for it. A disingenuous answer, but a great one.
What an outstanding episode. I felt so bad when I laughed when the Jaguar wouldn’t start, then I got moist eyes when Lane tried to fix the car. Also I thought it right to show Lane and his horrible discolored face in the end instead of “decently” sparing us the view. I think it’s a great creative choice on Mad Men to really go for the disturbing shot and not shy away from it, but to only use it when it’s neccessary (like the shot of Sally’s bloody panties, which I’m sure crossed a line for some viewers, but adequately conveyed her shock).
I agree completely. The Jaguar scene was almost annoying to me first time through, since it was played for laughs a bit (Lane’s half-glasses monocle, for example). But in context, and as a bit of misdirection, it masterfully set up the gut-punch in Lane’s office. Man.
I don’t think Ken Cosgrove would have wanted to be a partner even before Joan prostituted herself. I think he’s always found the lifestyle to be distasteful. If Ken was scrutinized and blocked from writing before at his current position, then he would really be unable to pursue his writing career as a partner.