‘Mad Men’ – ‘Signal 30’: Down goes Campbell! Down goes Campbell!

A review of tonight’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I build a bridge between two planets…
“Wait til your honeymoon’s over.” -Pete
“Signal 30” brings up a subject we haven’t heard about in quite some time, as it turns out Ken still has the fiction-writing bug that made Pete and Paul so jealous back in season one. His tales have taken a turn away from the autobiographical and into the science-fiction realm, including a story that his wife Cynthia describes at Pete and Trudy’s dinner party as involving a bridge between two planets that falls apart when its robot caretaker removes a bolt, killing everyone on it.
Wreckage is a big part of the hour, which takes its title from the horrific driving safety film that Pete is required to watch as part of his driver’s ed class, and most of the carnage comes out of failed attempts by Pete, Lane and Ken to be more than they are by building bridges from one world to another.
Ken – the one man at Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce who’s always viewed the job as merely that, and not the sum total of his existence – continues his writing on the side, but is forced to scrap all his old stories, and his old pen name, when Cynthia dishes about it to Pete, and Pete in turn rats him out to Roger. (Roger’s been dealing with professional disappointment all season, and as “a fellow unappreciated author,” he takes his frustrations out on one of the few people left at the firm lower on the totem pole than himself.) Still, Ken gets off relatively easy: he seemed uneasy about the science fiction stories even as he was describing them to Peggy, and he already has a new nom de plume, and story, by that evening.
Lane and Pete don’t end the work day on such an upbeat note, unfortunately. Lane, who’s already struggling to bridge his love of America with his wife Rebecca’s longing for queen and country, decides to take a turn as an account man. But he doesn’t have the gift for it in the way that Ken can write stories about robots and aliens. He fumbles his way through a dinner date with friend and prospective client Edwin and has the account taken away by Pete. And when Roger turning the evening into a trip to an upscale local whorehouse blows up on everyone(*), Lane’s temper in turn brings out an ugly side of Pete. Like Roger with Ken, Pete’s looking for someone he can beat up on, and Lane – socially awkward Lane, who understandably fears irrelevance at a business that already employs Joan Holloway – makes an easy target.
(*) “Caught with chewing gum on his pubis” is just a funny phrase. It just is. Sorry, Lane.
But where Roger’s threat to fight Pete back in the premiere was just an idle one, Lane absolutely means it, and his training in the rules of the Marquess of Queensbury turns out to outweigh whatever advantage Pete’s youth might provide him. He gives Pete the beating that Pete’s deserved, off and on, for much of the life of the series(**), but it’s not tremendously satisfying for him because he’s still been called out for his marginal role in the agency, and his poor job handling the account in the first place. And then Lane nearly makes things much worse for himself by trying to build a bridge between his work relationship with Joan and a hypothetical romantic one. He’s only saved by the tremendous affection and respect Joan has for him, which leads her to open his office door but not walk out it, and to change the subject back to everyone in the office’s desire to deck Pete.
(**) And the beating I imagine Lane wishes he had given his pimp cane-wielding father.
And if nothing else, Lane can take satisfaction in having won the fight. Pete’s left with nothing, not just because he got beat up by a middle-aged fop, but because he’s consumed with a feeling of want without ever really knowing what it is he wants.
Long ago and far away, Pete wanted to be Don Draper. Well, now he is. If anything, he’s got things better than Don did back in season 1, because Trudy is a better wife, mother to his kids and all-around human being than Betty could ever be for Don. (Even Don likes Trudy enormously, and Don likes almost nobody.) And absolutely none of it satisfies him. Even now that Trudy seems to have finally gotten herself composed, Pete’s scoping out teenage Jenny at his driver’s ed class. And when that plan fails after a more age-appropriate suitor steps in his way, Pete’s more than happy to go to the whorehouse, where he doesn’t want the hooker to act like either a housewife or a virginal teen, but simply as someone who will treat him like the king he so desperately wants to be.
And it turns out that Pete wants to be a king who’s loved, not feared. He’s nakedly desperate for Don’s approval at the dinner party – and then resentful, as always, when Don proves his manliness by re-fixing the faucet after Pete botched it – angry at Don’s disapproval on the cab ride home from the whorehouse, and then simply lonely and confused in the elevator with Don, where he confesses, “This is an office. We’re supposed to be friends!“(***)
(***) That’s a very Michael Scott line, and while Pete and Michael aren’t exactly cross-decade counterparts for one another, there’s a sense with both that they were never properly taught how human beings interact with one another, and have been faking their way through it as adults. They just take their cues from different sources, with Pete copying more successful men, while Michael borrows everything from pop culture.
And the funny/sad thing is that Pete is so desperately trying to become a Don Draper who doesn’t quite exist at the moment. This Don, amazingly, is happy. He is at peace with himself and his place in the world. He’s probably not as driven at work as he should be, and he’s still a misanthrope in general, but Megan (for now, at least) has turned out to be everything he dreamed she would be when he impulsively proposed to her. She’s the partner he wants, at work and at home. She helped him build a bridge between his Don Draper and Dick Whitman sides, and he’s doing okay.
But just because Don’s doing so much better than Pete and Lane at the moment doesn’t mean his newlywed bliss will last. We’ve seen Roger and Jane, and now Pete and Trudy. As Ken’s story reminds us, all it can take is the removal of one bolt for a bridge between worlds to collapse.
Some other thoughts:
* John Slattery took his third turn behind the camera after two directorial stints last season, and he continues to have particularly strong command of the comedic moments, once again getting big laughs out of Elisabeth Moss reaction shots (and, in this case, Christina Hendricks). And, as with Jon Hamm’s episode a few weeks ago, there were some transitions that called attention to themselves: the rhythmic tapping of Jenny’s flip-flop leading into the rhythmic dripping of the leaky kitchen faucet, a shot of Ken exiting Peggy’s office cutting into a nearly-identical shot of Lane welcome Pete into his, and the dissolve of Pete’s face in the office to his face at the driver’s ed class. Not sure if those choices are Slattery’s, the editor’s, Matt Weiner’s, or some combination.
* Weiner, by the way, gets shared credit for this script with Frank Pierson, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of “Dog Day Afternoon” (and nominated for “Cool Hand Luke” and “Cat Ballou,” both close to the period when this season takes place).
* I quite liked the atmosphere at the Campbell dinner party as it raged on and everyone became plausibly but not uncomfortably drunk. Everyone was just sweaty and a little too candid, with Megan unable to stop herself from excitedly blurting out “Cynthia!” when Mrs. Cosgrove’s name finally came up in conversation.
* Also loved everyone’s reactions to the crying yet adorable baby. Not sure Jon Hamm’s ever smiled that broadly on the show before.
* “Mad Men” thankfully doesn’t do a whole lot of temporal irony humor, where something a character says is funny only in the context of what we know in the present, but it can work on occasion, like Pete bragging about his Wilt Chamberlain-sized hi-fi.
* Trudy’s endless story about the origin of the Cos Cob name at least provides some value to Ken, who borrows the name Coe for a character in his new story.
* Where most of last season’s episodes took place roughly a month apart, time has slowed down a bit the last few weeks. Betty and the kids were celebrating the 4th of July two episodes ago, the Richard Speck killings that haunted everyone in last week’s show took place on July 14, and and early in this hour, Lane watches the 1966 World Cup final, which was played on July 30.
* That also means that Joan went back to work pretty quickly after she kicked Greg to the curb, given that her presence at the office is already just a fact of life, rather than deserving of comment.
* Interesting, but not surprising, that Ken and Peggy have a pact to make sure the other has a job at wherever they leap to. Those two have always had a good professional bond, going back to their work together on the radio commercial in the season 1 finale.
* Another sign of how relatively at ease Don is at this point in his life: not only does he briefly discuss his life on the farm in front of work colleagues, but he tells the madam that he grew up in a whorehouse. (Though I’m not sure on the chronology there, since his mother died in childbirth and he was quickly taken to Archie and Abigail’s farm. Was he speaking metaphorically, or was there some point in his childhood where they sent the whore-son back to the whorehouse?)
* A sign that I’ve caught “Suburgatory” fever: I added several exclamation points to the name “Ryan Shay” in my notes when I recognized actor Parker Young as “Handsome” Hanson, who blocked any shot Pete had at young Jenny.
* Insert “obligatory, increasingly unconvincing reminder that the reviews eventually won’t come this quickly” here.
What did everybody else think?
I’ve found myself groaning a lot at the last few episodes. It seems as if Weiner is really trying to shove it into the collective viewers face how much of an auteur he is and how much symbolism there is in every scene. Rather than let us enjoy the major plot and personal developments that have been occurring, we’re forced to bathe in monsoons of style. Not that there haven’t been things to enjoy, but considering how high the praise of this show has been during its hiatus, and the quality of other dramatic television currently, this season has started off as relatively disappointing.
Yeah, Ken narrating Pete’s exact feelings at the end was kind of lazy.
But Pete is a very emotionally underdeveloped guy overall, so it worked out okay.
I respectfully disagree. Thought that Ken’s final scene provided a sense of hope & dedication (in the home & heart, rather than just at work).
Ken & Pete always have been competitors, and while Pete is winning, in terms of accounts but not fist-fights, at work, Ken is definitely more fulfilled than Pete is at home. Pete trying to undermine Ken’s other professional pursuits is very interesting. Appreciated that Ken kept at it with another pen name change. Don & Ken definitely have the whole secret personalities thing in common
Favorite episode of the season (potentially of the entire series). Not just because of the Holy Cross shout-out (probably made thanks to Slattery’s Boston connection). This episode had mad antics.
I have to disagree. I think the season has been great so far, there seems to be much more levity than in previous years. This is one of the few dramas on tv that successfully toggles between comedy and drama, probably because the actors on it are all so good and versatile. I loved the scene where Don fixes the sink, very sexy! Made up for the hideous jacket that Megan made him wear.
I think that probably came off as more negative than I intended it to. What I meant to say was that there were a lot of great moments and themes in this episode, but the subtext was so prevalent that they weren’t allowed to breathe and be enjoyed for what they are. I didn’t really mind the Cosgrove voice over at the end, but the sound of the leaky faucet dropping water, adding to Pete’s misery, was overkill, imho.
And I really mean relative when I say disappointing. Just that if this show is going to assert itself as the best of the generation, it probably is going to do it with this season, and so far it hasn’t really done that for me. I end episodes not really knowing how I feel about them, whereas with others like Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, and Homeland, after many eps I find my mind being blown due to their greatness and in a stupor unable to wait a week for the next installment.
I think you’re basically right about the heavy-handed symbolism and that it is a growing weakness of the writing. However, I thought this was a great episode, the best of what’s been the worst season thus far (high standard to compare to, but still…)
I agree to certain extent. Mad Men has always been pretty “on the nose”- as many people have commented on throughout the series- with it’s symbolism in an attempt to highlight themes running throughout the episodes. It does seem to be more heavy handed this year. At first I felt the reoccurrence of the leaking faucet added a haunting quality to the parting shot in Signal 30 but upon reflection it definitely could’ve been nixed. However that is such an insanely minor complaint. I feel the writing continues to be fantastic.
I’m really enjoying season 5, though. MM still has the ability to blow my mind and I’m hesitant to compare it to Game Thrones or Homeland, considering both of those shows have only aired 13 episodes each and are radically different in concept and genre.
I’ll admit that if there’s one thing I like about hit-you-over-the-head symbolism, it’s that I don’t feel like I have to stop and analyze every scene of the show in detail.
I’ve enjoyed every episode of this season so far. It’s been so interesting watching how the 1960’s were changing and the sometimes subtle/sometimes not effects it has had on these characters.
Great effen episode. By far and away the best one this season. And so much for getting sleep tonight, huh Alan
My 2nd favorite Mad Men episode next to The Suitcase, of course
I quite enjoyed the covert shout-out to Lost with the Charles Whitmore slip-of-the-tongue.
And how quick Don was to correct the last name of Whitman. That was interesting. Almost a “did you catch it” moment?
it’s interesting how much matt weiner has been putting in references to famous killings and crimes. with don in such a happy (and consequently boring) place, i wonder if weiner’s setting us up for some kind of tragic death for megan. lots of riots in new york that year — also less likely, the zodiac murders in SF — coming up.
@Brandon: I think the lingering shot of Don’s expression when he said “Whitman” made the “wink” kinda obvious.
@JAE KIM Since last week I’ve been thinking that they may be foreshadowing death for Meagan. We know Don and Meagan aren’t going to just live happily ever after, so something’s got to give. We’ve already seen Don destroy a marriage through his vices, so that’s out. Meagan could cheat on him, but that’s too on the nose (plus, then we’d have two ex-Mrs. Drapers to follow around). It would make sense to have Don finally do everything right only to have it violently ripped away, with Meagan left as that shining angel that Don saw as he awoke from his nightmare last week.
@HUELL GOODMAN @JAE KIM Interesting theory, especially given Don’s doodle of a noose in his first scene, followed by him telling Megan immediately afterward that going to the suburbs makes him want to blow his brains out. You might be right that death is on the horizon.
It seems as though they are setting Pete up for a suicide. He even says at the end of the episode that he has nothing.
Hamm deserves an Emmy just for the way he said “Whitman.” The whole character was right there in the line reading.
They also mention Pete’s gun. It could be a foreshadowing or the emerging of the gun culture in America. It would be interesting to know how many people owned guns as to how many own one today. Maybe the two violent stories are examples of over sensationalized fear that helped create a growing gun culture.
Yea there does seem to be a McNulty from Season 4 vibe here for Don. He steps out of the madness and views it all, thinking but for the grace of god I’m not there. While other characters grow and fail and struggle. But something tells me he’ll be back in there by seasons end.
Ciotog, I totally agree. The way he delivered it; it looked like he was really paining to say it. As a proud UT alum, I was a bit conflicted with the mention of our most infamous moment. Still, even when Jenny mentioned it before the dinner party scene, I didn’t make the Whitman connection until Don corrected whoever it was that said it. I don’t think there’s much to it–really just coincidence–but still pretty cool.
Mary, I think you’re grasping at straws. I don’t see any plausible relevance to the story. But since you’re curious, Wikipedia states that “throughout the 1970s” (the earliest date they mention) gun ownership “ranged from 45-50%”; in 2004, it was 36.5%. So ownership actually shrank, not grew.
@ZORRO I’m not sure what to make of Don’s noose doodle (noodle?). With Matt Wiener I always assume he’s 5 steps ahead of us, so if he’s tossing in such obvious symbolism I wonder if he’s trying to throw us off. It could be that he’s just trying to convey the ominous mood of the nation at the time. The shocking death/”anyone can go” card is such a staple of the modern cable drama, Mad Men has yet to play it in 4 seasons and everyone seems to think it *has* to happen. Maybe Wiener is playing with those expectations.
One thing I don’t see him doing is killing off a major character unless it is essential to move the story forward. I hate to say it, but I don’t think Pete’s death would have a huge long term impact on the other main characters. They’d be shocked, Roger and Don would get drunk, talk about mortality and everyone would move on. Actually, I think a failed suicide attempt by Pete could drive home the point, and involve some dark humor. Pete’s too rich a character to kill off for shock value.
Wasn’t the ‘Lost’ character’s name Widmore, not Whitmore? Based on that alone, I guarantee Weiner wasn’t trying to reference ‘Lost’, but only to have the wrong last name so Don/Dick could correct them on cue – that aspect of it was both brilliant and funny.
Loved this one so much. And I couldn’t help but notice that the whore Roger went off with bore a not-so-subtle resemblance to a certain Mrs. Harris.
That’s what immediately occurred to me too. I have to imagine it’s only a matter of time before he’s back with the real thing.
I noticed that as well. While the Madam reminded me a lot of Fat Betty (but wearing Meaghan’s yellow.)
I like how Roger has just accepted that he is the “Professor Emeritus of Accounts” at the firm. Much less angry about everything this week (though maybe it will come back next week…)
Of course, Roger still offered to front the entire bill for the initial dinner with the Jaguar exec. He’s still trying to solve all his problems with money
@JERSEYRUDY Seriously! Maybe Cosgrove should keep his night job. If he can leave Sterling’s office empty handed, how do we depend on him to separate clients from their money?
Roger’s ordering Cosgrove to quit his writing hobby; that SCPD provides Cosgrove all he needs, while Roger spends more than half the working day tanked to the gills? BTW, Roger was immaculate in that striking black suit. The contrast to the silver hair was stunning.
@SHARMAYNE Not only that, but Roger spent all of last season sitting in his office dictating his own stupid book – on company time!
What Roger should have done is handed Cosgrove a fat cash advance to edit/ghost-write a new sci-fi edition of Sterling’s Gold. Roger could be some kind of big pimpin’ Inspector Spacetime in a silver jumpsuit with a robot sidekick to light cigarettes and prepare drinks.
Anybody else make a connection between the “tapping” of the water faucet/girl’s shoe and the mention of Edgar Allen Poe? Not that Pete is guilty of murder like in the Tell Tale Heart, but there is certainly an ongoing internal conflict that in consuming him.
Funny since we had a promotional commercial for Edgar Allen Poe as mystery detective superhero. Had me laughing for awhile.
We did have “The Tell Tale Pubis.”
I took the water faucet to more of a Chinese water torture especially when the show closed with the dripping noise.
Yes! Also interesting is that the Texas shooter, Charles Whitman, was from an upper middle class family whose father was successful in the plumbing contract business.
Edgar Allen Whitman, now that’s a nom de plume
Mr. Cosgrove, I see you fashion yourself a composer as well? And, as you are now aware, I moonlight as a writer of patriotic fiction. But who cares? This country was built and run by worse stories than anything you or I have managed to type onto our Underwoods.
I need video of “Nope. Nope. Okay…” immediately.
Dear Internet:
I’d like a mash-up of Lane’s Victorious Bout with the sprightly jingls “Fighting Trousers” by Professor Elemental, tout-suite. Like, NOW.
TIA,
CGI
The Internet let me down last week. :(
I was hoping for a version of last week’s episode where just as Peggy reaches for her purse the tuba music from Curb Your Enthusiasm starts playing.
I’m a little concerned about the “New Don.” I’m beginning to worry that the show wants us to believe that he wouldn’t have cheated on Megan. I know that conversation was supposed to be about Pete but I found Don’s Mother Superior act annoying.
The emptiness at the core of Pete Campbell is such an interesting subject. I have always believed his strengths are linked to his weaknesses – because he’s always moving forward, he can never enjoy the present.
It was hardly an act of superiority. For one, Don didn’t even bring it up. Anything less than a high-five was going to be disappointing to Pete in his state of mind, so he took Don’s silence as disapproval. That entire conversation was born out of Pete’s projections.
Once confronted, all Don did was say he hoped Pete didn’t keep making the same mistakes he did. He even absolved Roger from guilt by admitting “he’s miserable,” as if that’s an excuse.
I really think that this is the Don of the new age. But after last week, I don’t think Don intends to go back to a roaming sex life unless that aforementioned bolt gets pulled out. My money is that it’s all going to fall apart over work somehow.
Don Draper strikes me as the type of man to never “pay for it” feeling there is no sport in it.
I’m sure he doesn’t want work associates privy to his private life & definitely not in this context.
“Don Draper strikes me as the type of man to never “pay for it” feeling there is no sport in it.”
Except Don was paying for it at the start of last season.
Well now I feel vindicated for standing up for Don when a commenter called him a “cheating prick” a few episodes back. (At least for now.) I still have a hunch Megan might cheat @ some point. (Maybe with Handsome, joke.)
I would watch a Suburgatory/Mad Men spinoff where a Ryan Hanson Shay swipes hot women from undeserving guys.
It seems as if Pete Campbell is more miserable than ever. For at least two Campbell scenes, my fingers were itching to be wrapped around his neck. So the Campbell/Pryce fight club scene in the board room was pure schadenfreude for me, besides being gut-busting funny. Pete’s coffin-sized living room stereo just isn’t enough. Sure it sounds like an orchestra in a box, but there is always something better — like Lincoln Center. When we see Trudy through Campbell’s eyes, asleep and done up in rollers and housecoat, his disillusionment is profound. It’s just not feeling like he thought it would. Even when Campbell walked out of the prostitute’s bed, he looked more beaten down than when Pryce decked him. This isn’t going to end well.
The thing I’m wondering about is whether the whorehouse visit gets back to Megan. Infidelity or not, that creates conflict.
Mad Man walks into a whorehouse…
Fantastic episode. I really hope it’s enough for Vincent Kartheiser to get that long overdue Emmy nomination.
I love that they have a pact! *sigh*
I can’t believe that Don let the madam know he was a whore-son. That’s why she smiled and paid for his drinks, right?
It keeps stunning me how he so casually drops little facts about his DW background now. I hope it doesn’t come back to bite him.
I think these casual references to Don’s real past are meant to show us that he’s become more comfortable with who he is and was. For instance,the scene with Megan on the way home could have never happened with Betty. She wouldn’t have been turned on by Don fixing the faucet,and I’m sure no roadside hanky panky. Same reason Don didn’t partake of the whorehouse offerings. Why go out for hamburger when you’ve got prime rib at home? “New Don” is happy. He loves his wife and his probably as happy as he’s ever been.
Yeah, and great lines like “I’m too drunk for you to drive” would have been completely wasted on Betty.
As to Don’s past, I don’t think anyone really knows about Dick or Don’s true past, so there’s nothing to cover up.
Also, the Madam using his expertise on whorehouses and asked him if she should install a television? Don saying, “why would you want to”. Interesting subtext going on there. An ad man (and a television character) asking why you would want to distract clients with ads and television shows.
@JAMIE – Betty and Francine lusted after Don when he was building Sally’s playhouse in season one. And Betty tried to have have sex with Don in his new car in season two but he refused.
I think C’s hit on Betty’s thing. She wouldn’t necessarily been turned on by Handiman Don, but she would definitely have been turned on by other women seeing her husband as Superman.
Upon a second viewing, I’m going to say that Kenneth=the robot; Peggy=the bolt. Kenny’s going to bolt the firm, taking Peggy with him and the house of cards that is SCDP is going to come a fallin’ down. Too obvious for it to happen this way, though.
@HAMPSHI- Bravo! How about Pete as robot and bolt? As much of a manchild Pete is, he’s the only one doing work and getting any kind of business anymore. The show has a made a point of Don mentally checking out at work and Roger being ineffective. Now we know that Lane doesn’t have “it” either.
1) The Pete-Lane fight was probably my favorite scene of the series.
2) I liked how Don corrected everyone at the dinner party that the shooter at The University of Texas was named “Whitman”
I love both Community and P&R, but Mad Men is without question the funniest show on television.
You could make a completely legitimate case that it would be a serious contender for Best Comedy Emmy.
When the revelation that Ken Cosgrove has become a shitty sci-fi writer is not even close to a highlight you know you’ve just seen an amazing episode.
I never got the impression Cosgrove was a shitty writer. He seemed pretty successful at it.
Hmm. Probably just be my personal biases as to the quality of most sci-fi lit then.
Ken always seemed (to me) to be the type of guy who would want to make grand, Steinbeck-esque commentaries on humanity (i.e. the “Gold Violin” of what seems like ages ago). Churning out Sci-fi novels (whatever their quality) strikes me as more of a Paul Kinsey pursuit.
And other writers and creative types have always reacted positively to him. And I thought I caught a glimmer of respect in Don’s eye at the poetic idea of the robot that can only control his one bolt. And his writing at the end seemed pretty good to me. I liked the “Death waiting, clipping his nails” image, though I’m not nearly well-read enough to know for sure that it isn’t unoriginal.
I must have misread it then. Watching nearly every other character get (metaphorically) kicked in the balls every week seems to have conditioned me to ignore when someone actually does something successful.
The mere idea of Ken as a fiction writer is pretty comical, never mind whether or not he’s actually good at it.
Also, wasn’t Ken published in the Atlantic the last time we saw him writing? Here Kinsey thought he was the most cultured person in the office and then bumbling, nice guy Kenny came out of nowhere with actual talent. It was one of those great, “Mad Men Smack-down” moments.
And in this episode even Peggy was impressed with the one story she read…and she wouldn’t lie!
Ken Cosgrove IS Kilgore Trout….
something else they may be making reference to with Cosgrove: there was another frustrated Sixties ad-man who wrote fiction in his spare time, until finally becoming a full-time novelist in the ’70s: Don DeLillo.
I didn’t get the sense that Ken’s writing was in any way “shitty”. I believe that Peggy was truly sincere in her admiration for the story of the woman who laid eggs (” Wow”, she whispered). I’m aware of how funny that sounds, but in the first season his short story , ” How To Tap A Vermont Maple” was published in The Atlantic, and they really aren’t known for publishing shit. In a later season, Sal becomes aware Ken’s artistic depth,talent, and differentness from the others in the office, and feeling an admiration and affinity, develops an unrequited crush. Basically , if he’s good enough for Sal, he’s good enough for me!
I like to think Cosgrove grows up to be L. Ron Hubbard. :)
(Or if not that, then Phillip K. Dick.)
Love Phillip K. Dick!!! Actually, I was thinking about him when someone disparaged the quality of Sci-Fi writers. Ken Cosgrove , while apparently talented, is FAR too balanced and sane to become PDK. I really wouldn’t wish that on anyone.
I think one of the things about sci fi, especially short stories, is that the really thoughtful, mature versions are highly allegorical and don’t boil down well into synopses because the virtue is in the telling, not the concept.
About Cosgrove’s sci-fi robot pulling out the bolt and collapsing an entire bridge, I couldn’t help but be reminded of the computer Hal in 2001: A Space Odyssey. Modern technology gone horribly wrong. In the end, it’s still the human’s fault.
To be blunt, if Ken were a lousy writer, Farrar, Straus wouldn’t touch him — then, as now, they’re mostly a high-toned literary house, and it’d be a big break for any SF writer to be published by them, especially back then. If he were published by FS(G), he’d most likely be positioned as a crossover smash, ready to break out of the pulps.
Still, it was a shame not to have at least one guy ask Ken whether he felt provocative writing a robot-goes-nuts story without acknowledging (or, discarding) Asimov’s Laws of Robotics, or at least asking him about Bester’s work (since he did his ground-breaking novels while working for magazines), or what he thought about the New Wave young pups coming up… it was a glorious time for SF authors, to break big or break bad, and Cosgrove, by picking up another pseudonym and carrying on, is right in the middle of it.
Great episode. Loved them getting back to the carousing that often becomes an important part of their client relationships and the fallout that comes from it. For a show that’s often so serious, the frat boy environment of the office lends itself to some great comedic moments.
And loved Lane taking it to Pete, especially after watching Game of Thrones. He went Greyjoy and paid the iron price for respect.
You know what?–by the end, that was a pretty good day for Lane. He got to assert his masculinity by beating the tar out of Pete, he got his place in the agency reaffirmed by Joan (and by the others’ “rescuing” of his account work crashing and burning), and he even got a consequence-free kiss of Joan for his troubles.
This season almost feels like a completely different show. Pete Campbell crying in an elevator with Don? That’s so ridiculous and yet it worked for me. Great job by Vincent Cartheiser.
Can we have more conversations between Don and Trudy?
Do the men of the show seem creepier this season? Pete trying to hook up with the high school girl, Harry and Don with the young girls at the concert.
Don is Pete’s father. Always has been. The elevator scene wrapped it up perfectly. The real irony is that Pete doesn’t know how to achieve what he wants – which is to become his own romanticized version of Don – but, Don achieved it by literally becoming someone else. Pete is stuck being Pete.
Pete was creepy, but I’m not sure quite as creepy as when he bribed/blackmailed the German au pair into bed.
I predict Pete becomes Humbert Humbert about 20 years.
Huell: Good one. Lol.
Don’s conversation with the cute girl at the Stones concert was great; he wasn’t hitting on her, but they were both circling each other, coming from very different worlds. And Don wasnt trying to impress her, like most older men would. That was a GREAT scene.
Matt Weiner has trouble using the actress who plays Trudy ( Alison Brie) because she’s busy on another TV series (Community?) She’s a good balance to Pete and pushes back with Don better than most women. But I don’t expect we’ll see too much of her this season. BTW, anyone notice that dinner main course? Beef Wellington…that’s a lot of work for someone with a young baby in the house!
Just brilliant. Much more the “Mad Men Movie” than episode 1. Flat out: that was a masterpiece.
About the Ken Cosgrove narration at the end. I imagine it might be the one part of this episode that is divisive. Normally, that kind of dotting-the-i in this show can be eye-rolling, but here it felt more like some of the flourishes in There Will Be Blood, where the filmmaker knows he has a masterpiece within grasp and decides to swing for the fences right up to the end. For me, it worked perfectly.
Certainly the best of the season and one of the very best they’ve ever done.
Agree with you completely. I wasn’t paying full attention in my first viewing to everything Ken was saying/writing at the end. And thought it was a wonderfully poignant ending when I caught it the second time around.
Also, if your inappropriate crush gets hit on by a guy nicknamed Handsome, it’s time to abort mission.
Superlike! LOL, as the kids say.
Great delivery.
tremendous!
Didn’t Pete look gray all through the episode? Somehow extra squirrelly and deserving a beat down.
that receding hairline is creeping back horribly too.
He looked like an eager beaver, literally, when Don arrived at his party.
It’s amazing how much Pete idolizes Don still. It’s almost like Don is his father-figure; especially since Don bailed him out at the firm last season.
I’ve been a Betty defender for a while. But this episode proved (at least for me) that she has become non-essential. When everyone at the office is firing on all cylinders the people in the Francis mansion don’t enter my mind at all.
That works great for one episode, but you can’t go a whole season without Don’s kids, especially Sally. And you can’t tell stories about Sally without Betty being some kind of presence.
I admit to not being as enamored of Sally as most other viewers seem to be, so I would personally not be opposed to the Drapers taking a backseat to SCDP and serving merely in supporting roles.
But it seems other people do not feel the same way. It took a while for me to recognize the complexity of the Joan character, so maybe it’s a similar situation.
I can’t stand Sally. I have no idea why people are so obsessed with her.
Anonymous, I think a lot of people who watch the show like Sally because they were her age around the time the show is set.
Not sure what website I saw this on but I saw a comparison of Mad Men characters to Game of Thrones characters. The one that really stood out for me was Pete Campbell to Jofferey Baratheon and now I can’t stop seeing it. Especially tonight when he wanted to be treated like a king.
[www.thedailybeast.com]
I’ve been shipping Lane and Joan since the revelation that Lane actually appreciates and respects Joan back in season… whichever. So of course, the show won’t give it to me.
What a fantastic scene though. Masterfully having Joan off screen made it full of suspense, until the inevitable dismissal of that possibility. It really made me feel for Lane.
@ Fran- “why can’t I get everything good at once?” LOL
I know cooler heads should prevail, but am I the only one who wants to see this?
Even better…the line about how he used to “lie” and say his mother “loved his father more than him, which is of course impossible”! I wish I could remember it correctly…best laugh of the night for me.
Roger always has the best lines!
“Cup of What?” – LoL
“I dont know about you two, but I was backing Lane.”= = :D
“And my wife loves fur, you don’t see my growing a tail.”
“And my wife loves fur, you don’t see ME growing a tail.”
While you alluded to it in your piece, to me, this episode was all about emasculation. Pete’s emasculated by Lane and the fight as well as always by Don (and the sink incident), Lane’s emasculated by his Jaguar friend (esp when asked what he does at SCDP and being thought of as a “homo”), Ken feels emasculated by the world because of his writing and nowadays Roger is always being emasculated.
Also, it’s weird that you think Don is “happy”. While he definitively feels better and more secure with Mehan than he remembers with Betty and he’s not cheatizng on her (much to my chagrin) his horniness and lewdness around her seems… off. It’s just that “happy” just seem like the correct word
Seems like normal honeymoon behavior to me. Plus, he’s clearly trying to be a better person (and succeeding a lot of the time). I don’t know what will happen with the marriage, but I buy the current infatuation.
Interesting meditation on masculinity, and how incredibly damaging it is to men who are as consumed in achieving some ethereal ideal of that as women are in achieving impossible perpetual youth and perfection (see Ashley Judd article). And how damaging that insatiable need to “feel like a man,” at all times can be for a relationship–as it can become, as we see with Pete, truly insatiable.
It was a long time coming for Pete, and yet unfulfilling that it was Lane who gave him some of the beating that’s been coming to him for years.
It’s an amazing description for Pete…I could think of a million mean words to describe him before “grimy” and “pimp”, but coming from Lane, it totally fits.
And Don — awesome jacket at the dinner party. So Wimp Sanderson. Just great.
I think Lane was absolutely the perfect one to give Pete the beat-down–he’s the guy at the office Pete has zero respect for. (He doesn’t have much for Roger, either, but I think he knows Roger used to be a power in the business, and he would never question Roger’s manhood.) Getting beaten by Lane, especially in front of the others, was far more humiliating than getting beaten up by anyone else, except maybe Peggy.
It’s 1:17 and I’m still thinking about Mad Men. If season five continues to be this strong, I’ll continue to disregard your reminders. I haven’t been this exhilarated by an hour of TV since “The Sopranos”.
This episode felt VERY (especially later-season) Sopranos-esque. I was reminded instantly of Bobby and Tony’s brawl when Lane and Pete started to throw-down, and the small character beats here and there that illuminated so many things were right out of the David Chase playbook.
By far my favorite episode this season.
It seemed very ‘Sopranos-esque to me. The whore house scene with one person not partaking, the scene at the end on the elevator with Pete and Don could have just as easily been Christopher and Tony (even Don’s mannerisms reminded me of how Tony would have looked) and I was actually foreseeing a drunken fight at the Campbell’s that night just like Bobby and Tony at the lakehouse.
More episodes like this please…
I found great pleasure in seeing Pete get beat down by Lane. I like Lane and Pete is just a spoiled brat. It was nice to see that the spoiled, uber wealthy child that Pete is get pushed down a peg or two throughout the entire episode. He’s got a house, a wife, a child, and a great job and he thinks everything should land in his lap. Great to see him lose some dignity.
Cooper almost got a chance to shine.
Ah, maybe next week…
Every season, I dread Bert Cooper’s going to die. Some of his gems tonight:
“Believe me, Nixon’s lying in wait.”
“You don’t stop a war ‘before’ an election.”
“This is medieval.”
and after the fight when he told Joan to cancel the meeting…
I loved the “cancel the meeting” comment and hoped Alan might use it in his “as soon as I” line
Is it just me or did that Madam look like Adele?
EXACTLY like Adele! I seriously thought it was her before she started talking
I saw that, too!! Haha.
Anyone else get the feeling Pete’s downward spiral will conclude with a murder or suicide? Murder has been prominently foreshadowed this season (speck, the Texas a&m shooting), he’s troubled and the episode made reference to a rifle he owns. It would make a hell of a season finale.
Not to mention Don murdering a woman in his dream.
Murder and death. I don’t know which one it’s going to be, but it’s everywhere. There was another noticeable thread between the movies at Pete’s driving lessons and Don and Megan drunk in the car.
The shooting was at the University of Texas in Austin, not Texas A&M.
I couldn’t help but notice all the references to old episodes in this episode. Like: ken’s writing, Pete inviting Don to dinner in season 1, Pete’s hunting rifle, lane firing everyone at the end of season 3. I feel like there were more too but that’s all I can remember.
I feel like there’s a sense in this season that a lot of people feel much more lost and useless than they did a couple of years ago, like Pete (“I have nothing”), Roger (“When is everything going to get back to normal?”), Lane, and Joan.
Actually it applies to Betty too. I think everyones doing way worse except Don and Peggy which is kind of funny.
Even Peggy might be doing worse given how threatened she feel by Ginsburg.
I want to see more badass Layne. That fight was awesome!! I just wished he would have finished the job and delivered Pete to a Spartacus style death.
I don’t know why this keeps bugging me but it’s LANE Pryce, not LAYNE.
Given that Pete has made my teeth itch way back in season one, this episode was thoroughly enjoyable.
Oh the schadenfreude…
Not once did I feel anything but glee watching pathetic Pete look alternately smug and humiliated, entitled and bitter. I used to kind of wish he’d get a helicopter dropped on him or something, but then I realized that it would make Trudy sad (and no one wants that!), so seeing Lane hit him in the face several times was good enough.
I know! I immediately thought of Trudy and how sad she’d be to see Peter all beat-up. I didn’t carr much about Pete being sad.
The sooner Pete dies, the sooner Trudy ends up with Jeff, much to the chagrin of Chevy Chase.
anyone else notice the blooper when Lane was celebrating with other English ex-pats? they wouldn’t be sporting Union Jacks, they’d be strictly flying the Cross of St. George.
Union jacks are easier to get hold of in NYC
Saw some discussion of this on Twitter during the episode. Apparently the Union Jack was used in 1966. [soccerpatch.com] [static.guim.co.uk]
still looks like a blunder to me. it’s Englishmen supporting the English team. and if you look at most pictures of the fans from 1966, theyre all wearing red and white, just like the team. be interesting to see Weiner comes up with an excuse himself.
Trust me. Weiner is correct. He’s no History Major flunk.
It’s such a minor thing it’s hardly worth continuing to go on about. But again: [prints.paphotos.com]
First of all, as englishman, I’m surprised this even got a mention. i thought there might be a possibility what with lane being in the show but I thought that’d be too tenuous to reference, as Lane seems rather more like a Cricket man.
But to the point at hand: England fans using the cross of st george has only really become enmasse in the last decade or so when being ‘British’ has started to lose its lustre and the countries of GB have become more nationalist. Even as late as Italia 90 there were still an even share of the two flags in the crowd.
Ha, I didn’t think that the first time commenting on mad men (or indeed this website) would be on football, but there you go!
For anyone interested in more Mad Men/Football-reading:
[www.runofplay.com]
Alan, back in 1994, I attended my first comic book convention. I had already dropped reading comics for my second time (1st time in the ’80s was for time and expense in high school, 2nd time in the ’90s because of the assinine endless crossover “events”, the 3rd and final time in the ’00s would be because TPTB at DC and Marvel kept making arbitrary uncharacteristic changes to stories left and right and my half-year back log of unread comics I was increasingly disinterested in, including my favorite writer, Peter Allen David, before he dropped using his middle name).
I say that to emphasize what a big deal it was to go to a comic book convention. I had done so because I had restarted collecting comics, just one series, popular and critically-acclaimed RISING STARS by J. Michael Straczynski (easy to remember “strac[silent c]-zyn-ski”, like Daenerys, “dae-ner-ys” or Schwarzenegger, “schwar-zen-egg-er”), creator of BABYLON 5. He was the guest of honor and the special of guest of honor was Harlan Ellison. Bonus was Peter David also being a guest. I had to go.
Harlan, at 60, paced the conference room floors with such energy that it made me in my 20s tired just from watching. Yet I remember him saying that writers write, because they have to; they are inwardly compelled to, they simply can’t not write; it’s a drive in them, regardless of fame or fortune, they simply must write.
I remember he, Joe (Straczynski) and Peter shared a panel. I had a good impression of Harlan because of his association with Joe and Peter but it dawned on me watching them that Joe and Peter were in awe of Harlan, or at least highly respected him and his work. Also at some point one of them were asked an oh-so-common question at these kinds of events, advice for would-be writers. I can’t remember which answered but it was in effect, if I, or anyone, can convince you not to be a writer, then you shouldn’t be one. That a writer will be writer, WILL WRITE, no matter who or if no one reads their work.
That’s the thought that came most readily at the end of the episode about Ken and his new pen name. I felt bad for him when Roger stomped on his dream and could empathize with the nervousness about people he knew judging his work–especially since the traditional science fiction (& fantasy) genre has often been patronized as merely kiddie fare. And I felt a triumphant cheer that Ken’s dream and drive had NOT been crushed.
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. And don’t get me started about the SDCC “stealing” the label “ComicCon” from the Chicago ComicCon by trademarking the name.
Not to geek out completely but those writers showed good taste being in awe (or fear) of Harlan Ellison. One of the great writers (of any genre) of his generation, he is held in high regard by most who know his work. I think he might have had a hand in Babylon 5. He was instrumental in Space 1999, the excellent New Twilight Zone and wrote classics episodes of Outer Limits, TwilightZone & Star Trek as well as the story which was ultimately turned into the Terminator series. I also loved and lost myself in comic books from a very early age. I left them at high school and started again at the time of DC Vertigo titles; Sandman, Hellblazer, Swamp Thing. It is a very fun experience going to a convention and finding that one issue you were missing.
You know what, if Don Draper can get credit for real life ad campaigns (“It’s Toasted”) then I want Ben Hargrove to write a Star Trek episode. It can be “Arena” if they want to be literal.
ironically, i popped in the st blu-ray yesterday afternoon and watched….arena.
I’ve been falling in love with Lane for well over a year now and tonight did it for me. “Middle-aged fop?” — Not to these aged eyes. Fine figure of a man and that fight scene was delicious in every respect. Kudos to VK and JH both. Lovely episode. And Trudy’s successful, relaxed, and seemingly fun dinner party only makes Pete’s despair that much sadder. She rules with an iron fist, that Trudy, and I can see Pete feeling unmanned by her, but she’s an intelligent, interesting, loving person and it’s a damn shame that old Pete, so full of self-loathing, can’t get out of his own way and recognize.
I’m not one who sees either Roger or Lane as not bringing anything to the table when it comes to the agency — nor do I see old Cooper in that light really. It’s distressing to see the older less obviously successful guys berating themselves the way they do. Makes for good dialogue and drama but Joan’s response to Lane was spot-on. And I do believe she enjoyed that kiss. Projection on my part, no doubt.
Pete feels unmanned by everyone around him, hence his need to get the upper hand with everybody. I don’t think it’s just Trudy.
True that. For sure. But feeling emasculated by your wife brings the condition to a whole other level of discomfort. And what’s so sad is that she clearly loves him so. And understands him very well indeed — except for that part of himself that he barely seems to understand himself. If Pete were less troubled, he would’ve understood how much real affection there was in the comments that Don made to him in the taxicab.
The Pete beat down was spectacular, and I loved watching Jared Harris once again showcase some good ol’ fisticuffs in one of his roles (though he wasn’t as brutal as Moriarty).
Should anyone desire that Wilt Chamberlain-sized hi-fi (As Seen On Mad Men!), my father is rather desperate to part with an identical one that had been occupying my grandmother’s house for the last several decades. Still in excellent condition, though requiring a new stereo (which he’s willing to install).
I liked the comparison of Don to Superman – perhaps a reference to the Jon Hamm-as-Supes rumours?
I see a lot of people around the Internets bored by Don’s monogamy. I personally hope he IS changed for good. The whole “Don reforms then falls off the wagon” schtick was getting monotonous as far back as season 3. Don is NOT James Bond. I don’t cheer every time he falls into bed with a woman, I cringe, because this is a man with a problem. Sometimes cringing can be good. I’m not saying I want to be in love with Don Draper. But the infidelity storyline is played-out. It’s time to move on to the next stage of what makes this man tick…whatever that is. I think “more-or-less happy Don” is a limited-time offer, just as “sloppy drunk Don” was in the first half of season 4. Something will happen to sour things…but I hope it isn’t Don cheating on Megan. Because at this point, that’s boring.
INCREDIBLE season so far. Last week’s was unsettling and difficult to enjoy, but great storytelling. This week had me smiling ear-to-ear for most of the episode (Don, Pete & Ken chilling?! Who would have thought!).
Agreed! I think Don really is happy and he has every right to be. There really isn’t anything wrong with Megan and I respect Don for finally being faithfull.
Every right to be? He abused Betty.
I’m still laughing (at 2 am EST) at Lane’s declaration to Pete: “You’re a grimy little pimp. As soon as I raise my hands, I warn you, it shall be too late to run.”
And I’m still laughing at “Reschedule the meeting.”
Is nobody going to comment on the hilarious faces the boys were making when Pete looked at them with a cry for back-up? I must have rewound it 3 times before finally pausing on their stares (especially Don!) to laugh!
Maybe it’s just because of my inclination to defend people and things that nobody would defend but it’s never been my impression of Pete that he thinks things should be handed to him.
By what we’ve seen, the reason the firm is doing well is largely because of him, he’s got good instincts for his job and has legitimately established himself as one of the most important people in the agency(maybe the most important now that Don seems not to be the creative genius we’ve seen before)
I think what we’re seeing from Pete is a lot of what we’ve seen of Don over the series. He’s got a perfect life on the surface of things and it’s left him no happier or fulfilled than he was at the starting point. We’ve seen Don creepily hit on girls too young for him as well.
I don’t think on a conscious level Pete necessarily assumes things will be handed to him. If I can allow him one tiny iota of growth over this show’s 5 seasons, it’s that he has managed to kind of channel his ambition into something that will gain him some measure of success. But I chalk that entirely up to Trudy, who is wonderful at focusing Pete’s self-defeating attitude into something that has been largely successful in a professional sense.
As for Pete himself, he really can’t ever win. He has the entitlement of old money even though the wealth no longer exists, and as a consequence of this upbringing, he has no work ethic. So he wants everything and assumes things will be go his way because they always have. This would be hard to change for anyone. I think this is hard-wired into him, such that he may not think things should be handed to him, but that he assumes that the world will always work in his favor, as it does so often for people of privilege.
A lot of Pete’s problems stem from this, I think-he is simply ill-equipped to deal with a world that may recognize his accomplishments but doesn’t necessarily afford him the respect his masculinity demands. Pete plays the game correctly, but doesn’t know what else to do besides ‘win’. He seems to see his life in these terms, and this crude worldview means that Don looks like an uber male, rather than a man who has wisely examined his life in a way that allows him to benefit from both success and failure, as Don has. I just have zero tolerance for Pete’s lack of reflection, wisdom, and maturity despite understanding where it comes from.
I have to respectfully disagree with Velocitygirl on Pete’s work ethic. He may not have brought in any new accounts in the past few episodes, but he seems to be one of the few concerned about their business and is shown talking about accounts more than the others. When they went around the table and no one had any new business to discuss (but for Lane), I thought my gosh, how is this firm going to survive?
On a different note, I am just not a Megan fan and it really bugs me when they the show her using Don’s office! I don’t doubt this would be true to an office set-up such as SCDP has, but that is not her place within the hierarchy. I think I’d probably feel this way even if I did like her.
The thing with Pete is that he’s probably the most psychologically stable character on the show besides Peggy. That may sound weird but he is able to look in the inside and recognize what he’s feeling, something a lot of these characters have a problem with. That’s why he’s never really spiraled into something like Don and Roger. I think this episode probably is showing that maybe he doesn’t have as well of a handle on his professional and personal life as he thought and hoped he did.
Hmm…I didn’t word that quite the way I should’ve, I take your point. It’s not so much his work ethic per se, it’s what he expects from his work that is different. Pete’s problem is that he thinks that his accomplishments should be equal to the amount of recognition/respect he receives from his co-workers.
He seems to think this is the case for everyone but himself. So, it’s not so much his work ethic as his expectation of what that ethic affords him. He’s so incredibly sheltered and immature that he cannot fathom why, if he’s working so hard with the accounts (as you rightly point out), he still fails to command any authority. I will allow that what is so fascinating about Pete is that he’s tragically doomed to hate himself because he’s ill-equipped to understand his effect on the world.
You are right, VG, Pete is fascinating and I hope everything works out for him in the end.
I want to beat the Megan drum one more time: I think why I don’t like her is because I think this job is a whim for her (like being an actress) and it’s an affront to those wh
Cont.
…and it’s an affront to those who earned their positions and are good at what they do. Unless I am forgetting something, I can’t recall a “lipstick” moment with Megan, as with Peggy. Megan is where she is because she married Don. Which is a pretty sorry thing. But I guess we can all think of similar workplace inequities, even today.
Sorry for the screwup. Have to run out to an appointment and am rushing.
I agree with some of the comments about Pete… esp. Velocity Girl’s. I find it interesting that the more Pete proves his worth to the company (by bringing in new business), the more impossible he is to deal with. Notice how he’s been bossing Roger around this year, even though Roger is still his boss? Pete seems to act like it’s his company and everyone should be bowing down to him… but we all know it’s his desperate need for approval (esp. by Don) and the fact that he’s been entitled all his life. What’s so great about his character, though, is that the more you hate him, the more he (and, of course, the actor playing him) shows how much more there is to him than mere surface. In the past couple of seasons, he seemed to be showing some emotional growth, but this season he is more repugnant than ever… but it’s also because he is clearly more & more dissatisfied with his life. He reminds me of a hamster spinning faster & faster on a wheel, and never getting any place. He clearly wants to be like Don (or what Don once was), but he can never be like Don, which makes him even more pathetic. Don effortlessly got women, whereas Pete simply doesn’t have the looks, charisma, charm and style to pull it off as a ladies’ man.
I’m sorry, Alan.. but i refuse to acknowledge that Lane had a rough ep.. he beat up Pete Campbell AND kissed Joan Harris ?!.. (plus he has already -on several ocassions- got out for drinks with Don Draper).. that’s the perfect Mad Men trifecta.. =)
I’m right with you. The kiss could have been horribly embarrassing, but Joan’s reaction was perfect. “You know what, yeah, you earned that. I’m going to keep the door open from now on, but you earned that.”
I’m not at all certain that Joan wasn’t thoroughly charmed. A first kiss — a first unexpected kiss — is just that. And she’s been through a lot. I don’t count them out quite yet.
Did anyone catch the moment when Pete called Don by his real name, Dick? I had to rewind to doublecheck. The sink was spraying water and Pete must have called him the wrong name in a moment of panic? None of the other characters seemed to notice.
This episode really captured the despair of the suburbs, particularly Pete’s obsessive need to brag about how great his life is now because he seems so lost and unhappy. I couldn’t help but think of the juxtaposition of Don’s wild party in the NYC urban apt. and the suburban dinner party where all the women dutifully go off to the kitchen to make deviled eggs and the men sit around and drink. Don didn’t seem to enjoy either party–oddly he’s becoming more antisocial and more detached even while he seems happier.
i think he said “damn it”
He’s becoming “unsocial.” “Antisocial” is what Charles Whitman became.
Keep in mind, though, that both parties involved people from work and he’s said he likes to keep those two things separate. He’s also not keen on hanging out with Megan’s friends but that’s not necessarily about being anti-social.
Unsocial. Thank you for the correction–but I think you get my point.
Don appears to have no friends outside of work so I suppose there isn’t any social life to be had for him unless he socializes with those he works with. Remember, he didn’t want to go hang out with Megan’s friends over the 4th of July as well. He’s becoming “unsocial.”
What a wonderful episode. And less surprisingly, what a wonderful review. I started to be worried about this series after a fun but not incredible premiere and that terrible 2nd episode (the worst of the series — no fault of Jon Hamm’s direction, but just the script and the bad makeup.) But the last two were much like the show I remember and love, and this one in particular was spectacular.
Has the idea of Megan not wanting biological children (or not being able to have them) been mentioned before? That seemed new information.
Well, I remember when Joan brought Kevin to the office, Joan made a little quip about “It’s going to be your turn soon” or something to Megan.
I wondered about that. Is that what “that’s impossible” meant? Or was she saying “it’s impossible–impossible that a BABY got YOU going.”? I think she probably meant the former, but I’m not certain.
I assumed she’s on the pill. Too soon?
Sepinwall did a great job with the episode theme of bridges (although I think the ‘Pete has now become Season 1 Don’ thing is pretty flimsy) but I found myself drawn to the increasingly present season theme of randomness, mayhem and chaos – the first two mentioned by name but the third largely implied by everything from the U Texas shooting to the car wreck footage to the fisticuffs to Don doodling a noose.
The Pete story and the men feeling unmanly theme was nicely handled, as was Mr. Campbell’s dreary and square suburban existence and mid-life crisis. Pete finally feeling free to blare marching band music was particularly pathetic.
Funniest line: Sterling had his money on Lane.
Someone else mentioned that they heard Pete call Don by Dick; I didn’t hear that but I found it telling that Megan was entranced to work at the firm because of what she saw Don AND PEGGY doing.
And lastly, I loved Ken’s story and voice-over, felt like a Frank Pierson touch, more of a cinematic/screenplay move, especially how it dovetailed into the rather sinister version of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy”. Another strong episode.
Sean H
“I found it telling that Megan was entranced to work at the firm because of what she saw Don AND PEGGY doing.”
And then Pete’s comeback, “That’s the truth.”
I interpreted it as a return of the idea of Don and Peggy sleeping together way back when.
Did anyone else feel that the brawl scene was a little forced and elongated? I didn’t know whether to politely laugh the whole time or really pay attention and read deeply into the symbolic nature of the fighting.
I just don’t see an organized fight going down during a meeting. Maybe if it was just a simple *punch* *bam* *pow* between the two…
I thought the whole episode– not just the fight scene– was a little forced frankly– and much of the season. A lot of the stuff that’s been going on is entertaining– or fulfilling the desires of the audience. But If you like naturalistic characterization, there hasn’t been a lot on display here. A lot of it has been jarring, in fact.
Don & Megan have been at odds in two episodes and now Don is so deleriously happy that he turns down a complimentary hump.
A few weeks ago, Trudy was a mess and Pete was not very happy– now she’s 100% recovered and Petee has he’s turned behaving he’s acting like uber-Don (Did their personalities get switched in that machine they had on The Flintstones and Gilligan’s Island?).
Depending on the scene, Roger goes from schlemiel to putz… and then all of a sudden he’s giving Lane some astute advice on account handling.
(Which I thought was the best-written scene in the show. It demonstrated that Roger actually does know what he’s doing when he bothers to care.)
Peggy hasn’t behaved like Peggy, and the Jewish Peggy (his relationship with his father seemed pretty analagous to her relationship to her mom) has been over the top (plus, what was be doing out on a non-Mohawk call, taking the lead?)
Also, I disagree with everyone here, because I thought Joan’s reaction was much closer to “Hmmm… I hadn’t even considered this relationship, but it might work. But I’m not starting one before I get divorced– and I’m not doing it with a married man. I don’t really want another inter-office relationship, especially since everyone already assumes I got my title by sleeping with him (last season’s episode with the cartoon). Also, I’m not going to jump into this on an impulse.”
One of the things about the Joan character is that she delivers rebukes so economically that nothing at all is significant. (Opening the door struck me as a way to defuse the tension and nothing more.)
Also, Ken started writing science fiction, he seemed to be saying, because his attempts to write serious fiction caused problems. He picked a genre that he thought (correctly) that no one from the office would read…. now he’s going back to it (and simultaneously writing voice overs for TV shows, it would appear).
@Rufus I agree about the forcedness. It’s a bit much. It even showed in the camera movements, even, when the camera ‘checked out’ the teenager and later, the teenage guy in Pete’s stead.
Couldn’t disagree more Kimberly. These examples aren’t forced, but 100% true to in any era. After 10 years in a happy marriage, I’ve probably been on page with my husband just half the time. Sometimes I can’t believe how moody he’ll be one day and totally forget how bitchy I was the week before when he was all smiles. I’ve stopped clumbing the ladder and become happy with my life for now…something I swore I’d never do. Honestly, life quietly changes you everyday.
I thought the Pryce beat-down of Campbell was actually a natural progression. I had no doubt that Pryce would hold his own against the “little pimp.” Pryce had been physically brutalized by his father, even into his adulthood. That’s a lot of powerful stuff to carry for a lifetime and sometimes it gets discharged, much to Campbell’s dismay.
I haven’t been blown away by this season so far, but that was easily the best episode of the season, maybe one of the 10 or so best in the whole series. I loved everything Lane did (though the fight was obviously the biggest highlight–I haven’t rooted that hard for someone to win a fight since Artie beat up Benny on The Sopranos). He dominated this episode. And the subplots with Ken’s writing and Pete’s stupidity (seriously, he basically has a perfect wife, and he’s not fulfilled–I loved when Don told him off about it) were also excellent. The dinner party was handled well too. I really have no complaints at all. Just a very enjoyable episode.
For the record, Cos Coe is on the east side on Greenwich, Conn and it’s the first train station east of the main Greenwich Station .
You meant Cos Cob. No surprise, but the attention to detail once again makes me smile. In a prior episode during the train ride scene, the conductor calls out about the next stop being Greenwich. I live in this area and I knew that meant that Pete hadn’t quite made it to the golden shores of Greenwich itself. He had to be in Cos Cob, Darien, Rowayton or Norwalk–all nice, but they’re not Greenwich.
How are we sure Pete told Roger about Ken’s stories? Ken never told his dinner guests his nom de plume, so how would Roger know that Ben is actually Ken?
Is it possible Peggy told Roger? Maybe to keep him in his place at work and make sure he (and she) continue to be focused and thrive at their work? But I can see why it makes more sense for Pete to tell on him just out of pure jealousy and bitterness. I can’t rewatch the episode until it goes On Demand tomorrow, so maybe I missed something.
Roger didn’t need to have known the nome the plume. Just the fact that he was writing was enough to tell him off.
But why would Ken need to change the nom de plume to Dave Algonquin then? And why would he need to scrap all the stories under Ben Harsgrove (was that it?)? That’s what made me believe that maybe Peggy was the culprit.
Also, then what was the point of showing the scene in which Ken tells Peggy about his stories and her asking what his nom de plume was?
I think he made the decision for himself to do that and then he ended up changing his mind. Chaning his nom de plume showed, to me, that he doesn’t necessarily trust Peggy with that information anymore – seeing as the whole writing thing jeopardizes his career – but not that it’s confirmed she told others.
And from the other angle, why would Peggy tell Roger or anyone else? She has this pact with Ken to protect.
OK, just rewatched the episode, and I’m more convinced it’s Peggy.
1. The scene in which Ken tells Peggy about his writing was very consciously put in the episode. So there is something that did or will come about concerning Peggy’s knowledge of his writing.
2. Peggy and Ken made a pact that wherever one goes, the other will be sure to tag along. So, like I said, either Peggy wants Ken to focus on his job and she knows that the writing might get in the way (or that he will focus solely on the writing as a career, ergo Peggy is left without her partner in crime), or she’s afraid that Ken will surpass her in the creative department because he is indeed a talented writer. I suspect Peggy will become increasingly ruthless at work.
3. The scene right before the kitchen scene with Peggy and Ken was Joan telling Lane that everybody in the office would have liked to take a swing at Pete. I think it just shows how Pete has built upon himself a bad reputation in the office, and so whenever something bad happens, people are quick to blame Pete, whether or not he deserves it.
4. Ken tells Peggy he’ll stop writing, yet, he continues to write under Dave Algonquin. Either he suspects her and/or he doesn’t trust her anymore.
5. Ken says, “I’ll leave the writing to the writers.” and pats Peggy on the shoulder. I read that as kinda sarcastic.
Ultimately though, I don’t think “who told” was really one of the big takeaways from the episode. Whether it was Pete or Peggy doesn’t matter. I think it just reminds Ken to keep work separate from his personal life (i.e., don’t tell any of the coworkers about his writing or nom de plume).
Peggy can play the office games, but she’s not that underhanded. I’m not sure Ken would realize that, though.
I can see Don spilling the beans to Roger thinking it wasn’t that important, but my money is still on Pete.
To me most of the purpose of having the scene of Ken telling Peggy about his writing was to reveal to us, the audience, that she and Ken have a pact. It served a dual purpose in my mind: we learn about his writing and the pact.
I don’t think she told Roger but we will likely never know. My money is on Pete.
I rewatched it last night too & it doesn’t particularly matter who told Roger. My money’s on Peggy, but it could easily have been Don, Megan, or maybe Trudy told Jane. (Roger said a little birdie told him.)
Ken changed his name to Dave Algonquin to make sure Peggy (whom it’s pretty clear he at least suspects, after their kitchen scene) won’t be able to chase his future works.
@MBG I rewatched it last night too and the same thing dawned on me–it could have been a ton of people. I don’t know why that didn’t occur to more of us sooner. In fact, I’m now guessing that at some point during the night out with the Jaguar VP, it came up between Pete and Don, with Roger right there.
The only reason I could see for it being Peggy is if the writers want to surprise us by revealing something happening between Peggy and Roger on the side–which some people have guessed at but I think is pretty unlikely.
Yes, I am woefully behind in episodes – which means I miss out on the conversation. But still, I couldn’t let this pass. I was actually sick and enormously tired the first time I watched “Signal 30” and yet…it never even crossed my mind that anyone BUT Peggy was the one who informed Roger.
On this show, everything has a meaning. Nothing is pointless. The series didn’t drag out the long-ago story of Ken Cosgrove the Writer just to run a sci-fi allegory next to the narrative. It is clear to me that Peggy’s arc this season is decidedly more cynical than we have ever seen before. As of my viewing (which may be weeks behind anyone else reading this), Peggy is in the middle of some kind of Draper-like evolution. It seems like she is trying to mimic what she thinks makes him successful…either as a way to further shroud herself in the male-dominated culture of her profession (kind of “fake it ’till you make it”) or simply as a way to avoid developing her own distinct identity within the firm. So far, Peggy has lasted by being viewed as one of the boys, more or less. She can eithesizeabler choose to continue down that path, losing any last pieces of her own identity in the process, or she can take a sizable risk and begin to assert her own independence and voice. (Obviously, this is what a large segment of that era’s female population was also struggling with. Peggy’s internal battle between female independence and male conformity is just our mini-version of this moment.)
So just like we have seen Don go through different periods of attempted change, so too with Peggy. This season she will try to make the Draper Formula carry her forward. My prediction: unsuccessfully. There are many valuable things Peggy can and will take from her mentorship under Don. But I certainly hope the Peggy I’m watching will find a way to tweak and make improvements. That’s what season 6 is for!
Interestingly, I think we’ve always known a big theme here is how one generation chooses to embrace or reject the ideas of the generation before. We started in episode one with two bright young kids, Peggy and Pete, both eager to carve out professional identities – both looking to Don Draper, Hero of Mystery, for guidance and acceptance. Five years later, we can see how that has worked out for both of them…exactly what parts of Don’s success they chose to focus on. This episode showed us just how much Pete has modeled himself after Don. In all the wrong areas. But if I ask myself if Pete would spitefully rat out Ken’s moonlighting authorship, my immediate counter-question is “That depends – does Pete think that’s something DON would do?” No, that is most assuredly NOT a very “Don” move. (Also, why in the world would anyone look back at the dynamic between Roger and Pete this season and then conclude that the two were being slyly conspiratorial about ANYTHING?? Can you honestly see Pete just casually strolling in to pass gossip to Roger? Or Roger being so guarded about the identity of the snitch if that snitch was Pete? Sorry…that just doesn’t work at all.)
Kimberly made my case above – all signs point to Peggy. And I absolutely DISAGREE that it doesn’t matter who said what. It matters because it shows a level of shrewd calculation that we haven’t yet seen in Peggy. And it also demonstrates the office hostility toward Pete…by using the audience’s projection of his guilt. We mistrust Pete, so he must have done it. Never mind that is makes no real narrative sense for this conversation to have ever taken place between two characters currently engaged in the most soul-crushing dick contest ever. It had to be him, because that’s what we are just so used to seeing. I think looking at Peggy as the one who ratted out Ken actually makes all the younger characters more interesting and even more complex – which I am surprised is even possible.
Hopefully at least one person will read this thread after the DVD comes out or something. Otherwise that was just a shitload of words I just wrote to organize my own thoughts.
Write a comment…Excellent episode AND review. I haven’t used the phrase “scoping out” for some time and was quite depressed about it. Let us hope that Sepinwall can restore it to parlance.