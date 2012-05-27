Review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘The Other Woman’

A review of tonight’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I need a chocolate shake…
“Oh, this car. This thing, gentlemen. What price would we pay? What behavior would we forgive?” -Don
Early in “The Other Woman,” Ginsberg is transfixed by the idea of Megan back at the Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce offices, not to help out with the Jaguar campaign, but simply to see her husband.
“She just comes and goes as she pleases, huh?” he asks, simultaneously puzzled and impressed by this woman who to him has a freedom that so many of them lack.
But as the episode moves along, we see that Megan isn’t free – that Don’s desire to see her only succeed if it’s on his terms will hold her back – and that while Don has been fearing that the woman he loves the most (Megan) might run away, instead it’s the woman he trusts the most (Peggy) who does it by taking a job at Teddy Chow-guh-guh’s agency, while the woman he respects the most (Joan) disappoints him by prostituting herself to a Jaguar exec to help land the account and get a partnership stake in the agency.
It’s an hour about women being viewed as a commodity to be bought and sold, or simply owned, spelled out bluntly, horrifically and yet beautifully by Don delivering Ginsberg’s “At last: something beautiful you can truly own” tagline just after we’ve seen Joan slipping uncomfortably out of the Jaguar exec’s bed. Herb from Jaguar thinks he can sell his vote for a night with Joan, and the partners think her body is worth 5 percent of the company. When Megan goes for her callback, she’s asked to turn around like a piece of meat (or a beautiful sports car) to be inspected. And when Peggy objects to being passed over for Ginsberg on an account she just salvaged with a brilliant bit of improvisation, Don – who once reminded Peggy of what he thinks the money is for – literally throws cash at her to shut her up.
But Peggy doesn’t take Don’s money then, nor does she when he tries to keep her by his side by topping Teddy’s offer. When Don tries to ask for a number, she says there is no number, whereas when Pete tries to pimp out Joan, she simply tells him she costs more than he could afford, then agrees when Lane comes up with a reward she can stomach.
It’s reminiscent of the old joke (which I’ve seen alternately credited to Winston Churchill and George Bernard Shaw) about the man who offers a woman a million pounds for sex, which she accepts. He then changes his offer to a single pound, and she’s offended and asks what he thinks she is, to which he replies that they’ve already established what she is, and are now haggling over the price.
Peggy’s refusal to budge – to put a price on her dignity and her independence and her belief in herself – leads to the professional break-up we’ve feared for a long time, and yet one that was inevitable sooner or later. And it leads to an unsurprisingly fantastic scene between Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss, as Don – reeling from what he just learned about Joan, and about the Jaguar pitch – initially assumes it’s a negotiating ploy. It isn’t – though Don can’t help being a jackass even as he thinks it’s a negotiation with the “Let’s pretend I’m not responsible for every single good thing that’s ever happened to you” line – and Peggy says she’s going, and going to his hated rival, at that. And all Don can do is kiss her hand as an expression for all he feels about her – a gesture that starts out sweet and then begins to feel sad and lonely and desperate as he doesn’t let go – and Peggy again improvises the perfect line for the moment at hand by telling him, “Don’t be a stranger.”
And lord, do I hope that Matt Weiner means that, because I don’t think I can deal with Peggy being sent off to limbo to hang out with Sal and Hare Krishna Paul. We’ve followed Megan since she left the agency, but only because she’s Don’s wife. Does the show have time for, and interest in, setting up a parallel narrative at Teddy’s shop? It had better, because even though Moss hasn’t been quite as consistently prominent this season as she was last year, Peggy has long since become the series’ second most-important character. Once upon a time, she was our point of entry into the world of Madison Avenue; now, she’s our bellwether of the changing times, continuing to rise even as Don mostly stagnates. The show needs her, not only because of what her experience says about the period, but because she’s such a rich character.
But if she’s not gone from the show (I hope), she at least gets the perfect exit from SCDP, first with that goodbye scene in Don’s office, and then in the way she calmly and quietly gathers the few things she cares about even as the rest of the staff is busy celebrating the Jaguar deal. Only Don knows she’s leaving, and only Joan notices she’s walking away from the party, but that’s okay. Peggy liked these people, but the work is ultimately what drove her, and that’s something she’ll be able to keep doing at a new agency. She stands in the lobby, alone and looking wistful about all the things she’s been through since Joan put her on Don’s desk at the start of the decade, but it’s not a look of regret. And right before we cut to black, Peggy flashes a confident smile, and the famous opening chords of The Kinks’ “You Really Got Me,” and we know that she made the right decision – not for money (though Teddy’s paying her handsomely), but because this is what she needs to do at this point in her career, even if it inconveniences both her mentor and the guy who created “Mad Men.”
Joan’s story was trickier, and how you feel about it – and about “The Other Woman” as a whole – depends largely on how much you believe that the characters involved would do what they did.
I believe Pete is amoral enough to pimp out Joan for a client – he was, after all, willing to send his wife out to flirt with an ex-boyfriend just to get one of his short stories published, and that was his wife. And I believe that Dick Whitman, who was never allowed to forget what his mother did for a living, would blanch at the idea of pimping out a woman(*) to a client, particularly a woman he admires as much as he does Joan.
(*) Although I can’t help think of how Sal got fired by the agency back in season 3’s “Wee Small Hours” for refusing to sleep with Lee Garner Jr. At the time, Don – admittedly in a very dark place in that episode, feeling powerless and lashing out at someone even more vulnerable – essentially tells Sal he should have just had sex with the agency’s most important client. When I reviewed that episode, I asked how Don would have reacted had Lee Garner been preying on Peggy instead of Sal. I think we got our answer here, just substituting another woman for whom Don has deep affection and respect.
The question is whether the other three partners and Joan would go along with it. Would Lane (who also respects Joan, but needs the agency to do well enough to justify his “bonus”), Roger (who has very complicated feelings, but largely protective ones, for Joan) and Bert (who is old-fashioned but also inscrutable) all be so desperate for this client that they would also be willing to play pimp? And would Joan be willing to sell her body at any price?
I don’t know, and I imagine I still wouldn’t know even if I took days and days with this review. Weiner and co-writer Semi Chellas clearly want us to view it as a desperate situation where the agency’s future so rests on this one pitch that the men would be willing to sacrifice Joan’s virtue for it. And they want us to see Joan’s current circumstances as perhaps not desperate, but difficult enough that a partnership stake in the agency would be worth such a sacrifice. But it feels to me a bridge too far – maybe not as extreme as my friend Linda Holmes, who compared it to the infamous Landry/Tyra plot from the start of “Friday Night Lights” season 2, but something that so fundamentally changes the way you view a number of major characters, and the show that uses them, that it has to be just about perfect to work, and maybe not even then.
And I do think the execution around those four people’s motivation was outstanding, particularly the revelation that Don had come to see Joan after she had already sold herself to Herb from Jaguar. Don will never be able to fully enjoy the Jaguar account because he’ll never know if it was his delivery of Ginsberg’s pitch that got it, or Joan letting Herb unzip her, and show us that scene again with a crucial piece of new information showed us another instance of Don making a sales pitch that was besides the point. I imagine Joan would have gone through with it even had she known earlier that Don was against it – if she’s the kind of woman who would do this for her 5 percent, then she would do it even without Don’s approval – but from our enhanced point of view, Don never even had a chance.
Again, it comes down to how much you believe. This season of “Mad Men” has been far more overt about each episode’s theme than previous years, but has generally been so expert at how it weaves its plot and character in with those themes that it hasn’t mattered. If you buy that the partners would be willing to sell Joan, and that Joan would feel the same way, then this is an all-time great episode of the series. But if you don’t, then it’s Weiner and company making the characters act against their natures to fit the theme.
Me? I don’t know yet. But whatever reservations I have about the Joan end of things, those final moments with Peggy could not have been any better, could they?
Some other thoughts:
* Lane manages to protect the agency’s cash flow by talking Joan into the partnership versus a payout, but he’s still screwed because Bert says the bonuses are a no-go. To be continued…
* I figured Teddy would be back sooner or later, and was pleased to see Freddie Rumsen – who, technically, recognized Peggy’s creative gifts even before Don – come back to facilitate the move. Sobriety has been very good to him.
* Joan says that the initial $50,000 offer would be four times her salary, which would set it around $12,500 a year. So Teddy would be paying Peggy a lot more ($19,000) than the pre-partnership Joan to be his copy chief. (And for those who enjoy seeing the numbers adjusted for inflation, her salary would be more than $120,000 in today’s dollars.)
* Peggy doesn’t keep up her end of the deal by taking Ken with her to Teddy’s agency, but now that SCDP has Jaguar, would he be in such a hurry to bolt?
* Getting back to the idea of the men in this episode trying, and sometimes succeeding, at controlling the women in their lives, we see Pete demanding that Trudy let him get an apartment in the city like Howard’s. The problem is, Trudy assumes that Pete only has a metaphorical other woman in Manhattan, when he’s already had a literal affair with Beth.
* I doubt Gary Basaraba was cast as Herb from Jaguar as a specific nod to “Boomtown,” but our second view of the Don/Joan scene reminded me of what that show could do at its best with its fractured timeline and multiple points of view.
* The show Megan auditioned for was Jules Feiffer’s “Little Murders,” and she’s probably better off for not getting cast in the 1967 production, which only ran a handful of performances. The 1969 revival, on the other hand? An enormous hit, and one that was spun off into a 1971 movie starring Elliott Gould and directed by Alan Arkin.
What did everybody else think?
About Roger’s essential lack of protest… it makes me wonder, if Lee Garner, Jr. weren’t a predatory gay male, whether Roger would have pimped out Joan to keep Philip Morris.
Or, since she declared she nor their son would be his playthings, whether Roger didn’t mind her loss of honor, as long as it preserved his bottom line.
Pete I expect to disappoint morally; the father of Joan’s child should have done what Don tried to do, without a second thought.
Roger did talk her into wearing that red dress for Lee Jr. at the Christmas party.
But that was for beard purposes, and general morale. Everyone looks at Big Red, while Lee looks at Roger, Harry…
Asking a woman to wear a red dress to please a client doesn’t even come close to asking her to have sex for the good of the business. I found Roger’s inaction in this situation not just callous but unbelievable.
I believe Roger just washing his hands and walking away from the situation. Remember in last week’s episode, Joan basically told him to leave her alone, and even though I would have LOVED to see a scene with Roger telling her not to do it, I thought his not participating in the situation was respectable enough. It pissed me off that, when Joan was told about it, Don just said that Roger was a “yes” vote. Not true.
Yeah, I agree with Leahblizz (although wasn’t it Lane who said Roger voted yes?) It’s the lies of omission both Pete and Lane told that led to Joan making that decision. Pete said Joan was amenable; that seemed to gross Roger out; he said he wasn’t paying for such a dirty business.
And then, of course, one could easily say that Roger’s done his fair share of whoring himself out as an account man. Wearing the Santa suit isn’t nearly as demoralizing as actually selling your body, but does Roger think so? I think he believes everybody, including him, has a price (as do all the cynical characters on this show).
Remember that Pete said that Joan DID have a price, and that’s when Roger resigned to protect her. I think Roger feels that he doesn’t even know Joan anymore, and his submission to the idea was laced with disappointment.
First, Joan ends her relationship with him, then she denies him any significant involvement in the life of his son, and now she’s whoring herself out for money. That’s not the joan that Roger cared for deeply, and she’s made it clear to him that he has no part in her life anymore–as lover, as provider, or as protector. It wasn’t his place to stop it, and he knew that.
Was Roger ever Joan’s provider and protector? We saw he gave her some nice stuff, but I don’t think he ever provided for her. And I can’t remember when he ever protected her from anything. He always seemed to me to just be “grateful” that he “got to ride those hills.” Don’s been more of a protector, actually, than Roger ever was.
Meant to say that we saw Roger give Joan nice stuff, but I don’t think he ever *supported* her; that’s how I define providing for someone, anyway. Of course, we do know he was attempting to provide for Kevin, but I think paying for your kid is different from supporting your lover.
Anyway, my point is just that I’ve never seen that Roger cared for Joan as more than a mistress. Sure, they had a camaraderie because they went back a long time, and he seemed to respect her for the most part–but he never once considered marrying her, or even simply spending the rest of his life with her as his mistress. He just seemed to love and respect her only to a point, in other words.
Oh God, her face! Joanie’s beautiful face just before the act literally brought tears to my eyes. I was also screaming, “My God Mad Men is excellent this season!”
He never supported her financially, but he did always give her things (including a job!), and I’m sure that he saw himself as a provider to her in a sense. Now that she’s rejected any form of provision from him (even if it’s for his own son), he feels betrayed.
I actually had the most trouble believing that Don would be so vehemently against it, considering how he’d been acting recently and in past seasons.
I realize this is an unpopular opinion, but I love Pete and this episode gave me even more respect for him. He truly is the only one looking out for the good of the company above all else, and considering all the lives and careers at stake, it’d be hard to argue that the deed wasn’t worth the asking price.
I think people don’t realize how hard it is to know that what you’re doing is morally wrong, and that everyone else knows it to, and do it anyway because you know that it’s for the greater good. It’s a lot easier decision for Don to make by walking out of the room and taking himself out of the equation than going against all the partners and making them realize what has to be done.
Fortunately for all of you with no sympathy for Mr. Campbell, he will never get the thanks he wants, and probably deserves, for brokering this deal from anyone at that office. But before Ginsberg dropped in from Mars, P Cam was the most valuable asset to the company for a long while, and he continues to be equally important in his own confidently slimy way.
@Josh: Eh, I just don’t see how Roger being Joan’s boss is “providing for her,” and I really don’t see what it has to do with protecting her. I mean, if that’s the case, was Don “providing for” Peggy? Or Pete for Ken?
Again, I just don’t think Roger has ever been particularly solicitous of Joan. He wasn’t totally dismissive, either; he liked her, of course, and they had some fun chats. I just don’t know where all this provider and protector stuff is coming from.
@Josh–you know, I may have misread your comment. Never mind. You’re right that Roger may indeed see himself as a provider of sorts. And I was forgetting that Joan was certainly upset when Lane told her Roger had voted yes, so regardless of how shallow their relationship has seemed to me at times, that certainly hurt her.
@Levi, I find it really hard to believe that you have respect for Pete for pimping out Joan. Pete is looking out for himself. He is certainly NOT looking out for the lives and careers at stake. I also find it bizarre that you see this as a situation of “morally wrong” but “for the greater good.” It is just morally wrong and enabling people like the Jaguar rep that it is socially acceptable to do this sort of stuff. It is indeed dirty business.
-Cheers
I think Don was NOT just excusing himself from the conversation at all. I think he believed if he said it was not happening, or expressed that it should not, it was a done deal. In his mind, I believe he had shot down the idea, it was done, and he could go on with his day. In the past, that is exactly what would have happened. However, Pete has risen the ranks a bit, enough to talk the other three into something that they did not particularly want to do. That says something about where Don is and where Pete is at this stage. Quite a turnaround.
I have NO trouble believing how vehement Don was against this. Look at last week’s episode. It is clear what Joan meant to him. It is perhaps a lot easier looking at somebody afar or that you know casually as part of a business move. It is probably decidedly harder once you know them on a personal level and just had drinks discussing the state of your lives and have years of friendship behind your decisions. I do not see how Don could be anything but disgusted by the proposition, and Pete in general.
As for Pete being the most valuable asset at SCDP? In a sense, he is very valuable. However, if principles and morals matter to you he is a cancer. He is talking you into things that you have outright said were wrong, and you have done this to somebody you all respect. Even if this worked out for the Jaguar contract, what does it mean long-term for the business or your moral character? Looking at the bottom line in terms of money? Yeah, Pete’s a real gem. Looking at how it effects everybody on a more personal level, not just this but his whole history with the company and the people around him, he is undermining a lot. I think he is becoming equivalent to the serpent in the Garden of Eden.
-Cheers
I agree that Don didn’t think he was excusing himself, but I do think that what he did is a lot easier to do than what Pete did. Maybe in the long long road, Pete is a cancer to the company, but without him they would have folded long ago, and the way things were going, with Lane’s shadiness, Mohawk, if they didn’t land this account it isn’t out of the question that the firm could have folded.
And maybe Pete’s looking out for himself, but it’s not as if he would have been held accountable for doing nothing and letting this fall through. Maybe he just wants to land the Jaguar account so it was him landing the Jaguar account, but as selfish as he’s been labeled over the years, he really is a team player when it comes to putting the company first.
@Levi, interesting take. Don’s take was easier, however that does not make Pete’s actions any less despicable (to me at least). I agree, Pete has been valuable to the company. However, I think it is possible for SCDP to have succeeded without his shadiness. As for Lane? I think ideally he would be exposed and handled accordingly. Still, even if Pete’s underhanded actions do financially help the company, at what cost? I find it an interesting discussion if nothing else.
The one thing I will disagree with you is Pete putting the company first. I believe that is just a side effect of him putting himself first. This is the place that he can make moves to help himself. Sure, he wants the company to succeed. Because that’s where he works. So it behooves him. He is not putting the team first, not when he pushes Joan to compromise her virtues or the rest of the administration to compromise their values and a person they all seem to respect.
Props to the actor though. It takes work to make somebody so despicable.
-Cheers
This was the best episode of the season, and that’s saying a lot its been a great year. Such a great episode, and yes I think what happened here was true to the characters and true to the world that is advertising. Not going to break it down character by character as others have, but from an ad world perspective…some people will do ANYTHING to get ahead and succeed. Sad to say it’s still that way today. I work for an ad agency, sometimes the selling of the women in the office is under the radar…like when the ad execs put the pretty junior women on the important accounts, just so they see a pretty face every day….and sometimes it’s very overt. Last week, a woman in the office went around telling some colleagues that she had slept with 2 guys (at once) that worked for a client they needed to land. She made this public knowledge! It still goes on…and it goes on everywhere…and people look the other way to make the money, or they do whatever it will take to make the money. If you think I’m wrong, or it’s disgusting (well I agree with that) or that people would “never do that”….then you have your head in the sand about the advertising game. It was immoral in 1967, and it still is.
in the past (season 1?) Roger offered to either marry Joan or “keep” her. She said No. He gave her a bird (in a gilded cage?)
Don left, thinking — discussion over.
The look on Joan’s face reminded me of when Greg raped her in the office.
My DVR was acting up and some of the scenes had bad audio and skips and dropouts so I was *really* confused to see the “i’m about to take a shower” scene twice — they don’t do that outside of a completely Rashomon ep…
I had to stay up and rewatch at midnight. Tried to read Alan’s post after (when there were just 3 comments) but my eyes were closing.
then this morning we had a duckling emergency, so by the time I returned — I’m still in comment thread # (is this #1?)
@Levi and Dave I: You see the “greater good” as being the survival of the company. I see the “greater good” as being the survival of the integrity of human beings. What Pete did was not just to pimp out Joan. He (and Lane) both lied for the sake of money, plain and simple. In the meeting with the Jaguar exec, Pete and Ken told him they could find him another redhead — meaning they were used to pimping out “those kinds of women.” I was horrified that Joan would agree to put herself in that category. Alan’s quoting that famous line about “haggling over the price” is spot on. Although I noticed she asked about whether Roger went along with it, I think more than once. When she realized he didn’t protest, I think she was hurt enough not to care.
I also noticed that the look on her face was the same as the look she had when Greg raped her.
@Magenta, for the record that is decidedly NOT what I was saying. I was discussing “the greater good” in terms of how Levi was describing it for the company. I think “the greater good” if you really look at it involves all variables. Including morality, integrity, principles, as well as the jobs & lives of people at the company. It is clear the decisions made were all self-serving.
I do think Joan thought Roger would stand up for her. I think in a face to face he would say that he never actually thought she would do it and point out (rightfully so) that she had told him she did not want him involved in her life. I think once they all saw her as commodity to be sold like a piece of meat, and Lane’s rather despicable line to a single mother about the long-term welfare of her child, all nudged her into considering it. From there, while it was horrifying and heartbreaking, she had told Don that it was much harder for somebody like her to start over than somebody like Don. So yes, it was a difficult thing to watch, yet seemed all too real and understandable.
-Cheers
@Levi, you are on to something. Don took the easy way out, felt ashamed about it and tried to do himself a favor by making a run at stopping Joan in her apartment. Even that had more sweetness than fight in it. He got his face caressed by this woman he cares for – which is all that little-boy-don really needs.
These comments have also helped me to temper my feelings about Roger. He did offer her protection in the best way he knows how to give, but her pride pushed him back. He gave her room to make this mistake like the detached person he asked her to be. And anyway, he has the least financial motivation of anyone there.
Sorry, but no. Pete is a scoundrel and a louse. This was pretty much the worst thing he’s done in the show, and there’s a lot of competition for that prize. Just because he might be looking out for the best interests of the firm (something that’s very debatable) doesn’t excuse his loathsome behavior. A lot of SS men thought they were “looking out for the best interests” of the motherland, too. Pete lied to Joan, then he lied to the partners, then he lied again to Don (“this was her idea”). Joanie made her decision based partially on Pete’s lie about everyone being on board. Whatever Roger and Lane’s culpability in this slimy affair might be, all of it — ALL of it — was made possible by Pete’s lies.
Yes, he’s an interesting character, skillfully played, but the character is a sleaze.
@Dave I: my apologies. I should have made it clear that you did NOT agree with Levi’s idea of “the greater good.” I was taking your statement about it not being socially acceptable a step further; the whole situation was about deception and betrayal of oneself and others for the sake of money and power.
@Raphel: I think Joan’s refusal of Rogers’s financial support of Kevin is more complex than just her pride. In her refusal of his help, she told him she didn’t want Kevin to be “confused.” Perhaps she feels that Kevin will wonder why Uncle Roger is giving him all this financial support, and she may have to tell him who his real father is (and that he was born out of wedlock). Except for her and Roger, no one, including her mother and all her co-workers, knows the real truth, and perhaps she fears the consequences if Greg finds out. In any case, she believes Kevin is better off not knowing.
I fail to see where Pete lied in all of this, and who is being betrayed, besides Don, kind of. When Pete said, “It was her idea,” he was talking about the 5% stake in the company that she brought up with him, not knowing that Lane had suggested that to her.
My main question to all the Pete haters out there really tho is: What would you have him do? Wuss out like Ken, shoot it down, and just let things happen as they may?
@Levi, where Pete lied:
5%: Not Joan’s idea, but Lane’s. Not sure if Pete realized that or not. Still, it was obvious she was coaxed into it and very much not just bringing it up.
Joan being amused more than offended: Total sugar coating. Really though, a lie. A bending of truth to suit his purpose.
As for being betrayed? Joan, Joan, and Joan. She was misled into believing EVERYBODY in the partnership voted unanimously to pay her to sleep with Herb from Jaguar. That was not true, and they could only say that on a technicality. Don excused himself, which Lane failed to mention, that slippery little @#$%. Roger basically said he would not support it, but if she wanted to it was up to her. Bert seemed ambivalent. So Pete & Lane were pushing for it, Pete because he has no problem pimping out others for his personal gain (literally), and Lane because he is embezzling money and wants to avoid getting discovered, going to jail, etc. The rest were reluctantly willing to let her do it if, you know, she WANTED to.
The rest, going from memory, was smooth talking. Sure, Joan is a grown woman and could have just said a straight-up “No, please leave my office and close the door behind you.” She shares her half of the process for saying yes, for whatever reason or amount. So yes it is on her. But Pete did lie, or at absolute minimal stretch the truth, and definitely deceived Joan. And in parts & details, he straight-up lied, no question. Lane did the same, although to his defense (barely), he DID offer her good advice should she decide to prostitute herself for the “greater good” of the business.
As for what would I have had him do? Win the account with their great marketing pitch and not pimp out their employees. What’s wrong with that? They can still get business and not compromise on the most base morals. Is that too much to ask? Is that “wussing out?” Sorry, I’d settle for a moderately successful business building itself up on sound business practice over one making leaps & bounds by pimping out its employees and compromising its scruples. Ken was right. Make it into a t-shirt, put it on a bumper sticker. Ken. Was. Right. SCDP has become a much dirtier place and it is largely because they listened to Pete.
-Cheers
Where Pete lied in all this: He told the partners Joan seemed open to the proposal. He told Don “it was her idea,” knowingly making him think Joan wanted to do this, when the whole truth was very different. Lies are not merely flat-out untruths; they are misrepresentations and deceptive manipulations of the facts. You can call them whatever you like, but that is what they are. Pete knew exactly how to present his version of the story to make his listeners approve of something he knew they would never approve of if they knew the whole truth. That is untrustworthy behavior.
Who is being betrayed: mainly Joan, of course, but also the creative team who believes that their work got them the account, the partners who were presented half-truths, and thus the firm as a whole. The Jaguar execs (or at least one of them) now know SCDP is the kind of firm that has no loyalty even to its own people. Does anyone actually think this will earn Jaguar’s respect for SCDP? It will incite contempt. What other outrageous demands will they make based on this?
What would I have Pete do: I would have him tell the would-be john that Joan was married and unavailable. Period, end of subject. That is not “wussing out.” That is what an honorable person does. As Alan suggested with the Churchill/Shaw quote, there are certain things that are not for sale at any price.
I think Roger didn’t fight it more because he thought there was no way Joan would do it. He’s already offered to take care of her financially and been rebuffed, I think he thought she had stronger principles.
I can believe any man, especially in the 60’s, would consider using any woman as an object.
What I’m most disappointed in is Joan agreeing to go along with it. She was not a Saint, but she had dignity. And while I can understand her doing what she felt she had to do to secure her future, it still cost her that dignity.
Joan was on a pedestal before, but not anymore.
Ciotog, exactly. We know from previous experience that Cheoughough (sp.?) is every bit as much a slimebag as the partners in that seedy little meeting about Joan. He already “pitched” Pete in the maternity ward the day he became a father, and we’ve seen full evidence of his douchebaggery during the “RFK” call in late season 4, or in his nasty little digs at the Cleo awards.
So I don’t believe for a second any of the claptrap he was telling Peggy about his deep respect for the art of writing copy. He’s trying to close the deal, and we will promptly see Cheough’s agency treat Patty with every bit the callous disregard that we’ve seen of late at SCDP.
Much as I was rooting for Peggy to ascend the ranks at SCDP, this story line feels right to me. In real life, there wouldn’t be fans’ sentimental expectations hanging over Peggy, and so she wouldn’t have a last-second change of heart, and live happily ever after at SCDP. A woman in her shoes, and with her sense of principled empowerment, would size everything up and vote with her feet.
That was a great scene with Don and Peggy, the utter stupefaction and mask of cynicism that Don holds onto until the absolute last possible moment — when he realized that he’s already lost Peggy to another agency.
Ooops — replied to the wrong thread. My comment was about Peggy not going and stuff.
What were Pete’s lies? Are you serious? To name just a few:
1) It starts when he goes into Joan’s office and gives her that sleazy jive about helping him break the bad news to the company. As if that’s her responsibility.
2) He tells Joan that Herb is a “handsome guy.” Big lie!
3) He keeps pressing Joan after she says no, and points out that she’s married.
4) He tells Joan that all that matters to him is that he hopes he hasn’t insulted her. Another lie.
5) He tells the partners that Joan “seemed more amused than shocked” — total lie.
6) He says Joan was “amenable” and only that she said “we couldn’t afford it.” Complete lie and misrepresentation, which then leads to Joan getting the wrong idea about how the rest of the partners feel. “I was told that everyone was on board,” she says. That’s all on Pete.
7) He tells Don “it was her idea.” Yes, he can technically claim he was talking about the partnership, but when he says it to Don it can easily be interpreted as he is saying the whole thing was Joan’s idea. Go watch that part again.
8) All the other partners are initially disgusted, as was Joan, but Pete is the one who keeps pressing the issue.
And that’s not even touching the lies he tells his wife, about needing an apartment in the city for work, when we all know what he really wants it for. And his other behavior throughout the show, which includes raping a woman, cheating on his wife, and other generally weaselly, squirrelly behavior.
Don’t get me wrong. This is TV, and Pete is a fascinating character, and I’m glad he’s on the show. But for you to say this is the guy you look up to? That’s kind of disturbing.
As for who is being betrayed, at the risk of repeating myself: Seriously??? You have to ask this??? Joan! He LIES to her repeatedly and misrepresents the entire episode to everyone to manipulate the outcome.
And as to what would I have him do, well, if this were real life and these were people I knew, I would hope that he would have told Herb as soon as Herb brought it up that A) Joan was not a prostitute but a valued member of the firm; B) joan was married; C) that his indecent proposal was disgusting. I would also hope that he would then report Herb to principles at Jaguar and anyone at the Dealers Association or anywhere else that might hold sway over his position there. Yes, I realize this was 50 years ago, and the world was a different place then, but we are still talking about soliciting a bribe, misuse of power and soliciting prostitution.
Please don’t ask me why I have time to address every bit of criticism the points I bring up about Pete incite. That being said:
1) Not a lie, he opens up the conversation in a sleazy way, but also starting with, “I know you’re not going to be up for this, so Jaguar’s over.”
2) Ok, yea thats a lie. Don’t think he ever said handsome, just that he’s not bad, but didn’t let on that he looks as sleazy and unattractive as she’d expect.
3)Not a lie. Maybe disrespectful to press the issue, but I don’t people understand the seriousness of the matter. They needed this account, having her rebuff his original proposition because she’s shocked he’d even suggest it shouldn’t be enough to stop him in his tracks.
4) This is an exaggeration more than a lie. Even though Pete’s a sleazeball, any person on earth who isn’t a cold-hearted sociopath (which I spose most people think Pete is) would be worried about walking into that room and offending Joan at least a decent amount, even if that wasn’t the only thing he cares about. I don’t count that as a lie, because he knows that Joan knows he’s not really being sincere when he says that.
5) I dont think this is a lie at all. If she really was more shocked than amused she would have hit him or yelled at him and made him leave her office immediately. She did say “You can’t afford it,” when she could have said, “I don’t want to be Queen.”
6) Maybe a lie, but more of a stretching of the truth. She didn’t say under no circumstances would she do it. And I don’t believe Pete came off to the partners as if she was very excited to do it. Amenable seems like the right term to me.
6b) “I was told that everyone was on board.” She was told that by Lane, not Pete. When she spoke to Pete, he hadn’t told the partners yet.
7) I already addressed and have re-watched the episode. To Pete, it was her idea to become partners, at that point she appeared to Pete that she was ready and willing to do the job, and he wasn’t pulling her arm at all.
8) That may be true, but this touches on the issue of why I support Pete’s actions. I don’t defend everything Pete’s ever done, just the brokering of this deal, and the tactful and professional way in which he handled it.
And the fact is, the only argument anyone on the show could produce was, “but she’s Married!”… Except we know that’s not entirely true, and really shouldn’t matter at all in this argument.
If I knew Pete in real life, I’d think he’s disgusting, depraved, and probably should be locked up. But at the same time, if he didn’t belong to this agency, it wouldn’t exist, and he demonstrated that perfectly in this episode. Every industry is corrupt, especially one in which you deal entirely with high powered people. So if they really wanted to keep their dignity, none of them should be on Madison Avenue in the first place.
I think all of the commenters who hate on Pete refuse to realize that everything can’t be perfect all the time. Like the Hound just said in Game of Thrones, “The world is built by killers.”
I was eager for them to land a big account, and while some people have so much respect for Joan that they can’t bare to see that this is what it takes, I just don’t value this one night’s whorepprenticeship as anything less than totally worth it for everyone involved.
@Levi, I agree with you that MOST of the above was misdirection and not flat-out lies. There were lies in that there was intentional misrepresenting, and a few straight up lies that Pete seemed to know he could get away with.
While I agree that nothing/nobody can be perfect all the time, I do not believe you can say without Pete the agency would not exist. It would not have landed the Jaguar account, however it could still have existed (albeit yes, less successfully as to this point). If they had gotten into the Jaguar bidding without Pete and the indecent proposal, they could very well have won it on their artistic merits alone. Ginsberg’s ad was that good.
As for:
“I was eager for them to land a big account, and while some people have so much respect for Joan that they can’t bare to see that this is what it takes, I just don’t value this one night’s whorepprenticeship as anything less than totally worth it for everyone involved.”
I doubt long-term it will be “totally worth it” for Joan. She did not seem to think it was totally worth it when it was proposed, nor when she was going through with it. Maybe time erases the pain of that decision, maybe not. It seems to not be worth it for Don, the antagonist of this show. He flat out said so. I suspect Roger might find issue with it as the show goes on and he discusses things with Joan. You are taking out the emotional weight of it and how it may effect Joan and those she works with. Plus, if her husband finds out about it, that could damage her case in the divorce. There are what-ifs like if she ends/ended up pregnant, or it damages her ability to have relationships knowing she can be sold and that she let herself be sold. So I agree with Don. There are other accounts out there, and even if not it is not necessarily worth it to succeed under those circumstances. The ends to not always justify the means.
There is a reason I can stomach The Hound, yet have a harder time doing so with Pete.
-Cheers
Sorry Levi, but a lie is a lie is a lie.
2) yes, he does say he’s “handsome.” Go back and watch it again.
3) isn’t a lie, but it sure is sleazy.
4) c’mon. it’s a lie. Not as serious as the others, but still a lie.
5 & 6) This is a complete lie, and your prevarication of it sounds very similar to rapists trying to defend their actions, saying, “well, she didn’t hit me or throw me out of her office.” She was shocked and disgusted by it. No means no. She says, “Well I’m sorry to hear that,” when he tells her that if she turns him down they won’t get the account. And when he presses it further, she says, quite disdainfully, “You’re unbelievable! I’m married! How would you feel about this if someone asked Trudy?” And when he still presses, she says: “You’re talking about prostitution!” Her comment at the very end, when he asks her what it would take to make her a queen, that “I don’t think you could afford it,” was more off the cuff than anything. Pete took that and ran with it and said she was “amenable” to the idea, which is a complete and utter lie! When Roger says, disbelievingly, “She said she’d do it?” Pete responds, “She said we couldn’t afford it,” as if Joan were actually negotiating with him, which she certainly wasn’t.
6b) Joan’s misconception of everyone being on board was all facilitated and begun by Pete. Pete misrepresented Joan’s position to the board members, which is why they didn’t throw him out of the window or punch his lights out. This may technically not have been Pete’s misrepresentation, but it was caused by his lies.
7) If you’ve rewatched the episode, you’re not paying close attention. Here’s how that scene went down:
Pete: It was 4-0. You abstained in absentia.
Don: What did you promise her?
Pete: A 5 percent stake as a voting partner.
Don: (hits intercom) Dawn, could you buzz Mrs. Harris?
Pete: She’s not here.
Don: (to intercom) Actually, Dawn, could you get my things?
Pete: Yes. You should be well rested.
Don: I don’t want it like this. (meaning he doesn’t want to win the business this way)
Pete: (Leaning in) It was her idea.
This is certainly sounds like Pete saying that the whole thing was her idea, not just the partnership. And to brush it all off by saying that Pete didn’t have to “pull her arm” is ridiculous. He lied to everyone involved to manipulate the outcome.
And no, the fact that Joan is married is NOT the only argument anyone on the show could come up with against it. Joan comes out and says, “It’s prostitution!” And the fact that she IS married (and happily so, as far as Pete knows) is plenty of reason by itself. What else do you need for a reason to turn down an offer of sex for money? She’s married and it’s prostitution pretty much covers the reasons why it’s a disgusting offer.
Also, I really have to take issue with you when you say, “Every industry is corrupt, especially one in which you deal entirely with high powered people. So if they really wanted to keep their dignity, none of them should be on Madison Avenue in the first place.”
This is quite a rationalization. These people are employed by an ad agency, they didn’t go to sea on a pirate ship, or sign on to a criminal enterprise. They’re working in advertising. Joan is a secretary/office manager, fercryinoutloud! So, you think if someone takes a job as a secretary that they shouldn’t be shocked if it leads to offers of prostitution???? Wow. Like I said, quite a rationalization.
Well said Nat.
Nat, I believe the rationalization was sound. Just because people wear a tie or high heels to work, doesn’t make their endeavor moral or even legal. It just means they know how to put, well, lipstick on a pig. Advertising is a manipulative and cunning business, designed to sell goods and services to consumers or other businesses through use of a variety of techniques, none of them particularly honest. It very often means using deception and other forms of skullduggery that few of us are able to distinguish in the finished product. Selling a woman’s body for an account is just an extension of a somewhat immoral process. Yes, selling Pepsi isn’t as onerous as selling a woman’s virtue, but only by a matter of degree. Pepsi doesn’t make people athletic, handsome or appealing; it generally makes them fat, ugly and disgusting, but you wouldn’t know that from the ad campaigns. The concept of honesty and integrity is undermined by the advertising and public relations campaigns that are crafted by very smart, very well paid and very duplicitous people. Is advertising a criminal enterprise? The courts seem to believe it often is, as in the case with a variety of drugs, tobacco and alcohol, which it has attempted to curb. No, they’re not pirates, but they’re sailing perilously close to becoming them.
So, okay, to address the shift in moral tone in this thread… if Joan were still single, should she have agreed immediately? Because the tone now is that the only legitimate reason Joan had to reject the proposal was that she was a married woman.
I know I’ve said elsewhere that Joan’s the type of woman who has sold herself in the past (if not for cash money, then for dinner, admiration, the soft power of staying in the game, if not mostly with SCDP personnel), but that doesn’t mean that her co-workers should assume she’s for sale. Discretion’s her watchword, above all, and that’s why she was admired by both male and female co-workers — they suspected about her private life, but they never really knew, other than Roger’s ease around her.
So, does that justify our thinking Joan’s problem was solely a matter of price? No — because she can think and do anything she needs to, but the meaning of respect is letting her alone. The precedent set is now that SCDP’s women are for hire — if they let Joan out on the stroll, how can they refuse a request for any other secretary or copywriter?
What Joan despised was men talking gossip, because that gossip ruins careers. The troll will not stay silent, because bagging Joan only enhances his power. That means the circle of men who could be referred to SCDP by Jaguar will know, and bagging Joan (or, at least trying) will be considered the same as access to Kenny’s little black book. And, at one crucial negotiation point, Joan will again face that ultimatum, or force a lesser woman to take her place.
That, again, is why sexual harassment rules became necessary — no woman keeps her status in business once the men around her consider her usable, disposable, and her status as her own fault. The concept of culturally rejecting whoring out the staff, even if that never realistically reduces the use of professional sex workers to close deals, had to at least be discussed openly, instead of that age’s explicit horror at it, but tacit acceptance of it.
Joan lived at the point of the sexual revolution where a woman’s life might be less damaged, due to birth control, but the hypocrisy in condemning her remained as strong as ever. Lucky her.
Beverly, while I agree with your general characterization of advertising, to say that then anyone who gets a job in an advertising firm — no matter what that job may be — they are then fair game to be put up for prostitution??? That’s really sick and completely ridiculous. You need to think this through. Again, Joanie doesn’t sell advertising — she merely works there, hired, most likely, as a secretary at first, and now is an office manager. And I don’t care what job she had there. It doesn’t matter. You say that “selling a woman’s body for an account is just an extension of a somewhat immoral process…” No, it’s not. It’s actually illegal. There is a huge difference between trying to convince consumers to buy a certain product and offering up one of your (married, yet!) coworkers as a piece of meat to some sleazeball who happens to hold a powerful position. Consumers have free will and (hopefully) working brains, and get to decide whether or not they want to buy products. You want to argue that advertising should be illegal? Fine. Have at it. But to say that anyone who goes to work for an ad agency should expect to be offered up for prostitution because, hey, you work for an ad agency, is flabbergasting.
Also, Beverly, you say: “Is advertising a criminal enterprise? The courts seem to believe it often is, as in the case with a variety of drugs, tobacco and alcohol, which it has attempted to curb. No, they’re not pirates, but they’re sailing perilously close to becoming them.”
No, the courts don’t seem to believe advertising is a criminal enterprise. They ban certain kinds of advertising (in this country) on tobacco products because they have been proven to kill people. They ban advertising on hard alcohol on television — again because of the nature of the product. And drugs? Are you talking about prescription drugs — because I don’t know what you’re watching, but it seems half of the TV ads you see are for prescription drugs. Illegal drugs? Of course you can’t advertise them — they’re ILLEGAL! It is the nature of these products that make them banned from certain advertising — not the act of advertising. To say that the courts “seem to believe advertising is often a criminal enterprise” is ludicrous.
As is equating advertising with pirates. Pirates commit crimes — real crimes, like murder and, uhhh, piracy. Joanie — and millions of people like her — have jobs in ad agencies and do nothing wrong, immoral or criminal. Good grief. Please get some perspective.
$50,000 and a partnership?? Wow. Fonzie jumped the shark for free.
They better not let go of Peggy…
We need more PEGGY!!!
If they were really getting rid of Peggy, she would be taking a job at Y&R, or Ogilvy, or one of the other real agencies mentioned on the show. But she’s going to work for the fictional Teddy Chowguhguh, so we’ll definitely be following her.
i’m scared shes gonna get the betty treatment…. which if its the only choice to get more peggy i guess im alright with it (which im really really not)
I agree with Prettok. Peggy’s going to work with Don’s chief rival. That sets things up perfectly for a season six arc putting Peggy and Don at odds for business.
I just don’t think the show is going to significantly diminish Peggy’s role because that would be *insane*. Next to Don, she’s the most important character on the show, and she’s certainly the most sympathetic. And Elisabeth Moss/Peggy simply don’t have the, uh, limitations that January Jones/Betty do. I definitely foresee the show following Peggy’s experiences at this other fictional agency, and I assume that her being in a rival position will give her several opportunities to interact with SCDP. And perhaps we’ll see Don spending the rest of his life trying to hire her, as he told her he’d do when he started SCDP–and maybe, at some point, he’ll succeed.
im also guessing this is her last episode for the season…(after a bad-ass send-off scene she just had)
Very true.
Screwed up Don keeps me interested just so long.
The Egotism from Megan gets old fast.
Peggy Olson is the best character. Without Peggy, I am out of here.
Simply LOVED that she didn’t cry when he threw cash at her and held out a sniffle until after she returned to her office from giving notice. John Hamm acted the shit out of the last scene. His face was perfect!
So Peggy is off to another agency, or so we think. It’s Mad Men folks and the next episode is usually when the plot blows up or shifts. I say a fire or embezzlement sends chaw ga ga’s firm packing and Peggy and don start a new shop. At least I hope because what is really going to happen in the next two weeks I’m not sure I can handle.
Not sure how high the crossover between Mad Men and Good Wife fans is … but GW did this with Cary Agos (moving him to the “competitor”), and we still saw a good amount of him (probably just as much as when he was part of the same firm as the main character) … which will only continue on next year. My guess is the writers of Mad Men are equally intelligent and can get this done …
Love to see a pitch showdown between Draper’s company versus Olsen’s, in the next season/s.
I think this was Elizabeth Moss’ final episode on Mad Men. Weiner goes for reality, and the reality of the work world is that people come and go and change jobs and never seen again (think Sal).
I don’t think Peggy’s going to be gone from SCDP very long. I think Ted ‘pitched’ her and because she’s never been wanted in that way before, she took it. But Ted wants to use her against Don in some way, so in that sense it’s like the Joan situation, a woman being ‘between’ men. Joan was passed between them, Peggy is going to be used as a weapon.
So much for Peggy’s pact with Kenny Cosgrove…oh well, there’s his next short story.
Moss isnt going anywhere…I’ll even bet she’s back at SCDP by the end of the season. They’re not going into a new season with her at the rival agency, Don will go get her back
Not the end of the world for me. I never liked Peggy that much as a character and I think Moss is overrated as an actress. I used to think the same thing about Pete, but he has grown on me (as a fungus does).
Ciotog, good point. I think Teddy wants to use Peggy to get back at Don, and was willing to woo Peggy with an offer she couldn’t refuse. I wonder what she’ll find when she gets to Teddy’s shop, and if she, like Henry, will find she “jumped ship for nothing.” of course it’s not nothing, because she did need to move on.
I too loved it that Peggy did not cry after Don humiliated her. I so disliked Draper in this episode. His was completely off-key in dealing with Peggy, Joan and Megan. I loved the playback of the Don/Joan scene at Joan’s apartment with the added insight. Very creative. I was so deep into this episode that I felt paralyzed.
I’m shocked no one’s seen the third path, until now: The Olson/Cosgrove Agency.
Pegs needs the seasoning (and disgust) Chough will give her, but it only takes one client with deep pockets to set them up — and isn’t Kenny married to the boss’ daughter?
Peggy could snag Clearsil in a heartbeat, Ken could get the Corningware business targeted to young, hip marrieds, and grab every hot copywriter save Ginzo, as the pirate ad house that could.
I think we don’t see that because Peggy didn’t find her Conrad Hilton, yet — the man who not only sees her doing what he does, like Don, but the man who sees her going even farther.
She ran an entire creative team, from budgeting to hiring freelance to deliverables. She deserves far better than Chough, but she has to learn that herself.
Brilliant. Everyone (Don, Pete, Peggy, Ken) being who they truly are. The Suitcase And The Hobo…it’s time to move over, and make room for The Other Woman.
Not as good as The Suitcase but definitely the best episode since then! And that Don/Peggy scene! Unbelievable, I love how the kept stalling to make it seem like the jaguar news was gonna prevent don from meeting with her…and then bam! I honestly couldnt believe it.
This episode was so sad. Oh, Joanie.
The glassy look in her eyes afterwards…the same as when she got raped.
Hampshi, exactly! :(
Okay – I have seen the episode 3 times now because I still can’t believe what we saw. But I am beginning to see why Joan did it. She has been with them for 13 years. She was instrumental in helping them pull off their caper in season 3. She did her job and the lowly job of many others without complaint when things got rough after Lucky Strike left. She has formed a special friendship with most partners. After all that hard work and dedication, upon hearing the partners had a meeting and VOTE, she believed that those men saw her value as nothing but what she had to offer on her back. It deflated her…took the fight out of her…who knows what her mom told her if she confided in her…this was tragic…last week we saw her lose her cool…this week we saw her lose her dignity… :(
@Irieagogo yes! SO sad!! and @Hampshi, I thought the same thing, they’re raping Joan again.
Yes – but Joan is no fool. She’s essentially the acting COO/CFO but would never have been given a stake any other way. Don justified the partnership to Peggy with “she’s been with us for 13 years.” Had she been with them for 35 they wouldn’t have given her a stake and Joan knows it. Now she can get rid of her mother, move on permanently from Roger and get the independence that neither indispensability nor marriage could earn her. Tough, but not completely tragic.
Not sure if anyone has brought this up, but…
Does this have an affect on her divorce? Doesn’t this suddenly make her wealthier than Gregg? And if so, is hehttp://www.hitfix.com/whats-alan-watching/review-mad-men-the-other-woman-no-one-knows-she-comes-and-goes# able to get part of Joan’s % in the company as part of the settlement?
That’s what startled me awake on my commute — she demanded to sign papers the day she decided, which meant that partnership share could become part of the divorce settlement.
Also, if Dr. Rapist is taking the aggressive filing stance, wouldn’t he have private detectives that would provide evidence the divorce is Joan’s fault? They’ll find the gossip that she slept her way to the top — first, through Roger, then through Jaguar. That would allow him to win both child custody and alimony — she’d make *him* permanently secure, for him and his son. I wouldn’t put it past him to even ignore Kevin’s paternity, just to keep him hip-deep in Vietnamese bar girls.
And, since when does Weiner ever spare Joan bad news? Ever? When I thought Joan would get out of the marriage without killing him, maybe I was too optimistic — say what you will about Roger, I think he’d pay his last $10,000 to order a hit on the man whom he could say ruined Joan for him.
My views on the Joan plot were about the same as yours Alan, and I fought it for the first half of the ep, but the flawless execution of the actual decision and aftermath won me over. But… wow.
As for the Peggy end–perfect. Just perfect. One of the best subplots from any episode ever. I saw a number of “Peggy no!” tweets afterward, but I was THRILLED for her. In fact, I was loving that she picked the perfect agency with which to stab Don in the heart. Also, of all the horrible things people did in this episode, nothing made me want to slap someone more than Don’s “very cute, Peggy, now how much do you want” shtick.
Ended up being a great episode because of Peggy and because of how they navigated the Joan “decision.” Perfect ending song.
It might not be a stab in the heart, but rather the perfect agency to demonstrate her independence — all the strings have to be cut, because Don won’t be holding back from poaching business from her. Either she proves her worth as a manager, or every employer will use her as a novelty, not as an asset.
But, fuck yeah, Don should have been taking her to fine restaurants, giving her the autonomy she should have had as Ginsberg’s boss, and spending the rest of his life keeping her at his side, instead of spending the rest of his life, trying to get her back. Or, you know, simply paying her what she was worth and backing her plays as a manager, plain and simple.
But then, we do know his problems with seducing someone, then losing interest….
As for Mrs. Harris, for 13 years she was supposed to have kept her position at the firm through sleeping with the boss. Is her actual bargain any worse than being known as Roger’s woman, whom he does not love enough either to protect, to marry or maintain? She needed that partnership — as she stated last episode, Roger, pre or post-LSD, is too flibbertigibbety to rely on as a husband and father. If his behavior last episode showed that, his behavior this episode cemented it.
And wouldn’t it be like Pete to not know how to graciously be a pimp? Ken even does *that* better than him, and even he knows that renting the help only gives SCDP the rep of being the place where any fool client can sex up the help. Not a good thing, kids….
CGEYE, it is worst because Joan isn’t “the help.” Last season, Lane promoted her to a Director position. So now SCDP is now that place where even the executive staff is on the table. :(
That’s the point I should have made — in offering up Joan, she’s lower than the secretaries who expect sexual harassment by staff and clients — she’s expected to perform, lest the firm go under reputationally. The tobacco letter was the first strike; not keeping Mohawk was the second; and losing Jaguar was the third.
And, if you think about it, even Joan’s mom pushed her towards that decision — she chides, “What are you doing, drying up?”, then hands her one more drink. Yes, we hate Greg, too, but urging your girl to see other men before the ink on the divorce is dry is not motherly support.
@TJ even more than Don’s speech to Peggy at the end, him throwing the money in her face is probably the worst thing I’ve seen anyone do on this show, non-rape division.
“As for Mrs. Harris, for 13 years she was supposed to have kept her position at the firm through sleeping with the boss.” Actually, CGEYE, I don’t agree. I think she kept her position by being superb at her job, and the office at large knew this. For instance, we have never seen a situation in which her relationship with Roger saved her from being seen as incompetent or helped her leapfrog toward more power. We have never seen a staff member attribute her advanced position to sex appeal. And, when the main players bolted from Sterling Cooper at the end of Season 3, she put together the history of one office and the start of another (in terms of records, supplies, art, film, etc.) when no one else could do it. That task demands that someone who knows the the minutiae but can also take the long view. I think her leadership abilities are clear to everyone.
But I think the excuse they used, year after year, for *not* giving her a partnership — which she earned simply by helping them break away — was Roger. And, if she hadn’t had that relationship with him, then she would have left long ago.
It wasn’t said explicitly, but if Joan had never given Roger the time of day, wouldn’t she have been pushed out, for someone younger, more sexually available, despite her skills? Without Roger’s backing of her growing authority, would she have been promoted at all? And, if she were known solely for her skills and beauty, would they have even dared to ask her that question? They knew she already had a price — and, for years, Roger paid it when it was convenient.
That’s why have changed mores about sexual harassment — if the playing field’s uneven due to affairs, then every woman’s vulnerable to that accusation, especially when it’s not true.
Well, our mileage varies. You ask, “without Roger’s backing of her growing authority, would she have been promoted at all?” For sure, that kind of backing happened to many women in real life; I was a secretary in the late 60s, and saw it. But in other cases, I saw it not happen. So in terms of MM’s specific plot rather than general trends of the era, there is no evidence or suggestion that Roger backed Joan for promotion simply because they slept together, or that he had any hand at all in her advancement in the office. And (again, IMO) if there is nothing to suggest something, it can’t be assumed.
You also ask about whether, if Joan had never had an affair with Roger, she would have “been pushed out, for someone younger, more sexually available, despite her skills.” Yes, I saw this happen to women; I also saw competent women valued for competence, and saw women valued for both. So what are the specific circumstances here? Roger has flirted relentlessly with Joan throughout almost 5 seasons, whether they were together at the time or not. That’s why I think he would have done exactly the same thing if they’d never gotten together in the first place. He flirts with almost any attractive women, and seems to get sex whenever he wants it. It seems in character that, if Joan had refused him, he would look at her as someone he will conquer one day, and enjoy the long chase. Meanwhile, like the other men, he can flirt like crazy and enjoy the scenery every time she walks the corridor.
But Joan does say yes to Roger, and MM shows us that she has had a lot of power in the relationship; she tells him in Season One that she sleeps with other guys and likes it that way. Roger doesn’t like it – and you would think that if her job relied on Roger believing he’s her One & Only, he’d tell her that he’d fire her if she doesn’t stop seeing other guys. But he doesn’t do that.
I also don’t think any sane businessman would tolerate a sloppy or disorganized secretarial pool. It can seriously undermine an office. The firm needs to run smoothly; Joan takes care of that. IMO, firing her because she doesn’t “put out” or isn’t young anymore would be much more trouble than it’s worth.
So the way I see it, there is a mountain of explicit/implicit evidence to show that Joan got where she is because she’s brilliant at her job, and no evidence the other way. (Though of course, for the men, her sex appeal is the cherry on the sundae.) I agree that sexual harassment laws address every woman’s vulnerability to being accused of getting where she is through sex. But by the same token, I don’t assume that a woman who sleeps with one man at the office got where she is because of that and that alone.
Seems we both love the series, don’t we!
On a radio show today, I hear someone question the acting chops of Christina Hendricks. This episode and the previous one should dispel any such talk. Her subtle but impeccable movements and expressions were amazing. She conveyed, without dialogue, much of her indecision, angst, humiliation and pain. She deserves an award nomination for this season. I hope she gets one.
VS, a fair assessment, yet I still have my doubts that Roger’s patronage, whether active, passive, or even known by the other partners, wasn’t toxic, in that it didn’t protect her when she needed it, yet didn’t provide her with the partnership opportunity that should have been hers before it was Lane’s.
I guess the issue’s that we’ve never seen Mrs. Harris make a major mistake regarding her duties, nor show up sloppily dressed. The glamour and competence are intertwined, so it’s much harder to see what her fellow partners value most, if one or the other were taken away. We can say the competence, but we’ve never seen a plain woman advance at SCDP, have we?
My question is: Was Pegggy coming into Don’s office to negotiate until she heard about Joan making partner? At the very least that news seemed to give her resolve.
oops…
I don’t think so, I think her mind was made up.
No way. She was gone. If anything, the way Don told her Joan made partner (as if it was something Peggy could have considered herself close to–or as close to as Joan) would have given her pause about her decision. A “maybe Don really does value me” moment.
Nope to the partner possibility — Don’s the only creative partner, and next in line would be Pete or Ken, because of their accounts success. Don’s feeling the heat because of Ginzo, and the only thing making Peggy partner would do is point up even more his creative irrelevance. As we’ve seen, his ego’s just not that healthy.
I don’t see why it would matter to her. She’s always been supportive of Joan and of other professional women, but Joan becoming a partner wouldn’t change the reasons she was leaving. She came in to give him her notice.
Pete’s already a partner, but I didn’t mean that Peggy for partner was a real possibility, but that her hearing Don thinking even vaguely in those terms might have given her a tiny sliver of a reason to think Don still valued her.
Don justified Joan’s partnership by explaining, “She’s been with us for 15 years”, which made Peggy think for a moment that maybe she wasn’t really being disrespected or undervalued at SCDP, but that maybe she just hadn’t yet put in the time required to really be openly honored and valued at the firm. Then she snapped back to reality.
Seems Peggy didn’t have much time to process the Joan promotion. I doubt anyone in the know would have leaked the real reason, but wouldn’t it seem odd to the staff that the office manager was suddenly promoted to partner?
I think Don’s “she’s been with us” line shows that it will be easy to explain Joan being made partner. She’s viewed as much a key asset (ahem) of the business as Lane.
In part I think what happened with Joan had a lot to do with Peggy leaving, even though she didn’t know about it. Don throws the money in Peggy’s face at least partially because he’s upset about what Pete tells him re. Joan and the slimeball head of the dealer’s association. And Peggy decides to shop herself around at least partially because of that moment — Don throwing the money in her face.
The juxtaposition of the two handshakes — the one that Pete offers Joanie that she refuses, and the one that Peggy offers Don, when he kisses her hand — was beautiful as well.
Just a fabulous and heartbreaking episode. I think we need another episode with Pete getting his lights punched out, at least.
Seems to me it would have been yet another example of why she should go – that Don still sort of sees her as a secretary when he’s being careless, & believes the behavior/treatment of “the other woman in the office” would have more of an impact on Peggy than how he’s been treating her, her professional standings in the firm, etc.
I was SO proud and SO happy for Peggy that I actually clapped and applauded her as she walked out of her office with her belongings. Don took her for granted for far too long, and as you would want for anybody you truly care for, her moving on was for her own best interest. Very fitting that this episode aired during graduation season. #TEAMPEGGY
Throwing that money at her – how low – that had to be a motivating force. And although I think Don has complicated feelings around the issue of women as prostitutes because of his mother, on several occasions his angry first impulse is to treat them as such.
absolutely right….Don had taken her for granted forever, thought she could be overlooked or demoted or not respected and she wouldn’t go anywhere. Happens all the time in business, until people realize how valuable they are….and leave. You think your company that youve been loyal to you will be loyal back, and when they dont, you have to go to grow. Only when she’s definetly made up her mind to leave (or after shes gone) will Don fully realize what he’s lost and by then its too late. He regrets throwing the money at her (like a whore) but knows it’s too late
The only thing that bothered me about this episode is how nobody has noticed Lane’s push for the bonuses. Has any of the characters really not noticed that Lane is pushing incredibly hard for the bonus? I feel that somebody would at least mention how one-track minded he is being during every partners meeting.
Bert Cooper mentioned it.
Has Joan heard his push for bonuses? I can’t remember if it was only the partners. She was already the one most likely to catch him, and now she *is* a partner. I bet she’s the one who finds out.
Cooper alludes to that with this response.
I think next week Lane will be spilling the beans to Joan, the only person who would notice and seriously approach the situation (unlike Bert who just mentions it).
When Lane entered her office it looked like Joan was writing in that very checkbook.
However, Lane has some leverage if/when Joan discovers his indiscretion, given that she owes him for suggesting the partnership deal. Of course, if the company is going broke I don’t know what she could do about it.
Joan may be highly motivated to conceal Lane’s theft–If the firm goes belly-up, she will have nothing. Five percent is fabulous if the company is thriving, but if it fails, she’s SOL.
It was fun — and sad — to watch Don cycle through the five stages of grief so quickly when he lost Peggy.
Oh, Joan…. She should’ve gotten a partnership already, with no strings attached. As for the whether her character was acting true to form, I don’t know. But I do know a lot of folks would do out-of-character things, given the right set of circumstances.
Five stages of grief — well put.
I don’t think it was out-of-character, necessarily. Joan does indeed deserve that partnership with no strings attached, but I think she just knew that that would probably never happen, and so she seized the opportunity- vile as it may have been-to make partner in the only she could at the time. Heartbreaking stuff.
I could not help but be reminded of the conversation Joan had with Don at the bar last week. The topic of Joan getting her life together after a divorce came up and Joan noted how more difficult it would be for her with the responsibility of a child.
HAY GUYS IN CASE YOU DIDN’T NOTICE, THE THEME OF THIS EPISODE IS ALL WOMEN ARE WHORES.
ALSO THE CAR IS JUST LIKE JOAN. SYMBOLISM!!1!1!
If Peggy was a whore should would have negotiated with Don for an a**-ton of money and stayed.
+1
You fail, sir.
ROTFL. Even though I love Mad Men, I love you too. Weiner’s penchant for beating the audience over the head with symbolism has been especially strong this season. And even though the overpotent symbolism has annoyed me, I’d still argue that Signal 30 through Lady Lazarus were the strongest 4-episode run any tv show has ever had.
Is it just me, or is it hard to take Mr. ALL CAPS seriously? Hay dude, why are you SHOUTING?
Just when I think this show can’t get any better, it continues to surprise, dazzle and delight.
Maybe his shift key is stuck on his typewriter.
@linda I agree 100% w/ your whole post. This is the best run of the best show I’ve ever seen. And, MW’s post cracked me right up. Spot on.
ROFLMAO CU LTR!!1!
hey, you’re right! they should think about adding other symbols into Mad Men sometime! Maybe like something about ladies’ rights to vote.
Don’s been buying, selling and wrecking cars since early in the series. He’s doe the same with women. It’s no accident that there are many MM scenes in a car dealership. His car obsession also spreads; Betty’s car breaks down, she inherits a car from her father, her daughter drives a car as a 10 year old, she wrecks her car in the front yard and meets her lovers in parking lots (Glen and Henry both had intense encounters with her in parked cars.) Car as methaphor, pretty heavy but artfully used. Nice work Mr. W.
A beautifully haunting episode that I fear will remain with us for a while. Momentum towards the season finale is now in full go
Hey so remember when it seems like the rest of the season would be the buildup to landing Jaguar? Um… now what?
Seriously, so much was wrapped up here, that what happens now? Chau-guh-guh / Olson vs. Draper / Ginsburg for some other big account? We know from last season that Chau-guh-guh is good at his job–that could be awesome.
I’m reading these comments weeks after this episode aired. Now that I know what was coming, these comments seem foreboding.
Also, I’m now openly rooting for Pete Campbell’s suicide.
Too bad. It will be Lane.
And I’m for Lane’s. He upped the ante. Roger suggested giving her 50 grand and told Lane to extend their credit to do so. Lane already tapped that money tree (behind the partners’ backs) and knew he couldn’t do as Roger suggested, so he thought up something more long-term and appealing to Joan: a stake in the company. I wonder if Joan would have turned down the 50K, and I wonder if it will ever come out how Joan was helped to arrive at the terms she settled on. I’m not much for figures, but I’m thinking long-term, that night with Herb cost SCDP a lot more green than 50 grand.
One more thought – why was Don so appalled at Joan’s being propositioned but had no trouble throwing bills at Peggy’s face? And how sad he is now to see who could be bought and who couldn’t.
I feel overall that Joan has certainly been rewarded in her relationships with men before (didn’t Roger give her a fur coat once?) and she probably feels she got way more than Herb did…. I’m struggling to accept that she’ll go to work every day from here on in knowing that Don and smarmy little Pete Campbell knows she slept her way into partnership. Such a sad day for our Joanie…
YES, RAERAE. I didn’t realize that until the scene AFTER the pitch/scene with Joan and the Jaguar guy…EVERY ONE knows the only reason she is a partner is because she prostituted herself. Did she already deserve to be partner? Yes, but that’s irrelevant now…it was THIS act that made her partner, and no one’s forgetting that. She will forever be seen as *less than*, regardless of the work she does for SCDP.
But isn’t Lane in more hot water *because* the firm got the Jaguar account? Meaning, if Joan hadn’t (presumably) gotten them the account, Lane would’ve been relatively fine in concealing what he did. Now the firm will have to spend the initial money to produce stuff for Jaguar, no?
RAERAE, I just saw the interview with Janie Bryant, and she confirms that Joan wore the EXACT fur coat that Roger gave her in that scene. OMG!
Yeah, I’m convinced Lane will commit suicide. The walls will close in on him due to the embezzlement. He won’t make it out of the season.
I’m thinking Lane figured that without landing the account, SCDP is still in hock 50 grand to the bank with no way to pay it back (ie: no new clients). If they land the account, there’s more cash flow and it would help longterm pay back the loan. He will have to account for a cheque he forged for $8000 whether Joan is the head of admin, or a partner.
@ Raerae
Ah, I see. You’re thinking Lane’s endgame was repaying the bank loan, whereas I was thinking Lane just wanted to hide what he had done and figure out how to pay it back later. I guess I just didn’t want to see Lane’s conversation with Joan in such a mercenary light, though it’s true he’s desperate, and desperate people can be rather… mercenary.
I’m all for Pete and Lane to hold hands as they both jump out the window.
Great episode. It brings in Don’s Sno-ball pitch, “This… could change everything”. They need to find a way to keep Peggy.
I guess the biggest problem I have with the Joan storyline is that everyone let Pete be the messenger. Joan has such strong relationships with everyone that it seems odd Roger, Cooper, and Lane would accept Pete’s version of Joan’s stance without talking with her. But maybe they just wanted to deny culpability and were too weak to get their hands dirty?
Anyway, great episode. It’s amazing how much better this show gets the less it has Megan and Betty in it.
Absolutely, there is no way the other men could have asked. Pete is without so much integrity he was the perfect one for that.
I guess my point is, Pete misrepresented his conversation with Joan to suggest she was interested in the idea and I’m surprised Roger or Cooper or Lane or Don (who know what a weasel Pete is) wouldn’t go to Joan to get confirmation from her.
Until tonight, I have been completely pro-Megan. But tonight, everything else was so compelling, when they cut to Megan at her audition I groaned. Thank goodness it was short. I still enjoy the character, but this was the first time to me she felt like a distraction.
@Stan…is it possible they really didn’t want to know because they wanted the account so bad? Would they have been more objective if it were say the Beans account? I think this is a case of willful blindness.
Yes, but Pete didn’t exactly lie, did he? He always manages to boil it down to brass tacks. Joan didn’t tell him no, and Joan did say “you can’t afford me”. It’s like when the partners tell Pete “you’ve got some nerve” and he parlays that into a compliment for his courage and daring. He’s a good ad man – personally, I love watching Pete be Pete.
Am I the only one who didn’t think Pete asking Joan was a smarmy thing to do? I mean, the way he pitched it was childish and Joan saw right through it, but at least he brought it straight to her. What’s the other option: the partners discussing Joan’s potential prostitution without her even being aware of the situation?
Pete didn’t approach Joan. Joan approached Pete, hence the line “you didn’t need to call for this meeting”. So, it wasn’t that no one else wanted to get their hands dirty. Also, they most likely thought that Joan didn’t want multiple people approaching her (better for her “dignity”).
Pete did approach Joan, Joe. The morning after Herb told Pete and Ken that he wanted Joan, Pete walked into Joan’s office with some kind of line about “I need your help on how to break some bad news” and spun that into the bad news being (essentially – and yes, lots of paraphrasing here) that Joan will be unwilling to do what it will take to get Jag to go with SCDP.
Joan “called the meeting” (in the scene to which you refer) to tell Pete she wanted 5%.
And Leahblizz: Pete manipulated the whole thing. He went to Joan first so that when he told the partners they couldn’t squash it for fear of offending Joan’s sensibility/honour – Pete had already done that dirty work (naturally!) and he then was left to negotiate her reaction (which yes, he polished up quite a bit) with theirs until it looked like both sides were amenable. Pete makes it sound like Joan quipped “you couldn’t afford me” which put those hungry ad men in a position to afford the client they want so badly. All in all some brilliant manoevering on Pete’s part. Too bad he can’t work the same magic at home vis-a-vis his epic poem of a commute to work. ( loved that line!!!)
Pete definitely misrepresented every conversation he had, with Joan and with the Partners
Leahblizz — the other option would have been what any decent person would do — nothing. Pete didn’t have to approach Joan with this sleazy deal. And, yes, he did lie about Joan’s reaction. Just because she didn’t say the exact words doesn’t mean her meaning wasn’t clear. She said no. Then he manipulated things to get her to change her mind. He’s a slimy weasel, our Pete…
I completely agree, Nat King Kong – the other option would be to tell the client “No”. They didn’t even try – Don’s indignant, “She’s married and has a baby!” would have been a good line to use…
I was a little disappointed Roger didn’t protest more. I always thought he had genuine feelings towards Joan or at least his possessiveness would put up more of a fight. But his fortune is being halved again so I guess it’s “every man for himself”
Poor Peggy, I was in utter shock when Don threw that money in her face.
There must be something about Megan that I am missing, I am tired of her getting so much time. Thankfully each week it seems to be less.
Despite noticing her talent, Don has such a blind spot when it comes to viewing Peggy as a person, doesn’t he?
It goes back to the end of season 3 and a lesson Don said he learned but clearly didn’t. He sees Peggy as an extension of himself. Which is why he can tell her to go run the agency while everyone else gets to spend 6 weeks coming up with a Jaguar pitch without feeling like he’s cheating her out of anything. It’s never been clear to me whether Mad Men as a show believes that people can change. Mark Don’s treatment of Peggy down in the no column.
a LITTLE disappointed in Roger! As a character, he was Roger – (pre-acid). As a man, UGH.
BTW – the Don’s blind spots when it comes to Peggy are still alive and kicking in the ad world. It’s how most men 45+ still treat female creatives/leadership.
Because Roger is an endearing, entertaining and charming rogue, we can often forget he’s a craven, cruel and mercenary man. He cheated on his first and second wives, sucked up to a disreputable client (Lee Garner Jr.) impregnated his office manager and had a heart attack playing horsy with a near-naked teenager. He paid Joan for her services himself for years — you can bet that fur wasn’t the first payment. Objecting to her selling herself would be disingenuous. Pete’s been willing to sell himself to anyone at any time; don’t forget how he desecrated the memory of his father by schmoozing American Airlines. Don is the son of a whore; as such, he’s accustomed to the buying and selling of flesh. He is, of course, his father’s son.
“It’s an hour about women being viewed as a commodity to be bought and sold, or simply owned, spelled out blunt”
That’s a superficial analysis. That is the kind of power men think they yield. Even at the most sympathetic, that’s a male gendered analysis.
In my opinion what we really have is at least 2 women making independent, self-sufficient choices—-and on both counts Don’s patronizing moralizing is as bad as Pete’s version of morality.
Peggy is leaving for a bigger salary and to further her career. Joan has done the same, with the only tool she has–sexuality–but the moral part of it comes from a male-gendered version of it, not from Joan’s agency.
Was Joan exhibiting a male-gendered version of her own reality when she was about to burst into tears while staring in the mirror (prior to Don’s arrival)? That wasn’t pride in self-sufficiency we were seeing.
I’d agree with you, were it not the case of Joan actually, “selling” herself for her financial “independence”.
Who knows full well what she did, and is further reminded of it (and the fact that after all, someone was against it) by Don’s visit, after the fact.
Joan is interpreted as the commodity, pararelled with the car pitch.
Peggy, doesn’t allow herself to be treated as such. any more. She’ll get what she wants, without having to sell herself as Joan did.
You argue that Joan only has one tool, her sexuality. Yet we saw, through all these seasons, that she’s a highly capable and intelligent woman. It wasn’t even that many episodes ago that Lane confessed that she could do his job.
I rest my case now. Great episode and hoping we see more of Peggy on a regular basis than not.
I’d agree with you, were it not the case of Joan actually, “selling” herself for her financial “independence”.
Who knows full well what she did, and is further reminded of it (and the fact that after all, someone was against it) by Don’s visit, after the fact.
Joan is interpreted as the commodity, pararelled with the car pitch.
Peggy, doesn’t allow herself to be treated as such. any more. She’ll get what she wants, without having to sell herself as Joan did.
You argue that Joan only has one tool, her sexuality. Yet we saw, through all these seasons, that she’s a highly capable and intelligent woman. It wasn’t even that many episodes ago that Lane confessed that she could do his job.
I rest my case now. Great episode and hoping we see more of Peggy on a regular basis than not.
I’d agree with you, were it not the case of Joan actually, “selling” herself for her financial “independence”.
Who knows full well what she did, and is further reminded of it (and the fact that after all, someone was against it) by Don’s visit, after the fact.
Joan is interpreted as the commodity, pararelled with the car pitch.
Peggy, doesn’t allow herself to be treated as such. any more. She’ll get what she wants, without having to sell herself as Joan did.
You argue that Joan only has one tool, her sexuality. Yet we saw, through all these seasons, that she’s a highly capable and intelligent woman. It wasn’t even that many episodes ago that Lane confessed that she could do his job.
I rest my case now. Great episode and hoping we see more of Peggy on a regular basis than not.
Woah. I have no idea why my reply got tripled.
I swear I only clicked the once. If it’s not too much trouble, please delete the two extra ones, Alan.
Sorry for the inconvenience!
It’s really difficult to make any sort of pronouncement about whether Joan’s decision was empowering or not, because it was and it wasn’t. You’re right, Grifter, that Joan is highly capable and skilled at her job. Yet LR is also right that her sexuality is her only “tool” insofar as her financial security goes; she certainly admitted as much in the first season. And now, as accomplished as she is and as much as the partners know it–they’ve still been giving her titles without raises, and presumably would do so for a long time coming. I truly doubt they’d have ever made her a partner on her management/accounting skills alone.
I guess the point of it all is, Joan was in a shitty position no matter how you look at it. She isn’t proud of what she did, but it solves some of her problems. It’s the kind of awful moral compromise that’s easy to judge from afar, but probably not so easy to deal with in real life. And this show is really *about* the moral compromises all its characters make, isn’t it?
The key word in the quote from Alan you pulled is “VIEWED”, which you then make his point for him by saying that Joan and Peggy aren’t commodities to be bought and sold. He didn’t say they were–he said people saw them as such.
Don’t know if this is brought up in later comments but we must remember that SCDP(H?) almost got the account BECAUSE of throwing the exec at whores. They didn’t because the wife found out. The only issue they have here is because it’s “one of their own.”
@Emeralddead Hey, hey, hey! good point. I forgot that debacle was Jaguar. Jaguar has always been about women as whores/cars as pimp-mobiles.
Remind me never to like them.
I agree Kitty O. It is easy to judge from afar.
Joan’s personal situation cannot be easy. A divorce. A very difficult mother that she would rather see gone, but needs her. The overall loneliness and anger at the whole thing.
This all, I am sure, is taken into account and takes it’s toll on her when it comes to making this decision.
Yet, Roger offered to support her and the baby, which she refused, and ends up doing this.
Now, why choose this and not Roger’s aid, which is far less demeaning?
I mean, I know Roger isn’t the reliable type, but if we’re going with that, SCDP has had quite a few rough patches, who is to say it’s ever going to be reliable and provide the “long lasting” financial security she needs?
A bit hypothetical, I know. Just something to wander a bit about.
Now really, it’s a shit situation, as you put it, for her and she does make an independent “empowering” decision…but I was honestly just disagreeing with the original poster and the whole “male gendered analysis” and “Don’s patronizing moralizing”.
Also, she does make the type moral compromise we’re so found of seeing on this show, but at what cost? She gets her title and security, but will the partners ever take her even seriously after this? She was feared and respected. More importantly she was respected by Don. But now?
Well, we’ll see.
Independent self-sufficient choices??? Are you kidding? The thing about choices, and agency, is that people can not make them–and do not act– in a vacuum. Would Joan have made the choice to sell her body for money/career advancement if other choices were REALISTICALLY available to her? How is it empowering for a woman whose options are so limited because of ideas about what she is worth, what her place is (at the firm, in the home, or as a sexual object), and so on, to HAVE to use the “only tool she has” to become/remain (partially) independent?
And the show leaves no doubt, as others have noted, that this was a horrific and degrading experience for her. Yes, she “choose” that option over potential poverty or being indebted to Roger-a man who has thrown pretty things at her and claimed to love her, but then left his wife not for her, but for another, younger woman with whom he did not have the same history/intimacy. These are not the choices I want to have to make to support myself and my children, or the choices I would want for my daughter. To the extent that women are left with choices like these, (and many still are left with choices like these) what limited agency exists is pragmatic at most, and far, far, from anything resembling “empowerment.”
LR, there is NOTHING independent or self-sufficient about Joan’s choice. She sold her honor. Without that there is neither independence or self-sufficiency. She will always know that she got that 5% because she slept with somebody, not because she has brains, knowledge, and strength to earn it the way any man would. Of course they would never award it to her, but that’s not the point. She got it — but at what price? Tragic.
To reply to all fellow commenters
1) Honor is socially constructed and depends on the person
2) Agency and success does not have to come in a nice package, so Joan’s tears do not make it any less an independent decision
3) This is one of the central flaws of Mad Men. Weiner gets to moralize about women and capitalism, and yet at the same time give us fantastic shots of Christina Hendricks voluptuous body, Megan in a braw, and of course a Banana Republic Mad Men line.
Weiner wants to have it both ways. The patronizing response to Joan is to me part of the same matrix of male gendered analysis. Through a different perspective, Joan exercise her will to become a partner as much as Peggy did.
@LR. Very interesting points and I’m inclined to agree with you.
I think it’s interesting also to question the notion that Joan did something particularly wrong. People compromise their standards to get ahead in business all the time. I’m not really sure I understand why freely offering to have sex with someone you wouldn’t normally is more loathsome than many of the other dubious things people do. It’s just sex. It’s not murder. Unless you’re part of a patronizing culture that views female sexuality differently(less)than a males.
Imagine for a moment that an unattractive woman of influence made it a prerequisite that, say, Pete Campbell sleep with her in order for the firm to land a lucrative piece of business. Does anyone imagine that he wouldn’t do it in a heartbeat and that the rest of the partners wouldn’t pat him on the back and even respect him more for “taking one for the team”?
It’s only through the prism of male dominated culture that similar sexual situations elicit a shameful response for a woman’s participation but (very likely) an “attaboy” for a man’s.”
“Honor is socially constructed and depends on the person.”
I strongly disagree. Honor has to do with a person’s integrity and honesty (hence the word “honor.”). That is universal to all human beings regardless of their society or individual personality. Some people care very little about it, but that doesn’t make it any less *there.*
I definitely see Weiner using the double standard of male versus female sexuality. But that’s a result of (dishonorable) and popular attitudes toward sex. Men have developed these attitudes over the millennia in part because their sexual behavior, in many cases, has fewer practical consequences than women’s (not so much anymore since the Pill).
“It’s just sex; it’s not murder” — true, but misses the point. It was prostitution, not a consensual relationship between 2 equal adults. I think “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (the film, not the book) addresses this point of male vs. female prostitution. The man who was selling himself to an older, wealthier woman felt just as used and degraded than the woman who did the same thing.
Prostitution IS consensual. That’s why it’s prostitution and not rape. And I’m not sure I understand your “unequal” comment. Women set the boundaries in these transactions so in a sense they have the greater power. If a man exceeds the boundaries, that’s when it stops being consensual and becomes assault.
Of course all this begs the question. Why is prostitution necessarily an evil thing? Why is selling a relaxing back massage okay but massaging someone’s genitalia to produce a similar effect degrading? The fact that historically men have imposed this type of thinking doesn’t make it so. Joan may have bought in to this paradigm (as most people would have during that time), but a much more interesting story would shown her rejecting it and embracing the power she does have. I mean, think about it, who really has the power when someone can trade a single night of pleasure giving for a potential lifetime’s worth of income?
Really? You are going to compare a back massage to masturbation?? That is ridiculous. You might as well compare going to the gynecologist to prostitution because that is as much sense as your entire comment makes to me.
A couple of news flashes for you, Mary:
#1. Claiming something is ridiculous does not actually make it ridiculous.
#2. The fact that you don’t understand something doesn’t invalidate it.
Perhaps you’d care to actually address the question? Why is it morally acceptable to sell virtually any sorts of pleasures EXCEPT for sexual pleasures? What’s so special about an orgasm that we have to erect (no pun intended) all sorts of social taboos?
I have very little to add to this conversation now because others have done so well.
I think great planes has articulated the point so well. This why in a way the episodes did a great job of showing Joan’s decision and the reasons for it, but the way the decision was portrayed was what I found troubling and the general contradiction between moralizing on gender and the way her decision was portrayed. Fortunately I do not have to buy Weiner’s portrayal, so I am now further convinced that Joan’s decision was a tremendous show of independence and she used her best tool in an act of preservation and advancement.
One last thing, honor is socially constructed. The idea that is universal is what gives it its suffocating power. In the late 18th century men were supposed to duel at offenses of their honor, this changed by the 20th century because honor is not universal and is certainly not the barometer of self-sufficient behavior.
Once again, I’m just disappointed Joan’s decision was portrayed at such, but maybe Weiner did not meant that at all. Joan seemed fine the next day. Heck, she’s a partner, well-deserved.
To LR: Your analysis including that agency and success does not always come in a nice package, that Joan is exercising her will just as Peggy is, and that all the moralizing is from a male perspective is one of the most insightful comments I’ve read about Mad Men.
Lakshmi made it very clear in the previous episode that she was using the tools at her disposal, her sexuality, to affect the changes she needed to happen. Her tryst with Harry in his office was the set up for this week’s blockbuster. Joan and Peggy are both selling what they perceive to be their assets. A choice? For Joan, hardly. The way the power system is set up, women hit the glass ceiling pretty quickly in the corporate world. Before the days of female secretaries, firms employed male clerks to do the administrative work of the business. It was considered an entry level job for a man, one he could work his way up from to the very top of the company. The benefit: He would know the operation from top to bottom. Only when women became secretaries did the position become a virtual dead end. Many of these women (Joan and Jane Seigel based on their dialogue) went to college and had the same academic credentials as the men they worked with. But their rise was limited. Peggy is an exception, and we’re seeing what it took to be an exception in those days. Joan was the rule. She came to work looking for an MRS. and when it didn’t work out, she had to resort to plan B. Another prostitution gig.
@GreatPlans I will address the question. A back massage does no harm. No one can be hurt. Sexual Intercourse spreads disease and causes unwanted pregnancies. Since women are the ones who actually get pregnant, I would say this tips the scales of power. Joan already had one accidental pregnancy with Roger (since she sent Peggy to the doctor to get put on the pill we can assume she is also). What if Joan gets pregnant again with this mans child? What if she gets herpes which there is still no cure for? Is that worth any amount of money?
Turning the tables, what if Joan already has a disease and this man is going to bring it home to his wife, an innocent victim. Can that happen with a back massage?
So that is why I think the comparison is ridiculous. Try as you might, sex has consequences.
I simply cannot cope with a loss of Peggy. I hope that’s not it.
I’ve always said this was as much Peggy’s arc as it was Don’s. S1Ep1 she’s the New Girl. She’s the one who brings us in, we care about her from the get. NO WAY is she ever going to be completely out of the picture. I’ll bet the farm on it. When I get a farm.
Well, surely it won’t be ‘it’. But Peggy’s leaving has had to happen since at least the end of Season 4 (I thought Joan and her should leave together at that point).
I was growing sick with Joan’s arc tonight, and crying when Herb started to paw at her…it all felt so wrong . . . really? Roger let the mother of his child do this? really? Bert who told her that she could do so much better than Roger? And Lane who has often come to Joan for confidence? She was their queen already. :(
And Peggy . . . that scene had me balling…Don sitting and Peggy standing was a nice callback to Season 3 finale when he talked her into joining SCDP with his sincere words.
Loved, loved, loved her smile at the end. Almost makes up for MW turning Joan into Marilyn.
But except for Burt all the men who said it was okay all had their own personal reasons for consenting right?
Lane looked so sad after talking to her, and I think it’s because he knew it was wrong, but mostly he went in there just to save his own balls and make absolutely sure that if she DID take the offer, she opted for partnership rather than a payout (which would jeopardize the bonus he gave himself).
I’m a life-long Marilyn fan. I’ve seen Joan in varying “Marilyn terms” (so to speak) for a long time. Back in Season 2 when it was 1962 and the news of Marilyn’s death was mentioned on Mad Men, Joan cried for Marilyn and said “the world destroyed her” (imho, that statement reflected a lot of Joan’s empathy for, familiarity with, and even insight into Marilyn’s life and death) …
Monroe has a famous quote about the price of a kiss versus that of a soul (the implication being the underlying value of each beyond price) — I think Joan struggles with that notion tonight – ie: what *exactly* has she sold, and what hasn’t she? What did SCDP/Jaguar buy from her, and who got the better deal out of the transaction?
And yes, it’s tempting to see a Joan/Jaguar parallel, to equate Joan as a commodity, but I kind of saw her “transaction| as the weight behind Don’s pitch: you can truly own the Jag, but you’ll never own Joan – the look she gave herself in the mirror was the moment Joan struggled to believe that.
In the end she will because she has to. She married a man who raped her to become financially and socially secure and that left her nowhere. At least she chose this sexual encounter and it’s earned her financial security on her own terms that no one can take from her.
I noticed the callback to that scene immediately! It was perfect.
@LazyIggy your comment makes me want to cry. It really was a devastating episode.
Lazy Iggy, you do mean ‘bawling’ and not balling, right?
yes of course he means bawling… typos are everywhere
I think for the most part everyone was true to their characters (especially Pete, Don, and Peggy). Initially I thought Roger should have protested more, but perhaps he viewed that his relationship with Joan is so complex he essentially had to go along with whatever everyone else decided.
Ya think Roger doesn’t know all the Manhattan whores who look and talk like Joan?
You think he couldn’t pay for them all to visit that dealers’ association rep and bang his brains out, so at least he couldn’t be ambulatory in time to vote SCDP down? The Roger we know could solve a booze-and-hos problem with one arm tied behind his back and his face deep *in* said hos.
Again, I wonder what the heck happened — and I’m not above thinking he allowed Pete’s pimping to go forward to punish Joan for not coming to him when he’s between wives? Sick, yes — but God isn’t finished with Roger yet, so who knows if he’ll get enlightened enough to see just what he’s lost.
Alan, i think it is heavily implied Pete sends trudy to seduce her ex and wanted we to have sex with him to get his story published. She says “I could have gotten you the front page” because the boyfriend came on to her, and Pete replies “why didn’t you?”
Im less sure of this but did don say sal should have done it? I thought he implied he didn’t believe him, “oh and nothing could have happened because you’re married right? Do you know who you’re talking to? You people”. Don had seen sal with the bell hop and knew he was gay so when sal said he did nothing because he had a wife don thought it was a lie, and the you people was supposed to be implying that gay men can’t control their sexual desires.
I thought Don’s “you people” comment was more about morality than self-control. Like Don considered homosexuality depraved in and of itself, so Sal had no room to protest on the adultery aspect. Essentially, “You people [are all hypocrites].”
I can’t see this being the end of Peggy at SCDP – Didn’t Don once promise to spend his days trying to hire her back if she ever left?
No woman should ever work for SCDP
None of those men deserve any of those women
hold on! It was the 1960s. Men have learnt from their stupid ways, today.
Im sure most men believed they could treat most women this way at the time. There won’t be many places left for them to work. The guy that hired Peggy seems to be one of the few that doesn’t care she’s a woman, he just sees the talent.
As a female who has been in the workforce for 20+ years – not much has changed in terms of treatment of woman. We are hired for equal opportunity issues and then taken for granted and not given credit for our hard work and/or abilities. Men still make the rules.
Amen Gaby. Women have to work twice as hard, be twice as smart, to get half as much. It’s changing very slowly. MM gives us a chance to *see* the big, obvious changes… but the subtle inner-workings are still ticking away.
This episode was very upsetting. Pete gets more despicable by episode, and the way he thought of initially pimping Joan was horrid. Yes, sex is used at the workplace. Joan is no saint, but she was used by the partners and by Pete and Lane.
The interspersing of Don’s pitch and Joan’s prostituting herself and all the inherent metaphors, was very disturbing.
Peggy leaving — and Don kissing her hand and not letting go — as well as the joy in her face as she entered the elevator — wonderful.
I personally don’t know anyone who doesn’t hate Peggy. hopefully she gets the same amount f scenes from now on that Betty gets. Of course what will probably happen is Peggy becomes the best copy writer in NY. Girl power!
Really??? Huh. Peggy is probably the most beloved character on the show. And I fully expect the show to bring her back early into the next season if not sooner.
Yeah, Peggy is certainly my favorite character, and indeed she seems the most sympathetic to every other person I’ve ever talked to about this show. Well, save for one or two, uh, unpleasant contrarians on the internet.
Surely you jest! Everyone I know adores Peggy as well as Elizabeth Moss…ignoring the impressive storylines and acting, her character pulls the drama right out of Don Draper! God, how could you ever compare Peggy to Betty? I want to find you and step on your big toe!
Trolling, obviously. Peggy is a great character whose character has been explored at greater length than most characters on this show. Understandably then, she is a fan favorite. Losing her would be a huge hit to this show.
Peggy is the “bestest”!
Chris – I agree. Until this season, I really did not care for Peggy. However- Peggy the character has literally grown up and evolved more than any other on the show. However, as a character, I found Betty much more sympathetic, as she is both the product and the sad reality of her times (as is Joan and the plight she finds herself in). I find it fascinating that so many people have empathy for Peggy but cannot find it in themselves to relate to Betty’s existential void, as both characters are meant to be the “emotional recipients” of Don’s egotism and incapacity in relationships. I for one preferred Betty over Megan any time. Megan’s ridiculous temper tantrums at Don are all exactly the same pitch and tempo. I think Jessica Pare could use some real-life acting classes.
Peggy never got the chance to really get the education her intellect would benefit from until she got promoted and was allowed to think,explore, and discover for herself. I loved her line to Megan earlier this season after Heinz, “This…is as good as this job gets.” And Peggy was ok with that. It struck a great balance between the perspective her character would have of the place and seemed exactly the right thing to say as I doubt the partners even think like that. She will be missed but I really hope we’re not going to have a whole new agency and pitches to learn about.
This is either a typo or a joke. Next.
The Joan stuff was very disturbing but I think Roger, Pete, Lane and Cooper would all literally screw someone for an account… Don maybe not.
agree.
Bobbie Barrett?
Well, it made me think. What would I have chosen as a single mom with a golden ticket to permenent wealth? That had to be the absolute worst decision to make.
With the possible exception of Burt, they’ve all whored themselves out in ways at least *as* damaging–if not more so–than what Joan did here. They just didn’t have to use their genitalia to do it.
I thought it was a sad episode. I didn’t expect Joan to go through with it and I didn’t want Peggy to leave. Did anyone else get nervous at the end that Peggy might fall down the elevator shaft?
I paused breathing, until I saw the light on her face, which meant a real elevator car showed up.
I thought of the elevator shaft too!
omg i totally thought she would fall down an empty elevator shaft… the shot was framed in the same way as the one with don and the empty shaft. when she smiled i let out a breath of relief.
thanks Alan for calling attention to Gary Basaraba — i loved him in BOOMTOWN and couldn’t place him. in a way maybe he was too sweet looking to be a car industry sleazoid but that’s okay. he made a nice foil to joan.
I like that Mad Men has us all worrying about elevator shafts when people leave. What a retention policy! If you leave us, you could be doomed!
In reality, getting out of SCDP might be the healthiest thing some of these people ever did.
I would have lost it if she’d fallen down the shaft because, contrary to what LA Law might have portrayed years ago, that isn’t possible. Elevator floor doors have no openning mechanism – only the car does. I therefore took the thing with Don as pure symbolism and not reality, particularly since he didn’t report it to anyone.
Does Joan have to keep prostituting herself for the man from Jaguar?
How can she sink to sleeping with that man? If she needed money, I would thing the firm would give her a bonus considering she is there 13 years.
Very disappointed to see Peggy leave, as Alan said she is a key player in this show. You never seem to know whar Matt Weiner is going to think of. from LSD to prostituting a secretary/manager. To have Meagans mother and Roger have a go at it for little Sally to see. He just reaches in his thoughts and thinks everyone will love Mad Men. Good re cap Alan.
The Joan/Jaguar guy scenes were difficult to watch; he was so beefy.
I also wondered whether Joan would be asked to continue servicing the Jaguar account in this unorthodox (as Pete described) manner.
The original deal was ONE night.
A lot of comments throughout the season that someone might die this season. A lot of talk about it being Pete, which I truly doubt. Wouldn’t Lane be the obvious choice? Financial distress must be the leading cause of suicide among corporate types, no?
Lane feeling an outsider, pimping out Joan, the prospect of going to jail now when his embezzlement is discovered and that rifle on Pete’s wall has been waiting to go off for 3 seasons now.
I don’t know if we can call Lane, Roger and Bert’s acquiescence to the idea of selling Joan truly out of character — because is it really THAT far from anything they’ve done before? Lane is desperate for money, Roger is completely self-interested at all times, and Bert is… well, he tends to go with the flow.
Pete, of course, was completely horrible and completely in-character in every conceivable way. What a detestable human. Lane, Roger, and Bert have joined his ranks, as far as I’m concerned. Whether it’s “out of character” for them or not, it’s how Weiner wrote them, so it’s how they are.
The love that I have for Joan as a character resulted in me being totally nauseated throughout the whole intercut date/pitch scene. I personally do not object to sex work or sexual exchanges in and of themselves; I do object to the power dynamics and bullshit that surrounds, and to the pure commodification of the female body. I don’t judge Joan for making the choice she did. The problem is, the men in the office probably will (paradoxically, of course, which is how slut-shaming works, usually).
And I gotta say, I can’t disagree with “Matthew Weiner” above. Not the most subtle episode on record. Which is too bad, given the darkness of the story.
Two weeks in a row that the story seemed, to borrow Alan’s phrase, forced to fit the theme. I didn’t buy Lane’s issue with coming up with the cash for back taxes or how the bank upped the line of credit.
Lane was involved in mergers and overseas management of more than one branch of the Britich company he worked for. He had to be well paid. He has no savings? And he’s that fearful of a debt to a country 6000 miles away? What happens to him if he doesn’t pay on time? I doubt US Marshalls are going to come to deport him. And his family is in the States. Not like ha has to go back to London anytime soon.
They handled the last bit with the bank so well when they all had to make partner loans to keep the company afloat.
Now, they are pimping out Joan? Even when they could still get the business? And Roger? Selfish Roger all for it? And who’s 5% got diluted? Don didn’t know. That would seem to require his signature acknowledging his lessened share. Hard to believe everyone but Don contributed 5%.
This whole plot was too Indecent Proposal-ish. Bad movie that treated a ludicrous topic as serious. That’s why Honeymoon in Vegas worked. Ludicrous topic treated as ludicrous.
I actually found a possible explanation: Lane just wasn’t in dutch for not paying his taxes, but *hiding his tracks*:
242. Hansard procedure revisions
With immediate effect there has been a change made to the ‘Hansard procedure’ used in certain investigation cases. This is a process by which the Inland Revenue offers a taxpayer suspected of serious tax fraud an opportunity to confess to all of the irregularities in their tax affairs.
[www.butler-co.co.uk] and receipts for grants of easements.pdf
This was the last step before the UK equivalent of the US Marshalls came for him — and the fact that his lawyer was able to negotiate a settlement, especially when Lane’s already overseas and possibly a flight risk, was remarkable. In short, Lane committed another crime to settle the ones he’d been caught at. Also, it’s remarkable that no one at Inland Revenue has forced SCDP to have their Dick Whitman moment sooner — is their man’s criminal history worth overlooking?
Have to second that…
I’m with you, Chuck. Two episodes heavy with theme although this week’s sexual transaction was far better handled than last week’s ridiculous Harry-Paul-Mother Lakshmi debacle.
What’s going on with Lane is pure plot point manipulation — One has to overlook it in order to enjoy the program.
For first time, I’m looking forward to the season’s conclusion. As for Joan and the Jaguar executive and what her submission for cash signifies — dunno mixed with minor annoyance. All of these ad execs have whores themselves out repeatedly in on one way or another. I guess they figure — why not you, Joan?
If nothing else, Joan is now free(r) — She may be able to send her unpleasant Mama packing and to move into a new place — Or at least repaint those apartment walls.
For a second, I thought that Peggy was going to step into the elevator, and there would be no elevator there. My guess is that she’ll be working at SCDP again by next season.
Wondered why Don saw that elevator shaft!??. But now I wonder if MWeiner hoped we’d remember theopen elevator shaft when Peggy exited. Don saw the shaft, and knew he shouldn’t go in. Peggy courageously “took the leap” so to speak, into the unknown. Is Don able to see the vast abyss, and knows not to go there, or is afraid to go there.. I know it also represented Don’s “empty” creativity. ANYWAY – I sure hope she’s not leaving – hope Weiner doesn’t pull a Don and let her get away from “Mad Men!”
@TERIB3294 Nice interpretation! I too thought of the shaft when Peggy went to the elevator. I KNEW Weiner wouldn’t do something as cheap and sensational as have Peggy fall to her death, but I still got tense.
Sadly, now that she’s left SCDP I don’t see how they credibly bring Peggy back. Even if she hates the new firm I don’t see how it’s in character for Peggy to crawl back to Don under any circumstances.
I think the way forward is that Peggy’s adventures will give us insight into the workings of a rival firm and perhaps we’ll see her and Don develop a relationship as professional equals.
Does this mean that Cosgrove has to leave as part of their pact? Is Ginsberg next?
Man, that office is turning into a bleak place for Don.
@LeeMats, I had the same thought. Especially when she seemed distracted and not paying attention to the elevator, I thought she’d step in before realizing it was an empty shaft. Fortunately not.
@Terib3294, I think there is some definite symbolism with the elevator.
@Huell . . . Not sure what it means for Cosgrove, however I think Peggy could end up back with Don. Eventually, down the road. I doubt she’ll ever actually be back at SCDP. Don did a great job of driving her away and at least now is only just realizing perhaps why, if that. I think Don & Peggy grow as people apart and touch base as friends or peers from rival firms. It might be a nice touch if Peggy grows and provides some mentorship of her own on how to live without the self-destructive tendencies we’ve seen Don have. She may end up in a role similar to Anna Draper in Don’s life.
As for the office? Yes, it is bleak for Don. Pete seems to be rising to prominence, which is (or should be) horrifying. They just landed their landmark client by quite literally pimping out Joan to Jaguar. He was unable to sway Joan, Peggy, or Megan to heed his advice (Joan to not sleep with the Jaguar rep, Megan to not try and land an acting gig that would have her gone for months at a time, and Peggy to not leave SCDP), he lost one of their best if under-appreciated employees in Peggy, and Don is having a crisis where his work and his words seem less powerful than they were. I kind of wonder if Don might stake out on his own at some point, maybe joining Peggy that way. I would guess not, and yet if things are as bad at work and possibly getting worse how much longer can he exist that way?
-Cheers
Re: Joan: To paraphrase Yoda, everyone except Don chose the quicker, easier path and I think the balance of the season that decision is going to haunt them.
FWIW, I thought it was obvious that Don was too late when he first arrived but they way they revealed it was masterful.
I didn’t think his speech would change her mind, but I didn’t think it was obvious that he was literally too late.
I agree, especially when Joan said she was going to take a shower. You could feel already that she wanted to wash away that scumbag.
actually i bought it being before the date (the first time). i don’t know if i’m in the minority here but i found the repeated scene VERY clunky and confusing. it took the necklace in the box thing — and Alan’s review — to clarify what the heck happened. i think it made its point but could have been done a bit better / more clearly.
i’m sure everyone else thought it was masterful, i’m always in the minority on these things but i was pretty confused, thought something was wrong with my TiVo because it was the EXACT same thing repeating itself.
I agree the double scene was poorly executed. The second time around I was wondering what the purpose of the scene was instead of watching the plot. So it was that obvious.
I remain completely confused by it, even after reading the review. I need to watch the episode again. To me it was an annoying gimmick in an otherwise riveting episode.
And did anyone else get a really bad feeling when Teddy was staring at Peggy and asked whether Freddie had told her to do this [reduce the offer to some type of writing]?
P.S. I was so happy to see Freddie again, and then weirdly thrilled they were eating chicken pot pie.
Though it was hard to watch, this was definitely an all-time great episode (in my view). Joan, more than any other character on the show, is a realist, so it didn’t seem like a stretch to me that she would prostitute herself for a stake in the company. Again, that was hard to see, but as Pete pointed out, most of us make similar mistakes for free.
… and, as Bert pointed out to her when Roger had his first heart attack, Joan paid for her mistakes with Roger, over and over again.
One of the great achievements of “Mad Men” is how all the one-on-one character relationships are written so well and exist in their own little worlds and that there are just so many of them. From the start, my favorite has always been Joan and Peggy and what those two personalities mean in the context of the changing work environment for women in the 60s, 70s and beyond.
I’m with you, Frank. I don’t feel some huge outrage or shock over Joan’s decision. She is a smart woman with a brilliant organizational mind that started her career (I’m guessing) at the peak of Marilyn Monroe’s fame when THAT was the reigning archetype of feminine power. Pre-1960, Joan had it ALL, and played her strengths for all they were worth.
Now it’s 1966, and the doors are opening a little for people like Peggy — who I feel is the archetype of woman who made it safe for ME in the workplace. She can’t lead with sex, so she had to develop her own character — the classy tomboy with talent and brains. And last night, she bet and bet big, just like Joan.
The point here is that these women, despite the circumstances, determined the best use of their power in making their decisions in this episode. Can we fault them? Sure. Can I feel sorry for Joan? All damn day. But Joan may or may not have just become the first female partner (but I wasn’t clear — I take it she won’t be a name partner as yet, right?) in a New York ad agency. Peggy has made the bold move of taking her talents elsewhere, which until that generation, women simply didn’t DO. And Megan is the wildest of all wild cards. God knows where SHE’s going to end up.
It’s been a depressing season so far, but this set of developments saved it for me.
“But Joan may or may not have just become the first female partner (but I wasn’t clear — I take it she won’t be a name partner as yet, right?) in a New York ad agency.”
Bert Cooper’s sister was partner at Sterling Cooper, but as she didn’t actually work there, I guess that would have made her a silent one? Something Joan specifically said she would not be.
Joan said she didn’t want to be a ‘silent’ partner (and I assume that means she will have a say in running the business). My question – regardless of the 5% ownership – is she a full partner or junior partner???
One of the best episodes of the series, imo. Soul-numbingly sad almost all the way through, which allowed Peggy’s smirk at the end to hit the audience like a punch to the gut.
Hang on, can someone tell me what Ginsberg was thinking while he stared at Megan? Was that how he came up with the pitch? Confusing because he said hse comes and goes in a jealous manner.
Also, was anybody beside me pissed at Megan? He is so kind and has given her so much, but she casually drops that shit in his lap? I’ve been married a whole lot longer than them, but our relationship would greatly suffer if I decided to tour out of state for three months, possibly more.
I like her a lot and feel she’s good for Don, but was angered that she’d think that was okay without a long and respectful comversation.
I think Ginsberg wants what Don has: job, life, power, prestige, and a gorgeous wife. Perhaps Ginsberg sees the first 4 of those as something he can have someday, too, or take from Don if he works hard enough – so those things are fleeting for Don. Then he looks at Meghan, and perhaps some of Ginsberg’s own feelings about women come into play: they’re never really yours/you can’t trust them/they’re one more thing we try to buy in life but can never really own – and so he figures: this car is something you can own outright.
Just an interpretation :)
Wow, that is all I can say. I think all the characters behaved, true to form. For Joan, it was the only way she would have been made a partner (considering the times). Pete acted his normal swarmy “pimp” self.
Lane, trying to be the true to his conscience & his feelings for Joan. As for Peggy, it was time for a change. Unfortunately, change is not always easy and there is probaly never a good time to do it Peggy will thrive and needed to break from her current situation to grow – life is tough. Megan, I could not care less …..
Sorry Pepper – I disagree about Lane’s motives. He wasn’t being true to anything but the sling his ass is in. The minute the partners tried to give Joan $50 000 they would have seen they only had $42 000 (Lane took $8000 last week) – and not from any surplus as Lane described it (when trying to push for bonuses) but from the line of credit he’d already had extended (and forgot to mention to the partners) to cover Xmas bonuses/his debt to the UK. When Roger insructs Lane this week to up their line of credit, we know Lane already did that (and under false pretenses to the bank) and probably won’t be able to do it again (unless and until SCDP lands Jaguar….a catch 22) That’s why Lane goes to Joan and talks her into 5%. Oh sure, he’ll convince him he did it for Joan but he did it for himself.
And I think that Pete sends such an interesting ball rolling:
He tells Joan about Herb.
Joan says you can’t afford me
Pete tells the partners.
The partners say “no way we could do that to Joan”
Pete says “Joan says we could for the right price”
Lane runs to Joan with advice on landing herself better terms (to save himself)
And Joan is left thinking that a man she admires (Don) and a man she once cared for deeply (Roger) are willing to pimp her out – making them no better than Pete who at least told her to her face what was what.
I think Joan felt sold out and betrayed.
@Soup: Most of that $50,000 was already gone before this episode. They paid it out as Christmas bonuses to the staff. I agree that Lane’s advice to Joan was to save his own ass, but the money breakdown isn’t that simple. More money could have come in since then. Some of it could have gone to day-to-day expenses. He wasn’t going to get caught because of $42,000 in an account.
@Raerae I’ve been thinking about the ball Pete starts rolling. Do we KNOW that Herb actually made his “request” as conditional as Pete suggests? What is the evidence?
1 – Herb suggests he’d like a night with Joan, but makes it seem like it would help SCDP’s case, not doom them if they don’t do it. Then he leaves–it doesn’t look like Pete and Ken are following him out.
2 – Pete tells Joan that Herb brought it up again when they were getting him into a cab (presumably this is when it became conditional). But there’s no reason Pete couldn’t be making this up.
3 – Ken tells Peggy that he “knows for a fact” that Jaguar is over. I took this to mean that he knew Herb’s support was conditional on the Joan proposal, and that he knew it would never happen. But could he really just be acting pessimistic here?
Watching the episode again, I’m not entirely sure that Pete didn’t invent the “conditional” nature of the proposal because he knew “hey you know what might help out” would never fly. Baically Pete = The Devil.
@TJ – rewatch the scene because it didn’t leave a doubt in my mind that Herb the Jag guy basing his decision to go with SCDP based on a night with Joan:
Herb says (about a night with Joan) “It would make me very happy….
….and if it doesn’t, well – there’re no guarantees in life.”
Just like Jag doesn’t want “mistress” in the ad, Herb doesn’t want the word “solicitation” in his request for Joan. It’s all implied.
After Herb left:
Ken: Was that what I think it was?
Pete: Yes it was.
Yes, I think Pete fabricated the “cab scene” with Herb to cement the ambiguous into what he knows is the reality of a situation.
I’m still not sure… but I suspect you’re right.
Still, I think if the cab scene was made up by Pete, then he took an ambiguous situation and pretended it was black and white in order to push everyone into his scheme. At worst, based on the scene in the restaurant we saw, Herb would be biased against SCDP if he didn’t get his way with Joan, but they wouldn’t be out of it completely.
Pete did a lot of fabricating / misleading to push his agenda.
This was a devastating episode. But I believe the theme of the season really is “every man for himself,” and I think the characters could pimp Joan out. We see Lane’s motivation due to money. Burt wants to make sure It’s Joan’s decision. Pete is despicable. And Roger views women as commodities anyways.
As for Joan going through with it. I do feel conflicted. But it’s a choice that she makes herself and feels she can live with. Maybe she can.
The hard part I had with Peggy leaving is that throughout this year she appeared to be losing her fastball so it seems odd that someone would be willing to pay her so much.
Also…a cynical person could say that Don only tried to stop Joan because he wanted to be sure that it was hit pitch that won the account and not what she did.
I think with Peggy if felt like that because we didn’t get to see any of her best work. The Mohawk work went unseen. The 1 or 2 Olson ideas Don sent to NY Times were unseen. And the second Heinz pitch was pretty good. And with Don checked out, she was basically management.
Also, as good as the Chau-guh-guh meeting must have felt for Peggy, a big reason for the payday has to be Chau-guh-guh sticking it to Don.
The way Don was vindictive during the Sno-Ball pitch, I didn’t put that past him to make the Jaguar pitch fail, and have a stirring story to tell his industry colleagues about necessary moral standards.
If Jaguar failed, he’d be the tragic hero; once it succeeded without Joan, he’d be the hero outright, even though it was Ginzo who saved his ass (again); with Joan, Don was the great presenter, but largely irrelevant in quashing the no’s.
Seems to me that Don tried to stop Joan mainly because of the circumstances surrounding his birth. He’s the son of a prostitute, so anything having to do with prostitution is disturbing to him. Remember the scene at the brothel? He was the only exec who didn’t have sex with one of the hookers. I think it’s important that Don doesn’t just oppose the idea concerning Joan and the Jaguar dealer — he blurts out his disapproval, storms out of the office, and slams the door. He cares about Joan, clearly, but I think his main motivation is his intense discomfort with anything relating to prostitution.
I disagree with your contention that the decision of the partners was out of character. I thought it was framed well enough by Pete that all the parties could go through the necessary gymnastics to go through with the deal, disgusting as it was. Ultimately, the partners gave the final vote to Joan, which I think would be key for Roger and Lane. The reaction of the office was huge enough that for the show to fully state that yes, this account was a dealbreaker for the firm.
Alan, you pointed out that the themes seemed to be more overtly spelled out this season. In an episode like this, in a style like this, I really don’t mind. It allowed Weiner and his team to tell, what? a half-dozen fully realized stories, all of which flowed seamlessly into each other in such a way that enrichened the whole, without anyone looking into the camera and stating the mission statement out loud.
I agree. One thing I think Alan and others are overlooking is that Pete misrepresented Joan’s response to the other partners, and Lane misrepresented their response to Joan. Pete led them to believe that Joan was totally amenable for the right price; and while she did say they couldn’t afford it, I think she really did mean that no dollar amount would get her to agree. And then Lane leads her to believe that all the partners were all for it, even though Don clearly wasn’t and Roger and Bert at least had the integrity to be a little grossed out.
So what Joan is left to conclude is that all the partners think she’s a whore anyway–that they’re all for pimping her out with no reservations whatsoever. And so she has a choice: keep toiling away with promotions in name only for people who already think she’s a whore, or actually do what she assumes they expect of her and get some substantial financial security out of it.
I think the show made her choice quite believable, and it was all the more heartbreaking for it. As I said above, this show as always seemed to me to be about moral compromises individuals make–what’s that line, something about “what’s expected of me vs. what I want”–and this episode was certainly no different in that regard.
The tragic part was that the one conversation that should have taken place — Joan and Roger, hashing out truth from rumor — never did. Both Pete and Lane had their own reasons for manipulating Joan, and Roger failed to protect her from them. Why?
Well, as I said in another comment, when has Roger ever protected her from anything? I just never got the same impression of their relationship that other people got, apparently; while I think he certainly liked and respected her, he was never half as interested in her own struggles and feelings as Don has been in the very few scenes they’ve had together.
Not that I think Roger really *wanted* Joan to do this exactly; and yeah, it wouldn’t have been out of character for him to ask Joan outright what she had really said. But then . . . hasn’t this show always shown that ad men are essentially prostitutes of a kind? That they go to extraordinary lengths to keep and land clients? That Pete was even willing to pimp out his wife (for personal, not biz reasons, but still), and that Don thought Sal should have prostituted himself? Maybe Roger’s train of thought was simply like that: “No, I have too much respect for Joan, and she has too much respect for herself! But then, we’d land Jaguar for sure . . .” And so he chose not to question it, but to wash his hands of it entirely.
I totally agree with you, KittyO. I replied in a thread above (after you posted this) and I totally see what you saw, too as far as Pete and Lane’s misrepresentations. Don should have pulled Joan into that meeting and told everyone there that there was no way Joan would help them land Jaguar in that way….
@KittyO, I agree with everything you said here.
About Roger protecting Joan: Roger doesn’t have a clue what Joan wants and needs, and never has, because he can’t truly see beyond his own interest. He’s not subtle about it, either. Joan telling him she was pregnant? He was only empathic when he thought she had gone through with the abortion. Only last week he offered her the money to put Kevin through school, and the reasons why she refused it so flat-out – so obvious to the viewer – are beyond his understanding. Remember when he got her a bird in a cage?
@RaeRae: Don couldn’t have done that, I think. As gross as the whole subject is already, putting her on the spot to discuss it in front of those men would’ve made it ten times grosser, assaulting her dignity right out in the open. As much as he has indulged in it from time to time, Don has always been repulsed by indignified behavior. He’s big on discretion.
I don’t think Roger or Bert deserves credit for being grossed out. Knowing something is wrong and refusing to stop it puts them in a worse category than Pete, who doesn’t see it as wrong.
The key, I think, was Pete’s smile after his first meeting with Joan. That smile told me that he was confident of getting exactly what he wanted … yes, it took a few twists and turns, and everyone wanted to cover his ass, but Pete knew Joan would eventually take the deal.
Roger? I think he thinks that if he can’t pay for Joan, then he washes his hands of her. And his money would have strings, that’s one reason Joan wouldn’t take it. The question is what strings will this money have. I can think of a number of unfortunate possibilities.
It’s said what ever you do or say, you better know the consequences.
That being said Joan’s action will be known forever, little by little her co-workers, her friends, and down the road if she re-marries someone will know she was willing to prostitute herself at her first job. Certain secrets will never be secrets. This shouldn’t have be part of the scrip. A little disturbing .
I thought this ranked right up there with The Suitcase. Just a breathtaking episode. Three thoughts:
(1) I wonder if the series is going to start slowly reducing the number of “main characters” as it winds toward its conclusion so that Don increasingly becomes the sole focus again.
(2) This seems like the moment the dominoes start to topple. Layne will inevitably be found out. Joan’s relationship with all the partners is now forever different. Peggy knows Don’s tricks and can start out-pitching him for work. Megan is going to leave Don (temporarily, at least) at some point, and he’s going to be in the apartment, left to his own devices. Trouble lies ahead.
(3) Having Ginsberg, who I assume is kosher, excitedly open the just-delivered container with the lobsters was a pretty sly joke/reminder that poor Ginsberg doesn’t quite fit in with the rest of the guys.
The story behind Joan’s ascension to an SCDP partnership aside (I was appalled that Bert Cooper wasn’t appalled, and that he didn’t simply put his shoeless foot down and say – like Don Corleone in The Godfather’s opening scene – “this, we cannot do”), having Joan as a partner spells trouble for Lane Pryce.
First, as Lane himself has noted, Joan can do pretty much everything that Lane can do (and in heels, no less). Mrs. Harris’s administrative skills render Lane somewhat…redundant. But even worse, once Joan gets a look at the firm’s books, and sees that SCDP’s credit line was recently increased by $50,000.00, and eventually sees a cancelled check made payable to Lane for $8,000.00 and change (to cover his UK tax bill), she’ll figure out what happened. How she’ll deal with it – blackmail Lane? force his hasty departure back to England to deal with a phonied-up “family crisis”? Joanie’s far too shrewd to go directly to another partner with the news of Lane’s embezzlement – will be one of the major subplots of either this season’s last two episodes or next season.
Joan has respect for Lane and genuinely cares about him…if she finds out about it, which I think she will, she’ll go straight to his office, close the door, and asked him what the hell happened. She knows him well enough to know he wouldn’t do something like that unless the situation was very, very desperate.
On the other hand, she must’ve lost some of the respect she had for him for acting the way he did this episode.
Always expected to see Olsen in the company name. Did not expect to see Harris in the company name. Matt Weiner punches me in the face, once again.
Once Joan gets wind of the hinky books, it won’t take her long to figure out why Lane pushed her toward the partnership. He may have meant that line about settling for less than he needed, but he was also covering his own ass. Given her history, I can’t see her choosing to think “He hated himself for doing that, but he was really in a huge bind and saw no other way out” once the “You really are just like them; a self-interested little worm out to use me too” possibility comes into play. I can easily see her finding his crimes, then turning away from him when he needs her help. And then see that acting as the last straw for Poor Doomed Lane.
So… does Smitty still work at CGC? He did last season. And maybe Kurt too? All we need is Ken to jump ship and maybe Sal to be at CGC and suddenly we can follow Peggy’s new job without having to introduce a bazillion new characters to care about.
I’m placing my money on finding Sal at CGC.
SAL! YES, PLEASE!
Love Sal. Hate Smitty. He was a vile misogynist. His encounters with Joan were some of the ugliest on MM.
I agree that Roger, Burt, and Joan were all acting way out of character…with Joan there was at least an attempt to show why she would do something we would never think she would; with Roger and Burt there was not, beyond the abstract notion of getting Jaguar. That really did throw those two characters under the bus. This season has had phenomenal moments; that scene with Peggy was incredible; but other things have just been off. Even the now total vilification of Pete feels bizarre. I’m not fully sure what to make of this yet. But I do not buy any world in which Roger, who we’ve seen time and time again cares profoundly about Joan, would have the blase attitude he did about this.
I do think that Peggy will remain on the show, but like Betty, have a reduced role, given Weiner’s commitment to the upheavals he gives the characters (with no going back). This is disappointing, great as that parting scene was. (I was so relieved when he let down the angry facade and kissed, and held onto, Peggy’s hand…)
Don’s obsession with Megan this season has now directly or indirectly led to him losing other important connections (i.e. Peggy), or harming people he cares about (if he hadn’t been slacking at work the past year, Joan might not have been in the position she was).
I liked the juxtaposition of the way Joan moved up in her career and the way Peggy did. I didn’t find it unbelievable that Joan would do that for partner, especially considering she believed that no one bothered to stand up for her.
I’ve thought for awhile that Peggy’s story throughout the series is that she will become equal to Don, something that was hinted at in The New Girl. She was never going to achieve that by staying at SCDP, though, so it seemed inevitable that she would leave at some point.
I hope the show still follows her. I don’t think for a second this is the last we’ll see of her, but I’ll still be sad if she’s not in it for awhile.
I don’t think Lane agreed (or at least not only) because he needs the company to succeed to justify his bonus.
I thought it was most directly because he knows that if Joan were to take them up on the $50,000 offer the others would have made even without his consent, his embezzlement would have been discovered immediately.
The only way to give her that money was to try to extend the credit line that he had secretly already extended and dipped into.
This is why, I assumed, contrary to what he likely would have done otherwise, he focused on diverting her to accept a different offer that didn’t rely on upfront money.
Agreed. Lane was only covering his ass….in other circumstances, I feel like he would’ve been with Don and objected immediately.
On a side note, Lane seemed to know about Joan’s impending divorce – or not? When he said a partnership would help a woman with a child, I thought he must know – but then Don is the only one she had confided in. The rest of them think she is still married, no?
For what it is worth, the partners did initially shoot it down. And let’s not forget that Pete grossly misrepresented Joan’s response when he made the offer to her. I don’t think it was an easy decision for any of them, but everyone was desperate to an extent. It was ugly to be sure, but not unbelievable.
I did like that, in order for it to happen, Pete had to essentially lie about other people’s decisions multiple times. He’s the one character who would completely go with it, and he had to tell the partners Joan was open to it and had to imply to Joan that all the partners were on board.
I was reminded by my father that the Jaguar was the car that was always in the repair shop. Always something wrong with is. They Had gas releases on both sides, he said that was differest. But rumor has it ,if you had a Jag, you better have an extra car. My father had it for 11 months.
Now I was informed they are much improved, troo bad I am not getting one. They are sleek…
Don basically said that in this episode. I think it is funny how everyone just acknowledged that it was a terrible car and the answer of just making it better didn’t occur to anyone (very true of the auto industry of the time).
maybe just another metaphor for how far these people will go just to land the account for a product that isn’t worth the price.
Critical audience on this end questioned Peggy’s bargaining tactics. If Chow-guh-guh was willing to do $19,000 off the cuff for no more meetings, she should have picked up on that should could have pushed for $20,000 and got it. It’s too bad Don made her feel that undervalued.
Didn’t she ask for $18,000 up front and then he counter-offered $19,000? When that happens, I would think you’re stuck. You can’t ask for more because you already opened negotiations below where you’ve ended up.
But there was still room for perqs — travel budget, wardrobe, professional associations — anything to stick it in Don’s eye, even though what Pegs would really is shore up her professional reputation the easy way.
In short, she should have Don’s office, her own pick of secretaries, a pre-set hiring budget… and lobster from the Palm during her cram sessions. In short, respect, with no need to specify what the money’s for.
@CGEYE
Peggy would get all those perks because the title was discussed with salary: copy chief.
I dont agree with the comments about these characters are acting out of true form, they did, especially Joan, Joan is not the same Joan from seasons past, a lot has happened to her, she is about to be divorced and a single mother, and is getting older. All.of the younger women are rising but what would be.next for her? The times are changing fast, maybe too fast for Joan. I think the security of her future and child helped make her decision. The offer to be partner would of never come up any other time, so why wouldn’t she do it? Dignity? This is the same woman who stayed with her husband after he raped her, and she had less at stake then, than she does now. Pete would pimp anyone for business, Don reacted in true form, Roger was basically indifferent, never said she should do it, and knows better than anyone that Joan does what she wants.
She had a price; they named it and now she knows that about herself. Damn you, Weiner. Damn you for ruining Joan.
I don’t think they ruined Joan at all. As mentioned, she went ahead and married a rapist. This is simply another night of distasteful sex that is supposed to secure her future.
Joan also carried on an affair with a married man (Roger) for years. She’s no saint. She’s a realist. It was horrible to see her make the choice she made, but completely in character.
Unlike Roger offering her money, this was a way for her to get the money on her own (horrible) terms.
At times in this series I feel sorry for Pete and today is one of those times. Pete is holding the agency together (well the account side of it)…he is going out all every day and night trying to gain contacts and get business, he is calling everyone and anyone trying to keep his eye on the ball so that SCDP can survive. Pete basically landed Jaguar, he brought them in and did what he had to do to get the account and I think at some point Pete knows he is an ass and knows no matter what he is going to be resented so he goes for it. I mean Lane says that he has some nerve and Pete agrees…Pete is the only one actually doing the dirty work and trying to save the agency. Don has been mentally checked out most of the season, Bert and Roger are figure heads and Lane is useless and is there to steal from SCDP and not put anything back in, lol.
Yes Pete is dispicable and an idiot and immoral and corrupt and whatever but he landed Jaguar and he also got Joan inadvertantly security for life! Do not forget no one knows apart from Don that Joan has no husband and therefore no security net and thus Pete has kind of provided one for her. Even when Pete does something right he ends up being hated, lol.
It is so sad that it is funny.
Thank you Amrit!
Pete comes thru each and every time! He’s despicable and borderline evil, but far from short-sighted and lazy. He works soooo hard and everyone hates him anyway. Nobody says, yes he’s got a rotten side, but boy is he good! I, for one, like Pete and respect his work ethic more than anyone else on the show.
Plus that Waspy thing with his mannerisms and presence can’t be denied as a perfect fit for any agency.
What about his humor?!? He can’t work on a baby because he’s spending all his efforts puting his foot down ;D
As much as Pete has done to keep the firm afloat, he’s also put it at risk. Many commenters have pointed out the difficulties of being known as the firm that pimps out its executives. Far worse – and more tangible – is the risk of Trudy finding out that Pete’s love affair is not with Manhattan but with affairs in Manahattan. She’ll kick him out and SCDP will lose Clearasil and the other accounts Pete armtwisted his father-in-law into giving him. It will be Lucky Strike all over again, and Roger won’t be very sympathetic.