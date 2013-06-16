Review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘The Quality of Mercy’

A review of tonight’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I find a hooker who’ll take traveler’s checks…
“I’ve never seen anything like this before.” -Duck
“I have.” -Pete
In the early days of “Mad Men,” there was mystery: Who is Dick Whitman? Why is Peggy gaining all this weight? What happened to Peggy and Pete’s baby? The show had far more to offer back then besides hints and puzzles, but those early secrets provided an added layer of tension and narrative propulsion, and one more thing to analyze and debate in the week between episodes.
I imagine it must have been very tempting for Matt Weiner to approach each new season after the first two with the intention of piling on a new mystery. We love to ask questions, so why not give us some more possibilities: Why is Joan suddenly wearing an eyepatch? Why is Roger speaking French all the time? How did Peggy become one of the Oceanic Six?
Instead, Weiner recognized that after a while, those sorts of mysteries eventually lose their power, and can retroactively make the earlier mysteries seem like a parlor trick. With characters this deep, and a world and time period this rich, “Mad Men” didn’t need big mysteries after a while. Each season could still build to something – the end of Don and Betty’s marriage and the heist of Sterling Cooper, Don and Megan’s engagement, Lane’s suicide and Peggy’s departure from SCDP – without requiring clues and guessing games all season long. (Though in the case of Lane’s death, there were still hints aplenty.)
Season 6, though, has been rife with history repeating itself, and so it feels appropriate not only that we should be given another year-long riddle – What is the deal with Bob Benson? – but that the solution should be yet another echo of the series’ past. Bob Benson is not a sociopath. He’s not the bastard son of Dick Whitman and Aimee the prostitute, nor Peggy and Pete’s son, unstuck in time. He’s not a spy working for the Soviets, for a rival agency, or for a vengeful Guy Mackendrick. But nor is he exactly who he’s claimed to be.
Bob Benson is Dick Whitman 2.0. He has a name that deliberately echoes Don Draper’s, also grew up in poverty that shamed him – to the point where his former colleagues joked about his parents being siblings – and decided that the only way to escape his shabby origins would be to steal a new life. His crime is lower-scale than Don’s – rather than stealing a dead man’s identity, he simply stole a pencil sharpener and a Christmas card list, then lied on his resume – but he’s another version of the man Pete was so desperate to be rid of eight years earlier.
It’s a solution many had speculated about (in broad strokes, if not these specifics), but it’s one that also feels right to this show, this universe and some of the themes of this season. And though the cliche tells us that history repeats itself for those who refuse to learn from it, what’s so interesting about “The Quality of Mercy” – a superb penultimate hour for season 6 – is that at least one character seems to have studied the mistakes of the past, even if other characters keep making the same mistakes, while some are just desperate to get away before the pattern starts all over again.
The man who has learned from his own history: Pete Campbell, who once again discovers that his chief rival is a slick, handsome shapeshifter – and who recognizes this time that he can’t beat him.
It’s been almost a decade since Pete tattled on Don to Bert Cooper, and though he’s failed to evolve in some ways – check out how publicly nasty he is with both his mother and her nurse, and the fact that he still hangs onto that damn rifle he traded the chip-and-dip for – he’s grown wiser in others. He’d likely have an easier time getting rid of Bob (junior accounts man who just happens to be in the right place at the right time) than he did Don (creative star and newly-minted junior partner of Sterling Cooper), but he recognizes there’s no point to it. Bob could still outmaneuver him, and besides, he might be more valuable this way. As Cooper told Don the last time this happened, “One never knows how loyalty is born.” The Pete who emerges from his failed attempt to get the partners to reassign Bob is a bitter, paranoid wreck; the Pete who leaves Bob’s office after granting him a reprieve is once again king of the castle. It may seem like a surrender to us, but a shaken Bob Benson feels like he’s just been given his life back, and that puts Pete back into a power position.
One floor below Pete, Don is just as successful at putting a professional irritant in his place, as he emotionally destroys Ted by making his shameless flirtation with Peggy into the blinking neon subtext of a meeting with the St. Joseph aspirin executive. Byron has no idea what Don is talking about, but everyone else in the room does, because it’s been unmistakable to anyone who’s had to be around Ted and Peggy the last few weeks.(*) You could look at this as Don also learning from history: he was just as distracted and goofy and reckless in the early days of his marriage to Megan (or how much he wasn’t thinking with his head with Sylvia), and perhaps now he can recognize it when he sees the behavior performed by two other people. But that seems less a motivating factor than his jealousy – emotional, not romantic – of Ted being so close to Peggy. Earlier on his Megan-mandated day off, Don shoots down Harry’s attempt to revive the Sunkist account; as soon as he gets home from running into Ted and Peggy at a screening of “Rosemary’s Baby,” he’s making calls to the California, and preparing the first of several major anti-Ted offensives.
(*) The show’s traditional approach to the calendar, in which each episode in a season takes place about a month after the previous one (this one’s late October, after Jackie Kennedy married Aristotle Onassis, but before the election), sometimes means emotional developments happen off-camera. The last Peggy/Ted-heavy episode, “The Better Half,” ended with him attempting to put a professional distance between the two of them. Last week’s episode suggested that he still had feelings he couldn’t entirely hide, but that’s still a fair distance from the two of them carrying on like an actual couple. It’s not that I don’t believe they could have gone from Point A to Point B in the weeks since Peggy killed a rat in her apartment, but that it would have been interesting to see them gradually slip into this mode.
But as brutally effective as Don is at crushing Ted’s spirit, he ultimately finishes the episode no happier than he began it. Our first glimpse of Don in this hour is an overhead shot of him lying in the fetal position on Sally’s bed, still drowning himself in booze after what his daughter witnessed in last week’s episode. Our last is a similar shot of him in the same position on his office couch, moments after Peggy – perhaps the only woman he knows whose disapproval can cut him as deeply as Sally’s – has called him “a monster.” When Peggy barges in to confront Don about the maneuver he pulled, he’s lying comfortably on his back; after she’s done, he goes fetal again. (In between those two scenes, he briefly – and hilariously – is called on to imitate a crying baby.) He emotionally destroys Ted and for once is in full command of a meeting. But the clarity he gets from the day off does little to solve the underlying problem: Don Draper is a profoundly selfish individual who does whatever is necessary to get what he wants, and in the process consistently pushes away the people he cares most deeply about.
What Sally witnessed last week wasn’t as physically painful as what Ken endured when the good ol’ boys from Chevy accidentally shot him in the face while hunting, but both events have left scars, and set them running. Ken successfully extracts himself from a life of traveling to Detroit, while Sally decides the only way to deal with two parents that she hates is to attend boarding school – specifically, Miss Porter’s (still in existence today), famously attended by Jackie Onassis when she was just Jackie Bouvier.
But the thing is, running away from your problems is a move she inherited from her father, and there’s a sense that hanging around with the mean girls like her two hosts could only push Sally closer to being like her mother. Betty even offers Sally a cigarette on the ride home from Connecticut, and when she notes that Don must have given her beer at some point, Sally says – in a tone so Betty-esque that it disturbs even Betty herself – “My father has never given me anything.” Sally’s still hanging around Glen Bishop – now strong enough to climb into a second-story window and beat up his turtleneck-and-sandal-wearing buddy Rolo – who’s a link for her to more innocent times in Ossining, even though here he’s supplying booze, pot and, eventually, a clumsy fight with Rolo. Sally smiles at the sight of it, happy to have at least one older man in her life who will stand up for her.
What I loved about “The Quality of Mercy” was the way that it derived tension from mystery and from more straightforward storytelling. Pete’s discovery of Bob’s secret origin, and their confrontation in Bob’s office, crackled. But so did Don’s smackdown of Ted and Peggy in the St. Joseph meeting – a scene so tense I’m not sure I was breathing for certain portions of it. The latter scene had its own small mystery – What in the world is Don going to say to the client here? – but the point of his maneuver, and the immediate, devastating impact of it, was clear from the outset.
It’s great when Weiner (and his staff, with veterans Andre and Maria Jacquemetton contributing this script) can string us along for months on end with questions about what’s really going on, whether characters have hidden identities or motives. But that can also lead us down distracting rabbit holes, like some of the stranger Bob Benson theories, or that period a couple of weeks ago when half the Internet was convinced that Megan had turned into Bruce Willis at the end of “The Sixth Sense.” “Mad Men” can do mystery, but some of its best, most powerful moments have nothing to do with secrets and everything to do with how well we know and understand this fascinating, dysfunctional collection of individuals.
Some other thoughts:
* Just when I thought Don Draper as a crying baby couldn’t possibly be topped for unexpected “Mad Men” belly laughs, we got Joan Harris as a Jewish neighbor suggesting a bowl of chicken soup. Hands up, everyone who would like to see Christina Hendricks find a new venue in which to play this character on her “Mad Men” downtime. It can be a web series, a new Johnnie Walker ad campaign, part of a sitcom, a one-woman show where Hendricks acts out classic “The Goldbergs” scripts. I don’t really care about the specifics. Just make it happen, showbiz!
* I didn’t notice if we saw the new SC&P logo in last week’s episode, but it was prominent several times here, both in the scene in the lobby where Ted and Don discuss the call to the casting session, and later when Pete walks in on Bob listening to another motivational record and drinking from a new SC&P mug. The rounder typeface in the logo is a far cry from the original Sterling Cooper logo from the early ’60s, and seems more youthful even than the SCDP logo. In a fake SC&P press release that AMC sent out after the episode aired, Jim Cutler is quoted as saying, “The logo for the combined entity is clean, visually-striking, and you have to agree the ampersand is funky.”
* Last week, we saw Stan with a poster of eyepatch-clad Israeli military hero Moshe Dayan above his bed; this week, Ken winds up with an eyepatch. Does this mean someone else is eventually going to turn into a series of black dots to match that painting Roger kept in his old office?
* That nightmarish anti-crime Nixon ad Don was watching was part of an entire series the campaign put out in ’68 with the “This time, vote like your whole world depended on it” tagline. Some were equally alarmist about the war, hippies, and the state of things under a Democratic administration, but at least one tried to be hopeful about America’s youth and Tricky Dick’s feelings about them.
* In addition to the Nixon ad and “Rosemary’s Baby,” also viewed this week: an episode of the revived “Dragnet” (you can hear Harry Morgan’s voice as Don ignores Megan’s invite to the bedroom) and a Three Stooges film.
* The closing song is The Monkees’ “Porpoise Song,” aka the theme from their 1968 psychedelic film (co-written by a young Jack Nicholson!) “Head.” The Monkees, of course, began life as a commodity – “the Pre-Fab Four,” assembled in response to an ad for a TV pilot that needed a band – before the members asserted their own independence and moved into stranger territory like that movie.
* Taking a page from Glen and Rolo, I will now be sure to remark on seeing anyone’s home for the first time by saying, “Nice digs.”
What did everybody else think?
Huh, any reason they sent out a screener for this one?
I just figured it was because GoT is done.
Did you have a screener? Ridiculously fast review.
Loved that Bob’s arc turned out to not just be: “He’s gay and loves Pete!” I wasn’t convinced last week (and still am not) that what happened with Pete was a pass or that Bob is even gay. I’m curious as to what people think about this week’s episode.
My one complaint after this episode and season as a whole is how oblivious Megan has been. I know she’s busy with her job, but she knows what Don’s past has been like. She knows how they got started. She knows why Betty hates him. And yet she doesn’t seem to have a wild guess at why Don might be acting so distant this whole season. It’s something I hope they address in the finale or else I think it’s sacrificing Megan’s brains for the sake of plot. And say what you will about the character but I don’t think she’s an idiot.
I really don’t think she is completely oblivious. She is trying to make things work.
I’m always surprised how many viewers are annoyed by the Megan plot line. I don’t think it’s beyond credulity that Megan could be (a) attracted to Don; (b) a little bit naive; (c) viewing Don as sort of a “mentor” to adulthood, out of appreciation for what he did to help her start her career.
I’m actually more confused about the Bob thing now than I was before. Sort of relieved, I guess, that he (might not be?) gay because that would have been a clumsy way to lump in a discussion of sexual preference in the 60’s with a guy who also happens to be a sleazy sociopath.
My fear for Season 6 is that if nothing else huge happens, this will turn into the “Bob Benson” season, instead of the season Don gets caught cheating again, or _______ dies, etc.
Oh, I figured that Bob is definitely gay, and Minolo (who I assume was on the other end of Bob’s Spanish rant) is his partner.
I thought it was just Bob being willing to do whatever it took. Not that he was gay, or even if he was, just that he was going to do what was necessary to get ahead. I took it as more of a predatory move and hitting on Pete might somehow help advance his life/career. His look seemed less sexual and more confident or, again, predatory.
Of course, that makes Bob seem a bit creepier on some level, and desperate. It means he probably played Joan and his good deed in helping her out at the hospital and giving her kid a toy was just part of his plan.
As for Megan, I think it is plausible. I wonder how much she actually really knows about Don? She knows some, but does she know the true extent of his cheating ways? Plus, having never caught him cheating (Don’s generally pretty good at covering things up), she is beautiful and Don seemed to desperately want/love her, most are naturally going to presume it something else, at least for a while. She could easily be in denial; that is not sacrificing her brains, it’s a very realistic human flaw. Plus, he’s distant (in part) because of her job, how it effects his view of their marriage, their time apart, his time at the office and the merger. It’s easy to find excuses. Plus, as Jeff H mentioned above, I think Megan is very naive. That said, she DOES seem to be realizing something is off about Don. I am still buying it.
-Cheers
If Manolo was Bob’s partner, why would he be so infatuated with Pete?
Oh, Bob is definitely gay, he knows Minolo is gay, which at that time is practically an admission that he is too.
Seems like it could not be any clearer that Bob is gay. The comments about hitting on Pete to “get ahead” are mind-boggling. One does not “get ahead” in business by hitting on straight men, especially in 1968. When Pete called him “sick” he was terrified that it meant Pete was going to tell people. He also very unconvincingly pretended to not understand what Pete meant when he said he was “off limits”.
I think Pete’s statement that he was “off limits” was a triple entendre:
…No more romantic passes
…Bob shouldn’t try to take Pete down professionally, and Pete wouldn’t try to take Bob down, either
…Pete’s mom is off-limits to Manolo
I don’t think Meagan is oblivious – she is in love with Don and I’m sure in denial until something happens that will force her to face facts. Women weren’t brought up to think that they had much choice, during that era, when faced with a spouse’s infidelity. Also, Meagan is far from able to be financially independent – if she were to confront Don and he left her, her dreams of getting established as an actress would be quickly dashed… Betty and Don flirting on the phone was a new twist to that old relationship… Anyone think all of Don’s recent self-destructiveness might result in him ending up with either Joan or Peggy?… It seems clear that Betty is starting to wonder what Don could’ve done to alienate Sally so dramatically… And, poor Sally – from the frying pan into the fire – if she ends up spending 4 years with those predatory Miss Porter’s girls!
Meghan not financially independent? She had a job before Don & has a job now. Not one that will sustain her current standard of living if she and Don separate, but there’s nothing to indicate that Don is doing anything or has any power to help her along in the soap opera world. She’s doing that by herself.
I’m not worried about Meghan’s financial independence in case of divorce, but I don’t think she is ready to give up on her marriage. It’s still part of her dream of a perfect life and not an obstacle.
@Ryan, then what is his angle? I suspect he thought Pete was gay, a/o that was what he wanted or thought it would throw him off. I mean, even if he is hot for Pete (really? does anybody think that is the case?), EVERYTHING Bob has done seems like it is driven toward getting ahead.
@Guy, good point about him knowing Minolo was gay. He seemed pretty confident. At this point, I’m not sure if that means Bob is gay or not. I am not sure we know enough about Bob yet for it to make much difference. He’s still a mystery on so many levels.
-Cheers
Megan seems two different people to me: on one side, a loving mother-type who was good with the kids and her sot of a husband (let’s get some food into you…) and on the other, someone who knows just what to do to get what she wants; from snatching Don from his relationship with Faye, slipping successfully into Peggy’s shoes and taking over the creative on Heinz, or snagging that audition for Butler shoes. I’m sure Megan knows how hard it would be for her to wait tables and go on cattle calls. I’m sure she’d prefer to do it from Park Ave.
It seemed to me that Bob thought Pete might be closeted or unaware of his homosexuality himself. I never thought Bob was gay (and still don’t), I thought he was using his awareness of Pete’s “affiliation” as a form of control. He now knows he was off-base, and is now beholden to Pete.
His knowledge of Manolo (not Minolo – Manolo is Spanish for Manuel) doesn’t mean he’s gay, too.
As an actress on a soap opera in a starring role with a dual character, Megan is making enough money to live well without Don. Not AS well, but she would live in a good neighborhood, not be struggling, and be able to pursue any other acting gigs she wanted to go after, like the theater.
I love the split that Bob is causing as a character. Just brilliant.
And just to clarify on Megan, I don’t think her character is beyond help yet, but if Weiner doesn’t pull her together in the finale, I think that she’ll have sunken too far into obliviousness for my tastes.
Bob is definitely gay. Check out Tom and lorenzo of madstyles outstanding breakdown of it, from ep1 of the season [www.tomandlorenzo.com]
Well, considering Tom & Lorenzo’s “outstanding breakdown” is predicated on the false premise that Bob’s backstory as given to Don & Pete is true, it’s worthless to me.
Just sayin’…
Your belief that Bob is not gay ignores his declaration of love for Pete, his intentional brushing of Pete’s knee to see if he reciprocates interest and Bob knowing exactly what Pete meant when he called him a “degenerate” and “sick.”
@RCADE, he also expressed affection toward Joan. And changed his history (I think he told Joan his mother had been sick and told Pete she died, or something like that). And has been probing everybody as the overtly-good-guy to get in their good graces.
For me, it is not that he is gay or not. Who knows at this point? It is that everything he has done seems to be agenda-driven. Nothing against Vincent Kartheiser, he’s a great actor and seems like a great guy. But Pete has never been portrayed as a total sexpot. Bob (like Don) kind of seems like a handsome pretty boy. It just seems like Pete & Bob would be a good romantic match. What IS Pete on the show? Somebody with great ambition who is great (if almost inexplicably unnoticed by, like, everybody except possibly Bob) at his job.
My skepticism that Bob is gay is less about me ignoring his declaration of love (or whatever) and flirting with Pete as much as it is my conviction “Bob” is his mask as much as “Don” is Dick Whitman’s mask. How much of that is really Bob vs. some facade to get him ahead and further away from the life he is so clearly desperate to leave behind? If he’s gay, fine. I don’t care. If he’s straight, fine. I don’t care. I find it hard to believe he just fell in love with Pete and that’s why they rubbed knees. I think, whatever the case, even if he just admires Pete there is more to it. When Pete turned on him, he seemed less like somebody who had a crush rejected and more like somebody playing a role with pretty high stakes who could turn his affections (romantic or otherwise) off-and-on pretty fast.
-Cheers
Duck told Pete during their phone call that Bob was from West Virginia and had essentially been a “service boy” (or something to that effect) for a previous employer for some years in his past. I took that as a sexuality comment moreso than a career one.
By the way, how does no one proof read the four or five subtitles translating the Spanish during Bob’s phone call about Pete ruining his career. “Cambell”? Somebody HAS TO SEE THAT during quality control before it gets approved to go on NATIONAL TELEVISION, don’t they? Sheesh.
@Hulkster, I read over on Vulture that he might have known Minolo due to his time as a manservant, so I think (at least on the surface) it really was just a servant-type role. It might have also included something sexual, however I do not believe that is inherently the case.
Not that I personally have a lot to base any conclusions of this one way or the other, so who knows?
-Cheers
Even if Bob is gay, I’m pretty sure what happened with Pete last week wasn’t a pass. I think Bob accidentally bumped his knee and Pete took it as a pass. People are acting as if Bob sat on his lap and sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President. Their knees touched. I think it’s perfectly within Pete’s character to overreact to that.
Also, do we know what James Wolk’s availability will be next season with his CBS show getting picked up?
@Velocityknown, it was pretty deliberate. It was subtle enough to be downplayed if ineffective, yet Bob’s reaction was totally one of somebody doing that to intentionally make a pass or otherwise cause some sort of reaction.
Additionally, Pete underreacted if anything, relative to his character. Vincent Kartheiser mentioned that in an interview here:
[www.vulture.com]
It seems pretty blatant that it was written to be taken as Bob making a pass. Why is debatable. However, it happened and seemed to me to be as orchestrated as anything else Bob has done.
-Cheers
Also, James Wolk is in an interview pretty much (noncommittally) saying if there’s a story to tell for Bob after this season he hopes there will be a way:
[www.theledger.com]
Which could mean Bob will be back next season, or that the guys at Chrysler shoot him in the back on another ill-fated hunting trip in Detroit (they won’t, probably, but still). I suspect they will try to make it all work out contingent on whatever happens in next week’s episode.
-Cheers
Dave: Bob may have expressed affection for Joan, but he declared his love for Pete as he initiated physical contact between them. The idea he did this because of a non-sexual agenda is pretty crazy, given the consequences of outing yourself as gay at an office in the ’60s. The simplest explanation is most likely the true one: He was infatuated with Pete and wanted to gauge his interest with a subtle, deniable sign like a knee touch.
I think we all should check back to season one. Was there any discussion here or anywhere else way back in July 2007 (1960) that Peter was gay, maybe for a few episodes before he started to jump Peggy’s bones, or did he do that too quickly for any question of Pete’s sexuality could arise? I say this because if so maybe Bob “gaydar” made the same mistake. I lean that Bob is really gay and he just made a mistake about Pete, maybe thinking he was self hating in denial about himself and that is why he took such a risk “knocking knees” with Peter.
And I don’t think Megan has a clue that Don has been cheating on her at all. He was distant and “stand-offish” even before he started with Slyvia, back when he was genuinely trying to reform but didn’t like how her career was blossoming. Does she really know Don’s history? Did Betty tell her anything? I don’t think so.
@RCADE, I guess I find the idea he’d declare his love for Pete out of sheer lust/infatuation seems pretty crazy. I mean, he has a lot to lose. Granted, he knows the higher-ups at the office like him, so how much would he have to lose by Pete outing him to the execs? He could easily/believably deny it. However…
@Hunter, that has been brought up. Maybe Pete really is homosexual and does not know it, or throwing off that vibe, or Bob thinks he is. If Bob thought he was, I could easily see him playing to that much like he played up to Joan’s needs/expectations. Bob seems to be a total manipulator at work and I cannot see him risking that because he is actually in love with Pete, regardless of if he is gay or otherwise. I do not think Pete is gay, nor do I think Bob is really infatuated with him. I DO think it is possible Bob thought Pete was and played him to get himself ever further from the life he seems desperately trying to leave behind, enough to change his identity.
Also, I agree; a lot of people are clueless their significant others are cheating on them. Until/unless there is hard proof, or they get caught in the act, most are generally going to presume it is something else. Megan is young, beautiful, successful, and until recently her and Don seemed to still have a strong sexual chemistry (not to mention being gone a lot). It might take things getting REALLY bad before she comes to the conclusion that Don is cheating. We are probably getting pretty close to that, however I can see still being clueless (or maybe just starting to suspect) about Don’s cheating ways.
-Cheers
@TGD:
Even if Don is left by Megan there is no way that he will end up with Peggy or Joan. Peggy practically hates him now and I never seen a hint that Joan is interested in Don Romantically and also form her own POV can see how selfish he can be. No no way either will be with Don even if he wanted to.
Megan is financially independent. Even if she didn’t have her acting career-not that she is getting rich but it is something-she has her mother and father to fall back on.
Betty doesn’t have a clue as to why Sally doesn’t want to go over to Don’s. She herself speculated as to why regarding the fight Sally supposed to have had with her friend or the Model UN thing. If she had even a HINT of that Betty would have laid into Don.
Incidentally, I think Sally exaggerated the guy forcing himself on her thing a little. He was “hansy” and pushed it but he didn’t actually force himself on her. Sally overstated the case and got off on Glen fighting for her. I think it was her way of acting out against her dad.
I think people owe Glenn (my has he has grown since we last saw him!) an apology thinking he was some creep. Yes he brought drugs and things to her place but remember this is the start of the teenage world as we know it today unfortunately and even if we didn’t know about Glenn staring at Betty on the John out of childish curiosity he would be acting as expected. He is a very nice guy and normal teenager.
@DaveI:
While Peter isn’t Don Draper or Roger Sterling he has been able to pull in some cute girls without paying for them so it is not beyond possibility that Bob really thought he is good looking.
You have got me thinking about Peter’s .22cal squirrel gun LOL! Chekov (sp?)’s rule: Show a gun in act 1…. LOL!! It has to have meaning in someway beyond showing that Peter is willing and eager to jump into the Chevy account.
This again reminds one on how guns were looked at bak 45 years ago even after the assasinations of the Kennedys, King, and the Whitman Clock Tower shooting by late 1968. I don’t think ANYONE in the Northeast would have even a little rifle like that in the work place today for good reason. No I am not saying Peter is going on an office rampage, but it has to be for a reason.
@StephanieE:
I don’t think Megan “snatched” Don away from Faye, Don just chose her because as you said she was good with the kids-Sally didn’t like Faye at all IIRC and she admitted she wasn’t good with kids-and Megan was a woman he could control more than the Faye who knew him much better and knew what kind of man he was.
@ElaineD:
I thought “Manuel” was Spanish for “Manuel” LOL! Seriously “Manuel” is the Spanish and Portuguese form of the Hebrew “Immanuel” according to Wikipedia. “Manolo” is a diminutive of “Manuel” just like “Betty” is a diminutive of “Elizabeth” and “Peggy” is a diminutive of “Margaret”.
[www.behindthename.com]
@Velocityknown:
I don’t think Megan is too far gone, she just doesn’t realize what Don is doing and I don’t really think she knew why Betty left Don. Anyway I don’t think she will change in the Month between episode 12 and 13 to statisfy you. It will be too abrupt. At least we knew that Peggy and Ted had a strong attraction to each other despite Ted pushing Peggy away so them giggling with each other like junior highschool kids a month later isn’t so jarring even if the transistion wasn’t actually smooth. If megan begins to suspect now with nothing obvious to put her on that track like Sally blurting out something would be too much of a change. The best you can hope for is for a “something is not quite right but I can’t put my finger on it” feeling that Dr. Rosen had over Slyvia.
I think it was dead obvious that Bob made a pass with his knee; I think even if Wolk’s show is picked up by CBS he can still do “Mad Men”. Lots of actors have been on multiple shows at the same time (the guy who plays Dr. Rosen, Merklson (sp?) IIRC his name, I’ve seen him on at least four shows that I watch last season including MM, “Arrow”, and the Canadian “Continuum” plus one more that is slipping my mind right now). It probably be harder if he was the lead/star but I think it can be done.
@Hulkhogan:
I took “Service Boy” as simply he was a servant or aide, just like Manolo is a “Guy Friday”, a manservant when he was a teenager. That doesn’t mean he isn’t gay. I think he is but had faulty “Gaydar” with Peter.
@ HUNTER 2012 – I knew what I meant, I just said it wrong!! I know a couple of Manolo’s, and it’s like nails on a chalkboard to see it spelled Minolo…
Bob may be gay but he is not genuinely interested in Pete he sees him as a step up in the rung the same way he saw Joan. He has some kind of relationship with Manolo he was quite defensive when Pete mentioned him. People like him who want to forget his past and become some one will do anything to rise up in life and if Pete had responded he would have slept with him.
I think Bob Benson, like Liberace, is stylish, but straight.
@ Velocityknown – the actor who plays Arnold Rosen also plays a detective on “The Killing”.
@ Slam – heh!
Fast turnaround – did you somehow get a screener?
I don’t know which recurring character I was happier to see back tonight: Glen Bishop or Pete’s rifle.
The rife for sure, because now people who have been whining about that rifle can move on to conspiracy theories about Pete’s inevitable psychotic break and homicidal rampage.
They both gave their usual wooden performances.
BA-DUM-TISHHH!
So good to see Glen! Great turn as Sally’s (only consistent) hero. Her little smile was priceless.
I think young Glen has matured handsomely.
I like Glen even if he’s not the greatest actor. You know he’s Matthew Weiner’s son, right?
JR, yes, I know. Just glad to see him growing out of that awkward stage. Although he still has a little ways to go. That fight was pretty goofy.
Creepy Glen is horrible. Always has been. He’s an annoying irritant that Weiner chronically squeezes into every season. I don’t know if it’s because he’s a subpar actor or the role is flat out ridiculous in general. It’s all very Will/Jaden “After Earth-ish”. Meh…
I’ll be so glad when “meh” is done. Shouldn’t be too long now.
Meh…
When “meh” is done it will be “feh”‘s turn in the sun. Oy.
I wasn’t sure about this season at first but I think the past few episodes have really shone. Excellent season in an excellent series.
Also, Alan writes really fast
I echo your feelings, James. For the first several eps I was relieved that this was the penultimate season. Now, I hope that it goes on beyond next year. It’s back to the Mad Men that lured us in at the start.
I’d like to see a side-by-side scene of both Don and Bob reacting to Pete discovering their lies. And the scenes leading up to both. Was Don ever as stone-cold chilling as Bob was with his “be careful what you say to people” line?
In the earlier episode, when Pete threatened to blackmail Don in Don’s office, Don stood up straight (drawing himself to full height), put his hands in his pocket, and verbally menaced Pete. In this episode, when Pete confronted Benson in Benson’s office, Benson mimicked Don’s physical stance by standing up straight (to his full height) and putting his hands in his pocket. Bob didn’t say anything menacing, both because Pete didn’t threaten him, and because Bob had already expressed his “threat” by sending Manolo to “bump into” Mrs. Campbell, tell her how badly Pete was treating Bob, and encourage her to request her passport so she could go away with Manolo.
Benson’s “What are you going to do about me?” inquiry also mimicked Don’s question to Anna Draper, after she got Don to confess his true identity.
thanks Froide
Damn, Sepinwall, that was fast!
Roger always comes through when you need him most. Especially with his comments about Lee Garner Jr.
Also, I think Ken would make a fine Governor.
“Shiver me timbers” – I was in absolute hysterics
Oh yeah. And the look that Bert gave Roger which Roger returned by saying (non-verbally), “True story. That really happened” was priceless. We watched the episode after recording it and I replayed the scene a couple times. John Slattery and Robert Morse are SO awesome.
@HOBBES I saw that look and had to go back to see it again. First the room pausing like with then Bert look’s at him eye contact and Roger gently nods Bert kinda goes ehhh we all knew he was gay.
this season is a re-hash of season 3 really
and it is a shame cause Weiner said he does not repeat story lines.
Don Draper flash backs? Check
Silly violent moment? Check
Homosexual plot line? Check
Don cheating with a uninteresting woman? Check
Merger? Check
Historical moments galore? Check
Meh. You can do better Weiner! here’s hoping for a amazing final 7th season.
The storylines might be similar to three seasons ago, but the 1960’s world surrounding these characters has changed tenfold, which makes the reactions different and the storylines equally interesting.
Spot on Dylan
Don cheating with an uninteresting woman? Check for every season but season 5
Thanks to Alan for getting the review posted so quickly!
It was a very interesting episode that had some gripping, dramatic moments, but I can’t really say what any of it means until we see what happens next week.
It was noted on Twitter that the “scenes from next week’s Mad Men” were actually all scenes from a previous week. Normally, these scenes are so brief and random that they reveal nothing anyway. Could this hint at a major plot development early in the episode that made showing ANY type of clip run the risk of being a spoiler?
I don’t think Weiner ever uses scenes from the season finale in a preview of that episode.
Thank god. I hate previews. Why do I need them, I’m going to be there no matter what.
I am a bit of a slower learner and Alan certainly deals with this. However, I don’t quite get the final standoff with Bob B and Pete. Pete has the “goods” and knows that Bob is a fraud from top to bottom. Why does Pete let him survive?
Leverage. “The Quality of Mercy.” Pete knows Bob isn’t going to bite the hand that feeds.
He has learned from his failed coup at Don in season 1. Bob will be very loyal to him from now on, but in the “right” way.
Ditto what Adam and Guys said. Plus:
…If Pete spilled the beans on Bob right now, he’d look bitter for having waited until now to look into Bob’s background. Moreover, if Pete actually made the call to hire him, Pete couldn’t spill dirt on Bob without getting some on himself.
And
…Bob clearly sicced Manolo on Mrs. Campbell to show the power he has over Pete. Pete can’t control either his mother or Manolo, but his handling of Bob is the perfect way to protect his mother.
Now, Pete needs to let Bob earn some accomplishments to build a legitimate resume, and then try to set Bob on a path that won’t collide with Pete’s.
One more thing about Bob – I wonder if any hanky panky took place on the QE2 on his last job?
Pete now has Bob’s balls in bis back pocket. He said off the cuff as he is leaving to just get Manolo out of his mother’s life.
I agree with all the above reasons but I think there is another layer. This scene is a direct call back to season 1 when Pete discovers and rats on Don only to get a smack down from Bert. An older Pete now recognizes that Bob is Don 2.0, meaning that he is an all-American natural/shapeshifter who can do exceptional things and be all the things that Pete can never be. His act of ‘mercy’ is an act of self-preservation… even if he got rid of Bob today from SC&P, with Bob’s talents he will eventually climb to a position somewhere else that may come back to bite Pete in the ass tomorrow. When Pete tells him he is off-limits I didn’t read it as sexual but professional off-limits… he cannot come after Pete to destroy or double-cross him in the future.
Froide, I got the sense that hanky panky on the QE2 was directly implied by Duck… which is reinforced by the little bits we know about Bob (his crush on Pete and his knowledge about Manolo).
Bob’s a cute guy. Bob could be gay. But he could also be on a mission to succeed ‘by any means necessary’. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
I was slower than Pete to think it through, but letting Bob off the hook made even more sense than it would have for Pete to hold his fire against Don years ago. He was trying to take down Don from below, basically so there was more upside. Bob is below him so less upside. And Pete has direct experience in seeing that the powers that be at SC+partners won’t necessarily care that Bob is a fake: how might Bob have his hooks in someone else, most likely on Ted’s side of the house (the Harry Hamlin character perhaps)? And as I did pick up on in real time, Pete’s statement ‘what damage you could do in a day’, realizing how people can Bob can outmaneuver people like Pete, even from an apparently hopeless starting position. And now Pete can use his leverage against Bob to get him out of his personal life (his mother) and as a ‘friend’ in the firm. Pete is an annoying jerk, not a nice person at all, but he is right about things a lot, and he’s actually grown unlike some other characters.
You got the episode early again!
I keep hoping Don will get some help to quit drinking, get therapy and retire from advertising to do volunteer work. I would love to see him get honest and work on healing his relationship with Sally.
Megan is such a champ for hanging in there with him.
I couldn’t believe Don had a mini-bottle in his suit jacket pocket; he’s really far gone. Glen pulled a similarly sized bottle from his pocket. If those kids aren’t careful, they’ll end up raging alcoholics, too.
And the blonde at Mrs. Porter’s = Stan/Wendy. (Brown suede western jacket, toking pot, talking reincarnation.)
Never going to happen. I get why you want it, but that would never happen on a show like Mad Men.
Don did say back in season 1 that if he left SC it would not be for more advertising, and it’s possible that next week’s contains a resignation, but of course we know there’s one season to come yet.
What you describe is a different sort of show.
Why would you want Don to be ‘cured’ from who he is? It is why we watch him, after all.
Don is one of those doomed characters. We see his demise coming and we cringe and hope that it won’t happen but we also know he is sort of a wretched person and deserves what is coming. I think he’ll end up jumping off the building like in the credits.
The last time I was emotionally invested in Don’s recovery was season 4’s The Suitcase, but at this point I’m more interested to see how badly he’s gonna crash and burn in the end. I only hope that the series finale won’t be a downer on all fronts and that other characters find themselves moving on and adjusting accordingly. Don’s had many chances and failed to grasp them, and hopefully his downfall doesn’t bring others down with him… and that it isn’t as melodramatic a conclusion as him jumping off the building.
Although I am somewhat curious as to what kind of event could spur Don to finally stop walking down a path of self-destruction, I think at this point it would feel too contrived. And there’s also the fact that Sally’s now in boarding school which lowers the chances even more of him attempting a proper heart-to-heart with her. He had a good run but the man is finished.
I want Don to recover because I feel he cannot get any lower. His drinking in the morning signals his disease has progressed to an advanced stage. I feel sorry for him because of his traumatic childhood. I hope that he has a moment of clarity combined with an offer of help help and he accepts. He deserves an opportunity to get help, learn to have compassion and love for himself, heal his relationships with his children and mend his other important relationships. I think this would be incredibly dramatic. And why not? Don is a smart and could do some good. Megan seems up for supporting him in this way. I will continue to hope…
Megan used a tv remote to turn off the tv. Were they around in the late sixties? I sure done remember that. We had 3 channels and you had to get up and change it yourself. I am misremembering?
Caroline – First clicker was invented in 1956.
-Daniel
In NYC in 1968 we had seven channels. And yes, some TVs did have remote controls. The Foley work was perfect on the sound of that era’s remote controls.
Floret Broccoli, I’m kind of surprised by that. I grew up in North Jersey in the ’90s, and we didn’t have cable, so I had only CBS, NBC, Fox, ABC, Channel 9 (which became UPN), WPIX (which became the WB), PBS and NJ PBS, for seven channels. So I’m just a little surprised that the number of broadcast channels stayed the same all that time.
Oops, I’m an idiot. That’s 8.
My dad was, indeed, a Mad Man, and we didn’t have a remote, or know anyone who did, until at least 10-12 years after this. And our first one was actually attached to the top-loading VCR with a cable.
Dan has answered this question before, you can tell. Every time he sees a remote on Mad Men, he gets this answer ready because he knows someone is going to ask :)
We have seen remotes on Mad Men several times before, and the ones on the show are period-correct.
I remember watching The Apartment once and being surprised that Jack Lemmon’s character had a remote. I briefly thought it was a historical error, then immediately realized just how dumb a thought that was.
@Paul Allor That is hilarious.
Didn’t Pete use a remote on that fateful night when the bloodied Brenda came banging on the den door?
The remote control would be the top of the line TVs. Sort of the equivalent of the big HDTV’s of today.
In NYC in 1968 I remember CBS (2), NBC (4) , ABC (7) and then local stations WNEW (5), WOR (9), WPIX (11) and Public TV (13). There were a few UHF stations usually foreign language Spanish and Italian.
Mike, if you went higher up the UHF dial you could probably also get the two Spanish networks and channel 55 (long island independent station).
It was around 1968 that my friends and I dismantled the remote control for a high end Motorola TV. Remotes are indeed called “clickers” by those of us who recall those days because there was an audible click whenever it was used. The reason is the following: the remote contained four small tuning bars which, when struck, vibrated with a distinct but ultrasonic (i.e. not hearable by human ears) sound frequency which was picked up by the receiver on the TV. The clicking sound was made when the button on the remote activated a small mallet-like structure which struck the tuning bar. When we dismantled the remote and removed the tuning bars, we discovered that we could change the channels or adjust the volume by dropping the appropriate bar on the floor. (There were four bars because they operated, respectively, to change the channel upwards, to change the channel downwards, to increase the volume and to decrease the volume.) Modern remote controls typically use infrared light beams rather than ultrasonic sound waves. I’m not sure, but I believe that infrared remotes were an invention of the mid to late 70s, and became popular in the 80s.
Like!
MM attracts the smarts.
Steve,
That’s about the right timeline. Around 1979 my dad built a Heathkit TV that had a remote, and it was actually an ultrasonic transmitter (all electronic, powered from a 9V battery). It had the same 4 settings (vol up/down, channel up/down.) So it was a transitional step.
The weirdest thing about it is that sometimes during big thunderstorms the TV would spontaneously turn on and get louder. Apparently thunder sounded like the “volume up” control to the TV which also turned it on. So you’d be woken up in the middle of the night not by the thunder but by the incredibly loud TV set on in the family room!
Growing up, my family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, had a TV with a “clicker” to change channels in 1962.
I know some people had those cluh-clunk clickers. We were old school. We walked to the TV and changed channels and most of the time the dial was lost and we had to use pliers.
Everyone who didn’t have a clicker but didn’t care to get up presumably solved the problem the way my parents did: “Hey, that’s why we had YOU.”
says the child of ’67 with a Boomer big brother
I remember an episode of the Dick Van Dyke show when they used a “clicker” — watched it during the 60’s and remember wondering why we didn’t have one. Rob Petrie was in the TV biz, though, so maybe the industry people got ’em first.
Did anyone else call them “space commands”?
Yes! In the early ’60s, my parents got a tv with a clicker called a space command. In fact, they always referred to remotes that way. My mother still does to this day!
When I was a kid, maybe 1972 or so, the TV had a remote. I remember, too, that you could drop pennies on the floor and change the channel. My dad would get pissed because we would do it on purpose. The other comment about the tuning mechanism makes sense to me.
ARASH- Your mother and my mother must have had the same brand of TV. I still love that reference!
I babysat for my next door neighbors in the mid-70s. They had the exact same “clunker” clicker as Don. My sisters found by accident that a certain purse with a chain handle, when dropped on the floor, would advance the channel!
My family had a remote in that era. A clicker. Never used. To change the channels, my Dad would yell out a network and tell me to find it for him.
I know I’m late to this TV party, but I distinctly remember the clickers for TVs of that era having fewer buttons. I think there was channel up, channel down, volume, and a red power button. How did a single volume button work? Well, children, it was stupid. With every click, the volume would rise. It would go soft, medium, then loud.
I feel like on some units, the volume and power were the same button, and if you went too far, the set would turn off and you’d have to click it again.
Bless the internet for getting Don Draper crying as a baby up so fast: [vine.co]
haha, awesome. thanks
The way that scene was filmed made it feel like Don was Mia Farrow being approached by all the Satanists. It felt claustrophobic and Ted and Peggy (whether consciously or not) were clearly relishing making Don appear small, ridiculous and infantile. But when Don said “Do you want me to go lower?” my husband and I shot “uh-oh” looks at each other – in that moment, we knew Don would never allow himself to be humiliated unless he was already formulating a plan of destruction. And the payoff in the client meeting was delicious!
Give Jon Hamm the Emmy already!
@ZACH R. – Loved the clip! Don pressed himself deeper into the seat back with each “Wah!”
@MICHELLE (and hubby) – Great points. We saw Don roll with the punches before, didn’t we? And with dire results for those who put him in that position.
Recall the Duck’s drunken attack on the equally drunk Don and Don’s supine response: “Uncle.” Duck thought he had Don in a similar position (organizationally) when Duck revealed his plans at the PPL-SC merger meeting, until…we all know how that ended. (With Duck’s drunken adult’s equivalent of “Wah! Wah! Wah!” and being expelled from the nursery school.”)
Don’s reaction to Peggy’s verbal attack (silence, and later napping in a fetal position) was very different.
Early on, there was a bit on the doubling theme as well. Don switched from Megan’s soap and one of her twin characters to The Patty Duke Show.
I was relieved to see that Megan seemed to have successfully mastered the twin roles, and Arlene’s “status quo ante bellum” statement was apparently sincere.
Anyone catch the parallel between the statement made by Megan’s character, Collette, to her married boss (Don’t you walk away from me; I’m talking to you!) and that made by Megan to Don, as he was driving away from her at Howard Johnsons? I think Megan’s immersion in her roles is eventually going to result in her seeing the parallels between her soap opera characters and the philandering boss, and her and Don’s, with no happy ending.
Thanks for confirming that. That cut-scene from Megan as the French girl to Patty Duke gave me a huge chuckle.
I think Collette said “Don’t you dare ignore me!” And then Don immediately changed the channel and saw Patty Duke as the non-foreign part of her acting duo, Patty/Cathy. The next evening, as Don watched TV in the living room, Megan said something like “We can do that in the bedroom,” and Don didn’t respond, completely ignoring her.
Did anybody else think “Oh my God, they killed Kenny?” whenever Ken got shot?
I am wondering what (if anything) is going to happen next week that might spearhead into the premise or otherwise lay the groundwork for the final season.
Don seems to be repeating history but in a tailspin way where he’s effectively setting the stage to ruin everything in his life. He looks like a wreck and seems to be drinking a lot even by his standards. His marriage seems over whether he’s still having an affair or not, it’s just a matter of whether Megan realizes it or not or if they stay together going through the motions. He’s alienating people at work. He’s driven Sally away, and Peggy seems to hate him. He’s repeating history. Where is it leading? Obviously Weiner is not going to let us know for another year, however I’ll be curious to see how far down Don is at the end of season and what it might portend for the future. I still find myself hoping he finds some peace or lasting happiness, hopefully not ruining his daughter in the meanwhile. However, I’m also the guy who hopes Walter White finds redemption and gets as happy a story as that show would have to offer.
As to Bob Benson and Pete… If anything, I think Pete comes out pretty well in this, and by extension Vincent Kartheiser. Great acting. Even though Pete can be a slimeball, he has learned. He is also highly capable at his job and, even if it was for selfish reasons, he offered the olive branch instead of trying to ruin Bob’s life. I’m a sucker; maybe Bob is NOT such a bad guy, or might not end up one,but just a desperate one. Bob still creeps me out, however I did feel some level of sympathy for somebody trying to escape from his past.
My final thought was how great January Jones can be (and how horrible teenage girls are). I think when Betty is able to come from a position of strength, or just opening up beyond being a terrible mother or bad (ex)wife (although her ripping on Don & Megan’s terrible parenting practices after the kids were left alone and Don got robbed and how they were watched by “nobody” was hillarious), January Jones makes her a pretty compelling character. I may be in the minority, however I think Betty has been a really interesting character at times and this has seen some of Jones’ strongest acting. I enjoy seeing Betty’s growth as a character.
-Cheers
The premise that Walter White finds redemption goes against everything Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has said about the series in interviews.
@RCADE, I know. Still, on some level I feel invested enough to want him to find redemption (which he won’t).
Also, at this point, the premise of the show is done. He HAS broke bad. Period. This final/half season is the aftermath. Not that I really expect redemption, however I think of this season as him having become a true villain and can be done with it, so now what?
Interestingly enough, I am not sure if Don is going to turn out irredeemable, like Walt, or somehow grow and save his life (job, family, marriage, etc.) before it is all too late. Don seems more like Walter these days; a bad guy who does pretty terrible things that still wants to be the good guy.
-Cheers
Thanks Dave. I immediately posted the same thing and thought it was hilarious, especially when we find out that he’s still alive and almost well.
Re Ken: yes! Re Betty/January: yes! It’s been great to see her have the upper hand in the brief phone conversations she’s had with Don since their encounter at the camp, but in a more mature, non-petulant way. Betty is really coming into her own, and Jones has been playing it beautifully.
Weiner said in an interview a few months ago that his most trusted advisors (including the Jacquemettons, who wrote this episode) convinced to throw everything he had into this season, even stuff he said he wanted to hold for next year (I assume getting caught by Sally was one of those story lines). He also said that when we see the season end, we’ll think Matt has written himself into a corner re season 7. So I’m sending something big in the S6 finale, especially with the call-back to Don’s line about it being time to leave the business in the preview/recap clips.
I did actually say out loud, “They killed Ken?!!” and immediately flasked to South Park! Pretty funny.
@SDHB, I think I said it outloud like “Oh my God, they killed Ken . . .ny?!!!” It’s like saying something only to realize you’ve been tricked into saying a punchline or something half-way through. I had a South Park flashback too, however my wife did not seem to make the connection. Probably because Ken just got shot in the face with a shotgun.
-Cheers
Yes, out loud, alone in my own home. “You killed Kenny, you bastards!” Between this and the opening of The Crash, where they also gave us a moment to think he might be dead and the next thing you know he’s walking into the conference room, it’s hard not to think it.
It would be too on the nose to make it a running Mad Men gag of Ken getting nearly killed a couple of times per season though…
Well, dang, I guess I’m going to have to wait to read recaps and reviews until I get to see the first 10 minutes WITH AUDIO. (Darn you, Granada at Sundown! Next week, you’d sure as h*@l better check your sound system *before* the viewing party starts, because I don’t want two weeks in a row to leave my parents’ lovely uVerse-equipped home to drive 10 miles to see a silent-film-style Mad Men while your staff tries in vain to figure out how to activate captions!)(Disclaimer: The rest of the time their viewing events have been delightful.)
It didn’t occur to me until my wife said, “They killed Kenny”. I was thinking that Ken looked very much like the governor on The Walking Dead and they were doing a shout out to that show. They kind of looked alike with the patch, the shape of the head, and the hair.
I don’t think the story Duck got about Bob is the real one, either. How likely is it that a late 20s backwoods West Virginian turned conman would really be speaking fluent Spanish in 1968? Unless the idea is he learned it from Hispanic manservant coworkers? Still, they showed it as this angry “going back to his native language” type of rant.
My best guess would be Manolo is his brother/cousin and Bob gradually changed his identity to better pass as Anglo.
“My best guess would be that Manolo is his brother/cousin…”
I swear I didn’t realize that would come off as a “maybe his parents really ARE siblings” joke until I clicked “post a new comment.”
You noticed that, too? If he came up as dirt poor as all that, it would be hard to pick up a second language on one’s own — also, if his ex-coworkers made fun of his family, they would have slipped in an ethnic slur, if they knew he had Spanish kin.
It could be just as well that he learned on-the-job — meaning, one of his bosses as a rentboy was Spanish. That, or Manolo got him out of a very bad situation, and Bob, ever grateful, started in with the Berlioz courses….
Didn’t we hear that Bob spent lots of time with the man to whom he was a manservant on the QEII? Perhaps, he did quite a bit of traveling abroad with his wealthy boss/”escort?” Also, as a servant on a large ocean liner, I’m sure he spent a great deal of time with a culturally diverse crew. I’m sure he had plenty of opportunities to pick up some Spanish, perhaps that’s where he got to know Manolo – as a peer in the hospitality business. After all, Don seems to have transcended his rural roots, so I’m sure Bob could’ve has as well.
Bob speaking Spanish was like that hilarious sketch on SNL when Reagan (Phil Hartman) plays a doddering old man in public then, when everyone is gone, turn into an evil genius who can speak six languages and manipulate world markets.
I’m kind of getting the vibe that Manolo and Bob are partners and have been together for quite some time. Interesting Wikipedia article about the UWS, specifically Peggy’s neighborhood, and how it became re gentrified in the early 70’s. [en.wikipedia.org]
“If he came up as dirt poor as all that, it would be hard to pick up a second language on one’s own” Don grew up dirt-poor, was still a “yokel” (by his own admission) when he shipped off to Korea, and somehow became incredibly well self-taught after that. Bob may also have great reservoirs of intelligence, such that he has absorbed a lot, including some Spanish, from every opportunity around him.
if you’re determined, it’s easy to become fluent in another language when you’re young.
When I was 18 I met a 19 year old dirt poor kid from the South who’d come to NYC to “make it”. No particular talent, he was black, hard working, and determined. In 5 years, without any illegal activity (unless you count being gay, which back then was) he’d gone from a lowly secretary at a big museum, to a well paid, multi-lingual art dealer throughout Europe, buying art to furnish corporate offices and banks. Bob is not far-fetched.
I should have been clearer — I meant that most likely Bob’s high school didn’t have foreign language amenities. He most certainly could learn on his own — it’s just that he most likely would have to pay, or fight, or screw, to have that happen.
I think possible being a manservant to a senior VP who took him to Europe on the Queen Elizabeth as part of his job/status/whatever, that he might have picked up Spanish. A lot of dirt-poor kids along the coast can speak bilingually just fine. If Bob’s European trips were to Spain, a/o he grew up around Spanish speakers, it’s entirely possible he just picked it up on-the-fly, so to speak.
-Cheers
Alan – I’m surprised you didn’t at least mention the significance of the episode’s use of Polanski’s “Rosemary’s Baby,” considering all the Megan/Sharon Tate rumors going around lately. Any thoughts?
Maybe I need to re watch but I thought the Ad was rather creepy, from a babies pov of course.
LazyCrockett, me too. I didn’t think it was such a great campaign. I was surprised at Ted, and regardless of Don’s hurt feelings, I think he was right to derail it. It was creepy.
I do think at this point, we can call BS on Matt and Janie acting like that T-shirt came out of nowhere. They clearly wanted to make some Rosemary’s Baby/Sharon Tate connections…probably to throw people off. But it has all come up way too much to be ignored.
Weiner has been playing “Paul is dead” all season. It is not his fault if some people take it too seriously.
I liked the way Peggy’s speech at the end…”you just keep killing ang killing and killing. You can stop now. You’ve destroyed him ” ….. echoed one of the Manson victims saying “You can stop stabbing me, I’m already dead.”
@JerseyRudy, yep, that’s what happened. I was talking about his intention.
Sending the budget over in the middle of their casting session was a calculated move that did stop the session immediately. A first step. The “act” in the conference room, a continuation.
I think his plan was to stop or undercut the project but more importantly… MAINLY, to undermine the “Ted and Peggy Show”… and he succeeded.
Also the difference in the money will make two VERY different commercials. Imagine a “coven” of two. One may have won a Clio, the other never will.
As it concerns the use of “Rosemary’s Baby,” my immediate thoughts weren’t of Polanski/Sharon Tate as much as it was the use in the film of the exterior of the iconic Manhattan apartment, The Dakota. John Lennon’s home where he was murdered.
@RITZ, Yes, Don sending the budget over was a move directed against Ted, but it also prevented the company from sinking a fortune into an ad that the client was not going to reimburse them for. They could have made Peggy’s original version of the ad, and never have had a chance to run it. This way, they did get some money out of the client and a guarantee that at least some version of the ad would get made.
And honestly, I think it’s a stretch to think ad ripping off a movie would win a Clio, but that’s just me.
@Annea, I thought it was a terrible idea, not Clio-worthy, but I just meant it would have less of a chance with a cheap cost-cutting budget.
I also wondered if Bob was pretending to make a pass at Pete to throw him off his game. But that would be way too complex a plan.
Also, Rosemary’s Baby is on Netflix streaming. Good God is that movie creepy.
I agree about Bob. Especially in that era, pretending to be gay would have a lot more downside than upside.
I don’t think he was necessarily pretending to be gay, I think he was trying to find out if Pete was. He wasn’t blatant about it, so he could come back at Pete and say, “What? What are you talking about? I did no such thing!” I mean, it’s not like he went in for a kiss or anything…
I finally streamed Rosemary’s Baby while I was home sick a few weeks ago. Creepy indeed!
Bob’s pass was far from subtle. And I just have a hard time believing any closeted gay man would make such a move in 1968. There’s been no indication that Pete Campbell is anything but straight.
I’d think that Bob, whose emotional IQ has otherwise been pretty good, would have been more subtle in his seduction. Pete had JUST FINISHED calling Manolo a degenerate, and showed zero reaction when Bob transparently professed love and devotion. Why would he pick that time to move in for the leg rub?
The original “The Omen” is better/scarier.
@DB, I think touching knees and making vague allusions qualifies as “subtle.” It’s not like he rubbed Pete’s thigh with his hand or leaned in for a kiss. As for why he might have thought Pete was anything but straight? Well, he’s separated and has not had any women over in a while, plus he let Bob help him buy toilet paper or something. I’m not sure I buy Bob thinking Pete was gay either. I’m not quite sure what to make of that yet. Still, Pete has shown gratitude toward Bob in the past. As for Manalo being a degenerate? Pete thought the guy was playing his mother. Is that not enough?
-Cheers
Great Episode, really enjoyed it especially with how incredulous Bob was that he wasn’t being let go and gotten rid of.
Had a couple questions, minor ones really, but it seemed like Sally, even though she did want to run away, doesn’t seem particularly ready to grow up and be part of the culture at the boarding school. That’s my read of it, even though she did seem pleased that she got in. Anybody know whether she will accept?
And also, what movie did Don and Megan watch?
Rosemary’s Baby . The St. Joseph’s ad was based on the same. Sally was reading the book in an earlier episode this season. It was directed by Roman Polanski (husband of Sharon Tate).
Does anyone else want a web series of Chevy doing horrible things to Ken? They only need to be one minute or less, like the car crash or gun shot. The more like Looney Toons cartoons, the better.
That would be an amazing web series. “Sponsored by Chevy!” And then someone drops an anvil on Ken’s head.
Look up “Kevin Shapiro Boy Orphan.” And keep in mind that Daniel Pinkwater had the idea at least a decade before Matt and Trey.
Is it just me or does Matt Weiner hate car companies?
Meanwhile, in Detroit…
Alan, I have to disagree with you about the Pete/Bob Benson showdown. That scene was straight out of Melrose Place. I seriously saw something very similar to it. The only thing missing was Pete saying, “I like to keep my friends close, but my enemies closer.”
If Bob is Appalachian poor white, why does he speak excellent Spanish?
Who knows what path his life has taken since WV. There are many Spanish speaking people in NYC. In his life’s journey he may have met Manolo somewhere and worked a con with him.
What TONY IN PHONEIX said. Plus, as Duck pointed out, we have no idea how old Benson is, and therefore how long he’s had to perfect his Spanish and everything else.
Since Don stated that Peggy’s idea for the St. Joseph’s campaign was actually from The late partner, does that exclude Peggy from getting a Cleo nomination?
I think so. Which is why Peggy’s so angry – Don accomplished three major strikes in one: he embarrassed Peggy/Ted by spotlighting their personal relationship to the SC&P members in the room (but deftly, so he didn’t reveal those details to the client), effectively “killed” (Peggy’s word) that smoldering romance, and eliminated Peggy’s chance of earning a Clio. Did you see her face when Don said the campaign was Gleason’s idea? Her heart sank.
On the other hand, as loathsomely as Don’s tactics were, he did save the day with the client (and I’m unsure whether any other tactic would have worked), and Peggy and married Ted were NOT thinking clearly, making good decisions, or being discreet.
“Loathesome”, not “loathsomely”! Heh.
But was Don telling the truth? Was the dead partner around when the St. Joseph’s campaign was being put together.
I thought that what Don was “hinting at” was that the idea was Peggy’s, that Ted’s so infatuated with Peggy he decided to go with it [without regard to quality or costs], etc.
What WAS the real story?
@MOLOKAIMOBETTA – No, of course Don wasn’t telling the truth. You’ve got the real story. Only not the motivations for it:
(1) Don correctly assessed that the only justification the client would accept for the egregiously irresponsible budget overages was sentimentality about Gleason.
(2) Don effectively put Peggy/Ted’s romance – and its deleterious effect on their judgment, and therefore on the ad’s quality/costs/etc. – on blast with the SC&P insiders
@MOLOKAIMOBETTA – No, of course Don wasn’t telling the truth. You’ve got the real story. Only not the motivations for it:
(1) Don correctly assessed that the only justification the client would accept for the egregiously irresponsible budget overages was sentimentality about Gleason.
(2) Don effectively put Peggy/Ted’s romance – and its deleterious effect on their judgment, and therefore on the ad’s quality/costs/etc. – on blast with the SC&P insiders.
By the way, Joanie pointed out the confections at the meeting were from famous Ferrara Baker & Café: [www.ferraracafe.com]. Yummy.
@MOLOKAIMOBETTA – No, of course Don wasn’t telling the truth. You’ve got the real story. Only not the motivations for it:
(1) Don correctly assessed that the only justification the client would accept for the egregiously irresponsible budget overages was sentimentality about Gleason.
(2) Don effectively put Peggy/Ted’s romance – and its deleterious effect on their judgment, and therefore on the ad’s quality/costs/etc. – on blast with the SC&P insiders.
By the way, Joanie pointed out the confections at the meeting were from famous Ferrara Baker & Café: [www.ferraracafe.com]. Yummy.
If the idea goes forward effectively, it will have been “Gleason’s idea” and not Peggy’s. That has to hurt even more because the last time SC&P/SCDP won a Clio award it was for an ad that started out as Peggy’s idea and ended up as Don Draper’s commercial. Peggy needs to be calling Duck (for job leads), not Pete.
Yes, I immediately noticed how mad Peggy was @ Don for giving Gleason the credit on the commercial, because. There went her Clio nod. I wonder if Peggy’s wrath will come out in next week’s finale?
Just like Don took Peggy’s idea for the Glo-Coat ad and made it into an award winning commercial, they can say that Peggy did the same with Gleason’s idea. He told the clients it was Gleason’s idea, not anyone involved with the Clios.
Annea, I would be shocked if Don Draper did that.
I think the big reveal of this episode is Pete realizing that no matter what he will never be a “winner” like Don and Bob, but hes smart enough to know to hitch his wagon to it. Pete’s grown up and figured out hes never gonna be a player unless its by default.
Good point.
Meanwhile, it’s Don, not Pete, who’s fulfilling Don’s season 1 prediction for Pete [paraphrased here]: “You’ll end up all alone in your corner office.”
Homosexual-Eurotriping-Shapeshifting-Sociopath, is Bob Benson The Talented Mr. Ripley?
The Talented Mr Ripley would never fall for Pete, so no.
Funny, I thought of Benson that way last week, too.
Good comparison! Add to that boy who comes from nothing and pretends to be an ivy-leaguer.
I mentioned that last week, too, and I stand by it. Bob certainly hasn’t “fallen for” Pete – he was just trying to gain control, as with everyone else he deals with at SC&P.
Alan, you’re amazing! This review’s great; thanks for posting it so quickly.
This was weak.
The whole section with Sally at boarding school was tangential. Yes, she’s a good actress, but she’s far from the story and nothing really happened. Just time wasted.
Hurray for Pete, showing a tincture of maturity in dealing with Bob Benson’s secret. That’s nice for him, but not so much for us, the viewer. We get a confrontation but not any real developments.
Ted and Peggy’s infatuation is interesting, as is Don’t jealous squashing of it. That’s the highlight of this episode, and it does take up some time.
But really, this is all we get for the penultimate episode of the penultimate season? Another meandering episode that checks in on tangential characters like Sally and Betty, with no real plot developments?
Mad Men gets a critical pass too often because people don’t want to be seen as not deep enough for it. This has been an up and down season that was much stronger lately. Hopefully the finale will make up for this time-waster.
Meant to type “Don’s,” but instead typed “Don’t.” Nice typo. Don’t Draper.
I think it’s more people don’t expect much from “great” shows after they’ve peaked.
I didn’t think the boarding school scene was a waste at all, but YMV, of course. I think it showed us how Sally is dealing with the revelations about her father — she’s taking a page from the Dick Whitman Flight Manual. But she’s also got his strong streak of self-preservation and can manipulate people well. She sized up the situation the “mean girls” posed, and immediately turned to the one person (Glen) who could help and whom she knew WOULD help. People have suggested that Sally will be so damaged that she’ll immediately descend into a life of sex and drugs. While she took a few sips of alcohol, she spurned both S&D, as I suspected she would. Sally is one smart cookie, and Don has now lost her forever.
hahahahahaha
Blake, totally agree with you. Unless something big develops in the finale, this has not been my favorite season. Too little plot development and lots of “time wasters”. We watch Magic City and I can’t believe how much those writers pack into an 8 episode season. In comparison, MadMen is in slow motion…or is it just stalled out? Disappointing season overall so far.
Couldn’t disagree more…
I didn’t watch Mad Men till (long) after I read an article about it in Atlantic saying it was the best TV show ever, or something. And I never thought the supposed 60’s verisimilitude aspects the critics were so crazy for was the strong point of the show. That aspect is mainly an opportunity IMO for today’s audience to revel in how superior prevailing attitudes and beliefs (supposedly) are now.
Anyway…it’s an entertaining show, and I don’t see recent episodes as being a lot different in quality than earlier ones. It’s not fresh and new anymore, of course.
I found the Sally tangent interesting, at least it wasn’t the cliche of her immediately embracing sex and drugs to punish her parents. And I don’t see how there could have been *no* Sally story this episode after last.
Sally may not ‘act out’ by getting into sex and drugs but it certainly doesn’t mean she’ll become a healthy person living a constructive life. People who lose themselves in drugs/alcohol primarily hurt themselves; it’s the damaged people with a strong sense of self-preservation who can really wreck the lives of others, all while maintaining their nice-guy facade to the rest of the world.
Totally agreed with what Sue said. I was concerned at first when she was introduced to those two girls how deeply involved she’d get with drugs and sex, and although that didn’t happen this episode what happened instead put me even more on edge, when she evidently enjoyed being able to manipulate Glen into acting exactly how she wanted him to act. Damn. I used to not like Glen at all, there was just something strange about his demeanor that made me wrinkle my nose but now I find myself worried for him. He still has some kinks to work out obviously but he seems to be a more decent guy now. Hopefully Sally doesn’t direct too much of her hatred for Don onto Glen.
Bob Benson has become the most interesting character in the series.
Matt is so good at bringing an itty bitty character to the forefront. He did it masterfully with Megan, and now Benson. And Peggy was never ‘just’ the New Girl.
“He’s not the bastard son of Dick Whitman and Aimee the prostitute” Bob Benson is 29? Bob is obviously lies. If he’s just slightly younger he could be Dick’s son, Dick lost his “cheery” with Aimee when he was fifteen. In the first episode of the season Bob is in the elevator with Don, and my girlfriend says, “They look enough alike, he could be Don’s son.” We’ll see. I think it would be the ultimate moment of Don realizing how much of a womanizer he’s been in life. Too soap opera, a bit, but not if it’s done in an incredible way, and Matt wrote the final episode of this season, he could make it work. And the actor who plays Bob Benson is on another series next fall for CBS. Does he return to Mad Men Season 7? I hope so.
The above comment was more comprehensible in the original Gibberish.
the link to the SC&P press release is broken.
We see Don twice in the fetal position, overhead and panning away, once before a woman walks in, and once after a woman leaves the room. I am certain there’s likely a deeper reason for this – but I have no idea what this means.
As for wanting to see Ted & Peggy’s relationship grow, I can’t say I agree, though respect the wish. We spent all season watching, laboriously at times, their relationship grow and then suddenly appear to halt. To see that with time, things have suddenly shifted again and be surprised was refreshing and believable – since it really does move that fast sometimes.
I want to see a grownup deal with an infatuation at the office. I want someone to be an adult. And I think it’s going to be Ted. Regardless of Don’s motives, Ted hears the truth.
But Ted DUMPED Peggy after the kiss. Remember? The guy has the emotional maturity of a dishrag.
I did really enjoy the bookends of Don’s fetal position this episode.
@Athabasca. Well. Ted made a mistake with the kiss then tried to right it, slipped back, and it seems will try again to do the right thing. I’m not thinking he’s perfect, just that he’s trying hard to go in the right direction.
The right thing? Giggling with Peggy like a schoolgirl, not caring who sees them, then sneaking out to a movie… totally the WRONG direction for a married man.
Exactly Elained. It seems his attempt at galvanizing his family from last episode (or weeks earlier in their world) had disappeared again by the time this episode started as we see Ted and Peggy carrying on. Ted is just as broken as the rest of them. And sorry Peggy, Don is no “monster”. You just have a terrible track record with choosing men to sleep with (Pete, Duck, Abe, and eventually Ted).
@Elained, when I said he “slipped back” I meant everything you’re talking about. Slipped back into wrong behavior, going in the wrong direction. Yes, I saw that.
What I meant by the right direction was him leaving the office when Peggy said she wanted to talk to him. He bolted. We shall see.
Just realized the similarities between the Glen-Sally stuff and the movie The Graduate with Betty filling the Mrs. Robinson role obviously.
After listening to last week’s podcast, I pictured Dan squealing with delight when Glen climbed into the room.
One interesting point. Don is home “recovering” and catches Megan on her TV soap opera playing her evil twin. He switches channels and briefly watches “The Patty Duke Show.” The premise of that show was that Patty Duke;s character has a cousin come to live with her who looks so much like her that they are confused for twins …. and hijinks ensue. Yeah, dumb premise but that was TV at the time.
Good call.
I forgot to mention that Patty Duke played both roles, like Megan in the soap opera.
I actually loved that show when it was on Nick at Nite.
There’s Cathy who’s lived most everywhere
From Zanibar, to Barclay Square
But Patty only seen the sights
A girl can see from Brooklyn Heights,
What a lovely pair.
But they’re cousins… identical cousins and you’ll find,
They talk alike, they laugh alike, at times they even (something) alike…
They talk alike, they laugh alike, at times they even walk alike
You can lose your mind
Cause they’re cousins, They’re[?] two of a kind
Actually, I think it’s “they laugh alike, they talk alike at times they even walk alike.”
Last, comment on the lyrics:
Meet Cathy, who’s lived most everywhere,
From Zanzibar to Barclay Square.
But Patty’s only seen the sights.
A girl can see from Brooklyn Heights —
What a crazy pair!
But they’re cousins,
Identical cousins all the way.
One pair of matching bookends,
Different as night and day.
Where Cathy adores a minuet,
The Ballet Russes, and crepe suzette,
Our Patty loves to rock and roll,
A hot dog makes her lose control —
What a wild duet!
Still, they’re cousins,
Identical cousins and you’ll find,
They laugh alike, they walk alike,
At times they even talk alike —
You can lose your mind,
When cousins are two of a kind.
I need a de-programmer to come in, get rid of the jingles and free up some space – I’ll need it to stave off alzheimers ;)
Berkeley Square ;)
So Megan’s soap opera …is it shot live or is it taped?
Everything internet source is BARCLAY.
Soaps were taped about two weeks in advance.
Well, Berkeley Square is in London, and Barclay Square is in Estonia – so either one fits with the song!!
Just listened to it on YouTube –
it’s absolutely BARCLAY Square.
Two points to RITZ and KENYA!
The British pronunciation of “Berkeley” is “BAR-kley,” and Berkeley Square a famous, high society area of London.
During the scene where Sally is interviewed beside Betty, the woman calls for Carla to ‘fetch someone from study hall’. Did anyone expect Carla the old maid who Betty fired years ago to be revealed. Maybe I’m overthinking but for a season focused on the past resurfacing, I was almost sure that use of the name was intentional, especially since you could never really see who she was talking to.
That scene did a lot of callbacks:
…The name Carla sure did recall the Drapers’ former nanny/maid. Names are reused a lot in this show: e.g., Bobby/Bobbie, Sal/Sally, Peaches, Phyllis.
…The two mean girls Sally stayed with are reminiscent of the friend who signed Sally’s name to the Rosen boy’s letter. And it seemed they might try to turn Sally into their Bob Benson, only Sally more than delivered with Glen and Rolo and the excitement they caused, so I think Sally will become the Queen Bee if she attends that school.
…The headmistress at Mrs. Porter’s School looked something like Abigail Whitman and like Sylvia Rosen. No doubt, she’s equally tough and demanding, albeit more genteel.
…The headmistress used the sales language with Betty/Sally that the Mad Men use; Don even echoed her when talking to the St. Joseph’s client.
…Don’s frank talk with Ted and “looking out for the agency” reply to Peggy recalled Bert Cooper’s cautionary statements when he called Don on the carpet for being on “love leave”.
Whoa, never really connected those dots until now! Some of the points you made may be a reach, but I definitely agree with some of them. Looks as if Sally is headed down Betty’s path as well, in a bad way. Nooooo.
@JUSTIN – Yes, Betty’s a mean girl troublemaker, too. Remember her interaction with the riding girlfriend and Arthur?
Betty’s singing Sally’s praises to the headmistress at Mrs. Porter’s = Peggy’s mother and sister’s proudly describing Peggy’s job to Father Gill (can’t separate him in my mind from The Sopranos’ “Father Phil”) = Joan’s mother’s proudly describing Joan’s job to Kate. Poor Pete and Don had no one to do that for them; in “The Codfish Ball”, when Megan’s father wanted to know what Mad Men did, Pete deftly showed rather than told him.
Justin, I was wondering if Carla had gotten a job there, too!
In all the important events of this episode, I’m afraid that the Ken Cosgrove shooting is going to be almost completely overlooked. When it happened, I was horrified, and there was no hint that he survived a shotgun blast to the head. I actually had a lump in my throat thinking the great Ken Cosgrove–and his delightful softshoe–were now going to their grave. I let out a howl of relief (that I must admit may have also been part laugh) when he turned up with his eyepatch on.
I know! In the Draper scenes after the shooting, there were two phone call interruptions – Crane and Betty, respectively. I could have sworn that one of those calls was going to be bad news regarding Ken.
By the way, I wonder what the Chevy boys had in those guns? How was Ken’s head not blown off?
I yelled out to my wife, “They killed Kenny!!!! You bastards!” It was like something from “South Park.”
I was hoping this would be like the Dick Cheney shooting. If the were out hunting for birds they would have buckshot and so Kenny had a chance of surviving.
My wide noted the connection to the poster of Moshe Dayan from last week.
I am hoping Kenny sells a sci fi story to Hollywood and we see him at a pool party with Danny.
I’ve been waiting for Ken to get shot ever since he complained about the GM guys shooting off guns inches from his ear. Thank goodness they merely used buckshot.
Time now for Ken to use his connections with Harry and Megan (in TV), Danny Siegel (in film), and with his publisher to start writing scripts.
No doubt, Benson’s better suited than Pete to become GM’s next toy. I hope Pete finds a safe niche for himself.
I had just read something this week about oranges as a dramatic portent of death (e.g. The Godfather), so I might have been over anticipating, but Don was drinking orange juice (albiet with vodka) AND boiling water. I said “This can’t be good” to my wife, and seconds later poor Kenny is lying on the ground.
By the way….”They wanted to stop for lunch on the way to the hospital.” LOL
@JOHN R. – Didn’t Cosgrove react badly to the bag of oranges Pete brought him from Cali (he asked, “What’s wrong with them?” and sniffed them). And Roger juggled oranges last week.
@Froide – Good call. Roger’s was very troubling. The man is tempting fate! JUGGLING oranges!
I will say, I do think there are a lot of death portents showing up. Perhaps there were more before Layne’s suicide last season, but there are still a lot. There’s been an accidental stabbing, an accidental shooting, a near-drowning, a visit from a dead soldier, Pete swinging that old .22 around, all the Sharon Tate stuff, and oranges everywhere. I still think a death is in the offing. On the other hand, Weiner, coming from the David Chase mold, usually does that kind of thing in the penultimate episode, so perhaps we’ve gotten all we’re getting this season.
@John R.: there’s been references in a previous season to the smell of oranges indicating death. I believe it was supposed to be foreshadowing grandpa Gene kicking the bucket.
I think what happened to Kenny, and his future parenthood, is that this may be his Exit. He always wanted to be a writer, and this could be his opportunity to leave the company.
The Ken scenes were the highlight of the episode. Certainly way better than the half-baked Bob Benson plot.
how did this Oranges = Death thing get started? Does it pre-date the Godfather?
When Kenny was shot, I started to mourn (prematurely) the death of the great writer, Dave Algonquin. Seriously. I thought, what a waste of a life on advertising, when he could have been writing the greatest spec fiction ever, alongside Harlan Ellison, Philp K. Dick, etc.
Blood oranges are used to symbolize Christ’s death, so probably there.
IIRC it has something to do with an upcoming seizure affecting your sense of smell.
Guys, birdshot (not buckshot) is used in bird hunting. Huge size/mass difference.
At 10 ft., even with birdshot, the pattern would be so tight it would have ripped the side of his face off. This is according to my on the couch expert hunting husband. Cheers! (jk)
I love the smell and taste of oranges, but all this speculation about oranges made me think of the deadly AGENT ORANGE.
I’ll keep this one short.
Anybody else interested in seeing scattered Dick Whitman-esque flashbacks for Bob Benson?
Lets hope it’s not Bob losing his virginity to Manolo in a whore house in Mexico
And why should we hope that — because gays in a love scene would be icky compared to such hot hetero coupling as Don making Sylvia crawl around and Joan giving herself to a toad to get the Jaguar contract?
It has nothing to do with the fact that they’re gay, just trying to imagine what a Dick Whitman-esque (don losing his virginity flashback) scene would be like for Bob considering his sexuality and bilingual background.
Oh come on…Justin’s comment made me LOL. Many of us hate those stupid flashback…but Bob and Manolo in a whorehouse in Mexico? Genius!
I thought you slept with the fishes.
Justin and I worked our differences out, just like Don and Ted.
Sage & Justin you win the comment stream.
Anyone else find Harry’s finding a hooker who takes travelers cheques a recall to Frank Abagnale, Jr.’s behavior in “Catch Me if You Can”? Frank Abagnale, Jr. = Dick Whitman = Bob Benson. All three got caught; all three ended up in lucrative jobs.
How about Megan’s telling Don, after returning to their modern apartment seeing “Rosemary’s Baby”, she would never live in an apartment that old? I immediately flashed to the Francis’ Victorian mansion in Rye, where “Morticia” and “Lurch” live.
just shows how immature and unsophisticated Megan, Don’s mistake is, it takes place in the Dakota, the building outside of which Lennon was killed 12 years later…Megan has been Don’s mistake, young women married men Don’s age, which then seemed like quite a chasm for security and to advance..whateve condition don was in as he turned the dials, he was horrifed by Megan, she has been nasty and demeaning to him and he finally gave it back,,,she acted well enought to get to help him with his kids when he needed someone..acted being the operative word, enough sympathy for this devil. Don/ Dick is doing the best he can!
re: Abagnale, I thought it was odd that Tom and Lorenzo (on that other site a lot of us visit) would have so thoroughly assumed that Bob’s references had to have checked out, considering all the interviews Abagnale has done. He often says there are some aspects of what he did that were *much* easier to get away with in the 1960s because people automatically, intrinsically trusted those who were (or seemed to be) pilots, doctors, and so on. While some aspects of his old cons still hold up, he says that factor is largely a thing of the past.
I have TLo tendencies that extend to evaluating set dressings. That was fun to do in this episode:
…In Pete’s office, when he was polishing his rifle we were shown a serene blue painting with a sailboat on it. My read: he’s looking forward to going to Detroit to get away from the stresses at home (related to Joan’s outmaneuvering him w/ Avon and his issues with his mother and broken marriage).
…In Ted’s office, there’s chaotic wallpaper and a blue painting (in similar hues to Pete’s) that looks at once like a phallic symbol and a mushroom cloud.
…In Sally’s room at the Drapers’ apartment, there are child-like renditions of the jungle animal panels in the Campbell’s old apartment and, over the guest bed (where the precocious, treacherous friend slept last week) a child-like version of the owl seen in Sylvia’s maid’s room.
…In the girls’ room where Sally stayed overnight at Miss Porter’s, there’s a picture of a basket of flowers on the wall above one of the beds, that reminds me of Joy (as she looked the day Don went off with her to Palm Springs), and other decorations reminiscent of Sylvia and other adults’ homes.
…The brown walls, dark wood, and forest painting in Bob Benson’s office make it look like a sylvan wood (and a callback to Dante’s inferno)
“In Sally’s room at the Drapers’ apartment, there are child-like renditions of the jungle animal panels”
I wondered if that was Sally’s room or where Gene sleeps. There was a stuffed animal next to Don’s head that looked more appropriate to a 5-year-old.
I was certain Pete was going to shoot Bob Benson with the .22. That would have been the shortest callback in MM history.
I think Don was purposefully sleeping in Sally’s room because of all he regrets regarding her.
@ ANOTHER GUEST – It’s Sally’s room. While Gene might also use that room when he’s there (there are 2 beds in the room), I noticed there were kid’s animal toys on and behind the bed Sally sat on at Mrs. Porter’s, while talking to her blonde and brunette student hosts.
In the scene where Don says the idea for the ad was the dead partner’s last contribution, I kept focusing on how that took Peggy’s power away and put her back in the same situation as Joan – women with titles but no authority or clout. It was stunning to see them sitting there next to each other; I could almost hear Joan’s wheels turning: “here we go again”. Are we sure Peggy isn’t mostly annoyed because Don once again is using her creative work and giving her no credit? Don has created competition for himself in mentoring Peggy (created a monster) – and it’s interesting that Peggy chooses exactly that label for him. As a woman who worked in this era I am very sensitive to the token-woman-in-management attitude prevalent then and for all those who predict a Joan/Peggy revolt, this incident adds another justification.
I also get pissed off at Ted when he tells Peggy to leave the room when their is an important business discussion going on. Here with Don about creative decisions on St. Joseph’s which concern both Peggy and Ted and also when Joan tried to get Avon where Peggy attended the meeting.
Ted asked Peggy to leave the room because he wanted to confront Don about his Gleason lie, not to talk business.
I didn’t really register with me that there was such a professional/sexist kind of dissing or Peggy by Don over the ad campaign. First you’d have to assume the campaign was really any good, and it’s hard to MM to convey that, except when they appropriate famous historical campaigns except make somebody in the show their authors (like Don and carousel slide projector). The aspirin commercial didn’t seem brilliant to me, OTOH I think 90%+ of ads are idiotic (not to claim they never influence me, I just consciously think they are dumb).
Anyway I think Don was just being a hypocrite saying he was acting in the interests of the firm (since when has Don really cared about that? not in a long time) when it’s pretty obvious he was gone to war (or back to war from Ted’s POV) with Ted because he’s jealous, emotionally if not romantically, of Ted’s intensifying relationship with Peggy.
LarryC – Must Don’s motives be either/or? I find it believable that a combination of operators is at work here:
* concern for the company
* concern for Peggy (yes, really)
* male sword-comparing theatrics toward Ted that exclude/overlook/downplay Peggy – “I’m going to push this to the point you’re just SURE I’m about to tell the whole room your big secret (a) because you need the scare and (b) BECAUSE. I. CAN.
* seeing it as something the *man* in the couple should handle and thus directing his venom more at Ted than at Peggy
* seeing it as something the older, wiser person in the flirtation should cut off, and thus ditto
* seeing it as something the married person should break off, and thus ditto again
* seeing his own present and past self in Ted’s behavior and being repulsed (the Allison fling, the various affairs)
* seeing Ted do what he has done, and Roger has done, and being p@*&ed off that Peggy still thinks he’s this pure, idyllic, unstained knight in shining armor
* thinking of Peggy as still the naive little girl from that first year at SC (which in at least one way she IS, given that she’s falling into the classic delusions of “he’s wonderful, he loves me”)
* being jealous of Peggy’s professional admiration for Ted and wanting to pull back the curtain on the Wizard
* maybe even wanting on some level to help Ted, even while taking a little (or not so little) satisfaction in seeing he’s made of the same stuff just like Don thought
… and even while typing all that, I had one or two other angles that slipped away before I could finish typing the one before. My point is, the whole thing has a lot of nice layers that can’t be appreciated if we insist on a dichotomy of “Was Don being good or being bad?”
BTW, liked your whole thing about recognizing yourself for all your contradictions in re: the ad.
I will say at this point that I think Don does genuinely think the ad could work and/or was sincerely trying to honor his handshake deal with Ted before the issue of the money came up.
Interesting (but not surprising) that Ted was willing to throw Peggy under the bus by not piping up when Don attributed the ad to Gleason. He could have corrected Don, but instead chose to go along with the lie to protect himself. Don has Ted’s number… Don knows Ted’s a coward and when it came down to defending Peggy’s work or his own honor, Ted did exactly what Don knew he would.
And yet Peggy calls Don a monster and says he killed Ted, instead of lashing out at Ted for betraying her. *sigh…”
Joan’s still showing clients out and overseeing the ordering of pastries. She’s got a ways to go to become more partner-like.
I really really want them to pick up on the Joan story line again with Avon. This episode as weird in that Joan’s dynamic with the partners has not changed at all. I will be a bit angry if they don’t mention Avon at all in the season finale.
Wouldn’t it be ironic if Benson somehow helped Joan strengthen her position at SC&P?
Apropos the “Chekov’a Gun” trope: if you show a gun in the first act you have to use it by the third act. Pete has dusted of the rifle he got in lieu of a chips-and-dip set in Season 2. The question is not so much will he use it but who will be on the receiving end. Bated breath.
What does Bert Cooper do? Why is he still on the show?
He’s Bert – Does it matter why he’s still on the show.
That’s the man who saved Dick Whitman’s identity in season one!
Plus, the show can afford this large cast. Why not keep him on!
If anything we need more Bert Cooper, not less. The man is gold.
He’s the How to Succeed Prince. Long may he reign.
He’s still a named partner; he stays.
Aw, c’mon, Mr et Mme Jacquemettons! It’s ludicrous to think Don Draper didn’t KNOW there’s a three hour difference between New York and California!?
How did THAT line ever make it into the script?
shows the effects of alcohol on the brain.
Best episode of the season. The caper ep was more fun plotwise but this was character-driven writing of Sopranos-level quality. Humor, drama, twists that make sense, even Phil Abraham directing. From Don’s morning drinking to using the despicable Harry Crane to a straight-up deconstruction of Ted Chough, his old adversary, Don Draper as ruthless M-A-N makes for great TV.
Also, Glen Bishop! The rarely utilized character has been in some of the best this series has to offer and I like his progression here, as I respect the callbacks and self-referentialism. It’s form follows function so of course the impostor theme would manifest itself in a season devoted to recalling the early season modes of Mad Men. When do we get Sal Romano or Bobbie Barrett?
Don may be alienated and a bit broken down but we got three perfect lines in this ep, two from Don and one from Pete (“Well for one thing I wanted you to stop smiling”). But Don’s lines to Chaough and Peggy were dead-on:
“I know your little girl has beautiful eyes but that doesn’t mean you give her everything.”
and
“He’s not that virtuous, he’s just in love with you.”
Mad Men tonight achieved a level of bad-assery and did it on a character-level, which is more literary than the plot-level fireworks performed by Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones and is generally only attained by The Sopranos and The Wire within the TV pantheon.
Superb work this week from Weiner and co.
Yeah, really, the emotional and psychological violence of the American place of business. And in Ken’s case what looks like it good be a lost eye.
Thank you for the Glen remarks. I completely understand why so many love to hate him, but nepotism notwithstanding, I’ve never thought he was the bad actor everyone insisted he was. I didn’t even think he was especially unattractive, just strikingly ordinary in appearance for a show where all the other children and most adults are so attractive. This time, though, fantastic! That boy should look for more places to wear sideburns, because they do the world for his looks.
Totally shouted out, “Nah, just call Don – he’d love to let you drive his car!” when Glen made his exit rather than get stuck hitchhiking. (P.S. apropos of very little: THAT WAS “PUSHING DAISIES'” ‘YOUNG CHUCK’ as Millicent! So tickled whenever I see any of that talented cast getting fresh work. :) )
I adored the many hark backs to past episodes in this outing – a particular favourite being the tiny reference to season 2’s ‘Flight 1’ in which Don instructs Sally how to make a Tom Collins…which tonight she offers to make at school.
Am I the only one who thinks the Sally walking in on sex storyline is partly to try and even the balance on the hating Don vs. hating Betty scales? I really feel it was an attempt to try and make Betty seem more sympathetic. Don’t get me wrong, I think it’s a necessary evolution for the character, as well as prime material for Hamm and Kiernan Shipka, but it is one of those times that I feel like Weiner’s moving me around on a chess board, exactly where he wants me at any given time.
I’m surprised that a lot of people haven’t enjoyed season 6. I have mostly loved this season (the one notable exception being ‘The Crash’), with several outstanding episodes along the way. Short of the season finale being appalling, I reckon this season is a vast improvement on season 5, the weakest season of the show so far, and easily in the top 3 seasons of the show all up.
Grrrrr! Forgot to say!
I also loved Chaough dressing down Don for being disloyal and how that would look, especially given Don’s reluctance to drop Mohawk at the beginning of season 2. In fact that incident was in the same episode as the Tom Collins thing….hmmmmm….
Well, I feel like Betty’s writing for the past few seasons has been an attempt to tip the “Don vs. Betty” scales towards Don, so this is actually balancing that out…
It appears that this season, Don is being stripped of everything that ever meant something to him or gave him a sense of self-worth. This time these aren’t flukes or temporary states of Don anymore. He is quickly proving to be irredeemable and replaceable. And he’ll know it.
Anna is gone. So are any and all of his own family members.
His last mistress, who he seemed to love, left him.
He’s stated himself that he is not capable of producing ideas anymore. He’s checked out before, but this time the agency can do without him – they have Peggy, and Ted.
He’s pushed Peggy away more times than can be counted. He fixed their connection a couple of times, but it’s been a long time since the last attempt and this time she won’t be quick to forgive. Peggy doesn’t need him anymore, either.
He’s lost the trust of his daughter definitively. He’s betrayed it countless times before – most notably when she came to see him and he broke her heart when he sent her back – but her eyes have been opened.
His other kids consider Henry their father.
What has he got left? His friendship with Dr Rosen and his marriage. As soon as Meghan or Arnold connects the dots there, he will lose both.
It’s frightening. Stripping the hero of his connections to his life is classically a preliminary to some kind sacrifice, isn’t it? Either that or a new existence?
I wonder what storytelling rules say about anti-heroes.
It baffles me that he actively pursued injuring Peggy after just losing Sally. Don’s smarter than that.
Hasn’t Peggy injured herself by openly pursuing a married work colleague right in front of every else at work’s eyes? Ted’s married remember? How does Peggy’s flirtation with a married man make her a lovable character and Don a dirtbag? Can’t have it both ways people.
HULK HOGAN that was my comment after seeing this episode. Peggy wants to call Don a monster and say that he (Don) killed Ted, but what is she doing? She’s pursuing a married man and a man whom she knows emotionally struggles with his feelings for her and when he acts on them suffers terrible guilt and inner turmoil. It just goes back to Peggy being selfish and bratty. She’s just mad because Don got in the way of her getting what she wanted Ted or the ad and she doesn’t care if he was justified or not.
Did anyone else think Ted and Peggy have progressed beyond flirtation? When they ran into Don & Megan at the movies, from what they said it sounded like they had missed at least one major plot point. I took that to mean they had been doing something else and had not been paying attention to the movie…
nope
I thought it came out during that conversation that Ted and Peggy had both already seen the movie. I think the story of why they were there was both technically true and one of the flimsiest excuses to hang out ever. Either there’s been a development we haven’t been shown, or in the aftermath of Ted’s profession and subsequent dismissal of his feelings for Peggy, they somehow feel they can be as…how would you say it, professionally affectionate? as they want. I think Don wants to call them out as being romantically or sexually interested in each other because that’s all it ended up being with Megan. Megan was not Don’s Peggy; Peggy is Don’s Peggy. If there is such a thing as being professionally mated, it’s possible that’s what he feels he had with Peggy.