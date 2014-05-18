Review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘The Strategy’

A review of tonight's “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I park my white horse outside…
“I know I am flawed, but I am offering you more than anyone else ever will.” -Bob Benson
Five years ago, after a long night at press tour, Matt Weiner and I sat down to discuss the third season premiere of “Mad Men,” “Out of Town.” It was a sprawling conversation, covering not just the episode, but past decisions about the show and even, near the end, his future hopes for it. As the series has gone on, Weiner has grown more close-mouthed about what's coming next, but this was far away from the hypothetical end of the series that he felt comfortable talking a little about what he envisioned for it:
I would like to see them get to the end of this (decade), and that was my original intention when I wrote the pilot. My idea was, “What is it going to be like for someone who is already an adult?” Let's take away all the Boomer rosy haze. This guy's an adult. Pete's in his 20s, Peggy is in her 20s. What was it like for them to sit back and watch this happen? And no matter what happens – Summer of Love, The Beatles, Woodstock, Rolling Stones – when you get to 1970, “My Way” is still in the top 10 songs. You know what I mean? That's what I'm interested in. And I would love to see where they are. I would love to see this sense of how things turned out.
As Don and Peggy worked all night on Burger Chef, and Don recognized the sound of “My Way” coming from Lou's stereo, my mind returned to that warm California night, and to that last answer Weiner offered before we said our goodbyes. And as Don invited Peggy to slow dance, in an office that was once his, and that each of them is more qualified to occupy than its current tenant, with both of them filled with so much sadness over the way they've lived their lives and the lonely, unfulfilled place it's brought them to, I realized that even as I am not ready for “Mad Men” to go away – not after one more episode airs this year, and certainly not after the remaining seven episodes air next year – if Weiner had decided that this was, in fact, the place where he was going to bring the series to an end… dayenu.
Obviously, he decided at some point over the years that he had more on his mind than “My Way,” and there is still story to tell about Don, Peggy, Joan and the rest, but that dance, to that song, was such a perfect distillation of everything that has made “Mad Men” so great for so long – even here, at this advanced age, when there are so many newer, shinier shows to consider, in the same way that Sinatra seemed terribly old-fashioned with the rise of the counter-culture. Like the long night Don and Peggy spent in that office in “The Suitcase,” it's a great breakthrough in their relationship, and one that acknowledges all the horrible things they've been through together, and the bad ways they've treated each other at times (mainly Don, but more recently Peggy), only here it finds each of them in a sadder place. They're four years older, and wiser, and more aware of the mistakes that they've made, the people they've hurt and discarded along the way, and more aware of how much further away they're getting from the people they wanted to be when this all started. Every other relationship in their lives has been terribly damaged, if not wrecked altogether, and yet here they still have each other: the pants-wetting impostor who acts the bully when things aren't working out for him, and the revolutionary woman who still can't quite get the men around her to see her as something other than a dog playing the piano. Despite the age gap, neither is a part of the counter-culture the Baby Boomers are swept up in, and if Sinatra isn't quite Peggy's music, he sure as hell is Don's. And so they dance in a way that is incredibly intimate without ever being romantic – because the two of them feeling that way for each other would make life much too easy (or else unbearably difficult) – and they reflect on how doing it their way has brought them to this point, and he is happy, and then sad, and she is the reverse, but they are together, and it is beautiful, and if the show had ended with that shot of them moving slowly together, framed in the doorway of Lou's office, I don't know that I would have ever needed to see another second of “Mad Men.”
And just as Ol' Blue Eyes and his collaborators were able to reach down deep and produce something like “My Way” – which, even if he reportedly didn't love it, would become his signature song – the “Mad Men” team (here represented out front by Semi Chellas' script and Phil Abraham's direction) can still give us an episode like “The Strategy,” which offered not one but two perfect potential end points for the series(*), was packed with humor and pathos, intrigue and beauty, not only evoking the show at its peak, but in some ways surpassing it because the emotions are all building on what's happened before. Even in the days of the long-haired, unwashed musical invaders from Britain, Sinatra could still remind everyone why he was the Chairman of the Board; even in the age of “True Detective” and “Orange Is the New Black” and all these other descendants of the revolution Weiner helped start with “The Sopranos,” “Mad Men” is still capable of being “Mad Men.”
(*) “Mad Men” is not structured like “Breaking Bad,” and I'm not expecting a moment at the end of next week's episode akin to Hank on the toilet. But I do wonder if Weiner might, like Vince Gilligan, have multiple kinds of endings in mind, which he plans to deploy at various points between now and the actual finale.
This has been a bumpy season at times, but the show, like its self-destructive protagonist, is still capable of greatness when it follows Freddy Rumsen's advice and focuses on the work. There's a lot of personal material in “The Strategy,” but it's all beautifully intertwined with the campaign Peggy and Don are working on. Over the course of the hour, we go from field research to finished idea, and Peggy's concluding pitch speaks not only to the unconventional family she and Don and Pete represent – with all their shared history and secrets and losses (including a baby who could have turned Peggy into the harried mom trying to get home with a sackful of burgers) – but to the flimsy or illusory nature of the other families presented throughout the hour. They may not always understand or even like one another, but there's a bond between these three that runs deeper and stronger than the sham marriage Bob proposes to Joan, or the marriage Pete still has on paper with Trudy, or the one Don and Megan are constantly trying to repair.
Here, we get a sizable contingent from the show's West Coast bureau (even Ted makes an amusing cameo via speakerphone, so irrelevant that Peggy's not even aware he's part of the meeting until it's almost over), with Pete and Bonnie arriving for a week of work and family for him, shopping and tourism for her, while it's Megan's turn to act like she's comfortable on Don's side of the country.
Pete's visit to Cos Cob goes about as poorly as one might imagine. Tammy looks at him as a stranger, hiding behind a nanny she's known for maybe six months at most, while Trudy tries to avoid him at all costs and goes on a date. And Pete, sexist(**) hypocrite that he is, gets drunk and tears into Trudy for it, even as Bonnie is waiting for him back in Manhattan. Bonnie later complains, “I don't like you in New York,” and for the first time since he headed west and got tan, Pete is able to recognize that him in New York is who he is, and that perhaps this is the beginning of the end for him and his special lady friend.
(**) Note that even though Pete has learned to respect Peggy's talent, he still refers to her as “every bit as good as any woman in this business.” Lou remains the worst on this (and every other) front – “Well, who gives moms permission? Dads!” – but plenty of men this week are trying to smash a glass ceiling over Peggy's head.
Similarly, Megan and Don are making an effort, but the amount of the effort they have to make on each trip speaks to what a lost cause this marriage is. Peggy's secretary doesn't even know Don is married, and though Megan can still be friendly with Peggy and Stan, this isn't her world anymore. Don looks at her on the balcony of his apartment and wants so desperately for it to be their apartment again. Instead, she starts rifling through the closet, looking for more parts of her life to bring out to Laurel Canyon – and fewer to leave in New York. She and Bonnie wind up on the same flight back to LA, and if she isn't as definitively separating herself from her man as Bonnie is, we've gotten very little evidence this season to think that the end won't be as near as it is for the narrator of “My Way.”
And then there's Bob Benson, back temporarily from Detroit (while James Wolk got a brief break from his job on the since-canceled “The Crazy Ones”), and quickly embroiled in the legal difficulties of closeted Chevy exec Bill Hartley. Their cab ride back from the police station at first shows the secretive, chameleon-like Bob feeling mortified and indignant at being roped into Bill's mess, but then two pieces of information set his mental gears turning in a different direction. First, Bill tells him that he'll get a job offer from Buick after Chevy brings the advertising for the Vega in-house. Second, Bill notes that even with this latest mess, “My wife understands. Thank God.” Bob Benson, climber of ladders and faker of resumes, realizes that he will need a wife like that – and who better than the gorgeous, talented, pragmatic Joan? But Joan – who has taken to Bob precisely because she knows who he is – declines the offer. We've seen her sacrifice her body and/or her dignity for the sake of her own advancement. But sex with Herb was temporary; this would be her life, and as she's gotten older, she's gotten a better sense of what she actually wants that life to be. There would be some value to marrying Bob – a more present father figure for Kevin, a great pal to hang around with (preferably while he's in short shorts), maybe a mansion in Detroit (which was still a couple of decades away from really crumbling) – but it would be fake, and Joan's had enough of that.
In her brainstorming session with Don, Peggy questions whether the warm and happy nuclear family that Lou wants to see in commercials is even real anymore. That's skewed by her perspective as a woman who has pursued her career and left kids and potential husbands behind, but it also speaks to the very nature of what she and Don do for a living – which seems apt in an episode where she comes right out and asks Don to explain his work process to her. They take a thing that has some basis in reality and shine and polish it until it seems so much better than reality that real people will want to buy the product that brings them closer to it. That job has brought them tremendous satisfaction at times, but it's also left them feeling so empty at others. (When Peggy wonders what Don Draper, Master of the Universe could have to worry about – a question she has even as she's keenly aware of his precarious position at work and at least somewhat aware of the tenuous nature of his marriage – he tells her, “That I never did anything, and that I don't have anyone.”) But they have each other – and weirdly, they both have Pete, who gets to play the role of the son in that final scene, even as the obvious pleasure of their company is proving Peggy right for wanting to build the campaign around something more amorphous like “family” (which she can and does have) than “mom” (a role she rejected years ago).
Had “Mad Men” concluded with Peggy and Don dancing, or with the two of them and Pete at Burger Chef, it would have been enough. But the idea that Weiner may have found a better ending than the one he was toying with at the start of the series makes me very glad this isn't the end. The show doesn't hit this level every week anymore like it did in the early days, but when it's this good, I don't ever want to leave that office.
When it's this good, there is “Mad Men,” and then there is everything else. And we only have one more hour of it to enjoy this year.
Some other thoughts:
* Megan and Bonnie wind up on the same flight back to California, without their men. And while they're in New York, they demonstrate an overlapping taste in entertainment, with Megan taking Don to see the avant-garde, sexually explicit Swedish film “I Am Curious (Yellow)” and Bonnie getting tickets to see the frequently-nude Off-Broadway revue “Oh! Calcutta!”
* When Megan is rifling through the closet looking for the fondue pot and other treasures to bring back California, she finds the newspaper Don saved from the day after President Kennedy was assassinated – which was the event that precipitated the end of Don's marriage to Betty.
* Given how he sat on the Lucky Strike news for a month, Roger is being just a wee bit hypocritical when he gives Joan a hard time for not telling him sooner about Chevy. That said, his wheels are already turning about Buick and about Jim from McCann's odd approach to him in the sauna. Bill from Chevy did, after all, tell Bob that GM loved the agency's work, so there could well be another car in their future.
* Joan is understandably miserable about Harry getting a partnership, given how much he's needled her about the way she acquired hers, but it's not hard to understand why Don's enthusiastic after the events of the previous episode. Harry's a smug, sexist pig, but he's also loyal. And he, like Pete, still has enough latent hero worship for Don to be of value in the war that seems to be coming between Roger and Jim Cutler.
* Once Bob was so prominent in the clips from previous episodes, I figured he'd be returning, but then briefly readjusted my expectations when James Wolk's name didn't appear in the opening credits alongside Harry Hamlin and Alison Brie's. One day, I want to get to the bottom of how this show credits guest actors, because Wolk at this point is at least at Joel Murray status in terms of importance to the show, but he gets bumped to the end.
* Stan has been to see Ginsberg in the mental ward, but Peggy has not – perhaps because it would bring up painful memories of her own time in such a place.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Hello Bob Benson, awww Good bye Bob Benson.
not so Lazy! Yea!
Did Megan take her crockpot and walk out of Don’s life (fingers crossed)?
Loved that Joan saw through Bob and held out for love. Great seeing Peggy/Don/Pete together at the end.
Yeah, that newspaper was kind of connecting to that. Betty asked for divorce ( was leaving Don) when Kennedy was killed. And they had a similar shot of Betty on the plane.
I forgot about Betty flying with Henry and baby Gene to get divorced, good catch.
.Don wakes up and sees Megan arranging breakfast, goes out and says something about it being a dream; then we see the newspaper with Kennedy assassination headlines and my mind goes – wait, that was 1963 – do NOT tell me you have resorted to the corny “the whole series has simply been a dream sequence”. Well, of course that’s not the case at all – but what genius tidbits are splashed on the screen to elicit such irrational responses from me. Kudos to Toniko for making the correct connection.
All is well, Mary’s inane Megan-Hate wasn’t the first comment this week.
I think people read too much into these things. I highly doubt she would have flown across the country to end it just so she could gather some clothes and a fondue pot.
When Don was reading the paper from 1963 and Meagan’s hair was back to being short, I started wondering if it had all been a dream too.
@MBG: Then you must also have taken heart with the great line of dialogue from Don to Peggy (as if crafted especially by the writers of Mad Men in response to the percentage of viewers who complain regularly about Megan – or how some other aspect of the show is, essentially, NOT delivering what THEY want):
“You can’t tell people what they want… it has to be what you want.”
@MadMeme Exactly — perhaps the summary tagline of the entire show! (The Don-Peggy dynamic was SO money.)
@MBG Yes! And taken in concert with Freddies into-the-camera story pitch from the premiere, we seem to be getting some meta-‘My Way’ comments from MW & Staff about the story they’ve been trying (through all of the inane complaints) to tell.
Reply to comment…
BTW, I think Alan got it wrong in his review:
I don’t think the newspaper (of the JFK assassination) was Don’s: I think it was a memento of Megan’s – laid on the bed along with other stuff she was planning to take back to LA.
As such, it’s an even more dire sign about their relationship – as most people don’t bother on moving mementos from their old shared space until the end stage.
Not sure whether the likeness was intentional or not, but Trudy’s long, dark (real) hair reminded me of Megan’s long, dark (fake) hair, which in turn made me compare and contrast their situations.
Trudy’s making no bones about being done with Pete, and they’re almost divorced.
Megan SAID awhile back she was done with Don, but she isn’t really ready to definitively throw in the towel yet. Nonetheless, her moving to the canyons (rather than the beach as Don wanted), her taking her treasures “home” to L.A. (and – as Alan pointed out – away from her former shared digs in N.Y. with Don), and her telling Don she misses him (but not N.Y. or their apartment) shows she’s going her own way.
I told my wife last night after that scene, “She is slowly moving her out. Don just doesn’t realize it.”
Megan almost certainly is at least acting suspicious: the note of concern when Don mentions his next visit, making sure she knows when– mentioning they should meet at some neutral location, not her house. I wonder if the dancing guy or the 3 some lady are living with her now?
Don’s idea that Burger Chef should focus on the kids was I guess way too ahead of its time. Lord knows I was screaming to go BC for those AWESOME Star Wars posters in the late 70’s.
I think Peggy and Don has presaged the look of fast food commercials of the past thirty years or so, so we all know who the other ad companies copied from! When they feature a family enjoying their product it is usually sitting in the restaurant itself, not often at home. Sometimes they do. KFC-I still call it Kentucky Fried Chicken-often shows family enjoying their product at home at the dinner table, but most of the time it is a happy family eating in the restaurant itself. And that is what we got, not only with Don and Peggy and their child Pete, but also when the camera pulled back and showed two nuclear families (or was it one?) sitting at the outside picnic tables enjoying the night air eating and laughing just like in today’s fast food ads.
Best episode this year. LOVED the moment of dancing to My Way. When this show is this good, I don’t want to leave the office either!
It was such a father/daughter scene. Wonderfully done.
I didn’t think that don ended the dance with Peggy as being sad – I thought that was a look of relief on his face. I think both of them recognized how much they missed having the other person as an influential person in their lives.
I totally agree.
Great episode, that’s all I can say.
But, Alan. Did we really need a “Detroit is crumbling” bit in here? Not that I’m offended or anything but it just seems like it was a needless cheap shot. At this point in history even after the 67 riots, Detroit was still a fine middle class area that was in the midst of white flight, so the real problems were still a long ways off. In 1969, Detroit still a white mayor. Plus, all the Big 3 executives lived in suburbs a good ways from the city limits. A Big 3 executive’s neighbors were going to be the Romneys and people with that kind of money. Again, don’t take this as me making a crusade or anything I am big fan of your work and bought your book (twice, actually).
IIRC, most of the Big 3 executives were/are living out in Farmington Hills. Depending on what level Bob comes in at, he’s probably in Birmingham, Royal Oak or Novi. But “Detroit” tends to be used as shorthand for the region (which unfortunately means people think it’s one big ruin and aren’t aware of the many fine municipalities in the area).
Having said that, the real problems aren’t “a long ways off”. It’s only another 4 years (from this episode) until the oil embargo opens the door for more fuel-efficient models from Japan. And the Big 3’s response (including the Chevy Vega) flops. By the late ’70s, Toyota and Honda are eating the Big 3’s lunch, and crime is skyrocketing in the city (more than 700 homicides in 1974; that’s when the city got the nickname “the murder city”)
We’re not Detroit!
[czabe.blogspot.com]
I don’t think Alan was at all making a potshot at Detroit. I think he was taking issue with Bob Benson’s line about them getting a mansion in Detroit. I think his issue was with the thinking that someone making a NYC salary could buy a mansion in Detroit was not so true at the time of this episode, because Detroit was still bustling and not “crumbling.” Sure maybe the term crumbling could be replaced by a better adjective and got the job done just as well; but it got the point across to me that he thought someone making a decent salary in NYC could not move to Detroit and suddenly own a mansion because of the economic difference at the time.
Best episode of the season and probably one of the 5 or 10 best the show has ever done.
One thing, you mention the JFK assassination paper, JFK getting assassinated was the event that came right before Don and Betty getting a divorce and the departure from Sterling Cooper.
Is this foreshadowing of another divorce and leaving the agency?
Could possibly very well be. Don is on his third marriage, with Megan.
I’m wondering if the series will come to an end in that way.
Don, being the consummate “Mad Man,” he is always shifting, changing, and reinventing himself, in new and improved ways, as he does in his research, design and marketing targets for the clients.
Don is on his second marriage, not his third. Anna was married to the real Don Draper, not our Don.
Though one could argue that Anna’s marriage to “our” Don was more fulfilling to her than her marriage to the “real” Don. It may be the healthiest relationship our Don has ever been involved in.
Thanks Arabelle and Charlie, for pointing that out.
I’d forgotten they didn’t marry.
But at some point, Don did want to marry Anna, didn’t he? But she turned him down, gently? Wanted to keep it a friendship?
Or was that a dream sequence I’m confusing it with?
The scene with Don and Peggy, after all the negativity leading up to the breakthrough, was beautifully captured. Don is Peggy’s big brother and mentor, but he treats her with kindness seeing her emotional crisis, and helps to educe creativity in a sweet way. Alan has it right: it is a very special scene at the end of a great episode.
I really like the way they set up Don heading to the office on a weekend to help Peggy out with a new pitch because that one moment works as a beautiful shorthand for their relationship. There’s been a lot of tension between the two of them since Don returned to work (and Peggy being coerced into handing over the reins to Don for the pitch meeting only added to that). But even still, Don simply GETS her in a way few people do (better than even her own family).
I don’t think it’s a coincidence that we saw Peggy calling Stan about the pitch before she called Don. Stan is willing to tell Peggy whatever she wants to hear in order to get off the phone and back to his weekend, even if he doesn’t mean it. So when he asks her if she needs him to come in, it’s clearly a hollow gesture of an offer (one he’s desperately hoping she won’t take him up on). Then there’s Don, who quickly picks up on the fact that Peggy was doubting herself much like he recognized that it wasn’t really Peggy’s idea that he be the one to pitch to Burger Chef.
So Don shows up on his metaphorical white horse, not to swoop in and save the day or rewrite Peggy’s pitch for her, but because from their earlier conversation, Don realized that Peggy needed support (even if she was unwilling to outright ask for it). He understands Peggy and her needs well enough to get why he needs to come to her aid. And what’s more, he’s done her job for long enough to empathize with the frustration of being blocked creatively and not wanting to pitch a good (but not great) idea.
Finally, the scene with the two of them dancing together was a marvelous piece of acting by both Elisabeth Moss and Jon Hamm. You see the relief, as well as the exhaustion, written all over Peggy’s face. Her shoulders slump forward and you see her whole body relax, perhaps for the first time since she started working on the Burger Chef pitch. There’s a palpable sense of relief and certainty in knowing she’s nailed one of the biggest assignments and responsibilities she’s been given to date. When Peggy was younger and a little less wise, she craved Don’s validation in order to consider any task a job well done. Thanks to Don’s advice and willingness to explain his process aloud, she no longer needs that from him. Instead, she’s learned how to work until she finds an idea that she’s unequivocally certain of and one that manages to put her own self-doubt to rest.
Don is Peggy’s big brother and mentor,
Could this possibly be why they brought back Don Draper’s “niece” in last week’s episode. Maybe a passing of the torch from Dick Whitman’s “sister”…
I haven’t been this moved by a Mad Men episode in a couple of seasons!
I apologize for nitpicking, but I don’t think 1955 was the year that Don and Betty got married. In the third episode of season one it was Sally’s 6th birthday, indicating that she was born in 1954. I think Don & Betty probably got married in 1953, although I don’t think the show has ever specified this.
I think they were talking about 1965. Don married Megan.
….after second viewing Peggy clearly says 65.
After stating she didn’t really remember 1955, Peggy said that *1965* was a good year. Don said it was the year he got married — to Megan.
Peggy said she didn’t remember 1955, but that 1965 was a good year. Don said that’s when he got married (to Megan).
@Jay and others:
And Don said, referring to 1955, the year that is a blur to Peggy, it wasn’t bad. And yes while the show never specified all available circumstances including Sally’s age says a 1953 wedding at the latest, taking into account nine months of pregnancy by Betty.
I was hoping it would be this episode because it is unlikely to be next week due to the finale-like nature, but since I haven’t gotten it, and it now doesn’t seem to be coming, I must object…
WHERE IS MY KENNY COSGROVE STORYLINE?!?!?!?!?
Well, that’s out of my system.
And since it’s appropriate given the subject matter of tonight’s episode…
Will we ever find out what became of Sal Romano?
I’ am waiting for him to appear during the Stonewall Inn riot which happened on June 28, 1969. Maybe the situation with the “ladies” Bob Benson and Bill is a set up for that including that snide remark from the policeman.
By any stretch of the imagination if Sal doesn’t make it back for an episode or two it would be a huge dangling loose end.
I am sure it’s May 1969 but did we get any time referees like magazine covers or passing mentions of at least semi famous events in this episode?
Two other 1969 events that “Mad Men” has to cover: The Lunar Landing on July 20th and the Tate-Labianca murders of August 9th and 10th.
And we get only seven episodes next year, not even eight that usually go with half seasons? Don’t like that.
It’s late June 1969 because My Way was released on June 14, 1969.
Wow! things are moving at a fast clip and illustrates that the show really is doing about a month per episode as it has been though its run (with a few notable exceptions).
BTW someone set me straight about the show not having the characters meeting actual historic characters from real life by reminding me about Conrad Hilton. Thanks. I didn’t reply in last week’s article because by the time I saw the correction most people would’ve moved on by then waiting for this week’s posting by Alan.
I’d keep my eye on it.
Also, Peggy’s birthday (May 25) was “a couple of weeks ago.” We knew her birthday from “The Suitcase,” which occurred on the night of the Ali-Liston fight in 1965.
@Hunter2012 I’m glad you mention Stonewall, as that definitely felt like the historic undercurrent to the Bob/Bill Hartley scene. The cops brutalize a gay man, Bill, but we know that two weeks later the Stonewall riots are gonna bring that crashing down on the cops’ heads and things are gonna start changing. It’s the kind of sharp “if you know your history there’s a different context to the scene” that this show is often so good at. Like you, I’ve always wondered if this would be the moment we finally get a Sal update; I never know how much time will pass between episode to episode, but it seems pretty likely the next episode happens around the time of the Stonewall riots or slightly after. I could see the show going either way: would a Sal appearance be too obvious a connection, or will tonight’s “Bill Hartley” scene stand as the show’s one comment on the before/after of Stonewall?
Matt Weiner has said we won’t see Sal again, and I take him at his word on this. I read a rumor that Bryan Batt was not good about adhering to MW’s strict “cone of silence” about what would be happening on the show.
Now that you mentioned it, it would have been fun to a Pete/Ken moment now that Ken’s all Pete like.
Seconding that MW said in an interview that Sal is not coming back. It was years ago, so I can’t cite the time/place, sorry.
It was interesting to see how Bob worried he would be seen as gay since he wasn’t married but I liked Joan holding out for love rather than a business arrangement.
I miss Burger Chef. They had the best toys when I was a kid.
Why does AMC even do a “Next time on Mad Men” when it only shows clips from past episodes??
Those are actual clips from next week’s episode.
They are simply tailored to make sure you can’t possibly use them to figure out what might happen.
Weiner no-likee spoilers.
If those clips were actual clips from next week’s episode, then next week is actually a ‘clips’ episode because of all those clips shown were clearly from episodes that already aired this season.
For the “season finale” promos they always just show clips from the entire season so as to not give anything away.
And I wish TV networks would adopt that method of not giving anything away even when they do show actual clips of next week’s episodes. When I saw a clip of “Next week on ‘Mad Men'” a few weeks ago with the dangling telephone handset off the secretary’s desk I thought something really bad had happened at the office, not that it was a group meeting about the IBM computer they were about to get, an supposedly happy occasion for most LOL!
Weiner must have insisted on creative control over the previews/trailers promos because I got the sense the show runners don’t usually do, that is the network’s prerogative. Ronald D. Moore used to rage on his after episode Podcast against Sci-fi’s promos for next week’s “Battlestar Galactica” episode giving way too much away.
I don’t even bother to watch the tease at the end. Mad Men’s are the most useless of any show I’ve ever seen. Hate them.
I’ll see your Mad Man, and raise you The Sopranos
Normally, the preview is an impenetrable compilation of one-liners from the next show purposely put together in such a way as to give you no idea of what’s coming up. This week’s preview was different, pulling together lines and clips from previous shows in the season. My guess is that for the mid-season finale Weiner doesn’t even want to give away the minimal, indecipherable information we usually get from the preview.
I’ll see your sopranos and raise you Breaking Bad. BB previews went beyond useless and actually led us to think something entirely different was going to happen. Kind of in a evil genius way.
Is it possible that the Bob proposal laid groundwork for a Joan/Roger reunion?
I mean, he does care for her more than any other man. And after everything with his daughter maybe he wants that second chance at being a real father.
Oh, God – please NO. Roger cares for Joan, sure. Well, so does Bob. Caring for Joan is not the same as loving her. Joan is not going to dip into the Roger well again. She’s one of the few characters who actually learns from her mistakes.
No, while he does care for Joan and her son he also wants her as a beard for his own purposes. Alan was right that when Bill in the cab after being brutalized by the cops and bailed out by Bob said “…thank God that his wife understands” a light bulb went off inside of Bob’s head to improve his image at GM. He described the benefits for Joan which I think he meant but the idea is centered around him.
I love Roger but he is a narcicist, he doesn’t love anybody. He respects Joan and he’s fond of her, but he’s not capable of loving anyone.
It seems doubtful. Roger always has been, “a player.”
I believe Joan still has some lingering affection for him, but she’s saavy enough to realize that this old leopard is never going to change his spots.
She allows him into Kevin’s life, but only on her terms.
MM only gives opening-title billing to a very limited number of guest stars. Generally, I think it requires a combination of both “star status” AND character importance. Weiner seems very reticent to clutter the main titles, beyond a few recognizable names, such as Brie and Hamlin, that make fans smile with recognition. Wolk probably isn’t a well-known enough actor to qualify; conversely, recognizable actors such as Neve Campbell and Alexis Bledel only appeared a few times, and so their characters were not important enough to justify such billing.
I thought the Don/Megan stuff was very well-done this week. It felt very real: a couple not quite ready to acknowledge out loud that it’s over, yet completely resigned to their fate. Their marriage hasn’t been all that interesting this year, and I’m ready to move past it; but the material this week felt sad and real.
And of course, Don and Peggy. Never have I wanted so much for two fictional characters to love each other, and at the same time wanted so much for them NOT to become romantically involved. Tonight was perfect. I hope they can remain friends and allies, and help each other find some sort of peace.
I’m still mad at how Don treated Peggy the previous season and more but if Peggy can forgive him I can. :-)
Assuming you look at the show, how about “Elementary”‘s Sherlock Holmes and Joan Watson as a prime example of two characters loving each other but it’s strictly on a platonic level on both ends without any unrequited love thing and view each other as friends-even if Holmes is a little over dependent on Watson?
The credits still really don’t make sense though. For instance, Darren Pettie, who played Lee Garner Jr., got opening credits guest star billing, but Allen Havey who plays Lou Avery, doesn’t. There’s no obvious scenario in which that makes sense. The character of Lou is at least as important as Garner was, and what name recognition does Darren Pettie have? I’ve never seen him in a single other thing.
I was a nervous wreck watching the dance scene, waiting for Don to kiss Peggy and ruin another life.
But ultimately it was a beautiful, sweet scene.
Speaking just to the part about Alexis Bledel and Neve Campbell (and Linda Cardinelli?), those are such loved and known actresses, having their name “above the title” would be a spoiler in and of itself. I would have been watching every scene wondering, “when is NC or AB going to appear?” and it would have interfered with the flow of watching/experiencing the show. Whatever the overall rules are, the surprise was fun and worth being kept in the dark until the end credits.
In response to John R.’s question regarding Darren Pettie’s name recognition, have you looked at his IMDb or simply googled his name? He’s very well known within New York theater having graduated from Julliard, he’s played numerous recurring television roles, and has played various parts in movies most notably Taking Woodstock. In addition, he’s the cover for Apple’s Wing Chun Master’s App as he is a Wing Chun Instructor in addition to an actor. Besides, opening credits, actually termed top billing, is handled through negotiations between the shows producers and the actor’s agent or manager. Receiving top billing is not simply awarded by the show’s executives. Receiving top billing enables the actor’s name to be further associated with the show which ultimately helps the actor’s career. The mistake which you believe occured with Allen Harvey’s credits were agreed upon at the time Mr. Harvey signed his contract. It was the job of his agent to negotiate top billing. The job of an actor is incredibly difficult, especially for actor’s like Darren Pettie who received top notch classical training, are really decent and humble professionals, and remain positive in a business where they often get passed over simply for a look the director wants despite being far more talented. Before assuming an actor doesn’t deserve top billing over another actor and going so far as to make public statements regarding your assumptions, please take the time to research the actor in question as well as how the business operates pertaining to your complaint. This will enable you to make a well informed statement that doesn’t come across as an attack against the actors who are simply attempting to follow their dreams.
I always find it so interesting when gay men propose to women in order to satisfy their own requirements and then are shocked when the women don’t see it as a win-win. Why would Joan marry someone who would not/could not have sex with her? It’s essential to her soul and a romp here and there was never going to cut it. Bob should’ve known that if he were really listening to her.
Just one of the many double standards this episode portrayed.
Bob assumes that Joan is at the age now where she is mostly looking for stability.
And he also assured her that he has been with women before, so he can fulfill her needs there if it’s THAT important to her.
Joan knows the electricity of a straight man kissing her, and Bob’s kiss was a dud. She knew right then the “relationship” they had was a big fat zero.
Bob is clearly mistaking his own reasoning for Joan’s here, but I do think Bob genuinely respects Joan’s desire to be a success as either a mother or working woman. He thinks he’s giving her the opportunity to choose what he thinks she wants. Not defending Bob, but I don’t think he was intending to offend or demean her with his proposal.
Nicely said Jack
Alan misheard the last conversation.
Don and Betty got married before 1955.
Peggy starts talking about 1965. I think that’s when Don and Megan got married.
thats what i thought i heard too…
the ending.. sterling draper campbell olson… theyll have a car.. burger chef.. and one of the tobaccos to build on
Personally, I wouldn’t include Roger. He could be the fun uncle but as a peer to those three, I don’t think so.
Harris Draper Campbell Olson
Draper Campbell Olson Crane
More like:
Draper, Draper (Sally), Campbell, Olson
might be harris.. but i included sterling because he seems to be the only one with “real” money
Interesting parallel between Don and Bob: they both think their greatest happiness would come (pun intended) outside of sex.
I always felt that Peggy and Don’s interaction was the heart of this show. They genuinely cared for each other in the past which was unique given the cynically and closed off environment they’re in. It was the one thing to root for. It’s nice to see they are getting along again.
I’ve always believed that “Mad Men” was about Peggy as it was with Don even if it was never explicitly stated.
Yes. That dance was everything.
Alan – Bravo on a commentary almost as poignant as the episode. And where are the east coast posters? Have you been stunned into silence? Some cable glitch prevent your viewing? Or internet glitch delaying your posts?
I too wonder what Mr. W can do in the next 8 episodes that will not be anti-climatic, which cleverly heightens the anticipation, of course.
The double standards so blatantly portrayed in this hour need to be acknowledged; are they leftover from earlier eras and on their way out? Will they just become politically incorrect and lay dormant for a few decades? Hoping to hear others’ opinions on this. Personally, I know people who still hold some of these attitudes (blech).
Here on the east cost Alan’s article didn’t get posted until about 2am so many of us went to bed. :-)
As for double standards shown on the show I think it is all of it. They will still exist and not completely out but on a less frequent basis.
When they do pop up they will be politically incorrect. If Pete said in public in 2014 about Peggy being the best woman of all the women in the business he would have to at least go on an apology tour LOL!! Lou probably be fighting for his job for who gives mom permission to do anything comment.
As an extra if Bert Cooper’s attitude about how Dawn couldn’t be in reception greeting potential clients for the reason he believed, the agency would be issuing “distancing” press releases and probably would be trying to buy up Cooper’s shares. :-)
0
It actually doesn’t get said often enough by enough of us here, but that was an excellent review. A great TV series hitting a grace note inspires great writing, but Alan really killed it with this review. Congrats and thanks!
Compared to the very icky feeling episode last week with the threesome and other strange things, this one was a winner. Peggy and Don are the heart of the show to me and I was happy to see them make peace.
“First, Bill tells him that he’ll get a job offer from Buick after Chevy brings the advertising for the Nova in-house.”
—-
Vega!
(Not Nova.)
This episode went through some good plot. It seems like they’re alluding to much more happening. Cutler’s plans, Jim Hobart from McCann popping up for the 2nd or 3rd time this season after only being in one episode back in season 1. I feel like Weiner is doing a much better job of leaving a trail to follow than he did in season 3 when it seemed like they got to the last 3-4 episodes and decided “The British stink” let’s blow it up
Agree with the credits. Kiernan Shipka was in there, too, and I was looking forward to seeing Don and Sally after last weeks threat of mother/daughter violence.
there is going to be a standoff between cutler and roger – cutler wants to do the cigs, but roger smells a bigger auto client looming. Cutler thinks bringing in harry (with his computer) as a partner will win harry over to his “side” but harry has shown he will still back don
Beautiful review, thank you.
I’m a TV writer (and Alan Sepinwall fan) and just to answer Alan’s question, there are two ways a guest star can be represented in the credits of a TV show: “Top of show,” which means a name in the opening credits, and just a regular guest star, whose name appears at the end. “Top of show” is something that agents and networks haggle to the death over, and who does and does not warrant “top of show” is pretty fascinating, as you can see — basically, if AMC won’t offer top of show, do Neve Campbell’s people feel that the status conferred by appearing on Mad Men is worth the loss of status of *not* being top of show? And after a week of threatening not to do Mad Men unless she’s given top of show, do her people give in, or not? Etc., etc., for every semi-well-known name who ever appears on your TV. Hope that helps…
That’s really interesting. I’ve noticed that January Jones is still credited fourth in the opening credits even though she’s barely in the show anymore. Pretty much every actor credited below her gets more screen time than her. Is this another thing that agents and networks haggle about?
JJ’s position in the opening credits could be something she has in her contract. More likely, however, the credits go in order of the show’s “call sheet,” which is the list of scenes that are shooting on that particular day.
The call sheet also lists all the regular actors’ names, whether or not they’re shooting that day, and an actor’s position on the call sheet is nominally their rank on the set — so on Mad Men, Jon Hamm is “number one on the call sheet” and is therefore expected to set the tone for all the other actors (whether or not an actor is a good “number one” or not gets a lot of discussion among the crew).
The order of the call sheet is established on the pilot, so if January Jones was number four on the call sheet in the first episode, number four she will generally remain, and everyone who comes onto the show after her, regardless of their contribution, will have a higher number. Note that all of this stuff is negotiable, however — for example, Peter Dinklage is now the first name in the credits of Game of Thrones, and if I had to guess, I’d say that when he won his Emmy, his agents called to renegotiate and make him number one on the call sheet.
And that’s your TV production lesson for today :)
Wow, thank you so much!
I love learning the facts behind little mysteries like this. Please comment here often.
The one that gets me (on Mad Men) is Robert Morse being CREDITED as a series regular, but receiving Emmy nominations as a ‘Guest Actor’. He isn’t.
GoT credits-watching is interesting… Season 1, Dinklage got the ‘and’ and was credited last. 2-on, he’s first, but everybody is only listed in episodes in which they appear. The first five people are always the same (if they’re on) – Tyrion, Jaime, Cersei, Dany, Jon – but after that, the credits order is totally scattered from show to show… sometimes it SEEMS to be ‘relevance to the hour’, but that’s not always the case… and Iain Glen (Ser Jorah) is getting the ‘and’ and going last this season, though he didn’t get that previously…
Robert Morse is not credited as a regular series regular, so to speak. His name appears at the end of the opening credits as “with Robert Morse”.
But that counts. The ‘with’ and the ‘and’… regulars. Main cast. And he’s credited whether or not he appears in the episode. He’s not treated as a guest (except in awards submissions…).
Does credit placement affect the royalties the actors receive?
Was I just imagining it, or…
1. The scene between Joan and Bob seemed stilted. The acting and dialog struck me as unnatural. Was the artifice intentional, reflecting the fakeness of the “family” Bob was offering? I felt like I was watching a soap opera–it just seemed “off.” But otherwise, yes, it was a stellar episode.
2. There were a lot of people in bed (solo and/or not having sex) and telephones.
3. Megan had very long hair, past her shoulders, when she met up with Don at his office. In her next scene, her hair was shorter – more shoulder-length.
4. Nice contrast between the two toddlers: Pete’s kid scared or at least shy (hey, I’d be scared, too, looking at Pete’s madras jacket and creepy smile), while Joan’s kid was genuinely fond of Bob.
The soapy feel was completely intentional, I think. The whole episode was about family, the fact that the ‘conventional’ family of advertising does not in fact exist, and the so-called unconventional families that do.
The whole proposal, and parts of the dialogue, were straight out of soap opera – on first sight, if you do not know Mad Men. But it was about something completely different because of the undercurrents and everything the MM viewer does know about Bob, Joan, their situation. That is what is so brilliant about it, I feel.
Megan was wearing a fall, a hairpiece that came into vogue in the late ’60’s. They cover the crown and upper back of the head, and the wearer’s own crown hair was combed over it to blend it in. They added length and fullness, and we’re often worn with a wide, stretchy headband to camouflage the join.
Megan was probably wearing a hairpiece called “a fall” they were popular back then. Good ones were made from real hair and could be pricey.
With 1) I think it was the nature of the conversation they were having. If it looked stilted it was because Joan wasn’t reacting well to Bob’s literal proposal of marriage. In other words it was good acting by the actors.
I will say again “soap opera” is becoming a crutch every time something questionable comes up in a show like this. There will be situations that appear both in Soap Operas and respected dramatic shows if only because both reflect real life as part of their plots. Fake marriages by gays to heterosexuals happened so it is not necessarily “soapish” to depict it or at least see it proposed.
As for 4) Pete is embracing the ugliness of 1970’s fashion early. He will be the first on his block to wear a leisure suit when they become really popular around 1973 or so (they, to my surprise have been around since the 1930s in California, which helps my prediction actually-although I’m sure not with bell bottoms and in neon orange-but I am sure those are the colors Pete will go for).
That said I don’t think it was the sports jacket that scared his daughter-she probably thought the colors were pretty-but it was that huge ugly comb over that starts in the middle of his scalp!
The Joan – Bob scene felt very real to me; Bob was weird, proposing something ridiculous and selfish … Joan was shocked and disappointed and calmly told him they both should hold out for real love. GREAT scene. Joan is nobody’s fool or beard.
If everything else Mad Men had given us was terrible, it would still be one of the best televisions shows ever for giving us Don and Peggy’s relationship (and by extension Pete with bothe of them. Those whole last 20 minutes was entertainment/art at its absolute finest. My dream scenario for the finale of Mad Men has always been almost exactly what happened tonight (it has even included a slow dance at some point). I feel like Alan. I think this was definitely one of the endings, if not the ending, Matt Weiner had seen for the show. I’m grateful that he gave this to us. And if this is what he’s already shown us, I am very excited to see what else he has come up to follow this.
I could go on and on about this episode and Don and Peggy and Pete but it would all be around the same concept: that it was perfect, absolutely perfect.
Actually Don and Betty were married in may 1953, according to Betty in Gypsy and the Hobo. I’m not surprised Don wouldn’t know what year they married and he probably doesn’t even know how old the kids are. Speaking of his kids, is Don ever going to spend time with them again? Remember your kids, Don?
Please just go away forever, Megan. I have no idea why this marriage is being dragged out or what Don even sees in her. All she cares about is his money. She’s so shallow and annoying.
Don was referring to his Megan marriage in 1965. And even he seems to be realizing the magic is over.
As None None points out Don was referring to his 1965 marriage to Megan, but he did say 1955 wasn’t a bad year in response to Peggy saying she didn’t remember it (she would’ve been about 16 at the time).
On the other hand None None I think you are giving Meagan far to little credit. She loved Don but she wanted a career for herself; Don would let her if she did it on his terms. That caused the tension and Let’s not forget that Don has cheated on her.
@Hunter2012 – yet another of the very many references to the double standards of the time.
@Anna – I wonder if Megan will either be at the Tate house around the time of the murders or just be so horrified and frightened by their proximity that she will flee back to NY be with Don? Your worst nightmare isn’t it. Don definitely showed her more attention this trip – and not just in bed. Hmmmm
Even when Don was married to Betty, he couldn’t remember the correct anniversary. In s3, when the Drapers went to dinner with Lane and his wife as a faux ‘welcome to the city’ thing, the Pryces volunteered that they’d been married x number of years and when asked, Don and Betty blurted out two different numbers as their answers. *facepalm*
That’s IT. Mad Men is too much for my feeble heart.
The shots with the reflections of Megan rummaging in the closet and then Peggy and Don dancing were practically identical – but flipped left-right. SOMEONE TELL ME WHAT THAT MEANS.
Peggy saying “The hell do I know about being a mom” sounds like it should be loaded and poignant given her back story, but it’s just stated as fact. So admirably understated.
Also, the genuine smile Peggy gives Don when he says he first abuses the people whose help he needs (when he’s unsure of an idea) is just perfect. What an episode all around.
Exactly regarding the last. Don acknowledging that he does that to Peggy and others helped clear the air. She took it as an apology.
Peggy recognizes that in some ways, she’s learned the worst habits of Don too. She’s never been as mean as Don has been, but she’s abused her staff too. She’s absolutely his work-daughter, with all the good and bad that comes with that. I think that’s also why she can forgive him.
I’ll admit it: I cried.
The Review is so very interesting for read and watch .
[testinate250help.com]
Loved so many things about the episode, but the cab scene with Bob Benson and the GM exec made me snicker a bit: when has a cab in New York City ever gone for so long without hitting a traffic light?!
Another parallel between Bonnie and Megan, besides the airplane, was the way that both their men encouraged them to shop as proof of their affection/dominance, as if that was the only thing besides sex that these ladies could possibly want. Obviously, as advertising professionals, they would completely espouse consumerist culture, but the show practically bombards us with it vis-a-vis their relationships.
And the interesting thing about the consumerist society back then is that the U.S. was really at the top as far as advertising then. You could go to Europe and there would be no advertising on television at all and some countries saw advertising as manipulating the minds of the masses-which it did, but no more so than those countries’ politicians.
You might find the book The Hidden Persuaders by Vance Packard interesting
Even that long ago, stop lights on NYC north-south avenues were synchronized. Didn’t mean much during the day, when random bad drivers destroyed the 30 mph cruising speed. But at 4 am on a weeknight, you could run 40 blocks and make every green.
Not really related to this episode but we all seem to be interested in the sitcom origins of these characters.
Do you recall that Fran Drescher had a short-show after the nanny starred Charles Shaughnessy aka St. John Powell as her ex, Ryan McPartlin, aka Capt. Awesome from Meditations in an Emergency as her hunky boyfriend and Ben Feldman aka Michael Ginsberg as her son. Just thought I would mention it
Maybe this is coincidence, but this morning AMC showed Season 3’s “The Color Blue” which is the episode where Betty finds Don’s Key, gets into his desk drawer and finds out who he is.
In last night’s episode, there was a theme of women wearing the color blue — Peggy at the pitch, Joan during Bob’s proposal, Trudy with Pete, Megan rummaging in the closet.
I’m not exactly sure of the connection. Maybe it’s turmoil or uncovering who someone is or finding out a truth.
That baby blue Peggy was wearing I always associate with little boys. Pink for girls, light blue for boys. Ironic that her pitch to her male colleagues was met with success — even by the odious Lou — but she was still found somehow unworthy of pitching it herself to BC — the guys suddenly discovered their love of Don.
Virginia, Pete insisted that Don give the pitch, following up on his conversation with Don in LA about forgetting he wasn’t a part of the firm, etc. No one would have thought of it, or gone alone with it, if Pete hadn’t insisted and, apparently, everyone else thought it would to much a Big Thing to fight that, since it was ‘only’ Peggy who was getting dissed.
This is a wonderful, exceptionally well-written review.
Write a comment…I thought that this was a very satisfying episode, mainly because the key characters whom I thought would stand up and reconcile their differences did so. Artfully acted and directed, this episode gave me hope for a reincarnation or perhaps a rebirth of Don and Peggy’s close relationship. But there was plenty of tension throughout the episode as people kept waking up dissatisfied and unable to sleep. That dissatisfaction led to: Don and Peggy working things out on multiple levels; Pete and Trudy clarifying their relationship; Pete and his girlfriend clarifying theirs; Joan clarifying her perspective on the relationship with Bob and what she truly wants; and Don’s realization that Megan is never going to live in NY, and suggest perhaps for the first time that it won’t be another woman, but the job that he’s married to that will flush the marriage. The job includes all the messy relationships, both satisfying and annoying, that challenge Don. Wonderful scene of Don dancing with Peggy, and all does seem right with the world…except for poor Ginsburg. I am waiting for Stan to reveal that Gins has undergone electroshock “therapy”-very popular at the time- and that he’s ready to come back. Can’t wait for Roger to kick Jim Cutler’s butt and for Lou to get fired-scout’s honor!
It was interesting to see Peggy refer to her 30th birthday and to have Bob point out, not very gallantly, that Joan was pushing 40. Both women looked amazing in the episode — really beautiful.
I liked the parallel of Joan not wanting to sign up for an arranged marriage — and Peggy recognizing that the pitch was good but not great. Love of one’s work is a blessing that can feel like a curse — but it is a blessing to be able to toil at something that just completely turns you on and gives you meaning.
It appears that Ken’s injury is permanent.
I love how VK plays Pete being so proud of himself for having such an attractive girlfriend. The way he kind of parades her around amuses the hell out of me.
The last shot was gorgeous — all the warm yellows and reds and the whole place lit up like a jewel. Loved the little moment with Don pointing out to Pete that he had food on his face. So much complicated history with these three.
Beautiful review. Very touching.
YES ! Everybody will talk about “the dance”, but the last shot was visually fantastic. The 3 of them perfectly “framed” by the window ( like they’re on TV ), and then camera pulls back for a wider shot and you see they’re in a “home”, with the red and white colors; it’s the new ad campaign which means Peggy NAILED IT, and Don helped her do it as a mentor and friend. THAT was the money shot of the episode.
I’ve always felt that Pete is constantly trying to “be” Don Draper. He moved his wife to the suburbs, to almost the identical house Don had (and was very excited to have Don over for dinner to show it off). Now he has a girlfriend that kind of resembles a young Betty (or at least he has a new, young blonde wife, which is all he saw Betty as). He’s always chasing Draper, but Don evolves a bit ahead of Pete, so he’ll never quite catch him.
^To be fair, Trudy wanted to move to the ‘burbs. Pete wanted to stay in the city.
Yes, it was Trudy that wanted the move, but the house they moved to was so much like the Drapers’, I felt that Pete steered it to copy Don.
A well-laid out episode; plenty of waking-up-on-wrong-side-of-the-bed scenes, followed by reconciliations of various relationships. Loved it when Joan was blunt but gentle with Bob, as having a fake spouse of the opposite sex was often the only way an ambitious, closeted gay man could gain acceptance in the corporate world. She recognized that and also how she has used Bob to keep Roger at bay, just as much as he used her as his heterosexual front woman. The game is over now that Bob may be going to Buick.
Good post!
Anyone else think this was an allusion to the Sopranos ending? That show too was about a lot but it ended on flawed people in a messed up family. If Mad Men ended on the scene of Don, Peggy and Pete eating burgers, I’d had been content. I was content when the Sopranos did it too. Gorgeous episode.
I was thinking that, too. A good think Sally didn’t enter just as they ended…
Alan, completely agree this could have been the series finale. This episode made up for almost all of the less compelling moments of the last three seasons. Seeing Don and Peggy working together as equals at last, and with such honesty, was really all I ever wanted for both of them.
This was the most BORING episode of Mad Men ever. And I’ve never found the show tedious before, so it really means something. Nothing happened, and, when something did happen, it felt like it was nothing. And that’s because there was a serious rhythm issue. Too many little scenes were hashed here and there, to the point that I REALLY wished Bonnie and Megan’s plane would crash, Breaking Bad style, and be the big reveal of the episode…
I agree; and nothing has happened over the last six years. I don’t understand why I keep watching this show every single week, and read Alan’s reviews, and make comments, when it is so boring and soap-operaish.
Plus, what a total drag seeing Alison Brie.
#IgnoreTheIgnorant
Beautiful recap – loved reading it almost as much as watching this episode!
Beautifully written recap – Loved reading it almost as much as watching the episode – Best of the season for sure!
Tammy looks at him as a stranger, hiding behind a nanny she’s known for maybe six months at most
For a little girl of Tammy’s age, six months is a VERY long time. That scene made perfect sense.
Loved the call back to “The Suitcase” in last night’s episode. World weariness and humility are things Don does not wear particularly well, but the way those two scenes were shot (and acted) were letter perfect.
My full recap is here:
[scarylawyerguy.blogspot.com]
Great episode and great review! Two little things:
We’ve figured out that this is late June and Peggy says her birthday was a few weeks ago. I have some vague memory of Don’s (Dick’s) real birthday being June 1st but can’t remember what season or which episode that came from. Is that true? Do they have the same birthday?
Also, will somebody please, please explain to me why Megan is ALWAYS cooking spaghetti?!! She was making it for dinner again in this episode. Plain spaghetti, as usual. It’s been featured prominantly in several episodes. What is the symbolism of that? It’s gotta mean something but I’m at a loss. (If someone has already written about it please post the link ;)
Peggy’s birthday in 25th May.
Don Draper’s birthday is 1st June.
Dick Whitman’s birthday is December/January-ish.
Peggy’s birthday in 25th May.
Don Draper’s birthday is 1st June.
Dick Whitman’s birthday is December/January-ish.
She made Don’s kids plain spaghetti for dinner one night and that inspired her to come up the the Heinz Bean commercial. She said that is what her mother always made for her as a kid.
I doubt Don had the ingredients at home for Megan to make coq au vin or beef bourguignon, as she has before. But the kitchen could well be stocked with spaghetti, olive oil, and grated cheese, which is a very common (and tasty) preparation in Italy.
Maybe she isn’t interested in stuffing Don with coq au vin anymore. She is feeding him the same meals she used to feed the kids. Might show the diminished role he now plays in her life.
Thank you all for your replies. I am aware that spaghetti inspired the Heinz pitch, also that it tastes good with olive oil and cheese and is easy to stock in the pantry. What I was really trying to get at, though, is that I can think of probably ten episodes in which Megan is either making spaghetti, talking about making spaghetti, offering someone spaghetti, or throwing a bowl of it at the wall. The food is so closely identified with her character. This being Mad Men, I find it hard to believe that Matt Winer (who seems to do nothing without a reason -much like Kubrick who’s been referenced a lot this season) would beat us over the head with this without it trying to tell us something important about her character. In my opinion, Megan has always done a good job of selling herself as someone who is caring and empathetic. But when push comes to shove I think she is really very self serving and manipulative. We’ve seen this in her behavior over and over again through the years. The best I can figure with the spaghetti thing is that she seems to try to feed everyone on it as the nourishment she offers, but really, as we know these days, spaghetti isn’t all that nourishing. It will fill you up but it’s just straight carbs with pretty much no nutritional value – as Stephanie hinted at when Megan offered her spaghetti but she asked for a steak instead. That’s the best I’ve come up with, but I just feel like there must be more to it….
@MMMarie… Megan made something elaborate (beef bourguignon, I think) when Don visited her in LA a few months ago. While I take Jones’s point about the symbolic recurrence of spaghetti, it is also a practical meal, and it connotes family for Megan.
I felt like the Heinz episode clearly laid out Megan’s thoughts on spaghetti. It symbolizes family and home to her. Spaghetti does have some nutrition. I took Stephanie’s request for steak as showing that she is the selfish one, sitting in Megan’s robe, dismissing her food. I am curious why you think Megan is selfish.
I’m thinking Megan simply doesn’t know how to make all that many things. Spaghetti is just simple, and chances are Don had what she needed in the pantry, so there it is.
Can someone explain what Roger thinks he knows about Chevy/Buick and how he gleaned it from McCann in the steam room?
I’m at a loss too. I thought it was because McCann wanted Don. What did it have to do with Buick?
(1) Benson is being hired to work at Buick. This gives SC&P a former employee on the inside, which gives them a better shot at landing Buick as a client.
(2) Because McCann currently does Buick’s ads, McCann knew about Benson joining Buick before anyone at SC&P.
(3) The McCann guy approaches Sterling to talk about how Don is a problem for SC&P if SC&P wants to woo Phillip Morris. The McCann guy offers to help take a problem off of SC&P’s hands.
(4) Roger figures out at the end that the whole steam room conversation about McCann getting Don was really about Buick, with McCann obviously thinking that losing Don would hurt SC&P’s pitch to get Buick, especially since Don was one of the key figures in making the original SC&P pitch to GM in the first place combined with Don’s experience with Jacquar. And it could be that McCann’s entire interest in Don this season has really been about keeping Buick or it could be that McCann wanted Don anyway and the ability to harm SC&P’s ability to take Buick only intensifies its interest.
Thanks James, that puts things in perspective. Jim asks Roger for help on Philip Morris and Roger says he would be helping Jim win the war. OK dumb question, is Buick bigger than Philip Morris? Because if Buick will only come on if they have Don, then Roger wins the war! Happy Ending for all of us rooting for Team Don.
Thanks James, that puts things in perspective. Jim asks Roger for help on Philip Morris and Roger says he would be helping Jim win the war. OK dumb question, is Buick bigger than Philip Morris? Because if Buick will only come on if they have Don, then Roger wins the war! Happy Ending for all of us rooting for Team Don.
Thanks James, that puts things into perspective. Jim asks Roger for help on Philip Morris and Roger says he would be helping Jim win the war. OK dumb question, is Buick bigger than Philip Morris? Because if Buick will only come on if they have Don, then Roger wins the war! Happy Ending for all of us rooting for Team Don.
It occurs to me, that with the imminent demise of cigarette advertising on TV coming in 1971, the value of gaining Phillip Morris as a client will be greatly diminished, particularly since SC&P is going “all in” with new partner Harry Crane to sell national TV buys using their new computerized systems.
And did you notice the gay innuendos in that steam room repartee! Nice interweaving of plots
@Gustav: Cigarette advertising leaving TV just pushed Big Tobacco to hit magazine, newspaper, and billboard advertising that much harder. And cigarette sales actually grew after the TV ad ban. There was still a tremendous amount of money in print advertising in the 70s. Landing Phillip Morris in the 70s would have remained highly lucrative for any agency.
After a few minutes of looking at Matthew Glave’s bloodied face, I couldn’t help but think of a quote from his best-known role:
“You know, you should write a song about this. You could call it ‘I got punched in the nose for sticking my face in other people’s business.'”
Greatest double entendre ever?
This was the best episode of this criminally-abbreviated half-season by far. Like Sally telling Don “I love you” back in “A Day’s Work”, the scene of Don and Peggy dancing in the office was simply perfection.
I’m assuming that Mad Men’s ultimate ending will be bittersweet, both for the characters and the audience. I still expect that, professionally speaking, Don will choose to step away from advertising and perhaps the ‘Don Draper’ identity all together. But more than ever before, I’m convinced that he’s going to get genuine emotional closure on this chapter in his life. Moments like the one that we got to see tonight are too significant to be the set up for a bleak and umcompromising end.
I think Don is going to quit the ad business and become a successful writer. “My Live in Advertising” or a novel about the ad business.
I didn’t buy the last scene at all. This show has always highlighted and accentuated the selfish nature of their characters, particularly Pete. No one has ever enjoyed socializing with each other outside of work. Don and Peggy despise Pete (or at least they used to). Now we are supposed to buy they are all apart of some non-traditional version of a family? Is that really what this show has been building to, because if it is … I think it has failed to provide any foundation for that conclusion at all.
That last scene was cornball. Not what I ever expect from Mad Men.
They weren’t outside of work in that moment either. All three of them were at Burger Chef discussing the strategy. And that moment was completely in-line with previous interactions.
Think of Peggy/Pete on that trip they took with Ted last season. Or Pete and Don in California this season. Or Don and Peggy on any number of occasions (in the movie theatre after Peggy left SCDP, at the Greek restaurant). There have been numerous interactions between all three of these parties that indicates they all have respect for each other and might actually enjoy being around each other.
This scene was slightly different because I can’t remember all three of them being together before, but the fact of the matter is that there is a definite familial vibe between them.
Both Peggy and Pete still look up to Don as a sort of work parent. And hell, Peggy and Pete could have been an actual marriage as Peggy once pointed out to him. This group has been working together for ten years; their connections are based on a complicated history.
That last scene was earned and totally in-line with previous events/interactions we’ve seen.
Don’s helped Pete out and Pete’s helped Don out, and then of course there’s Peggy and Pete’s history. I don’t think they despise him, even if there’s a lot about him they don’t like. Both of them trust Pete on some level in a way they don’t trust other people (granted, that’s partially out of necessity). The things they share make him part of this little family. I think it also highlights the two major things that Don and Peggy don’t know about each other. Don doesn’t know Pete’s the father and Peggy doesn’t know about the Dick Whitman thing, both of which Pete is aware of.
I do buy it. The three of them have come to respect one another over the years because they are the key main characters who are devoted to the work, to advertising as a calling, despite the phoniness at the heart of it. That’s most true of Don and Peggy’s connection of course, but Pete genuinely respects their creativity and Pete has earned grudging respect in return. And as Weebsy said, even besides the work aspect, Pete has a particular place in each of Peggy’s (especially) and Don’s lives that even Don and Peggy respectively aren’t aware of.
I completely loved the last scene. All the families at the other tables, Don/Pete/Peggy hanging out together in a “home”, no TV’s, no telephones, enjoying each other’s company at Burger Chef. Peggy NAILED the pitch.
Don and Peggy may each despise Pete personally, but I think they respect him professionally. They were discussing work, not their personal lives, so I found it believable.
Pete has always wanted to be Don Draper.
The two men are more alike than they realize.
They are both dedicated to their work at the agency.
Both have treated women badly, over and over.
Pete just doesn’t have the suavity of Don.
He tries to put on the smooth moves, in business and in his extracurricular activities, but he comes off as trying just a little too hard.
Both men have also hurt Peggy, many times over.
Maybe they are both having regrets, and are trying to make it up to her, at least, if not the other women who have drifted in and out of their lives.
Well really the fact that a family sitting in a crowded, cheap fast food restaurant as if it really were a “family” meal is not traditional at all.While this seems like some warm moment and the culmination of these character’s lives together they are still framed in a bright loud ugly (ok kitschy and nostalgic ok) fast food restaurant devoid of any nutritional value on any real level. I guess this could be a commentary on society in general at this point.
The Bob Benson storyline was great. Hope that’s not the last we see of him.