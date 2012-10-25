Review: NBC airs ‘The Munsters’ reboot ‘Mockingbird Lane’

“Mockingbird Lane,” which NBC is airing tomorrow night at 8, is a blast from the TV past in two different ways. First, it”s an adaptation of “The Munsters,” the enduring black-and-white ’60s family sitcom about a wacky clan whose members include two vampires, a werewolf and a Frankenstein”s monster. Second, it”s an unsold pilot that NBC is airing just for the heck of it, even though the network didn”t order it to series.
Busted Pilot Theater used to be a TV staple, particularly in the summer months, when the networks would try to recoup the cost of making all those pilots by disguising them as TV-movies, special events or anthology series. Every now and then, one might get some extra attention (in 1989, CBS promoted a pilot called “What”s Alan Watching?” because it featured, briefly, Eddie Murphy”s first TV comedy work since leaving “SNL”), but for the most part, they were cheap, disposable replacement programming during the slow months.
Today, of course, the networks fill their summer schedules with reality programming, leaving less room for this kind of thing. And because more people pay attention to how the sausage gets made, networks generally find the whole thing embarrassing. Either an unsold pilot comes across as so terrible that they look bad for even considering it, or it winds up looking better than the pilots they actually ordered to series.
Occasionally, though, a busted pilot still sees the light of day. Only a few weeks ago, FX aired “Outlaw Country,” a pilot that had been in development for years before the channel gave up on it, but did it at 10 p.m. on a Friday with virtually no promotion or advance warning. In the summer of 2009, FOX aired “Virtuality,” a two-hour science fiction pilot from “Battlestar Galactica” producer Ronald D. Moore, and that seemed a case where the show was just so expensive that there was genuine value in airing it once to try to make back some of the money. And a few months before that, USA randomly aired a long-defunct pilot called “To Love and Die” on December 30, apparently just because they had nothing better for the night before New Year”s Eve.
On these rare occasions when Busted Pilot Theater still happens, a TV geek can watch both to figure out what the network saw in the idea in the first place, and speculate on why it didn”t make the cut. “Outlaw Country,” for instance, seemed to overlap too much with pre-existing FX shows “Justified” and “Sons of Anarchy,” and leading man Luke Grimes was consistently outclassed by co-star John Hawkes. Yet it was easy to see why FX would have wanted to be in the John Hawkes business.
With “Mockingbird Lane,” the reason why NBC execs were intrigued and why they ultimately passed would appear to be the same thing: Bryan Fuller.
Fuller”s the creative mind behind “Pushing Daisies,” “Wonderfalls” and “Dead Like Me,” as well as much of what was good about “Heroes” in its first season. His own creations tend to be a mix of the sweet and the macabre – the pie-making hero of “Pushing Daisies” had the power to bring the dead back to life, but the gift came with various unappealing catches – and their commercial prospects tend to be modest. (“Pushing Daisies” was briefly a hit when it began, but had already begun sinking in the ratings when the writers strike cut its first season short; very few people came back for the second.)
Fuller”s creative interests make him something of an ideal match for a “Munsters” reboot. The original series was largely driven by sight gags and slapstick (“The Addams Family,” which aired at the same time, was more interested in exploring the dark side of this kind of family), but there”s a lot of interesting territory to explore if you start thinking about any of it – which Fuller very clearly has.
So Jerry O”Connell”s Herman Munster isn”t a big galoot the way Fred Gwynne”s was (though he”s introduced in a way that pays tribute to Gwynne), but a reborn man acutely aware that he”s been stitched together from so many decaying parts. When little Eddie Munster (Mason Cook) notes that his dad”s heart feels funny, Herman replies, “It”s how I know who I am, when I”m made of so many different people.”
Grandpa (Eddie Izzard) and Lily (Portia de Rossi) are still vampires, and now they”re not just the cuddly kind. Grandpa – or “D,” as he prefers to be called (perhaps because he”s Dracula himself?) – is fond of enslaving the neighbors with special blood cookies, and he remains a thirsty, if also witty, individual.
“You ate a lion, while naked.” Herman complains after Grandpa gives Eddie a wildlife tour.
“The lion was naked,” Grandpa replies. “It seemed polite.”
A lot of the show deals with the push and pull between being normal – like “plain” family outcast Marilyn (Charity Wakefield) – and being unusual. Some of Herman and Lily”s discussions about Eddie (who doesn”t know he”s a werewolf, even after nearly killing his entire scout troop) evoke another NBC show, “Parenthood,” and how Adam and Kristina talk about the special needs of their son Max.
Throughout the one-hour “Mockingbird Lane” pilot, it”s easy to see why NBC wanted Fuller (with help from director Bryan Singer) to tackle this material, just as it”s easy to see why his take scared them. “The Munsters” doesn”t have a ton of cachet among 18-49 year-olds as it is, and will those who do remember the old show fondly want to watch a new version that”s this graphic (their new home on Mockingbird Lane was previously occupied by a serial killer of hobos, which they consider a selling point), and that doesn”t just paint the Munsters as harmless eccentrics, misunderstood because they look different from their neighbors?
I”m often mixed on Fuller”s shows. “Pushing Daisies” is the only one of his series to fully engage me, and even then not all the way to the end, and I”d put the “Mockingbird Lane” pilot more in line with the others I found interesting but didn”t want to watch every week. Still, the man does interesting work that doesn”t feel like anything else on television. NBC had to suspect this is what he would do with the property. If they didn”t want a Fuller-ized “Munsters,” I”m not sure why anyone bothered.
But, hey, at least everyone gets to see it once if they want. That”s a much better fate than most busted pilots get in this day and age.
How much of Dead Like Me did you watch, Alan? Because that was a show that was borderline fantastic, on most counts.
Half the first season, maybe? And then I came back a time or two later. Did nothing for me.
Alan, Dead Like Me got so much better in Season 2. I’d give it another try. Skip the movie. It was horrible and Bryan Fuller & Mandy Patinkin were not involved.
Actually, Fuller wasn’t even involved with most of Dead Like Me. I think he was fired after the first couple of episodes over some creative disagreements. Possibly even after the pilot? I forget specifics but I think one of them was that Fuller wanted the main character’s father to be secretly gay.
Is it really a busted pilot, or can this get to a series if enough people watched it, the way BSG became a series because people liked the mini-series?
It’s not *impossible” (and Fuller is certainly spreading the message that big viewership could lead to a revival), but I wouldn’t call it very likely.
And BSG is a different situation. That was what’s called a back-door pilot, where it’s explicitly put on the air to see if there’s enough interest to order it to series. (And the story of how it got that series order is a bit more complicated.) This is a case of NBC throwing something they’re not interested on the air, just cuz. If it surprises everyone and does a real number on a Friday night, then there might be some reconsideration. But I think if NBC really had any interest in the show continuing, they would air it on a different night, whether after The Voice (say, giving the Tuesday comedies a week off, since they started early to begin with) or on Wednesday in place of the two underperforming comedies there.
The Friday night time slot certainly gives the indication NBC isn’t terribly interested in proceeding further with the show; at the same time, they haven’t exactly been shy about promoting it, which leads me to think they feel it might be a nice potential companion show for Grimm.
I actually think one of the main reasons why NBC put this pilot is awards possibilities. A lot of technical aspects is done by people from Pushing Daisies and Emmys loved that show. And now, with one aired episode, NBC can just put it in “mini-series” category.
In the old series Grandpa was Dracula – Sam Dracula.
What didn’t you like about pushing daisies by the end? I never got the sense that anything changed throughout it’s run
Looking forward to checking this out. I was a bit weary at the thought of a weekly Munsters reboot, but it seems fun as a one-off Halloween special.
I wish more networks would try this. I’ve always wanted to see Fox’s LOCKE & KEY pilot that was shown at Comic-Con.
I second this. I would love to see the Locke and Key pilot or even cough up the $3 to buy it online.
I’m a huge Locke & Key fan, but have never been to comic-con. I would love to see it. I was actually shocked that it didn’t get picked up because the scuttlebut was that it was really good.
Scouts tend to travel in troops, dear. Not “troupes.” They’re not Vaudevillians. It’s called literacy.
Thanks for the correction!
Sheesh. Tough crowd.
It is possible to correct a person’s spelling mistake – even if that person is a professional writer- without being a complete jerk. It’s call courtesy.
In re: petards, and you being hoist upon one: “vaudevillians” should never be capitalized. You’re most welcome.
I’ve missed Bryan Fuller having anything on tv, so I guess this is better than nothing even if it’s just a one time airing of a pilot.
Didn’t Seinfeld air as part of NBC’s summer ‘Busted Pilot Theater’? I can’t recall watching any other pilots, but I tuned in because of a good review I had read. I guess there is a sliver of hope for Mockingbird Lane.
“The Seinfeld Chronicles” (as it was called back then) was a unique situation, as I recall. It was developed as part of NBC’s latenight division, because the executive of that division was the only one who believed in it. They put it on in the summer not as a way to recoup costs, but just as an experiment to see how people reacted to it. Then NBC ordered a whopping four additional episodes for the next season, 13 for the season after that, before it finally got on the fall schedule.
I’m still intrigued by this even it is only a one off. Any word on when Fuller’s Hannibal adaptation will be premiering?
Yeah, your set-up for the article is pretty misleading. Chances of the show going to series may be slim, but it’s not a fact yet. You could use a “Probably” in the mix to actually be, you know, accurate in your reporting and stuff.
Didn’t love “Dead Like Me” as much as many other people, but really enjoyed “Wonderfalls” a heck of a lot, so I’m planning on watching this since it’s from the same creator.
Can’t believe I missed anything on TV that had John Hawkes in it. I’m gonna go ahead and blame you Alan, just because.
I speculate the NBC was interested after they heard about the Dark Shadows movie adaptation and got cold feet when it bombed, which is why the show has been in limbo for so long.
My hope is that this surpasses expectations and makes it to series, if only because it looks different from everything else on television.
I don’t understand why Fuller shows get marginalized by the networks and ignored by viewers, while Ryan Murphy gets carte blanch to continue preaching at us from his gay soapbox. I’m all for tolerance and pushing for a better understanding of LGBT issues, but the man creatively obliterates his own shows, often because of his agenda, whereas Fuller just wants to create something cool and a little off-kilter and nobody cares.
I really enjoyed Pushing Daisies and Dead Like Me! I will give Mockingbird Lane a go if Fuller is involved with it
Seems like “The Munsters” is rivaling “Brady Bunch” and “Star Trek” in the number of attempted reboots/revamps over the years. There was a cartoon pilot “The Mini Munsters” in the 70s, an 80s reunion/back door pilot 2 hour movie with the original cast, the 80s syndicated “The Munsters Today” with John Shuck and Lee Merriweather, a late 90s Fox 2hour movie/backdoor pilot with the then four surviving original cast members in a cameo as normal people…and now this. I’ll be watching, but personally I generally prefered the Groucho Marxian John Astin take of Gomez Addams to the Leave It To Beaverish “Munsters”.
Somewhere deep in the bowels of the house where I grew up is a VHS copy of W*A*L*T*E*R, the pilot CBS made of Radar O’Reilly back home in Iowa. I’m fairly certain I was the only viewer.
I watched it, but I have no recollection of any plot or story.
It wasn’t bad. Considering it was a pilot I’d rank Fuller shows that I have liked: DLM, Pushing Daisies, Heroes, Mockingbird Lane, then Waterfalls.
I wouldn’t be adverse to watching if it was brought back as a Friday night show.
I’m glad they didn’t call it “The Munsters”
I just didn’t like it. It gave me a Twin Peaks vibe if Twin Peaks was a sitcom. NBC promoted this show like a sitcom with clips having funny bits in it but I found it way too dark for the 8 PM hour.
I know the old version was more sugar than gore but this new version people actually die in it. UGH! If I wanted death I’d watch a drama not light comedy
Maybe that’s what NBC wanted – jokey slap stick like the old show.
It was an interesting experiment…would the resulting show have been an hour or a half hour? As a half hour I could see this replacing “The Office” or “30 Rock” on Thursdays next season, maybe paired up with the (hopefully equally offbeat) “The Farm” spinoff.
“Only a few weeks ago, FX aired ‘Outlaw Country'”
I wish I had known about this! John-Paul Howard, who was a student of mine last year, had a role in it. (Not sure the size of his role, however.)
I liked the Munsters when I was a kid but really preferred the Addams Family. The previews for Mockingbird Lane looked entertaining, and I’ve liked a lot of what Brian Fuller does (loved Pushing Daisies, Dead Like Me and the first season of Heroes; never could get into Wonderfalls).
Well, I just watched Mockingbird Lane, and I thought it was adorable. :^) Just a wonderful blend of humor and cartoonish gore. The special effects were magnificent — probably a large part of why it wasn’t picked up, because I’m sure they were expensive.
I’ve heard that this show caused a significant jump in the ratings of Grimm, which followed it, so maybe there is some hope that we will see more of this. I’m rapidly losing interest in Grimm — they’re dragging out this handsome prince nonsense way too far.
The show definitely has some potential, frankly I’m surprised it didn’t get picked up considering all of the crap NBC airs. They need to tweak the show though. I like that it’s dark, but they need to try to make it funnier. Obviously they aren’t going to have the campiness of the original, but more jokes can help to make a dark show more relatable and accessible. Also they need to make Grandpa less evil going forward.