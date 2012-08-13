Review: NBC’s ‘Grimm’ returns, improved, for season 2

In today’s podcast, Fienberg and I revisited NBC’s “Grimm,” which begins its second season tonight at 10. (NBC is airing a episodes on Mondays for the next few weeks in the hopes of hanging onto their Olympic audience for as long as possible.)
I stopped watching “Grimm” after the first few episodes last year as part of my inevitable fall season triage. Outside of Silas Weir Mitchell as Monroe, and whatever residual trust David Greenwalt had built up from the “Buffy”/”Angel” days, I didn’t see enough there to merit making the long-term investment on an inconvenient night, and the one episode NBC sent out later in the year didn’t do much for me, either.
But Dan and I had spent much of this summer rewatching the first season of “Buffy” for the podcast, and it was striking to be reminded of how bumpy and prolonged that show’s growing pains were. Though there were earlier highlights, it’s not really until the last two or three episodes of the season that it really starts to resemble the show we remember from those season 2 & 3 heights. And as I watched so many bad or simply clumsy episodes, I began to wonder if I would have had the time and patience to stick it out with “Buffy” were it to debut today. Given how many more channels and original scripted shows there are today versus 1997, my guess is probably not.
But given Greenwalt, and given that this is a relatively slow time of year, I decided to give “Grimm” one more chance. As mentioned on the podcast, I asked the show’s publicist to highlight a handful of season 1 episodes I could watch to A)see examples of the show at its best, and B)be able to follow things when I watched the second season premiere. He gave me a list of four – for those curious, “Three Coins in a Fuchsbau,” “Let Down Your Hair,” “Last Grimm Standing” and “Woman in Black” – and I had time to watch the first and last of those, along with the first two episodes of the second season (which are heavy on both the mythology and on Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio as Nick’s not-so-dead mother).
And having watched those four hours, I can say that I did see a clear improvement from the show I had witnessed last fall. The supporting cast was better used, there were occasional touches of humor beyond Monroe, they mythology didn’t just feel like a retread of bits from “Buffy,” “Angel,” etc., and I even thought leading man David Giuntoli had gotten better – not to the point of being an asset, necessarily, but at least to where I no longer looked at him as a poor man’s Brandon Routh. He doesn’t have a ton of range, but he also doesn’t seem like a charisma vacuum.
Still, Giuntoli rising to a level of adequacy doesn’t solve the problem that I would enjoy “Grimm” more if it were centered around virtually any other character in the ensemble: Monroe obviously (“Angel”-esque piece, with more humor, in which a monster is forced to go against his own kind), but also Hank (a cop who doesn’t even have the Grimm bloodlines has to engage in this business), Captain Renard (story told from the villain’s POV), maybe even Juliet (veterinarian by day, monster-fighter by night!). “Buffy” had snappy dialogue to carry us over those early rough patches, but it also had Sarah Michelle Gellar doing transcendent work at the center of the show. David Boreanaz did not start “Buffy” well, but by the time “Angel” began, he had developed enough to plausibly carry his own show.
Unless Giuntoli continues to get (significantly) better, I feel like he limits the ceiling of “Grimm.” Over time, it’s turned into a much better example of the show it wants to be, but how much more room does it have to grow?
For those of you who watched through the end of last season, what did you think the show’s biggest strengths and weaknesses were by the end? And does anyone who gave up earlier intend to give it another try tonight?
I thought the season really started to pick up with the addition of the love interest for Monroe. I often felt frustrated, that I wanted more of the mythology/ back story. I almost dropped it a couple of times because the girfriend and the partner where kept in the dark, while their lives were at risk. I am looking forward to at least the girlfriend learning the Grimm stuff this season.
Completely agree. So glad Bree Turner is a full time reg this season!
I found the love story very heartwarming and the “Fantasy Racism” plot about Monroe’s parents very funny.
I was on the same page with you at the beginning, but I love fantasy so I stuck with it. It improved steadily as the season went along, and I thoroughly enjoy it now. It’s my favourite network debut from last season.
I think one of the strengths of the show (now) is the balance between mythology, mystery, procedural. That was lacking in the first few episodes. As it went along, there was a enough mythology and history in most episodes to tie into the procedural, and enough to leave us asking questions every time.
Another strength is part of the supporting cast, namely, Mitchell and Roiz. Mitchell and Roiz are easily the most charismatic people on screen, and it’s hard watching anything else when they’re on. The show’s improving use of Juliette (at first she was TERRIBLE) and the introduction of Rosalee also gave a couple strong female characters to look at. Also, a big supporting cast is Portland – the show makes beautiful use of the city itself.
Weaknesses – Hornsby either has a terrible character or is a terrible actor; he’s sort of painful to watch. In some cases, the freak-of-the-week format is limiting as well – I’m pretty sure the mythology has more to offer than that. But then, that’s also how the X-Files started…
Giuntoli is neither a strength or a weakness. I like him more than Brandon Routh a la Chuck season 3. Helps that he’s handsome. He’s improved as the show went along, and hopefully he’s more comfortable now carrying a show.
“I like him more than Brandon Routh a la Chuck season 3”
Not exactly a ringing endorsement. Only Lori from The Walking Dead is a more hated character. :)
@Col Bat Guano – HAHAHAHAHA…fair enough. I was referring to the actor though. I hated the character Shaw, but I thought Brandon Routh was pretty wooden and just bloody hard to watch. He didn’t become compelling till Shaw became a villain.
I actually really like David Giuntoli. I like watching his evolution as an actor on screen; you can actually see how he becomes more and more comfortable with the character as the series goes along. I just don’t think he’s the biggest drive to the show, that’s all.
I pretty much agree with your assessment Joyeful. I think part of Giuntoli’s problem is range: I don’t believe that he is so in love with Juliette and I don’t believe that he is so conflicted about telling her he is a Grimm. I get that that conversation would be hard (to say the least), and perhaps waiting for Season 2 is smart. But, his ambivalence did not help develop him as a strong character. And, this show lives & dies on how strong the Grimm is and whether we believe him.
Amylavi – I agree somewhat, but I don’t think the problem is range as much as it is chemistry. I actually like Giuntoli’s understated ways. I totally believe him as a normal dude just doing his job, with a weird side job that he grows to accept and even embrace. However, I’m with you in that I don’t buy Nick’s relationship with Juliette. They have very little chemistry and no spark, and I think that’s why nothing about the two of them is convincing. His bromance with with Monroe is the exact opposite.
This is yet another series in which someone encounters every monster from horror or fairy-tale mythology (like “Buffy,” “Supernatural” and multiple other examples), but in this case the creatures themselves all kind of seem the same and aren’t all that interesting.
I’ll stick with “Lost Girl,” which is more entertaining and doesn’t take itself so seriously.
I totally agree with you about Lost Girl. It’s such a wonderful show with tons of history, comedy, and talented Canadian actors!! I feel like Grimm is trying to be an American version of this popular show. I don’t mind watching season 2 of Grimm however. The change to the irritating opening credits has been MUCH appreciated!!
In the beginning, I also thought it might have been a better show with better actors/characters, but it grew on me by the end. It’s a show that I enjoy, if not necessarily love, which is more than I can say for a lot of other shows.
I agree that Rosalee was a great addition.
Supernatural is already getting everything right, so there is little need for a wannabe.
Come on Jill – we genre fans gotta get behind everything we can considering the general dearth of available product!
Silas Weir Mitchell has such great comedic timing. Previously I had only seen him playing a bad guy, so I was pleasantly surprised.
I like the show better than Supernatural. It’s not perfect, but I’m glad NBC is giving it room to grow. I also like the addition of the Rosalee character.
Too much to watch these days. I stayed with Grimm for several episodes, but geez, I have the whole season of Awake DVRd and I just started watching that this very afternoon. I don’t see any reason to go back to a show where the lead actor is so lacking in charisma.
This is unrelated to almost anything, but I definitely recommend Awake, having seen the whole season. The reason I’ve seen most people say they refuse to watch it because they already know it was cancelled, but it definitely wraps up some stuff, even if it doesn’t wrap up EVERYthing.
So far I like what I’m seeing. But here’s a show that’s going to disappear completely. There’s never going to be a DVD. Maybe SciFi will rerun it in the middle of the night some time. Maybe. I have watched 4 episodes now and will probably watch the whole thing, and then … gone like an alternate reality. Or dream.
Why no DVD? If PROFIT could get one, why not this?
Yeah, I don’t see why there would never be a DVD of the only season of Awake. It seems likely they’d make one at some point. Plus, it’ll always be on the internet.
I actually thought DG improved more than most of y’all seem to think.
Honestly, I like him in the part. He has a kind of naïveté in the roll that really works well with someone thrust into this fanstastical situation.
Also, Greenwalt hit a homerun casting Bree Turner as Rosalee, and she brought a great energy to the show and from within the cast, giving Mitchell a romantic foil.
Some of the stand-alones got much better as the season progressed. I’m hoping to see more of Danielle Panabaker as the Hot Dragon Stripper in season 2… maybe she can become a Spike-like recurring character, good for a few well-timed eps every season.
I’m looking forward to season 2, and honestly, can’t wait to see what they do with MEM as Nick’s mother.
I was super excited for Panabaker, but felt that they didn’t realize what they had with her. Since they didn’t kill her, I definitely hope they bring her back for an extended run. She reminds me a lot of Gwen from Angel – a frienemy to challenge Nick and complicate things for him, but not quite an adversary
Grimm was entertaining but not vital for me for the first half of season one. Not quite a guilty pleasure, but definitely not the thing I’d drop everything and run home to watch, either. That changed midway through the season, however, as I grew attached to Nick, and became intrigued with all the stuff that’s hinted at behind Renard. I enjoyed it so much that I re-watched the entire season with a friend. Upon a second look, the humor and the gradual development of the characters really shone.
Honestly I disagree strongly with the author’s assessment of Giuntoli’s acting. I find his portrayal of Nick’s “white knight” character increasingly relatable and moving as the series goes on, and I love the on-screen chemistry between Giuntoli and Mitchell. I’m excited to see how the mythology grows and how Nick deals with the new challenges coming his way. I don’t have cable, but I absolutely can’t wait for the first episode to hit Hulu so I can get back to these characters that have captured my imagination.
So now they have a Magic Box and Scoobies. It’s a start.
And with Frain, maybe even a Big Bad! Lol
It’s definitely a bit of a “show in progress” and I’m not sure the premiere last night will have changed too many people’s minds. (Our take here: [wp.me])
So far the intro of Nick’s mom and her exposition heavy backstory is working to bring more of the mythology – which is great since a lot of the best eps in S1 teased a larger, more complicated story between the 7 Royal families.
More Renard, more Monroe and more Rosalee (the best thing about the latter half of S2) will help, but you’re right Alan that Giuntoli remains a bit…bland. He’s perfunctory, so ensuring that he has lots of charismatic support will only serve to improve the show.
watched all of last season, enjoyed most of it. looking forward to watching the premiere episode recorded yesterday.
I watched all last season and I’m glad it got renewed. It fulfills the lightweight-fun-fantasy place in my otherwise heavy diet of Boardwalk Empire, Mad Men, and the like. (I tried to go with “Once Upon A Time”, but after 7 episodes or so it was just moving too damn slowly. And the little boy in the lead was no prize in my mind – rather irritating, in fact).
I never really had a problem with the guy who plays the lead like you do/did. He’s not great, but he doesn’t irritate me and he’s not bad on the eyes. Not that you’d *love* “Grimm” with a different lead actor, but on a related note my all-time “hate the lead, love the show” was “Scrubs”. I could…not…stand Zach Braff’s character. But I enjoyed all the other players so much that I watched the show anyway.
Say what you will about DG, but I echo the sentiment that he (and his character) improved as the season progressed. And, he delivered what is (IMO) the standout quote from Season 1 (“I think it’s time we settle our differences…violently”). See, NBC, THIS is what happens when you realize a show’s potential and stick with it long enough to let it evolve: it becomes a well-rounded hit show! Too bad “Bent” didn’t get the same courtesy, but that’s another article.
HAHAHAHA…agreed, best line. Close second is anything Monroe says.
So how does the ship get from the North Atlantic to Portland in only a few days? Have I been confused all this time & Grimm is really set in Portland ME?
Aww, I love this show. You’re right, I suppose, Giuntoli could do better. When I think of who I have the most fondness of though, I automatically think of Monroe and Nick and Rosalee. Juliette has really grown on me throughout the season too; they’ve learned to use her better. I even enjoy Renard, as shadowy as his motives are.
But yeah, Monroe is my #1. He just brightens and enlivens any scene he’s in.
I think that this show is different in the good way from buffy ,angel etc’… not everything must be Drama or Sitcom and i think Monday’s are alot more fun to watch
I love this show
Is DG the poor man’s Wes Bentley is Wes Bentley still the poor man’s Wes Bentley? Anyway, I started watching Grimm on the suggestion of a friend and I enjoy… not love it or can’t miss it but just plain enjoy it. It has an interesting premise but it isn’t quite firing on all cylinders… yet! Hopefully it will step out of Supernaturals shadow or at least distinguish itself from the pack. I have to agree with most of the comments here that the acting isn’t stellar; the only exceptions being Bree Tuner and Silas Weir Mitchell. I also think they have to have more then the head morph gag for the monsters. I know that amps up the VFX budget but for a few stories it would add more to the show then just the same thing every episode. At the present state the show is in it won’t have more then two seasons. On the bright side, if this was on SyFy, it would of been cancelled already!
The show would be unwatchable on Tv, I caught it on the web. Who watches stuff on Tv anymore any how. Portland P.D. really? As ground zero for “Grimm” tales. Sooooo lame. They could have done so much more with this for real. Ogre’s don’t shift into human form, nor do dragons or spider women, or whatever else. How do people get paid writing this garbage. Do it right. Don’t base it all in Oregon, contradicts the grand mythology. Why hasn’t the “Grim” guy told his live in girl friend of 3 years,WTF why keep her in the dark and in danger at that baffles me to no end. How this made it to a second season stumps me. Let alone on TV with the commercials Jeez. I smell a fix.
Been considering giving up on this show again after being drawn back in a bit. My biggest problem is the weekly procedural aspect. If it stuck to mythology and a continuing story line it might be more interesting. And how the hell would every single case this guy gets, always be a monster?
There are a lot of great shows out there, and I think I’m going to have to drop this mediocre one from my queue.
I do see my suspension of disbelief breaking when every single case is about Wesens. If at least they were like the X-Files that paranormal cases ARE asign
This is all good, except I have one really big complaint; Is there some reason that Monroe decided NOT to tell Nick that Juliette and Renard were in love because of a SPELL cast by guess who? Monroe sure opened his mouth about everything else, but not the important thing.
I love this show even when I was skeptical at first and though the idea was so wasted and repetitive. The show, lets be honest, is kind of uncreative in its ideas. But, has two very good things: actors and writers. The actors are great, the chemistry works very good and you really feel close to them and want to se was gonna happen in their lives. I do see a Weakness; everything is done by a Wesen, its get tiring after a while. I think the only non-Wesen Monster of the Week until now was La Llorona (a ghost?). It will be like every case of the X-Files were aliens and every case of Buffy were vampires, this series worked because some times you really couldn’t guess what was the monster behind and sometimes you get surprised. In Grimm is like: “Hmm another Wesen”
Besides that the series is very good in my opinion, or even is a bigger merit because of that (the manage to do an interesting series out of a very unoriginal topic)