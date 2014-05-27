Review: NBC’s ‘The Night Shift’ brought down by its obnoxious doctor hero

Years ago at the Ledger, I did an occasional feature called “A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words” where, in lieu of writing a review of some terrible show or TV-movie, I would simply select a publicity still that in some way captured its terribleness, thus allowing me to devote my time to writing about something better.
With NBC's new hospital drama “The Night Shift” (it premieres tonight at 10), I was sorely tempted to revive that tradition because… well, look at that picture attached to this review. That is perhaps the single most terrible publicity photo I have ever seen for a television show. Worse than anything associated with “The Secret Diary of Desmond Pfeiffer,” worse than the “girls club” image that made its stars look like they were appearing on the cover of a pornographic VHS tape.
It's hilarious because most of the actors were not only clearly Photoshopped in separately (a not uncommon practice for shows with big ensemble casts), but in various action poses where they're all looking at different focal points, and where the photographer has clearly given the actors wildly different directions. There's poor Freddy Rodriguez from “Six Feet Under,” for instance, apparently auditioning to play Magneto in “X-Men: Apocalypse,” while Ken Leung from “Lost” has been told to act as if he's a cartoon character just woken from a dream, Brendan Fehr from “Roswell” is giving one of his co-stars a piggyback ride, and Daniella Alonso from “Revolution” is coming to save the day with paperwork.
But then there is the motorcycle, which is everything that “The Night Shift” unfortunately is about, and everything that makes you understand why NBC is burning this show off in the summer when it was ordered over a year ago. There is the show's leading man, Irish actor Eoin Macken as San Antonio trauma doc TC Callahan, looking as studly as he possibly can astride his hog in the middle of the ER waiting room, making it clear to everyone that he's a rebel who plays by his own rules and doesn't believe in such things as “following procedure” or “parking spaces” or “carbon monoxide emissions.” TC's gonna ride his bike where he damn well pleases, do whatever procedures he wants, all while listening to no one around him and making sure to take off his shirt whenever possible.
There is possibly a good show hidden at the core of “The Night Shift,” dealing with the overworked staff of a cash-strapped hospital that's the only trauma center in a wide radius, many of the doctors (including TC) veterans of combat in Iraq and Afghanistan who have brought back both their emotional scars and ability to be medically creative under pressure. There are isolated moments where we're watching, say, Leung's Topher swapping favors between doctors to get an uninsured patient treated, or Fehr's Drew learning the difference between being a combat medic and a doctor, where “The Night Shift” functions as a passable imitation of “ER.” And TV still has room for a show like that (even though “Grey's Anatomy” has itself become more “ER”-like in its later years).
The problem is that the bulk of the action and conflict are built around TC, who is a parody of a cliché of a stereotype, such an over-the-top renegade who gets away with his rule-breaking because he's the very best there is (and because he takes his shirt off so frequently that other characters comment on it) that he feels less like someone creators Gabe Sachs and Jeff Judah thought up than an artificial intelligence program built entirely on notes from network and studio executives. And Michael Ragosa, the penny-pinching hospital administrator played by Rodriguez, is such a stock villain – with a secret backstory that is designed to make him seem more sympathetic, but instead makes him come across as jealous and pathetic – that you will wish that he and TC get into some kind of mutually assured destruction scenario that would remove them both from the show for a good long while – possibly taking Jill Flint from “Royal Pains” as the bland night shift chief (and TC's ex-girlfriend) right along with them.
I have an extraordinarily high tolerance for the kind of show that “The Night Shift” wants to be. I suffered through a lot of dire, depressing middle/later seasons of “ER” just because I'm a sucker for hospital ensemble dramas. (And I was rewarded by the show getting onto firmer ground in the last year or two.) It would take very little to get me to watch a show like “The Night Shift,” especially on Tuesday nights in the slower summer months. But its hero is so obnoxiously awesome and self-righteous that I could only make it through half of the whopping eight episodes NBC sent out for review.
But if nothing else, it gave us that photo. The show's a dud, but that picture is something special.
I saw another photo for this show in US Weekly that was also hilariously bad. If the goal was for me to stop turning pages and gape in horror at what clearly looked like a parody, it worked! In this one, one of the doctors is ordering 2 drinks I think, and important paperwork still needs to be delivered!
They photo-shopped the latino out of Freddy Rodriguez in that picture!
I love that they used the same photo of paperwork lady. Good job, NBC.
Judging by that still I would have tuned in and expected something like SCRUBS.
Jeez, they didn’t even get the proportions right! Knowing how tiny Freddy Rodriguez is, that would make the woman next to him the size of Thumbelina. And the photoshopping is SO blatant. And everyone looks SO idiotic. There’s no way I would watch whatever show this photo was shilling, unless it was a parody.
“There is possibly a good show hidden at the core of “The Night Shift,” dealing with the overworked staff of a cash-strapped hospital that’s the only trauma center in a wide radius”
There is. It’s called “St. Elsewhere”.
Ever since I started seeing endless commercials for this on my NBC app a month ago, I’ve been calling this show “Handsome, Troubled Doctor: The Series.” I will not be watching it.
Reminds me a lot of House md
Put a clown nose on the guy on the bike and this could be an ad for a new season of “Childrens Hospital.”
Watched it for 4 minutes and could not take it anymore. Since when does an ER keep scrubs out in the open and I always look forward to seeing an intern juggling balls when I go to the ER. NBC please bring back Revolution.
Watched the first episode tonight this show is terrible. I work in the medical field and the whole episode was ridiculous! What an insult to hard working medical professionals. Please bring back Revolution!!
Lame and cliche. Crying about no health insurance, evil hospital administrators, closeted gay ex-military men. One and done with the P.O.S. show.
I really want to see Jill Flint on my TV again but not in this show.
It was overburdened by all the medical drama cliche’ in the last 25 years. There was nothing new and TC is too perfect a doctor.
I agree with another comment that St. Elsewhere did it much better in the 80s
So so bad. Gone in 60 seconds for sure. I would be surprised if it makes it past 4 episodes. But it is summer season so they may let it run out the episodes. But this is really bad.
The fact that this show made it on the air shows that some folks- not judging!- just love this kind of entertainment. The model-looking actors probably hate the dialogue they’re given, and the writers hate the script direction they must follow. Apparently there are executives at NBC who say “we’re running low on schlock. Order The Night Shift.” I suppose the pressure of needing original programming seven days a week is in part to blame for this show.
I randomly watched ten minutes of this tonight, and it would seem every person involved in this show hates the product they’re putting out. But it’s a paycheck for everyone, and good for them.
This is quite possibly the worst show on network TV with the possible exception of reality series (and I emphasize the word possible). The acting is so over the top, and the plots are so cliched. It felt like I was watching a not-very-good high school production. there is nothing on TV right now until the summer shows come on, which is why I have watched tow episodes. Leading guy’s acting is so over the top, but he is nice eye candy, so maybe I’ll watch with the sound off until the summer shows start.
This show needs to be renamed, but it’s an easy task. Just remove the F in the title! Soap opera writers would be embarrassed by the scripts and even Freddie Rodriguez looks like he can’t stand the forced and phoney dialogue. Not sure if euthanasia is legal where they film this but if not they need to change a law, this needs to be put out of our misery!
I like The Night Shift. I like the way it jumps and moves because I can’t easily anticipate where the script is going. I like that it’s in Texas… where healthcare is as scarce as common sense, and our vets are still fighting for the respect they deserve while overcoming recent war emotions. I wish it would stick around.
The day that I can auscultate “ST elevations” is the day I should just be given an honorary degree in medicine. As soon as that line came out of the doctors mouth after putting her stethescope to a man’s chest, I laughed and turned the channel.
-Telemetry Tech
I’m pretty sure she was looking at the EKG lead when she said that … in any case it might be predictable but there isn’t any other medical drana on tv currently that mixes action drama and science quite as well as this. will be staying tuned!
This is a hospital show and none are perfect, it has some technical errors but it is just a great show! I’ve been watching Greys Anatomy for years but would watch this over that. Its funny, action packed and an hour is like 30 min when it is on! I can’t wait for it to come back for another season and I will be telling everyone to watch and see for themselves.
WHaaaat? Are you kidding me? I would watch this new show, yes, but Greys Anatomy is way better than this show.
Today’s TV show creators think that all we (the general public) want to see is society-labeled hunks as the star, with lots of co-stars portraying predictable, old, drama-laden actors who make sorely bad decisions while they sleep with every available human in the linen closet of the hospital. Pitiful, at best, and regretfully unimaginative and insulting to us, (again, the general public). Would it be so terrible to assemble a cast of everyday, ordinary Joes and Jackies who have great work ethics, are not addicted to pain killers or some other drug, and who sometimes call in sick just to go on a field trip with their kid? Oh my gosh! Sounds a little too much like reality! Hey, how about a slightly overweight secretary who bicycles to work (A for effort), and an attractive (by magazine standards I guess) lead actor who actually has morals, does the right thing, and doesn’t insult their superiors, equals, the patients or the general pubic with their reprehensible behavior, all-the-while being excused because he/she is supposedly brilliant and they can’t do it without him?
No to sound condescending, but anyone can write that stuff. Viewers are weary of fantastical characters who are so flawed that they border on being mentally unstable, and ‘attractive’ co-stars whose side-stories are always sex, sin, sadness and/or just plain silly.
Get real, or ixnay the hospital dramas and go with something fresh, believable, and hey, even ethical! We sure could use some of that!