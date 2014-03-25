Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Mars Landing’

A review of tonight's “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I take the thing that looks like a meth lab and put it in the thing that looks like a pipe bomb…
Back when “New Girl” did its post-Super Bowl episode with Prince, I did one of my periodic rants about how happy couples don't ruin sitcoms and that Jess and Nick getting together weren't the root cause of the problems plaguing season 2. And I still feel that way, even after an episode where the two of them broke up because they realized they enjoyed being themselves as friends more than pretending to be other people so they could stay a couple. A whole lot of things went awry all at once this season – Schmidt turning evil, the adjustment period when Coach returned, Winston became completely crazy except when he wasn't, etc. – so that you can't point to any one thing as being the root cause. It's a weird show that's always precariously balancing on the head of a pin, and it takes very little to throw that balance out of whack.
That being said, there were some issues with the Jess/Nick 'ship, especially the ways in which she had become more sensible over the previous two seasons while he had become more of a deranged creature barely capable of functioning in adult society. It's not a coincidence that the best moments of their time together tended to involve Nick temporarily being a grown-up, whether throwing Jess the birthday surprise or telling her the story of how he passed the bar. And at a certain point this season, it felt like Liz Meriweather and company recognized that the things that make Nick funny were getting in the ways of him being half of a plausible and happy pairing with Jess, and they started looking for a way to hit the eject button. And if the creative team's heart isn't in a story, you don't want them continuing with that story just because you like the idea of a particular couple, or want to prove a philosophical point about romantic storylines on sitcoms.
And as eject buttons go, “Mars Landing” was excellent. I would have easily watched an entire episode that was just the gang being hungover from a particularly intense round of True American, as it's something the entire cast is really good at, but especially Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson. I don't know if the network would have let them get away with a plotless episode about the group babbling incoherently while groping for liquid courage, but I'd have enjoyed it. This approach worked, too, though, since it was Jess and Nick's weakened physical condition that ramped up the tension over building the weird German toy for Sadie's baby, and since the other subplots were also fueled by people being at much less than peak capacity. Schmidt struggling to define emoji for Cece, for instance, would still be funny with a sober Schmidt, but was extra-amusing because of his dire condition. Ditto Nick struggling to explain the importance of naming their first child Reginald VelJohnson Miller – a sober Nick might have been able to make the “Die Hard” argument – while pointing out that this is still a vast improvement over Ass Baby Miller.
And the Nick/Jess fight evolved nicely, from the gibberish and sobbing at the start to a more fully-realized debate, a brief moment of calm as they both feared pushing things too far, and then ugliness and insanity as Nick starts outlining his whole vision of the future as a long-haul space trucker. It was a story that put the full range of our leads on display, for both silliness and sadness, and the actual decision to break up didn't feel like a cheat so the show could return to an earlier status quo. And given that they're not only still roommates, but for the moment still occupying the same bedroom, I imagine things will not return to exactly how they were before “Cooler.”
That story was so strong, in fact, that I imagine the show could have gotten away with setting the bulk of the episode in their bedroom and giving the rest of the cast a light week. But both subplots were funny enough – I especially enjoyed a hoarse, hungover Coach ranting about how all the women he dates look just like him – that they worked as a nice accent to the drama happening with Jess and Nick. I wasn't expecting much from Cece's younger Australian boyfriend, but that's been a charming relationship so far, and putting Cece in a position to continually embarrass herself gives Hannah Simone a lot more to play than when Cece is the icy sex goddess.
There's been a marked uptick in quality since the calendar turned to 2014, and this was easily one of the best episodes of the season. I'd have liked to see the writers find a way to make Jess and Nick work – and perhaps they still intend to – but if it leads to better stories going forward, I'm okay with it.
What did everybody else think? And did the presence of Alexandra Daddario from “True Detective” as one of the new neighbors make you wonder if perhaps Crazy Winston might be the Yellow King?
I was a huge fan of the show mid s1 thru this season. Coach ruined the show and moving Schmidt out did. Why did they need another character one that is really annoying? The dynamic they had was fine and i don’t think Nick and Jess getting together killed it, it lost something by adding another body to the show.
Completely disagree. Bringing Coach back has given the show more to work with and has allowed the other actors to play off him in ways they wouldn’t necessarily play off each other. And I like the character a lot more than you, so there’s that.
As for temporarily moving Schmidt out…., yeah I can really defend that.
Oops sorry. I disagree – Coach has helped the show out a bit, albeit at the expense of a sane Winston. I like how they’ve made him less a black man who yells and more like Brad from HE.
Completely agree. Probably had the most laugh out loud moments of any episode this season. And the Jess-Nick breakup felt natural and not forced.
Always glad to see an episode have some True American. I’m still not a fan of Coach, think they had enough characters to begin rather than bring him back.
Nick and Jess breaking up is fine, and with Schmidt back in the apartment, it feels like we are almost back to normal. Looking forward to the last few episodes of the season.
kind of agree adding another regular character to the cast hurt more than helped. if they were someone different; not another one of the guys at the loft it might have worked better for me.
I disagree with your assessment of this episode. I feel like the break up wasn’t along time coming at all. They barely fought through out the season, but one of their complaints was that they fought all the time. Also the fact that this happened while they were terribly hung over just seams bad. It feels like they just contrived a reason to break up.
The episode was funny though. The True American stuff was hilarious, as was Winston/Coach/Schmidt.
Very sweet, touching and very very funny! One of the best episodes of the season and maybe the series.
The True American opener was brilliant.
As for Nick and Jess, the start of their argument seemed forced to me, but the resolution was well done. I really wish they’d bring back Sadie for more than the means by which their argument started! In her few appearances she has impressed me as a funny (Injured and Eggs, anyone?) and sadly underused supporting character. I’d love to see an episode where Jess’s godson spends a day in the loft, maybe even as a surrogate Reginald for Jess and Nick depending on how their relationship proceeds.
This show has lost its magic. I don’t know if it will ever get it back, either.
It has indeed…off to the scrap heap…
Nooo this was a terrible episode. How can you write that is was excellent? Pointless argument, pointless breakup, pointless show. How can you let us grow fond of nick and jess for 3 seasons and then break it off about something stupid like this. :s
Because the characters’ worth isn’t solely derived out of their romantic relationship with one another?
Their worth isn’t derived from consistent character logic or anything resembling human behavior, either, apparently.
Yeah, it’s not like they’ve been the same characters all season or behaved like human beings during the course of the show. Oh wait, they have? Well there goes those points.
I never wanted Nick and Jess to get together, I wanted them to fly in the face of expectation and keep them as friends only for the entirety of the show. That didn’t happen, but I think this episode proves it should’ve.
But…but…they love each other! And love is the best thing we do!! Damn you, Ted Mosby!
I don’t know. HIMYM jokes aside, I thought Nick and Jess were actually a decent couple; I didn’t see that breakup coming at all. I’m only okay with it because it was well executed, but I’m not convinced it was necessary.
I want them to have a child named Ass Baby Miller.
Drink up, Checkers, forget what you saw.
Alexandra Daddario…in anything and everything…FTW!
I actually feel like New Girl is better the more insane and deranged the characters are – Degenerate Nick, Crazy Winston, and Evil Schmidt all work for me. Reminds me of the late days of Happy Endings, where every character was a borderline maniac, including previously “straight” characters like Dave and Alex.
I’d say I’m not exactly jazzed about Nick / Jess breaking up, as episodes with Jess’s dating life as an A-plot aren’t the show’s best.
And the aftermath of Abby Day continues — not only is Schmidt now broke, but Nick and Jess are condemned to post-breakup co-habitation. In real life she would move out… it’ll be interesting to see what happens on the show since I doubt that’s a possibility.
The breakup felt very real to me, especially following the break in their fight where they both agreed to accept each other and not think too much about the future. In reality, that only goes so far, and if you’re looking for a co-parent and a co-signed on your mortgage, it’s not enough to be in love. I’m surprised people think the breakup wasn’t earned or came out of nowhere. Nick’s inability to be a grownup has been a constant source of tension between Nick and Jess even before they got together, and now that they’re getting more serious, they can no longer ignore it.
Could have done without the moving-in subplot, but “Drink up, Checkers” was amazing.
A nonsensical break up, even for a sitcom couple. All the things they claimed not to like about each other are the same qualities they had when they were falling for each other.
And over the past 3 seasons, both had been growing, and making themselves more like the other: Nick getting a little more mature, Jess getting a little more relaxed and less whimsical. If anything, they should have broken up for who they were now, not by claiming they didn’t like the original iteration of each other.
I think this show is always destined to be kind of terrible in the Fall and absolutely amazing in the Spring.
The part that really got to me was when, just before they broke up, Jess said “I love you”, Nick said “I love you more than I’ve loved anyone”, then Jess said “But what if that’s the only thing we have in common?” That really hit close to home! I also think ZD looked especially pretty last night.
The True American beginning was beyond spectacular. Any time they bring back True American, that’s enough for me in an episode. The rest of the episode wasn’t ESPECIALLY funny, but decently funny for New Girl. I thought they handled the break-up pretty well too. It seemed pretty realistic. I’m kind of turned off from will-they-won’t-they-will-they-won’t-they bullshit from Ted and Robin on HIMYM being handled TERRIBLY for a number of years now, but this might turn into one of those situations. I guess we’ll see how NG handles it and hope they do much better than HIMYM.
I have always thought there was something basically wrong with this show. Was it just poorly written or miscast or what? Then I read Ken Levine’s blog last week and he nailed it: I does not have jokes. A comedy show without jokes! Got it! Now when I watch I see that all the (mild) laughs are from the characters being weird: Look, Schmidts up a tree or Winston is jigsaw puzzle obsessed or look Jesse’s iPhone has bunny ears. A COMEDY SHOW WITH NO JOKES! I guess they think Zooey is so cute we will watch anyway. (OK that is kind of true…)