Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Prince’

A review of tonight’s “New Girl” – and thoughts on this season to date – coming up just as soon as I’m turned on by gas mileage on a Thursday…
This has been the first full season of “New Girl” where Nick and Jess have been a couple. This has also been a terribly uneven season of “New Girl” (though all the 2014 episodes have been much stronger than the ones from the fall).
That these two things happened at the same time has been a coincidence, not cause-and-effect.
Pretty much any time a TV series puts together a couple after a long period of sexual tension, fans and pop culture pundits start raising the specter of the “Moonlighting” Curse, which tells us that “Moonlighting” and every show like it gets ruined when the central couple hooks up. But that “curse” didn’t actually apply to “Moonlighting” – which had already chased away most of its audience for other reasons (frequent reruns due to production delays, storytelling decisions driven by the intense loathing between Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, etc.) well before David and Maddie got together for good – nor to most of its other alleged victims. There are too many examples of shows that did just fine creatively after hooking people up (“Cheers,” “NewsRadio”) for the idea to apply universally, too many examples of shows that crippled themselves trying to keep the central couple apart as long as possible (“Ed”). And most of the shows that did suffer at some point after the love connection were dealing with larger problems. (“The Office,” for instance, was still very funny with Jim and Pam as a dating couple, and then as husband and wife, but then the show just started to get old and familiar, and then a lot of bad decisions were made following Steve Carell’s exit.)
That’s been the case with “New Girl.” Certainly, the romantic tension in the loft as Nick and Jess realized they wanted to be more than just roommates was a huge part of the show’s creative surge late last season, when for a few months it was clearly the best comedy on television. That charge is gone now, and it would be easy to blame the show’s recent struggles on its absence.
But for the most part, Jess and Nick as a couple was not the problem back in the fall. There were times where the writers didn’t quite know what to do with them, or forced one or the other of them to a stereotypical extreme – Nick as a prematurely old crank with little understanding of how to function as an adult, or Jess as an emotional rollercoaster – but there were also some funny and/or romantic stories featuring them, and others where their couplehood is simply a fact of life in the middle of other kinds of stories.
The problems came from other corners, like the decision to turn Schmidt evil for a while, or to make Winston crazy, or to bring back Damon Wayans Jr. as Coach and have him move back into the loft. The first was just a bad idea that lasted too long, the second was funny but wildly recalibrated one of the main characters and his role in the show, and the third seemed better on paper (Wayans was one of the best parts of the “New Girl” pilot before he left to continue doing “Happy Endings”) than in practice (Coach ate up screen time from other characters, and wasn’t as fleshed-out as the people the writers had two-plus seasons to work with). “New Girl” is a very peculiar show that tries to juggle a lot of tones, that veers freely between cartoon logic and very human emotion, and that sometimes tells shaggy dog stories while at other times aims for a kind of Swiss watch precision with its plotting. It’s an incredibly delicate balance, and it takes very little to throw that balance out of whack. That Jess and Nick are dating is just one change of many, and at times it’s been one of the season’s stronger elements.
And the balance, thankfully, has been much better of late. Coach has become a richer, and thus funnier character, and his rivalry with Winston has given Lamorne Morris more to do than just play insane. Schmidt’s back to being insufferable without being an outright jerk. And last week’s episode and this post-Super Bowl installment have been the strongest of the season, almost entirely because of the way they dealt with Nick and Jess’s relationship.
Though “Prince” was built around the guest appearance by the eponymous rock star (a rare bit of acting/comedy for him, 17 years after he guested on an episode of “Muppets Tonight”), had cameos by supermodels, a giant party scene and a climactic musical number where Zooey Deschanel got to sing along with The Artist Currently Known As Prince (when the others wonder how Jess knew the words, Jess shrugs and suggests, “I think Prince is magic”), the whole thing was ultimately about the three most important words in any new relationship, a phrase Nick impulsively says to Jess, only to have Jess freeze up and offer him a finger gun salute instead of a reciprocal “I love you.”
It’s a nice role reversal for the two, since Jess is usually too quick to declare her emotions, and it sets up a lot of good comedy for Deschanel and Johnson to play for the rest of the episode, as each half freaks out over what was and wasn’t said. And it gives the magical Prince a big problem to solve, as well as ample opportunity to demonstrate his powers. (He can, for instance, order butterflies to land on his shoulder, and appear inside a locked room without warning.) Sitcom episodes designed to suck up to the visiting musician can be a dicey proposition, but “Prince” worked because the man is both a legend and an eccentric, and no story about him sounds too outlandish. (Prince even served Jess pancakes, as he once allegedly did to Charlie Murphy after humiliating him in a pickup basketball game.)
When “New Girl” can get its silly side and its emotional side clicking at the same time, it’s something special, and “Prince” qualified. It was funny and joyful (especially when the whole group got on stage with Prince) and strange and poignant, all in perfect proportion.
And it did a great job with the supporting cast, too, as Coach and Winston set aside their usual bickering to break out their old Fire & Ice routine from college, somehow right in their belief that the combination (aka “warm water”) can seduce anyone. After trying to break into the party to take his social life to a new level and leave his lame friends behind, Schmidt instead recognized that he’s happiest around them, and he got to enjoy a warm moment with Cece before she inevitably stuck around to seduce Prince. (Though after she demolished him in ping-pong, he looked offended enough to pass up the opportunity.)
There remains something combustible in “New Girl” that may keep it from ever going on a run of greatness any longer than the amazing half-season burst from last spring. But it always has the capability to dazzle, and the coupledom of its main characters clearly hasn’t taken that away.
Some other thoughts:
* Because the hope is to bring new viewers to the show from the post-Super Bowl showcase (even though it doesn’t tend to work out that way these days), the teaser did an excellent job of establishing the main characters, the biggest conflict on the show (the loftmates adjusting to Nick and Jess’s relationship) and the plot of this episode, all while setting an amusing record for number of times the word “panties” was recited in a single scene. And while the show always has fun with the way Schmidt pronounces words with t’s in them, it was nice to have Coach and Winston have their own pronunciations for this. And the payoff – “That’s not my underwear” – was perfect.
* I find the show’s mini-flashbacks to be hit-or-miss, but I got a kick out of both Nick and Winston paying tribute to Prince in high school, and Winston making his date spit out her soup with a loud and abrupt “I love you!”
* I’m assuming all the talk of Winston’s car’s fuel economy was product integration, as it’s the same brand as the one where Jess played car show model last season. In both cases, I found that the jokes in the scene were enough to not worry about the shamelessness of the promotion (especially since this is how bills have to be paid in the age of the DVR), but I suspect there will be some grumbling again.
What did everybody else think? Or was the Super Bowl blowout so dire that you stopped watching, and thus missed that the episode was starting 7 minutes earlier than scheduled?
I did miss the first 7 minutes! Way to go FOX, couldn’t you have let Richard Sherman incoherently ramble for another 10 minutes and start on time?
Sherman’s rant was a lot of things but incoherent wasn’t one of them.
The early start was an fu to fans with dvrs. I’d cancelled the Super Bowl recordings when the game ended and watched Sherlock.
Only men say ‘panties’. I love Prince but find it a little odd that this is the show he chose to appear on, he was great nonetheless.
I had to watch the freak out by Jess and Nick a couple times, it was so funny.
And I loved the montage set to When You Were Mine. It made me miss my Cyndi Lauper tape. Didn’t know Prince wrote and sang it until tonight. Man that guy can write songs.
I liked this episode a lot. It really was one of the best examples of a celebrity appearance on a sitcom — the scenes with Prince parodied his image, but he was also genuinely funny. (He also looked surprisingly natural for a rock sex symbol turned middle-aged.)
I didn’t mind the stuff between Jess and Nick, but I wish the writers could find a way to make two odd people in a relationship amusing without adding unneeded drama to the relationship itself.
As for Coach and Winston, is there any other recent example of a sitcom (not mainly intended for a black audience) in which two African-American men frequently relate together in a funny way? I can’t think of one.
“Brooklyn 99” has Andre Braugher and Terry Crews as a frequent comedic pair. Apart from that, I can’t think of one.
I thought it was a great episode and Prince was excellent. I think they did a fantastic job of incorporating Prince into the episode. And he as well as the rest of the cast hit it out of the park. I only wish Prince would have given us a guitar solo, next time I guess.
Though the Fire & Ice bits were funny, I didn’t like this episode at all.
Why does Jess get her very own ‘magical negro’ to coach her love life?
Its a tired trope, to be sure and completely lacking gavitas here.
I disagree. That was the farthest thing from what I saw.
To me it was more about Prince’s fame and his magical powers and abilities. It wasn’t about the color of his skin.
I think that says more about what you bring to the viewing experience than what was intended. I’m just as much a fan of parsing out subtleties of race and class as the next semiotics-enabled student of the 1980s/1990s but total disagreement about this.
I enjoyed this episode a lot. It was shiny in all respects — it seemed like the writing was tight and at the same time fluid. And everyone was lit so beautifully I rewound it to see all the pretty people (the cast, not those freakish models).
I loved how they pulled in the whole dancing with Prince thing. I have only been to one Prince concert but I found out later, after being so bowled over about it, that Prince always does that, brings people up to dance at his shows. It was a really great touch, to bring his real-life practices into the show like that.
And also the fact that he is often a muse (of many kinds I suspect) to women in his life. That was a bit close to reality but was nicely handled here.
But really, to me this show is about how good Deschanel and Johnson are together — and the tightness of the ensemble around them. I just saw Johnson in Drinking Buddies and was similarly wowed. This guy is a talent.
I don’t think Deschanel, in a weird way, has as much to do in her role as I think she’s capable of doing. It’s very similar to the Kat Dennings problem of 2 Broke Girls. No one really seems to know what to do with these women, to truly harness how talented and interesting they are. New Girl gets Jess better than it did at the start, but to me, the biggest question mark / problem of the show is always going to be Jess.
I’ve seen glimpses of Deschanel used well, from Mumford to Almost Famous to Elf. But nothing fully realized. Maybe that is asking too much of a sitcom — and this show doesn’t suck most of the time — but I guess I’d just like a bit more.
If Prince is really like this in real life, then the magical negro moniker fits nicely. I agree that the race bits are mostly incidental, but it seems that they underutilized Prince’s magical powers here. Jess being afraid to say the ‘three words’ was the being struggle they could come up with for Jess?
I agree with ZZK. Sepinwall’s use of the word ‘uneven’ to describe this season was, IMO, an understatement; it has been, for the most part, terrible – and this episode once again sunk to that level. I feel sorry for the talented cast – which seems to be struggling – dog-paddling, so to speak – to keep their collective heads above the muck that is much of this season’s writing.
I didn’t find it ‘shiny’ in any respect; on the contrary, the trope of devising a ridiculous plot point to shoehorn a celebrity into the lives of our ‘ordinary’ protagonists, then having that celebrity come to the aid/solve a problem for them – has already been successfully deconstructed and parodied by Gervais and Merchant in ‘Extras’ – so to see it regurgitated here – with the added subtext of magical negro – was simply awful.
Honestly, I can’t remember a TV series that has had such a precipitous plummet in quality from one season to the next.
Seriously, where on earth are you two extrapolating this “magical negro” theory?!? I understand the concept but I really don’t think it applies to this stunt-casting by Prince.
I thought Prince did an incredible job, brought nuance to what could’ve just been a quickie appearance. He was funny, sweet, and had a bit of darkness — and played with the idea of his celebrity and some of the legend around his persona.
I thought his appearance was also totally in keeping with the whole vibe of the night of the Super Bowl. If there’s a more celebrity-stuffed event I don’t know what rivals it, even the what are now tedious awards shows. So having a superstar of music appear and have a pretty significant, well-drawn role, well I was very happy with it.
If you want to talk about tropes of yuck, we could parse Dads or any Charlie Sheen TV show. Or even some of the soaps / dramas that are on lately.
But this, to me, is a very fluffy, sweet show. It just isn’t in the DNA of this show to be using tropes and monikers like you all are projecting.
The whole Winston problem, which has been painful and has improved drastically — now THAT is a big problem, and there could be conjecture about that, obviously.
But this, with Prince? Nah. Don’t buy it.
Erika
“It just isn’t in the DNA of this show to be using tropes and monikers like you all are projecting.”
The trope is there – in the show – plain as day. Whether or not the writers were aware that they invoked this trope is irrelevant to the fact of it’s invocation. One only needs a minority character with deep spiritual wisdom (and/or actual supernatural powers) who fulfills a mentoring role to a white character. This couldn’t be more obvious.
Anyway, glad you enjoyed it. I thought it was insufferable.
Unwatchable episode
Extremely watchable episode. Did you have a power outage or forget to pay your cable bill?
I was only watching for Prince and he did not disappoint.
FYI – The ping pong game was also reference to how great Prince is supposed to be at the game. Jimmy Fallon tells a funny story of how Prince challenged him to a game, beat him and mysteriously disappeared.
Why would you start it early? I set my recording to go like 2 hours late to encompass Brooklyn Nine-Nine plus any overage from the game. I never fathomed that they’d start the show before the scheduled time.
Did FOX and NBC merge?
First of all, thanks for the heads up on Twitter on the start time, Alan. I set my DVR from 10:30-12 just to make sure I’d get all of this and B99, and never expected it to start early.
Overall, I agree that the first half of this season was weak and it’s been really strong lately, but I thought this was one of the worst of the season. A few really funny moments, but even the worst episodes have had that. Maybe it’s a case of mileage varying depending on feelings about Prince? I just didn’t think any of the stuff with him was funny.
I totally agree with you Steve. I’m kind of shocked so many people seem to have liked it.
And I like Prince okay, but his whole storyline was just incredibly weird and off-putting. I didn’t think it worked at all.
B99 was much better, IMO.
Fine with prince just did not find the parts with him funny; thought the show slowed whenever he appeared, except for his last scene with Cecelia.
Really enjoyable episode. Loved the Nick and Jess freakout at meeting Prince. The highlights of last night’s tv viewing were this and the 24 teasers.
I really wish I could regain my enthusiasm for this show because last season was really terrific, but I am hating the current season. I’m not sure if it’s because I’m completely bored by anything having to do with Jess and Nick’s relationship – which has become such a big part of the show – but I just haven’t found this season to be funny or entertaining. I spent most of the episode wishing it would end so I could watch Brooklyn Nine Nine. I continue to watch because I like the cast and keep hoping it will get better, but I’m not sure how much longer I’ll hang in there.
That pretty much sums up how I’ve been feeling about New Girl this season.
i’m not a huge Prince music listener, does the song he sang always sound like that (with the autotunish/synthesized voice changer effect)?
Was the pancakes offer a reference to that Charlie Murphy sketch on Chapelle’s Show where they play basketball with Prince and then he serves them pancakes? Or were both the Chapelle’s Show sketch and this New Girl episode a reference to a real-life known quirk of Prince’s?
The latter. He even has a song about breakfast, and pancakes are made in the video.
I believe it’s pronounced “product intergortion.”
I really liked this episode, as well as this season. My only critique is picking the I can’t say “I love you” thing, as the problem. It seemed cliched, and I wouldn’t describe it as a big problem for anyone to solve. Yet, there was more than enough humor (like the panties bit and fire and ice) to keep me plenty entertained, until Prince Yodas Jess, ending that musical number. Geez, Prince was more than impressive.
The Nick-Jess relationship scenes are always super boring for me. It wasn’t any different in this episode. I think the problem with the fall run has to do with this relationship.
I liked the scenes featuring the rest of the cast – Schmidt, Cece, Winston and coach. The show will get better when the show becomes a lot more than just Jess and Nick. I like Zoey Deschanel but Jess’ improbable romance with Nick makes her boring.
Hated this.
It was tonally off from a normal New Girl episode, the barely-there plot serving only for a transparent Super Bowl ratings push. Prince sleepwalked through the whole thing. His massive ego swallowed everything in its path.
I get what they tried to do, but it failed for me on every level.
Although it was lovely to have Prince in the show, that part of the show felt a little like a beverly hills episode where there’s a special guest musician.
Why did you keep putting Prince’s name in quotations? That’s his government name.