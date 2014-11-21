Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘Lean In’

A review of last night's “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as there are no cookies…
What a maddening episode of “Parenthood” was “Lean In,” full of Bravermans behaving badly (and, on occasion, the Braverman-adjacent doing the same), and the show only sometimes seeming to be aware that this is what was happening.
This week's worst offenders: Kristina and Adam, who are spectacularly out of line for the majority of the episode. It's not just that Kristina has completely failed her role as headmistress and protector of the other kids at Chambers by choosing to be Max's mother first and foremost, but that she and Adam are doing such a lousy job of being Max's parents. There is trying to make the world bend a little to accommodate a kid with special needs, and then there is enabling your son's ongoing harassment of other kids in his class, getting angry when other people object to it as such, and even assuring Max that he was not harassing Dylan, even though he really, really was. When Dylan's mom says that they only see things through the lens of Max, it is perhaps the truest thing anyone has said in the history of this show. Yet this entire fiasco – including Kristina being rightly called out in front of all the other Chambers parents – goes away after one apology from Max, even if it's incredibly eloquent and self-aware for him. At least Kristina and Adam finally recognize how wrong they were, but they were way too self-righteously incorrect for way too long.
Bravermans behaving badly, albeit in an understandable way: Zeek and Camille combine to put Drew in an awful position. Drew makes the right decision, and is rewarded for that by Zeek giving him an epic “You let me down” speech. We get where Zeek is coming from – he's scared about his health, wants to give Camille this trip before it's too late, and doesn't want to anyone telling him what he can and can't do(*) – even as he's treating his grandson horribly for the sin of trying to protect him. The Zeek/Camille scene that followed was terrific and poignant – a reminder of what Craig T. Nelson and Bonnie Bedelia can do on those occasions when the show lets them loose – even as it was setting us up for that brutal closing scene. Zeek may or may not die before the end of the series, but it sure doesn't look like he's making it back to that French B&B, does it?
(*) The show is very consistent in showing where the Braverman entitlement comes from, and it's not from Camille. (Semi-related: anytime we get a Julia scene with either of her parents, I'm somehow surprised all over again to remember that she's their kid. Maybe it's her height – which would be less of an issue if Maura Tierney had stayed in the role of Sarah – or just the way she carries herself, but the only thing she seems to have in common with the rest of the family is the sense of pushy entitlement.
The Joel/Julia/Chris mess was impressive in how it had each party being inappropriate at different times: Joel with the romantic lunch date, Chris with a reasonable request in a completely unreasonable location and manner, and Julia with virtually everything. (I appreciate that the show remembered the existence of Ed, even though Julia and Joel and the show have all agreed that Joel's sin of walking away was obviously the greater one.) We've spent two years building to this reconciliation, and it happens in the most abrupt and underwhelming manner possible. Yes, Julia's wavering in every scene of the episode, and there's a sense that she really wants to let herself forgive Joel, but the scene ultimately plays out as true love's kiss finally bringing her to her senses, and I wondered why we needed to spend so much time getting to this moment. If the show had ended with them split up and co-parenting the kids, that could have been an interesting direction (just as it would have been had the show had the sense to do it with Crosby and Jasmine years ago). And if the show had turned their reconciliation into this huge moment, I might have rolled my eyes even as I was understanding the need for it all. What we got just didn't seem worth the bother.
It's a mark of how weird and uncomfortable so much of the episode was that it was a relief to keep returning to the Sarah/Hank/Mark storyline, given how many different iterations of Sarah and Mark – and how many different Sarah love triangles – “Parenthood” has given us over the years. Here, there was never a suggestion they might get back together – even Hank understood that – and their reunion was treated as a chance for Sarah to consider the road not taken, before deciding that the path she was on was the right one. Good stuff all around from Graham, Romano and Ritter, and a welcome alternative to the myopia and arguments happening in so many other parts of the show.
What did everybody else think? Did you miss Amber, Crosby, Jasmine and all the younger kids, or were there enough Bravermans on deck this week for your liking? Should the Chambers Academy parents be launching an investigation into their headmistress? Are you glad Julia and Joel are finally back together, or were you #TeamChris? And how are you feeling about Zeek's chances of surviving through the finale?
I was worried last week when they teased Mark’s return, and ended up so pleased with how he was used for Sarah to close out her story there. Good stuff there.
I am quite *over* Adam and Kristina. Not only are they inappropriate for Chambers and the other students, I think they help Max less than Hank does. We need more Hank/Max — and less Hank/Ruby/Sandy.
Did not miss Crosby/Jasmine story this week, or Amber – but, boy, Drew probably missed her terribly! What an awful thing his grandparents did to him.
And wow, had no idea we would have to wait 6 weeks for Zeek’s outcome :(
Ugh. I felt the complete opposite re: Mr. Cyr’s presence in the show. Not pleased at all. It seemed like the whole point of this storyline was Mr. Cyr and Sarah smiling at each other wistfully? goofily? It also seemed much more ambiguous whether or not Sarah and Mr. Cyr were indeed done with each other, as the conversation on the bench was pretty intense for two people who are, what, walking away from each other forever? What a waste of Ritter’s talents and our time with what remains of the show. Blargh.
I know it isn’t related at all but with all of the recent news of Bill Cosby and the current Rolling Stone feature on assaults on campus, specifically UVA, the Max stuff really upset me. This is aggressive, stalker, physical, unpleasant behavior by a boy who is only moderately controllable. Maybe Max is too good of an actor but the whole profiling of violent kids, this type of behavior seems way too reminiscent….
Adam and Kristina are hamstrung by the bizarre choices to have them defend this type of behavior. Yes, when they had their heart-to-hearts with Max and explained things, that was AMAZING. But the stuff that led up to that — and their inability to take responsibility for the awfulness of Max’s behavior: NOT GOOD.
It’s probably casting but Ruby is like nails on a chalkboard. She isn’t given any favors by being loaded down in a thankless role of Difficult Teen. But really please oh please make it go away. Looking back at this show will any of us think about or care about Ruby?!? No. All I want is to spend my time with Bravermans.
The January premiere date is VERY rough. Not happy about that. I understand networks do these split seasons all the time now but as a fan I’ve gotta say it really sucks doody — especially seeing as it’s a health scare of Zeek (who is doing such a great job).
Erika
Herzog I agree with you completely. It’s a very fascinating insight into how behavior like Max’s can be tolerated for so long. Some truly heinous shit here, and maybe it’s giving the writers too much credit that this is exactly the point they’re trying to make.
Katims lost the plot. He’s lost it. None of this can be rationalized.
All I could think throughout this episode was how many of these Bravermans and spouses truly were some of the most self-indulgent and unlikeable people you could meet. Really, I felt like shutting it off as to how stupid they are finishing up this series, which is sad. For seemingly intelligent people their total self-awareness is about a grand zero. The smugness is becoming too much, I soon questioned why I was even bothering, when I thought I would be caring so much more. Yes, some nice moments but losing other characters each episode this year really points out the flaws and the show’s weak points. Glad I wasn’t the only one who felt that way.
I used to love Parenthood but the love has died. Last night’s episode left me feeling angry and frustrated. I’m not happy with any of the story lines right now. The past couple of seasons have really been downhill for me. The biggest letdown for me is how things turned out between Sarah and Mark but right now, everything feels like a giant mess.
I have been annoyed with Zeek for some time now so don’t feel much sympathy for this character at the end of his life. Overbearing, selfish, unaware, just a plain old a..hole. I too am ready to ignore the last few episodes.
Alan, your Tweet didn’t have a link, but I didn’t need one, I knew that you thought this episode was garbage and so did I. It’s sad when writers run out of gas, but this is what is going on; just limping to finish it out…I can’t stand ‘the school’ and ‘the headmistress’, just completely devoid of anything realistic; and when Nate (I can’t call him Adam) strides in and starts on the judgmental parent talk I wanted to throw up. I ran a school for 12 years and know that the writers could have done better on this than they did. I’ll DVR the last episodes and maybe watch them over the winter when we get snowed in….but really this show is over for me.
Adam’s & Kristina’s totally inappropriate behavior throughout only reinforces earlier critiques that Chambers was founded not as “school” but as refuge for Max. Loving gesture, but badly sour note in pleasant series.
“The Joel/Julia/Chris mess was impressive in how it had each party being inappropriate at different times: Joel with the romantic lunch date, Chris with a reasonable request in a completely unreasonable location and manner, and Julia with virtually everything.”
Alan, I thought for sure this would be the point at which you finally cut Julia’s writers some genuine, non-caustic-parenthetical slack. What precisely was inappropriate with “virtually everything” she did in this episode? Or is Joel the only one who is allowed to let his emotions influence his behavior?
I’m with you on pretty much everything else happening on this show, for the record, but you seem to have true vitriol for Julia, (+ a blind eye towards Joel) that has been interesting to watch unfold, esp since you’re historically not inclined to unfair criticism of female characters that I’ve seen. I want to see a real argument for why her behavior from day one was so much more horrible than his. Please.
Alan’s asterisk’d comment above about Julia, to me, was more egregious. Totally disagree. And to bring up Tierney — low blow! I mean, give it up already. We are how many seasons in? I mean, really…..
Looking back at the show, neither Erika Christensen nor Lauren Graham have been serviced all that well in terms of plot and character development.
Personally, I have loved the scenes with Julia and Camille. There’s something really lovely about their relationship, and Parenthood has let that develop from the point of Julia thinking Camille was a pushover / chump to what feels like a wonderfully modulated relationship of mutual respect and love.
How do Joel and Julia really go forward when he will now have to accept she did have a real affair all this time? I just don’t see it. It’s one thing to say she was justified by Joel’s behavior, but that doesn’t make it in any way a realistic he can really put this behind them if he couldn’t deal with her flirtation with Ed. Some history you can’t just erase or write over, unfortunately, from the male ego he represents.
P.S. And which I have been guilty of myself in the past.
I don’t think you can characterize Julia’s relationship with Chris as an affair, but I take your point that the main problem with Julia and Joel’s separation has been the incredibly inconsistent writing. There’s no internal logic or faithfulness to the characters the writing team had built in the previous seasons. But, I guess we’re just supposed to forget and move to Zeke dying and Amber having a baby.
Thank you so much for this, In Defense. Alan’s blind spot of disdain for Julia is all the more remarkable for how unlike him it seems, compared with the way he reviews other shows or talks about them on the podcast.
I did agree with Alan on one thing, which is saying something when it comes to this show: “If the show had ended with them split up and co-parenting the kids, that could have been an interesting direction (just as it would have been had the show had the sense to do it with Crosby and Jasmine years ago).” I have always agreed about Crosby and Jasmine; and in this case I was on #TeamChris (although I’m tempted to say the writers threw him under the bus this episode, but that would be hypocritical).[
I wonder if Hollywoodaholic is from an older generation, or maybe from a very conservative area? This idea (expressed also on an earlier episode thread) that Julia’s relationship with Chris is “adultery” or “an affair” seems absurdly, even comically, out of step with the 21st century America I live in.
I’d consider it adultery, SlackerINC, and I’m in the current generation. What she planted on Chris was not a platonic peck on the lips. Something was breached.
I’m guessing then that you are from a religious/cultural background that is unusually conservative for the modern West. Because we’re not even in the same ballpark when it comes to how we are disputing this. I’m not claiming she and Chris only had a platonic relationship! They clearly had been sleeping together (that is, having sexual intercourse) based on what we were previously shown.
But I think it is pretty obvious that it didn’t even dawn on the writers that any viewer would take this as “an affair”. For most people from the kinds of places these writers come from and write about (highly educated, liberal coastal regions), once spouses are legally separated, they are free to date (or to have sex with) whomever they want.
What some do frown on is introducing them to the kids “too soon” (whatever that means), and we saw that dynamic play out in the show. But that Julia having sex with Chris when the kids are at Joel’s would be seen as “an affair” or “adultery”, I feel certain never even crossed the writers’ minds.
Nor did it cross mine until reading these comments: my ex-wife and I apparently both had “affairs” since we moved in with our new paramours before we got legally divorced (and in my wife’s case, she had a baby with her new boyfriend while she and I were still technically married–big whoop).
Bravermans appearing in this episode: 9/18
Just because I was curious…
Bravermans by episode, out of 18 possible:
17
16
10
15
16
11
8
10
9
Fascinating that they’ve accelerated the departures. Gotta think they are going to move those numbers back up soon (the last two episodes ought, I’d think, mirror the first couple or hopefully go up to 18).
Who was gone those first two episodes?
I actually felt this was the best job the show has done in terms of addressing the atrocious job Kristina has done with the Max and Dylan situation. They had her astutely called out in front of the other parents and then forced to apologize hat in hand. They also restrained themselves from completely vilifying Dylan s parents at the end which would’ve undercut any shaming of the Bravermans. I took Max’s apology as something Adam and Kristina eventually got through to him so they probably did realize how out of line they’d been. It’s still been a mess of a storyline but I felt like this was the show at least acknowledging they are aware how it has come across
Completely agreed, though it’s so hard to believe Christina when she apologizes. While the Bravermans are almost all obnoxiously entitled, Christina takes it to a new level – she’s so angry at the rest of the world because they just can’t understand that her son has Asperger’s, and no one will give him a chance. Her inability to see beyond herself and her family has gotten more and more absurd since the wrap-up of her mayoral storyline.
I thought it was done really well too, and frankly I think the people who really dis on it are too used to being spoonfed TV characters who are consistently right and appropriate about everything, or who are the villains, one or the other. The real world is more grey, and I appreciate that about this show.
We diss on Kristina and Adam because we want to believe they have the capacity for growth and they undermine it everytime when they fly off the handle whenever Max loses his temper
And I felt Dylan’s parents WERE vilified, the undeserved outrage from the Braverman parents was only outdone by Dylan’s parents inability to let them complete a sentence without interruption. They didn’t even allow for ‘context matters’ backpedaling, they completely stepped into the Braverman couple’s personal space.
Ever go on a road trip and the driver wants to stop at some roadside historical marker? You’d rather keep going, but you don’t have a choice and stop and waste an hour staring at something you don’t give a darn about?
That’s what the Mr. Cyr episodes do to me every time.
Joel and Julia, too, for that matter.
I hated this episode BUT I will say that just because they all acted spoiled and entitled, that doesn’t make it unbelievable. Just frustrating to watch. In fact, in some ways the horrible actions by Adam and Kristina are probably more likely to be how parents in that situation would react. Even though it’s 100% wrong.
ERNIETOMAI… I agree almost 100% with that. As someone who doesn’t watch too many TV shows, I can never really find myself “hating” any particular episode, but there’s always the possibility of being frustrated with it or just not as excited about it.
For me, and for this particular episode, it was the frustration. All of the constant yelling back and forth, the talking over people, etc… You’re right, I don’t think any of what Adam and Kristina were doing/saying was unbelievable, but it sure was frustrating.
I have never been a parent, so I can only imagine that as one, you always put your child first. That said, K is supposed to be running a school and she obviously can’t handle it all when Max is directly involved. I’d imagine that’s normal if this type of thing were to occur, but it certainly was out of line how she acted towards Dillon’s parents (even if they themselves are far less than perfect).
Right! As I said just above, that’s the realism of this show, which throws a lot of people for a loop.
The characters aren’t unrealistic, but the situation is. Kristina, as written, would never have been a viable candidate for mayor (cue her saying in that flat voice “Yeah, ummmm, I’m really really passionate about our kids.” Mr. Katins, however much you love the word “passion” it doesn’t win votes or clients in the real world) and IF she’d managed to get a charter and put together the funding for Chambers Academy, she never would have been given the position of headmaster in place of an education professional with experience in Special Ed.
A more realistic storyline would have her on the board, where she is supposed to fundraise, but constantly interfering with the operations of the school on Max’s behalf.
No one seems to have commented on Chris’s hair, unshaven look and attire. Would the head of a lawyer firm really dress this way? I have never taken him seriously as a love interest for Julia exactly because of this, and I think that is pure laziness on the part of the writers. It made it too obvious in which direction Julia was going to eventually go, which takes all the drama and interest out of that particular storyline. And I agree with everything else people are saying.
A man that cannot wear a tie is barely a man at all.
It is Berkeley. And Braverman world. What gets me is that they have all this play time at work.
I can’t see him without wanting to run a comb through his hair.
Whether you like it or not, many successful businessmen/lawyers in the West Coast don’t wear ties. I find it refreshing.
I hadn’t mentioned the lack of tie. It’s his hair, beard, slovenly look. I would never hire him as my attorney. And I live on the West Coast where no one wears a tie. I wouldn’t even go out with him.
I wasn’t as negative on the episode. The fact that the show itself directly used the story to address the criticism that the school was created just for Max was satisfying enough for me. And I was ok with things with Joel and Julia … I’m not a big fan of them ending up apart, even if that’s the gritty realism people want.
Actually, I had the biggest problem with the storyline that Alan found the most “relief” from. Having Jason Ritter back only underscored the complete lack of chemistry between Hank and Sarah. Complete lack. The show has still not done a good job showing why they want to be together and it’s still unclear why she wants to be with him.
Really? I think Hank is exactly what Sarah needs: an adult who prevents her from running to another person the instant the opportunity presents itself. And Hank is coming to grips with himself at the exact moment he needs to keep Sarah so close to him. They’re a perfect example of a man and woman making each other better because of their commitment together. It’s more than simple “chemistry” (which is really just a relative term anyway; I doubt everyone would look at me with my spouse or you with yours and automatically think, “Now they have great chemistry and that’s why they’re together!”).
Really? I think Hank is exactly what Sarah needs: an adult who prevents her from running to another person the instant the opportunity presents itself. And Hank is coming to grips with himself at the exact moment he needs to keep Sarah so close to him. They’re a perfect example of a man and woman making each other better because of their commitment together. It’s more than simple “chemistry” (which is really just a relative term anyway; I doubt everyone would look at me with my spouse or you with yours and automatically think, “Now they have great chemistry and that’s why they’re together!”).
I’m with you, D.W. I have enjoyed this storyline, but I think they have taken it to a resolution now and they will focus on the “core” Bravermans as people have been crying out for.
Well yeah… I mean the chemistry petered out when Sarah realized he was on the spectrum but I dunno, feels like he’s still the right fit for her.
It’s sad that, for me at least, every single bit of “FINALLY, someone standing up and pointing out what a disaster Kristina is trying to run a school, and how horrifyingly inept she and Adam are in that department!” was negated by Dylan running, crying to Kristina, going on and on about how much she wanted to stay at the school.
Sure, a girl who is being openly harassed by a kid who quite literally doesn’t understand boundaries would just be DYING to stay there, I’m sure.
Why is Kristina the headmaster anyway? What happened to the teacher dude Julia slept with? Wasn’t he supposed to head Chambers?
BEANSTER: I have been asking the same thing! Where did Mr. Knight go? Has this even been resolved?
not sure what you mean about Julia’s height? Is she too short or tall? Bonnie Bedelia is 5’4″ and Nelson is 6’4″? Maura T is listed shorter than Erika C.???
My point is that three of the four siblings are very tall, especially by TV actor standards, so Julia doesn’t look quite like her siblings in addition to whatever other differences they had. Tierney at least would have created a tall men/short women paradigm, which would have felt more balanced. (And also would have explained how Sarah could have a child Mae Whitman’s size.) On the whole, Lauren Graham is great and I have no problem with how things worked out with the switch (especially since it forced Katims to push the show in a less dark initial direction), but in terms of casting genetics, the Bravermans can be an odd bunch.
This week’s updated Parenthood Death Odds
Zeek 1/25
Field 45/1
Thought this was an excellent example of what PARENTHOOD does best. Parents acting like actual people, making mistakes, realizing their mistakes, trying to make the world better for their children and each other, no matter how corrupt their actions may seem. (If I was Adam and I walked in on my wife being verbally assaulted by another couple, my first reaction would be to come to her defense and get on the offensive as well, like it or not.) Also how each character and plot is mirrored by another’s, i.e., Chris/Max “pushing” their potential romantic partners to the point of harassment, Hank/Max realizing how their “disease” impacts other people and how to act accordingly, Joel/Zeek realizing that time is fleeting, Sarah/Julia coming to grips with what their lives were like in the past versus how they are in the present, etc. All in all, a HUGE bounce back from last week’s place holder episode.
Glad I’m not the only one who really liked it!
Mr. Cyr has been a giant zero for me the whole way through, I didn’t think we needed to see him again. Jason Ritter and Lauren Graham simply lack romantic chemistry, no matter how talented they might otherwise be.
I agree with the general consensus re: Braverman entitlement/atrocious behavior, etc. but here’s a question:
Are we sure Joel and Julia reconciled? Hooking up is not unheard of between exes. And did Joel sign the divorce papers or not? To me, this was all a bit nebulous.
That last scene was a powerhouse, but I’m pretty sure we can all guess how the final four episodes will play out.
That was a weird fakeout as he did seem like he was signing.
Also, why does everyone always react to this show as if everyone should be on their best behavior all the time? Is that what you want? An inaccurate documentation of what life is really like? Name me a series in which everyone is an angel and there are no uncomfortable, true-to-life moments and everything is happiness and rainbows that passes as “drama”? Also, name me a family on the face of this planet that is NOT filled with self-indulgent, self-involved, selfish people. If you think you’re a part of one, that’s probably because you don’t realize just how self-indulgent, self-involved and selfish YOU really are.
::standing ovation::
That is a really, really good point. I think the reason people hold the Bravermans to a higher standard than they do real people, is due to the idealized world they inhabit. Compared to our world, theirs is seemingly perfect; so I guess people tend to want the characters’ behavior to seem perfect next to a real person’s?
I’m not saying I agree with those people, just trying to analyze why they react to the characters the way they do.
I’m torn on the Julia storyline because I saw her going to Joel’s apartment as a makeshift test on her part of whether or not he will fight for her, and Joel almost fails. Now, it proves that Joel will fight, but how juvenile is a test at this fractured point in their relationship? It wasn’t quite the “true love’s kiss” scenario that Alan complains about, but it definitely shows the imperfect nature of their reconciliation. Overall, it was a vast improvement of the Joel/Julia storyline this season since it at least acknowledged Julia’s role in the dissolution of their marriage and how the focus became less about her infidelity and more about Joel, rightly or wrongly, leaving at a critical time for their family.
Also, Adam and Kristina getting called out on their coddling of Max above everyone else is a welcome change, even if the pacing is off. It at least puts the previous episode into perspective and doesn’t let the Bravermans off the hook nearly as much as Kristina’s attempts to make Max feel brave for being a creep did.
ONE MORE THING! Has anyone else wanted to pull Mr. Cyr aside and let him know that he’s just not meant for a beard? Give up the ghost, dude. That is not a look that works for you.
It is so interesting, Alan, because you and I both love this show, and yet I find I almost always have different reactions to it. I loved this episode. I thought it was so honest. Yes, the Braverman’s are screwed up–they are screwed up in the way that REAL people are! I honestly appreciated the scene where Zeek is such a jerk to Drew because I think it is true of Zeek the character–he is amazing in many ways, but he is also a real asshole. He is neither good nor bad, he is BOTH. And I think it makes him one of the most REAL characters on TV. And as far as Joel and Julia go, again we see two people who have both royally messed up their marriage, and yet it is still a marriage worth saving (in my opinion). And I loved how genuinely happy and moved Sarah was to hear that Mark’s wife was expecting. It is obvious that she still loves him, but when you really love someone you want what is BEST for them, and what was best for Mark was to be with someone in his same life stage who he could build a life and have children with. So much truth there. And then the final scene with Zeek . . . And, honestly, maybe the reason I love this show so much is that I can relate to it personally, so it FEELS true to me. My aging dad, who is amazing and stubborn and wonderful and also a real jerk, was hospitalized with serious health issues recently, so this all just makes sense to me. Its easier for a show to have a character, especially one who is possibly about to die, transform into a perfect person. But in real life, people are so much more complex–so you can love them for how wonderful they are and be really, really mad at them because they are so genuinely wrong at the same time. And THAT is what family is, in my opinion.
I didn’t want Julia and Joel to reconcile, but I strongly agree with every single other thing you said.
Best wishes to your dad, BTW, even if he has his jerky side. :)
Did I miss something? We don’t really know Joel and Julia are reconciled. They could just be having “once more for old time’s sake” sex.
This is a great show.Just about the best on TV today, they are canceling it for Bullshit like Bad judge. Where you can watch Kate Walsh sleep with anyone that comes along. She’s been screwed on every channel now I think. Marry me, About a boy,etc..Reruns of sleep are the only thing good on NBC! But, the worse thing is this lame jersey giving reviews of this great show and putting it down.Just a kid that don’t know his ass from a hat! Go back to bagging at Walmart.
Bad Judge was cancelled last month.
I’m only saying this because no one else has: the “There are no cookies” line made me laugh out loud so hard.
I follow so much of your wonderful material, Alan. The epic, the middling, the unexpected, the exhilarating, the disappointing, the mundane.
I would submit this as your finest review. It is an honest look at a train wreck. It is a one-time smitten reviewer’s admission that his once-crush is looking more than undesirable.
Parenthood is as tone-deaf to real world familial struggles as a show purporting to be about such struggles could ever be. The familial sense of entitlement and righteousness has been as galling as it has been wretchedly consistent.
Thank you for settling into the truth. It has to hurt a little, but it must feel freeing to stop hoping for more than Braverman elitism to solve all problems. Bravermans are always right. Bravermans are always rich (even when their enterprises are spectacularly failing), Bravermans are worth a 100% sacrifice (never a compromise). It’s a tired premise that (sadly, unexpectedly) never looked more tired than this horrible hour of TV.
Wow, that’s the polar opposite of how I’d review the episode. Uncanny.
The entitlement idea is interesting. Am thinking of BROTHERS AND SISTERS, also about a large family, with some of the same issues, but I never got the same sense of entitlement coming off them as I do here. And it is so sad to see a favorite show just go down so far. Will watch the final shows, but will mourn what this show could have been a lot longer.
Although I have been a faithful watcher of Parenthood, I haven’t been following Alan’s reviews so this may have been brought up before. I think Sarah and Hank’s relationship is completely implausible. He is not her type and now with the drama with his daughter and ex-wife, how can she say she is happy with their relationship, especially now that she sees how she felt about Mark? Also, Julia was right when she said Joel was weak and they shouldn’t get back together. I’m not sure they will let Zeke die because that would be a bummer to the end of the series, but I think they might since Christina didn’t die and they might want to show that not all stories have happy endings. This is definitely the worst season of the show.
did it bother anyone else that when ruby came out after the end of ‘grease’, she was dressed as goody-two-shoes sandy, instead of tight-pants-big-hair sandy?
Yes!!!
Interesting that no one has suggested that it might be Camille who dies and not Zeek.