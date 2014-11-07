Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘These Are the Times We Live In’

A quick review of last night's “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I object to the edited-for-TV version of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”…
There's a lot I could talk about with “These Are the Times We Live In.” I could discuss another great Sarah/Amber bonding scene, and about how poor Amber got stuck with extreme ends of the kid spectrum with relatively easy toddler Nora and… Max. I could talk about how much I enjoyed Hank joining Max in pacing around the kitchen, and then how good Ray Romano and Betsy Brandt were in the scene where Hank told Sandy he has Asperger's. (And also how the tables neatly turned by episode's end in terms of Sandy and/or Sarah feeling threatened by each other.) I could note that Natalie has turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to Drew. Or I could observe that this was the most overt budget-saver of the season so far, with Adam, Kristina, Crosby, Jasmine, Camille and half of the grandkids absent.
Really, though, all I want to talk about is the ongoing fiasco that is the Joel/Julia divorce arc, and how it's taken the show's pre-existing cult-like allegiance to Bravermans-by-blood at all costs to an irritating extreme.
We can disagree with one another about how at fault each of Joel and Julia have been in the break-up of their marriage, about whether Joel's complete refusal to engage with Julia was in character for him, and whether the problems that cropped up last season run so deep through the marriage that they're better off signing those divorce papers and walking away. But we can all agree that there was at least some fault on both sides here. We didn't hallucinate Julia kissing Roy from “The Office.” We didn't imagine that she blew up her career without talking to Joel first, and then angrily chafed at the primary caregiver role he'd happily acquiesced to for all those years(*). We didn't invent out of whole cloth Julia showing up at Joel's office to yell at his boss.
(*) Which makes Joel's decision to give up the house even more insane – and makes Julia seem thoughtless by not offering to pay him, even over time, for his share of the equity in the house. He put his career and earning potential on hold for years, the bulk of their money is tied up in that house, and odds are she's going to make more money than he is going forward. I can buy Joel being such a mess that he would make this gesture – and if it leads to a reconciliation, then it was a brilliant opening move (even if that's not how he intended it) – but it's yet another example both of Julia coming off worse than the show intends, and of the show deciding that money is an important issue only when the writers decide that it is.
Those things all happened. We all saw them. So for “Parenthood” to now act like this divorce is entirely Joel's fault – to give us a scene where he tells Julia,” I hurt you,” and for her to not respond immediately in kind – is just awful. If it was one isolated moment, I'd wince but move on, but that felt like a culmination of some “1984”-esque rewriting of history – Joel Graham has always been at war with his own marriage – designed to cast our sympathies entirely with Julia. Or, alternately, it's a bizarre over-correction to the way that Joel was written as a saint for so long, while Julia was the one having an emotional affair with another unemployed parent, as if the writers think that the only way we'll still root for Julia at all is if they act like Joel was the only villain in this story.
Sam Jaeger was terrific throughout this episode. So, for that matter, was Erika Christensen – and ditto Craig T. Nelson in the scene where Zeek told Joel to fight for his marriage. But that entire corner of the show has become such a mess that I'm not especially eager to see Mr. and Mrs. Graham reunite anymore.
What did everybody else think – of both the Julia/Joel of it all, and about “These Are the Times We Live In” as a whole?
I love Parenthood but the way they’ve handled Joel and Julia and their martial woes has been the worst storyline.
I know the show is going to get them back together and I wish they wouldn’t. Julia has come off badly in all this for the reasons you mentioned above, plus she slept with the Zachary Knighton character last season and has a boyfriend she is serious about this season. The show seems to be portraying her in some aspects moving on with her life. Joel, on the other hand, has received such little character development outside of being Julia’s husband that I don’t even understand why he’s sticking around. And as a result, he is such a blank slate that I think the show can rewrite history that he’s the one who did all this damage for giving up the marriage before her. The show really needed a scene where Joel had the opportunity to say why he was unhappy beyond her emotional affair with Roy from The Office. Sam J has been very good but imagine how better the Joel character would be if he received half of the character development that Kristina and Hank have gotten over the years.
For me, the best end for Joel and Julia is that they divorce, she continues with her boyfriend and he goes on a first date with someone, they agree to co-parent the kids and send Sydney to a therapist to deal with her anger issues about the divorce.
I had hoped after seeing the impassioned comments on Joel that this would be wrapped up miraculously by episode’s end but it looks like they are going to milk this for longer. Blech.
Didn’t realize til you pointed it out Alan the neatness of the Sarah situation with Hank’s ex. I thought while better than it has been that this storyline is also a dog. I just keep wondering what Sarah is doing with Hank. And am continuously surprised at her job.
They really need to get on that huge family with loads of kids and kids paraphernalia situation for Amber. It’s a bit ridiculous at this point.
Craig T Nelson is hitting it out of the park isn’t he? Wow.
Impassioned comments on Joel *on Twitter*
That moment when they entered the elevator to once it stopped and the doors open was beautiful. The music was great and so was the quiet heartbreaking emotions flooding out.
I agree the rest of the episode was great, I am with you though, how in the hell is this all Joel’s fault?
I think this shows that the Landry killing spree was no abhoration for Jason Katims as a writer and show runner. When he gets a stupid idea into his head he is gonna be pig headed enough to drag it out no matter the cost. Even when stuff is not working he will double, triple, quadruple down the investment.
Like you I had no problems with Joel and Julia be the one marriage to have such serious issues. From the first season their marriage came off as one that was held together not very tightly. All it took was for Julia to lose her job and then victor to play up and all the shit hit the fan. Little infractions blew wide open and all the resentment came out. But they have handled this so poorly. My god have they handled this poorly.
With the Landry killing, at least they dropped that as quickly as was possible, then proceeded like it never, ever happened.
I too thought that moment in the elevator was amazing. But its power is massively undercut if it wasn’t the true goodbye it seemed to be at the time. Given the way the rest of the episode went, I honestly don’t even understand why they included that scene. If they are building to a “okay, I’m fighting for you” deal, it makes no sense dramatically to have the emotions spill out early in the episode in that way.
Unlike Alan and most commenters (but like most reviewers other than Alan), I’m on #teamjulia; but I still think at least some of the criticism of her not acknowledging any fault is fair. (Though I suppose the counterpoint is that she acknowledged it over and over a year earlier when Joel was just a wall.)
I really like Julia’s new guy, and I wish she would just stick with him, build new memories, etc. Obviously that’s not happening though–although I hold out a little, teeny, .001% hope that she’ll tell Joel she’s signed the papers and is moving on…sorry. Although the problem with that is that she’ll then be even more vilified by the masses for doing it!
I think something that people miss is that Julia is a Braverman and Bravermans are like Leslie
Knope. They may have the best of intentions but they steamroll over people, they intrusive, annoying, smug, patronising, selfish, self-center narcissist who will yell over anybody who stands in their way or disagrees with them. They have a superiority complex too and never admit to fault.
Joel is not like that and there lies the problem. Kristina is like that and look how strong her marriage is to Adam. They are both insane, look at how they steamroll over anyone who has a valid criticism about Max . They both give as good as they get and are never afraid to go at each other.
Joel let Julia get away with too much shit.
1) season 1 he let Julia say his job is just grout and not important at all.
2) in season 1 he let her just ignore giving any land or building advice to Zeek and just said he did not matter.
3) after she said his work meant nothing she had the balls to then try and get all up in his work business.
4) she went into his office and humiliated him.
5) she had an emotional affair with Ed.
6) etc, etc, etc, etc.
Julia is a Braverman and you have to have a Braverman personality like Christina to survive. If you let them get away with shit then you end up like Joel, miserable and suffering in pain, pain that makes you actually believe everything is your fault.
I would never let Julia pull that shit on me without pointing out the utter rudeness and lack of respect she is showing.
I really don’t think she said his work meant nothing.
You are spot on with the Braver man narcissism analysis Amrit. We’ll look back in 5 years and realize this was the real American Horror Story, at least as it applies to the similar traits in my family!
Amrit, you nailed it. The Bravermans, especially Julia, are self-center narcissist steam rollers with a superiority complex. It’s simply not in Julia’s DNA to admit she did anything wrong so she’s been playing the victim the whole time and now has Joel convinced that this is all his fault. Get out of their Joel, plenty of better fish in the sea.
I know this is sort of the point (and a testament to how good Max Burkholder is), but man, this is not a pleasant show to watch when Max goes into one of his episodes.
Agreed. I actually had to mute that whole rant he had with Amber when he couldn’t go to Alcatraz – because of his own restrictions on the trip. I understand, all too well, about his condition, but aren’t we here (in TV land) to get away from such raw reality?
IMHO the point of Max’s freakout was to show Amber some of the tough side of parenting, and set up the scene for Sarah to pitch in and underscore the good parts. Given the sappy/horrible Joel/Julia pap this real world counterpoint was much needed.
Luann, most TV is about escapism; but I like that there are little pockets where we can experience something raw, real, uncomfortable. It’s also why I like the films of Mike Leigh and Nicole Holofcener: they present characters that can make me feel uncomfortable and even depressed, but I still value that kind of slice of life character study.
For the same reason, I’ve always said I don’t like Kristina as a person (she’s a hugely uptight buzzkill, my polar opposite), but I think it’s awesome that there’s a character like her on TV. Those kinds of people exist in real life but are very little represented in TV dramas.
I think actually having Joel and Julia get divorced and learn how to coexist and get along would be far more interesting and unique on television than watching them ultimately find their way back together. Usually on TV couples are already split up when the show starts or they start married just to show the split. This would be a rare example of a couple introduced happy together and then over time show their marriage disintegrate and fall apart. I’d like to see a happily ever after resolution while still being divorced.
I agree but instead of Joel and Julia can we get Adam to divorce Kristina?
Right, excellent point. They are doing the stepfamily thing, in fact, with Hank and Sarah; but as you say, they establish him and his ex as already broken up when introduced as characters.
I thought they were doing something like you suggest at the beginning of this episode with the amazing scene in the elevator; but then it was like they lost their nerve in the middle of the episode, which makes no sense. (If it had been even in the next episode, I could imagine that they intended to go one way and lost heart and zigged instead of zagging; but within a single episode that is just a WTF.)
I think your hypothetical concession that both Joel and Julia made mistakes was immediately undercut when you then went on to list Julia’s mistakes almost exclusively, including your perception that she made no real effort to share the equity in the house with Joel. From my seat, I did not see the writers changing history at all, but rather writing these two characters emotionally reacting (in character) to the sad culmination of their marital issues. Julia has been very guarded this season because she already tried to apologize and fight for Joel but was rejected again and again. She did show contrition last year, and while the argument can be made that she was too pushy about it, she did make it known that she still wanted the marriage. At that time, Joel kept up his wall, and when asked if he could someday get over their problems, or if he even wanted to, he only gave negative answers. When Joel finally switched gears from being emotionally disengaged to being open again, he was still as passive as ever. Until last night after his talk with Zeke, he had never actively done anything to tell Julia he wanted to reconcile. In my mind, he was apologizing last night for not meeting her halfway after the separation. Maybe she didn’t fall all over herself to reciprocate because she’s not sure anymore if she can go back, and not because the writers want her silence (which was a cliffhanger, we don’t actually know what her response will be yet) to say that everything is unequivocally Joel’s fault. She is in emotionally guarded, rational lawyer mode now, and her responses to Joel right now reflect this. This is why she made a special trip to see Joel after their mediation to talk with clearer heads about splitting the equity in their house – she did not want him to make a rash, emotional decision he’d regret, or feel as though he owed her the house. Why? Because they both bear some responsibility for the situation, and neither owes the other one.
Zeke was presumptuous with Joel, which is obviously in character for Zeke (poor Drew, the put-upon creamed corn killer), but he also wasn’t wrong to call out Joel for not fighting. He’s always been the most passive character on the show and someone needed to overstep with him in this instance or he would have continued to mope until the divorce was finalized.
So much this, and I’m glad to see all the “Likes” you’re getting (also glad to call your attention to it, or the surprising lack of responses might have meant you’d not have ever known).
Alan is the “people’s critic” when it comes to this show, because most fans seem to be anti-Julia while most critics go the other way (I’m a pro-Julia fan, so this board is generally hostile turf all around when it comes to this show–all the more reason I really appreciate your comment).
I give Alan partial credit in terms of Julia not talking about her own faults in the relationship, but only partial due to the counterpoints you mentioned. But the complaint about the house is totally blinkered on his part. She tried to offer half the house in the negotiation, and then came to his house the next day to try again. But that is nothing?!? C’mon. I could just as easily say that it’s manipulative and martyr-ish for Joel to say “just have it” (I know my wife and I sometimes do that to each other–“fine, you just do it all your way, I give up”–and it doesn’t exactly make the other person all yippee-skippee).
Excellent comment, In Defense Of!
Joel’s passivity also could be described as an easygoing nature, which would be a necessary trait to make a relationship work with a headstrong person like Julia.
But the price of letting too much slide is that it can all eventually explode if you’ve given up too much. I think Joel found himself in that situation when Julia became a stay-at-home again and still wasn’t happy. I wish the show had let him articulate that at the start of his year-of-no-Julia.
To Slacker: I don’t think Joel was being manipulative by refusing to sell the house and offering it to Julia. It was a proxy for what he really wanted to save but couldn’t admit — the marriage.
But even that is manipulative, and unfair when he was unwilling to try to work things out back when it was the appropriate time to do so.
Just think about it this way: once Joel says “keep the house”, how can Julia take him up on that without ending up looking bad? I mean, just see how Alan raked her over the coals, and he knew she tried twice to get Joel to reconsider. Most other people won’t be aware of that, and will kind of side-eye her and feel like she screwed Joel over.
I thought Joel’s giving Julia the house showed crap writing, rather than the character being saintly or manipulative. Nearly always, a divorcing spouse wanting to be generous would allow the ex to stay in the house for X years or until the kids graduated, with an agreement to buy him out or sell/split proceeds at that point. No one gives up their assets like that without something substantial (retirement accounts, release of claim on future earnings, etc) in return. With two financially self-sufficient spouses, you’d have a fight on your hands to even get your lawyer to put something like that in writing.
Alan, I’m not sure what to say about your thinking Julia should have admitted fault in response to Joel’s admission in this episode. They aren’t in marriage counseling.
She spent the end of last season admitting fault and begging him to try to work things out. He refused; she accepted his decision and moved on. She hasn’t been nasty or bitter like some rejected spouses are. She’s been decent and friendly and has made her family feel comfortable reaching out to him. They signed papers, things are final, and now he admits he hurt her? How emotionally manipulative can an ex be? Some people would give her a medal for not throwing something sharp at him.
I’m on team Julia, obviously, but I’m not really anti-Joel. I think the writers have abandoned Joel’s character continuity for the sake of drama.
Also – whatever came after, the scene in the elevator took me back to my own divorce and made me cry. It was very sad, very realistic.
Joel and Julia haven’t signed the papers, so nothing is final.
Why do you applaud Julia for admitting fault and begging Joel to try a reconciliation last year but call Joel “emotionally manipulative” for doing the exact same thing this year?
Thanks for writing this!
Artemisia, what a fantastic comment.
RCADE, the answer to your question is: timing. Julia’s was appropriate, Joel’s was not.
I’m just now seeing all the feedback from my comment 2 weeks ago, and I’m relieved to find other pro – Julia posters on Alan’s review! Esp SlackerInc, I’m with you 100%! I came back after seeing last night’s episode’s and feeling fully vindicated that the writers were not, in fact, re-writing history. Joelia’s dinner conversation put the conflict into perspective: 1) Julia said aloud that she was in the wrong at the start for her Ed relationship and 2) Joel in turn took responsibility for shutting her out for so long, which is at least as big a screw-up in a marriage, and that is where they are now.*
*Footnote? I prefer to take it a step further and point to Joel’s emotional walkout before anything happened with Ed as the reason Julia was looking for someone to confide in (remember Joel refusing to talk about Victor’s school problems?), but if the argument is they they both made mistakes and let’s leave it at that, then I’ll leave it at that.
Slackerinc: I don’t think the timing is ever inappropriate to attempt to save a marriage before the papers are signed — particularly a marriage that includes minor children.
Hard for me to relate with that. My ex-wife and I (who had two children together) were separated for five years, both living with new partners, and my ex had a new baby with hers, before we got around to making it a legal divorce.
How can an already abbreviated final season with just 13 episodes just almost punt 1 of the episodes with half of the cast being out? I understand budget concerns but there are so few episodes left as it is, if you can’t have a full cast (notable cast members have been absent from episodes already this season) for most of all of the episodes of a farewell season then I don’t know what to say. The show has definitely gone downhill the couple of seasons for some of the reasons Alan has detailed. I think it’s definitely time to end the run, I’d just like to see it done with emptying all of the bullets in the gun. Two takeaways from last night:
1. Peter Krause being out for an entire episode really makes me appreciate him more and confirms how much I am going to miss his character on television.
2. I’m almost fully convinced now that Zeek will end up passing away at the end of the series.
Part of the deal for the final season was that every cast member would have to sit out of a couple episodes.
I’m not sure why people are still surprised by the missing cast every single week.
I will be shocked if Zeek isn’t the dead one. Every character has been getting their “Zeek moment” as the season progresses, their one, touching moment to establish their relationship with the patriarch — no matter how unearned through this season.
I’m awaiting the moment when Hank and Zeek have a moment together. That will really seal it for me.
I think it’s actually a clever way to save money. What I don’t think some people get is that if the absences are distributed well, it shouldn’t mean that any character gets less time in the season overall than they would have by appearing in every show. And with such a large ensemble cast (larger than it was at the beginning), it can be difficult to balance storylines with everyone in them anyway. I’d go further and say they should have done this from the beginning. Although this has been and still is my favorite network show, it might have been even better.
Team Parenthood Writers’ Rebuttal:
1. Julia did not deliberately “blow up her career,” she got fired after forgetting to file important papers, so she can’t be blamed for not discussing that with Joel ahead of time.
2. Also, she only seriously “chafed” at being the primary caregiver to the kids when Joel was being unrealistic about Victor’s school problems and accused her of not having faith in their son. Prior to that, she did complain of being bored at times, but I don’t see that honesty as a weakness. Joel doesn’t get a gold star because he never voiced complaints – that’s just part and parcel of his conflict avoidance issues.
3. “To give us a scene where he tells Julia “I hurt you,” and for her not to respond immediately in kind–is just awful.”
I could be mixing up the scenes, but didn’t the episode end right after he said this? We don’t know what Julia will say to him in response. Also, she acknowledged that she hurt him last season and he certainly did not “respond immediately in kind,” so as long as she says anything conciliatory or doesn’t just shove him back through the doorway, she’ll be the bigger person in this one.
1. Julia wasn’t fired. She quit. Abruptly. In the middle of a meeting where she was being disciplined for the mistake, but was clearly going to be kept around, and probably mommy tracked. The manner in which she quit ruined her relationship with that firm and her mentor, and in the process made it impossible for her to find a job when she was finally ready to go back to work. She didn’t tell them she would think about the next step and go talk to Joel. She just quit.
2. I can’t think of specific examples at the moment, but my recollection is a lot of griping and whining, to Joel, over things he had done without complaint for years.
3. You are mixing up the scenes. I’m talking about the one in Joel’s apartment, where she says nothing in response to “I hurt you.”
Just re-watched the Julia law firm scene. Alan, you are right that she quit, but was not fired, but the firm was essentially giving her an ultimatum–go back to the way things were when your job was number 1 and your family was a distant, distant second or else. And Julia was right that she couldn’t commit to that. Now that Victor had joined their family she needed to be present and not just depend on Joel for everything parenting related, the way their marriage had (unfairly) been up to this point. So I don’t really see quitting her job given that ultimatum as something that was a betrayal to Joel for not discussing it with him first. He had been pushing her to more prioritize their family, and the firm was making it clear that she could not continue doing that and also continue working there, so what choice did she have but to quit?
Even if you read the situation as Julia only having that one choice — and that simply isn’t how law firms work, which is why the mommy track exists separate from the partner track — it still doesn’t excuse her quitting so abruptly, in a manner that stunned and angered her boss/mentor and ruined her job prospects for years. Asking for time to think about the offer, making a counter, etc., and then quitting if things couldn’t be worked out would have gone down a different way. She scorched the earth with the approach she took, and didn’t think to consult her partner in life before doing so.
Based on the comments here, I hope that going forward, the same standards are set for men who make similar decisions (quitting or sabotizing their careers) without consulting their wives. Don Draper comes to mind, but somehow he is a hero. Getting even closer to home, there seem to be a few Braverman men who have made some career decisions without being so forthright with their spouses. Why such a HUGE double standard!
Also, my husband would not expect me to “consult with him” before I quit my job. He knows what I go through every day and would not even be surprised. It is hard to make the case that Joel did not understand the additional pressures his wife was facing. In fact, he started his ass$#)@ behavior at that very point, diminishing her role in the family with Victor. No, this is not all Julia’s fault, nor is it in any way related to economics. She made enough money while working that they are all set for life.
Maybe I have to rethink my paradigm about how almost all commenters are #teamjoel while nearly all critics (except Alan) are #teamjulia. Maybe disagreement just attracts more comment? That would make sense. Anyway, I’m heartened by what I’m seeing, and I cosign everything said so far in this thread by the non-Sepinwalls.
And Alan, I’m sorry but I don’t remember you holding Joel to anything like a similar standard. Julia was repeatedly tearfully apologizing and desperately begging him to try to engage with her, and he was a stone wall, shutting her down. Then in the therapist’s office, he refused to even talk about the *possibility* of a rapprochement. Were you excoriating him for that?
What I’ve noticed in a lot of cases in comment threads–but hopefully not in your reviews–is that people take everything blameworthy Julia has done as evidence of her bad character, and everything blameworthy Joel has done as “the writers undermining the character”. This is essentially begging the question. Or, to take a cue from you, Alan, it’s Orwellian: the newspeak is that everything negative about Julia is her fault, and everything negative about Joel is the writers’ fault and not “really” to be attributed to Joel. (The philosophical meta-issues that arise from thinking this way make my head hurt.)
Claram: Don Draper not consulting his wife on major career decisions in the ’60s is different than a modern husband or wife making that decision now. Mad Men uses things like that to illustrate how things have changed.
Since you brought it up, I think it would be a terrible decision if you quit your job without consulting your husband first. I’ve been in that exact situation, and it sucks. You owe it to your partner to make them part of the process.
To me, Joel’s problems with Julia all start in that moment. He had done so much to support her career, she unilaterally decides to quit, flips him back into the workforce and eventually becomes resentful that he’s in a career and she’s at home.
But at this point, she has as much to be mad about as he does.
The whole argument that Julia should have talked with Joel before she quit is because she was the breadwinner and he was not working just so she could work. If he was working and she was too, then its a different story. But their agreement is that he would stay at home. So yes, not checking with him before quitting is a huge deal
This week’s updater Parenthood Death Odds
Zeek 1/2
Crosby 4/1
Kristina 4/1
Camille 7/2
Amber 7/2
Haddie 8/1
Field 8/1
I think Drew has to be called out individually on the list now that he’s playing with guns …
With the amount of parental attention she gets (did she even appear after Zeek’s surgery?), I’d think Haddie could be considered dead already.
Amen. I totally agree with you on the Joel/Julia situation. Now I just want him to meet someone awesome and be done with the Bravemans.
Alan – Don’t forget season 1 where Joel seemed to have a wandering eye for that PTA lady.
That PTA lady came on to him and he rebuffed her straight away.
Mostly, I liked this episode. It was a little strange that so many cast members were AWOL.
I guess a soap opera knows it’s sucked you in when you develop a loathing for certain characters. Take Amber, for instance. She consistently chooses the wrong fork in the wrong. Getting knocked up and planning to keep the baby–when she doesn’t have a pot to pee in–is another example. Perhaps she is simply following in her mother’s footsteps: making a string of bad decisions seems to be Sarah’s m.o. also.
Whaddayamean no “pot to pee in”. She is just about to get a raise at her great job at the Luncheonette!
I’m not as worked up about Joel and Julia as Alan or most commenters here. I’m not watching Parenthood to get the gritty realism of a broken marriage. I want to see those kids make it.
I think it’s more problematic that the show is spending so much time on Ruby. She’s a new character that shouldn’t be getting such a large story arc, even if the point of it is more about Hank and Sarah’s relationship. With a finite amount of time in a 13 episode final season, I hope to see less of her going forward.
Also … I’m probably in the minority here, but I actually kind of like the show structure now that we have multiple characters/actors sitting out each week for budgetary reasons. A problem with this show has always been that it tries to service every character every week, often to the show’s detriment as it ends up giving short shrift to every story arc in an episode. I feel like the show is going deeper into fewer story arcs each week now with fewer characters per episode, and I think it’s to the show’s benefit.
I agree *strongly* with your “Also…” comment, but I actually do like the Ruby storyline. I could be biased as I am divorced and deal with stepfamily issues, but this is an aspect of parenting that hasn’t really gotten a lot of attention from this show (some of us, including I believe Alan, were rooting for Jasmine and Crosby to provide that focus, but it didn’t work out) and I for one am glad to see it.
I would add though that I couldn’t believe Sandy and Ruby didn’t invite Sarah along. I am divorced and remarried and can’t conceive of something like that happening.
I totally agree – and kind of feel the same way about Hank and Sarah.
Sarah has passed the series-of-bad-decisions-torch to Amber. I don’t need to see Sarah anymore unless she’s dealing with her parents or siblings.
Has drew ever smiled before he shot that gun? He just seems perpetually mildly annoyed, always whining in a nasal monotone muble. Maybe his newfound skill in firearms will awaken a happiness in him and he won’t continue to suck the energy out of scenes with his incessant complaining.
Drew wasn’t complaining in the previous episode: He was the voice of sanity for Amber when she thought all fun in her life was over because of the baby.
He also shifted his educational goals because he wants to make money and help Amber with her child.
I think we’re getting a different Drew this season than the mope of years past.
Hmm… I guess the writers are trying to give him different beats to play, but maybe it’s line readings that are so one-note
Like many new cars it starts using a button as long as the fob is in the car.
If i heard correctly, didnt Amber get in the van without keys and then ask ‘why isnt it starting?’? It’s the bits of ridiculous (appear to be adlibbed) dialogue that take me out of the moment with this show.
I didn’t see the type of ignition, but some cars have a chip in the key and you start them without actually using the key at all. It’s become a pretty common feature.
I have to disagree about Natalie. Just because the writers are using her as sounding board/devil’s advocate for Drew, does not mean she’s a good character. Drew should not have a permanent gf at this point.
Zeek WAS acting crazy and Drew was completely correct in reigning him in when he started taking his gun out in a liquor store parking lot, of all places. Had he explained that to his gf, I think she would have seen the whole thing differently. But no one ever explains anything fully on this show anyway. And Zeek rules, no matter what dumb decisions he makes.
Alan, I love your recaps. Read them for every show I watch. But with this episode I disagree with you, so I decided to write for the first time. They’re not designing it to show that this is all Joel’s fault. They’re showing what would *actually happen* in this situation, knowing these two characters. Joel would take the blame in an effort to try to make Julia still be in love with him and Julia would not see it that way because that’s not who she is. It’s almost making us realize the opposite in a lot of ways, kind of like you have, that Joel has taken a lot of hits from Julia (and she did for him last season), but he’s in love. It’s a powerful dictator.
I think you’re not giving viewers enough credit, and I think the writers handled this episode beautifully, in spite of how they got themselves into this mess of Julia and Joel.
That’s all. Would love to hear your take.
I know this isn’t the focal point of your article, but I need to just say that as moving as Craig T. Nelson’s scenes are with Sam Jaeger (and this is the second one we’ve had where Zeek encourages Joel not to give up on Julia), I can’t help but feel that they are entirely inappropriate.
From a fan perspective, I guess we are supposed to be rooting for Joel and Julia and so Zeek is to be seen as a champion of that relationship. But if a woman has made the decision to end her marriage, her father’s job is to respect that decision. For Zeek to tell Joel to fight harder is overstepping beyond the acceptable level of parent meddling.
I adore the fact that Joel was such an important part of the Braverman clan and I recognize how painful divorce is for not just the couple involved but their extended family as well. But, if I ever found myself in Julia’s position, putting all my energy into moving on and making life OK for my children, and my own father sent my soon-to-be-ex to my house to grovel, I can’t even begin to fathom the anger I would feel.
These situations are so so hard, but dragging them out is hardly ever helpful. I imagine here it will all work out and Joel will have Zeek to thank for pushing him to fight harder, but to me it all feels very very wrong.
Is anyone else bothered by the fact that over the whole course of the split and potential divorce that none of the Braverman’s, other than Zeek, have spoken up for Joel and the marriage? The Braverman’s love to butt into everything but Adam and Crosby don’t step up and try to get Joel and Christina to stay together? Kind of weak on their part. Adam even went as far as to invite the new douche boyfriend into his BBQ. Like – see ya Joel, don’t let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya. I had been waiting since last season for the brothers, or Kristina or Camille etc, to step up and also “fight for the marriage”. The show has made it seem like the rest of the family doesn’t really care much if Joel is out of the picture. Disappointed in how little impact the divorce has had on the rest of the family. Guess they don’t really care about Joel all that much.
Joel’s last name is Graham?