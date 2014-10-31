Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘Too Big to Fail’

A review of last night's “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as the Sorting Hat assigns me to Gryffindor…
There's a really good exchange tucked away late “Too Big to Fail,” right after Ruby – chastened by Amber's words about her own rough childhood – apologizes to Hank and Sarah for being so rotten of late. Hank is baffled by what just happened and wonders how long it will last. “Not very long,” Sarah says, speaking from a deep well of experience with a troubled teenage daughter.
Without that line, the episode leaves the impression that Amber has magically fixed Ruby within the space of a few minutes. With it, we're reminded that life is messy, and that – like the rollercoaster Steve Martin imagines in the “Parenthood” movie – there will be many ups and downs along the way. Ruby and Hank's relationship is at a real low at one point in the episode, and then an enormous high at the end, but she'll be back to yelling and doing stupid things before long. That's just the way it works – and the way “Parenthood” works when it's at its best.
The show is often at its weakest when it goes for the easy solution, or when it introduces a major problem and then just forgets about it at some point, and financial difficulty may be the series' Achilles heel. At various points in the show, we've seen Adam, Crosby, Zeek, Julia and others grapple with money problems – at times catastrophic ones, like Zeek and the bad land deal – in which the show gets good emotional value out of putting our heroes under extreme stress, and then promptly lets them go back to living a fiscally carefree lifestyle in one of the most expensive cities in America.
“Too Big to Fail,” as the title suggests, returned to this subject, and presented Adam, Crosby and Amber's stories in that early angst-ridden stage. The Luncheonette is failing, Amber has a very expensive addition to the family on the way(*), Crosby is the sole breadwinner for his family, and Adam feels responsible for them, plus his own family (including the absent daughter at the Ivy League school), plus Chambers Academy, etc.
(*) Though as Amber and Drew freaked out at the pricey stroller, all I could think was, “Call your Aunt Kristina, whose attic is no doubt full of gear that Nora no longer needs.” (Or call Jasmine, who may have many of Kristina's hand-me-downs.) What good is having such a huge, close-knit family if you can't pass around the cribs and strollers and whatnot?
And there were some good scenes dealing with that stress. Jasmine's speech to Crosby about not needing the house or the trip to Harry Potter World so long as they had each other was wonderful – probably the most likable and reasonable she's ever been on the show – and the mirrored one with Kristina and Adam was also excellent. (It's so rare to see Kristina in a position to be comforting Adam, when usually it's the other way around.) Within the hour, the material was strong.
The problem is that the show has a very extensive, poor track record in this area, and one that makes me assume that Adam will, in fact, come up with a Plan B to save the Luncheonette, Crosby's house, that Drew will somehow not become financially responsible for his entire family (though it would be very much like his Uncle Adam if he was), etc. It's what “Parenthood” has always done, and will likely do until the end, and it takes a lot of the tension away from scenes that are otherwise well written, directed and performed, because we know a financial rabbit's being pulled out of a hat very soon.
Some other thoughts:
* If you weren't on Twitter over the weekend, you may have missed Fienberg's unsettling brainstorm that Dylan looks exactly like Jared Leto circa “My So-Called Life,” as you can see below. Oscar Winner Jared Leto was, and continues to be, a very pretty human being, so that's not an insult, but it's pretty freaky nonetheless. And since Jason Katims' TV career started on “MSCL,” I wonder if the casting choice is an intentional homage or not. I guess we'll know if Max ever tries to compliment Dylan by saying he likes the way she leans.
* I liked Kristina's reaction to Dylan saying how cool she is, given what we know of how high-strung and decidedly not cool she is. When you're Dylan's age, someone else's mother is virtually always more appealing than your own.
* I've been watching a lot of early “Gilmore Girls” on Netflix recently, so when Sarah and Amber paired up to play Celebrity, I thought, “Those two make a good team, but they're no Lorelai and Rory”… right before they turned into the second coming of Lorelai and Rory with the way they tore through those clues. Sometimes, you just have to embrace what Lauren Graham is good at, you know?
* In that same scene, Hank's very narrow interest in pop culture made for many amusing answers, particularly the one about Sandy's celebrity crush: “Shaft?” Well, you see this cat Shaft is a bad mother…
* This week in budget-saving: Joel, Julia, Camille and Zeek are all absent.
* Amber's explanation to the saleslady that she and Drew aren't a couple was a necessary one, given that the two of them at times unfortunately come across as something other than brother and sister.
* Harry Potter nerd digression: based on the stereotypes that govern each house, shouldn't Hermione be in Ravenclaw, and Ron in Hufflepuff? And why does Hogwarts even still allow Slytherin to exist at this point?
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I was so hoping that Sydney would be wearing Slytherin robes at the party.. Or a scene, like Draco’s in the book, where the Sorting Hat yelled “Slytherin!” before the hat is even placed on Sydney’s head…
Regarding Harry Potter…
Apparently courage outweighs everything, hence Hermione and Ron (and even Neville – who on the surface is the most Hufflepuff dude of all) being in Gryffindor.
Now I’m trying to figure out which Braverman would be in which house (I’m currently watching the episode and there are 12 minutes left, so I don’t know if they cover this in those 12 minutes)…
Julia would clearly be Ravenclaw. …and that’s about as much as I have figured out. Oh, other than Joel would be in Gryffindor. #TeamJoel for life, yo.
But if courage outweighs everything, that means the Gryffindor should have the majority of the students, at least in Harry and Hermione’s time at the school. They’re ALL brave: Dumbledore’s Army includes Hufflepuffs and Ravenclaws as well as Gryffindors.
And, yes, Neville is the most Hufflepuff guy of all, but he’s also the second-bravest person at that school after Harry, given all the things he does in the final book. Neville Longbottom = underestimated badass.
It’s very complicated.
Sarah – Gryffindor
Hank – Hufflepuff
Amber – Gryffindor
Drew – Ravenclaw
Adam – Hufflepuff
Kristina – Hufflepuff
Haddie – Ravenclaw
Max – Ravenclaw
Crosby – Slytherin
Jasmine – Hufflepuff
Jabar – Gryffindor
Julia – Slytherin
Joel – Gryffindor
Sydney – Slytherin
Victor – Gryffindor
Zeek – Slytherin
Camille – Hufflepuff
(Nora and Aida are too young)
HISTORYOFMATT – how dare you, sir, suggesting Zeek would be a Slytherin!
Also Alan – hey, you’re preaching to the choir with regard to Neville. I’m as much #TeamNeville as I am #TeamJoel.
Being Slytherin is NOT evil. Again, Slughorn was Slytherin.
Zeek is in Slytherin because he often allows his base emotions to override his common sense and puts his desires before the desires of others.
He cheated on Camille in the first season. Bet you forgot that?
He also, all of last year, refused to hear her or anyone else about selling the house.
This year, it was about his health.
I think Zeek is what the prototypical “good” Slytherin is, like Crosby, who has a lot of ambition but no drive at all.
Julia and Sydney? Well, they’re another story.
Sydney – yes, clearly Slytherin. Julia…eh, the Sorting Hat would no doubt debate between Slytherin and Ravenclaw before making a decision.
But Zeek? Man…I remembered the cheating, but man. Same for Crosby. I should be more miffed by Crosby, since that’s the character I’ve always related to most, and if he’s Slytherin…gulp.
I stand by putting Zeek and Crosby in Slytherin.
Crosby has ambition, but is incredibly lazy and selfish, even if he does come around to doing the right thing sometimes.
Look, after Jasmine’s great speech, after the party what was Crosby doing at night? Right back at The Luncheonette, hiding from his family.
And Zeek is a Slytherin. Julia gets it from somewhere, and it certainly isn’t Camille, who is basically a Saint.
Actually, Jeff, the hardest decision was where to put Hank, Max, and Drew.
Everyone else is fairly obvious. Adam and Kristina are loyal grinders, as is Camille and Jasmine. Sarah and Amber may not have their stuff together, but they are brave and true of heart. As is Joel and especially Jabar, who was the easiest to place for me, as he definitely has the “purest” heart on the show. Love Jabar. Great kid.
But Hank and Max are hard because of their aspergers. They’re both highly intelligent, but also singularly focused. I put Hank in Hufflepuff because to me, he’s had to be a grinder his whole life to deal with his place on the spectrum. He is happiest when he’s working. That’s a Hufflepuff. Max, on the other hand, is more mecurial and his intelligence and adherence to rules and structure makes him much more a Ravenclaw.
Drew could’ve been a lot of different Houses. I chose Ravenclaw because anyone who gets into Berkeley is Ravenclaw material for sure. Though his loyalty and willingness to put his whole family on his back is very much like his Hufflepuff Uncle Adam.
Hermione always struck me more as an activist with an intellectual bent than a pure intellectual. Could go either Gryffindor or Ravenclaw (I imagine that if she’d pushed for Ravenclaw like Harry pushed for Gryffindor, she’d have had the pick), but I was fine with her placement. Rowling painted pretty much every house as inferior to Gryffindor, but I fanwank that as point-of-view character bias. We’re getting it from Harry’s perspective and he doesn’t really know how awesome Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw can be.
My Harry Potter Nerd moment is now over.
That always bugged me about harry potter, how the school publicly and officially labels each student – a label they’re stuck with for the entirety of their secondary schooling – before they even start classes. Seems like a terrible idea.
The Julia character assassination continues…sigh.
Alan,
In regards to the House selections:
Hermione mentions in Order of the Phoenix that the Sorting Hat did ponder putting her in Ravenclaw.
Rowling never lets Ron say if the hat wonders if Ron would be good in Hufflepuff, but I think it’s what we’re all meant to assume.
The thing is, for Gryffindors, the overriding element seems to be bravery and being true of heart. So, while Hermione is smart like Ravenclaw, Ron is loyal like Hufflepuff, and Harry is ambitious like Slytherin, they are all brave and true of heart.
As for why Slytherin is still there, well, Snape was a Slytherin. And so was Professor Slughorn. Being in Slytherin doesn’t automatically make you evil. Ambition itself is not evil. Unchecked ambition, or ambition without boundaries can definitely lead to evil, but not all Slytherins turn out like the Malfoys (even Draco is somewhat not “all” evil, unlike Crabbe and Goyle) or Voldemort.
I mean, look at Regulus Black. He turned hero before his death, and he was a Slytherin.
On the other hand, we can pretty safely assume that Snape and Regulus were pretty evil for a period of time before Voldemort’s ambitions came into conflict with their own unless you think they were the nice guys in the racist murderer clique.
Also – hey Adam and Crosby, bet you’re wishing you’d sold the Luncheonette for that big price tag to that rap producer (it was a rap producer, right? It’s been a couple seasons…) right about now, eh guys?
My ongoing theory about this final season of Parenthood:
Dwayne Wayne WILL be back to swoop in and pay them the money.
rabbit from hat: Zeek secretly has a paid-up $1 million life insurance policy….and thus becomes patriarchal hero in death as well as in life
I know it’s a minor thing and I did love the episode but with such a close family why wasn’t the whole Braverman clan at the birthday party? do you think they do separate family and friends parties?
It was a kid party, not a family party
An episode where I’m not angry at Kristina or Jasmine? Where’s my parenthood??
This week’s updated Parenthood Death Odds
Zeek – 1/2
Crosby – 3/1
Kristina – 4/1
Camille – 8/1
Amber – 10/1
Haddie – 10/1
Joel – 15/1
Field – 8/1
Joel is dead,probably next episode. Will probably die on his way to Julia’s to tell her that he doesn’t want a divorce.
Jabar’s reaction to getting into Gryffindor was so genuine and excited I maybe teared up a little…..
Having Crosby pause as long as he did… I tell you what, Dax Shepard has grown into a really great actor.
He reminds me a lot of Joshua Jackson, in that he’s always had this kind of “presence” and charm & charisma to spare, but like Josh on Fringe, the writing and direction Dax has received on Parenthood has made him become much better in his craft.
I can see him have a very good career for the rest of his life, when I couldn’t believe they cast “the dude from Punk’d” in the first place six years ago.
I wholeheartedly agree HISTORYOFMATT. When the show began, Dax Shepard was my least favorite actor on the show. I thought he was kind of a weak link. Not anymore. Between last week’s scenes w/Zeke and this week, with Jabar, with finally opening up about his money fears, I thought he knocked them out of the park. Material has been great, but the acting has been better. Kudos to him.
And his commercial for the tablet with his wife??? Too adorable for words.
That stuff at the picnic table with him and Jasmine gutted me. Not reaching for the tissue box but more of a, wow, this is a moment.
So good….
Glad that Jasmine is able to not be a huge beyotch for once. So thankless usually. This was just right…..
Erika
The Ravenclaw stereotype is vague at best. Hermione fits in Gryffindor just fine. Ron’s Gryffindor status, however, is strange.
1) Crosby’s death odds shot way up this week with Jasmine’s comment that “I’m with you for life” and “You’re all we’ll ever need.”
2) I said out loud when this scene happened that I needed this gif to exist, and I was thrilled to discover it does.
This I mean: [chrisevans.xyz]
Hahaha. Kristina’s not exactly my favorite female character but I love her little moments like that
It’s just a shame tumblr’s .gifs are still really shitty, do they still have that <2mb limit to them? .webms have kinda spoiled me
Also, it seems pretty obvious something is up with Dylan’s parents. Maybe she lives alone and/or is homeless?
Somebody’s gotta be paying her tuition.
Charter schools in California get state funding according to a formula for each child enrolled at the school. They get funds that would have gone to a public school for each particular student.
Sure seems like something along those lines. So…
(1) Does that mean she’s being insincere in claiming to like Max, or is it truly that she has multiple motivations? (I think the “nice eyes when you make eye contact” gives me hope, as it does Adam.)
(2) Who was the ostensible parent who texted back? Does she have two phones, or use some kind of hack to fake up a text reply?
(3) I guess then all that talk about how her parents always want to spend time with her was projection. Sad.
Maybe she’s in a foster home? Strange that Kristina doesn’t know though … as the head of the school, she should be involved in IEPs with her parents.
Maybe she’s in a foster home? Strange that Kristina doesn’t know though … as the head of the school, she should be involved in IEPs with her parents.
My wife is a special ed teacher, and she is her students’ case manager, and runs the IEP meetings. The principal of her school does not attend those, although she presumably has access to them. So Kristina would be able to find out that info if she needed to, but wouldn’t necessarily be as intensely involved as others.
Though on the other hand her school is a lot smaller than my wife’s, so there’s that.
What mental illness does Dylan have to land her in that school anyway? If it was mentioned I wasn’t paying attention
A learning disability is NOT the same as a mental illness.
Pretty sure they said ADHD, maybe with a touch of oppositional-defiant disorder?
Yeah, I agree, Parenthood doesn’t handle financial hardship storylines very well. The show set up Crosby by his behavior for several episodes, but for Adam, a throwaway line about being overdrawn and the car’s engine light on was not really enough for me to buy that they are really in bad shape. Shouldn’t they, more than Crosby be worried? They have a kid in an Ivy League School, a special needs child, a toddler with a lot of expenses to come and didn’t they blow through their savings when Adam spent all that time unemployed? Starting a business is tough and even though things were looking better last season, they couldn’t have been so far in the black that Adam would have replenished 20 years of savings that quickly. I hope Katims does a better job with this financial hardship story than the rest.
The Jared Leto thing is creepy. I kept thinking that Dylan looked a lot like Haddie and even her and Max’s chemistry was a bit Haddie-Max like.
The bonus? Haddie was mentioned, twice!
Alan, you’re certainly right that Amber will almost certainly be able to round up some hand-me-downs. But I still feel like the scene at the store was a good scene to have. It helps flesh out the fact that they’re like, what, 19 and 22 years old? And they don’t know the first thing about parenting. So of course the 22 year old would just wander into a baby store and be all like, “well, I guess I just need a crib, that can’t be more than, what, fifty bucks? And it comes with all the stuff right?” The point of the scene was to show how unprepared she was, setting up the later scene where she takes care of drunken Ruby in a motherly way and she’s all like, hmm, maybe I *can* do this…
Drew came to his senses though in saying “uh, let’s just go to Target”. That origami stroller was pretty neat, but that place was like a Sharper Image baby store. If you’re not rich, you have no business shopping there.
While I appreciate the sentiment of let’s have a home birthday party to save money, when you add up the cost of the fancy drapes, fake torches, brooms for every kid, costumes, etc… not to mention the random fake witch lady presumably hired for the event, it was probably about a $2,000 venture anyway…
My thoughts exactly. Those costumes are expensive.
My thoughts exactly. Those costumes are expensive.
Why has no one commented on the personality transplant they gave Dylan? The first few episodes she was defiant, too cool for school, cynical, etc. Now she is needy, sweet, and adores Christina. (And yes, she does look a LOT like Jared Leto! Eerie!)
In my experience, teens with trouble at home can really be like that, and flip on a dime if they start to trust you.
I actually did think Dylan was a guy for the longest time based on her resemblance to Leto (not to mention her name). Modern gender fluidity’s completely messed up my radar.
And Slackerinc that’s kinda cute… long as she doesn’t end up getting too attached to Kristina
I figure all the financial woes will be magically cured soon. Just does not compute as reality for these people. Along with everything else draining finances, Kristina’s stupid campaign for mayor — money pit.
And I said out loud – because could not help myself – that Amber needs to talk to her aunts and uncles and round up some hand me down baby stuff.
Thoroughly enjoyed the Ruby/Amber story and payoff with the grownups. And, yeah, that birthday party looked kind of expensive to me.
I’ve never read (nor intend to read) Harry Potter. I feel so left out of this thread. : (
Alan, I’m also binging on Gilmore Girls having seen each episode at least 5 or 6 times in years past. I still marvel at the writing (I always hear something I didn’t hear before) and especially Lauren Graham (imagine learning those lines!!) Continuity was never their strong point, but if you ignore that, it’s sublime.
What did they mess up in continuity? I’ve seen the first six seasons once, and we are now rewatching with our eleven year old daughter, still in the first season.
Oh Alan, still not forgiven them for the Dwayne Wayne arc. It seems this show is guilty of letting itself double down on stupid ideas or stupidly constructed ideas. Why? Why be so stubborn?
Oh Alan, still not forgiven them for the Dwayne Wayne arc. It seems this show is guilty of letting itself double down on stupid ideas or stupidly constructed ideas. Why? Why be so stubborn?
Oh Alan, still not forgiven them for the Dwayne Wayne arc. It seems this show is guilty of letting itself double down on stupid ideas or stupidly constructed ideas. Why? Why be so stubborn?
Oh Alan, still not forgiven them for the Dwayne Wayne arc. It seems this show is guilty of letting itself double down on stupid ideas or stupidly constructed ideas. Why? Why be so stubborn?
OK, am I the only one who wishes that Amber had asked for things that would REALLY help – like, sick days, vacation days, IN HOUSE CHILDCARE. Believe me, these things are much more valuable than the measly hourly increase that her uncles will come up with. And I agree with the person who says that Amber can get most of what she needs for the baby from Nora and Aida.
Kristina’s reaction to this was fantastic
“She likes him, we’re just a bonus. Like when you got together with me. The Bravermans were just a bonus”
Guess she doesn’t quite worship Team Braverman, lol