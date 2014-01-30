Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Ann and Chris’

“Parks and Recreation” just said goodbye to Rashida Jones and Rob Lowe, and I have a review of the episode coming up just as soon as I pack you a bag of bras, knives and loose onions…
There have been times when “Parks and Rec” has had to treat the 13th episode of a season as a just-in-case season/series finale. (Mike Schur and I discussed this approach about a year ago at this time.) With season 6, there was never any real uncertainty about the second half of the season, so there’s no attempt to turn “Ann and Chris” into something that could function as an end to the series – other than, perhaps, the final shot of the (digitally-created) Pawnee skyline, which evoked the last shot of “ER.” There’s no closure for Leslie, Ben, Ron, et al the way the show often tried to provide in its other finale-style installments. Instead, the episode is simply the end of an era: a farewell to Leslie and Ben’s respective best friends, and, in a way, to the series that “Parks and Rec” began as.
We often talk about the idea that “Parks” didn’t really become “Parks” until season 2 (or, really, the season 1 finale, “Rock Show”), and that it took the writers a half-dozen episodes to figure out how to dial in Leslie as something other than a female Michael Scott. But watching “Ann and Chris” – which featured a few flashbacks to that long-ago pilot episode – it almost felt as if this wasn’t a case of a TV writing staff finding their way with a character, but of a lonely and intense woman needing a new friend to bring out the best in herself. Beautiful Ann was never the funniest of “Parks” characters, and her role on the show became increasingly nebulous the closer Leslie and Ben grew, but in the beginning she was essential to the series, not only as the woman petitioning to have the pit made into a park, but as the first person in years to look at Leslie Knope from an outsider’s perspective and see the amazing (if at times terrifying) woman that she was.
And perhaps appropriately for the first of the two characters being sent off, “Ann and Chris” wasn’t the funniest episode of the season, but boy oh boy were the emotions of it perfect.
Beyond the pilot flashbacks, the episode played like a tour of Ann’s entire history in Pawnee, including past lovers(*), rivals, friends and more. Andy’s realization that they used to date served as a funny meta-commentary on how much both characters have changed since the start of the series, Tom’s goodbye gift was as sweet as Tom Haverford can get, and the revelation that Ann almost became a Perd-vert during her wild post-Chris dating period was both funny and terrifying. (As are most things related to Perd Hapley at this point.) April trying to take pleasure in Ann’s departure before reluctantly admitting that she loves her, too, was touching without undermining April (who has slowly, if unhappily, warmed to Ann over the years). Leslie and Ann had a final celebration at Lot 48, wearing the helmets they donned when they filled in the pit back in “Kaboom,” Pistol Pete (whom Ann therapized back in “The Comeback Kid”) is among the people involved in the chain of favors needed to get the fence open, creepy Orin is dressed as the Easter Bunny, and as Ann gets in the car to leave Pawnee for good, you can see the stuffed bear from this season’s “Filibuster” in the back seat. It’s a fantastic trip down memory lane, and in some moments – like Ann and Jerry’s shared sobbing over Ron’s very matter-of-fact farewell (in part because this is as much emotion as Ron has ever shown her, in part because he remembered her name) – very funny.
(*) Other than Mark “He Who Must Not Be Named” Brendanawicz, of course. At this point, I think everyone needs to stop expecting Paul Schneider to ever, ever return to the show, or even be mentioned on it.
As someone who arrived on the show later in the run, Chris didn’t get quite as elaborate a send-off, but the show did right by him as well. It’s funny: even though this is the second time he and Ann have been romantically involved, this episode was the first time I truly appreciated the weight of these two sets of best friends pairing off like this, and the ways in which Chris is absolutely the male equivalent of Leslie.(**) He is more exuberant, thoughtful and generous than any of his friends can hope to be, and their guilt over not being able to reciprocate his fantastic memory boxes (themselves another nice tour of the past) winds up being the only gift he needs. Some more excellent individual farewells here, though there wasn’t time for one last mention of Chris’ affair with Jerry’s daughter.
(**) It almost makes me wonder what it would have been like if, before Leslie and Ben started dating, she and Chris fooled around a little. Would the world have exploded from too much combined positive energy?
On the whole, I think “Parks” is probably going to benefit from their departure. As important and/or funny as the two of them have been – and Chris still is responsible for arguably the series’ single funniest joke – the cast is overpopulated at this point, Ben has usurped much of Ann’s function on the show, and there was a very clear strain to keep one or both of Ann and Chris involved in things over this half-season. This will give Ben more to do, Donna more to do, April, Tom, etc., and a significant change like this will hopefully be useful for a show this old.
Still, I’ll miss them both, and “Ann and Chris” was a terrific, moving send-off to them both.
Some other thoughts:
* The closing song is Tom Petty’s very pretty “Wildflowers,” from the album of the same name.
* Despite Mike Schur’s deep and abiding love for “The Wire,” Chris Bauer (Harold from Public Works) is the first “Wire” actor of note to guest star on “Parks.”
* Rob Lowe gets to put his previous work as John F. Kennedy to good use here, as well as do a marvelously spastic dance to “One Headlight.”
* Loved the uncoordinated all-hands-in chant, with April of course crying, “Dark forces arise!”
* Finally, embedded below is a deleted scene from last week’s episode, combining Andy’s new career as a children’s entertainer with Chris Pratt’s gift for summarizing the plot of action movies. I apologize in advance for getting the chorus stuck in your head, but it’s worth it.
What did everybody else think?
I guess the best thing I can say about Rashida Jones tenure at this show is that I can confirm that she was part of the cast. Don’t get me wrong, she never took anything away from the show, but I never felt she added anything significant either. It was a very nice, emotional episode. But I am looking forward to a smaller cast having some breathing space. And I’ve never been a big Chris fan. won’t miss him at all.
Disagree about Chris, but completely agree about Ann. She was like the female Mark. She didn’t add anything, but took screen time away from the others.
Ann worked very well as a straight woman. Her pairing with Leslie and Ron worked very well. However, once Ben started taking over those duties, there was nothing else for her. At least with Ben, they can play of his nerd enthusiasm and make him the comic in pairings with April or Donna.
“Other than Mark “He Who Must Not Be Named” Brendanawicz, of course. At this point, I think everyone needs to stop expecting Paul Schneider to ever, ever return to the show, or even be mentioned on it.”
Any idea what’s up with that?
If I had to guess, I would say that he didn’t turn out to be as funny as they had hoped, which is why Scott and Lowe came in to replace him, and all the talk about having him come back one day was a polite way to get rid of him without making him look bad.
I liked Mark. The show started going down hill when Leslie and Ben became a couple. It’s sucked all the momentum out of the show. Too many sitcoms become obsessed with relationships.
I didn’t dislike Mark, but I found him bland and forgettable. Disagree about Leslie and Ben and sitcom relationships. In real life, people have relationships, so why shouldn’t that happen on TV? As for Leslie, sure it was funny to hear her bad date stories and face first date jitters with Dave, but I think that would have gotten old very quickly.
Btw, loved the episode. Very sweet sendoff for Ann and Chris.
I thought Mark Brendanawisz was an interesting character who played well in the ensemble. Paul Schneider is a hell of an actor – it’s a shame we won’t see him on the show again. BTW, that closing shot of Pawnee made me tear up. It looked like a lovely end-of-series final image and it made me realize how much I’m going to miss this show when it ends its run.
I liked Brendanawitz and thought he actually fits pretty well with the ensemble back in Season 2, but I can see why they don’t have him back: what would they have him do? The show has gotten broader since he left, and as a character that was written without any quirks, it’s just hard to see how he would fit into the fairly cartoony landscape that Parks has established. Plus, it’s been several years and there are plenty of viewers who haven’t even (sadly) seen Season 2. So a callback to him might just get a lot of perplexed looks.
Also, is there some kind of residuals/contract issue with mentioning a former character? The constant failure to even mention Mark’s name is one thing, but it was especially egregious on The Office, where they literally never mentioned Michael during the last two seasons, up until the finale.
I feel like his character didn’t really belong in the world anymore after they made the show so positive. In Season 2 the jokes shifted away from being at others’ expense (obviously excepting Jerry/Garry/Larry) and all the characters who had previously been either rude to or constantly pissed off by Leslie started to be depicted as nicer people who genuinely respected her. Mark’s role in the show was akin to Jim’s on The Office, the only sane man trying to stay afloat in a sea of inept weirdos. His humor no longer fit in to the show anymore, so it made sense to write him out. It IS weird, though, that they’ve never namechecked him, especially because he had given Leslie that design for the park before he left.
@Nashka: Michael was mentioned a few times on The Office after his departure and before the finale, but it was rare. After Pam become pregnant for the second time and she and Jim reveal it’s a boy, she makes a joke about the baby being “Little Michael Scott” and Jim tells her not to even joke about that, and then there was that episode with Bob Odenkirk when Pam said he acted just like Michael. Sure, two mentions in as many seasons isn’t a lot, but it’s not never.
I always thought it was weird, Paul Schneider is a very gifted actor. But he never quite gelled with this ensemble and always seemed out of place.
I always thought the whole point of Brendanawicz was that he was a kind of boring guy who was perhaps the only normal, sensible person in Pawnee. Which I suppose limited his uses, but I enjoyed his time on the show. (“Mark Brendana-QUITS” is one of my favourite Leslie lines ever.)
Pawnee was actually a relatively normal town in the beginning. Take “Boys’ Club”, for instance. Mark’s drinking buddies were perfectly regular guys. Pretty much the only people acting crazy in that episode were Leslie and Andy.
In a world of unlimited texting, overwrought “farewell” episodes such as this ring hollow and seem incredibly disingenuous. It is a conceit that is on it’s last legs. Better is expected of this writing staff.
As someone who has at various points in his life lived in the same town with his closest friends, a half hour away and halfway across the country, I very strongly disagree with the notion that unlimited texting is roughly the same thing as seeing each other in person every day.
Yeah, I’m with Alan. Not remotely the same.
As someone who has friends that have been scattered all about but used to live very close to them, unlimited texting, gChat, and Google Hangouts do not hold a candle to seeing those friends in person regularly. And I was completely overwrought when the closest of those friends left, so this struck a chord with me.
I agree with the others that have responded to this. About two years ago a good friend of mine moved to another state, and even though we still sometimes talk on Facebook and via texting, it’s nowhere near the same. It’s impossible to remain as close to someone when you only see them once a year. For me, at least. Maybe there are people whose friendships can thrive even without seeing each other often, but they can’t for me, and knowing the kind of person Leslie Knope is, it won’t be quite the same for her, either.
On the contrary, I think it was handled quite well. The discussion in the park while they wait for the ribbon-cutting guy highlighted this reality. They would still call and text each other regularly, but either way, leaving good friends behind is always a little death; some things will stay the same, but some things will never be like before.
What? No. Are you kidding me? I am an American living in Japan. You have no idea what I’d give for a hug, or for a few minutes at a diner with my friends and family. I can text my friends and family now, but it is *nothing* compared to actual face-to-face communication. The episode really touched me in how deep, caring and thoughtful the goodbye was to Anne, it was quite believable and very PnR.
I’d have to double-check, but I don’t think those are the precise helmets they wore before. I think in the earlier episode one said “Kick” and the other said “Ass” and there were problems getting them to line up correctly. This time, problem was solved with the full word on each.
and…..I just clicked your link from the article, no need to double-check. Carry on!
The joke was that one said “Kick,” the other “Ass” and that Ann, immediately upon seeing the two helmets says “I’ll take that one,” and quickly takes “Kick” for herself.
This time, I guess they figured people who hadn’t see the earlier episode wouldn’t get the joke?
that andy jean claude van damme song is fanstatic. i wish he had a youtube channel where he sings the plot of more movies.
The only emotional moment in the episode that really landed for me was Ann’s gift to April of not making her say ‘I love you’ out loud. I haven’t always loved the show’s attempts at ‘softening’ April, but this really worked for me.
I wish the first 12 episodes of this season had dealt even a little bit with Leslie (and the rest of the gang) letting go of Ann and Chris instead of sending Ann and Chris off on their own adventures almost every week. It seems like this is basically the first episode this season where their departure is even discussed seriously, and the emotional goodbye scenes feel kind of shoehorned in as a result.
I think the reason they didn’t do that over the first 12 episodes was kind of explained by Alan. The truth is, A&C never really fit in to the cast this season and thus were given their own separate adventures. Then when it became time for them to leave, then the whole cast gets in their goodbyes.
I didn’t think I was going to cry. And then April told Ann that she loved her, and I lost it.
That actually rang false to me. I have no doubt April softened toward Ann and began to respect and even like her, but “love” in this case seemed like it was used a little too loosely.
I’m with Kevin – it seemed to come out of nowhere. It felt a bit forced, to me.
I liked Ann on season 2, but Ben took her place the moment he arrived.
Chris was even more bizarre, because to me he was by far the funniest character of season 3, but then suddenly on season 4 he felt completely dislocated from the rest of the show and never improved after that.
But honestly, I can’t believe Ann and Chris lasted for this long on the show. They should have left at the end of season 5, and maybe this season could have meant a return to former glory of seasons 2 and 3.
Two things hurt this episode for me: 1) Parks and Recs has already had a handful of sendoffs/finales (as Alan mentioned) and 2) Ann and Chris were my least favorite characters.
Ann was fine in a bland Ann-hog kind of way (her?). I found Christ actively un-funny and un-human. An I think the link above is the most over-rated joke in the series history.
Ann asked Chris for sperm. Chris started acting like he was going to be the “father” of that baby. Ann acted that way too. They never explained why. That’s not how sperm donations usually work. Everything that came after that never felt right.
Lowe’s reaction when presented with the box from the guys was one of my all-time favorite moments. I doubt that was 100% acting. Serious lump in throat.
It wasn’t particularly hilarious but it was the first episode I really enjoyed this season since the London opener.
Chris was wearing Bumbleflex in the last scene where they gave him the box. That was a fun callback to one of my favourite Chris jokes.
It is more of a “Community” thing to do, but was April’s comment to Ann about wolverines eating her toes a deeply obscure homage to the opening skit of S1E1 of Saturday Night Live? RIP Mr. Mike.
“Ain’t no party like a Leslie Knope party ’cause a Leslie Knope party is actually thirty parties.”
I cried the most here.
In the final shot, after everyone walks out of frame and we see the Pawnee skyline and City Hall from a distance for the first time, Ann and Chris’s car can be seen nearing downtown Pawnee and then taking a right turn to join the traffic flow. At that moment, two birds fly up and out of frame to the right. Beautiful.
Good episode, although it really feels like they was too much for the time. The whole story of Ann and Leslie working together one last time to get access to the Pawnee Commons felt rushed. it’s an idea that works, but it would have needed more time in an earlier episode. Here, between the good-byes and the party and the farewell to Chris, it felt shoe-horned..
I hope they sign Rob Lowe on a contract for one scene of Chris dancing wildly per season until the show ends. That dance on One Headlight killed me.
Orin’s ability to instantly jump back into the easter bunny character was my favorite moment of the night. Incredible.
also enjoyed the Orin as easter bunny bit.
weird similar plots with Parks and Community this week, both had “quid pro quo” storylines.
Brendanawicz? More like Brendana-quits
Terrible. But it made me laugh.
I call double shotgun