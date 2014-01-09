Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Second Chunce’

“Parks and Recreation” turned 100 tonight, and I have a review of the centennial episode coming up just as soon as I engage in inappropriate Text-Mexting…
Anniversary episodes like this can be used for some kind of big stunt, and “Second Chunce” does end with a trip to Paris for Leslie and Ben. But even though it’s a lovely sequence, it’s the show’s second European trip of this season alone.(*) Anniversary episodes are also sometimes used to bring back lots of beloved characters, and while it’s fun to see Jen Barclay for a few minutes (and legally I’m not sure I’m allowed to type about her any more without owing her a lot of money), Kathryn Hahn isn’t someone whose face NBC is going to splash all over promos for the episode.
(*) In fact, those scenes were shot at the tail end of the London trip, as Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Mike Schur (whom you can spot sitting next to them at the Parisian cafe) and a skeleton crew went across the Channel in secret to film it. That meant that the writing staff had to come up with the plot of this episode at the start of the year, then build towards it.
Instead, Schur and Poehler’s script for “Second Chunce” – particularly in the main story about the end of Leslie’s tenure as a councilwoman, but also in the Tom subplot – is notable for stepping back to take stock in how far our characters have come, and how much further they may be able to go, whether or not the show is still around to let us see those adventures.(**)
(**) This is your periodic reminder that, while the ratings for “Parks and Rec” do not qualify for any definition of “good,” it remains NBC’s highest-rated sitcom this season. And the second, for now, is “Community.” At this rate, these two shows NBC wants to get rid of may just run forever.
So after a trip down memory lane with yet another sex scandal for the invulnerable Councilman Dexhart – who has always worked well as an only slightly exaggerated reflection of every scandal-plagued politician of the last 20 years – and more reminders that Pawnee is a wonderful place that is nonetheless populated with morons, Leslie comes up with the idea of running for city council again. And the thing is, I could easily imagine this being a story the show would tell. Schur likes to reference the East Dillon seasons of “Friday Night Lights” when discussing Leslie’s political career, and her moving to another part of town to reclaim the council position she was bounced from would be the closest parallel they’ve ever done to that. But it would also be a rehash of something they’ve done before, and the point about the awfulness of both the council members(***) and of much of the town’s population, is a good one. Leslie Knope, superwoman, is destined for bigger and better things than this, and the show has by now put her in a position where it may be a disappointment if she doesn’t get to them. The only question is whether, if the show continues, it’s equipped to depict her making it to a higher office, or if that would require too much movement away from Pawnee.
(***) Ingrid isn’t a sleaze like Dexhart or Jamm, but any person who can use the phrase “like Sir Ian McKellen said to me the day I sold my boat to Karl Lagerfeld” in casual conversation is in some ways far, far worse than them.
Tom hasn’t come as far as Leslie, but he’s changed, and become more ambitious, and his attempt to find the next big thing allows “Parks and Rec” to do a miniature “Shark Tank” parody without overextending the gag. (The final presentation, inevitably, is another of those moments where Jerry presents something incredibly awesome that gets ignored because it’s coming from Jerry.) Tom creating a new job for himself fits in nicely with what we’ve seen for other characters, while still allowing him to stay in the parks department, and that whole subplot was also buoyed by the return of Andy and the running gag about his difficulty readjusting his body clock.
As Chris Pratt returns full-time from making “Guardians of the Galaxy,” the show is pretty much just marking time until Rashida Jones and Rob Lowe leave in a few weeks, giving us another subplot where they don’t interact with a single other regular castmember. (Though they do share scenes with recurring characters like Jean-Ralphio and Dr. Saperstein.) As much as I like Chris and Ann, I’d rather they either leave already or do a few more stories involving Leslie, Ben and the other friends they’re about to say goodbye to.
What did everybody else think? Momentous enough for the 100th? Funny enough? Did you wish Pratt had more to do after being mostly absent in the fall, or are you okay with it because he’ll inevitably get more later in the season? And would any of you adopt Jean-Ralphio and/or Mona-Lisa?
I refuse to go along with this particular thing. Calling him Jerry for decades as a mistake is one thing. Dubbing him Larry just because you’re really mean to this one guy is another. No.
Or does he mean Lenny?
I think Jerry’s names will come full circle by the end of the season. It’ll go something like this: Jerry -> Larry -> Lenny -> Benny -> Barry -> Jerry
To follow up Alan’s point, I thought the Shark Tank committee completely disregarding Jerry’s idea was too far and not funny, but Leslie only realizing running for city council might be a bad idea after Jerry said it was a good idea was funny.
This feels like a show that has completely run out of ideas. Yes, they still have some good episodes because the writers and actors are so talented (and because we care about the characters), but it’s time to wrap it up. Everyone deserves better than “pregnant woman is hungry and crazy”.
The doctor being dissapointed that Tom only flipped the page over once was awesome.
I don’t really agree that the show is out of ideas in general. However, I do feel like that’s true for Ann and Chris, which is why I think it’s a good thing they’re being written out even if I do really like both characters and actors. I’m kind of excited for the second half of the season because I think the cast changes could be good for the show creatively, plus I’m interested to see where they’re headed with Leslie’s storyline. My hope is that at the very least, they get a 13-episode final season like 30 Rock so that Schur can give the show a proper ending.
“This feels like a show that has completely run out of ideas.”
“The doctor being dissapointed that Tom only flipped the page over once was awesome.”
Have they brought up who’s taking over Chris’s job as City Manager when he leaves? Could that be a position Leslie gets moved into?
Yes, Ben gets the job, which forced him to quit the accounting firm (again).
I haven’t laughed that hard in I can’t remember how long. Adam Scott’s delivery of that terribly inappropriate line made me laugh and laugh and laugh.
One thing I’m curious about:
How does Ingrid’s line about McKellen and Lagerfeld make her in any way “some ways far worse” than Jamm or Dexhart?
I’m trying to wrap my head around that, and nothing at all makes a lick of logic or sense.
Fantastic episode, though. Loved Kathryn Hahn coming back, even for just a couple of minutes. I also love the fact that as much as the show is in love with every insane idea Leslie has, no matter how ludicrous, they weren’t with this one.
Even better than that, by not being an enabler for the regular Knope insanity, the show allowed her to push her energies in a hopefully bigger direction.
I’d love to see Leslie Knope running for State Senate or US Congress for 2014 (which is where I see this going, Mid-Term Election-style). I mean, I’d never vote for her in a million years, being the big-government wonk that she is, but in TV-land, that’s not something I’d have to worry about in the real world.
Also, I know it’s impossible as they’re on different networks, but wouldn’t be awesome if Frankie and Mike Heck went to their local polling place in a November 2014 episode of The Middle, and we see “Leslie Knope” on the ballot?
We can dream, can’t we?
Thank you for this. The Requiem comment had me on the floor as the winner of the least appropriate reference on TV this season.
Obviously I’m not Alan, but in a sense, Ingrid is worse than Jamm or Dexhart because at least they’re blatantly/outwardly douchebags. Ingrid seems like she’s trying to be nice, but she’s so used to her wealth and being friends with famous people that she appears not to realize that she’s douchily name-dropping really famous people and sort of humble-bragging her vast wealth as if it were nothing, making everyone around her surely feel smaller.
Ah… the “rich people are bad simply because they’re rich” train of thought that perpetuates, it seems, so much of our daily lives.
How truly awful are envy and jealousy; how they worm their way into our minds and hearts.
Nope, there’s nothing wrong with being rich. There’s something wrong with acting like you’re better than other people and above other people (which the people of Eagleton have acted like time and time again, hence why Pawneeans (spelling?) hate them so much) solely because you’re rich.
I don’t disagree with you there.
But her life is her life. She’s supposed to censor her life and experiences based upon insecurities some people may or may not have?
Sorry, not buying that argument.
Especially because Jamm and Dexhart are truly horrible human beings.
There’s no way in hell Ingrid is “somehow worse” simply because she’s rich. Even if she’s full of humblebrag (which really, in any of her appearances, she hasn’t been, unlike Parker Posey’s character, who was).
Haha, I mean, we’re talking about a character that is in many ways just a caricature/exaggerated, but she pretty clearly went out of her way to namedrop like 3-4 famous people. I doubt she interacts with them on a daily basis in the middle of Indiana, so, even for Ingrid, those experiences have to happen somewhat rarely. Not censor herself, but, this is just IMO, she was pretty clearly trying to brag and seem cool to Leslie. Dexhart is terrible because of all of the sex scandals, but what has Jamm really done? He just does his job kind of poorly and tries to block Leslie, but he’s not really a despicable human being in and of himself, just a weird guy. We just don’t like him because he was the villain of P&R while Leslie was in office. Again, I’m just speculating on why Alan would say Ingrid is somewhat worse, I don’t truly know what his opinion is on the matter. But I can see where he’s coming from.
She’s not worse “simply” because she’s rich. She’s worse because she’s a boor.I think Kobracola nailed it.
Albatross, if that’s the statement, then I have to seriously disagree.
Her being a boor, or even a bit oblivious, in no way makes her worse than a serial philanderer and sexual harasser, or a corrupt, vote-for-sale politician, which Jamm is.
Gotta call a big no way, Jose, on that. ;-)
It appears as if you just missed the humor in Alan’s joke, HISTORYOFMATT.
That is also a possibility. :-)
Andy at 2am mowing the lawn asking for a beer is perhaps one of the funniest things I’ve seen from him in a while.
Agreed about Ann and Chris. Really bummed at how their “long goodbye” has turned out to be a lot of episodes where their leaving is never mentioned and they sit in a baby bubble. Ann hasn’t let on at all that she’s gonna miss her BFF, and with Leslie going through so much right now, that’s a damn shame.
That was the 100th episode?? Wow, I did not know that.
Thought it was another really good episode and I liked the ending (save the Paris stuff, way too over the top & cheesy, though it makes more sense now knowing it was #100)
My partner and I flew through the first five and a half seasons of Parks and Rec this week. We love the characters and were excited for tonight. Unfortunately, I must agree with the previous commenter who said this show has run out of ideas. We do not need to see Leslie run for city council again. Alan, I also agree that the jokes on Jerry’s behalf are going too far and I rolled my eyes when he came back to pick up a few hours in the office after he retired. As much as I hate to say it, I think the show has run its course.
Thought this was pretty disappointing for a special event episode that was co-written by Amy Poehler. Hard headed bulldozer Leslie is the worst Leslie. Even though the fact that she was being hard headed was part of the plot, we still had to watch her be unlikeable for most of the episode.
I wish there was a slider where I could slightly bump up the amount of JRS and MLS.
I love this show, I dearly love the characters, but tonight did not feel fresh. I want P&R to continue, but it needs a shakeup. Wish tonight had featured more Andy (would somebody fill me in on the naked Andy gag – the phone rang and I missed the set-up). One more thing – when will we see another appearance from Mark Brendanawitz? Paul Schneider parted with the show on good terms and Mark supposedly still lives in Pawnee, so why not? How great would it be to see Schneider again?!
Andy was sleeping at his desk, and then got up for the equivalent of a 3AM pee but mistook the trash can for a toilet.
Loved Jen’s advice to Leslie. That scene actually got me fired up. Hahn is gold.
There was a lot of rehash in this episode, but I think that’s a good thing for a couple of reasons:
1) After a long break, it’s nice to ease back into things. Granted, I don’t think that was intentional with how things rolled out schedule-wise thanks to NBC’s meddling.
2) It’s a good set up episode for things to come. As we slowly say goodbye to Ann and Chris, we’re introduced to the next arcs for Leslie and Tom.
Now, Tom just inventing a job out of the air does feel a little Pam’ish from The Office. But in this case, I think it works.
Another thing that could raise some flags was Leslie wanting to immediately go negative on Dexhart. Did the writers forget about her ‘No Negative’ stance against Bobby Newport? It’s slips like that which make me worry about a show’s credibility.
Lastly, I’ll say it’s nice to have Andy back! They eased him back in with a one-joke role and it worked. For the guy who asked above me, he de-pant’d and started to take a leak in the office.
Anyway, glad P&R’s back! My Thursdays feel right again!
Leslie and Ben are going to Paris? Although my DVR was set to go 3 minutes over, it cut off before I saw that. If only these shows could end at a standard time.
I could manually extend my DVR, but I choose not to. If NBC wants to screw with me by shadily time shifting their shows to trick me into watching the next one, I’ll do them one better. I’ll sacrifice the last tag and like the show x% less than I would have.
That will show them!
I kind of want to see Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Kristen Bell sing together now.
So how could Rob Lowe mention the Oscars and there not be a followup?
I don’t know if I find Parks and Rec particularly funny anymore. I certainly didn’t laugh at this episode, and I’m not sure anything this season has really done much for me.
There were definitely funny bits in this episode, but even though I know they were going for Leslie to be in a dark place, the writing didn’t make her at all likable until some slight redemption with Kathryn Hahn. The Paris thing at the end was ridiculous and clearly used just because they shot the footage, rather than for any legitimate story reason. Addressing the other commenters who say the show has run out of ideas, I think it’s still sharp and funny, but the storylines are getting tired. Maybe it would be better suited at this point to shift more to the 30 Rock “joke-a-minute” model, rather than worrying about the ongoing plot so much.
I don’t think Leslie was supposed to be likeable in this episode. She was dealing with the biggest trauma in her life: The loss of her dream job. Something like that could drive anyone to lose perspective and exhibit extreme or uncharacteristic behavior. Someone above mentioned, for example, that Leslie seemed to abandon her “no negative campaigning” stance when deciding to run again, but that was easily attributed to her not yet having thought things through, just reacting angrily to her situation.
Rob Lowe’s face when Winkler asked if they wanted to adopt Jean-Ralphio and Mona Lisa (“they’re in their late 20’s, and they’re terrible”) was the best.
Councilman Dexhart is awesome. I wish he was on my city council, his increasingly bizarre sex scandals are highly entertaining. And I also love how the guy is practically BEGGING to be given the chance to tell everyone about all his loony sexcapades. (His wife, on the other hand … not so excited.)
I hate to say it, but I think it’s time to wrap things up. I feel like we’ve reached the point in the series where they are simply telling the same things over and over, with slightly different beats. I think Tom stands out because he is really the last primary character to have been given any kind of growth arc — the rest have all grown/changed in previous seasons and they are what they are now.
Don’t get me wrong, I love Pawnee, I still love Leslie and Ben and these goofballs. But I found myself simply smiling more than laughing, found myself being able to predict what someone would say or do far too accurately, and honestly, found myself kind of bored last night.
Oh, and I HATE what they’ve done to Jerry. Just let the guy retire and live his happy life with his hot wife.
It is sad, but it is also true – they’re just paddling water now.
There are still good episodes, but mostly it’s just the same old. There are really no laughs anymore, just smiles. The filler and overwrought sentimentality are used as crutches at this point, and it is kind of depressing. Plan for the exit and don’t run the show in to the ground.
Think the satire of American politics/society is still very funny, but can understand they might be at a point where it would help to replace a few more of the regulars with new characters. I didn’t miss Andy at all and even April doesn’t seem so funny anymore (maybe because Brooklyn has two April type characters in its cast?). Would definitely keep Tom and want to see Ron as a father.
I agree. This reminds me of the season the The Office where the quality started to drop off. And look at what a wreck The Office became. I would hate to see that happen on Parks. I’d rather see a show go out strong creatively than destroy it’s own legacy.
I hate to agree with you, but I’m starting to feel the same way. Every episode is pleasant plus some laughs. I think I would be fine with it if they did one final season and go out on a good note before it becomes way too stale.
A fine start to the new year, but I think this and the last couple of episodes from the fall have been a notch below the previous seasons. They’ve still been good and funny, just not great and hilarious. I hope they really get it going with Ann and Chris leaving.
I didn’t like most of the episode. Leslie seemed like she’d gone completely mad–and yes, I do think it seemed somewhat likely that they WOULD do another campaign again. Did not give a shit about Ann and Chris’s baby and Ann needed to be in on Leslie’s drama big time. Wasn’t even that amused by the peeing in the office.
Though the ending did redeem the whole thing, between Tom figuring out his own job and Leslie’s consultation with Jennifer (great present, Ben!). But until then, I was all, what the hell is this? Did they all have their brains bail out over vacation?
No to adopting Jean-Ralphio unless I want to start a porn library. Also no to Mona-Lisa.
*This* was the big 100th episode? I’m sorry to say I found it disappointing and lackluster. Very disappointing.
I can excuse a lot of unrealism from the show, but Jennifer Barkley telling Leslie that she has a future in higher office after being recalled in disgrace made no sense. Sure, she has name recognition, but in a bad way. As someone who has been very involved in city and state politics, I can assure you all that being seen as a failure in local elected office is NOT a stepping stone to bigger things.
The tired “jump the shark” will be replaced with “go to Paris.”