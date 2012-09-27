Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Soda Tax’

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I lecture you on consistent font use…
“Soda Tax” is an episode about how Leslie Knope is still feeling her way through her new job on the Pawnee city council. But it also reflects how “Parks and Rec” itself is still feeling its way through the new status quo.
The tax storyline (inspired by Mike Bloomberg’s controversial jumbo soda ban in New York City) was the episode’s best, and not just because Leslie’s addiction to sweets and Pawnee’s reputation for morbid obesity are both so well-established. Yes, it’s funny to see Leslie stress-eating raw sugar, to hear the list of restaurant names in town, Ron’s description of his “Double Bacon Grenade Deluxe,” the explanations for the misleading soda size names (“Well, it’s roughly the size of a 2-year-old child, if the child were liquified”), etc. And any chance to hear the lunatics at a Pawnee public forum (including the return of Mike Scully, plus the group that wanted to tax women’s genitals) is very welcome.
But the tax story also had a strong emotional component. As we were reminded last year in “Live Ammo,” Leslie isn’t used to a job where people are going to be mad at her a lot of the time. She’s used to the adoration of her co-workers, and perhaps the indifference of Pawnee at large, but whether or not the restaurant association carries out its threat to lay off workers, people will not be pleased with Leslie. She has to accept that and learn to play tough and fight for her convictions. And, as so often happens when “Parks and Rec” is at its best, that realization came in a sweet, funny heart-to-heart with Ron Effing Swanson, this time about his four attempts to fire her early in her tenure.
But because Leslie now has this second job, while Ben and April are temporarily off in Washington, “Soda Tax” felt more diffuse even than last week (which at least had Leslie and Andy in D.C. for several scenes), and the two subplots slighter. It’s amusing to watch Ben try to act cool around spoiled twentysomething interns in the B-story, and also to see just how out-of-shape Andy is(*) in the C-story, but both stories felt more like they were there just to give the supporting players something to do for a few minutes while Leslie was wrestling with her conscience. I was glad at the very least that Tom pointed out how often Chris freaks out about his mortality and loneliness; hopefully, this sends that character into a new direction, rather than rehashing last season’s issues. And April taking the job more seriously by threatening to scoop Ellis’s eyeballs out? Excellent.
(*) Chris Pratt says he puts on weight at the start of each season because Andy’s a lazy guy. If you see him in “Moneyball” or most of his previous roles, that paunch isn’t there.
What did everybody else think?
I… really liked this one. I didn’t necessarily think the A-plot was all that funny at first, but it had some good character drama to it. And I found the B and C plots really funny–I liked how they kind of buoyed up the episode comedically.
Also, boy–we’re 2 for 2 on solid Chris episodes. I really feel like they’ve finally got a great lock on that character and how to use him in service of the rest of the show.
I felt the B story at least is kicking off a very important April storyline.
Anyway, slight or not, I do love this show top to bottom.
I actually think exactly the opposite of Alan – Ben and Chris carried the episode with Leslie’s storyline as more of an (extremely worthwhile) afterthought. Her story had more pathos but it wasn’t as funny.
I’m right with you. It felt like they really wanted to tell a relatively straight story about Leslie’s first moral dilemma in her new job. And instead of making it TOO goofy or ridiculous, gave it some funny trappings but left the heavy comedy lifting to Andy and Ben. Which… worked.
I’m a fan of anything that brings sad Chris back into the fold. Something about him being so hopeless is hilarious to me. That probably means I’m a horrible person.
Nah. There’s just something about sad Chris that’s inherently funny, I think. But then I find Chris hilarious in general.
Tough to not violate the no politics rule with the soda tax plot, considering the draconian nature of the real-world law.
Really liked this one. As someone who works in DC and has spent the past month cleaning up a project done half-assed by an intern (having to do with photos no less!) Ben’s storyline felt spot on.
I kinda felt the same way, especially since I was watching it with someone who doesn’t normally watch the show and was feeling more conscious of the laugh-factor. If you’re gonna have one character tell another character they need to go to therapy in a comedy, it either needs to be really funny or the serious part needs to be earned, and this was neither.
Kind of disappointed to see how progressive the show’s plotlines are getting. (Don’t want to start an argument and I know your rule, Alan. It’s just a show that was barely about politics that now has seemed to grow much more political in message and tone.
Leslie has always been the sort of person who would be “pro” this kind of initiative, so I think it was in-character without necessarily endorsing it as the right thing for a politician to do. The important thing is that Leslie made *a* choice, and that choice will for the first time alienate lots of people (in Pawnee, and, I’m seeing, in the real world).
Whatever your thoughts on an actual soda tax, I like it as a story beat.
Also the writers made sure to make the soda problem in Pawnee much worse than any soda problem in the real world. They’re clearly not advocating a real world position, just creating a totally made-up situation in which Leslie would take this stance.
Bloomberg is a Republican. And Ron Swanson is a Libertarian. I always thought the show did a good job of making Ron a Colbert-like figure whose politics were funny from both sides if the aisle.
Except Bloomberg’s only a “Republican” because he couldn’t get the Democratic nomination…
I enjoyed all 3 plots…and agree with TJ that the Ben and Chris and April and Ben stories were great, creative ways to use those pairings and character strengths/flaws in a way that added up to a satisfying ep overall. Glad the show is off to a strong start with the new settings.
This reminds me of season three of “The Office” when Jim moved to another branch of the company. Those stories didn’t always work. The difference that made you care was that you really wanted Jim to come back and be with Pam. I don’t feel that way about Ben and Leslie, so these stories don’t hold much interest. We know that April will eventually be back with Andy, so there’s no tension there.
April caused me to have what can only be described as a fearection. I have never been so simultaneously terrified of and attracted to a woman at the same time.
April / Ellis affair… could lead to Chris Farley type dance off with Andy and Ellis, a fight scene and more of Andy’s physical comedy…. Funny domination of Ellis and a 20 year old not knowing how to handle April’s apathy.
It will be interesting to see how P&R deals with the political plotlines this year. With Leslie having to vote on actual issues this year, the show won’t be able to ignore politics as they have in the past. Viewers often have a hard time reconciling political storylines if they don’t agree with the policies in those storylines, so I wonder if P&R runs the risk of alienating some of their viewers.
I enjoyed last night’s episode, but I think I’ve reached a point with these characters that I simply like “hanging out” with them for 30 minutes a week.
I don’t know if it’s as big an issue with local politics. Typically, the issues aren’t as partisan and more based on best interests of the particular community. I’m not really sure the soda issue marks a division between liberals and conservatives. I’m sure there are plenty of people on both sides against the idea of the added regulation and for the idea as it relates to health.
Replying to a comment that no one will ever read because the show was a week ago…but this reminds me of an old SCTV bit about a local election. The politician is talking about a local municipal ordinance issue and the reporter become frantic and says, “well, what about….WAR?”
I don’t think politics will be an issue with this show.
Also, I really liked that Leslie sent him some Batman comics.
Although I’ve enjoyed the first two episodes and thought each had some really funny moments, something about the new season feels slightly off to me. And I’m pretty sure it’s because the cast is fractured at the moment. My favorite episodes are ones where most of the cast gets to interact and are all part of the same larger story and I find myself missing that at the moment.
I don’t dislike the DC storyline because I do think it’s a good opportunity to allow both Ben and April to grow and evolve. But at the same time, unless Adam Scott were to leave the show, I can’t see any scenario in which Leslie and Ben break up or Ben stays in DC indefinitely, so this whole obstacle they’ve created feels a little bit forced to me. I’m interested to see where they go with this, but ultimately I’m looking forward to eventually having everyone back in Pawnee.
This actually doesn’t feel like too much of an obstacle to me yet – more like one of those real-life years when things aren’t quite as perfect as you wanted them to be but you push on through because you believe you’ll get there. Maybe they’ll move it in the direction of ‘oh no are Ben and Leslie doomed?’ but they haven’t yet – right now it’s just a normal long-distance relationship that’s working pretty well, as far as I can see.
So long as it stays that, I’m very happy with it. It certainly gives them a good excuse to pair Ben and Leslie up with different characters – and I agree that Ben/April is a great pairing and has a lot of potential as a sort of inverse Ron/Leslie work relationship.
I’ve been married for more than 10 years and have had to do the long-distance thing several times for work reasons. So I enjoy seeing a relationship that’s not in peril going through it on TV.
I wonder how much of Ron’s monologue about wanting to fire Leslie four times before he saw the true value in her was the writers’ room subtlety telling NBC that someone/thing you are on the verge of axing four times can end up being Leslie Knope? I felt Ron’s ultimate words of praise could easily be applied to the show as a whole.
I feel like you went a bit easy on how poorly the b-plots fit with the Leslie arc in this episode. It reminded me of the season of The Office when Jim was in Stamford. It sharply broke the show’s rhythm and consistency, and in some ways they never recovered. I hope Parks and Rec is able to incorporate Leslie’s new job and office with the old crew in ways that don’t feel too forced or contrived,