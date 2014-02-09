Review: ‘Shameless’ – ‘There’s the Rub’

A review of tonight’s “Shameless” coming up just as soon as I try to steal a helicopter…
Fiona spends a good chunk of “There’s the Rub” awaiting the consequences of her self-destructive behavior with Robbie, but she seems to get off easy. She doesn’t lose her job (though she’ll be transferred to another department), none of her co-workers know anything about her transgressions, and even Mike seems more down on himself than on her.
But then the consequences hit, big-time, when Fiona leaves Robbie’s cocaine out in a place where Liam can get to it.
You knew something bad was going to happen the minute Fiona realized Robbie had left the coke behind and chose not to flush it, but this is a particularly rough one, even if Liam is a non-character who’s still barely verbal at an age when most kids won’t stop talking. Even if Liam recovers, what happened could have deep and long-lasting repercussions on the Gallaghers, anything from Fiona losing her job to Fiona losing custody of the kids.
I don’t review this show every week, but I’ve seen fan reaction elsewhere to the Fiona/Robbie story, and I know some people are really mad that she would do this, even if Mike is a boring lunk. But it’s worked for me, because for all of Fiona’s strength and self-sacrifice, she’s also Frank and Monica’s daughter, and it doesn’t seem out of bounds that she would have inherited some of their weaker qualities when she wasn’t paying attention – and that those qualities might surface at what should be such a happy, peaceful, successful period in her life. And she’s now being deeply punished for what she’s done, even if Liam is perhaps being hurt even more.
I’ll be curious to see how the show deals with the legal ramifications of this. We already got an arc last year where the younger kids were put into foster care, so the writers might not want to rehash that, but something has to happen now, even if it’s Frank somehow being given responsibility over the family again. Frank has managed to skate through life without getting the many punishments he deserves – even Sammi forgave him almost instantly for trying to con her into giving up a piece of her liver(*) – but his kids don’t all share that particular gift. (Though Lip seems to have gotten off scot-free for last week’s spate of car vandalism.)
(*) On the other hand, spending time around Sammi and her son seems to have finally opened Carl’s eyes to what a dirtbag his father is.
Similarly, will the Army just never find Ian – who makes his first appearance of the season, tending bar at a gay club and acting like he’s high, brainwashed or in complete denial of how much trouble he’s in for stealing Lip’s identity, going AWOL and allegedly trying to steal Army equipment – or is he going to spend the show’s later seasons making brief appearances from federal prison?
In trying to juggle so many storylines, “Shameless” sometimes has to take shortcuts or skirt around the implications. After giving us a bunch of episodes where Lip is overwhelmed by the workload at school, for instance, here he just bails for a couple of days to look for Ian, and we’ll see if that hurts his grades later. But it was good to have him interacting with the rest of the family for an episode, and I suspect Ian, Liam and Fiona’s problems will have him hanging around a lot more than before.
I don’t want to see the family suffer more, but having introduced all these rather large problems, I also don’t want “Shameless” to run away from them. Things are very bad right now, and they could get much worse.
What does everybody else think, both of the events tonight and of season 4 so far?
I think Lip told the cops about the cocaine being in Fiona’s possession after realizing how out of control his sister has become in his absence.
Fiona tells the cops it was her coke. In the moment, she’s so concerned about Liam that she’s not even thinking about the consequences for herself.
Or, rather, she tells the EMTs, who would have told the cops.
As soon as Fiona said it I was like Oh oh, this is where she gets arrested from the pre-season promo.
Justin: That last shot of Lip in the hospital made me think the same thing. I know Fiona called it “my coke” to the EMTs, but something about Lip’s stare tells me that he doesn’t have Fiona’s back here at all.
Shameless’ writers have come up with some looney plot twists before, but this takes the cake. Fiona, Kevin, and Veronica…none of these adults think it’s wrong for Fiona and Kevin to snort coke in full view of the kids? None of these adults think it’s wrong to leave a gram of coke out on a table top where any child can reach it? Are you $%#*ing kidding me?
And then Fiona, who has spent her entire life managing crisis in the Gallagher household and dodging the authorities openly admits to owning the coke, which by the way was never “her” coke. She didn’t buy it, she doesn’t have a coke habit.
Appallingly shoddy writing.
@Joel: If I remember correctly, it was only Liam around when the coke was being snorted – Debbie and Lip came in after and Carl was with Frank (I could be wrong on Carl). Anyway, you don’t think there are families in this country where parents/older siblings do drugs in front of young kids? You think its outlandish they do coke in front of the kids, but all the times weed has been smoked in front of them isn’t? It has been clear from the start that “normal” family dynamics don’t apply. The family is a mess and I could easily see a self-destructive Fiona who messed up something in her life once again saying “screw it” and snorting the coke without regard for the kids around her.
Parents who do hard drugs in front of their kids are pretty horrifically bad parents. The Gallaghers do all sorts of iffy if not outright illegal things to survive, but Fiona has always had some boundaries. I don’t buy that the Fiona who wrote off her own freedom at the end of last season because she cares that deeply about these kids would suddenly decide to snort coke in front of them, let alone leave it out for everyone to see and potentially have access to. If we’re setting the bar that low for Fiona, then this show is truly hopeless and the Gallaghers will always be doomed to self-destruction.
Either way, bad writing or hopeless characters, I don’t want to keep watching a show like this.
It seemed that way how he was looking at her very much disappointed but she also told the paramedics it was hers.
To defend some people who’ve criticized the Fiona/Robbie storyline. I don’t doubt that Fiona’s self-destructive. The most common refrain I’ve heard is that Robbie’s obviousness and faux-toughness would have almost offended her sense of self. Stimmy was much better at playing the bad boy part.
Even though Robbie puts out a bad-boy swagger, he’s really just kind of a little bitch, right? I mean, he’s always storming out of the room when mommy & daddy don’t give him his way, or his brother points out what a loser he is. But I’ve seen a confident swagger do wonders for guys in real life, so I can believe that Fiona would fall for it.
I looked at Ian’s portrayal tonight as an indicator that he might have inherited his mother’s bipolar disorder. The manic behavior (going AWOL, “stealing” a helicopter, inviting “unsavory” people to Jimmy’s dad’s place, being high at the club) really gave me that impression, especially compared with the straight laced Ian we’ve seen before =/
Well observed, and as this season (like the end of the last one) seems to be about how the parents ate sour grapes and the children’s teeth were set on edge, I’m afraid you may be right. It’s remarkable how much darker the show has gotten compared to earlier seasons, although that seems to be a pattern with these
serial dramas (The Sopranos, Six Feet Under and Boardwalk
Empire off the top of my head.)
At this point in the story I would say that Ian is just on X, which is common working at a club.
I thought the same thing. I was in the middle of the club scene and was just thought “He’s Monica’s little boy,”
@CHADEVAN Don’t forget Weeds.
Ian’s behavior is definitely indicative of a manic episode of bipolar disorder…quite likely exacerbated by drug use. I think that’s part of the reason why Lip was so concerned about Ian and protective of Debbie in the club scene. He recognized the symptoms right away because he grew up watching his mother struggle with the illness.
I think that’s such a leap mainly because we still have no idea what actually happened while he was in the army, the behavior definitely isn’t “typical” Ian but enlisting under a fake name wasn’t either and it’s not like any of their behavior is ever not extreme (like Lip bashing all of those cars last episode) or unexplainable. idk he seemed more drugged up than manic in that club scene but it’ll be interesting to see more
@A I agree and I really don’t want a rehash of bipolar after it’s already been done. No reason to repeat this early in a series.
Actually his behavior was pretty spot-on for bipolar 1. One of my best friends is bipolar and when he/she has a manic episode its like he/she’s high on cocaine and tripping balls at the same time all the while being completely sober (i know she’s sober because we go to NA together). It’s really jarring and scary for everyone involved and can get pretty dangerous. Anyways, I’m not saying that’s what’s happening to Ian but it makes sense and would be a lot more interesting than just another addiction arc, because for all of the portrayal of addiction in this show they haven’t ever really done in arc in which someone struggles to achieve real sobriety (I keep waiting for this for Frank but I guess Showtime doesn’t think a sober Frank would be much of a draw).
I thought when I first started watching the show that for children of alcoholics, the kids seemed pretty blasé about alcohol and other drugs…now the chickens are coming home to roost, at least for Fiona and apparently Ian.
This almost seems like a last season, but it’s been renewed, right? That makes me worry about Wells following through on these big developments, but on the other hand last season proved the show had balls.
I think this season has been strong so far, and this episode left me physically shaken like no show has since Farewell Daddy Blues and Ozymandias. And the reason it doesn’t feel like cheap manipulation is that rather than being a random catastrophe it’s Fiona’s fault. Considering that she’s probably the most popular character and one seemingly every straight male viewer (myself included) is pretty much in love with, that’s very gutsy.
I have a very strong stomach, but I confess I looked away. Wrenching stuff.
It surprises me that people who enjoy this show think that the Gallagher’s are going to ever see a happy ending, that’s not what this show is a bout. Ian was the only one that seemed to have a way out by joining the Army, but we have now seen how that’s turning out. Those who make it out alive are not going to be happy by the series end.
But happiness is relative. I rarely got the sense the Gallagher’s were miserable people before this season. They make the best of what they got and enjoy the parts of life they can enjoy.
I agree, this show isn’t ending with them moving on up to the East Side, but I don’t think that we can say they aren’t happy either.
^^ Moving to the North side is where it gets better
Christ. That episode was devastating! Liam needs to be okay, with this show you never know. Emmy Rossum once again showing how underrated she is at Awards, the scene in Mike’s office was wonderfully played. Poor Carl! Poor everyone!
I think season 4 is just setting it up to show that there is no escape from being a “Gallagher?” Cause I know a few friends who think fiona is perfect and only pics up after other people’s messes. I have been waiting to see if they were gonna give her some (more) serious problem of which she has to be saved.
Wasn’t expecting the episode to be this heavy! Shameless likes to toy with expectations. It seemed the show was building up to Mike finding out and it’s a really small deal compared to the Liam situation/Fiona getting arrested.
Really felt for Mike, I didn0t find him boring at all, I really liked him and Fiona (last season, at least when he was making Fiona smile and laugh and being jokey and adorable).
Wonder what’ll happen to Lip«s college situation now. Maybe he’ll realize he can’t throw that opportunity away with Fiona screwing up so badly.
I wonder what’ll happen to Frank – said no one, ever.
The preview loked intense! Can’t wait for next week!
I’ve got a hunch this is the beginning for Fiona. She’ll lose the job and of course the kids….but who will take care of the family? Not Frank that’s for sure. If only there was another Gallagher…Hmmm oh, yeah the one they introduced a few weeks ago who has a clear need for family attachments, Sammi. When she steps in to the role of matriarch that’s when Fiona loses her identity on top of everything else.
See, I think Lip takes the kids. The foreshadowing of Lip becoming Frank has been evident the last 2 seasons (especially last week as he walks into the Alibi rambling about politics while nobody is listening the same way Frank does.)
Lip takes over the family @ the expense of his scholarship. He slowly becomes Frank, resenting his family for ruining his chance at a better life. he only way he can cope with the menial life is drinking and drugging. He may end up having kids of his own w/ Mandy & the relationship will be as volatile as Frank & Monica’s, high ups and low, low downs.
It wouldn’t surprise me either though, if Sammi steps in until Fiona gets paroled. That could be very interesting, especially when Fiona gets out.
I think the ultimate consequences of all this (at least in the short term) is that Ian is going to have to drop out of college. He’s the only one left with Fiona going to prison.
I don’t see Fiona going to prison. The system can bear it, but the show cannot. She’ll be around. Lip, standing alone at the end, now sees that he needs to escape all this, so I expect him to stay in college – or at least hope he does. With this show one never knows.
Who is playing Running Tree (Sheila’s Indian friend) on the last 2 episodes?
I recently found Shameless, really surprised by Emmy Rossum’s performance. She’s utterly believable as Fiona! She seems SO completely different in real life, how does she do that?
Yes, it’s one of the best performances on TV, no question.
and the most overlooked. She is absolutely great!
I feel like David Nutter directs all my favorite episodoes of television. That was definitely the best episode of 2014 so far.
This is a really great cast, top to quick appearance extra. I thought the actor who plays Lip did a great job at the end with no dialogue, just with his expression. Debbie too, she’s a great young actress.
Emmy Rossum, I mean, it’s a given at this point. There’s no one else I could see playing this really tough role, MAYBE Tatiana Maslany could pull it off, but even her lacks that really real vulnerability that Emmy brings to the role. I really felt for her in the break up with Mike. She didn’t play that scene in an obvious way at all, and her messed up hair, no make up at all just added to it.
Slightly disappointed that the Carl/Frank thing was just a side note in this review (though with everything else going on it’s understandable).
To me, one of the most amazing arcs this season has been showing how Frank arriving at death’s door has finally turned him into a father to Carl. Granted, Frank’s version of being a father involves teaching him to masturbate and steak drugs, but that’s what passes for nurturance among the male Gallaghers.
That moment where Carl realizes that he’s been replaced by another of Frank’s distractions was heartbreaking, and I fear how Carl, who has been portrayed as a borderline psychopath in the past, is going to handle his disappointment.
It’s also another example of how Frank burns through the goodwill of each of his children one by one. Carl was the last Gallagher to give a damn about Frank, and now that’s gone.
I’d been imagining a series end with Frank dead and only Carl shedding a tear. Now I can’t imagine anyone caring one bit.
It would be so great if the review was more than a retelling of the episode. Either we watched it, and we don’t need to be told what happened. Or we didn’t, and we don’t need to be told what happened.
Frank might be dead. Liam might be dead. It was unclear if Fiona was being arrested for murder or for being lame. The true heartbreak of this episode is that with Fiona in jail, and Ian in trouble, Lip will have to drop out of MIT to take care of the kids.
Is it MIT though? I’ve been trying to find the answer on this. Its obviously a college not far from home and MIT is not in Chicago.
They’ve called it “Chicago Polytechnic” (which is imaginary but seems to mostly be shot around UIC on the near West Side of Chicago). It would thus be about a 30 minute public transit ride from the Gallagher house (if we’re pretending it’s where they say it is) or 15 minutes (if we mean the neighborhood where they actually film).
This season is much sadder than the previous ones without enough humor to offset it. What bar, especially a gay bar, would hire Ian, a teen-ager who hasn’t finished high school to tend bar and risk losing its license and maybe going to jail?
—anytime a child is found with drugs in his system the child is taken from the home, so it will be interesting to see where this goes
—if the infant had drugs, then all present would be tested, not just Fiona
—this was an episode when some of the characters are beginning to realize what is going on, and I expect this to frame the upcoming episodes. Carl seems to finally realize that Frank only cares about Frank, Fiona is coming to terms with her destructives behavior, and Lip – standing all alone in the hospital hallway – seems to realize what is going on around him. He can move beyond this, and he will in some ways maybe become the key character of the one who really tries to better himself.
—there are many ways for this show to go, so it will continue to be interesting.
“…and even Mike seems more down on himself than on her. ”
I interpreted that as sarcasm – A twist of the knife by someone well aware of how bullshit it is to call THEM “boring” especially in justifying what Fiona did (He’s probably been getting that from his brother for years).
About Carl…for a kid that doesn’t smile very much, except where evil is involved, the look of pure happiness and the ear-to-ear sweet smile we saw when he walked into the house to join Fiona’s birthday party, really stand out…kudos to the kid…great acting!
I just hope this doesn’t mean Lip will quit college to take care of the family. One of the best parts of the season was him trying to adjust to this very different world.
The only way I see Fiona getting out of this pinch is a confession from Mike’s brother (he’s pretty nameless to me…i’d seriously injure my brother if he was that much of a toolbag). I don’t see this as an ideal resolution personally but its the only way Fiona doesn’t end up in jail for stretch.
Sandman, it may have been Robbie’s coke to begin with, but the neglect came from Fiona. Legally, she was responsible for Liam and it was “her coke” in the end. I believe that Fiona will do some time and will end up having some therapy while in jail. We will meet the new Fiona next season, after she gets out of the clinker and has learned some healthier coping skills and learned to deal with being the child of a drunken/drug addicted/bipolar/neglectful and abusive parentage.
About the Robbie/Fiona thing: Robbie reminds her of Frank. Most women consciously or subconsciously are looking for men like their daddies and this season has explored that phenomena. Mike is furthest from her comfort zone (and terribly un-Frank-like), so to reel herself back into what is familiar, she bangs Robbie….ahhhhh, all better now–this is what I get from the first moment she and Robbie start kissing eachother at the kitchen counter while Mike is in the next room puking his guts out. It’s Chaos at its best and where Fiona feels right at home. She was lost in Mike’s fully functioning, emotionally and financially stable world. A girl like Fiona doesn’t get to live the kind of life Mike was offering her unless and until she has done the work to heal her damaged self. Fiona like the rest of the Gallagher kids come from a life of neglect and abuse and no matter how much we love her and are entertained by the show’s hysterically funny and shockingly crude moments, this family cannot escape its demons. This season is dealing with this fact. In the end, I believe that Fiona is a good person (despite what happened to Liam)and we all are pulling for the whole lot of them.
This episode left me feeling so bad for Lip. He’s finally trying so hard to overcome his childhood and get something out of his college scholarship and one visit home shows him how out of control Fiona’s become. His family has fallen apart in the few weeks he’s been gone. Every member has changed significantly while Fiona was in charge alone. What I took from this episode is what major effect will this have on Lip’s future? I can’t see him returning to college. Very sad episode, left me feeling terrible.
Hi Tressa. Like you, this episode left me feeling sad and bad. However, it gave me hope for the Gallaghers. A few things to consider are that even though the show offers great entertainment thorugh hysterical laughs and shockingly crude moments, the Gallaghers are a family plagued by neglect and abuse. Try as they may to deliver themselves over to a mainstream way of life, they can’t out-run this fact. Remember, Lip went a little berzzerk and smashed the windows of several cars on campus and only got away by the skin of his teeth. If he had been caught, he more than likely would have gotten kicked out of school and charges probably would have been filed. So then there is Fiona. Who like Lip, comes from the same abusive and neglectful parentage. Her carelessness may have had greater consequences than Lip’s going nutz and breaking windows, but both of them, in the midst of trying to better their lives (Lip’s going to college and Fiona’s job), are encountering friction with trying to go the straight and narrow. Even Ian is having trouble as demonstrated by his trying to steal a helicopter (or whatever) and going AWOL.
This was bound to happen. In order for the Gallagher’s to get ahead, they will ALL have to deal with the damage done to them by having druken/drug addicted/bipolar/neglectful parents. I think that’s what this season is all about. We see that they are good people, now I think they will start to grow out of their old selves.
And remember, Fiona has been raising the lot of them on her own (with the help of Lip). She even got custody of them. The second she tries to claim a life for herself, things get even more chaotic then they already were. So in this regard, I don’t see her as the out of control woman who gave her kid drugs. I feel sorry for her, but know that now she has hit her bottom and that there is no where for her to go but up!!
But are they good people? Fiona and Debbie are. Fiona’s problem is that she does not know how to handle men, otherwise she works hard and is well-meaning. Debbie is the caring and nurturing one who was on her way to becoming Fiona sex-wise but finally wised up. Sure they are good to each other and watch out for family, but others beware.
What is so good about Lip? One can internalize what he is going through and feel sorry for him, but what of the damage he causes? And this is but one example – he smashed cars on campus, thus creating fear throughout the school of someone running around damaging cars. And the individual owners have to go through hell until their individual situations are taken care with insurance and mobility while they don’t have cars. And, with all the witnesses and camera on campus, it is not likely that he would get away so cleanly anyway.
Carl is a psychopath in the making, and perhaps he is there already. Look at how he smiles with glee each time he does something crazy. Want to invite him to your house and shown him the couch? He doesn’t even need to know where bathroom is.
Ian kicked Jimmy/Steve’s father on the street and ran off with Mickey laughing. Good people he is.
We can look at these characters from our own comfort zones and like them and laugh at what they do, no matter how destructive and damaging and unlawful, but we sure wouldn’t want to be around any of them in real life. It is condescending for us to look down at these people and even like them. We laugh at their expense. Are they good people? They are confused people. This series shows their behavior, where it comes from, and ultimately we hope they will learn the lessons that will help them out of their hole. This season gives a glimmer of this. Lip standing alone gives one the sense that he is awakening to what is really happening around him.
About Ian, I don't think science knows for sure if bipolar disorder is inherited, so the writers could make Ian bipolar if it serves the storyline. I can't think of any other reason he would have changed so much unless something horrific happened to him in the military.