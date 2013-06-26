Review: Showtime’s ‘Ray Donovan’ a fixer story with flaws

The late David Mills wrote for some of the best dramas of the last 20 years, including “The Wire,” “Treme,” “NYPD Blue,” “Homicide” and “ER.” But before that he was a journalist and a critic, and he always had a tendency to look at his new industry from the viewpoint of his old one, and to have an unyielding standard for shows that aspired to play in the same ballpark as the ones he’d been lucky enough to work for.
When I was a younger critic, I would often grow enamored of some new show because of its creative pedigree, or an impressive cast, until Mills would cut through all of that and ask me, “Why does this show exist? What does it have to say about its premise that’s interesting and distinctive? Why am I watching for anything besides the names and a few good performances?”
I have a feeling Mills would not think too kindly of “Ray Donovan,” the new Showtime drama that’s debuting Sunday night at 10.
On the surface, it has all the traits that seem to define quality drama in the 21st century. Creator Ann Biderman was also the mind behind “Southland,” and has an Emmy on her shelf for writing an “NYPD Blue” script – winning in a year when the entire competition came from “NYPD Blue” co-workers like David Milch and Steven Bochco. Its cast includes Liev Schreiber doing his first ongoing TV work (unless you count his side gig narrating HBO Sports documentaries), Oscar winner Jon Voight, “Deadwood” alum Paula Malcomson, Elliott Gould, and reliable character actor types like Steven Bauer and Katherine Moennig. It follows “The Sopranos” formula of presenting a flawed anti-hero – in this case, Schreiber as a Boston thug turned Hollywood fixer who kicks butt, takes names and looks damn good doing it in very expensive suits – torn between work and family, and between the angels and demons that live inside him. Schreiber’s a commanding physical presence, director Allen Coulter (a “Sopranos” veteran) effectively shoots the sun-dappled streets and hills of Los Angeles like he’s making a 21st century film noir(*), and several of the supporting characters (notably Ray’s damaged brothers, played by Eddie Marsan and Dash Mihok) are fascinating.
(*) Long ago, back when he was briefly one of the biggest movie stars in the world, Gould played Philip Marlowe in Robert Altman’s strange, hypnotic adaptation of “The Long Goodbye,” whose plot spins out of Marlowe’s cat going missing. At one point in “Ray Donovan,” Gould’s Ezra explains some strange behavior by saying he was looking for his cat, and all it made me feel was sadness that he’s become such an overactor in his later years, and here is mostly reduced to shouting in Yiddish and making cryptic, ominous pronouncements.
But as a whole, “Ray Donovan” feels empty, like an attempt to reverse-engineer a new classic without actually having a story worth telling.
The series is what Fienberg likes to call a Vocational Irony Narrative. If you’re a movie star, a film executive or otherwise rich in LA, and you have a problem, Ray Donovan can help you. Woke up in bed next to a naked corpse? Got caught having sex with a transvestite right before your big action movie is being released? Want to buy the parental rights for your teen protege away from his crackhead mom? Ray’s your man, and will calmly tell you his catchphrase: “You’re in the solution now.” But ask Ray to fix any of the problems in his own life – a strained marriage to childhood sweetheart Abby (Malcomson), his ex-fighter brother Terry (Marsan) struggling with Parkinson’s, his kid brother Bunchy (Mihok) an emotional wreck decades after he was molested by a priest, his cruel father Mickey (Voight) getting out of prison after Ray and his partners put him there 20 years ago – and solutions are very hard to come by.
There are several fundamental problems with the series. First, and most obviously, there are the accents. The Donovans are all transplants from South Boston, and it sounds like each actor went to a different dialect coach, creating the illusion that they’re all starring in a small Midwestern community production of “Good Will Hunting.” Schreiber comes across best of anyone, in part because Ray doesn’t talk much, but also because he gets to blend his two default screen personas: the intellectual and the brute. But as he plays scenes opposite co-stars doing varying levels of Southie Theater, it builds a level of artifice so that you never really see him as Ray Donovan, but as Liev Schreiber putting on a nice suit and a few layers of facial scruff.
Second, almost none of the scenes involving either Ray’s fixer job (with Bauer as additional muscle and Moennig as the techie) work, nor does the larger look at Hollywood culture. Biderman’s aiming for satire, particularly in our glimpses of a cruel and neurotic studio executive (Josh Pais) and the closeted action star (Austin Nichols), but it all seems as phony (and funny) as “Entourage,” or Showtime’s own “Episodes” and “Californication.” There’s a lot of yelling (much of it by Peter Jacobson as one of the two lawyers who technically employs Ray), drugs and cynicism, with almost all of it falling flat. Ray’s job is meant to provide a weekly story engine in the same way that Tony Soprano had different beefs to settle each episode (or the same way Dexter Morgan has to kill a series of smaller villains to get to that season’s big bad), but if none of those scenes and characters function on their own, then it comes across as the slavish formula it actually is.
Third, the antagonism between Ray and his father is largely a dud in the early going. (I’ve seen the first five episodes.) Mickey is actually the first character we meet, and he’s presented in the pilot episode as a shark (Voight’s eyes even turn to narrow slits most of the time) who will not stop moving until he’s destroyed everything his backstabbing son cares about. But that sort of arc’s unsustainable over a long period – even if Biderman sees Mickey as a one-season villain, to be sidelined next year in favor of whatever version of Richie Aprile she has in mind – and soon Mickey settles into being more of a colorful nuisance (and an excuse for Voight to go full ham as Mickey gleefully hires prostitutes, dances to soul music and harasses library patrons with his love of twerk videos) – than a genuine threat. There may be a long game being played here by both Mickey and his writers, but the initial moves are clumsy and lackadaisical.
The meatiest parts of the show exist almost entirely separate from the plot. I think I would watch an entire series that revolved around Terry and Bunchy, and the way the two brothers struggle with physical and emotional wounds left by the worlds they grew up in. I can’t imagine a circumstance under which Showtime would greenlight that version of the show, but Marsan and Mihok are both superb, and there’s a specificity to the scenes involving each of them that’s largely absent elsewhere. When Bunchy is sitting a support group for abuse survivors, or acting out the childhood he never quite escaped, or when Terry is working up the nerve to ask out the private nurse who helps him manage his symptoms, “Ray Donovan” doesn’t feel like six other series that were put into a blender, but like its own thing.
Watching these first episodes, I couldn’t help thinking of another drama about a powerful fixer, but of a type that Showtime likely isn’t in a rush to copy. ABC’s “Scandal” often gets written off as a Guilty Pleasure because it’s unapologetic in its scale (the president murdering a Supreme Court justice) and sense of melodrama, and because it doesn’t seem eager to cloak itself in the trappings of Serious Television in the way that “Ray Donovan” so relentlessly does. “Scandal” is a show that knows what it is and what it does well, and is awfully entertaining as a result. “Ray Donovan” seems to define itself in comparison to other shows without carving out its own identity, and is incredibly grim, to boot, outside of the ungainly lampooning of the rich and famous of LA.
Of course, “Scandal” was largely forgettable in its first season, and Biderman’s own “Southland” really didn’t find itself until year three, when it moved from NBC to TNT and was forced by budget cuts to stop doing many things decently and just do a handful of things very well. There’s enough strong raw material on hand that “Ray Donovan” could eventually be built into something great. Right now, though, it’s raw material in search of a series.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
NOTE: Showtime made the first episode available online in advance of the premiere. For those of you who’ve already watched it, please try to be vague about plot details in the comments. I’ll have a separate post going up Sunday night after the premiere so everyone who’s watched can discuss it without having been spoiled too much. Thanks.
I really enjoyed the first episode and was initially angry with your lukewarm review. However, everything you said makes sense based on the small sample size I’ve seen. It’s a little frustrating to know that even 5 episodes in, the same issues are present. But I do see some big potential in this show.
If nothing else, it provides a very entertaining show for the summer.
Also really enjoyed the first ep. and am surprised by the negative review. Am curious to see more eps. and see if my opinion changes.
“Biderman’s own “Southland” really didn’t find itself until year three, when it moved from NBC to TNT and was forced by budget cuts to stop doing many things decently and just do a handful of things very well.”
Also when Biderman stepped down as showrunner.
I agree completely with the criticisms. The rhythms of this show (only have seen the pilot) just seem off. The two different threads of the show (a family of men with deep scars; and, a Hollywood fixer) don’t mesh together well at all in the first half hour. Rather than making the whole greater than the sum of its parts, the storylines compete without meshing and leave both parts wanting.
I’m surprised at your low score and opinion of the show. I thought this was the best pilot of any Showtime drama. The accents didn’t bother me, but then again, I’m not from Boston so I can’t tell how authentic they are.
If I had one complaint, it was the side story where Ray gets tangled up with a much younger girl. There’s plenty of drama in his life; he doesn’t need yet another cliche distraction.
I hope to learn more about how/why he put his father in prison and what happened in his childhood (it looked like maybe he was also abused by the priest, since in a flashback he seems to be in the car with the priest, who forces him). His brothers (and half brother) seem to be compelling side characters.
Now with the accents, Alan? Would have appreciated some support when I was the only one around here who had an issue with the lead character in Rectify sounding like a refuge from the cast of Hee Haw when nobody else in his family sounded anything like him — especially his sister, whose accent didn’t even sound mildly Southern. In Ray Donovan, only Ray’s wife has an accent that is shockingly different — not just different, but shockingly different — than everybody else’s, and it is not like we see any other characters she grew up in the same house with to compare their accent with hers.
I’m w/others in really enjoying this episode, maybe it’s just because I love love love Liev Schreiber, but I don’t think so.
But I’m disappointed in the accent comments as well, but for a different reason. Accents are the hardest thing to do & the easiest thing to criticize. No one can do them perfectly. Approximating reality is the absolute best we should expect. Criticizing for not being perfect is just an easy way to sound authoritative.
David H – Some actors certainly can do accents perfectly. Meryl Streep comes to mind.
May as well say Cheers was a failure because the mailman had the worst accent in tv history. Petty little revue as usual.
“Lackadaisical” is my new favorite adjective.
Casting. the issue i had with this show was mostly centered around the casting. Liev Schreiber seems like a good guy and works really hard but the fit, to me, is really off.
and a lot of the supporting cast, especially the lawyer, were equally problematic.
i love Marsan and love love love Dash Mihok (from when he was much younger up to today). they have very little to do.
hey, i was a huge SouthLAnd fan from the start. yes, it had its own problems and didn’t truly become epic (for lack of a better word) until it got leaned down and Biederman was gone. but i think the final product had its own share of problems — but the casting, especially of Cudlitz — was where it always 100% worked.
this show, yeah, it’s the casting stupid (a la James Carville)…. unfortunately. i really wanted to like this show.
Schreiber is a favorite actor of mine, I’m certainly willing to give this a go on his pedigree alone.
And he did a stint on CSI a couple of years back, maybe it doesn’t count as “ongoing” because it went on for about a season. He was good there as well.
Hmmmm, Tim Goodman liked it, the early reviews are quite good, I heartily enjoy Liev Schreiber, and I’m shit at detecting bad accents anyway, so I will definitely give this a try. Plus it’s summer, what else am I going to do. Having said all that, I agree with you, Alan, on series probably 90% of the time, so I now have some hesitancy on the show/some things to consider about it. I’ll try to make my own judgment after a few episodes.
Well, I’m surprised by the negative opinion too. I liked the pilot episode quite a bit. But, I thought too much was packed into the pilot to introduce us to the various characters and layers. As a result, quite a few characters didn’t get much focus. That being said, the show has a deep well of rich characters to pull from. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.
This negative review tells me the show runners refused to kiss Sepinwall’s ring. It’s comical that the guy that loves the Mindy Project and HIMYM doesn’t like a gritty real show.
It’s comical how many of these bitter-sounding, conspiracy-spouting comments show up these days. Aside from being a silly and inaccurate theory, what do you think this is adding to the conversation?
I have seen Sepinwall’s ring, and he doesn’t like people kissing it. That’s because it’s a decoder ring, and he uses it on secret messages which help him locate Nazi clocks. Ze CLOCKS!
Seriously, of all the critics to accuse of being so far up is own butt that he needs showrunners to kiss his ring, you pick Sepinwall? That seems more than a little reality-challenged, based on the available evidence.
@SouthieRules: insane and just plain wrong, dude. it’s so off the mark it’s ridiculous.
did you see the show? alan saw 5 episodes. i trust his take on this — and the cracks / fissures i noticed from just the pilot were points he and other critics have remarked upon.
dear lord the internet is a ridiculous place sometimes.
erika
I’m a daily reader but first time commenter. I just had to applaud Alan’s use of the phrase “go full ham” in reference to John Voight’s performance. That is all.
I agree that a lot of the Hollywood stuff is just embarrassingly bad. Honestly, I’ve seen “the Kid stays in the Picture” I know that people in Hollywood get up to shenanigans. It seems like a lot of it is being played for a kind of shock value when, really, it’s pretty tame.
I give no shits for accents. Seriously, who cares. I don’t even hear them most of the time if they’re American accents I’ve heard before.
I can only assume it goes down hill rather than up in the next few episodes. Based on the pilot alone this review seems too harsh. It’s not a slam dunk like the Sopranos or Mad Men premieres but it seemed promising. I never liked NYPD Blue until the second season but ya know, it seemed promising so I stuck with it. Deadwood on the other hand had me in the first scene. So props to Milch on that but I’m not 100% convinced by the way you applied his theory. That implies that Deadwood only had to improve on NYPD Blue and Gunsmoke. When in fact I’d say it owed the most to Shakespeare.
I thought Schreiber’s character was much more compelling than Voight’s and I liked that. I get tired of the big bad on crime shows being the black hole that everyone else gets easily sucked into. If you feel like this show has to live up to LA Confidential or Chinatown then no, it’s not making the grade. But if you feel like it has to live up to Rescue Me and the Player then I think the comparisons are more favorable. The jury is still out.
David Mills, not David Milch. Different guys. Mills had nothing to do with Deadwood, other than watching it.
Thanks for the Scandel spoiler Alan. Just getting around to watching the series now.
Aw that sucks. But it’s funny because the writer here sneers at critics who don’t take SCANDAL seriously (and it is one of the very best shows on TV, including season 1) and proceeds to frivolously blow a major plot point like it doesn’t deserve the same respect as other shows with big reveals.
He’s right though that there ARE many, many reveals and plot turns. So don’t feel like it’s a waste to get into it. In the scheme of things it’s not too big an albatross to carry into the show.
I’m going to start Scandal this summer as well.
But for someone who is so anti-spoiler about Game of Thrones, Alan really needs to practice what he preaches.
I watched Ray Donovan before I read this review, and one of my first thoughts was, this is just like Scandal, except with a white guy in Los Angeles. “Donovan” is also kind of all over the place, spends a little bit of time trying to create an internal structure (guy loves his family, his kids, trusted head of his family, good as his fixer job while knowing the people he works for are full of crap) and then destroys it in the second half (cheats on his wife, screws up the school recommendation for his kids, family doesn’t tell him for TEN YEARS that there’s another brother or that Dad is back in town, screws over his clients). Who is he? He’s an enigma? What will he do next? No one can tell, but he will look damn good doing it. Yeah. Uh-huh.
Alan,
you’ve seen more than just the premiere, however from the opening show it seems to have more chances to be the summer hit than the Dome. This looks like a winner, dome looks like it will putter out.
The Irish accents and the wiggle hand reminded me of Sons of Anarchy Belfast with Chuckie.
I actually think the cast is responsible for a bit of “let down”. We see the cast and expect so much..I really think this show is better than the reviews. These reviews are a result of inflated expectation. I will continue to tune in! My guess is that this show will be a hit!
Just got the first episode and enjoyed it very much. I’ve seen a bit of “Scandal” — meh. To each his own, I suppose. Hope this works out for Live Schreiber who is a terrific actor and deserves great material.
Jesus! Liev … silly old spell check.
Three episodes into it and enjoying the show a lot. Acting is terrific all around.
Voight looks to be having the time of his life stealing every scene he’s in. Probably too late for this year’s Emmys, and will be pushing into a crowded supporting actor field next year (with many of the other actors in RD vying for it as well).
The Catholic Church guy who keeps his eye on USA TV must be having canniptions.
BUT IMO show could go off the rails if a lot of future focus shifts to daughter’s relationship with Black Bieber or daughter generally (didn’t do Homeland any good), or otherwise starts wallowing in PC-like cast and storyline diversity.
And the third episode did lack what the two before had – a memorable scene with “Stu Feldman.”
Ken
Sepinwall has a bias against Showtime shows. Donovan is getting into a groove. Jon Voight is hilarious. Once again, Sepinwall and his buddy Fienberg miss the mark.
I can’t bear another of this show. Rarely has a show managed to legitimately piss me off. Not since Magnolia have I been so rankled. It’s corny, unbalanced and disgusting. This wife makes me feel like a misogynist. And since I’m most definitely not, I can only posit that she’s as unbearable as chewing tinfoil
Wished I read this review before I went out and purchased it. Insufferable pretentious first 2 episodes. Even though Paula Malcomson is in it. The writing is just cheap.
Very good and incisive review. Wondering how you feel toward series now that season two endeth? PS Agree with you, sadly, on Elliot Gould’s acting.