Review: ‘Sons of Anarchy’ season premiere shocker

"Sons of Anarchy" returned to TV last night. I"m no longer writing about the show weekly – Geoff Berkshire is again handling that duty for HitFix, and his take on the season premiere is here – but I had some thoughts on events near the end of the premiere. Lots of spoilers coming up just as soon as I have my grandmother"s knock…
Between “Sons of Anarchy” (which he created) and “The Shield” (which he wrote for), Kurt Sutter brews a very distinctive, pungent batch of nightmare fuel. He favors the most graphic imagery, the most perverse kinds of violence. He often saves the worst of these for himself in his small “Sons” role as Big Otto, who bit off his own tongue last season and was prison-raped in last night”s premiere, but spreads the stomach-churning wealth around, whether it was “Sons” lovers Jax and Tara having sex next to a fresh corpse or SAMCRO enforcer Tig watching his daughter be burned to death.
Look at it this way: the sixth season premiere featured Tig drowning an opponent to death in a urine-filled bathtub, and this was not the most shocking piece of violence in the episode.
But even though Sutter clearly enjoys and is good at crafting these baroquely violent set pieces, there”s rarely a sense that he”s reveling in them. These are sick, horrifying acts, and for the most part they are treated as such – as signposts of a dark world Sutter”s characters are trapped in. Read Sutter”s writing on his blog about “Sons,” or listen to him discuss the show in interviews, and you have a man who has put a lot of thought into the power of violent imagery, particularly the extreme kind he so often traffics in. He knows what he”s putting out into the world, how it affects the part of the word that”s watching, and what it all has to say about Jax, Clay, Tig and the other members of the “Sons” outlaw motorcycle club.
The things Sutter has to say about “Sons” in other contexts, though, don”t always translate into “Sons” itself. Sutter has described the show as “an adrenalized soap opera… bloody pulp fiction with highly complex characters,” and on some level it has to simply work as the raw and thrilling adventures of a band of renegades facing threats from all sides. But it”s also clear that this is a story of how those adventures are destructive not only to the people outside the club, but to the ones within; last season was all about how Jax (Charlie Hunnam) slowly became every hypocritical, self-justifying thing he hated about Clay (Ron Perlman), and how he had ruined the life and career of his wife Tara (Maggie Siff) in the process. It”s a delicate balance on the line between “Hell yeah!” and “Oh, God, no!” and one that I think Sutter sometimes finds himself tipping over to the wrong side.
So when last night”s sixth season premiere climaxed with a young blonde boy calmly walking into his middle school and opening fire with an assault weapon, I was – as Sutter would have wanted me to be – horrified. But I was also unsure about whether “Sons” had earned the right to use such an emotionally charged image when it involved a character we”d never met before, and/or whether it would earn that right in hindsight depending on how the story evolved from there.
I believe anything can be fodder for entertainment if handled correctly. Certain subjects are very difficult to handle in a scripted context without seeming like exploitation, and a school shooting is one of them. If Sutter intended to use a situation like that simply to up the level of shock value, then it”s a cheap move and also one that overwhelms the show”s fictional level of reality. The Sons do terrible things, and have terrible things done to them, but this pulls the audience to another place that makes the problems of SAMCRO seem petty in comparison.
If, on the other hand, Sutter intended to use this as a means to examine the cost of the business at the heart of the club – the Sons make their money, and get into lots of trouble, through the import and sale of illegal weapons – and really make the audience question their loyalties to Jax and his comrades, that could be really interesting, and the sort of emotional territory the series should probably be heading into at this late date. (Sutter has said he sees this as a seven-season series, which would make next year the end.)
At the summer TV critics press tour, Sutter said he”d wanted to do this particular story for three years, “and I knew, obviously, that it would be somewhat controversial, but I feel like, as much as I wouldn”t do something because it was controversial, I”m also not going to (not) do something because it”s controversial. I feel like it”s an organic story to our world in terms of it”s what these guys do. I feel like thematically it”s the right fit because we have a lead character who”s a father who”s trying to figure out if he can raise his sons and avoid the kind of violence that happens. So yes, I feel like that will continue to play out and that is the truth.
“And,” he added, “I will also say that there”s a lot of blood and guts in my show, and it is a signature of the show, but… I feel like I”m not lying to myself when I say that nothing is done gratuitously, that the events that happen in the premiere are really the catalyst for the third act of this morality play we”re doing.”
And we have this entire season, plus the last one, to see exactly how this plays out. That said, I”ve seen the next two episodes, and without going into too much detail about the plot, the shooting is treated less as a world-shaking event that makes Jax – or any of the main characters – question their priorities, but as one more logistical headache for the club to solve. Crisis A leads to Problem B exacerbated by Antagonist C and Untrustworthy Ally D, which leads to… pretty much everything that “Sons” has been doing for the last five seasons. Even time spent away from the club and with law enforcement – embodied by a district attorney played by “Shield” alum CCH Pounder and a renegade ex-US Marshal played by Donal Logue – shows people who are looking at the tragedy as an angle to play against the club and further their own agendas.
This is how “Sons of Anarchy” conducts business, for the most part. It piles plot complication on top of plot complication, with each solution leading to at least two new problems. (And the Logue character in particular, despite the best efforts of a strong actor, turns out to be a mash-up of nearly every opponent SAMCRO has ever faced. Be prepared to throw your remotes at something he does in the third episode.)
There are times when this approach works magnificently well – in particular in the second season, which took great time and care to deal with the emotional fallout of the rape of Jax”s mother Gemma (Katey Sagal) – and others where it can just feel exhausting. After five seasons of it, and with Sutter getting permission to turn in extra-long cuts of most episodes (without commercials, the season”s first three episodes run 64, 57, and 51 minutes, where an average FX drama might run between 42 and 44 minutes per week), the layer upon layer of scheming and betrayal has left me largely uninterested in the future of the club, its members and their loved ones, despite some great performances, fascinating characters (albeit ones who seem to have less and less agency each year due to the byzantine plotting) and terrific direction (led, as usual, by Paris Barclay).
The school shooting caught my attention not only because it”s such a gut-wrenching event – and one that the cameras very wisely avoid showing us directly – but because it seemed like a real opportunity for Sutter to shake up the show and its characters, and rekindle my interest in the end of the series. The next two episodes suggest that it”s just being used in service of more of the same; if that”s true, it”s both a waste and unpleasant. And even if Sutter intends much more emotional fallout from this down the road, he definitely fumbles the immediate aftermath, as there”s virtually no sense that life in the small town of Charming has been disrupted by an event that would be national news. (Sutter similarly blew the episode last year directly following the murder of Jax”s best friend Opie; Opie”s death eventually played an important role in Jax”s journey for the season, but the immediate grieving process got buried under the usual club shenanigans.)
Later in that press tour session, Sutter said the shooting “is truly the catalyst for the final act of our morality play. It sets everything in motion for this season that will ultimately lead to the end that then will bring us into the final season and what I see as the ultimate comeuppance of everything in terms of the series.”
That could be fascinating, but the early returns are much less so.
This was not good television. It was just lurching from one “shocking” act to another, with no emotional attachment to any of it.
I am officially bailing on this show after this episode. I’ve been a loyal watcher from the first season. Liked S1. Loved S2. Bored to tears during S3 (N. Ireland) until the excellent season finale. S4 & S5 were OK, but way too plot heavy, and I’ll never forgive them for not having the balls to kill Clay, which is what the story deserved.
Anyway, lukewarm going into S6, but if you throw in a school shooting, well, “That’s it for me!”
I totally agree with you on all points. Just told my watercooler buddy this morning that I will not be watching the rest of this season. The needless rapes and then the use of a school shooting on top of the fact that every character has become deplorable or boring = thanks but no thanks!
It’s just awful, the lot of it, and I don’t know if I can look away.
Jax was once one of my favorite characters on television, but there’s really nothing redeemable about the character or the way he’s being portrayed. And how do you turn Donal Logue into such a mess?
Still, I guess I’m in this until the bitter end. There’s still enough enjoyable, silly pulpiness in the show to give me an excuse to overlook misguided, poorly executed crap like the shooting last night. “See, he’s everywhere they are! Look at how many times they could have stopped him!!!! IF ONLY THEY REALIZED THE CONSEQUENCES OF THEIR ACTIONS!!!!!!!!” Subtlety, thy name is @sutterink.
Sutter’s problem has always been that he wanted the acclaim of prestige shows like Breaking Bad but didn’t want the criticism that comes with that. I agree, someone with Sutter’s history was not who I wanted to do something with a school shooting.
That said, I actually thought that it was very well done. You see this boy the community would; he’s around the periphery and if anyone had taken a moment to pay a little attention they could have seen that he was very, very disturbed.
As you said, Alan, if this is a catalyst for pointing out that SAMCRO is a cancer and that what they’re doing has tangible, damaging effects, it’s interesting.
I think there is two issues that I sense coming out of the airing of the school shooting on SoA; if it was an evocative story element and not exploitative, and if anything like that should be shown at all and th. child abuse? Terrorism? There have been recently a lot of discussion of how TV dramas would or should not depict terrorism on screen. Remember all the controversy of merely showing the old World Trade Center Twin Towers in TV programs that featured flashbacks or were set in time periods before 9/11/01? Should we not show depictions of Sandy Hook like tragedies? If not why not? And how are they fundamentally different than the other tragedies of a more familiar kind?
I think the school shooting is a natural subject for the consequences of what SAMCRO is doing. They are selling weapons illegally to anyone whether they have criminal records or not so they do bare a responsibility for the weapons they buy and sell illegally. Another issue is that they are helping terrorist with those same weapons, namely the “Real IRA” (a faction of the Irish Republican Army that rejects the peace accords with England and the renouncing of terrorism and
other violence by the mainstream IRA). What despicable acts they are doing off screen with SAMCRO’s money and/or weapons?
Now if the issue of the school shooting was handled badly that is a different argument to me and good people could disagree, as well as good people disagreeing over if it should be shown at all but to me I am not offended in the least even if I could see why some could be but if we take it to the logical conclusion then no act of violence should be shown at all because of the real suffering going on in real life.
I think how it was shot was as tastefully as one can get with such a subject matter. In fact it was actually the *LEAST* violent scene in the show in terms of what it showed on screen, compared to what happened to the Persians, Otto being raped and even Gemma slamming a woman’s head against a bar counter top. In the school shooting we were only shown the flash of automatic fire through venetian blinds, screams and blood on the window, as it should of been shot that way. I don’t think it would’ve been necessary to see actual depictions of nine, 10, 11 year olds being shot in the back. But I believe not to deal with it at all as to what the Sons are doing wouldn’t be right.
Now as I post this America has witnessed another mass shooting. Not a school shooting but another
workplace shooting, this time at the Washington Navy Yard. Perhaps if SoA depicted a bitter unemployed man shooting up the company he used to work for with the illegal gun he bought it would be more palatable to some in the audience?
Oh and anyone note that the school shooting was book ended with Gemma buying a semi automatic super soaker for Nero’s son at the beginning of the show?
I thought the shooting was fine if, like you say, they use it to explore the consequences of the Sons’s actions, much like how we suspect the Nazis are being used on Breaking Bad. That said, I trust Vince Gilligan a hell of a lot more than Kurt Sutter, so I’ll be pretty skeptical moving forward.
Before reading I said that “Drowning a dude in a peetub is a cost of doing business for SOA. If this is just another cost of business, then I’m out.” So it sounds like I have 2 more episodes before I bail, as Sutter just treats viewers as a ball to volley back over the net, wagging his finger like Mutumbo “look what I can get people to accept!”
I remember Sutter quoted as saying his SAMCRO characters are 60/40 good/bad (or thereabout). I’d be interested to hear what he thinks now, as he’s brought the utmost consequence of dealing guns to fruition.
There’s no going back after last night’s episode. There must be repercussions or Sutter runs the high risk of ruining the legacy of the show. I think Alan and others who have seen the first three eps need to allow Sutter the final two seasons to let this play out. Sutter said as much that the incident will set the tone for the end of the show. It must. If Sutter wants to write the characters as sympathetic but ultimately not affected, he needs to find an outside source to tell the club, “Guys, you don’t get it.”
I’m fine with Sutter being provocative. Now its his obligation to deal with the consequences.
Actually he said the ratio was the reverse, in contrast to the Strike Team characters of his previous show. And I don’t know what that has to do with the shooting, since THEY DID NOT DO IT. You are only responsible for your own actions. They are not truly responsible for what people do with the guns they sell, and certainly not for what might happen when those guns pass through other hands to end up in this kind of situation.
I am continually astonished at the implausible chains of responsibility Alan and the commenters here build to blame the anti-heroes for far-removed chains of events like Walt’s guilt over the plane crash, or his responsibility for Hank’s gunfights with the Salamancas in Breaking Bad.
DarkDoug: You truly think that people who illegally distribute/sell assault weapons to gangs and other criminal types don’t bear any responsibly when those guns are used for their very purpose – assaulting people? That those guns can then (likely) end up in the hands of mentally unstable people? There can even be legal consequences since criminal law can hold people responsible for events that are likely to occur from their actions. (i.e. they should’ve known it was a likely consequence.)
I don’t think the people (including myself) are trying to lay all the blame at the Son’s doorstep for this, just that they have dirty hands in this as well as many others and they don’t get a ticket out of moral or legal responsibility just because they were the first in line to start this ball rolling.
@DARKDOUG I think you are very close to right, here is where I would differ with you on the gun issue. If they were selling LEGAL guns (one can argue about whether that type of gun should or should not be legal but that is a different point) at say a gun show or in a gun store then you are correct. That is not what they are doing they are selling illegal guns to be used to kill people. That to me is a big difference than say in Breaking Bad where even though Walt is trafficking in Meth almost all of the players there are involved in their own free will. There is no way Walt should ever feel any guilt about the plane, that girl was going to OD and die period. Heck she was going to die right then, he basically did not save her life. The Father in real life would have never been allowed back to work, but he was and the crash was his fault. Harsh I know but life has consequences. Same thing with Hank, he signed up to be a cop. He was and would have been persuing Fring or some other dealer no matter what. At some point if Hank was effective and as much as I hate Hank he is effective having a contract put out on him was going to happen. Especially factoring in his way of working outside of the safety of the DEA organization.
@MHILGTX – “…that girl was going to OD and die period. Heck she was going to die right then, he basically did not save her life.”
Dude, did you even watch the episode you’re talking about? Walt sits on the bed and shakes Jesse, which causes Jane (who was spooning Jesse) to roll over on her back and vomit.
Make no mistake: Walt was responsible for her death – although unintentionally (at first). If people knew what happened, Walt would easily be convicted of manslaughter at the very least.
Sorry, those issues are personal morality, not objective morality. As far as the illegality, a good argument can be made that those laws themselves are illegal or illegitimate and a usurpation of power on the part of government. I regard the gun legality/morality issue as directly on a par with drugs, and have no patience for right-wingers who accept one principle when it comes to guns and reject it for drugs, or left-wingers who do the inverse. You are responsible for what YOU and you alone do with methamphetamine, with alcohol, with guns, with heroin, with “legitimate” pharmaceuticals, with trans-fats, with large quantities of soda, or gen-mod crops. As long as you are not cheating or swindling people when you sell them, the onus of moral responsibility is transferred to the purchaser.
As for the criminality of SAMCRO’s clientele, their targets have universally been fellow criminals, and the Sons themselves eliminated a group that used them on a police officer.
I don’t know where Sutter stands on these issues, but IIRC, the focus of the show has been on the amounts of law enforcement attention and penalties the various methods of earning respectively draw. Guns and drugs are bad, not because they are more evil, but because there are federal agencies dedicated to curtailing their traffic. The enslavement, abuse and/or exploitation of women is routinely held up as a superior source of income, by female characters as well, because it draws less legal attention (there is no ICE, DEA or ATF equivalent for prostitution or pornography).
With that in mind, regardless of what anyone else thinks of the moral responsibility of the gun stuff, speculation that the focus of this story will be the heat it brings to the club, rather than the moral ramifications, is consistent with the way the gun trade has been portrayed on the show. Jax’s final decision to cash out two seasons ago was not inspired by corruption or anything, but by the prospect of spending more time in prison, away from his wife and kids.
And another note on the transitive moral responsibility, almost no, if any, issue has been made about the moral responsibility they bear in that the money SAMCRO pays to purchase the guns in the first place, goes to support terrorism. Were I in SAMCRO’s shoes, I would be more personally troubled by that than what my customers might be doing with the guns I sell them. Most of their customers are economically marginalized minorities anyway.
Simply stated, I was not impressed. The shooting just felt like Sutter trying to shock the audience, it felt heavy handed and contrived. So I didn’t gasp, or yell out OMG when it happened.
I’m rooting for Toric to wipe out Samcro, but I know that won’t happen, it was telegraphed loud and clear last night, the needle was a giant neon sign.
Two things that I mentioned on the other thread about the show-
1) I don’t buy the Toric character. He’s a rogue/retired federal marshall. Big deal. So he has friends and people who owe him favors. Maybe he’d have the juice to get into the jail and give Otto a one time beatdown, but the idea that he’s pulling all kinds of strings with Clay and Tara and supposedly has the authority to offer witness protection to Tara (maybe that’s just bs) is ridiculous. Maybe there’s some dark secret about him yet to be revealed (other than that he shoots heroin and dances naked) but its getting ridiculous and unbelievable.
2) What’s up with the prostitution/escort service business? They keep talking about going legit? Wasn’t Nero trying to be legit when they first met him in that business? How is it legit?
Good call. Unless Toric was a very high ranking official, like director of the FBI or Homeland Security, the things he made happen are total crap. So we’re supposed to believe a “retired guy with friends” can pull strings on not one, but two different inmates and come and go from county jail as he pleases? Sutter jumped the shark on that one.
He’s also the brother of a dead co-worker of the prison staff. All he probably had to do was give them the idea and they’d cheerfully do that stuff to Otto on a daily basis. I saw the WitSec offer as more of a discussion of what could happen if she cooperated, rather than something he could personally do. I mean, a doctor with two young children, testifying against the president of an international criminal organization hardly needs the authority of Lee Toric to get Witness Protection. The more surprising development would be if there was the slightest hesitation in giving it to her. Ditto for the former head of said organization ratting it out. If Henry Hill, who was not even a made man or law-abiding taxpayer could get it, why NOT Clay or Tara?
2. I know, right?
Oh, thank you for reminding me how wasted Donal Logue is on this show. Every time I see him I pine for a show with great writing like Terriers. He is a Donal ex Machina pulling strings and pushing the right buttons at the right times to put characters into situations that make things “dramatic”. I wish Shawn Ryan would guide Sutter back to the things that made The Shield so good and gave the 2nd season of SoA such a smart feel.
@Peter_the_GR8 – I wouldn’t recommend watching Copper this Season then…
The thing that exploded my willing suspension of disbelief (again) was in the “previously on” segment. The idea that Clay was arrested because the murder weapon used on Pope was “registered to [Clay].” Say what? Felons (and especially repeat felons) aren’t allowed to own guns (legally, that is), so how exactly is it “registered” to him? Sorry, guys. That’s crap.
Plus there’s spousal privilege in Calif. and it would be hard for Tara to even be able to testify against Jax. (Different if federal.)
You can have an escort service legally but obviously not if there’s prostitution involved. I am assuming that they originally wanted to have a legit porn business and maybe a legit escort service but those plans went south quickly.
@DarkDoug:
I agree with your assessment of the retired Marshal to have favors done for him. Yes he is retired but that doesn’t mean his friendships and contacts has gone away. And yes his sister was part of the staff “family” so while not a guard the guards will be PISSED over this and would glady help her brother against Otto.
As for Nero intent to go legit, he gave that up toward the end of last season, and he may not had intended to go totally legit anyway. He got pulled back in too deep by doing favors for Gemma, Jax and SAMCRO. The prostitution was intended when he first met Gemma as a form of safe semi retirement since it was far less dangerous than gang banging. Then of course Hurricane Gemma ruined everything and he started to be pulled back in.
As for Clay and Tara going to witsec, believe me, I very much think of the two going straight after being put in witsec I would trust Tara way more than Clay. Yes Henry Hill went straight, but “Sammy the Bull” Gravano didn’t (he was caught running a drug ring with some local teenagers like a modern “Faegan” (sp?) while in witness protection) and I think Clay is a lot more like Sammy the Bull. He won’t be able to stay away. :-)
As for Tara being made to testify against her husband as I explain below to “Leo S” while she can’t be made to testify by direct formal means she can be pressured to “volunteer” to testify which a spouse can do because she is involved in criminal activity too.
@Mark Jones:
I know it is hard to believe but has Clay Marrow been *convicted* of a felony before? Remember, SAMCRO had both the Charming Police Department and the Sheriff’s department in their pocket so over his criminal career with SOA he was shielded and so even if as we have seen him in jail awaiting charges various times or in for a misdemeanor and spent under a year in jail he could still legally own a firearm.
It was also that it had Clay’s fingerprints on the gun. The retired Marshal said he knew he didn’t kill Pope because he knew he wouldn’t be so stupid to use a firearm registered in his name with his fingerprints near the crime scene.
@Leo S.:
Tara cannot be *forced* to testify against her husband by way of making her go on the stand. For instance if you get a subpoena in the mail to be a witness against your best friend and you refuse to testify you can be charged with contempt of court and thrown in jail until you do.
But if you’re married to the person you are supposed to testify against then the Court can’t do that. This works normally because the spouse while probably has knowledge of their mate’s criminal activity he or she is not involved in that criminality herself. Sort of like being the housewife to Tony Soprano. Carmela knew full well of course that her husband was a Mafia boss but the feds couldn’t make her testify against him. Now if she *wanted to* then yes she could but not *forced*.
However in Tara’s case unlike Carmela Soprano she was involved in criminal activity, smuggling the crucifix into prison and faking some documents being the latest and so the Marshal is make it difficult for her that she would “volunteer” to testify against Jax. In this case using “the stick” saying he will have her prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for giving that crucifix to Otto and she probably won’t see her children for a long time, and with “the carrot” go into witness protection with her kids in relative freedom.
So Tara can’t be made to testify against Jax using direct legal means like contempt of court charges but she can be pressured to make a deal because of what the Marshal has over her head.
Hunter, not to get into a bunch of legal mumbo-jumbo but in California, the spouse cannot just “volunteer” to testify – that’s the whole basis of the privilege that Jax is the holder of as well as Tara so he could claim it – although I may be misunderstanding what you’re saying.
Plus, she can’t be “forced” into testifying about the crucifix or anything else that could incriminate her because of her 5th Amendment privilege. (And again I may be misreading your post.)
(Plus in the Carmela federal case example, spousal privilege doesn’t apply the same way as Ca. law.)
edited to add – talking about marital communications.
@Leo.S
I am talking about federal law in this case. Tara is facing federal charges so she can if she wants to testify against Jax and the club who is facing federal RICO charges:
“Under U.S. federal common law, the spousal testimonial privilege is held by the witness-spouse, not the party-spouse, and therefore does not prevent a spouse who wishes to testify from doing so.[3] The rationale of this rule is that if a witness-spouse desires to testify against the party-spouse, there is no marital harmony left to protect through the obstruction of such testimony. This common law principle is the view in a minority of U.S. states. A majority of U.S. jurisdictions, however, do not follow U.S. federal common law; in most states, the party-spouse, and not the witness-spouse, is the holder of spousal testimonial privilege.”
[en.wikipedia.org]
And this is the cite Wikipedia uses:
3 ^ Chief Justice Warren E. Burger. “Trammel v. United States, 445 U.S. 40, 100 S. Ct. 906 (1980)”. Justia. Retrieved February 13, 2012.
So yes in most states California included when talking about state charges she couldn’t testify against Jax even if she wanted to but under federal jurisdiction she can.
And in the case of the Marshal “forcing” Tara to testify, yes he can’t with legal force make her testify but as I mentioned he can present a “you do this and I’ll do that” trade. Testify against Jax and I won’t be as vigurous in pursuing the crimes you did. If you don’t I’ll see that you are treated severly.” It is not a formal legal deal but an “understanding” so she would “volunteer” her testimony against Jax in federal court.
I think it’s a little confusing in that I thought in this particular case he wants Jax and crew to be held responsible for the murder of his sister – the state’s jurisdiction.
Is the RICO case even going on anymore? (Can’t remember.)
My husband and I are big fans of SOA, and will watch it to the end. I think S6 premiere left you questioning a lot. Not only about the show as a whole, but about each character as well. There all falling apart in a sense, so will they find their way back or will it be the end of SAMCRO for good?
As for the shooting. Was I the only one paying attention into who the boy was? Yes he wasn’t a regular character. If you watched his coming and goings it looked to me like he was the son of Primo (David Navarro’s character). I’m sure there is a reasoning into why it was wrote into the show.
That’s what I thought also. The first time we see the kid he’s kissing a sleeping blond woman goodbye at his home. Primo goes back to that home at the end and consoles that woman.
On another note, the physical resemblance between that kid and Jax couldn’t be coincidental. I don’t think the implication is that it is his child, but it furthers the theme that he’s a legacy of SAMCRO’s gun running.
Rcade, the similar appearance definitely wasn’t coincidental. At the very beginning of the episode, as you hear Jax narrating his letter to his sons, the director fades from the boy’s face to Jax’s. In fact, the first time I watched this, and until we saw the boy keep appearing, I thought we were seeing Jax as a boy.
Dave Navarro’s character’s name is Arcadio. He is called “Primo”, cousin in Spanish, by Nero because he is his cousin. I’ll assume the blond boy who did the shooting is not his son, but just his girlfriend’s kid.
I thought he was a young Jax as well for the first segment or so. That also neatly explains how he got the gun and there is the tie in with the club.
@GarySF:
I thought so too at first! I thought it was a flashback to the very late 1980s early 1990s and it was his room. There was a large Voltron robot on one of his dressers also further sold the idea that it was a flashback, but then I noticed the very modern looking computer with a flatscreen monitor on his desk and said nope not the early 1990s lol!
I do agree that there is supposed to be link between him and what Jax is doing.
There was also a juxiposition between Gemma giving Nero’s boy a semi automatic super soaker and the oh to real Tech-9 like assault weapon the disturbed boy used.
My namesake above with the 2nd comment summed up my feelings about this show almost perfectly. This last episode was one shocking scene after another, ending with something that I’m not looking for in an action-entertainment show. Save the school shootings for the news, whatever deep message you are trying to send in your motorcycle gang show isn’t so important that you need to go there.
I will never get over the season 5 premiere was burned alive while calling for her Dad. That was the worst. What happened at the of last night had been repeated many times in real life. This is Sutter dealing with the idea of TV’s influence on American violence.
This show has become a parody of its self. Insert Guest star musician turned actor. Have something shocking and revolting happen. Have Jax cheat on Tara. End show with montage set to music. I’m sorry, I loved this show, but no more. Dave Navarro < Henry Rollins.
Dave Navarro’s character isn’t new. He was seen several times last season.
School shootings are just a part of life in America, sir. Git use to it, or git out. America is all about guns, war, and violence. Happy 9/11 everyone. I remember right after Columbine, they pulled a Buffy episode. God, it pissed me off. I cared way more about Buffy than strangers that I’d never meet.
Be ashamed of yourself.
hey ignorant…the word is get not “git” and you’re using the word use in past tense, so it’s used…get used to being a dumbass the rest of your life!!!
So let’s talk specifics. We know that the gun used by the kid was supplied by Samcro. That would inevitably mean the club will come under intense scrutiny as the investigation unfolds. They’re going to have to deal with how to shirk the blame (probably by setting someone else up for it) and they’re going to have to question again whether they want to be in the illegal guns business. Wasn’t that, like, one of Jax’s main goals during the first and second seasons — to get them out of the more dangerous and risky lines of enterprise? So theoretically it sounds like this could be fertile ground for such reflection, and could set up a number of plots that see Jax making good on his early feelings to steer the club into going much more legit. But from the way Alan and Dan discuss the first three episodes, it sounds like that is not what is going to actually happen. (Should we be expecting Toric to take one of Jax’s kids? Is that the throwing up of hands event?)
Who was singing ‘Sittin on the Dock of the Bay’?
Billy Valentine & The Forest Rangers
Maybe I’m just desensitized to TV violence at this point, but when I saw the kid enter the school with the gun, my first thought was: A kid that young would not be able to get more than 2 shots off from that Tech-9 before it jumped out of his hands. His hands are too small and weak to keep a grip from the kick that gun produces. A teenager maybe, but not a 10 year old.
I thought that also, but let’s be honest – firearms are never never never never treated realistically on TV.
“(Sutter similarly blew the episode last year directly following the murder of Jax’s best friend Opie; Opie’s death eventually played an important role in Jax’s journey for the season, but the immediate grieving process got buried under the usual club shenanigans.”
Yes! I think the only mention of it was Opie’s memorial (of sorts). I know we were supposed to think that Jax’s turn to the dark-side was largely in part to that but it felt so *false* in those following few episodes to see Opie largely forgotten in the immediate aftermath. It was such a misstep.
As for the school shooting:
“I was also unsure about whether “Sons” had earned the right to use such an emotionally charged image when it involved a character we’d never met before, and/or whether it would earn that right in hindsight depending on how the story evolved from there.”
Big yes, and I am assuming that the school shooting was a decision made after season 5 because it would’ve been so much more effective if we had met the boy or his mom before, even as a background periphery player.
Incredibly disappointing to hear the following few episodes pulls another Opie and I am really annoyed to read that the next couple of episodes are more about the club’s dealing with the problems this causes for the club instead of the moral and personal jolt this should have had on their own psyche. I am going to assume that’s where they’re going with all this eventually but like last year it sounds like we have to wait for that to happen when it feels more naturally something that would’ve happened right away.
I am reading a lot of people aren’t liking Jax’s turning to the brothel runner at the end but that felt natural to me; he’s not a saint and this isn’t a romance story (at least not to me.) What feels more unnatural is Tara not wanting to see him and her telling him about Gemma threatening her but then again that goes to the “secrets” they irrationally keep that drive me a little nuts about the show.
Responding to myself – meant to add as far as the annoying “secrets” or maybe file under “important information irrationally withheld” – this episode it was Gemma threatening the lawyer instead of just telling her that she wasn’t the one who turned on Tara. That would’ve made the lawyer happy and given her information she needed, given Tara information she needed, and not made the club lawyer now ready to turn on Gemma (and the club if need be.)
Frustrating and you know it will come back to bite Gemma later on when it could’ve/should’ve been taken resolved.
Why on earth would Tara refuse to see Jax? That’s kind of hurtful to your husband. She didn’t want him to see her with short hair? In orange? It was stupid and offered for no other reason than to push Jax away and into the arms of the madam.
Why IS her hair short? This isn’t the Marines; it’s jail. Though, according to my Marine husband, they are one in the same at times! Ha!
Given things Sutter has said in the past about deliberately going to the well to excess in order to diminish the shock value of certain concepts, and rob them of their power, and given the ideas about anarchy and freedom from society and power brokers that were in JT’s manuscript back in the first season, I think we’re missing the point of the shooting.
If, as Alan suggests, it becomes simply a motivation for action against SAMCRO, that would fit in perfectly with the stuff JT was saying about wanting to get out from under the Man.
Throughout the episode, we see numerous other issues with that kid. He’s a cutter, and fills a notebook with disturbing imagery, so we’re not talking about a picture of mental health. He has a neglectful mother or guardian, who sleeps through his morning routine. He has associations with criminals in his life (Navarro’s gang-banger, Weller’s hang-out). But if the authorities decide to go after the group that brought the guns into the country (and never mind the middlemen who put that gun in the kid’s reach), that’s one of those situations where we look for a band-aid to put on a tumor. It’s a “We must blame them and cause a fuss/Before somebody thinks of blaming us” scenario. But it’s an angelic-looking kid, with a pretty & photogenic mother, so let’s go after the scruffy bikers, because that’s a better narrative than examining our own social ills, or the people more directly responsible for the little monster’s behavior. That is very much in keeping with the themes of society and power cited in the first season, as motivating the original goals of the founders of the MC, before becoming seduced by the other aspects of the outlaw life.
Throughout the show, the problem with the gun trade for SAMCRO has never been the moral issues with guns and violence, but the heat that it brought down on the club. And now, it seems that people are going to take advantage of that legitimate grievance to blow everything out of proportion in laying all the weight on the Sons.
And as for using something as evocative and sensitive as a school shooting to get there…yeah, that’s totally within Sutter’s wheelhouse, given his idea to rob the C-word of its misogynistic power by overusing it.
You might not agree with his perspective or approach, but it seems consistent to me. For the record, I felt the same about the CIA popping up from nowhere in the Season 4 finale – it was Power and Government and the Man stepping in to abrogate the consequences and effects of people’s actions. You were not supposed to view that as a save for the club, but as a negation of the efforts of the first and only “pure” good guy law enforcement efforts shown. Potter & Roosevelt and their subordinates were not corrupt, they were not looking to make a name for themselves or cover up their failures or pursue personal vendettas. They were good at their jobs, worked really hard to get in a position to sweep up a three-headed criminal threat, and because someone in power decided that a foreign intrigue had a higher priority, it all went for naught. Juice’s sufferings were pointless. Clay’s wrongdoing went unpunished. Tara’s career (and their symbolic ticket out of the MC life) were threatened. All this by the arrogance of Power and the Government. Discovering that they had been pawns in a CIA scheme all along is EXACTLY the kind of thing that would not have surprised John Teller and his fellow travelers in the days when they founded the SoA as a way of defying society and the Man way back in the days when they got back from watching buddies die in a similarly pointless intrigue in Vietnam.
Can someone explain something to me- what’s the deal with being a nomad? I understand why Bobby wants to go nomad- he’s fed up with SAMCRO. But that other guy who’s helping him move- he asks him do you miss being a nomad, and he says every day. Isn’t being part of a biker club about belonging- the brotherhood and all that? Isn’t that the opposite of being a nomad? Why would you want to be both a member and a nomad? Is there something I’m missing about nomad life?
I think the one difference between being a nomad and a regular club member is that you’re not tied to any one city. You’re still a member of the club but you are free to go from charter to charter and probably have less responsibilities. Some people have a wanderer spirit but still like feeling that they belong to something…and being a nomad fits the bill. I could be completely wrong but thats what I’ve gleaned from watching Sons.
Svetlana’s right. IIRC, Happy was a Nomad his first couple of appearances (or maybe he was from the Tacoma charter, I’m not sure), and there is still the organizational brotherhood. The guys in Belfast or Tacoma or Tucson or Indian Hills are considered just as much their brothers as the guys in Redwood. They are all Sons, which is why transferring between charters doesn’t seem to carry any onus as long as the old charter & new each vote in favor of it. Nomad Charter is just one that doesn’t have a location. More freedom, less security (which is also why Chibbs and Gemma didn’t like the idea of Jax going Nomad in ssn2).
I’m mildly interested in whether the Nomads folding last year was a cause or result of Clay’s scheme. From what I see, they fold when the membership drops below a certain number (also see the issues with Jax saying he needs Tig to preserve his charter), but did Greg, Gogo & Frankie come to Charming because there were not enough other Nomads, or did the Nomads have to fold because Clay recruiting three of their members to come to Charming for his scheme depleted them too far? What I gathered from this episode, you need four guys to start up (and presumably maintain) a charter. With the chief Nomad, whose name Bobby jotted on his map, and the three who came to Charming, that should be enough members. If they folded for some other reason, why would Bobby be so certain Whatshisname would be willing to go in with him?
Whatever the violence is or means is pointless if the writing and plot are bad and they are on SoA now. Season 2 was so good and season 3 was so bad. Last season was just boring and mediocre and so was this. Lots of dialogue and hemming and hawing over nothing that matters. 2 music montages AND voice over (in the form of Jax’ diary)? Really? I don’t know why I watch anymore. I guess for moments like: “Hey, that’s Dave Navarro!”
K, i may not be as adept in the SONS series as many are, but i have watched it since S1. S6 opening ruined it for me. there are so many issues i don’t want to post them all. any redeeming quality Jax may have had are gone… wifey in prison and he’s sleeping around with the first skank that throws her panties at him? up until now, i appreciated the fact that he had his issues but was faithful to the woman that gave up everything to support his life style. i could go on for days with other plot twists and character changes.. but i would just be stating the obvious. good by SONS.. suck-it..
my thought exactly – i’m surprised this hasn’t been mentioned earlier. i understand jax needs to have a dark side, but i was very pissed at the writers for expecting me to still view him as a character i tune in to watch SOA for. they pretty much ruined his character (quite literally) by making him cheat on his wife in episode 1 for no reason. i’ll give it a few more episodes before i call it quits.
Alan, are you going to still step in at times with a review if you feel an episode especially deserving of comment, like last year when Opie was killed?
Oddly, the school shooting didn’t bother me. What bothered me was the ridiculous trope that Tara would refuse to talk to Jax. It made absolutely no sense. None whatsoever. Just a ridiculous machination to get Jax to cheat.
That’s a sad state of affairs when going a few days without contact with your spouse propels you into the ‘gash’ of another woman.
I, too, reacted badly to Jax’s seemingly instant move into cheating. It was like he and Tara are writing each other off and it was a bit of whiplash for me. I get why *TARA* would write off Jax – he’s destroyed her. But – she told Lowen that she ‘didn’t want Jax to see her this way’ and I didn’t get that. He is responsible for her current state (and I blame her as well to a certain extent – like she didn’t know it wouldn’t come to this?) He’s certainly poison because he’s pretty much destroyed everyone he cares about in his lust to keep the club viable. He loves that club more than Tara, more than his kids, more than his life. I’m guessing Tara has tweaked to that. Finally.
And if we’re supposed to see Jax turn into Clay – consider it done. My husband is calling him Clayjax now.
Like others, I’m in this until it ends, but it’s not nearly as enjoyable as it was when I had a bit of hope that it might work out a bit better than Hamlet did.
i KNEW jax would drop his pants to that madam THE SECOND she mentioned his ring, ppffff, so disappointing.. i know he’s a flawed character n’all (and i am by no means a tara fan) but what happened to love yo?
I wonder if Sutter is, in part, offering commentary on violent entertainment’s affects on society at large through the lens of Samcro’s actions and how they affect those outside the immediate world of Samcro. From Alan’s comments, sounds like not. But, I’m hopeful Sutter has something special up his sleeve for the final two dozen episodes.
Well, I’ve never seen this show but have had it on my Netflix instant queue for a long time. Today I’m deleting it. Thank you for saving me from something I know I wouldn’t like.
This was close to unwatchable, Gemma in HD is bad enough…but the insultingly stupid plot contrivances and repulsive spectacles Sutter engages in range from bizarre to sickening on a number of levels, bathtubs of piss, prison rape, torture porn, school shootings…was a nauseating, queasy 90 minutes of cheap, shock value violence, punctuated with laughably bad dialogue, and C level acting from almost everyone involved. This is no longer bloody pulp fiction, it’s just a bad tv show that has outstayed it’s welcome.
Sutter has exposed himself as a shameless, tasteless, sleazy hack.
This was just repugnant and sleazy, and nah I’m not offended by the violence either, for the most part, I am offended that someone would use THAT kind of violence to simply illicit ANY reaction from the viewer, Sutter thinks the audience being disgusted is comparable to feeling moved, tense, or any other emotion.
What do you imagine the writing sessions were like? ‘Guys whatever happens…I want to be RAPED in the opening scene…that’s happening…..lot of horrific school shootings lately….throw one of those in there”…and the fact that they give the fallout and the shooting about 25 seconds of screen time, adds to my point.
Besides these examples, the writing was uninspired, unbelievable, the plotting is beyond ludicrous….another corrupt cop….walking around with known gangbangers, madames, and bikers in a donut shop? The slow montage of Bobby circling cities on a map, how long was his slow ass working on that? Any, or most of any genuine emotional moment/connection/entertainment this show may have had, is gone, the ends are no longer in any way worth the means…and the body dump….I hope no one saw a dude in full leathers slide a dead body wrapped in cloth into the damn bay….in the middle of the afternoon
Disturbing…only in a sense of it’s tastelessness and contrived emotion, i don’t think it’s daring, exciting, or brave to include a school shooting, that carries no real emotional weight to the show or the audience, it’s bad, hackneyed, writing and plotting, and guilty of the worst kind of needless, transparent emotional manipulation, if the viewer is stupid enough to fall for it….it’s insulting to us, I hope I don’t have that conversation in real life, or here about the moral complexities and dilemmas of dave navarro leaving a machine gun at his side bitches house…and how it may force the sons out the gun trade….I don’t know HOW they sustain themselves at this point,..I’m embarrassed I watched, and embarrassed others will like it….and worse, still, praise it for ‘unflinching portrayal of violence’, or it’s courage in showing school shootings, or idiotic remarks in that vein….
Yes! Preach! I read the review and comments at AV Club which was generally positive and thought, “Have I lost my mind, or has the rest of the world?”
I saw all of the violence in this episode as nothing but cheap shock – there was no heart, no reflection, no reason. The whole episode made my stomach hurt and I had ZERO emotional attachment to anyone on the screen. It was like watching Wolf Creek or some other torture porn movie.
J, usually i don’t agree with people (with views) like you. but i think you’re right, and on to something.
Kind of happy to hear that the show will continue to appeal to the people who loved seasons 1-5 and not take a radical departure to please its detractors.
I imagine we won’t know for sure whether the school shooting angle will strengthen or harm the overall saga of SOA until the season’s end. But I applaud the show for being a bolder departure from the glorification of white criminal adventures of Sopranos/Boardwalk Empire/Breaking Bad. Season after season all these shows craft a fun, exciting adventure into a dangerous world of outlaws yet somewhere in the back of our minds we have to be aware that we may be romanticizing something despicable.
Would there ever be a TV show like these cable prestige shows that audiences and critics love with their moral grayness and antiheroes about a minority criminal? Instead of SOA, Crips on FX. Instead of The Sopranos, HBO’s Sinaloa Cartel. Instead of Breaking Bad, AMC’s Triad Traffickers. No. Audiences and critics seem willing to take the ride into an outlaw saga so long as the edge is filed down and reminders of modern real world urban phobias are either removed or presented as an even worse form of criminal to preserve our sense of who are the good guys and who are the bad guys.
SOA season 5 ended with the Sons getting out of the gun business just a week or two before the Sandy Hook school shooting last December. I remember thinking, they sure dodged a bullet there because how might audiences react to a show about gun-runners with national attention more focused on random gun violence? SOA could have easily gone forward ducking the issue and counting their lucky stars that they had already removed SAMCRO from the gun business but instead dives right into the issue with a school massacre in episode 1 of season 6. After all these episodes reveling in outlaw adventures, it’s refreshing to see them explore there are unforeseen consequences and victims to their criminality.
Breaking Bad in 5 (or 6) seasons has largely avoided the topic of what Walter White and Jesse Pinkman’s product does to people’s lives and communities. The victims of Boardwalk Empire all tend to be criminal dying at each other’s hands. I applaud SOA for attempting to shed some spotlight, however brief or imperfect, on the innocent victims that get swallowed up by the ripples of criminals.
Yeah, critics hate Omar Little and Stringer Bell, and Chalky White and Gus Fring are among the least popular characters on their shows.
Dont get me started on that lily white Oz.
Um – Omar Little is my favorite TV character of all time. I loved Stringer Bell, too.
They were really the least popular characters on The Wire? Color me surprised.
I don’t know if all these anti hero crime shows with white criminals are a “celebration” of crime while minorities won’t get the same audience tolerance level but I have a funny feeling that most minorities don’t mind that there isn’t a Crips or Latin King version of “Sons of Anarchy”, or a black middle class version of Walter White cooking up crack to get his children through
college or some such.
Whatever the color of the protagonist, some people I have read here are frustrated that Jax & Co. don’t seem to be able to learn their lessons. One thing IMHO about looking at “Sons of Anarchy”-and any other show where the the anti hero protagonist are criminals-and what to expect from them:
It must be remembered that these are CRIMINALS so they aren’t going to learn any lasting things and get better. Jax as from the beginning and the same as with his father, is under the delusion that he was and could be again part of something “honorable”, like an Old World Sicilian Mafia Don thinking he is a “Man of Honor”. It never was not in being a criminal organization so no they will not “learn” anything about trafficking guns or other illegal activity like aiding terrorist and holding their nose as they traffic drugs.
The ironic thing about the complaints about the unsavoriness of Jax and his crew is that the Sons of Anarchy are already greatly sanitized representation of an Outlaw Motorcycle Club to make them much easier to root for. They treat women with much greater respect than real 1%’er MCs like not saying their girlfriends and wives are “Property of….” on the jackets that the women wear and the women folk have much greater say in club affairs than in real life. They have toned down the racism a great deal and they don’t wear Nazi paraphernalia at all like “SS” sig rune “lightning bolts” or swastikas or have patches indicating that they killed anyone so as depicted these are nice people compared to the real thing. If it was real life maybe SoA would be demanding a cut of the “Persians”‘s torture porn instead of ending it.
The crux of the complaints I think is that Jax is getting worse but that is to be expected and not in the least unusual. If you watch shows in which the anti heroes are criminals or corrupt cops you would notice that the protagonist get worse as the seasons pass. Examples:
Nucky Thompson of “Boardwalk Empire” started out as a corrupt politician but not a killer as he is now first ordering the death of Margaret Schroeder’s abusive husband which I am sure most people rooted for (similar to Jax killing Tara’s abusive FBI agent stalker husband in the first season of SoA), but then killed Jimmy Darmody and then two people including a young guy who made the mistake of stealing from him and all the way through treating Margaret like crap during their common law-and later legal-marriage cheating on her more than Jax has cheated on Tara.
Walter White of “Breaking Bad” started out as someone who cooked meth to provide a legacy for his family. Starting with killing Krazy 8 and his cousin out of self defense or sad necessity. Then he truly lost his soul when he let Jane, Jesse’s girlfriend die choking on her own vomit because she knew too much and then ending up poisoning a kid and not really caring when a kid was murdered by an associate.
Tony Soprano of “The Sopranos” got worse minating in the killing of his cousin who was essentially his Jesse Pinkman because he was worried he would
snitch.
Dexter the “good” serial killer on “Dexter” killed only scumbags at first but his life resulted in the death of Rita, he has killed at least four innocent people smearing the reputations of Sgt. Doakes and Capt. LaGuerta and of course totally corrupting his sister Debra and putting her in a position to kill LaGuerta making her a murderer and now multiple accessories in murder.
Vick Mackey of “The Shield” started out as a murderer killing a undercover cop from the get go but he had his redeeming qualities like trying to see his handicapped child is provided for in a similar manner Walter White chose (the proceeds of ill gotten gains), but some of his good points fell by the way side as the series progress to the point he rats out everyone while he is not
punished for what he has done adequately.
I have never seen “Weeds” but from what I hear the show started with a middle class family “harmlessly” dealing in marijuana but ended up destroyed and the characters not very sympathetic and fun anymore with several disasters having befell them.
So it should be no surprise at all that Jax is getting worse. All started as relatively good considering the situations they were in but progressively got worse. Jax on SoA is no different. As Alan points out he is becoming more and more like his step father. He-and Gemma-has ruined the life of his wife Tara. Gemma ruined Nero who was at least semi retired and out of the thug life but he gets pulled back into a full blown life of crime.
But they are all criminals justifying what they do talking about codes of honor and finding they have to do even more terrible things to survive the life the chose, even if it ruins the lives of the people they love and have them going around in circles. It is no surprise that they are all increasingly becoming unsympathetic. If they
actually realized that being criminals was the problem and not being criminals without “honor” then they would get out, but of course when that happens the show ends.
So while at first white criminality is “celebrated”-and I don’t think that is
the right word for it-they all start to get more and more loathsome as their stories progress, so I am not at all bothered by Jax not learning a single thing and getting “better”.
Yes, despite himself Jax is turning into Clay.
I do wonder what a sanitized version of the “Crips” and “Bloods” black street gangs would look like. Could it even be done? How can selling drugs and shooting up one’s own neighborhood and shooting someone because they are wearing the wrong color be sanitized?
I got bored with this show during season 3 and don’t watch it anymore, but I’ve been thinking about this post all day.
I don’t understand why a school shooting should be considered unusual for a violent show like this.
As a society, we have decided that we are willing to accept school shootings as a price for free and easy access to guns. There was a brief moment after the elementary school massacre last year when some people talked about changing that. But that talk is gone.
Serial killers are so common on TV that they star in their own shows. Don’t misunderstand me, I love “Hannibal,” but how is serial murdering and cannibalism acceptable and school shootings not? We respond as a society to both of them exactly the same way: we say, “Oh that’s awful,” a few weeks pass, and then we tch tch at Miley Cyrus.
Artists are supposed to represent society. Our society has had school shootings and, because we are unwilling to change our laws, will have more. So why shouldn’t artists show them?
The kid shooting really didn’t do anything for me b/c I know nothing about him. I was much more shaken when Gemma was raped.
I still like this show b/c I feel vested in the characters and want to see it through to the end. But, it has gone down hill since the cop out ending in season 4.
I felt like the entire scene with those sick “Persians” was simply a reason to meet a violence quota.
Also, I was disappointed to see Donal Loage’s character acting like Buffalo Bill from Silence of the Lambs. People that focused on avenging their sisters death wouldn’t be that crazy IMO.
Actually, Logue’s scene by the mirror was almost a duplicate of the opening scene in ‘Apocalypse Now’ with Captain Willard (Martin Sheen). Certainly whoever staged that scene knew of the parallel.
Alan, just admit you are a hater. This show contines to set viewership records every season which had never been done. For you to praise such shows as Breaking Bad, Dexter, Boardwalk Empire, etc., then sh*t all over this, shows your bias and agenda.
So ratings are the standard of quality now?
And sorry, but this show doesn’t even play in the same league as Breaking Bad or Boardwalk Empire.
Fanboys and haters? On the Internet? Why I never.
Been saying this since I started watching this show: What the hell is with Jax’s white shoes? This would never happen in the MC world. He looks dorky.
He’s what they call a “Nike” biker. The younger generation on Outlaw Motorcycle Clubs. He bases his appearance off of a younger member of an OMC that he spend time with while doing research for the show.
Agreed with Clint that “Liked S1. Loved S2. Bored to tears during S3… S4 & S5 were OK, but way too plot heavy”. As of now, I think I’m out. Last nights ep. contained FAR too much gratuitous violence. Is Sutter dying for as much attention as Miley Cyrus??
Not only that, but the violence is getting repetitive as well. Case in point: WHY the heck is Layla being picked on again? Didn’t she get shot in the leg at Nero’s place last season? Now she was beat up by Persians? Give me a break. And Gemma breaking the “stupid blonde whore’s” nose by whacking her head on the table; didn’t that JUST happen last season to Ashley Tilsdale’s character?
Jesus, what is it with America and their obsession with school shootings? It would almost be funny if it wasn’t so depressing – even freaking Glee got in on that action. All of this has conditioned me to get nervous every time I see an episode of any show in the future revolve around a school setting.
Alan, I appreciate your insight, but your comments about future episodes are no different than teasers about the future you do not allow with Game of Thrones for people that read the books. Keep up the good work, just something to ponder.
The worst thing about last night’s episode is how boring it was. I didn’t care about any of it, especially the school shooting by a character I didn’t know of other characters I’ll probably not know, either. If this were Vince Gilligan, I’d trust that something cathartic and dramatic would come of the shooting (plus it wouldn’t have been boring), but it’s Sutter, who seems to enjoy lots of mindless wheel-spinning. Meh.
I loved the season premier and I think people are so caught up in the tragedy of the local news that they have forgotten that this is a damn television show. And I just knew that the person pretending to review this show, would fellow his the herd like the sheep that he is and give and bullshit review like usual. I will now unsubscribe and find myself a credible reviewer with integrity and some back bone, and not some sheep trying to please his peers.
See, I never get these kinds of posts. Just because someone disagrees with you doesn’t mean the other person’s argument is “bullshit” or they’re acting like sheep. It sounds like the only reviewers you find “credible” are the ones that agree with you, and that’s pretty pathetic.
Why was Tara murdering a fellow inmate in the ending montage?
I think she was expressing her rage because the other inmate (that she attacked) took her blanket from Tara earlier.
It is not just that. It may seem like a trivial thing to us but in prison if an inmate disrespects another inmate like that that disrespected inmate would get the reputation as a “punk” and all kinds of things can happen to that inmate. So to preclude that Tara had to respond with what to us with extreme violence. It looks excessive to us but that is how it goes, even in women’s prisons although to a lesser extent. Tara had to make it abundantly and absolutely clear she is not to be treated like that.
In male prisons it is even worse of course with the prospect of male on male rape if one is punked out. Otto’s situation is different because the guards are the one’s doing it, but if he got a reputation of being a punk in General Population-“Genpop”-then he could become someone’s “bitch” in which in return for protection you have to be his slave and be at his beck and call-even for sexual “favors” that is rape. Just look at the old HBO drama of the late 1990s early 2000s “OZ” to get some idea of what it is like.
I was worried about Tara’s hand as she was pounding on the face of that inmate, but unless a total miracle occurs I doubt she will ever practice medicine again much less perform surgery so…
This was sensationalism for the sake of sensationalism. Merely shock value with little connecion to the story.
Someone mentioned to me that it was Dave Navarro’s son on the show. At first I thought it was a flashback and Jax was thinking about his childhood. Obviously I was wrong.
It’s cheap to create drama and a connection to SAMCRO’s illegal actions by making the young boy kill his classmates and teachers with a weapon obtained from SAMCRO’s illegal gun running. Lazy, lazy, lazy, lazzzyy writing. I was so irritated that I wanted to slap Sutter for stooping so low with this cheap effect. Not interesting, not moving and too close to real life.
This show was jumping the shark last season and this past episode officially sealed it.
This show used to be fun. Was never really well written. Now it’s a giant mess. Listening to Jax narrate that stupid diary has become comical.