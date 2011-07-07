Review: Starz’s ‘Torchwood: Miracle Day’

There are two different shows co-existing under the title “Torchwood: Miracle Day” (Friday at 10 p.m. on Starz). The first is a classic kind of science fiction story, built around a simple what if? question: what would happen if every person in the world suddenly became incapable of dying? The second is a familiar action thriller in which a rogue team of government agents try to find out who made everyone immortal, and why.
The second show is the one that Starz clearly signed on for when the pay cable channel became co-producer and American distributor of “Torchwood,” which had been a purely British series in its earlier seasons (and aired in these parts on BBC America). It”s a commercial, easy-to-sell idea, one featuring a few characters who will be familiar to hardcore fanboys and girls, as well as recognizable American faces like Mekhi Phifer and Bill Pullman. If this wasn”t a show about Torchwood was investigating the miracle, getting into gunfights and trading banter, it wouldn”t exist.
And yet, even as a fan of the 100% British incarnation of “Torchwood” (particularly the 5-part “Torchwood: Children of Earth” miniseries from 2009), I couldn”t help wishing that “Torchwood: Miracle Day” spent a little more time on the miracle and less on Torchwood.
Our story opens as reviled pedophile murderer Oswald Danes (Pullman) is about to be executed for his crimes. He”s strapped to the table, injected with the necessary chemicals, begins to spasm… but doesn”t die. From that point on, no person on Earth can die, whether they”ve been stabbed, shot, drowned, suffered a heart attack or, in the case of cocky CIA agent Rex Matheson (Mekhi Phifer), get impaled through the heart by a piece of rebar in a traffic accident. The only person who seems to be mortal these days is original “Torchwood” hero Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman), a smiling, bisexual adventurer who used to be cursed with immortality himself, destined to never age even as his friends and loved ones grew old and died. (Though the method by which Jack and others accept that he can die are sketchy, at best.)
The miracle isn”t as fabulous as it sounds at first. The sick aren”t magically healed; they just don”t die. Rex”s heart doesn”t repair itself, and he spends the five episodes I”ve seen scarfing down painkillers and collapsing anytime his activity gets strenuous enough for his latest bandage to leak. Diseases spread that ordinarily would have gone away when the host body died, and the lack of death leads to a population boom that threatens to drain the planet”s resources in short order.
The parts of “Miracle Day” just dealing with those unexpected consequences are both fascinating and fun. “Torchwood” creator Russell T. Davies and his writers come up with a variety of macabre fates for characters that are clearly much worse than death itself(*), and they keep the scenes where doctors and policy wonks argue about how to deal with the miracle lively and provocative. (And that”s even though our POV character in those scenes, Arlene Tur as emergency medicine specialist Dr. Vera Juarez, is one of the stiffer additions to the cast.)
(*) And between Jack”s immortal days and an arc in the second British season about an undead Torchwood team member whose body couldn”t heal itself, Davies has already covered this territory a lot without somehow running out of ideas. If you have to have a macabre area of interest, might as well explore it all the way.
But as an actual narrative about Torchwood – which in its early days was something of a British answer to “The X-Files,” by way of “Doctor Who” (where Captain Jack first appeared) – “Miracle Day” is much more of a mixed bag.
It”s twice as long as “Children of Earth” was, and several times more ambitious. The narrative skips back and forth between the UK and various points in America, and the action and the production values are much more befitting an American series than the budget-conscious UK style. The first episode, for instance, features an expensive car-vs-helicopter chase scene, and later episodes feature the new Torchwood lineup – featuring former British members Jack and Gwen Cooper (Eve Myles, amusingly hard-nosed as always) and Americans Rex and Esther Drummond (Alexa Havins) – infiltrating a series of large and scary facilities connected to the miracle.
Scope and ambition are usually qualities I admire in my TV drama, but there are times when it feels like Davies and company are biting off a lot more than they can chew.
Though “Children of Earth” was dealing with a global threat, it still dealt almost entirely with the small Torchwood team and a handful of people in the British government. “Miracle Day” has a much larger cast of characters – Lauren Ambrose from “Six Feet Under” has a terrific time playing an amoral publicist, and the early episodes feature guest turns from the likes of C. Thomas Howell, Wayne Knight and Mare Winningham – and the much larger canvas of America to play with.
Davies turns out to have Important Things to say about the US of A, and he says them very loudly and obviously. Rex is a swaggering, provincial bully until the plot requires him to be humbled just enough to work alongside Jack and Gwen. When Dr. Juarez goes to visit a camp set up to deal with the overflow of should-be-dead people who can’t care for themselves, the administrator is an unqualified, racist, sexist caricature, with a random Southern twang. A politician argues that the not-quite-dead shouldn’t have the same rights as everyone else; naturally, she’s identified as a member of the Tea Party. There’s an evil corporation (a favorite Davies pinata) involved. Etc.
Now, science fiction has often been used to comment on present-day social and political issues, and if Davies wants to include critiques of American cultural imperialism, corporations run amok, grass roots conservative politics, etc.,(**) that’s his right and not inappropriate to this genre. But a lot of the social commentary feels very busy and loud, and it struggles to find a place alongside the conspiracy thriller material.
(**) At the same time, let me remind you that this blog has a No Politics rule. Nobody can discuss this stuff rationally anymore, so any comments with any kind of political bent are going to get deleted, ASAP. Understand?
Also, by packing so much story into each episode – even if there are going to be 10 episodes that run close to a full hour, commercial-free – Davies doesn’t always have time to deal with every thread properly. There’s a running arc about Oswald Danes going from Public Enemy Number One to a mostly-beloved cult figure, and even though Bill Pullman gives good speech (see also “Independence Day”), “Miracle Day” never quite sells how he makes the transition from villain to messiah.
But even with the busy nature of the story, even if the plot in the episodes I’ve seen isn’t as engaging as the premise itself, “Miracle Day” still has Captain Jack and Gwen Cooper, who remain warm, fun, ingratiating heroes, both separately and together. (And “Miracle Day” is written for the benefit of people who have never heard of “Torchwood” before, let alone seen an episode, so even though it features the two of them and Gwen’s trustworthy husband Rhys, references to previous adventures tend to be oblique.)
When Davies introduced “Torchwood” back in 2006, it was sold as an adult sci-fi series, as opposed to the all-ages “Doctor Who.” But in those early days, “adult” tended to translate as “everyone has sex with everyone else, regardless of gender or planet of origin.” With “Children of Earth,” Davies recognized that he could keep some of the racy bits in (even in “Miracle Day,” Jack takes time out from saving the world to visit a local gay bar) while also dealing with some genuinely adult, thought-provoking subject matter. In the half I’ve seen, “Miracle Day” isn’t quite as successful at that, but it’s not for lack of trying. It aims high, and wide, and near and far, and if it doesn’t hit all of its many targets, it hits several. And that’s probably enough to justify the time and expense everyone put into bringing “Torchwood” more firmly onto American soil.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
That sounds an awful lot like the sort of problems that plagued Davies’ run on Doctor Who. His episodes spent so muhc time just explaining the rules of whatever planet the doctor was visiting that week, that it seemed like there was barely any room for an actual story. This is especially true with the finales and Christmas specials; guy just has eyes bigger than his stomach I guess.
Does someone get their head cut off and still live? That’s always one of my mainstay “immortal” tests.
Yes. First half of first ep.
Despite the excellence of CoE my expectations are never very high with RTD. I saw the premiere ep in the theater Tuesday and enjoyed what I saw. I’m looking forward to this & if it helps cement the links of Torchwood and Doctor Who to the US, even better.
For those of us who are waiting 90 days to watch it on Netflix, it would really help if any recaps that are done are not spoiler-filled before the jump as your Fringe recaps were. Please.
Thanks for letting me know about the Netflix delay, and I second the request.
Aren’t recaps spoiler-rich by definition?
craig – I think Chris just wants it Spoiler Free BEFORE the jump. After the jump, link-clicker beware.
That being said this did feel spoiler free before the jump.
I’m happy that Torchwood (and by extension RTD) seems to get farther and farther away from DR WHO. As good as David Tennant was as the Doctor, the show’s quality decreased every year for me of the RTD era.
I didn’t make it past s1 of Torchwood, so glad to see it’s quality has improved.
I’ll be curious how a relatively-mainstream American audience reacts to RTD’s socio-economic messages.
Yeah, it gets a lot better. By episode four of series one, I wouldn’t have let a single member of Torchwood mind my flat while I was on holiday. The levels of inept narcissism were astounding. Series two was much better. There were even moments of actual competence (not a lot to ask of your heroes, mind you, but a most welcome change).
COE was quite brilliant. Like a lot of RTD stuff, the payoff didn’t entirely match the earlier buildup. Still great, though.
It seems to me you have captured some of the problems with RTD’s writing and with COE as well.COE was defintely a case of hammering the premis and moraility home with a sledgehammer.The first 2 seasons left the viewer to ponder some of the issues it raised but at least it was enjoyable and fun.Fom what i have seen and read of MD it seems to have become a mish mash of all things to all people and rather than curbing some of the excesses of COE the move to Starz seems to have increased them.I think the first 2 season had room for developmement aand i liked the way it was moving towards an overarching storyline but COE was just to loud and busy to let us focus either on the charactors or the storyline.Shame About MD.
Hmm. The premise and American cast are intriguing (and it is the summer). But the first series of Torchwood was really, really not good. Bad enough that I’m not sure I have another chance to give it). I also find Myles more grating than amusing, so it’s a bummer that she’s coming over with the remake. Hmm.
Yeah, probably not for me. But I’ll puzzle over it for a couple of days.
“But the first series of Torchwood was really, really not good. Bad enough that I’m not sure I have another chance to give it.”
It wasn’t as bad as the first season of ‘Supernatural’ – and if you’d told me after I’d cringed through the first four episodes that it would become one of favourite shows, I’d have asked if you were high. I also had the second season of ‘Fringe’ on a short fuse, after the less than impressive ‘X-Files lite’ first.
For me, the first season of Torchwood was miles and miles and miles worse than either of those things. Like, honestly, one of the worst professionally made media experiences I’ve ever sat through. It sounds like hyperbole, but I felt like someone was playing a bad joke on me every time I finished an episode (but I stuck with it because I’d heard such good things about Children of Earth and I have residual Capt. Jack love from his time on Dr. Who). Just unpleasant and hacky and bad bad bad.
I can also do with less Eve Myles, especially as presented by RTD, who clearly adores her and hammers the viewers over the head with her charm and freakish big eyes. I cried when my loved characters died on CoE and she lived on.
RTD was also in love with Who’s Rose, and portrayed her in a saintly way. yuck. (I could barely understand her with all those marbles in her mouth!)
@Chrissy: Yeah, I was tempted to say you’re being hyperbolic. Then again, if the first season of ‘Torchwood’ really is the worse thing you’ve ever seen I’m jealous as all get out. And, really, if it was that bad an experience for you, I can understand why you’d avoid everything that follows like a ham sandwich on a kosher deli platter. I only started watching ‘Supernatural’ again after Mo Ryan (whose taste I trust but don’t always agree with) wouldn’t shut up about it. :) My point was that a surprising number of shows I like have got there in spite of mediocre — or downright putrid – first seasons. Another example is the near-vertical de-suck curve ‘Parks and Rec’ went through. The first season is so bad it’s almost like a different show.
Yeah, the first two series of Torchwood (what we saw of them) were laughably awful. Really painful. And the third one was only watchable in comparison and completely forgettable. It’s like SF telly gets a pass because everyone expects it to be bad. Guess we’ll watch the start of this, but it’s probably as daft as it sounds.
“It’s like SF telly gets a pass because everyone expects it to be bad.”
That’s a wee bit condescending there, Sarah. Look, if ‘Torchwood’ isn’t your cup of tea, fair enough. But could you do those of us who are a little more kindly disposed the courtesy of not dismissing us as idiots? This is also a rather odd place to lay that charge, since Alan is hardly a hardcore SF geek — IIRC the last SF show he reviewed regularly was ‘Battlestar Galactica’ and that was off the air before he came here.
Okay, I’m just gonna say what nobody else has said yet in so many words: I’M GLAD TORCHWOOD’S BACK!! So there. If you’re unhappy with it, for pete’s sake ***change the channel*** or turn off the TV and do something else. Pick up a book. Whatever.
I seem to recall that the first couple of episodes of The X Files were strange and not all that well done, either, but it sure grew on you as time went by and you got used to the premise.
I don’t know if this is a mistake or not, but the whole episode is now online on xfinity..and yes, i totally watched it!
Sounds like this new miniseries is a bit different in style/structure than the previous Torchwood runs.
If I find the new one to my liking, what do you think the odds are I’ll enjoy the previous miniseries as well?
Children of Earth has the same basic structure, albeit at half the length. If you like Miracle Day, you’ll probably like that.
I just have to say that Jack isn’t bisexual. He’s omnisexual. I think he’d be offended if he heard anyone call him bi (yes I know he’s a fictional character).
You got *that* right.
Jack does age, just slowly. At the end of last of the time lords He ask what he’ll look like in the future as he continues to age, leading to the line where he says he was called the “Face of Boe”
So far, I’m keeping an open mind about Miracle Day. I really liked Children of Earth: it was duly creepy and very harrowing, and season 2 was a significant improvement over season 1. But even saying that, I never exactly hated season 1; I just figured they were working the bugs out. That said, I found the James Marsters character completely irritating and unappealing and could have easily done without him. I sincerely hope he never shows up this season.
The only thing that irritates me about Miracle Day is that I had to sign up for Starz, which I find to be otherwise useless. The moment Torchwood’s season is over, I intend to drop my Starz subscription as there won’t be any reason left to keep it.
I watched some of season 1, but I found it just too cheesy (the same thing that turns me away from Dr. Who), and poorly written. I never bothered continuing with it, or season 2.
I’ve heard so many great things the 3rd season, so I finally decided to watch it this past week. “COE” was really superb. Intelligent, thought provoking sci-fi. Your hooked after the first ep. I was pretty amazed over the improvement. The cheese factor was gone completely.
Having just watched this episode, I’m glad to see this is pretty much of a continuation of the quality established in the 3rd season.
I am totally new here and just recently became addicted to Torchwood. I was hoping to make it to San Diego to see the big Comic Con show, but cannot, then I came across this video from Starz!
[www.starz.com]
I say we help them 1000!!!
Torchwood is almost as bad of a show as Eve Myles is as an actress. She is terrible, over-dramatic, and not so easy on the eyes especially because she never shuts her mouth. I am not sure if replacing her would help the show but it’s worth a shot……….Seriously!!!!
Agree, although the show isn´t so bad (I like ONLY 1 & 2 seasons). Only Eve Myles I don´t like at all. I can imagine TW perfectly without her. I hate see TW being Gwenwood. I HATE this character, and sincerely, i don´t think Eve was a good actress (awards don´t say nothing to me), i don´t connect with ther. With GDL was so easy…
What a load of BS this turd is.The showerunners and the ,so called writers must be a group of 5th graders making a class film. FD