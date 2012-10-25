Review: ‘Suburgatory’ – ‘The Witch of East Chatswin’

A review of last night’s “Suburgatory” coming up just as soon as I start shopping in the craft store of my mind…
I often have mixed feelings about the cartoonishness of Chatswin and its citizens, but Halloween is a time of year where it feels right for everyone’s behavior to be slightly askew, whether it’s a lynch mob (including Mr. Wolf, excited to be on the other side of such a gathering) gathering to attack one of the town’s few feminists (played in amusingly low-key fashion by Rachel Dratch) or the country club staff treating Noah-as-George like a homeless person who had the audacity to wander in.
Halloween episodes where sitcom characters dress up as each other is a pretty familiar trope (“Cougar Town” did it with Ellie and Laurie a year or two back, for instance), but one that almost always works. I don’t have much use for Noah as a character, but I enjoyed the hell out of Alan Tudyk attempting impressions of both George (whose voice is “like Kathleen Turner after drinking a milkshake”) and Jill. Jeremy Sisto is a tremendous sport for denuding himself of all his facial and body hair, and Tessa’s horrified reaction to what her father has become was hilarious.
There’s a lot going on in “The Witch of East Chatswin,” including George and Dallas finally agreeing to date, and as a result not everything got to pay off. (Emily Kapnek posted a deleted scene that shows Malik changing into the Shaggy costume, but not an explanation for it, and ABC’s press site also has photos of another deleted scene that shows how Kimantha and friends reacted to Tessa’s Halloween costume rant.) But this felt like a more cohesive, and funnier, episode overall than the premiere.
What did everybody else think?
I found this one to be better-plotted but less funny. At this point I think Suburgatory lives and dies by its use of Dalia and Lisa (the others Shays to a slightly lesser extent). I think this episode could’ve use more of those two. But otherwise it was solid. Just a bit less enjoyable than the premiere to me (although I admit, I tend to overrate premieres just because I’m so excited to have the shows back). It was great to see Rachel Dratch, though, and it’s a nice little expansion to the Chatswin universe – hopefully she can come back in another episode at some point.
Oh one other thing I’m surprised you didn’t mention was the progression of George and Dallas’s relationship. I thought it was sweet and revealing that Dalia wanted her mother to be happy enough that she pushed George towards Dallas. It was a very tender and real moment with no pretense, which was really nice.
I too like the moments when Dalia is more aware of others and their feelings.
But those moments MUST be kept at a minimum or lose all of their emotional punch. :-)
I agree, I found the premiere with a lot more laugh-out-loud moments, but this definitely sounded better plotted and more creative.
Also, I absolutely LOVED the costumes this year. Dallas as Barbie and the four teens as the Scooby gang was such a huge pleausre, but Fred and Sheila as a live representation of American Gothic by Grant Wood earned the award of biggest laugh of the night.
They FINALLY made good use of Alan Tudyk!!!
I don’t know if I like the idea of George and Dallas as a couple. Obviously the show has been hinting for the idea ever since it started, but I just feel they work very well as friends and don’t need their relationship to change just yet.
Who doesn’t want the future that Dalia described last year to come true, though?
Dalia and Tessa as stepsisters just has SO MUCH comic potential.
Plus, if Dallas and George get married, Steven is off the hook for alimony, meaning they have to move out of their mansion and into George’s “hovel.”
I would LOVE to see Dallas and Dalia “slumming-it,” the comedy that would come from that is gold!
I hope I’m not the only one who thinks Tessa looked fannnnntastic dressed as Daphne.
No, you definitely aren’t alone on that…
Uh. No.
yes.. she looked too good.
I still feel like this show wastes too much time in it’s storytelling and glosses over too much stuff. If they just tightened it up a bit it could be an amazing show. For instance they didn’t have to waste all that time showing George turn into Noah/Ken; they could’ve had him just arrive like that.
I bet if they just had him show up the audience wouldn’t have recognized him as George.
But “Who did this to you?” was the funniest line in the episode!
I agree, it would’ve been better to just see them for the first time in the final costume.
It was a good episode but the girl who plays Lisa Shay almost spoiled it for me with her over-acting, she over did the crazy eyes a few times. But Dahlia was hilarious as usual, that helped make up for it, and they made good use of Tudyk which they don’t always. All in all, one of the best I’ve seen of the series.
For me the series works best when it’s George, Tessa, Noah, Dallas, Lisa and Dahlia. The rest don’t add much and often get in the way.
My favorite moments were Dahlia’s “she wanted you to be HER Ken” and Tess spinning her Mom’s abandonment as a feminist act, and George’s look when she said that. Tessa trying to make sense of her mom looks to be a continuing theme this season, won’t be surprised if the series has her show up at some point, wanting back in to Tessa and George’s lives.
Malin Akerman’s already been cast
It was weird when Tessa seemed to take the very existence of feminism (which she apparently hadn’t known about before now?) as a sign that her mother leaving her wasn’t such a bad thing.
Between that and George’s budding relationship with Dallas, the show seems to be leading to a climax in which Tessa decides to go and live with her mother. But since it isn’t being set up very well — and given the premise of the show — that’s unlikely to lead anywhere interesting.
I watched this evening, really enjoyed it. Am glad to see George and Dallas attempt to date. Also, as soon as I heard “craft store”, I knew that was going to be Alan’s cut. (And I am usually way off on my predictions!)